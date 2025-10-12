Atlanta United shut out by Lionel Messi, Inter Miami

A makeshift Atlanta United lineup didn’t stand a chance against a Miami team featuring the world’s greatest player and three more who are arguably generational talents in a 4-0 loss on Saturday.
Lionel Messi scored twice and Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez added their own goals to ensure that Atlanta United (5-16-12) will finish the MLS season with just one win on the road in 17 matches.
The Five Stripes were shut out for the 13th time with one match remaining next week against D.C. United. A loss at home could result in Atlanta United finishing with the fewest points in MLS this season, an honorific known as winning the Wooden Spoon.
The Five Stripes were shut out for the 13th time with one match remaining next week against D.C. United. A loss at home could result in Atlanta United finishing with the fewest points in MLS this season, an honorific known as winning the Wooden Spoon.
Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila was forced to select an unconventional lineup because six starters were away for national team duty. The 11 was composed of strikers Emmanuel Latte Lath and Jamal Thiaré (starting together for the first time this season), midfielders Steven Alzate, Tristan Muyumba and Cooper Sanchez, wingbacks Dominik Chong Qui (starting for the first time since March 29) and Leo Afonso (making his first start), central defenders Juan Berrocal, Stian Gregersen and Pedro Amador, and goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert.
Gregersen was forced off in the 15th minute with what appeared to be a right hamstring injury, continuing a two-season trend of various injuries that have prevented him from fulfilling his potential. It was the 10th time this season that Gregersen started and was subbed off before the end of a match. Salvatore Mazzaferro, who signed a short-term agreement on Saturday, made his debut as Gregersen’s replacement.
Gregersen was forced off in the 15th minute with what appeared to be a right hamstring injury, continuing a two-season trend of various injuries that have prevented him from fulfilling his potential. It was the 10th time this season that Gregersen started and was subbed off before the end of a match. Salvatore Mazzaferro, who signed a short-term agreement on Saturday, made his debut as Gregersen’s replacement.
The Barcelona Boys, as Messi, Suarez, Alba and Sergio Busquets, who will retire at season’s end, are known, went to work.
Miami took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Messi in the 39th minute after Muyumba was dispossessed 30 yards from Miami’s goal. Messi received the ball on the left and hit a curling left-footed shot into the upper left corner. It was his league-leading 25th goal.
Alba, who surprisingly announced his retirement at season’s end earlier in the week, scored in the 52nd minute with a chipped shot to give Miami a 2-0 lead. Messi received the assist.
Miami took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Messi in the 39th minute after Muyumba was dispossessed 30 yards from Miami’s goal. Messi received the ball on the left and hit a curling left-footed shot into the upper left corner. It was his league-leading 25th goal.
Alba, who surprisingly announced his retirement at season’s end earlier in the week, scored in the 52nd minute with a chipped shot to give Miami a 2-0 lead. Messi received the assist.
Suarez increased Miami’s lead to 3-0 on an 18-yard volley in the 61st minute.
Suarez increased Miami’s lead to 3-0 on an 18-yard volley in the 61st minute.
Afonso was forced off with an undisclosed injury in the 70th minute. He was replaced by Cayman Togashi. Patrick Weah, another Atlanta United player signed to a short-term agreement, made his debut in the 86th minute.