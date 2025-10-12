Atlanta United shut out by Lionel Messi, Inter Miami

A loss next week in its final match of the season could result in Atlanta United finishing with the fewest points in MLS.

A makeshift Atlanta United lineup didn’t stand a chance against a Miami team featuring the world’s greatest player and three more who are arguably generational talents in a 4-0 loss on Saturday.

Lionel Messi scored twice and Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez added their own goals to ensure that Atlanta United (5-16-12) will finish the MLS season with just one win on the road in 17 matches.