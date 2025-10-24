After furious comeback, Georgia State gives up late TD in 38-31 loss to South Alabama
The Georgia State Panthers take the field for their home opener against Memphis, Sept. 6, 2025.
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago
Not even a career night from quarterback Cameran Brown and a comeback from two touchdowns down was enough to snap Georgia State’s losing streak.
Kentrel Bullock rushed for 113 yards, including a go-ahead touchdown with 1:49 remaining, and Tirrell Johnson made a game-sealing interception in the closing seconds to give South Alabama a 38-31 victory over Georgia State on Thursday night.
The loss was the fifth in a row for the Panthers, now 1-7 overall and 0-4 in the Sun Belt Conference.
Brown went 19 of 33 for 241 yards with a career-high four touchdown passes and one interception for Georgia State. Ted Hurst had 110 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
Down 28-14 in the second half, the Panthers scored 17 straight points, which included two touchdown passes from Brown, to take a 31-28 lead with just under 10 minutes to play.
South Alabama tied it at 31-all with 5:39 left in the fourth quarter on a 23-yard field goal. Three plays later, Jayvon Henderson scooped up a fumble and the Jaguars took over near midfield following a 15-yard penalty on the return.
Then Bullock ran it six straight times for 47 yards, ending in a 4-yard touchdown to cap the scoring.
Georgia State got it near midfield before a pressured pass was intercepted over the middle by Johnson with 1:01 left.
South Alabama (2-6, 1-3 Sun Belt) snapped a six-game losing streak.
Bishop Davenport threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns for South Alabama. Jeremy Scott caught three passes for 121 yards and a score. Devin Voisin added seven catches for 98 yards.
Material from The Associated Press was used in this article.