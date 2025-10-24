Sports After furious comeback, Georgia State gives up late TD in 38-31 loss to South Alabama The Georgia State Panthers take the field for their home opener against Memphis, Sept. 6, 2025.

By AJC Sports 1 hour ago link copied

Not even a career night from quarterback Cameran Brown and a comeback from two touchdowns down was enough to snap Georgia State’s losing streak. Kentrel Bullock rushed for 113 yards, including a go-ahead touchdown with 1:49 remaining, and Tirrell Johnson made a game-sealing interception in the closing seconds to give South Alabama a 38-31 victory over Georgia State on Thursday night.

The loss was the fifth in a row for the Panthers, now 1-7 overall and 0-4 in the Sun Belt Conference. Brown went 19 of 33 for 241 yards with a career-high four touchdown passes and one interception for Georgia State. Ted Hurst had 110 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Down 28-14 in the second half, the Panthers scored 17 straight points, which included two touchdown passes from Brown, to take a 31-28 lead with just under 10 minutes to play. South Alabama tied it at 31-all with 5:39 left in the fourth quarter on a 23-yard field goal. Three plays later, Jayvon Henderson scooped up a fumble and the Jaguars took over near midfield following a 15-yard penalty on the return.

Then Bullock ran it six straight times for 47 yards, ending in a 4-yard touchdown to cap the scoring.