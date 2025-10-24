Sports

After furious comeback, Georgia State gives up late TD in 38-31 loss to South Alabama

The Georgia State Panthers take the field for their home opener against Memphis, Sept. 6, 2025.
The Georgia State Panthers take the field for their home opener against Memphis, Sept. 6, 2025.
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Not even a career night from quarterback Cameran Brown and a comeback from two touchdowns down was enough to snap Georgia State’s losing streak.

Kentrel Bullock rushed for 113 yards, including a go-ahead touchdown with 1:49 remaining, and Tirrell Johnson made a game-sealing interception in the closing seconds to give South Alabama a 38-31 victory over Georgia State on Thursday night.

The loss was the fifth in a row for the Panthers, now 1-7 overall and 0-4 in the Sun Belt Conference.

Brown went 19 of 33 for 241 yards with a career-high four touchdown passes and one interception for Georgia State. Ted Hurst had 110 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Down 28-14 in the second half, the Panthers scored 17 straight points, which included two touchdown passes from Brown, to take a 31-28 lead with just under 10 minutes to play.

South Alabama tied it at 31-all with 5:39 left in the fourth quarter on a 23-yard field goal. Three plays later, Jayvon Henderson scooped up a fumble and the Jaguars took over near midfield following a 15-yard penalty on the return.

Then Bullock ran it six straight times for 47 yards, ending in a 4-yard touchdown to cap the scoring.

Georgia State got it near midfield before a pressured pass was intercepted over the middle by Johnson with 1:01 left.

South Alabama (2-6, 1-3 Sun Belt) snapped a six-game losing streak.

Bishop Davenport threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns for South Alabama. Jeremy Scott caught three passes for 121 yards and a score. Devin Voisin added seven catches for 98 yards.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this article.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

The Latest

020625 hawks photo

Atlanta TV sports listings

SEC reportedly suspends referee in controversial Georgia-Auburn game

Falcons’ injury report: Michael Penix Jr. was limited in practice

Keep Reading

JC French IV rallies Georgia Southern to 41-24 victory over Georgia State

South Alabama visits Georgia State in Sun Belt matchup

Big fourth quarter sparks Georgia Southern to win over Georgia State

Featured

Race and MARTA
THE FUTURE OF MARTA

Riding the color line: How race built Atlanta’s MARTA system

Rivian layoffs to hit hundreds, but Georgia impacts expected to be small

Bert Weiss shares his 6 favorite ‘Bert Show’ moments: Six Flags, Mariah Carey