3 intriguing Falcons prop bets vs. Buffalo

Hear me out: The new-look Falcons defense has three interceptions on the year, all by rookies (two from safety Xavier Watts, one from corner Billy Bowman Jr.). If nothing else, they’re flying around trying to make plays.
The Bills, meanwhile, are coming off a three-turnover game. Quarterback Josh Allen isn’t afraid of taking a risk or five.
It’s certainly out there, but at +500 odds, I’m calling it: We’ll see a primetime pick-six from Jessie Bates III.
