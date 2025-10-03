3 intriguing Falcons prop bets vs. Buffalo

Let’s discuss.

Robinson has appeared in this spot plenty already, but hey — when you’ve got a horse, you better ride it.

His longest run against Washington in Week 4 was “only” 14 yards, but he hit 17- and 25-yard scampers in the two games before that.

The Bills, meanwhile, have allowed the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL this season. They’ve also surrendered four runs of 20-plus yards.

Give me the over.

Robinson has appeared in this spot plenty already, but hey — when you’ve got a horse, you better ride it.

His longest run against Washington in Week 4 was “only” 14 yards, but he hit 17- and 25-yard scampers in the two games before that.

The Bills, meanwhile, have allowed the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL this season. They’ve also surrendered four runs of 20-plus yards.