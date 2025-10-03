Falcons Logo
3 intriguing Falcons prop bets vs. Buffalo

We picked three and filed them under ‘easy,’ ‘interesting’ and ‘out there.’
Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. during the team's win over Washington. (
By
1 hour ago

Well, folks. We continued our 1-for-3 streak in the Falcons’ last game against Washington. (Hitting the over on points was a good thing, just not for our purposes.)

But to paraphrase a one-time NFL coach now foundering in Chapel Hill with his Gen Z girlfriend: It’s on to Buffalo.

The big bad Bills (4-1) come to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday night. They’re coming off their first loss of the season and enter as a 4.5-point favorite.

Let’s discuss.

EASY: Bijan Robinson, longest rush, 15.5 yards

Robinson has appeared in this spot plenty already, but hey — when you’ve got a horse, you better ride it.

His longest run against Washington in Week 4 was “only” 14 yards, but he hit 17- and 25-yard scampers in the two games before that.

The Bills, meanwhile, have allowed the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL this season. They’ve also surrendered four runs of 20-plus yards.

Give me the over.

INTERESTING: James Cook, 75.5 rushing yards

The former Georgia Bulldog has been a bell cow for the Bills. He’s well on his way to eclipsing his 2024 totals of 1,009 yards and 16(!) touchdowns.

The Falcons know slowing Cook down is key to giving themselves a chance to win — but it’s hard to see them bottling him up completely.

Take the over.

OUT THERE: Falcons defense, anytime touchdown

Hear me out: The new-look Falcons defense has three interceptions on the year, all by rookies (two from safety Xavier Watts, one from corner Billy Bowman Jr.). If nothing else, they’re flying around trying to make plays.

The Bills, meanwhile, are coming off a three-turnover game. Quarterback Josh Allen isn’t afraid of taking a risk or five.

It’s certainly out there, but at +500 odds, I’m calling it: We’ll see a primetime pick-six from Jessie Bates III.

Odds are sourced from DraftKings Sportsbook and BetMGM and are subject to change. The content provided is intended solely for informational and entertainment purposes. It does not constitute professional advice or the promotion or endorsement of gambling in any form.

Gambling is illegal in Georgia. It is your responsibility to ensure your activities follow local laws. If you or someone you know is seeking help for a gambling problem, contact 1-800-426-2537 (GAMBLER).

