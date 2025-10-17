17 schools that have moved from GHSA to GIAA since 2022

Strong Rock Christian is one of 17 schools to join the Georgia Independent Athletic Association since 2022. (File/AJC)

One announced this week it will become part of Georgia Independent Athletic Association next year.

Savannah Country Day, a Georgia High School Association member since 1957, announced Wednesday it will join the Georgia Independent Athletic Association starting with the 2026-27 academic year.

Savannah Country Day will be the 17th former GHSA school to join the GIAA since 2022, when the GIAA was formed as the athletic branch of the Georgia Independent School Association. Most of the 17 schools previously competed in GISA athletics and effectively returned.