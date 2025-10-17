AJC Varsity

17 schools that have moved from GHSA to GIAA since 2022

One announced this week it will become part of Georgia Independent Athletic Association next year.
Strong Rock Christian is one of 17 schools to join the Georgia Independent Athletic Association since 2022. (File/AJC)
Strong Rock Christian is one of 17 schools to join the Georgia Independent Athletic Association since 2022. (File/AJC)
By
21 minutes ago

Savannah Country Day, a Georgia High School Association member since 1957, announced Wednesday it will join the Georgia Independent Athletic Association starting with the 2026-27 academic year.

Savannah Country Day will be the 17th former GHSA school to join the GIAA since 2022, when the GIAA was formed as the athletic branch of the Georgia Independent School Association. Most of the 17 schools previously competed in GISA athletics and effectively returned.

Savannah Country Day, Brookstone, St. Anne-Pacelli, Tallulah Falls and Riverside Prep had competed in the GHSA as far back as the 1970s or earlier.

*Formerly Our Lady of Mercy

**Effective 2026-27

***No football team

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

More Stories

The Latest

Gainesville vs. Roswell -- Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

Georgia high school football live updates: What to know before Week 11

Region titles at stake in top 10 high school football games of Week 11

Maxwell projections: Gainesville gets nod over Roswell in highest rated game

Keep Reading

Georgia high school football live updates: Biggest wins and wildest upsets

Creekside, Thomas County Central keep statewide lead in scoring through Week 10

Region titles at stake in top 10 high school football games of Week 11

Featured

Code orange smog in Atlanta

Metro Atlantans sour on housing affordability, pessimism is growing, poll says

2h ago

DeKalb schools superintendent pleads not guilty to federal charges

See video police say shows ex-PSC candidate Durand take Georgia Power secrets