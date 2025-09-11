VOTE: Should the Falcons keep kicker Younghoe Koo?
Koo’s performance Sunday led the Falcons to try out six kickers this week.
Atlanta Falcons placekicker Younghoe Koo (6) reacts after missing a last-second field goal. The Atlanta Falcons lost their home opener 23-20 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, September 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
The spotlight has shined brightly on Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo since he missed a 44-yard field-goal attempt in the final seconds of the game Sunday that would have tied the score and likely would have sent the Falcons and Buccaneers to overtime.
Koo’s struggles go back to last season, or even earlier, but his performance Sunday led the Falcons to try out six kickers this week and sign one of them to the practice squad.
That player is Parker Romo of Fayette County, and he and Koo will compete this week to see who is active for Sunday’s game at the Vikings.
Tell us what you think. Should the Falcons keep kicker Younghoe Koo?
