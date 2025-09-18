Top 10 Georgia high school football Week 6 games have big region implications

Max Walraven, a three-year starter, passed for 179 yards, giving him 4,119 for his career. He passed for two touchdowns in the 2024 victory over Denmark and scored the winning touchdown on a short run late in the fourth quarter. West Forsyth’s loss this season is to Parkview 59-45. Denmark, the region’s No. 4 seed last year, returned six first-team all-region players, though started 0-2 with losses to Class 5A No. 5 Sequoyah 24-21 and River Ridge 17-7. The 31-14 victory at Class 4A No. 9 Cambridge provided hope. Denmark rushed for 241 yards, led by London Ruckert’s 121. Michael Palmieri has 11 receptions for 359 yards. CB Kamden Jennings (James Madison) and PK/P Jake Snyder (Memphis) are college committed. This region has two other 1-0 teams in region play. They are North Forsyth and defending champion North Atlanta.

Things to know: These are the two best teams in Forsyth County and Region 6-6A, according to the Maxwell Ratings. West Forsyth made the Class 6A quarterfinals last year as the region’s No. 3 seed and lost to Douglas County 20-14. West Forsyth avenged a 2024 regular-season loss last week with a 44-24 victory over another Forsyth team, Lambert. Andrew Davis rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. He has rushed for 554 yards on the season.

Records, rankings: Denmark is 2-2 overall, 1-0 in Region 6-6A and unranked; West Forsyth is 3-1, 1-0 and unranked.

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Milt Miller Field at Worth County Stadium, Sylvester

Records, rankings: Fitzgerald is 2-1 overall, 0-0 in Region 1-A Division I and No. 9; Worth County is 4-0, 0-0 and No. 1.

Last meeting: Fitzgerald won 42-38 in the 2024 Class A Division I quarterfinals.

Things to know: If region implications and state rankings are the measure, this is the state’s top game this week. Worth County is the defending region champion but lost twice to Fitzgerald last season, including in the Class A Division I quarterfinals. Ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1990, Worth is favored by three points by the Maxwell Ratings, but Worth has lost 11 straight to Fitzgerald. Worth’s Lyndon Worthy, a 6-foot-4, 175-pound quarterback and three-year starter as a junior, has thrown for 818 yards and eight touchdowns. Five receivers have at least 100 receiving yards and a touchdown. Kaden Chester has 391 yards rushing and 143 receiving.

Fitzgerald, led by new coach Wesley Tankersley, lost last week to Brooks County 21-3, a team Worth beat 44-25, as Brooks scored on three plays of more than 75 yards. One came on a fumble return after a bad snap when Fitzgerald had a first-and-goal at the 1. Fitzgerald’s top player is QB Victor Copeland, a returning 1,000-yard rusher. Copeland has rushed for 287 yards this season on a team that averages 234 rushing yards and 67 passing yards per game. This is the first of many big games in this region. Also in the mix are No. 3 Thomasville and No. 10 Jeff Davis.

