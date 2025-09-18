Top 10 Georgia high school football Week 6 games have big region implications

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Wolverine Stadium, Cumming
Records, rankings: Denmark is 2-2 overall, 1-0 in Region 6-6A and unranked; West Forsyth is 3-1, 1-0 and unranked.
Last meeting: West Forsyth won 28-21 in 2024.
Things to know: These are the two best teams in Forsyth County and Region 6-6A, according to the Maxwell Ratings. West Forsyth made the Class 6A quarterfinals last year as the region’s No. 3 seed and lost to Douglas County 20-14. West Forsyth avenged a 2024 regular-season loss last week with a 44-24 victory over another Forsyth team, Lambert. Andrew Davis rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. He has rushed for 554 yards on the season.
Max Walraven, a three-year starter, passed for 179 yards, giving him 4,119 for his career. He passed for two touchdowns in the 2024 victory over Denmark and scored the winning touchdown on a short run late in the fourth quarter. West Forsyth’s loss this season is to Parkview 59-45. Denmark, the region’s No. 4 seed last year, returned six first-team all-region players, though started 0-2 with losses to Class 5A No. 5 Sequoyah 24-21 and River Ridge 17-7. The 31-14 victory at Class 4A No. 9 Cambridge provided hope. Denmark rushed for 241 yards, led by London Ruckert’s 121. Michael Palmieri has 11 receptions for 359 yards. CB Kamden Jennings (James Madison) and PK/P Jake Snyder (Memphis) are college committed. This region has two other 1-0 teams in region play. They are North Forsyth and defending champion North Atlanta.
When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Milt Miller Field at Worth County Stadium, Sylvester
Records, rankings: Fitzgerald is 2-1 overall, 0-0 in Region 1-A Division I and No. 9; Worth County is 4-0, 0-0 and No. 1.
Last meeting: Fitzgerald won 42-38 in the 2024 Class A Division I quarterfinals.
Things to know: If region implications and state rankings are the measure, this is the state’s top game this week. Worth County is the defending region champion but lost twice to Fitzgerald last season, including in the Class A Division I quarterfinals. Ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1990, Worth is favored by three points by the Maxwell Ratings, but Worth has lost 11 straight to Fitzgerald. Worth’s Lyndon Worthy, a 6-foot-4, 175-pound quarterback and three-year starter as a junior, has thrown for 818 yards and eight touchdowns. Five receivers have at least 100 receiving yards and a touchdown. Kaden Chester has 391 yards rushing and 143 receiving.
Fitzgerald, led by new coach Wesley Tankersley, lost last week to Brooks County 21-3, a team Worth beat 44-25, as Brooks scored on three plays of more than 75 yards. One came on a fumble return after a bad snap when Fitzgerald had a first-and-goal at the 1. Fitzgerald’s top player is QB Victor Copeland, a returning 1,000-yard rusher. Copeland has rushed for 287 yards this season on a team that averages 234 rushing yards and 67 passing yards per game. This is the first of many big games in this region. Also in the mix are No. 3 Thomasville and No. 10 Jeff Davis.
When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Titans Stadium, Roswell
Records, rankings: Hebron Christian is 2-1 and No. 2 in Class 3A-A Private; Blessed Trinity is 3-1 and No. 4 in 4A.
Last meeting: Blessed Trinity won 24-10 in 2024.
Things to know: Hebron Christian is the Class 3A-A Private defending champion, and Blessed Trinity is the best private-school team among eight that play higher than Class 3A, according to the Maxwell Ratings. In the 2024 game between these two, Hebron Christian outgained Blessed Trinity 264-204 but allowed a defensive touchdown and trailed 24-3 by the third quarter. Hebron’s Devon Caldwell rushed for 139 yards. A senior committed to Mercer, he has 463 rushing yards and 565 all-purpose yards this season.
Georgia Southern commit Jarvis Mathurin, with 113 yards rushing and 111 receiving, is Hebron’s other main offensive weapon. Blessed Trinity is a run-first, stop-the-run team led by Navy commit Ahmontae Pitts (410 yards rushing) and front-seven defensive stars D.J. Jacobs, Dawson Jacobs and Lucas Smalls-Allen (combined 18 tackles for losses). Quinn Davis, who had two TD receptions in the 2024 game, is back as Blessed Trinity’s leading receiver.
When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Billy Henderson Stadium, Athens
Records, rankings: Jackson County is 3-1 overall, 0-0 in Region 8-5A and unranked; Clarke Central is 1-3, 0-0 and unranked.
Last meeting: Clarke Central won 27-11 in 2024.
Things to know: In its 46th season of varsity football, Jackson County has never won a region title but finds itself as the Maxwell Ratings’ Region 8-5A team to beat entering this game against the defending champion. It’s partly about comparative scores. Jackson County lost 10-3 to Jefferson, which beat Clarke 42-10. By any gauge, Jackson County is on the rise. It doubled its victory total last season, finishing 8-3, under Korey Mobbs, who won two region titles and produced four 10-game winners at Lanier from 2014 to 2020.
Jackson County ranks No. 2 among Class 5A teams in GHSF Daily’s Improvement Tracker of winning teams. R.J. Knapp has passed for 731 yards. Daylan Maxwell, a sophomore, has rushed for 504 yards, 225 of those last week in a victory over Madison County. Jayson Lee, another sophomore, rushed for 119 in a 30-26 victory over Flowery Branch. Seven of Jackson County’s 11 leading tacklers or juniors or sophomores. Clarke Central went 6-0 in region play last season, no game closer than 14 points, even after a 2-2 non-region start. Defending the title will be tougher as 2024. QB Hezekiah Millender is now at Georgia and Clarke’s current best player, DL Anthony Lonon Jr., a Georgia commitment, is not expected to play this season. Clarke’s leading rusher, Nuhsi Valenti, and leading tackler, Ijaimi Valenti, are transfers from Pennsylvania. The Gladiators have played Class 5A’s sixth-toughest schedule so far, per Maxwell.
