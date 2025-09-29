AJC Varsity

Three teams shake up region races with upsets in high school football Week 7

Lowndes and Valdosta are both 6-0 in the same season for the first time since 1996.
17 minutes ago

Here is our ranking of the most surprising and notable games of Georgia high school football week 7.

1. Hart County 31, Prince Avenue Christian 28: Hart County pulled off the biggest GHSA upset of the week, according to Maxwell Ratings, when it beat 24-point favorite Prince Avenue Christian in the teams’ Region 8-2A opener. Prince Avenue was ranked No. 2 in Class 3A-A Private last week. Hart County came into the game 1-4, although all of its losses came against higher-classification teams with winning records.

2. Wayne County 32, Warner Robins 10: Wayne County, an 18-point underdog, beat Warner Robins for the first time in five all-time tries in the teams’ Region 1-4A opener. Warner Robins’ 36-3 victory last year was the closest of the previous four meetings. Not including a forfeit victory against Appling County last season, it was Wayne County’s first win since beating Southeast Bulloch in the 2023 regular-season finale.

3. North Clayton 42, Stephenson 41: North Clayton reached the five-win mark for the first time since 2016 and remained undefeated in Region 5-3A with a victory over 14-point favorite Stephenson in a game that ended with Stephenson on the North Clayton 1-yard line. North Clayton went 1-5 in region play last year and lost to Stephenson 38-14. Also undefeated in 5-3A are North Clayton’s next opponent (Luella) and Maxwell’s projected region champion (Douglass).

4. Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 40, Cedar Grove 21: Much like North Clayton, Mount Zion scored a victory for Clayton County against DeKalb when it beat 13-point favorite Cedar Grove. Mount Zion is 2-1 in region play but faces the region’s three unbeaten teams in its final three games. Cedar Grove is 3-5 in region games over the past two seasons after going 48-5 the previous 10.

5. Dooly County 39, Montgomery County 6: Dooly County ended a 15-game losing streak that was the longest in school history with a victory over seven-point underdog Montgomery County in a Region 4-A Division II game. It was the Bobcats’ first win since beating Jenkins County in the second round of the 2023 playoffs. Montgomery County beat Dooly 36-24 in the 2024 season finale.

Other outcomes worth noting

Clinch County defeated 13-point underdog Irwin County, as expected, but the 61-14 score equaled the most-lopsided game in the history of the series, which is tied 25-25-1. Clinch County’s 61 points are the most scored in a game by either team against each other.

Dougherty ended an eight-game losing streak in region games dating to 2023 with a 23-19 victory over 15-point favorite Monroe in the teams’ 1-3A opener. Dougherty had lost to Monroe twice during that losing streak, including 33-28 last year. Both teams are 2-4 overall.

East Laurens recorded what is likely the biggest victory of Jesse Hicks’ two-year tenure when it beat 14-point favorite ACE Charter 28-14 in a Region 2-A Division I game. East Laurens has matched last year’s region win total of two with four games remaining.

Emanuel County Institute, a two-point underdog, ended Metter’s 13-game winning streak in region games with a 34-6 victory in a 3-A Division II game. Metter had won the past seven meetings and leads the series 44-42-1. ECI is one of two remaining unbeaten teams (along with Screven County) in the nine-team region.

Lowndes and Valdosta are both 6-0 in the same season for the first time since 1996 with victories in their Region 1-6A openers. Lowndes defeated two-point favorite Colquitt County 31-14, and Valdosta beat Camden County 63-19 in a game that was projected as a toss-up.

About the Author

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

