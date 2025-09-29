Three teams shake up region races with upsets in high school football Week 7

Here is our ranking of the most surprising and notable games of Georgia high school football week 7.

1. Hart County 31, Prince Avenue Christian 28: Hart County pulled off the biggest GHSA upset of the week, according to Maxwell Ratings, when it beat 24-point favorite Prince Avenue Christian in the teams’ Region 8-2A opener. Prince Avenue was ranked No. 2 in Class 3A-A Private last week. Hart County came into the game 1-4, although all of its losses came against higher-classification teams with winning records.

2. Wayne County 32, Warner Robins 10: Wayne County, an 18-point underdog, beat Warner Robins for the first time in five all-time tries in the teams’ Region 1-4A opener. Warner Robins’ 36-3 victory last year was the closest of the previous four meetings. Not including a forfeit victory against Appling County last season, it was Wayne County’s first win since beating Southeast Bulloch in the 2023 regular-season finale.

3. North Clayton 42, Stephenson 41: North Clayton reached the five-win mark for the first time since 2016 and remained undefeated in Region 5-3A with a victory over 14-point favorite Stephenson in a game that ended with Stephenson on the North Clayton 1-yard line. North Clayton went 1-5 in region play last year and lost to Stephenson 38-14. Also undefeated in 5-3A are North Clayton’s next opponent (Luella) and Maxwell’s projected region champion (Douglass).

4. Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 40, Cedar Grove 21: Much like North Clayton, Mount Zion scored a victory for Clayton County against DeKalb when it beat 13-point favorite Cedar Grove. Mount Zion is 2-1 in region play but faces the region’s three unbeaten teams in its final three games. Cedar Grove is 3-5 in region games over the past two seasons after going 48-5 the previous 10.

5. Dooly County 39, Montgomery County 6: Dooly County ended a 15-game losing streak that was the longest in school history with a victory over seven-point underdog Montgomery County in a Region 4-A Division II game. It was the Bobcats’ first win since beating Jenkins County in the second round of the 2023 playoffs. Montgomery County beat Dooly 36-24 in the 2024 season finale.

