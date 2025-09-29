South Georgia team becomes fifth GHSA program with midseason coaching change

A football is shown on the field during the GHSA Class 3A State Championship game between Jefferson and Calhoun at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Bainbridge made the decision Saturday and became the fifth GHSA school to make a coaching change since the season began in August.

Jay Walls is out as Bainbridge’s football coach after an 0-6 start.

Walls was promoted to replace Jeff Littleton in 2024. Walls’ first team went 1-9, Bainbridge’s worst finish this century. Littleton is now Tift County’s coach.

There typically are only one or two midseason coaching changes in Georgia, but this has been an unusual year.

In August, Banks County fired coach Todd Winter after a loss to East Hall in the opening game. Mark Hollars was promoted. Banks County is 0-5.

Windsor Forest coach C.J. Frazier stepped down after two games. Athletic director Cam Turner is the interim coach. Windsor Forest is 1-4.