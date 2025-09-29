AJC Varsity

South Georgia team becomes fifth GHSA program with midseason coaching change

Walls’ first team went 1-9, Bainbridge’s worst finish this century.
A football is shown on the field during the GHSA Class 3A State Championship game between Jefferson and Calhoun at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
A football is shown on the field during the GHSA Class 3A State Championship game between Jefferson and Calhoun at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
30 minutes ago

Jay Walls is out as Bainbridge’s football coach after an 0-6 start.

Bainbridge made the decision Saturday and became the fifth GHSA school to make a coaching change since the season began in August.

Walls was promoted to replace Jeff Littleton in 2024. Walls’ first team went 1-9, Bainbridge’s worst finish this century. Littleton is now Tift County’s coach.

There typically are only one or two midseason coaching changes in Georgia, but this has been an unusual year.

RELATED
Lee County places football coach Fabrizio on leave after DUI charge

In August, Banks County fired coach Todd Winter after a loss to East Hall in the opening game. Mark Hollars was promoted. Banks County is 0-5.

Windsor Forest coach C.J. Frazier stepped down after two games. Athletic director Cam Turner is the interim coach. Windsor Forest is 1-4.

Two weeks ago, Wayne County coach John Mohring resigned after an 0-5 start and called the parting mutual. Justin McDonald is the interim coach, and he won his debut game last week in a 32-10 victory over Warner Robins.

On Sunday, Lee County placed coach Dean Fabrizio on leave after Fabrizio was arrested on DUI charges over the weekend. John Flath is the acting coach until Fabrizio returns.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

More Stories

The Latest

081425 milton buford hsfb

Three teams shake up region races with upsets in high school football Week 7

15m ago

Hart County football coach details how team upset powerhouse Prince Avenue

How the new top-10 teams in each GHSA classification fared in Week 7

Keep Reading

Flag football preview: 4 defending GHSA champions ready for title defense

South Georgia matchups headline top 10 high school football games of Week 7

Georgia announces contract extensions for 4 head coaches

Featured

Georgia Access

Report: Georgia health sector to lose $3.7B in 2026 as ACA subsidies end

Synovus CEO says $8.6B merger is ‘all about growth’ for Atlanta, Columbus

Another Buc-ee’s breaks ground in Georgia. Are you on the beaver bandwagon?