South Georgia team becomes fifth GHSA program with midseason coaching change

Jay Walls is out as Bainbridge’s football coach after an 0-6 start.
Bainbridge made the decision Saturday and became the fifth GHSA school to make a coaching change since the season began in August.
Walls was promoted to replace Jeff Littleton in 2024. Walls’ first team went 1-9, Bainbridge’s worst finish this century. Littleton is now Tift County’s coach.
There typically are only one or two midseason coaching changes in Georgia, but this has been an unusual year.
In August, Banks County fired coach Todd Winter after a loss to East Hall in the opening game. Mark Hollars was promoted. Banks County is 0-5.
Windsor Forest coach C.J. Frazier stepped down after two games. Athletic director Cam Turner is the interim coach. Windsor Forest is 1-4.
Two weeks ago, Wayne County coach John Mohring resigned after an 0-5 start and called the parting mutual. Justin McDonald is the interim coach, and he won his debut game last week in a 32-10 victory over Warner Robins.
On Sunday, Lee County placed coach Dean Fabrizio on leave after Fabrizio was arrested on DUI charges over the weekend. John Flath is the acting coach until Fabrizio returns.