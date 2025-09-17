AJC Varsity

South Georgia football coach resigns after 0-5 start

Wayne County names athletic director as interim to replace John Mohring.
Wayne County has been one of the state’s more up-and-down programs, with three region titles since 2013 but four other seasons of winning no more than three games. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
Wayne County has been one of the state’s more up-and-down programs, with three region titles since 2013 but four other seasons of winning no more than three games. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Wayne County’s John Mohring resigned Tuesday afternoon, becoming the third GHSA football coach to step down since the season began.

Mohring’s teams were 1-14 in less than two seasons and 0-5 this year.

Mohring had come to Wayne County, a southeast Georgia school, after three seasons as Savannah Country Day’s coach.

A look at the GHSA football teams that remain unbeaten through Week 5

Mohring is a former All-America linebacker at Georgia Southern who made NFL training camps and played in the CFL and arena leagues. He has been on staffs at Valdosta State, Arkansas State and alma mater Bishop Verot High in Florida.

Mohring described the parting as mutual. Wayne County athletic director Justin McDonald was named the interim coach.

“I’m looking forward to what comes next,” Mohring told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’m back on the market and excited for the opportunity to lead another program in the future.”

‘A blessing’ to the community, Carver coach on cusp of 150-win club

Wayne County has been one of the state’s more up-and-down programs, with three region titles since 2013 but four other seasons of winning no more than three games. The program went from 0-9 in 2021 to 10-3 the next year under a new coach, Jaybo Shaw, who preceded Mohring and is now at Dawson County.

Having three head coaching changes in five weeks is unusual.

In August, Banks County fired Todd Winter and promoted Mark Hollars. Earlier this month, Windsor Forest coach C.J. Frazier resigned. Athletic director Cam Turner is the interim coach there.

Georgia leads in NFL players per capita — again

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

More Stories

The Latest

Thomas County Central football stadium

4 Georgia high school football teams averaging at least 50 points per game

1h ago

Worth County coach talks game prep for ‘nemesis’ Fitzgerald matchup

1h ago

A look at the GHSA football teams that remain unbeaten through Week 5

1h ago

Keep Reading

Worth County coach talks game prep for ‘nemesis’ Fitzgerald matchup

1h ago

Georgia basketball on schedule, transfers maintain program’s ‘winning habits’

Friday night football recap: Sequoyah, Walnut Grove score pivotal victories

Featured

Fulton DA Fani Willis (center) with Nathan J. Wade (right), the special prosecutor she hired to manage the Trump case and had a romantic relationship with, at a news conference announcing charges against President-elect Donald Trump and others in Atlanta, Aug. 14, 2023. Georgia’s Supreme Court on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, upheld an appeals court's decision to disqualify Willis from the election interference case against Trump and his allies. (Kenny Holston/New York Times)

Fani Willis loses last chance to stay at the helm of Trump Georgia election interference case

Investigator: Ex-APD officer raped woman on duty, returned when she called 911

Cobb County agency green lights tax break for Home Depot’s $140M project