South Georgia football coach resigns after 0-5 start

Wayne County has been one of the state’s more up-and-down programs, with three region titles since 2013 but four other seasons of winning no more than three games. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Wayne County’s John Mohring resigned Tuesday afternoon, becoming the third GHSA football coach to step down since the season began.

Mohring’s teams were 1-14 in less than two seasons and 0-5 this year.