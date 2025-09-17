South Georgia football coach resigns after 0-5 start

Wayne County’s John Mohring resigned Tuesday afternoon, becoming the third GHSA football coach to step down since the season began.
Mohring’s teams were 1-14 in less than two seasons and 0-5 this year.
Mohring had come to Wayne County, a southeast Georgia school, after three seasons as Savannah Country Day’s coach.
Mohring is a former All-America linebacker at Georgia Southern who made NFL training camps and played in the CFL and arena leagues. He has been on staffs at Valdosta State, Arkansas State and alma mater Bishop Verot High in Florida.
Mohring described the parting as mutual. Wayne County athletic director Justin McDonald was named the interim coach.
“I’m looking forward to what comes next,” Mohring told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’m back on the market and excited for the opportunity to lead another program in the future.”
Wayne County has been one of the state’s more up-and-down programs, with three region titles since 2013 but four other seasons of winning no more than three games. The program went from 0-9 in 2021 to 10-3 the next year under a new coach, Jaybo Shaw, who preceded Mohring and is now at Dawson County.
Having three head coaching changes in five weeks is unusual.
In August, Banks County fired Todd Winter and promoted Mark Hollars. Earlier this month, Windsor Forest coach C.J. Frazier resigned. Athletic director Cam Turner is the interim coach there.