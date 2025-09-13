Sequoyah star, UGA legacy Rajecki explains why he committed to Memphis

Today’s interviewee is Sequoyah running back Will Rajecki, who has been a key contributor to the Chiefs’ 5-0 start. This interview was conducted before Sequoyah’s game against Sprayberry, when Rajecki scored seven touchdowns. In June, Rajecki committed to Memphis, where he plans to bring his physical, versatile running style to the next level.

1. How would you describe yourself as a football player, and is there a player you try to model your game after?

“I’d say I’m a tough, physical running back with good vision who knows how to finish runs. One of my biggest strengths is catching the ball out of the backfield. I get this comparison a lot, but I really do try to model my game after Christian McCaffrey. His impact as both a runner and a receiver is something I admire and try to bring to my own game.”

2. Your grandfather, Peter Rajecki, was a well-known kicker at Georgia. Did you grow up a Georgia fan? Did they recruit you? Of course, you’ve picked Memphis. How did they first get your attention?

“I picked Memphis because they showed love early, and they stayed consistent throughout the whole recruiting process. The coaches made it clear that they see me as someone who can come in, run the ball, catch it out of the backfield and make an impact right away as a freshman. It all started when coaches were coming through our school looking at some of our other top recruits. My coach pulled them aside and said, ‘This guy’s pretty good too.’ One of the Memphis coaches ended up calling me out of class to talk. We stayed in touch after that visit, and everything just built from there.

