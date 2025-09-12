State Sports Report Morehouse golf once was a national power. A new facility invests in its future. Arthur Blank, who owns the PGA Tour Superstore, was a primary donor. Morehouse golf coach Edgar Evans addresses supporters in the new weight room. ( Kate Awtrey-King for the AJC)

Edgar Evans knew his ideas to rebuild the golf team at Morehouse were almost insanely ambitious when he became the head coach in the fall of 2024. He envisioned an indoor practice facility, a dedicated locker room for the team and a new weight room. It was a very high bar.

Thanks to generous financial support from the corporate community and Evans’ endless energy, the dream became reality. Amid great pomp, circumstances and tons of maroon and white balloons, Morehouse celebrated the opening of the new facilities with a ribbon cutting that drew more than 100 supporters. Members of the Morehouse golf team get together inside the new weight room. (Kate Awtrey-King for the AJC) “We’re just getting started,” Evans said. “I think once people see what we’re doing here, more and more people are going to buy in, which is very exciting.” The Morehouse golf program once was a national power. The Tigers won the 2010 PGA Minority Golf Championship under the guidance of coach William Lews, an outstanding PGA player and respected instructor. But after Lewis left, the program fell into disrepair.

That began to turn around when Evans was hired. He had played golf at Southern University and was teaching at Atlanta Country Club in Marietta, where he ran junior camps and organized clinics. When originally approached about the Morehouse job, Evans turned it down.

Ralph Stokes (left), VP of PGA Tour Superstore, greets Morehouse golfer Yusouf Gladney at the ribbon cutting for the new indoor practice facility. ( Kate Awtrey-King for the AJC) But then he thought about it, prayed about it and even talked to Kip Banks, the team’s captain, who honestly told the coach the program needed an overhaul. Evans signed on and soon called Ralph Stokes, the vice president of PGA Tour Superstore, whom he knew from his time at Atlanta Country Club. Evans shared his vision and Stokes helped give it legs. “Edgar said he had a vision for an indoor practice facility and I said, ‘OK, we’re going to fix that,’” Stokes said. Stokes called Arthur Blank, who owns the PGA Tour Superstore, and explained the need. “I walked into his office and said, ‘Chief, I’ve got a vision,’” he said. “We can’t have this great institution that’s right down the street from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, one of the iconic HBCUs in the country, but they’ve got a golf team that has limited facilities and limited things to work on.”

With very little arm twisting, Blank made a commitment of $250,000. It wasn’t long before Aflac donated $150,000 for the project. Other donations also came flooding in. The new indoor practice facility at Morehouse features a state-of-the-art simulator. (Kate Awtrey-King for the AJC) “This is just the start of building a world-class golf program,” Stokes said. “I know Steph Curry has done a lot to help the Howard golf team, and they have some great facilities and they set the bar. We will chase and surpass that bar because we’re going to keep going.” The Tigers had already gotten help from Eastside Golf founders Olajuwon Ajanaku and Earl Cooper, two Morehouse grads who provided a Mercedes van to travel to events. Last spring the PGA Tour Superstore also had each of the players fitted for a new set of clubs. The team responded by winning the next week, its first victory under Evans. Morehouse went on to finish fourth in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship.