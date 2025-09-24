AJC Varsity Maxwell playoff projections: Sandy Creek, Hebron Christian emerge as favorites The simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets. Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA. The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Buford Grayson Grayson North Gwinnett McEachern Buford First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Grayson Carrollton North Gwinnett West Forsyth Camden County Grayson Hillgrove Carrollton Lowndes North Gwinnett Harrison West Forsyth Reg 1, #3 10 84.96 5-0 Camden County Reg 8, #2 14 77.85 3-2 Collins Hill Reg 7, #4 24 71.00 3-2 Brookwood Reg 4, #1 2 102.74 5-0 Grayson Reg 5, #3 23 71.34 4-2 North Paulding Reg 3, #2 11 81.49 5-0 Hillgrove Reg 6, #4 33 61.66 3-2 North Atlanta Reg 2, #1 3 98.41 6-0 Carrollton Reg 8, #3 17 76.15 3-2 Mill Creek Reg 1, #2 8 86.59 5-0 Lowndes Reg 4, #4 32 65.38 3-2 South Gwinnett Reg 7, #1 5 91.19 4-1 North Gwinnett Reg 3, #3 16 76.58 5-0 Harrison Reg 5, #2 21 73.68 3-3 Walton Reg 2, #4 29 65.91 1-4 East Coweta Reg 6, #1 15 76.87 4-1 West Forsyth McEachern Colquitt County Douglas County Buford Westlake McEachern Peachtree Ridge Colquitt County Douglas County North Cobb Newton Buford Reg 2, #3 19 73.89 3-3 Westlake Reg 6, #2 27 69.16 2-3 Denmark Reg 5, #4 26 69.45 2-4 Marietta Reg 3, #1 6 87.20 5-0 McEachern Reg 4, #3 25 69.76 2-3 Archer Reg 7, #2 18 75.86 4-1 Peachtree Ridge Reg 8, #4 34 61.61 2-2 Dacula Reg 1, #1 7 87.05 4-1 Colquitt County Reg 6, #3 30 65.84 2-3 Lambert Reg 2, #2 4 93.07 3-2 Douglas County Reg 3, #4 36 59.61 3-2 Campbell Reg 5, #1 13 79.41 4-2 North Cobb Reg 7, #3 20 73.86 3-2 Norcross Reg 4, #2 12 79.47 3-2 Newton Reg 1, #4 9 85.08 5-0 Valdosta Reg 8, #1 1 105.25 5-0 Buford Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Buford 8-AAAAAA 5-0 105.25 999,999 880,429 732,227 664,111 450,951 1.22 Grayson 4-AAAAAA 5-0 102.74 1,000,000 864,436 610,663 526,215 287,086 2.48 Carrollton 2-AAAAAA 6-0 98.41 999,998 891,138 377,593 292,982 133,800 6.47 Douglas County 2-AAAAAA 3-2 93.07 999,985 809,112 239,212 147,968 48,269 19.72 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAA 4-1 91.19 999,952 669,677 549,206 145,344 39,481 24.33 McEachern 3-AAAAAA 5-0 87.20 999,984 580,556 302,383 56,704 12,271 80.49 Colquitt County 1-AAAAAA 4-1 87.05 943,859 377,966 236,847 43,907 9,295 106.58 Lowndes 1-AAAAAA 5-0 86.59 921,246 307,257 186,973 34,630 6,757 146.99 Valdosta 1-AAAAAA 5-0 85.08 906,370 253,807 143,942 23,427 4,095 243.20 Camden County 1-AAAAAA 5-0 84.96 892,684 248,402 140,011 22,706 3,969 250.95 Hillgrove 3-AAAAAA 5-0 81.49 999,840 355,434 119,572 13,543 1,712 583.11 North Cobb 5-AAAAAA 4-2 79.41 999,482 218,991 27,323 5,902 581 1,720.17 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 4-1 76.87 999,388 377,058 86,635 5,745 460 2,172.91 Newton 4-AAAAAA 3-2 79.47 996,380 75,535 19,667 4,214 423 2,363.07 Harrison 3-AAAAAA 5-0 76.58 999,915 254,837 53,700 3,426 273 3,662.00 Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAA 4-1 75.86 952,112 126,212 45,176 2,596 171 5,846.95 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAA 3-2 77.85 997,814 52,398 19,130 1,889 154 6,492.51 Mill Creek 8-AAAAAA 3-2 76.15 990,433 41,861 14,072 1,037 74 13,512.51 Westlake 2-AAAAAA 3-3 73.89 996,980 178,509 32,023 1,304 68 14,704.88 Walton 5-AAAAAA 3-3 73.68 966,198 101,388 16,257 702 41 24,389.24 Norcross 7-AAAAAA 3-2 73.86 841,403 28,720 7,776 461 24 41,665.67 North Paulding 5-AAAAAA 4-2 71.34 927,868 62,902 8,627 290 12 83,332.33 Brookwood 7-AAAAAA 3-2 71.00 705,697 19,099 3,997 158 9 111,110.11 Marietta 5-AAAAAA 2-4 69.45 957,917 49,900 5,364 181 8 124,999.00 Denmark 6-AAAAAA 2-3 69.16 916,011 41,372 5,347 145 8 124,999.00 Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAA 4-1 72.63 265,807 7,945 1,943 106 6 166,665.67 Archer 4-AAAAAA 2-3 69.76 900,630 27,503 5,957 169 2 499,999.00 East Coweta 2-AAAAAA 1-4 65.91 984,809 46,199 3,636 60 - - Lambert 6-AAAAAA 2-3 65.84 931,252 21,599 1,963 32 - - South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAA 3-2 65.38 878,997 9,776 1,480 22 - - Parkview 7-AAAAAA 2-3 66.29 444,619 3,411 445 16 - - Dacula 8-AAAAAA 2-2 61.61 764,413 4,824 433 3 - - Tift County 1-AAAAAA 3-2 65.53 70,034 369 43 3 - - North Atlanta 6-AAAAAA 3-2 61.66 669,180 5,316 232 1 - - Campbell 3-AAAAAA 3-2 59.61 865,405 3,256 36 1 - - North Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 3-2 61.13 434,015 1,976 86 - - - Grovetown 4-AAAAAA 3-2 55.47 202,372 186 8 - - - Wheeler 5-AAAAAA 1-5 56.99 50,582 205 6 - - - Cherokee 5-AAAAAA 1-4 54.97 56,042 143 6 - - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAA 2-2 52.39 174,314 139 2 - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAA 3-2 57.87 56,159 38 1 - - - Etowah 5-AAAAAA 2-3 53.75 41,911 96 - - - - Mountain View 8-AAAAAA 0-5 46.05 72,572 10 - - - - Alpharetta 6-AAAAAA 1-4 49.75 45,399 8 - - - - Pebblebrook 3-AAAAAA 1-4 42.66 77,384 2 - - - - Paulding County 3-AAAAAA 1-4 39.57 54,092 2 - - - - Chapel Hill 2-AAAAAA 1-4 35.67 18,228 1 - - - - Rockdale County 4-AAAAAA 3-1 47.37 19,250 - - - - - South Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-3 47.59 4,684 - - - - - Osborne 3-AAAAAA 1-4 27.90 3,319 - - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 4-AAAAAA 0-3 36.18 2,371 - - - - - Discovery 8-AAAAAA 0-4 24.70 455 - - - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAA 0-5 35.66 71 - - - - - South Cobb 3-AAAAAA 2-3 31.36 61 - - - - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAA 0-4 33.55 57 - - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAA 0-5 25.59 1 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Colquitt County 332,409 262,676 205,606 143,168 943,859 56,141 1-AAAAAA Lowndes 245,170 246,140 236,870 193,066 921,246 78,754 1-AAAAAA Camden County 206,199 225,620 239,870 220,995 892,684 107,316 1-AAAAAA Valdosta 206,184 234,484 246,080 219,622 906,370 93,630 1-AAAAAA Richmond Hill 9,346 27,755 59,467 169,239 265,807 734,193 1-AAAAAA Tift County 692 3,325 12,107 53,910 70,034 929,966 2-AAAAAA Carrollton 678,301 294,596 25,171 1,930 999,998 2 2-AAAAAA Douglas County 307,272 614,431 70,602 7,680 999,985 15 2-AAAAAA Westlake 13,119 78,885 621,840 283,136 996,980 3,020 2-AAAAAA East Coweta 1,308 12,083 282,070 689,348 984,809 15,191 2-AAAAAA Chapel Hill - 5 317 17,906 18,228 981,772 3-AAAAAA McEachern 584,304 297,962 117,646 72 999,984 16 3-AAAAAA Hillgrove 297,520 414,901 260,246 27,173 999,840 160 3-AAAAAA Harrison 118,176 286,825 593,018 1,896 999,915 85 3-AAAAAA Campbell - 291 28,128 836,986 865,405 134,595 3-AAAAAA Paulding County - 20 814 53,258 54,092 945,908 3-AAAAAA Pebblebrook - 1 133 77,250 77,384 922,616 3-AAAAAA Osborne - - 15 3,304 3,319 996,681 3-AAAAAA South Cobb - - - 61 61 999,939 4-AAAAAA Grayson 948,665 49,645 1,580 110 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAAA Newton 46,595 835,193 93,542 21,050 996,380 3,620 4-AAAAAA Archer 3,244 29,302 509,888 358,196 900,630 99,370 4-AAAAAA South Gwinnett 1,492 78,921 350,505 448,079 878,997 121,003 4-AAAAAA Grovetown 3 6,792 42,282 153,295 202,372 797,628 4-AAAAAA Rockdale County 1 145 2,080 17,024 19,250 980,750 4-AAAAAA Heritage (Conyers) - 2 123 2,246 2,371 997,629 5-AAAAAA North Cobb 853,778 128,144 15,468 2,092 999,482 518 5-AAAAAA Marietta 113,241 198,149 294,246 352,281 957,917 42,083 5-AAAAAA Walton 19,294 396,886 334,322 215,696 966,198 33,802 5-AAAAAA North Paulding 13,321 273,872 339,053 301,622 927,868 72,132 5-AAAAAA Cherokee 205 1,568 7,770 46,499 56,042 943,958 5-AAAAAA Etowah 108 904 4,954 35,945 41,911 958,089 5-AAAAAA Wheeler 53 477 4,187 45,865 50,582 949,418 6-AAAAAA West Forsyth 942,590 46,977 7,584 2,237 999,388 612 6-AAAAAA North Atlanta 27,801 117,717 202,004 321,658 669,180 330,820 6-AAAAAA North Forsyth 11,445 33,256 96,353 292,961 434,015 565,985 6-AAAAAA Denmark 10,410 435,626 308,610 161,365 916,011 83,989 6-AAAAAA Lambert 7,579 365,220 375,154 183,299 931,252 68,748 6-AAAAAA Alpharetta 168 1,056 9,312 34,863 45,399 954,601 6-AAAAAA South Forsyth 7 147 980 3,550 4,684 995,316 6-AAAAAA Forsyth Central - 1 3 67 71 999,929 7-AAAAAA North Gwinnett 840,276 144,124 13,938 1,614 999,952 48 7-AAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 123,290 531,280 211,178 86,364 952,112 47,888 7-AAAAAA Norcross 33,919 103,708 375,028 328,748 841,403 158,597 7-AAAAAA Brookwood 1,990 164,587 257,900 281,220 705,697 294,303 7-AAAAAA Parkview 454 53,944 133,253 256,968 444,619 555,381 7-AAAAAA Duluth 71 2,357 8,703 45,028 56,159 943,841 7-AAAAAA Meadowcreek - - - 57 57 999,943 7-AAAAAA Berkmar - - - 1 1 999,999 8-AAAAAA Buford 957,900 38,786 3,208 105 999,999 1 8-AAAAAA Collins Hill 25,379 492,201 415,248 64,986 997,814 2,186 8-AAAAAA Mill Creek 16,232 440,808 436,467 96,926 990,433 9,567 8-AAAAAA Dacula 485 27,609 131,746 604,573 764,413 235,587 8-AAAAAA Central Gwinnett 4 477 10,518 163,315 174,314 825,686 8-AAAAAA Mountain View - 119 2,810 69,643 72,572 927,428 8-AAAAAA Discovery - - 3 452 455 999,545 Class AAAAA AAAAAA

Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Hughes Thomas County Central Thomas County Central Milton Hughes Gainesville First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Woodward Academy Thomas County Central Milton Coffee Glynn Academy Woodward Academy Northgate Thomas County Central Effingham County Milton Lovejoy Coffee Reg 1, #3 27 57.20 3-2 Glynn Academy Reg 8, #2 32 52.38 1-4 Clarke Central Reg 7, #4 17 69.12 3-2 Lanier Reg 4, #1 12 74.85 3-2 Woodward Academy Reg 5, #3 21 61.36 2-3 East Paulding Reg 3, #2 15 70.83 5-0 Northgate Reg 6, #4 24 58.49 3-3 Creekview Reg 2, #1 2 98.36 5-0 Thomas County Central Reg 8, #3 28 53.17 3-2 Habersham Central Reg 1, #2 23 61.00 3-2 Effingham County Reg 4, #4 46 43.21 1-4 Chamblee Reg 7, #1 3 93.81 4-1 Milton Reg 3, #3 16 70.77 5-0 Lovejoy Reg 5, #2 20 63.17 4-0 New Manchester Reg 2, #4 11 74.95 2-3 Coffee Reg 6, #1 14 71.36 5-1 River Ridge Hughes Roswell Houston County Gainesville Lee County Hughes Roswell Brunswick Houston County Rome Gainesville Jackson County Reg 2, #3 7 80.78 4-1 Lee County Reg 6, #2 9 78.24 5-1 Sequoyah Reg 5, #4 22 61.23 2-3 Villa Rica Reg 3, #1 1 100.84 5-0 Hughes Reg 4, #3 39 47.82 3-2 Dunwoody Reg 7, #2 4 87.47 4-1 Roswell Reg 8, #4 43 45.58 3-3 Winder-Barrow Reg 1, #1 10 77.10 4-1 Brunswick Reg 6, #3 18 68.13 5-1 Sprayberry Reg 2, #2 6 81.38 5-0 Houston County Reg 3, #4 19 66.59 4-1 Newnan Reg 5, #1 8 79.71 3-2 Rome Reg 7, #3 5 85.03 4-1 Gainesville Reg 4, #2 29 53.11 1-4 Shiloh Reg 1, #4 33 52.10 3-2 Statesboro Reg 8, #1 13 73.67 4-1 Jackson County Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Hughes 3-AAAAA 5-0 100.84 1,000,000 924,453 788,641 676,345 443,673 1.25 Thomas County Central 2-AAAAA 5-0 98.36 999,965 932,830 873,831 619,456 338,354 1.96 Milton 7-AAAAA 4-1 93.81 999,734 945,321 692,035 340,663 144,896 5.90 Roswell 7-AAAAA 4-1 87.47 999,806 839,162 448,943 143,645 37,688 25.53 Gainesville 7-AAAAA 4-1 85.03 998,399 783,087 380,408 92,342 20,209 48.48 Houston County 2-AAAAA 5-0 81.38 990,300 382,506 162,370 32,070 4,654 213.87 Lee County 2-AAAAA 4-1 80.78 987,907 353,288 135,711 25,729 3,520 283.09 Rome 5-AAAAA 3-2 79.71 999,905 428,130 161,194 21,105 2,998 332.56 Woodward Academy 4-AAAAA 3-2 74.85 999,990 628,629 77,579 14,007 1,083 922.36 Sequoyah 6-AAAAA 5-1 78.24 994,119 223,658 50,264 9,362 1,027 972.71 Brunswick 1-AAAAA 4-1 77.10 999,951 230,370 23,009 6,911 772 1,294.34 Coffee 2-AAAAA 2-3 74.95 944,222 229,427 43,074 5,369 401 2,492.77 Jackson County 8-AAAAA 4-1 73.67 999,995 220,781 67,855 4,963 382 2,616.80 Northgate 3-AAAAA 5-0 70.83 987,310 119,367 21,929 2,346 92 10,868.57 River Ridge 6-AAAAA 5-1 71.36 932,935 134,051 17,122 1,556 92 10,868.57 Lovejoy 3-AAAAA 5-0 70.77 994,605 127,433 20,223 1,873 86 11,626.91 Lanier 7-AAAAA 3-2 69.12 810,172 211,453 16,625 1,427 53 18,866.92 Sprayberry 6-AAAAA 5-1 68.13 888,492 29,183 4,719 304 8 124,999.00 Newnan 3-AAAAA 4-1 66.59 813,332 47,413 4,373 177 5 199,999.00 New Manchester 5-AAAAA 4-0 63.17 970,494 38,008 2,566 96 4 249,999.00 Effingham County 1-AAAAA 3-2 61.00 957,705 48,095 3,278 119 2 499,999.00 Glynn Academy 1-AAAAA 3-2 57.20 782,263 31,861 967 29 1 999,999.00 Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 2-3 61.23 943,190 18,249 1,122 51 - - East Paulding 5-AAAAA 2-3 61.36 737,949 5,309 494 20 - - Seckinger 7-AAAAA 3-2 57.87 191,277 12,000 283 8 - - Habersham Central 8-AAAAA 3-2 53.17 968,845 18,297 359 7 - - Creekview 6-AAAAA 3-3 58.49 827,924 3,766 332 7 - - Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 1-4 52.38 953,817 14,771 282 7 - - Statesboro 1-AAAAA 3-2 52.10 675,974 8,514 142 2 - - Shiloh 4-AAAAA 1-4 53.11 878,204 2,070 103 2 - - South Paulding 5-AAAAA 2-3 52.10 196,669 112 5 1 - - Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 2-3 42.94 311,893 83 2 1 - - Woodstock 6-AAAAA 4-2 57.22 353,130 1,556 82 - - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAA 3-2 47.82 739,229 925 18 - - - Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 3-3 45.58 972,215 1,585 15 - - - Evans 1-AAAAA 1-3 46.87 226,426 1,100 11 - - - Veterans 2-AAAAA 2-3 53.11 61,045 597 7 - - - McIntosh 3-AAAAA 2-3 52.85 124,815 438 7 - - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 1-3 47.99 126,948 680 6 - - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 1-3 47.30 182,039 835 5 - - - Decatur 4-AAAAA 1-4 45.13 423,015 198 4 - - - Dutchtown 3-AAAAA 0-5 50.79 79,086 150 2 - - - Northside (Warner Robins) 2-AAAAA 0-5 46.90 16,561 42 2 - - - Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAA 2-3 48.66 115,471 27 1 - - - Chamblee 4-AAAAA 1-4 43.21 602,022 133 - - - - South Effingham 1-AAAAA 1-3 41.44 48,174 37 - - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAA 2-4 34.73 83,404 12 - - - - Lassiter 6-AAAAA 4-2 50.38 2,817 4 - - - - Alexander 5-AAAAA 1-4 45.58 34,885 3 - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAA 2-3 38.37 40,238 1 - - - - Loganville 8-AAAAA 0-6 30.62 16,772 - - - - - Tri-Cities 4-AAAAA 0-5 30.04 5,409 - - - - - Alcovy 8-AAAAA 0-5 25.21 4,952 - - - - - Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 1-4 41.35 1,437 - - - - - Banneker 3-AAAAA 1-4 33.29 841 - - - - - Lakeside (Evans) 1-AAAAA 0-5 38.59 520 - - - - - Pope 6-AAAAA 0-6 34.15 433 - - - - - Johns Creek 7-AAAAA 0-4 30.51 368 - - - - - Chattahoochee 7-AAAAA 1-4 27.88 244 - - - - - Riverwood 6-AAAAA 1-5 38.77 150 - - - - - Morrow 3-AAAAA 1-4 29.26 11 - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Brunswick 970,538 26,424 2,386 603 999,951 49 1-AAAAA Glynn Academy 20,100 250,034 351,551 160,578 782,263 217,737 1-AAAAA Statesboro 6,157 103,410 208,760 357,647 675,974 324,026 1-AAAAA Effingham County 3,072 583,215 266,124 105,294 957,705 42,295 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute 90 1,943 53,558 126,448 182,039 817,961 1-AAAAA Evans 26 22,884 69,936 133,580 226,426 773,574 1-AAAAA South Effingham 12 703 10,673 36,786 48,174 951,826 1-AAAAA Greenbrier 5 11,386 36,970 78,587 126,948 873,052 1-AAAAA Lakeside (Evans) - 1 42 477 520 999,480 2-AAAAA Thomas County Central 858,555 120,552 15,914 4,944 999,965 35 2-AAAAA Houston County 68,172 412,737 336,486 172,905 990,300 9,700 2-AAAAA Lee County 53,583 334,312 362,464 237,548 987,907 12,093 2-AAAAA Coffee 19,684 131,633 278,783 514,122 944,222 55,778 2-AAAAA Veterans 6 665 5,154 55,220 61,045 938,955 2-AAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) - 101 1,199 15,261 16,561 983,439 3-AAAAA Hughes 966,380 31,159 2,276 185 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAA Northgate 16,559 557,512 375,860 37,379 987,310 12,690 3-AAAAA Lovejoy 15,399 374,572 407,077 197,557 994,605 5,395 3-AAAAA Newnan 1,650 34,244 194,402 583,036 813,332 186,668 3-AAAAA McIntosh 12 1,759 14,000 109,044 124,815 875,185 3-AAAAA Dutchtown - 754 6,373 71,959 79,086 920,914 3-AAAAA Banneker - - 12 829 841 999,159 3-AAAAA Morrow - - - 11 11 999,989 4-AAAAA Woodward Academy 982,216 16,243 1,423 108 999,990 10 4-AAAAA Dunwoody 12,990 243,101 263,087 220,051 739,229 260,771 4-AAAAA Shiloh 1,978 480,685 254,476 141,065 878,204 121,796 4-AAAAA Decatur 1,843 78,812 139,577 202,783 423,015 576,985 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain 871 45,496 107,449 158,077 311,893 688,107 4-AAAAA Chamblee 100 134,204 226,234 241,484 602,022 397,978 4-AAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) 2 1,427 7,179 31,630 40,238 959,762 4-AAAAA Tri-Cities - 32 575 4,802 5,409 994,591 5-AAAAA Rome 854,423 131,380 13,436 666 999,905 95 5-AAAAA New Manchester 97,249 471,162 308,826 93,257 970,494 29,506 5-AAAAA Villa Rica 47,670 316,431 346,392 232,697 943,190 56,810 5-AAAAA South Paulding 528 8,146 38,079 149,916 196,669 803,331 5-AAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 108 1,630 23,589 90,144 115,471 884,529 5-AAAAA East Paulding 21 70,601 264,440 402,887 737,949 262,051 5-AAAAA Alexander 1 593 5,031 29,260 34,885 965,115 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs - 57 207 1,173 1,437 998,563 6-AAAAA River Ridge 480,792 133,013 236,263 82,867 932,935 67,065 6-AAAAA Sequoyah 433,251 455,041 71,511 34,316 994,119 5,881 6-AAAAA Sprayberry 41,389 237,261 370,190 239,652 888,492 111,508 6-AAAAA Creekview 25,569 103,940 207,807 490,608 827,924 172,076 6-AAAAA Woodstock 18,901 70,701 113,497 150,031 353,130 646,870 6-AAAAA Lassiter 98 44 718 1,957 2,817 997,183 6-AAAAA Riverwood - - 14 136 150 999,850 6-AAAAA Pope - - - 433 433 999,567 7-AAAAA Milton 589,485 279,653 120,502 10,094 999,734 266 7-AAAAA Roswell 253,696 368,892 341,516 35,702 999,806 194 7-AAAAA Gainesville 155,554 348,881 486,824 7,140 998,399 1,601 7-AAAAA Lanier 1,248 2,267 44,823 761,834 810,172 189,828 7-AAAAA Seckinger 17 307 6,330 184,623 191,277 808,723 7-AAAAA Johns Creek - - 5 363 368 999,632 7-AAAAA Chattahoochee - - - 244 244 999,756 8-AAAAA Jackson County 949,571 48,403 1,410 611 999,995 5 8-AAAAA Habersham Central 39,708 417,920 343,635 167,582 968,845 31,155 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow 9,703 132,641 285,362 544,509 972,215 27,785 8-AAAAA Clarke Central 964 395,644 355,980 201,229 953,817 46,183 8-AAAAA Apalachee 53 5,296 10,114 67,941 83,404 916,596 8-AAAAA Loganville 1 38 3,129 13,604 16,772 983,228 8-AAAAA Alcovy - 58 370 4,524 4,952 995,048

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds North Oconee 8-AAAA 5-0 97.07 1,000,000 974,359 901,495 790,741 569,153 0.76 Creekside 4-AAAA 5-0 91.80 1,000,000 935,825 863,905 668,136 291,911 2.43 Cartersville 7-AAAA 6-0 84.79 999,988 632,473 505,497 173,096 49,875 19.05 Ware County 1-AAAA 5-0 83.88 999,403 636,390 481,815 123,145 39,394 24.38 Benedictine 1-AAAA 2-2 81.68 998,478 512,903 365,680 84,882 21,754 44.97 Marist 5-AAAA 3-1 79.14 999,747 740,328 118,934 46,897 10,671 92.71 Central (Carrollton) 3-AAAA 5-0 78.37 999,210 723,230 245,557 45,692 9,341 106.05 Blessed Trinity 6-AAAA 3-2 76.50 998,912 560,853 176,589 31,253 4,633 214.84 Jonesboro 3-AAAA 3-2 72.22 997,629 551,292 91,437 13,254 1,394 716.36 Cass 7-AAAA 5-1 71.77 999,266 217,676 94,420 8,567 941 1,061.70 Cambridge 6-AAAA 4-1 70.19 991,758 291,117 46,797 4,773 416 2,402.85 Kell 6-AAAA 4-2 68.29 988,552 226,947 28,488 2,445 185 5,404.41 Stockbridge 2-AAAA 4-1 67.07 915,373 204,758 15,064 2,073 113 8,848.56 Southwest DeKalb 5-AAAA 4-1 65.27 993,394 222,878 18,664 1,435 74 13,512.51 Ola 2-AAAA 4-1 65.84 972,582 142,694 11,406 1,010 49 20,407.16 Warner Robins 1-AAAA 3-2 63.66 870,288 21,701 5,503 470 29 34,481.76 Locust Grove 2-AAAA 4-1 63.78 975,264 142,038 7,200 718 27 37,036.04 Perry 1-AAAA 2-3 64.22 876,419 24,144 6,734 625 26 38,460.54 Jones County 2-AAAA 3-2 62.13 601,799 52,448 3,250 183 6 166,665.67 Flowery Branch 8-AAAA 4-1 61.63 926,524 14,848 3,442 296 3 333,332.33 Griffin 3-AAAA 3-2 59.12 914,966 70,035 3,084 116 2 499,999.00 Hampton 2-AAAA 3-2 56.63 426,042 12,214 442 29 2 499,999.00 Madison County 8-AAAA 3-1 53.78 478,934 1,530 148 3 1 999,999.00 Eastside 8-AAAA 2-3 60.75 749,043 9,526 1,814 97 - - Lithonia 5-AAAA 4-0 53.98 908,021 23,687 525 17 - - Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 5-0 56.80 694,240 3,930 506 14 - - M.L. King 4-AAAA 5-0 52.07 998,113 4,461 333 11 - - Tucker 5-AAAA 2-2 53.28 483,287 6,423 171 6 - - Mays 4-AAAA 1-4 53.06 994,126 4,265 344 4 - - Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 2-4 50.26 578,096 6,922 68 3 - - Harris County 3-AAAA 2-3 53.10 498,035 7,674 156 2 - - Dalton 7-AAAA 1-5 50.72 752,768 2,430 132 2 - - Allatoona 7-AAAA 2-4 51.10 626,670 1,429 116 2 - - Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAA 1-3 49.97 370,445 3,283 42 2 - - Hiram 7-AAAA 1-4 49.32 462,354 732 39 1 - - St. Pius X 5-AAAA 4-1 52.00 610,943 6,505 106 - - - Maynard Jackson 4-AAAA 4-1 47.39 693,212 656 28 - - - New Hampstead 1-AAAA 1-4 50.50 172,391 360 20 - - - Centennial 6-AAAA 4-1 47.24 442,682 2,682 15 - - - Starr's Mill 3-AAAA 0-5 49.31 214,687 1,229 11 - - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAA 3-2 50.24 83,251 673 8 - - - Cedartown 7-AAAA 2-4 46.71 148,891 136 6 - - - East Forsyth 8-AAAA 3-2 46.84 132,837 96 4 - - - Pace Academy 4-AAAA 1-4 43.14 294,441 64 4 - - - Wayne County 1-AAAA 0-5 45.27 83,021 64 1 - - - Eagle's Landing Christian 2-AAAA 2-3 45.95 21,710 80 - - - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 2-AAAA 3-2 41.63 3,918 8 - - - - Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-5 40.54 18,422 2 - - - - Druid Hills 5-AAAA 2-3 32.49 4,434 1 - - - - McDonough 2-AAAA 1-4 37.18 61 1 - - - - Midtown 4-AAAA 2-3 25.72 19,751 - - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAA 0-4 30.86 10,063 - - - - - Mundy's Mill 3-AAAA 0-5 31.77 5,028 - - - - - Forest Park 4-AAAA 1-3 16.68 352 - - - - - North Springs 5-AAAA 1-4 20.64 155 - - - - - Northview 5-AAAA 0-5 21.03 19 - - - - - Drew 4-AAAA 0-5 10.53 5 - - - - - Union Grove 2-AAAA 0-5 31.52 - - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 1-5 10.19 - - - - - - Clarkston 5-AAAA 0-5 3.02 - - - - - - Cross Keys 5-AAAA 0-6 -25.45 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Ware County 586,154 353,803 50,909 8,537 999,403 597 1-AAAA Benedictine 386,482 502,278 92,053 17,665 998,478 1,522 1-AAAA Perry 13,618 76,237 425,327 361,237 876,419 123,581 1-AAAA Warner Robins 13,589 64,373 378,473 413,853 870,288 129,712 1-AAAA New Hampstead 140 2,819 37,220 132,212 172,391 827,609 1-AAAA Wayne County 17 490 16,018 66,496 83,021 916,979 2-AAAA Stockbridge 384,905 257,775 154,541 118,152 915,373 84,627 2-AAAA Locust Grove 333,701 387,537 186,290 67,736 975,264 24,736 2-AAAA Ola 202,844 233,338 405,769 130,631 972,582 27,418 2-AAAA Jones County 71,766 63,620 143,433 322,980 601,799 398,201 2-AAAA Hampton 6,679 54,465 95,393 269,505 426,042 573,958 2-AAAA Eagle's Landing 75 2,882 11,759 68,535 83,251 916,749 2-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 18 200 524 3,176 3,918 996,082 2-AAAA Eagle's Landing Christian 12 183 2,287 19,228 21,710 978,290 2-AAAA McDonough - - 4 57 61 999,939 2-AAAA Union Grove - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 630,678 314,455 48,482 5,595 999,210 790 3-AAAA Jonesboro 342,954 539,220 104,453 11,002 997,629 2,371 3-AAAA Griffin 23,930 119,462 536,801 234,773 914,966 85,034 3-AAAA Northside (Columbus) 1,176 13,701 106,438 249,130 370,445 629,555 3-AAAA Harris County 995 9,109 183,075 304,856 498,035 501,965 3-AAAA Starr's Mill 267 4,050 20,391 189,979 214,687 785,313 3-AAAA Mundy's Mill - 3 360 4,665 5,028 994,972 4-AAAA Creekside 994,639 5,320 34 7 1,000,000 - 4-AAAA M.L. King 4,699 448,110 457,104 88,200 998,113 1,887 4-AAAA Maynard Jackson 642 68,213 179,650 444,707 693,212 306,788 4-AAAA Mays 20 478,071 349,541 166,494 994,126 5,874 4-AAAA Midtown - 267 3,445 16,039 19,751 980,249 4-AAAA Pace Academy - 19 10,216 284,206 294,441 705,559 4-AAAA Forest Park - - 10 342 352 999,648 4-AAAA Drew - - - 5 5 999,995 5-AAAA Marist 819,354 164,605 13,409 2,379 999,747 253 5-AAAA Southwest DeKalb 161,525 635,769 167,239 28,861 993,394 6,606 5-AAAA Lithonia 14,268 157,159 494,624 241,970 908,021 91,979 5-AAAA Tucker 3,040 32,421 102,291 345,535 483,287 516,713 5-AAAA St. Pius X 1,813 10,006 221,403 377,721 610,943 389,057 5-AAAA Druid Hills - 40 1,028 3,366 4,434 995,566 5-AAAA North Springs - - 5 150 155 999,845 5-AAAA Northview - - 1 18 19 999,981 5-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Blessed Trinity 573,522 284,502 128,029 12,859 998,912 1,088 6-AAAA Cambridge 244,560 359,892 336,281 51,025 991,758 8,242 6-AAAA Kell 178,483 334,409 410,573 65,087 988,552 11,448 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 2,590 15,091 79,413 481,002 578,096 421,904 6-AAAA Centennial 845 6,106 45,704 390,027 442,682 557,318 7-AAAA Cartersville 813,940 183,556 2,400 92 999,988 12 7-AAAA Cass 185,126 741,922 67,075 5,143 999,266 734 7-AAAA Allatoona 419 22,636 173,426 430,189 626,670 373,330 7-AAAA Hiram 373 3,450 201,159 257,372 462,354 537,646 7-AAAA Dalton 142 48,199 488,784 215,643 752,768 247,232 7-AAAA Cedartown - 216 65,500 83,175 148,891 851,109 7-AAAA Woodland (Cartersville) - 21 1,656 8,386 10,063 989,937 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA North Oconee 986,025 13,722 222 31 1,000,000 - 8-AAAA Flowery Branch 9,487 589,532 217,279 110,226 926,524 73,476 8-AAAA Eastside 2,465 101,815 350,765 293,998 749,043 250,957 8-AAAA Walnut Grove 1,536 188,676 240,292 263,736 694,240 305,760 8-AAAA Madison County 486 92,207 149,776 236,465 478,934 521,066 8-AAAA East Forsyth 1 13,551 38,543 80,742 132,837 867,163 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals - 497 3,123 14,802 18,422 981,578

Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Sandy Creek 2-AAA 5-0 82.65 1,000,000 866,936 724,702 593,015 405,881 1.46 Jefferson 8-AAA 4-1 81.16 1,000,000 834,881 645,587 518,646 315,820 2.17 Troup 2-AAA 5-0 74.96 999,872 606,086 345,476 196,610 81,785 11.23 LaGrange 2-AAA 5-1 74.90 999,945 574,532 305,354 176,891 72,607 12.77 Peach County 1-AAA 5-0 70.69 998,364 582,699 325,245 114,906 35,891 26.86 Calhoun 7-AAA 2-2 69.85 999,805 602,252 333,749 109,581 31,594 30.65 Jenkins 3-AAA 4-1 68.56 1,000,000 592,885 301,928 91,780 24,075 40.54 Cairo 1-AAA 2-2 65.70 979,973 346,658 137,725 34,375 7,189 138.10 Douglass 5-AAA 3-2 64.75 998,226 388,401 148,324 33,562 6,468 153.61 North Hall 6-AAA 5-0 64.36 999,934 365,066 144,778 36,080 6,446 154.13 Stephenson 5-AAA 5-0 63.70 999,801 340,764 125,670 29,000 4,831 206.00 West Laurens 4-AAA 5-0 61.30 999,328 293,211 94,019 16,749 2,247 444.04 Pickens 6-AAA 5-0 60.43 999,983 229,612 67,468 12,134 1,486 671.95 Cherokee Bluff 8-AAA 4-1 60.31 992,053 169,436 48,395 7,830 973 1,026.75 Oconee County 8-AAA 3-2 59.07 982,670 141,802 37,648 4,970 558 1,791.11 Harlem 4-AAA 3-1 57.73 990,963 119,020 28,195 3,587 382 2,616.80 Monroe 1-AAA 2-3 58.64 811,892 82,670 20,870 2,922 304 3,288.47 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAA 4-1 56.90 998,185 140,025 30,867 3,616 291 3,435.43 Whitewater 2-AAA 2-2 59.25 638,155 74,473 18,937 2,503 289 3,459.21 Monroe Area 8-AAA 4-1 57.37 949,417 97,101 22,154 2,546 233 4,290.85 Mary Persons 2-AAA 3-1 58.57 536,075 55,424 12,906 1,717 187 5,346.59 Cedar Grove 5-AAA 3-2 56.18 945,226 76,949 15,158 1,564 133 7,517.80 Lumpkin County 6-AAA 3-2 54.97 933,971 63,722 10,909 1,064 81 12,344.68 Westside (Augusta) 4-AAA 4-1 54.97 982,930 70,176 13,002 1,153 70 14,284.71 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAA 4-1 54.11 994,679 69,740 11,613 1,058 66 15,150.52 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 3-2 56.39 278,788 20,396 4,131 459 41 24,389.24 Luella 5-AAA 2-2 52.58 710,557 33,818 4,840 355 24 41,665.67 Gilmer 7-AAA 3-2 52.51 965,665 40,151 5,993 433 22 45,453.55 Westover 1-AAA 3-1 53.61 663,377 32,616 5,268 450 19 52,630.58 Liberty County 3-AAA 4-1 48.77 976,482 21,311 2,143 94 3 333,332.33 Bainbridge 1-AAA 0-5 52.60 482,324 10,083 1,394 133 2 499,999.00 Baldwin 4-AAA 2-2 50.55 471,966 13,495 1,535 68 1 999,999.00 North Clayton 5-AAA 4-1 49.06 519,251 11,779 1,274 47 1 999,999.00 Southeast Bulloch 3-AAA 3-2 49.21 808,279 18,318 1,945 77 - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAA 2-3 45.62 520,127 5,271 345 12 - - Richmond Academy 4-AAA 2-3 46.33 186,132 2,234 166 9 - - Long County 3-AAA 4-1 43.25 542,131 2,980 151 2 - - Adairsville 7-AAA 2-3 41.69 303,518 1,039 52 2 - - Dawson County 6-AAA 1-3 42.61 116,998 478 23 - - - Dougherty 1-AAA 1-4 45.01 137,293 424 23 - - - Chestatee 6-AAA 2-3 41.65 81,488 310 14 - - - East Hall 8-AAA 2-3 39.46 127,810 195 8 - - - Hephzibah 4-AAA 2-3 40.53 73,832 213 6 - - - Beach 3-AAA 1-3 36.72 129,467 162 3 - - - LaFayette 7-AAA 3-2 37.26 106,564 140 3 - - - White County 6-AAA 0-5 37.65 34,096 40 2 - - - Spalding 2-AAA 0-5 49.07 1,594 22 2 - - - Ridgeland 7-AAA 2-3 30.54 14,840 3 - - - - West Hall 8-AAA 2-3 29.13 15,212 1 - - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 2-3 25.96 492 - - - - - Howard 4-AAA 1-4 32.17 217 - - - - - Riverdale 5-AAA 1-4 21.78 35 - - - - - Windsor Forest 3-AAA 1-4 22.61 13 - - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-4 19.53 3 - - - - - Fayette County 2-AAA 0-5 27.14 1 - - - - - Islands 3-AAA 1-4 18.43 1 - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 0-5 9.18 - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 6-AAA 0-4 7.45 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out 8-AAA Jefferson 829,823 927,799 998,635 1,000,000 - 2-AAA Sandy Creek 57,923 807,453 992,327 1,000,000 - 6-AAA North Hall 41,814 519,411 905,300 999,934 66 6-AAA Pickens 24,252 368,975 867,827 999,983 17 5-AAA Stephenson 17,459 454,348 862,436 999,801 199 2-AAA Troup 16,372 305,421 864,146 999,872 128 4-AAA West Laurens 5,116 539,755 848,305 999,328 672 7-AAA Heritage (Ringgold) 2,613 92,384 536,735 994,679 5,321 8-AAA Cherokee Bluff 910 53,024 433,789 992,053 7,947 7-AAA Calhoun 892 749,691 945,748 999,805 195 7-AAA Northwest Whitfield 823 179,600 751,109 998,185 1,815 2-AAA LaGrange 820 156,049 900,647 999,945 55 1-AAA Peach County 593 590,153 882,373 998,364 1,636 3-AAA Jenkins 266 983,868 995,812 1,000,000 - 8-AAA Oconee County 116 32,967 352,730 982,670 17,330 5-AAA Douglass 82 513,036 884,688 998,226 1,774 1-AAA Cairo 54 303,157 682,816 979,973 20,027 4-AAA Harlem 52 85,093 458,219 990,963 9,037 4-AAA Westside (Augusta) 11 48,846 240,330 982,930 17,070 7-AAA Gilmer 6 14,103 142,362 965,665 34,335 8-AAA Monroe Area 3 21,723 257,371 949,417 50,583 1-AAA Monroe - 69,172 254,802 811,892 188,108 6-AAA Lumpkin County - 42,332 142,632 933,971 66,029 5-AAA Luella - 35,793 133,911 710,557 289,443 1-AAA Westover - 23,192 105,741 663,377 336,623 5-AAA Cedar Grove - 21,277 166,210 945,226 54,774 1-AAA Bainbridge - 13,915 72,852 482,324 517,676 3-AAA Southeast Bulloch - 12,311 35,943 808,279 191,721 4-AAA Baldwin - 12,065 40,219 471,966 528,034 5-AAA North Clayton - 11,657 57,371 519,251 480,749 4-AAA Richmond Academy - 3,963 16,708 186,132 813,868 7-AAA Adairsville - 2,245 26,125 303,518 696,482 5-AAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - 1,273 13,176 520,127 479,873 2-AAA Whitewater - 996 10,611 638,155 361,845 1-AAA Dougherty - 915 8,617 137,293 862,707 3-AAA Long County - 519 10,478 542,131 457,869 6-AAA Dawson County - 495 4,236 116,998 883,002 2-AAA Mary Persons - 422 6,442 536,075 463,925 3-AAA Liberty County - 368 80,458 976,482 23,518 8-AAA East Hall - 77 4,818 127,810 872,190 7-AAA LaFayette - 52 1,148 106,564 893,436 4-AAA Hephzibah - 47 381 73,832 926,168 6-AAA Chestatee - 41 1,322 81,488 918,512 2-AAA Upson-Lee - 11 1,638 278,788 721,212 6-AAA White County - 4 217 34,096 965,904 8-AAA West Hall - 1 127 15,212 984,788 7-AAA Ridgeland - 1 108 14,840 985,160 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) - - 2 492 999,508 4-AAA Howard - - 2 217 999,783 3-AAA Beach - - - 129,467 870,533 2-AAA Spalding - - - 1,594 998,406 5-AAA Riverdale - - - 35 999,965 3-AAA Windsor Forest - - - 13 999,987 4-AAA Cross Creek - - - 3 999,997 3-AAA Islands - - - 1 999,999 2-AAA Fayette County - - - 1 999,999 3-AAA Groves - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAA Stone Mountain - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - 1,000,000

Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Carver (Columbus) 1-AA 5-0 74.71 1,000,000 873,789 686,444 498,165 337,901 1.96 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AA 5-0 71.89 1,000,000 825,776 590,399 374,525 212,516 3.71 Pierce County 3-AA 5-0 71.89 999,972 812,370 568,972 340,285 193,204 4.18 Morgan County 2-AA 5-0 66.89 1,000,000 707,750 417,031 201,169 79,013 11.66 Sumter County 1-AA 5-0 66.60 1,000,000 647,384 333,347 153,360 60,154 15.62 Rockmart 7-AA 4-1 64.76 1,000,000 646,294 351,938 145,577 48,553 19.60 Callaway 2-AA 3-2 63.14 999,561 555,319 237,872 85,508 25,148 38.76 Burke County 4-AA 4-1 61.06 999,993 463,403 167,196 51,886 13,019 75.81 Hapeville Charter 5-AA 1-3 60.98 973,881 304,936 109,290 32,256 8,228 120.54 North Murray 7-AA 5-0 58.80 1,000,000 337,893 112,622 30,959 6,332 156.93 Cook 3-AA 4-2 59.33 991,804 289,208 95,385 24,965 5,428 183.23 Appling County 3-AA 2-3 59.77 986,143 258,597 86,802 23,077 5,386 184.67 Laney 4-AA 4-1 55.85 999,998 257,675 64,497 12,757 1,976 505.07 Thomson 4-AA 2-3 55.55 999,991 200,002 46,843 9,158 1,429 698.79 East Jackson 8-AA 5-0 54.09 988,921 111,320 26,388 4,368 596 1,676.85 Ringgold 7-AA 4-2 52.42 998,553 87,791 18,084 2,693 310 3,224.81 Stephens County 8-AA 2-3 51.95 752,263 62,026 10,301 1,391 169 5,916.16 Columbia 6-AA 0-5 49.84 998,667 130,819 19,077 2,171 154 6,492.51 Crisp County 3-AA 1-5 51.28 899,869 56,237 10,911 1,328 143 6,992.01 Sonoraville 7-AA 4-1 49.76 994,573 71,190 11,555 1,315 117 8,546.01 Franklin County 8-AA 5-0 50.64 935,557 62,508 10,156 1,147 107 9,344.79 Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-AA 2-2 48.72 970,884 51,340 7,445 710 48 20,832.33 Hart County 8-AA 1-4 48.79 396,921 20,810 2,626 267 23 43,477.26 Miller Grove 6-AA 4-1 44.82 996,022 64,766 5,942 396 21 47,618.05 Spencer 1-AA 2-3 46.88 976,870 37,022 4,373 333 17 58,822.53 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-AA 4-2 44.83 919,553 24,247 2,118 133 5 199,999.00 Westside (Macon) 2-AA 1-4 42.43 724,611 10,962 765 34 2 499,999.00 Pike County 2-AA 3-2 42.16 833,787 14,192 979 50 1 999,999.00 Jackson 2-AA 1-4 39.75 536,938 4,281 266 12 - - Union County 7-AA 1-4 39.88 302,208 3,020 142 3 - - Columbus 1-AA 3-1 36.04 931,183 4,282 175 2 - - Tattnall County 3-AA 2-3 36.03 143,351 346 19 - - - Shaw 1-AA 1-4 32.65 435,078 983 17 - - - Therrell 5-AA 1-4 36.71 59,881 274 8 - - - South Atlanta 6-AA 2-4 28.74 760,632 575 7 - - - Redan 6-AA 2-4 27.08 637,314 254 4 - - - Coahulla Creek 7-AA 1-4 33.23 66,329 161 3 - - - Salem 6-AA 2-2 25.15 612,476 157 1 - - - Murray County 7-AA 2-4 26.36 65,965 23 - - - - Rutland 2-AA 0-4 26.78 57,973 11 - - - - Butler 4-AA 0-5 11.16 529,682 4 - - - - Josey 4-AA 1-4 9.61 410,031 2 - - - - Kendrick 1-AA 3-2 14.28 52,093 1 - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-5 -2.57 60,311 - - - - - Washington 5-AA 1-5 17.07 117 - - - - - Hardaway 1-AA 0-5 8.41 44 - - - - - Jordan 1-AA 0-5 -10.13 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out 5-AA Carver (Atlanta) 355,222 878,769 998,636 1,000,000 - 7-AA Rockmart 251,616 829,835 990,654 1,000,000 - 7-AA North Murray 169,609 605,857 986,622 1,000,000 - 2-AA Morgan County 116,845 754,902 996,417 1,000,000 - 1-AA Carver (Columbus) 67,589 786,405 999,951 1,000,000 - 1-AA Sumter County 37,273 532,471 989,974 1,000,000 - 7-AA Sonoraville 1,284 60,823 486,519 994,573 5,427 8-AA East Jackson 416 14,382 490,233 988,921 11,079 3-AA Pierce County 73 745,770 958,405 999,972 28 7-AA Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 49 20,798 365,011 970,884 29,116 2-AA Callaway 7 352,276 924,856 999,561 439 7-AA Ringgold 7 22,745 651,141 998,553 1,447 4-AA Laney 5 233,855 680,894 999,998 2 8-AA Franklin County 5 2,327 146,150 935,557 64,443 6-AA Columbia - 612,630 944,981 998,667 1,333 4-AA Burke County - 514,211 837,462 999,993 7 6-AA Miller Grove - 357,927 855,965 996,022 3,978 4-AA Thomson - 252,765 581,733 999,991 9 3-AA Cook - 121,297 485,945 991,804 8,196 5-AA Hapeville Charter - 118,078 437,272 973,881 26,119 3-AA Appling County - 115,564 480,880 986,143 13,857 3-AA Crisp County - 18,596 121,390 899,869 100,131 6-AA South Atlanta - 14,622 96,324 760,632 239,368 6-AA Redan - 9,859 63,196 637,314 362,686 6-AA Salem - 4,976 40,777 612,476 387,524 2-AA Westside (Macon) - 4,848 44,214 724,611 275,389 2-AA Pike County - 4,422 54,506 833,787 166,213 8-AA Stephens County - 3,874 46,003 752,263 247,737 2-AA Jackson - 2,429 27,395 536,938 463,062 8-AA Hart County - 1,033 18,471 396,921 603,079 5-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - 651 30,860 919,553 80,447 1-AA Spencer - 404 76,577 976,870 23,130 1-AA Columbus - 386 82,699 931,183 68,817 3-AA Tattnall County - 130 3,443 143,351 856,649 1-AA Shaw - 49 408 435,078 564,922 5-AA Therrell - 17 354 59,881 940,119 2-AA Rutland - 10 391 57,973 942,027 7-AA Union County - 4 3,218 302,208 697,792 4-AA Butler - 2 16 529,682 470,318 4-AA Josey - 1 11 410,031 589,969 7-AA Coahulla Creek - - 42 66,329 933,671 7-AA Murray County - - 3 65,965 934,035 1-AA Kendrick - - 1 52,093 947,907 4-AA Glenn Hills - - - 60,311 939,689 5-AA Washington - - - 117 999,883 1-AA Hardaway - - - 44 999,956 1-AA Jordan - - - - 1,000,000 Class A Division I Public AAAAAA

