Maxwell playoff projections: Sandy Creek, Hebron Christian emerge as favorites

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.
Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tiebreaker.
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Buford
|8-AAAAAA
|5-0
|105.25
|999,999
|880,429
|732,227
|664,111
|450,951
|1.22
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAA
|5-0
|102.74
|1,000,000
|864,436
|610,663
|526,215
|287,086
|2.48
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAA
|6-0
|98.41
|999,998
|891,138
|377,593
|292,982
|133,800
|6.47
|Douglas County
|2-AAAAAA
|3-2
|93.07
|999,985
|809,112
|239,212
|147,968
|48,269
|19.72
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAA
|4-1
|91.19
|999,952
|669,677
|549,206
|145,344
|39,481
|24.33
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAA
|5-0
|87.20
|999,984
|580,556
|302,383
|56,704
|12,271
|80.49
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAA
|4-1
|87.05
|943,859
|377,966
|236,847
|43,907
|9,295
|106.58
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAA
|5-0
|86.59
|921,246
|307,257
|186,973
|34,630
|6,757
|146.99
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAA
|5-0
|85.08
|906,370
|253,807
|143,942
|23,427
|4,095
|243.20
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAA
|5-0
|84.96
|892,684
|248,402
|140,011
|22,706
|3,969
|250.95
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAA
|5-0
|81.49
|999,840
|355,434
|119,572
|13,543
|1,712
|583.11
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAA
|4-2
|79.41
|999,482
|218,991
|27,323
|5,902
|581
|1,720.17
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|4-1
|76.87
|999,388
|377,058
|86,635
|5,745
|460
|2,172.91
|Newton
|4-AAAAAA
|3-2
|79.47
|996,380
|75,535
|19,667
|4,214
|423
|2,363.07
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAA
|5-0
|76.58
|999,915
|254,837
|53,700
|3,426
|273
|3,662.00
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAA
|4-1
|75.86
|952,112
|126,212
|45,176
|2,596
|171
|5,846.95
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAA
|3-2
|77.85
|997,814
|52,398
|19,130
|1,889
|154
|6,492.51
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAA
|3-2
|76.15
|990,433
|41,861
|14,072
|1,037
|74
|13,512.51
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAA
|3-3
|73.89
|996,980
|178,509
|32,023
|1,304
|68
|14,704.88
|Walton
|5-AAAAAA
|3-3
|73.68
|966,198
|101,388
|16,257
|702
|41
|24,389.24
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAA
|3-2
|73.86
|841,403
|28,720
|7,776
|461
|24
|41,665.67
|North Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|4-2
|71.34
|927,868
|62,902
|8,627
|290
|12
|83,332.33
|Brookwood
|7-AAAAAA
|3-2
|71.00
|705,697
|19,099
|3,997
|158
|9
|111,110.11
|Marietta
|5-AAAAAA
|2-4
|69.45
|957,917
|49,900
|5,364
|181
|8
|124,999.00
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAA
|2-3
|69.16
|916,011
|41,372
|5,347
|145
|8
|124,999.00
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAA
|4-1
|72.63
|265,807
|7,945
|1,943
|106
|6
|166,665.67
|Archer
|4-AAAAAA
|2-3
|69.76
|900,630
|27,503
|5,957
|169
|2
|499,999.00
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAA
|1-4
|65.91
|984,809
|46,199
|3,636
|60
|-
|-
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAA
|2-3
|65.84
|931,252
|21,599
|1,963
|32
|-
|-
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAA
|3-2
|65.38
|878,997
|9,776
|1,480
|22
|-
|-
|Parkview
|7-AAAAAA
|2-3
|66.29
|444,619
|3,411
|445
|16
|-
|-
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAA
|2-2
|61.61
|764,413
|4,824
|433
|3
|-
|-
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|3-2
|65.53
|70,034
|369
|43
|3
|-
|-
|North Atlanta
|6-AAAAAA
|3-2
|61.66
|669,180
|5,316
|232
|1
|-
|-
|Campbell
|3-AAAAAA
|3-2
|59.61
|865,405
|3,256
|36
|1
|-
|-
|North Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|3-2
|61.13
|434,015
|1,976
|86
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|4-AAAAAA
|3-2
|55.47
|202,372
|186
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAA
|1-5
|56.99
|50,582
|205
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAA
|1-4
|54.97
|56,042
|143
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAA
|2-2
|52.39
|174,314
|139
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAA
|3-2
|57.87
|56,159
|38
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Etowah
|5-AAAAAA
|2-3
|53.75
|41,911
|96
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAA
|0-5
|46.05
|72,572
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alpharetta
|6-AAAAAA
|1-4
|49.75
|45,399
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pebblebrook
|3-AAAAAA
|1-4
|42.66
|77,384
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-4
|39.57
|54,092
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|2-AAAAAA
|1-4
|35.67
|18,228
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|4-AAAAAA
|3-1
|47.37
|19,250
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|2-3
|47.59
|4,684
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|3-AAAAAA
|1-4
|27.90
|3,319
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|4-AAAAAA
|0-3
|36.18
|2,371
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|8-AAAAAA
|0-4
|24.70
|455
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAA
|0-5
|35.66
|71
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|3-AAAAAA
|2-3
|31.36
|61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAA
|0-4
|33.55
|57
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAA
|0-5
|25.59
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|332,409
|262,676
|205,606
|143,168
|943,859
|56,141
|1-AAAAAA
|Lowndes
|245,170
|246,140
|236,870
|193,066
|921,246
|78,754
|1-AAAAAA
|Camden County
|206,199
|225,620
|239,870
|220,995
|892,684
|107,316
|1-AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|206,184
|234,484
|246,080
|219,622
|906,370
|93,630
|1-AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|9,346
|27,755
|59,467
|169,239
|265,807
|734,193
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|692
|3,325
|12,107
|53,910
|70,034
|929,966
|2-AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|678,301
|294,596
|25,171
|1,930
|999,998
|2
|2-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|307,272
|614,431
|70,602
|7,680
|999,985
|15
|2-AAAAAA
|Westlake
|13,119
|78,885
|621,840
|283,136
|996,980
|3,020
|2-AAAAAA
|East Coweta
|1,308
|12,083
|282,070
|689,348
|984,809
|15,191
|2-AAAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|-
|5
|317
|17,906
|18,228
|981,772
|3-AAAAAA
|McEachern
|584,304
|297,962
|117,646
|72
|999,984
|16
|3-AAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|297,520
|414,901
|260,246
|27,173
|999,840
|160
|3-AAAAAA
|Harrison
|118,176
|286,825
|593,018
|1,896
|999,915
|85
|3-AAAAAA
|Campbell
|-
|291
|28,128
|836,986
|865,405
|134,595
|3-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|-
|20
|814
|53,258
|54,092
|945,908
|3-AAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|-
|1
|133
|77,250
|77,384
|922,616
|3-AAAAAA
|Osborne
|-
|-
|15
|3,304
|3,319
|996,681
|3-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|-
|-
|-
|61
|61
|999,939
|4-AAAAAA
|Grayson
|948,665
|49,645
|1,580
|110
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAAA
|Newton
|46,595
|835,193
|93,542
|21,050
|996,380
|3,620
|4-AAAAAA
|Archer
|3,244
|29,302
|509,888
|358,196
|900,630
|99,370
|4-AAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|1,492
|78,921
|350,505
|448,079
|878,997
|121,003
|4-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|3
|6,792
|42,282
|153,295
|202,372
|797,628
|4-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|1
|145
|2,080
|17,024
|19,250
|980,750
|4-AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|-
|2
|123
|2,246
|2,371
|997,629
|5-AAAAAA
|North Cobb
|853,778
|128,144
|15,468
|2,092
|999,482
|518
|5-AAAAAA
|Marietta
|113,241
|198,149
|294,246
|352,281
|957,917
|42,083
|5-AAAAAA
|Walton
|19,294
|396,886
|334,322
|215,696
|966,198
|33,802
|5-AAAAAA
|North Paulding
|13,321
|273,872
|339,053
|301,622
|927,868
|72,132
|5-AAAAAA
|Cherokee
|205
|1,568
|7,770
|46,499
|56,042
|943,958
|5-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|108
|904
|4,954
|35,945
|41,911
|958,089
|5-AAAAAA
|Wheeler
|53
|477
|4,187
|45,865
|50,582
|949,418
|6-AAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|942,590
|46,977
|7,584
|2,237
|999,388
|612
|6-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|27,801
|117,717
|202,004
|321,658
|669,180
|330,820
|6-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|11,445
|33,256
|96,353
|292,961
|434,015
|565,985
|6-AAAAAA
|Denmark
|10,410
|435,626
|308,610
|161,365
|916,011
|83,989
|6-AAAAAA
|Lambert
|7,579
|365,220
|375,154
|183,299
|931,252
|68,748
|6-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|168
|1,056
|9,312
|34,863
|45,399
|954,601
|6-AAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|7
|147
|980
|3,550
|4,684
|995,316
|6-AAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|-
|1
|3
|67
|71
|999,929
|7-AAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|840,276
|144,124
|13,938
|1,614
|999,952
|48
|7-AAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|123,290
|531,280
|211,178
|86,364
|952,112
|47,888
|7-AAAAAA
|Norcross
|33,919
|103,708
|375,028
|328,748
|841,403
|158,597
|7-AAAAAA
|Brookwood
|1,990
|164,587
|257,900
|281,220
|705,697
|294,303
|7-AAAAAA
|Parkview
|454
|53,944
|133,253
|256,968
|444,619
|555,381
|7-AAAAAA
|Duluth
|71
|2,357
|8,703
|45,028
|56,159
|943,841
|7-AAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|-
|-
|-
|57
|57
|999,943
|7-AAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
|8-AAAAAA
|Buford
|957,900
|38,786
|3,208
|105
|999,999
|1
|8-AAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|25,379
|492,201
|415,248
|64,986
|997,814
|2,186
|8-AAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|16,232
|440,808
|436,467
|96,926
|990,433
|9,567
|8-AAAAAA
|Dacula
|485
|27,609
|131,746
|604,573
|764,413
|235,587
|8-AAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|4
|477
|10,518
|163,315
|174,314
|825,686
|8-AAAAAA
|Mountain View
|-
|119
|2,810
|69,643
|72,572
|927,428
|8-AAAAAA
|Discovery
|-
|-
|3
|452
|455
|999,545
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Hughes
|3-AAAAA
|5-0
|100.84
|1,000,000
|924,453
|788,641
|676,345
|443,673
|1.25
|Thomas County Central
|2-AAAAA
|5-0
|98.36
|999,965
|932,830
|873,831
|619,456
|338,354
|1.96
|Milton
|7-AAAAA
|4-1
|93.81
|999,734
|945,321
|692,035
|340,663
|144,896
|5.90
|Roswell
|7-AAAAA
|4-1
|87.47
|999,806
|839,162
|448,943
|143,645
|37,688
|25.53
|Gainesville
|7-AAAAA
|4-1
|85.03
|998,399
|783,087
|380,408
|92,342
|20,209
|48.48
|Houston County
|2-AAAAA
|5-0
|81.38
|990,300
|382,506
|162,370
|32,070
|4,654
|213.87
|Lee County
|2-AAAAA
|4-1
|80.78
|987,907
|353,288
|135,711
|25,729
|3,520
|283.09
|Rome
|5-AAAAA
|3-2
|79.71
|999,905
|428,130
|161,194
|21,105
|2,998
|332.56
|Woodward Academy
|4-AAAAA
|3-2
|74.85
|999,990
|628,629
|77,579
|14,007
|1,083
|922.36
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAA
|5-1
|78.24
|994,119
|223,658
|50,264
|9,362
|1,027
|972.71
|Brunswick
|1-AAAAA
|4-1
|77.10
|999,951
|230,370
|23,009
|6,911
|772
|1,294.34
|Coffee
|2-AAAAA
|2-3
|74.95
|944,222
|229,427
|43,074
|5,369
|401
|2,492.77
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAA
|4-1
|73.67
|999,995
|220,781
|67,855
|4,963
|382
|2,616.80
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|5-0
|70.83
|987,310
|119,367
|21,929
|2,346
|92
|10,868.57
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAA
|5-1
|71.36
|932,935
|134,051
|17,122
|1,556
|92
|10,868.57
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAA
|5-0
|70.77
|994,605
|127,433
|20,223
|1,873
|86
|11,626.91
|Lanier
|7-AAAAA
|3-2
|69.12
|810,172
|211,453
|16,625
|1,427
|53
|18,866.92
|Sprayberry
|6-AAAAA
|5-1
|68.13
|888,492
|29,183
|4,719
|304
|8
|124,999.00
|Newnan
|3-AAAAA
|4-1
|66.59
|813,332
|47,413
|4,373
|177
|5
|199,999.00
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAA
|4-0
|63.17
|970,494
|38,008
|2,566
|96
|4
|249,999.00
|Effingham County
|1-AAAAA
|3-2
|61.00
|957,705
|48,095
|3,278
|119
|2
|499,999.00
|Glynn Academy
|1-AAAAA
|3-2
|57.20
|782,263
|31,861
|967
|29
|1
|999,999.00
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|2-3
|61.23
|943,190
|18,249
|1,122
|51
|-
|-
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAA
|2-3
|61.36
|737,949
|5,309
|494
|20
|-
|-
|Seckinger
|7-AAAAA
|3-2
|57.87
|191,277
|12,000
|283
|8
|-
|-
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAA
|3-2
|53.17
|968,845
|18,297
|359
|7
|-
|-
|Creekview
|6-AAAAA
|3-3
|58.49
|827,924
|3,766
|332
|7
|-
|-
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|1-4
|52.38
|953,817
|14,771
|282
|7
|-
|-
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|3-2
|52.10
|675,974
|8,514
|142
|2
|-
|-
|Shiloh
|4-AAAAA
|1-4
|53.11
|878,204
|2,070
|103
|2
|-
|-
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAA
|2-3
|52.10
|196,669
|112
|5
|1
|-
|-
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|2-3
|42.94
|311,893
|83
|2
|1
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAA
|4-2
|57.22
|353,130
|1,556
|82
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAA
|3-2
|47.82
|739,229
|925
|18
|-
|-
|-
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|3-3
|45.58
|972,215
|1,585
|15
|-
|-
|-
|Evans
|1-AAAAA
|1-3
|46.87
|226,426
|1,100
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Veterans
|2-AAAAA
|2-3
|53.11
|61,045
|597
|7
|-
|-
|-
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|2-3
|52.85
|124,815
|438
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|1-3
|47.99
|126,948
|680
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|1-3
|47.30
|182,039
|835
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|1-4
|45.13
|423,015
|198
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Dutchtown
|3-AAAAA
|0-5
|50.79
|79,086
|150
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|2-AAAAA
|0-5
|46.90
|16,561
|42
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAA
|2-3
|48.66
|115,471
|27
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|1-4
|43.21
|602,022
|133
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|1-AAAAA
|1-3
|41.44
|48,174
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAA
|2-4
|34.73
|83,404
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|6-AAAAA
|4-2
|50.38
|2,817
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alexander
|5-AAAAA
|1-4
|45.58
|34,885
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAA
|2-3
|38.37
|40,238
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|0-6
|30.62
|16,772
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|4-AAAAA
|0-5
|30.04
|5,409
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|8-AAAAA
|0-5
|25.21
|4,952
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|1-4
|41.35
|1,437
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Banneker
|3-AAAAA
|1-4
|33.29
|841
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|1-AAAAA
|0-5
|38.59
|520
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pope
|6-AAAAA
|0-6
|34.15
|433
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAA
|0-4
|30.51
|368
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|7-AAAAA
|1-4
|27.88
|244
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|6-AAAAA
|1-5
|38.77
|150
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAA
|1-4
|29.26
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Brunswick
|970,538
|26,424
|2,386
|603
|999,951
|49
|1-AAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|20,100
|250,034
|351,551
|160,578
|782,263
|217,737
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|6,157
|103,410
|208,760
|357,647
|675,974
|324,026
|1-AAAAA
|Effingham County
|3,072
|583,215
|266,124
|105,294
|957,705
|42,295
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|90
|1,943
|53,558
|126,448
|182,039
|817,961
|1-AAAAA
|Evans
|26
|22,884
|69,936
|133,580
|226,426
|773,574
|1-AAAAA
|South Effingham
|12
|703
|10,673
|36,786
|48,174
|951,826
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|5
|11,386
|36,970
|78,587
|126,948
|873,052
|1-AAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|-
|1
|42
|477
|520
|999,480
|2-AAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|858,555
|120,552
|15,914
|4,944
|999,965
|35
|2-AAAAA
|Houston County
|68,172
|412,737
|336,486
|172,905
|990,300
|9,700
|2-AAAAA
|Lee County
|53,583
|334,312
|362,464
|237,548
|987,907
|12,093
|2-AAAAA
|Coffee
|19,684
|131,633
|278,783
|514,122
|944,222
|55,778
|2-AAAAA
|Veterans
|6
|665
|5,154
|55,220
|61,045
|938,955
|2-AAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|-
|101
|1,199
|15,261
|16,561
|983,439
|3-AAAAA
|Hughes
|966,380
|31,159
|2,276
|185
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|16,559
|557,512
|375,860
|37,379
|987,310
|12,690
|3-AAAAA
|Lovejoy
|15,399
|374,572
|407,077
|197,557
|994,605
|5,395
|3-AAAAA
|Newnan
|1,650
|34,244
|194,402
|583,036
|813,332
|186,668
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|12
|1,759
|14,000
|109,044
|124,815
|875,185
|3-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|-
|754
|6,373
|71,959
|79,086
|920,914
|3-AAAAA
|Banneker
|-
|-
|12
|829
|841
|999,159
|3-AAAAA
|Morrow
|-
|-
|-
|11
|11
|999,989
|4-AAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|982,216
|16,243
|1,423
|108
|999,990
|10
|4-AAAAA
|Dunwoody
|12,990
|243,101
|263,087
|220,051
|739,229
|260,771
|4-AAAAA
|Shiloh
|1,978
|480,685
|254,476
|141,065
|878,204
|121,796
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|1,843
|78,812
|139,577
|202,783
|423,015
|576,985
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|871
|45,496
|107,449
|158,077
|311,893
|688,107
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|100
|134,204
|226,234
|241,484
|602,022
|397,978
|4-AAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|2
|1,427
|7,179
|31,630
|40,238
|959,762
|4-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|-
|32
|575
|4,802
|5,409
|994,591
|5-AAAAA
|Rome
|854,423
|131,380
|13,436
|666
|999,905
|95
|5-AAAAA
|New Manchester
|97,249
|471,162
|308,826
|93,257
|970,494
|29,506
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|47,670
|316,431
|346,392
|232,697
|943,190
|56,810
|5-AAAAA
|South Paulding
|528
|8,146
|38,079
|149,916
|196,669
|803,331
|5-AAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|108
|1,630
|23,589
|90,144
|115,471
|884,529
|5-AAAAA
|East Paulding
|21
|70,601
|264,440
|402,887
|737,949
|262,051
|5-AAAAA
|Alexander
|1
|593
|5,031
|29,260
|34,885
|965,115
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|-
|57
|207
|1,173
|1,437
|998,563
|6-AAAAA
|River Ridge
|480,792
|133,013
|236,263
|82,867
|932,935
|67,065
|6-AAAAA
|Sequoyah
|433,251
|455,041
|71,511
|34,316
|994,119
|5,881
|6-AAAAA
|Sprayberry
|41,389
|237,261
|370,190
|239,652
|888,492
|111,508
|6-AAAAA
|Creekview
|25,569
|103,940
|207,807
|490,608
|827,924
|172,076
|6-AAAAA
|Woodstock
|18,901
|70,701
|113,497
|150,031
|353,130
|646,870
|6-AAAAA
|Lassiter
|98
|44
|718
|1,957
|2,817
|997,183
|6-AAAAA
|Riverwood
|-
|-
|14
|136
|150
|999,850
|6-AAAAA
|Pope
|-
|-
|-
|433
|433
|999,567
|7-AAAAA
|Milton
|589,485
|279,653
|120,502
|10,094
|999,734
|266
|7-AAAAA
|Roswell
|253,696
|368,892
|341,516
|35,702
|999,806
|194
|7-AAAAA
|Gainesville
|155,554
|348,881
|486,824
|7,140
|998,399
|1,601
|7-AAAAA
|Lanier
|1,248
|2,267
|44,823
|761,834
|810,172
|189,828
|7-AAAAA
|Seckinger
|17
|307
|6,330
|184,623
|191,277
|808,723
|7-AAAAA
|Johns Creek
|-
|-
|5
|363
|368
|999,632
|7-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|-
|-
|-
|244
|244
|999,756
|8-AAAAA
|Jackson County
|949,571
|48,403
|1,410
|611
|999,995
|5
|8-AAAAA
|Habersham Central
|39,708
|417,920
|343,635
|167,582
|968,845
|31,155
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|9,703
|132,641
|285,362
|544,509
|972,215
|27,785
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|964
|395,644
|355,980
|201,229
|953,817
|46,183
|8-AAAAA
|Apalachee
|53
|5,296
|10,114
|67,941
|83,404
|916,596
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|1
|38
|3,129
|13,604
|16,772
|983,228
|8-AAAAA
|Alcovy
|-
|58
|370
|4,524
|4,952
|995,048
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|5-0
|97.07
|1,000,000
|974,359
|901,495
|790,741
|569,153
|0.76
|Creekside
|4-AAAA
|5-0
|91.80
|1,000,000
|935,825
|863,905
|668,136
|291,911
|2.43
|Cartersville
|7-AAAA
|6-0
|84.79
|999,988
|632,473
|505,497
|173,096
|49,875
|19.05
|Ware County
|1-AAAA
|5-0
|83.88
|999,403
|636,390
|481,815
|123,145
|39,394
|24.38
|Benedictine
|1-AAAA
|2-2
|81.68
|998,478
|512,903
|365,680
|84,882
|21,754
|44.97
|Marist
|5-AAAA
|3-1
|79.14
|999,747
|740,328
|118,934
|46,897
|10,671
|92.71
|Central (Carrollton)
|3-AAAA
|5-0
|78.37
|999,210
|723,230
|245,557
|45,692
|9,341
|106.05
|Blessed Trinity
|6-AAAA
|3-2
|76.50
|998,912
|560,853
|176,589
|31,253
|4,633
|214.84
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAA
|3-2
|72.22
|997,629
|551,292
|91,437
|13,254
|1,394
|716.36
|Cass
|7-AAAA
|5-1
|71.77
|999,266
|217,676
|94,420
|8,567
|941
|1,061.70
|Cambridge
|6-AAAA
|4-1
|70.19
|991,758
|291,117
|46,797
|4,773
|416
|2,402.85
|Kell
|6-AAAA
|4-2
|68.29
|988,552
|226,947
|28,488
|2,445
|185
|5,404.41
|Stockbridge
|2-AAAA
|4-1
|67.07
|915,373
|204,758
|15,064
|2,073
|113
|8,848.56
|Southwest DeKalb
|5-AAAA
|4-1
|65.27
|993,394
|222,878
|18,664
|1,435
|74
|13,512.51
|Ola
|2-AAAA
|4-1
|65.84
|972,582
|142,694
|11,406
|1,010
|49
|20,407.16
|Warner Robins
|1-AAAA
|3-2
|63.66
|870,288
|21,701
|5,503
|470
|29
|34,481.76
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAA
|4-1
|63.78
|975,264
|142,038
|7,200
|718
|27
|37,036.04
|Perry
|1-AAAA
|2-3
|64.22
|876,419
|24,144
|6,734
|625
|26
|38,460.54
|Jones County
|2-AAAA
|3-2
|62.13
|601,799
|52,448
|3,250
|183
|6
|166,665.67
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAA
|4-1
|61.63
|926,524
|14,848
|3,442
|296
|3
|333,332.33
|Griffin
|3-AAAA
|3-2
|59.12
|914,966
|70,035
|3,084
|116
|2
|499,999.00
|Hampton
|2-AAAA
|3-2
|56.63
|426,042
|12,214
|442
|29
|2
|499,999.00
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|3-1
|53.78
|478,934
|1,530
|148
|3
|1
|999,999.00
|Eastside
|8-AAAA
|2-3
|60.75
|749,043
|9,526
|1,814
|97
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|5-AAAA
|4-0
|53.98
|908,021
|23,687
|525
|17
|-
|-
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|5-0
|56.80
|694,240
|3,930
|506
|14
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAA
|5-0
|52.07
|998,113
|4,461
|333
|11
|-
|-
|Tucker
|5-AAAA
|2-2
|53.28
|483,287
|6,423
|171
|6
|-
|-
|Mays
|4-AAAA
|1-4
|53.06
|994,126
|4,265
|344
|4
|-
|-
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|2-4
|50.26
|578,096
|6,922
|68
|3
|-
|-
|Harris County
|3-AAAA
|2-3
|53.10
|498,035
|7,674
|156
|2
|-
|-
|Dalton
|7-AAAA
|1-5
|50.72
|752,768
|2,430
|132
|2
|-
|-
|Allatoona
|7-AAAA
|2-4
|51.10
|626,670
|1,429
|116
|2
|-
|-
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAA
|1-3
|49.97
|370,445
|3,283
|42
|2
|-
|-
|Hiram
|7-AAAA
|1-4
|49.32
|462,354
|732
|39
|1
|-
|-
|St. Pius X
|5-AAAA
|4-1
|52.00
|610,943
|6,505
|106
|-
|-
|-
|Maynard Jackson
|4-AAAA
|4-1
|47.39
|693,212
|656
|28
|-
|-
|-
|New Hampstead
|1-AAAA
|1-4
|50.50
|172,391
|360
|20
|-
|-
|-
|Centennial
|6-AAAA
|4-1
|47.24
|442,682
|2,682
|15
|-
|-
|-
|Starr's Mill
|3-AAAA
|0-5
|49.31
|214,687
|1,229
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAA
|3-2
|50.24
|83,251
|673
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|2-4
|46.71
|148,891
|136
|6
|-
|-
|-
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|3-2
|46.84
|132,837
|96
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Pace Academy
|4-AAAA
|1-4
|43.14
|294,441
|64
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Wayne County
|1-AAAA
|0-5
|45.27
|83,021
|64
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2-AAAA
|2-3
|45.95
|21,710
|80
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|2-AAAA
|3-2
|41.63
|3,918
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-5
|40.54
|18,422
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|5-AAAA
|2-3
|32.49
|4,434
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McDonough
|2-AAAA
|1-4
|37.18
|61
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|4-AAAA
|2-3
|25.72
|19,751
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAA
|0-4
|30.86
|10,063
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAA
|0-5
|31.77
|5,028
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|4-AAAA
|1-3
|16.68
|352
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|5-AAAA
|1-4
|20.64
|155
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|5-AAAA
|0-5
|21.03
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|4-AAAA
|0-5
|10.53
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Union Grove
|2-AAAA
|0-5
|31.52
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-5
|10.19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|5-AAAA
|0-5
|3.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|5-AAAA
|0-6
|-25.45
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Ware County
|586,154
|353,803
|50,909
|8,537
|999,403
|597
|1-AAAA
|Benedictine
|386,482
|502,278
|92,053
|17,665
|998,478
|1,522
|1-AAAA
|Perry
|13,618
|76,237
|425,327
|361,237
|876,419
|123,581
|1-AAAA
|Warner Robins
|13,589
|64,373
|378,473
|413,853
|870,288
|129,712
|1-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|140
|2,819
|37,220
|132,212
|172,391
|827,609
|1-AAAA
|Wayne County
|17
|490
|16,018
|66,496
|83,021
|916,979
|2-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|384,905
|257,775
|154,541
|118,152
|915,373
|84,627
|2-AAAA
|Locust Grove
|333,701
|387,537
|186,290
|67,736
|975,264
|24,736
|2-AAAA
|Ola
|202,844
|233,338
|405,769
|130,631
|972,582
|27,418
|2-AAAA
|Jones County
|71,766
|63,620
|143,433
|322,980
|601,799
|398,201
|2-AAAA
|Hampton
|6,679
|54,465
|95,393
|269,505
|426,042
|573,958
|2-AAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|75
|2,882
|11,759
|68,535
|83,251
|916,749
|2-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|18
|200
|524
|3,176
|3,918
|996,082
|2-AAAA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|12
|183
|2,287
|19,228
|21,710
|978,290
|2-AAAA
|McDonough
|-
|-
|4
|57
|61
|999,939
|2-AAAA
|Union Grove
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|630,678
|314,455
|48,482
|5,595
|999,210
|790
|3-AAAA
|Jonesboro
|342,954
|539,220
|104,453
|11,002
|997,629
|2,371
|3-AAAA
|Griffin
|23,930
|119,462
|536,801
|234,773
|914,966
|85,034
|3-AAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|1,176
|13,701
|106,438
|249,130
|370,445
|629,555
|3-AAAA
|Harris County
|995
|9,109
|183,075
|304,856
|498,035
|501,965
|3-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|267
|4,050
|20,391
|189,979
|214,687
|785,313
|3-AAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|-
|3
|360
|4,665
|5,028
|994,972
|4-AAAA
|Creekside
|994,639
|5,320
|34
|7
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAA
|M.L. King
|4,699
|448,110
|457,104
|88,200
|998,113
|1,887
|4-AAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|642
|68,213
|179,650
|444,707
|693,212
|306,788
|4-AAAA
|Mays
|20
|478,071
|349,541
|166,494
|994,126
|5,874
|4-AAAA
|Midtown
|-
|267
|3,445
|16,039
|19,751
|980,249
|4-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|-
|19
|10,216
|284,206
|294,441
|705,559
|4-AAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|10
|342
|352
|999,648
|4-AAAA
|Drew
|-
|-
|-
|5
|5
|999,995
|5-AAAA
|Marist
|819,354
|164,605
|13,409
|2,379
|999,747
|253
|5-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|161,525
|635,769
|167,239
|28,861
|993,394
|6,606
|5-AAAA
|Lithonia
|14,268
|157,159
|494,624
|241,970
|908,021
|91,979
|5-AAAA
|Tucker
|3,040
|32,421
|102,291
|345,535
|483,287
|516,713
|5-AAAA
|St. Pius X
|1,813
|10,006
|221,403
|377,721
|610,943
|389,057
|5-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|40
|1,028
|3,366
|4,434
|995,566
|5-AAAA
|North Springs
|-
|-
|5
|150
|155
|999,845
|5-AAAA
|Northview
|-
|-
|1
|18
|19
|999,981
|5-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|573,522
|284,502
|128,029
|12,859
|998,912
|1,088
|6-AAAA
|Cambridge
|244,560
|359,892
|336,281
|51,025
|991,758
|8,242
|6-AAAA
|Kell
|178,483
|334,409
|410,573
|65,087
|988,552
|11,448
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|2,590
|15,091
|79,413
|481,002
|578,096
|421,904
|6-AAAA
|Centennial
|845
|6,106
|45,704
|390,027
|442,682
|557,318
|7-AAAA
|Cartersville
|813,940
|183,556
|2,400
|92
|999,988
|12
|7-AAAA
|Cass
|185,126
|741,922
|67,075
|5,143
|999,266
|734
|7-AAAA
|Allatoona
|419
|22,636
|173,426
|430,189
|626,670
|373,330
|7-AAAA
|Hiram
|373
|3,450
|201,159
|257,372
|462,354
|537,646
|7-AAAA
|Dalton
|142
|48,199
|488,784
|215,643
|752,768
|247,232
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|-
|216
|65,500
|83,175
|148,891
|851,109
|7-AAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|-
|21
|1,656
|8,386
|10,063
|989,937
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|986,025
|13,722
|222
|31
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAA
|Flowery Branch
|9,487
|589,532
|217,279
|110,226
|926,524
|73,476
|8-AAAA
|Eastside
|2,465
|101,815
|350,765
|293,998
|749,043
|250,957
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|1,536
|188,676
|240,292
|263,736
|694,240
|305,760
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|486
|92,207
|149,776
|236,465
|478,934
|521,066
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|1
|13,551
|38,543
|80,742
|132,837
|867,163
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|-
|497
|3,123
|14,802
|18,422
|981,578
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Sandy Creek
|2-AAA
|5-0
|82.65
|1,000,000
|866,936
|724,702
|593,015
|405,881
|1.46
|Jefferson
|8-AAA
|4-1
|81.16
|1,000,000
|834,881
|645,587
|518,646
|315,820
|2.17
|Troup
|2-AAA
|5-0
|74.96
|999,872
|606,086
|345,476
|196,610
|81,785
|11.23
|LaGrange
|2-AAA
|5-1
|74.90
|999,945
|574,532
|305,354
|176,891
|72,607
|12.77
|Peach County
|1-AAA
|5-0
|70.69
|998,364
|582,699
|325,245
|114,906
|35,891
|26.86
|Calhoun
|7-AAA
|2-2
|69.85
|999,805
|602,252
|333,749
|109,581
|31,594
|30.65
|Jenkins
|3-AAA
|4-1
|68.56
|1,000,000
|592,885
|301,928
|91,780
|24,075
|40.54
|Cairo
|1-AAA
|2-2
|65.70
|979,973
|346,658
|137,725
|34,375
|7,189
|138.10
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|3-2
|64.75
|998,226
|388,401
|148,324
|33,562
|6,468
|153.61
|North Hall
|6-AAA
|5-0
|64.36
|999,934
|365,066
|144,778
|36,080
|6,446
|154.13
|Stephenson
|5-AAA
|5-0
|63.70
|999,801
|340,764
|125,670
|29,000
|4,831
|206.00
|West Laurens
|4-AAA
|5-0
|61.30
|999,328
|293,211
|94,019
|16,749
|2,247
|444.04
|Pickens
|6-AAA
|5-0
|60.43
|999,983
|229,612
|67,468
|12,134
|1,486
|671.95
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAA
|4-1
|60.31
|992,053
|169,436
|48,395
|7,830
|973
|1,026.75
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|3-2
|59.07
|982,670
|141,802
|37,648
|4,970
|558
|1,791.11
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|3-1
|57.73
|990,963
|119,020
|28,195
|3,587
|382
|2,616.80
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|2-3
|58.64
|811,892
|82,670
|20,870
|2,922
|304
|3,288.47
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAA
|4-1
|56.90
|998,185
|140,025
|30,867
|3,616
|291
|3,435.43
|Whitewater
|2-AAA
|2-2
|59.25
|638,155
|74,473
|18,937
|2,503
|289
|3,459.21
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|4-1
|57.37
|949,417
|97,101
|22,154
|2,546
|233
|4,290.85
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|3-1
|58.57
|536,075
|55,424
|12,906
|1,717
|187
|5,346.59
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|3-2
|56.18
|945,226
|76,949
|15,158
|1,564
|133
|7,517.80
|Lumpkin County
|6-AAA
|3-2
|54.97
|933,971
|63,722
|10,909
|1,064
|81
|12,344.68
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AAA
|4-1
|54.97
|982,930
|70,176
|13,002
|1,153
|70
|14,284.71
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAA
|4-1
|54.11
|994,679
|69,740
|11,613
|1,058
|66
|15,150.52
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|3-2
|56.39
|278,788
|20,396
|4,131
|459
|41
|24,389.24
|Luella
|5-AAA
|2-2
|52.58
|710,557
|33,818
|4,840
|355
|24
|41,665.67
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|3-2
|52.51
|965,665
|40,151
|5,993
|433
|22
|45,453.55
|Westover
|1-AAA
|3-1
|53.61
|663,377
|32,616
|5,268
|450
|19
|52,630.58
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|4-1
|48.77
|976,482
|21,311
|2,143
|94
|3
|333,332.33
|Bainbridge
|1-AAA
|0-5
|52.60
|482,324
|10,083
|1,394
|133
|2
|499,999.00
|Baldwin
|4-AAA
|2-2
|50.55
|471,966
|13,495
|1,535
|68
|1
|999,999.00
|North Clayton
|5-AAA
|4-1
|49.06
|519,251
|11,779
|1,274
|47
|1
|999,999.00
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAA
|3-2
|49.21
|808,279
|18,318
|1,945
|77
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAA
|2-3
|45.62
|520,127
|5,271
|345
|12
|-
|-
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|2-3
|46.33
|186,132
|2,234
|166
|9
|-
|-
|Long County
|3-AAA
|4-1
|43.25
|542,131
|2,980
|151
|2
|-
|-
|Adairsville
|7-AAA
|2-3
|41.69
|303,518
|1,039
|52
|2
|-
|-
|Dawson County
|6-AAA
|1-3
|42.61
|116,998
|478
|23
|-
|-
|-
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|1-4
|45.01
|137,293
|424
|23
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|6-AAA
|2-3
|41.65
|81,488
|310
|14
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAA
|2-3
|39.46
|127,810
|195
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|2-3
|40.53
|73,832
|213
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-3
|36.72
|129,467
|162
|3
|-
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|7-AAA
|3-2
|37.26
|106,564
|140
|3
|-
|-
|-
|White County
|6-AAA
|0-5
|37.65
|34,096
|40
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Spalding
|2-AAA
|0-5
|49.07
|1,594
|22
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|7-AAA
|2-3
|30.54
|14,840
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|8-AAA
|2-3
|29.13
|15,212
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|2-3
|25.96
|492
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Howard
|4-AAA
|1-4
|32.17
|217
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverdale
|5-AAA
|1-4
|21.78
|35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3-AAA
|1-4
|22.61
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-4
|19.53
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|2-AAA
|0-5
|27.14
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAA
|1-4
|18.43
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|0-5
|9.18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|6-AAA
|0-4
|7.45
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|8-AAA
|Jefferson
|829,823
|927,799
|998,635
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|57,923
|807,453
|992,327
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|North Hall
|41,814
|519,411
|905,300
|999,934
|66
|6-AAA
|Pickens
|24,252
|368,975
|867,827
|999,983
|17
|5-AAA
|Stephenson
|17,459
|454,348
|862,436
|999,801
|199
|2-AAA
|Troup
|16,372
|305,421
|864,146
|999,872
|128
|4-AAA
|West Laurens
|5,116
|539,755
|848,305
|999,328
|672
|7-AAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|2,613
|92,384
|536,735
|994,679
|5,321
|8-AAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|910
|53,024
|433,789
|992,053
|7,947
|7-AAA
|Calhoun
|892
|749,691
|945,748
|999,805
|195
|7-AAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|823
|179,600
|751,109
|998,185
|1,815
|2-AAA
|LaGrange
|820
|156,049
|900,647
|999,945
|55
|1-AAA
|Peach County
|593
|590,153
|882,373
|998,364
|1,636
|3-AAA
|Jenkins
|266
|983,868
|995,812
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|116
|32,967
|352,730
|982,670
|17,330
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|82
|513,036
|884,688
|998,226
|1,774
|1-AAA
|Cairo
|54
|303,157
|682,816
|979,973
|20,027
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|52
|85,093
|458,219
|990,963
|9,037
|4-AAA
|Westside (Augusta)
|11
|48,846
|240,330
|982,930
|17,070
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|6
|14,103
|142,362
|965,665
|34,335
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|3
|21,723
|257,371
|949,417
|50,583
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|-
|69,172
|254,802
|811,892
|188,108
|6-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|-
|42,332
|142,632
|933,971
|66,029
|5-AAA
|Luella
|-
|35,793
|133,911
|710,557
|289,443
|1-AAA
|Westover
|-
|23,192
|105,741
|663,377
|336,623
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|-
|21,277
|166,210
|945,226
|54,774
|1-AAA
|Bainbridge
|-
|13,915
|72,852
|482,324
|517,676
|3-AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|-
|12,311
|35,943
|808,279
|191,721
|4-AAA
|Baldwin
|-
|12,065
|40,219
|471,966
|528,034
|5-AAA
|North Clayton
|-
|11,657
|57,371
|519,251
|480,749
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|-
|3,963
|16,708
|186,132
|813,868
|7-AAA
|Adairsville
|-
|2,245
|26,125
|303,518
|696,482
|5-AAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|1,273
|13,176
|520,127
|479,873
|2-AAA
|Whitewater
|-
|996
|10,611
|638,155
|361,845
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|-
|915
|8,617
|137,293
|862,707
|3-AAA
|Long County
|-
|519
|10,478
|542,131
|457,869
|6-AAA
|Dawson County
|-
|495
|4,236
|116,998
|883,002
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|-
|422
|6,442
|536,075
|463,925
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|-
|368
|80,458
|976,482
|23,518
|8-AAA
|East Hall
|-
|77
|4,818
|127,810
|872,190
|7-AAA
|LaFayette
|-
|52
|1,148
|106,564
|893,436
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|-
|47
|381
|73,832
|926,168
|6-AAA
|Chestatee
|-
|41
|1,322
|81,488
|918,512
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|-
|11
|1,638
|278,788
|721,212
|6-AAA
|White County
|-
|4
|217
|34,096
|965,904
|8-AAA
|West Hall
|-
|1
|127
|15,212
|984,788
|7-AAA
|Ridgeland
|-
|1
|108
|14,840
|985,160
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|-
|-
|2
|492
|999,508
|4-AAA
|Howard
|-
|-
|2
|217
|999,783
|3-AAA
|Beach
|-
|-
|-
|129,467
|870,533
|2-AAA
|Spalding
|-
|-
|-
|1,594
|998,406
|5-AAA
|Riverdale
|-
|-
|-
|35
|999,965
|3-AAA
|Windsor Forest
|-
|-
|-
|13
|999,987
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|-
|-
|3
|999,997
|3-AAA
|Islands
|-
|-
|-
|1
|999,999
|2-AAA
|Fayette County
|-
|-
|-
|1
|999,999
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AA
|5-0
|74.71
|1,000,000
|873,789
|686,444
|498,165
|337,901
|1.96
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AA
|5-0
|71.89
|1,000,000
|825,776
|590,399
|374,525
|212,516
|3.71
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|5-0
|71.89
|999,972
|812,370
|568,972
|340,285
|193,204
|4.18
|Morgan County
|2-AA
|5-0
|66.89
|1,000,000
|707,750
|417,031
|201,169
|79,013
|11.66
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|5-0
|66.60
|1,000,000
|647,384
|333,347
|153,360
|60,154
|15.62
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|4-1
|64.76
|1,000,000
|646,294
|351,938
|145,577
|48,553
|19.60
|Callaway
|2-AA
|3-2
|63.14
|999,561
|555,319
|237,872
|85,508
|25,148
|38.76
|Burke County
|4-AA
|4-1
|61.06
|999,993
|463,403
|167,196
|51,886
|13,019
|75.81
|Hapeville Charter
|5-AA
|1-3
|60.98
|973,881
|304,936
|109,290
|32,256
|8,228
|120.54
|North Murray
|7-AA
|5-0
|58.80
|1,000,000
|337,893
|112,622
|30,959
|6,332
|156.93
|Cook
|3-AA
|4-2
|59.33
|991,804
|289,208
|95,385
|24,965
|5,428
|183.23
|Appling County
|3-AA
|2-3
|59.77
|986,143
|258,597
|86,802
|23,077
|5,386
|184.67
|Laney
|4-AA
|4-1
|55.85
|999,998
|257,675
|64,497
|12,757
|1,976
|505.07
|Thomson
|4-AA
|2-3
|55.55
|999,991
|200,002
|46,843
|9,158
|1,429
|698.79
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|5-0
|54.09
|988,921
|111,320
|26,388
|4,368
|596
|1,676.85
|Ringgold
|7-AA
|4-2
|52.42
|998,553
|87,791
|18,084
|2,693
|310
|3,224.81
|Stephens County
|8-AA
|2-3
|51.95
|752,263
|62,026
|10,301
|1,391
|169
|5,916.16
|Columbia
|6-AA
|0-5
|49.84
|998,667
|130,819
|19,077
|2,171
|154
|6,492.51
|Crisp County
|3-AA
|1-5
|51.28
|899,869
|56,237
|10,911
|1,328
|143
|6,992.01
|Sonoraville
|7-AA
|4-1
|49.76
|994,573
|71,190
|11,555
|1,315
|117
|8,546.01
|Franklin County
|8-AA
|5-0
|50.64
|935,557
|62,508
|10,156
|1,147
|107
|9,344.79
|Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
|7-AA
|2-2
|48.72
|970,884
|51,340
|7,445
|710
|48
|20,832.33
|Hart County
|8-AA
|1-4
|48.79
|396,921
|20,810
|2,626
|267
|23
|43,477.26
|Miller Grove
|6-AA
|4-1
|44.82
|996,022
|64,766
|5,942
|396
|21
|47,618.05
|Spencer
|1-AA
|2-3
|46.88
|976,870
|37,022
|4,373
|333
|17
|58,822.53
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|5-AA
|4-2
|44.83
|919,553
|24,247
|2,118
|133
|5
|199,999.00
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AA
|1-4
|42.43
|724,611
|10,962
|765
|34
|2
|499,999.00
|Pike County
|2-AA
|3-2
|42.16
|833,787
|14,192
|979
|50
|1
|999,999.00
|Jackson
|2-AA
|1-4
|39.75
|536,938
|4,281
|266
|12
|-
|-
|Union County
|7-AA
|1-4
|39.88
|302,208
|3,020
|142
|3
|-
|-
|Columbus
|1-AA
|3-1
|36.04
|931,183
|4,282
|175
|2
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|2-3
|36.03
|143,351
|346
|19
|-
|-
|-
|Shaw
|1-AA
|1-4
|32.65
|435,078
|983
|17
|-
|-
|-
|Therrell
|5-AA
|1-4
|36.71
|59,881
|274
|8
|-
|-
|-
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|2-4
|28.74
|760,632
|575
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|6-AA
|2-4
|27.08
|637,314
|254
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|7-AA
|1-4
|33.23
|66,329
|161
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|6-AA
|2-2
|25.15
|612,476
|157
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|2-4
|26.36
|65,965
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|2-AA
|0-4
|26.78
|57,973
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|0-5
|11.16
|529,682
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-4
|9.61
|410,031
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|1-AA
|3-2
|14.28
|52,093
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|0-5
|-2.57
|60,311
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Washington
|5-AA
|1-5
|17.07
|117
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hardaway
|1-AA
|0-5
|8.41
|44
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|1-AA
|0-5
|-10.13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|5-AA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|355,222
|878,769
|998,636
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|251,616
|829,835
|990,654
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|North Murray
|169,609
|605,857
|986,622
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AA
|Morgan County
|116,845
|754,902
|996,417
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AA
|Carver (Columbus)
|67,589
|786,405
|999,951
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|37,273
|532,471
|989,974
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|Sonoraville
|1,284
|60,823
|486,519
|994,573
|5,427
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|416
|14,382
|490,233
|988,921
|11,079
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|73
|745,770
|958,405
|999,972
|28
|7-AA
|Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
|49
|20,798
|365,011
|970,884
|29,116
|2-AA
|Callaway
|7
|352,276
|924,856
|999,561
|439
|7-AA
|Ringgold
|7
|22,745
|651,141
|998,553
|1,447
|4-AA
|Laney
|5
|233,855
|680,894
|999,998
|2
|8-AA
|Franklin County
|5
|2,327
|146,150
|935,557
|64,443
|6-AA
|Columbia
|-
|612,630
|944,981
|998,667
|1,333
|4-AA
|Burke County
|-
|514,211
|837,462
|999,993
|7
|6-AA
|Miller Grove
|-
|357,927
|855,965
|996,022
|3,978
|4-AA
|Thomson
|-
|252,765
|581,733
|999,991
|9
|3-AA
|Cook
|-
|121,297
|485,945
|991,804
|8,196
|5-AA
|Hapeville Charter
|-
|118,078
|437,272
|973,881
|26,119
|3-AA
|Appling County
|-
|115,564
|480,880
|986,143
|13,857
|3-AA
|Crisp County
|-
|18,596
|121,390
|899,869
|100,131
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|-
|14,622
|96,324
|760,632
|239,368
|6-AA
|Redan
|-
|9,859
|63,196
|637,314
|362,686
|6-AA
|Salem
|-
|4,976
|40,777
|612,476
|387,524
|2-AA
|Westside (Macon)
|-
|4,848
|44,214
|724,611
|275,389
|2-AA
|Pike County
|-
|4,422
|54,506
|833,787
|166,213
|8-AA
|Stephens County
|-
|3,874
|46,003
|752,263
|247,737
|2-AA
|Jackson
|-
|2,429
|27,395
|536,938
|463,062
|8-AA
|Hart County
|-
|1,033
|18,471
|396,921
|603,079
|5-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|-
|651
|30,860
|919,553
|80,447
|1-AA
|Spencer
|-
|404
|76,577
|976,870
|23,130
|1-AA
|Columbus
|-
|386
|82,699
|931,183
|68,817
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|-
|130
|3,443
|143,351
|856,649
|1-AA
|Shaw
|-
|49
|408
|435,078
|564,922
|5-AA
|Therrell
|-
|17
|354
|59,881
|940,119
|2-AA
|Rutland
|-
|10
|391
|57,973
|942,027
|7-AA
|Union County
|-
|4
|3,218
|302,208
|697,792
|4-AA
|Butler
|-
|2
|16
|529,682
|470,318
|4-AA
|Josey
|-
|1
|11
|410,031
|589,969
|7-AA
|Coahulla Creek
|-
|-
|42
|66,329
|933,671
|7-AA
|Murray County
|-
|-
|3
|65,965
|934,035
|1-AA
|Kendrick
|-
|-
|1
|52,093
|947,907
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|-
|-
|60,311
|939,689
|5-AA
|Washington
|-
|-
|-
|117
|999,883
|1-AA
|Hardaway
|-
|-
|-
|44
|999,956
|1-AA
|Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Thomasville
|1-A Division I
|4-1
|74.32
|1,000,000
|889,524
|716,629
|595,457
|459,997
|1.17
|Worth County
|1-A Division I
|5-0
|68.69
|1,000,000
|792,475
|484,961
|334,964
|178,980
|4.59
|Toombs County
|3-A Division I
|4-1
|65.84
|999,983
|692,499
|480,805
|238,457
|106,782
|8.36
|Swainsboro
|3-A Division I
|6-0
|65.42
|1,000,000
|689,296
|423,130
|242,734
|99,793
|9.02
|Northeast
|2-A Division I
|4-1
|62.25
|1,000,000
|608,924
|360,844
|154,248
|51,404
|18.45
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|5-0
|61.08
|1,000,000
|586,737
|323,755
|134,690
|40,224
|23.86
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|4-1
|59.51
|1,000,000
|479,995
|239,987
|88,156
|23,723
|41.15
|Fitzgerald
|1-A Division I
|2-2
|60.11
|999,748
|368,554
|180,995
|66,154
|18,607
|52.74
|Heard County
|6-A Division I
|4-0
|55.46
|1,000,000
|405,984
|161,870
|45,162
|8,485
|116.86
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|4-0
|52.32
|999,999
|301,833
|101,035
|21,444
|2,934
|339.83
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|4-1
|53.72
|999,969
|226,612
|78,027
|17,390
|2,852
|349.63
|Haralson County
|6-A Division I
|4-1
|50.67
|999,963
|231,139
|66,329
|11,288
|1,359
|734.84
|Jeff Davis
|1-A Division I
|4-0
|51.56
|999,675
|158,613
|46,463
|8,454
|1,114
|896.67
|Jasper County
|4-A Division I
|5-0
|48.59
|1,000,000
|187,421
|47,701
|7,321
|713
|1,401.52
|Dodge County
|2-A Division I
|4-1
|50.32
|999,674
|146,612
|38,884
|6,417
|710
|1,407.45
|Gordon Lee
|7-A Division I
|3-1
|47.76
|999,987
|251,968
|59,550
|7,276
|667
|1,498.25
|ACE Charter
|2-A Division I
|4-1
|48.71
|999,110
|119,773
|28,619
|3,998
|415
|2,408.64
|Putnam County
|4-A Division I
|3-2
|47.55
|1,000,000
|157,182
|35,628
|4,622
|404
|2,474.25
|Bremen
|6-A Division I
|3-2
|47.30
|996,725
|125,166
|27,328
|3,083
|269
|3,716.47
|Pepperell
|6-A Division I
|2-3
|46.17
|986,607
|104,561
|20,831
|2,179
|147
|6,801.72
|Fannin County
|7-A Division I
|3-2
|44.94
|999,393
|134,249
|24,361
|2,162
|146
|6,848.32
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|1-4
|46.16
|936,076
|61,889
|12,316
|1,266
|102
|9,802.92
|Social Circle
|4-A Division I
|3-2
|43.91
|999,596
|74,180
|12,088
|1,007
|63
|15,872.02
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|3-2
|43.81
|998,073
|52,865
|7,919
|667
|39
|25,640.03
|Washington County
|2-A Division I
|1-4
|43.89
|759,082
|35,866
|5,818
|464
|29
|34,481.76
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|0-5
|44.05
|779,075
|28,583
|4,549
|395
|21
|47,618.05
|Berrien
|1-A Division I
|2-2
|41.61
|850,059
|27,543
|3,624
|220
|9
|111,110.11
|Temple
|6-A Division I
|4-1
|40.54
|985,822
|29,682
|3,356
|216
|6
|166,665.67
|Southwest
|2-A Division I
|2-3
|39.55
|838,448
|19,141
|2,012
|99
|6
|166,665.67
|Oglethorpe County
|8-A Division I
|2-3
|35.21
|412,195
|3,511
|259
|4
|-
|-
|McNair
|4-A Division I
|1-4
|29.51
|557,057
|1,313
|55
|2
|-
|-
|Vidalia
|3-A Division I
|1-4
|33.32
|168,605
|482
|26
|2
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-A Division I
|5-0
|29.49
|990,872
|3,465
|137
|1
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|1-4
|34.11
|241,832
|1,494
|83
|1
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|0-5
|25.77
|237,800
|134
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Model
|6-A Division I
|1-4
|28.95
|110,245
|198
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|4-A Division I
|2-2
|21.04
|988,100
|403
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8-A Division I
|0-5
|29.87
|88,063
|99
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-5
|25.42
|33,884
|33
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|1-4
|19.11
|29,862
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|1-4
|18.36
|13,357
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|0-3
|7.93
|1,002
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|1-A Division I
|0-5
|13.59
|44
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Utopian Academy
|4-A Division I
|1-4
|-5.94
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|5-A Division I
|0-5
|-4.13
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2-A Division I
|0-5
|11.08
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|3-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|342,335
|744,285
|999,821
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Thomasville
|292,753
|833,954
|998,595
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Worth County
|188,878
|802,482
|997,238
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Heard County
|82,262
|578,370
|945,069
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Jasper County
|42,589
|390,814
|952,733
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|20,626
|488,585
|928,015
|999,999
|1
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|14,311
|671,770
|971,502
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|6,967
|374,582
|886,753
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Northeast
|4,181
|607,829
|942,636
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Haralson County
|2,237
|293,218
|748,907
|999,963
|37
|4-A Division I
|Putnam County
|2,143
|268,736
|765,076
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Jeff Davis
|393
|15,126
|294,751
|999,675
|325
|1-A Division I
|Fitzgerald
|81
|25,918
|423,978
|999,748
|252
|3-A Division I
|Toombs County
|80
|433,939
|829,214
|999,983
|17
|4-A Division I
|Social Circle
|65
|99,843
|342,653
|999,596
|404
|7-A Division I
|Gordon Lee
|30
|673,400
|956,715
|999,987
|13
|2-A Division I
|ACE Charter
|27
|22,248
|477,392
|999,110
|890
|2-A Division I
|Dodge County
|20
|34,681
|353,896
|999,674
|326
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|11
|58,938
|365,743
|999,969
|31
|6-A Division I
|Temple
|5
|6,175
|89,928
|985,822
|14,178
|6-A Division I
|Bremen
|4
|124,107
|347,039
|996,725
|3,275
|7-A Division I
|Gordon Central
|1
|12,825
|65,141
|990,872
|9,128
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|1
|681
|71,483
|998,073
|1,927
|7-A Division I
|Fannin County
|-
|286,945
|695,517
|999,393
|607
|6-A Division I
|Pepperell
|-
|110,820
|317,149
|986,607
|13,393
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|-
|34,491
|161,247
|936,076
|63,924
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|-
|4,163
|36,641
|779,075
|220,925
|4-A Division I
|McNair
|-
|352
|3,405
|557,057
|442,943
|8-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|-
|305
|3,601
|412,195
|587,805
|1-A Division I
|Berrien
|-
|142
|3,723
|850,059
|149,941
|3-A Division I
|Vidalia
|-
|98
|1,445
|168,605
|831,395
|6-A Division I
|Model
|-
|57
|399
|110,245
|889,755
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|-
|43
|468
|29,862
|970,138
|4-A Division I
|Towers
|-
|30
|12,392
|988,100
|11,900
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|-
|27
|889
|237,800
|762,200
|8-A Division I
|Banks County
|-
|20
|787
|88,063
|911,937
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|-
|1
|55
|13,357
|986,643
|2-A Division I
|Southwest
|-
|-
|7,688
|838,448
|161,552
|2-A Division I
|Washington County
|-
|-
|312
|759,082
|240,918
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|-
|-
|2
|241,832
|758,168
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|-
|-
|1
|1,002
|998,998
|5-A Division I
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|-
|-
|1
|5
|999,995
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|-
|-
|-
|33,884
|966,116
|1-A Division I
|Brantley County
|-
|-
|-
|44
|999,956
|4-A Division I
|Utopian Academy
|-
|-
|-
|12
|999,988
|2-A Division I
|Central (Macon)
|-
|-
|-
|1
|999,999
|5-A Division I
|Mount Bethel Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Brooks County
|2-A Division II
|1-4
|59.08
|997,016
|817,292
|641,713
|436,018
|276,594
|2.62
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|3-2
|58.87
|999,800
|752,623
|645,058
|405,304
|254,824
|2.92
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|5-0
|57.56
|999,968
|832,581
|557,245
|401,780
|218,414
|3.58
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|5-0
|54.77
|987,708
|688,284
|424,807
|247,182
|112,400
|7.90
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|3-2
|50.64
|998,360
|537,572
|338,290
|129,270
|46,280
|20.61
|Metter
|3-A Division II
|3-1
|48.01
|961,409
|455,846
|211,752
|70,102
|20,673
|47.37
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|4-0
|46.47
|994,277
|374,969
|185,516
|54,295
|14,100
|69.92
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|5-0
|47.54
|999,985
|314,969
|100,994
|44,232
|12,167
|81.19
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|3-2
|45.07
|998,775
|415,824
|165,389
|43,293
|10,117
|97.84
|Manchester
|7-A Division II
|2-3
|46.26
|990,491
|291,555
|140,933
|40,401
|9,931
|99.69
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|5-0
|44.97
|937,841
|310,394
|92,645
|28,135
|6,525
|152.26
|Screven County
|3-A Division II
|4-0
|44.01
|931,248
|322,424
|108,759
|26,843
|5,710
|174.13
|Irwin County
|2-A Division II
|1-4
|44.08
|837,331
|268,571
|83,041
|19,108
|3,957
|251.72
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|3-2
|44.17
|797,059
|174,386
|56,978
|15,166
|3,287
|303.23
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|4-0
|41.60
|810,885
|144,191
|37,532
|8,331
|1,437
|694.89
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|3-2
|40.36
|690,902
|125,229
|26,869
|5,158
|743
|1,344.90
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|3-3
|39.17
|997,583
|148,221
|29,723
|5,010
|695
|1,437.85
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|2-3
|39.44
|635,761
|123,574
|24,549
|3,767
|485
|2,060.86
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|3-2
|37.98
|995,055
|109,530
|20,342
|2,998
|358
|2,792.30
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|2-2
|36.72
|878,333
|133,147
|20,764
|2,887
|318
|3,143.65
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|3-2
|37.07
|785,102
|82,663
|14,010
|2,165
|221
|4,523.89
|Trion
|7-A Division II
|2-3
|36.93
|903,864
|91,111
|14,206
|2,014
|196
|5,101.04
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|1-2
|37.09
|501,432
|71,545
|11,252
|1,422
|154
|6,492.51
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|5-1
|36.12
|910,073
|81,342
|11,084
|1,435
|129
|7,750.94
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|2-3
|36.73
|573,134
|43,941
|8,269
|1,118
|123
|8,129.08
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|2-4
|35.28
|995,127
|66,041
|9,504
|1,057
|82
|12,194.12
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-4
|31.63
|866,665
|43,559
|3,977
|352
|19
|52,630.58
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|0-5
|30.61
|987,967
|39,910
|3,205
|237
|16
|62,499.00
|Bryan County
|3-A Division II
|3-2
|34.11
|302,542
|21,680
|2,458
|222
|16
|62,499.00
|Pelham
|1-A Division II
|0-5
|32.05
|515,187
|28,123
|2,295
|204
|14
|71,427.57
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|1-4
|31.02
|833,979
|34,335
|3,080
|249
|13
|76,922.08
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|1-4
|29.91
|413,241
|16,011
|1,074
|88
|1
|999,999.00
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II
|2-4
|28.48
|748,881
|17,426
|1,211
|77
|1
|999,999.00
|Crawford County
|6-A Division II
|2-3
|28.79
|801,210
|4,062
|580
|36
|-
|-
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|2-3
|31.98
|112,766
|3,797
|290
|23
|-
|-
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|0-4
|28.00
|87,103
|863
|102
|9
|-
|-
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|2-4
|24.71
|550,507
|4,680
|236
|7
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|1-2-1
|26.86
|181,070
|2,509
|121
|3
|-
|-
|Greenville
|7-A Division II
|3-1
|21.81
|195,772
|1,974
|46
|2
|-
|-
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|2-3
|19.67
|849,798
|1,610
|44
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|1-4
|17.98
|776,058
|963
|29
|-
|-
|-
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|0-5
|23.18
|40,752
|513
|24
|-
|-
|-
|Montgomery County
|4-A Division II
|1-4
|21.04
|8,876
|17
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|1-4
|9.57
|325,904
|49
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|1-4
|25.59
|2,273
|27
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|0-5
|15.84
|141,110
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|1-3
|16.46
|19,532
|28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|1-4
|12.70
|69,537
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-5
|0.33
|60,288
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-2
|-8.70
|378
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Division II
|0-5
|16.89
|60
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division II
|0-3
|10.60
|25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|4-1
|32.90
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|3-2
|24.10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|1-A Division II
|2-2
|8.04
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Calhoun County
|1-A Division II
|0-3
|-0.72
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-4
|-2.15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-4
|-8.12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|623,530
|295,326
|68,189
|11,315
|998,360
|1,640
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|322,715
|483,115
|164,104
|24,343
|994,277
|5,723
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|48,409
|172,693
|428,011
|229,220
|878,333
|121,667
|1-A Division II
|Pelham
|3,917
|21,163
|171,897
|318,210
|515,187
|484,813
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|974
|22,754
|136,333
|253,180
|413,241
|586,759
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|454
|4,779
|28,498
|147,339
|181,070
|818,930
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|1
|170
|2,968
|16,393
|19,532
|980,468
|1-A Division II
|Calhoun County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Brooks County
|626,638
|289,388
|65,865
|15,125
|997,016
|2,984
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|316,179
|476,646
|154,093
|40,790
|987,708
|12,292
|2-A Division II
|Irwin County
|38,234
|133,042
|391,755
|274,300
|837,331
|162,669
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|12,513
|64,360
|225,386
|333,502
|635,761
|364,239
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|6,390
|35,894
|154,468
|304,680
|501,432
|498,568
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|46
|670
|8,433
|31,603
|40,752
|959,248
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|402,165
|336,887
|215,975
|43,748
|998,775
|1,225
|3-A Division II
|Metter
|363,356
|286,166
|209,852
|102,035
|961,409
|38,591
|3-A Division II
|Screven County
|207,285
|263,501
|289,324
|171,138
|931,248
|68,752
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|24,698
|94,308
|200,658
|371,238
|690,902
|309,098
|3-A Division II
|Bryan County
|2,475
|17,364
|71,201
|211,502
|302,542
|697,458
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|21
|1,752
|12,723
|98,270
|112,766
|887,234
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|-
|21
|261
|1,991
|2,273
|997,727
|3-A Division II
|Claxton
|-
|1
|3
|56
|60
|999,940
|3-A Division II
|Savannah
|-
|-
|3
|22
|25
|999,975
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|414,786
|249,235
|169,827
|103,993
|937,841
|62,159
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|184,278
|214,547
|211,846
|200,214
|810,885
|189,115
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|168,240
|201,940
|225,126
|201,753
|797,059
|202,941
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|161,593
|211,879
|213,258
|198,372
|785,102
|214,898
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|69,910
|115,327
|156,804
|231,093
|573,134
|426,866
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|1,126
|6,708
|21,345
|57,924
|87,103
|912,897
|4-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|67
|364
|1,794
|6,651
|8,876
|991,124
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|897,205
|97,864
|4,356
|560
|999,985
|15
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|90,952
|672,887
|181,200
|42,928
|987,967
|12,033
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|7,073
|120,711
|397,541
|324,473
|849,798
|150,202
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|4,470
|90,648
|321,218
|359,722
|776,058
|223,942
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|298
|16,936
|82,996
|225,674
|325,904
|674,096
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|2
|954
|12,689
|46,643
|60,288
|939,712
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|426,553
|344,552
|211,358
|15,120
|997,583
|2,417
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|342,676
|293,725
|244,056
|114,598
|995,055
|4,945
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|230,562
|349,899
|394,916
|19,750
|995,127
|4,873
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|190
|2,012
|14,949
|123,959
|141,110
|858,890
|6-A Division II
|Crawford County
|19
|9,763
|132,236
|659,192
|801,210
|198,790
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|-
|49
|2,482
|67,006
|69,537
|930,463
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|3
|375
|378
|999,622
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|785,731
|182,025
|26,687
|5,357
|999,800
|200
|7-A Division II
|Manchester
|167,859
|525,538
|214,851
|82,243
|990,491
|9,509
|7-A Division II
|Trion
|27,947
|160,369
|351,949
|363,599
|903,864
|96,136
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|18,283
|126,609
|378,537
|386,644
|910,073
|89,927
|7-A Division II
|Greenville
|180
|5,459
|27,976
|162,157
|195,772
|804,228
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|946,091
|50,457
|2,710
|710
|999,968
|32
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|20,578
|282,482
|288,225
|242,694
|833,979
|166,021
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|20,234
|351,472
|291,325
|203,634
|866,665
|133,335
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|9,230
|217,492
|255,134
|267,025
|748,881
|251,119
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|3,867
|98,097
|162,606
|285,937
|550,507
|449,493
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Hebron Christian
|8-AA
|3-1
|78.66
|1,000,000
|961,262
|863,470
|709,102
|539,581
|0.85
|Fellowship Christian
|5-A Division I
|4-1
|71.97
|1,000,000
|910,448
|715,139
|483,296
|210,009
|3.76
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8-AA
|4-1
|71.34
|1,000,000
|889,241
|649,343
|350,134
|158,757
|5.30
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|4-1
|66.05
|1,000,000
|798,583
|429,329
|171,621
|50,259
|18.90
|Savannah Christian
|3-A Division I
|3-2
|60.13
|1,000,000
|531,074
|204,760
|53,054
|9,532
|103.91
|Athens Academy
|8-A Division I
|4-1
|58.80
|1,000,000
|620,795
|212,775
|51,632
|8,181
|121.23
|Aquinas
|4-AAA
|4-0
|58.30
|1,000,000
|635,225
|232,921
|54,879
|8,002
|123.97
|Holy Innocents
|5-AA
|4-1
|58.76
|1,000,000
|402,242
|140,210
|33,457
|5,385
|184.70
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAA
|4-1
|56.63
|1,000,000
|438,566
|133,901
|26,949
|3,448
|289.02
|Lovett
|5-AA
|4-1
|56.10
|1,000,000
|339,666
|99,009
|18,916
|2,280
|437.60
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|2-AAA
|2-3
|57.02
|1,000,000
|192,099
|69,952
|14,222
|1,876
|532.05
|Whitefield Academy
|5-A Division I
|4-1
|53.06
|1,000,000
|443,312
|100,524
|14,777
|1,303
|766.46
|Wesleyan
|5-A Division I
|3-2
|53.16
|1,000,000
|211,229
|55,747
|8,378
|735
|1,359.54
|Landmark Christian
|5-A Division I
|5-0
|50.76
|1,000,000
|357,566
|63,517
|7,457
|545
|1,833.86
|North Cobb Christian
|7-AA
|3-2
|48.13
|1,000,000
|81,383
|13,957
|1,298
|80
|12,499.00
|Savannah Country Day
|3-A Division I
|2-3
|45.92
|1,000,000
|54,343
|7,277
|450
|16
|62,499.00
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division I
|2-3
|42.25
|1,000,000
|70,567
|5,037
|286
|10
|99,999.00
|Mount Paran Christian
|5-A Division I
|3-2
|39.21
|1,000,000
|27,773
|1,643
|64
|1
|999,999.00
|Darlington
|6-A Division I
|2-3
|37.46
|1,000,000
|12,232
|714
|12
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|5-A Division I
|4-1
|33.37
|1,000,000
|13,347
|457
|9
|-
|-
|Mount Vernon
|5-A Division I
|2-3
|34.93
|1,000,000
|7,157
|306
|7
|-
|-
|Providence Christian
|8-A Division I
|1-3
|28.82
|1,000,000
|1,842
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|5-A Division I
|1-4
|14.68
|1,000,000
|48
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|5-A Division I
|2-3
|-1.01
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|8-AA
|Hebron Christian
|580,767
|983,922
|999,999
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Fellowship Christian
|258,825
|940,005
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAA
|Aquinas
|89,101
|751,594
|999,861
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AA
|Prince Avenue Christian
|44,323
|885,412
|999,470
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Landmark Christian
|13,531
|484,495
|999,988
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|11,872
|626,982
|999,841
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Savannah Christian
|528
|407,903
|984,296
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Wesleyan
|351
|71,921
|891,410
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|345
|412,072
|970,575
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Athens Academy
|178
|773,883
|991,689
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Lovett
|80
|231,617
|951,579
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Holy Innocents
|73
|288,510
|893,650
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|15
|896,428
|999,993
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Paran Christian
|11
|47,165
|685,546
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division I
|Christian Heritage
|-
|157,410
|755,972
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Savannah Country Day
|-
|15,449
|88,639
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|-
|9,162
|606,415
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|-
|8,447
|790,915
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Darlington
|-
|4,958
|67,848
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|-
|1,230
|280,811
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|-
|1,005
|40,638
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Providence Christian
|-
|430
|863
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Walker
|-
|-
|2
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-