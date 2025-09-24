AJC Varsity

Maxwell playoff projections: Sandy Creek, Hebron Christian emerge as favorites

The simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)
By Loren Maxwell
12 hours ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tiebreaker.

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Buford
Grayson
Grayson
North Gwinnett
McEachern
Buford
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Grayson
Carrollton
North Gwinnett
West Forsyth
Camden County
Grayson
Hillgrove
Carrollton
Lowndes
North Gwinnett
Harrison
West Forsyth
Reg 1, #3
10
84.96
5-0
Camden County
Reg 8, #2
14
77.85
3-2
Collins Hill
Reg 7, #4
24
71.00
3-2
Brookwood
Reg 4, #1
2
102.74
5-0
Grayson
Reg 5, #3
23
71.34
4-2
North Paulding
Reg 3, #2
11
81.49
5-0
Hillgrove
Reg 6, #4
33
61.66
3-2
North Atlanta
Reg 2, #1
3
98.41
6-0
Carrollton
Reg 8, #3
17
76.15
3-2
Mill Creek
Reg 1, #2
8
86.59
5-0
Lowndes
Reg 4, #4
32
65.38
3-2
South Gwinnett
Reg 7, #1
5
91.19
4-1
North Gwinnett
Reg 3, #3
16
76.58
5-0
Harrison
Reg 5, #2
21
73.68
3-3
Walton
Reg 2, #4
29
65.91
1-4
East Coweta
Reg 6, #1
15
76.87
4-1
West Forsyth
McEachern
Colquitt County
Douglas County
Buford
Westlake
McEachern
Peachtree Ridge
Colquitt County
Douglas County
North Cobb
Newton
Buford
Reg 2, #3
19
73.89
3-3
Westlake
Reg 6, #2
27
69.16
2-3
Denmark
Reg 5, #4
26
69.45
2-4
Marietta
Reg 3, #1
6
87.20
5-0
McEachern
Reg 4, #3
25
69.76
2-3
Archer
Reg 7, #2
18
75.86
4-1
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 8, #4
34
61.61
2-2
Dacula
Reg 1, #1
7
87.05
4-1
Colquitt County
Reg 6, #3
30
65.84
2-3
Lambert
Reg 2, #2
4
93.07
3-2
Douglas County
Reg 3, #4
36
59.61
3-2
Campbell
Reg 5, #1
13
79.41
4-2
North Cobb
Reg 7, #3
20
73.86
3-2
Norcross
Reg 4, #2
12
79.47
3-2
Newton
Reg 1, #4
9
85.08
5-0
Valdosta
Reg 8, #1
1
105.25
5-0
Buford

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Buford8-AAAAAA5-0105.25999,999880,429732,227664,111450,9511.22
Grayson4-AAAAAA5-0102.741,000,000864,436610,663526,215287,0862.48
Carrollton2-AAAAAA6-098.41999,998891,138377,593292,982133,8006.47
Douglas County2-AAAAAA3-293.07999,985809,112239,212147,96848,26919.72
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAA4-191.19999,952669,677549,206145,34439,48124.33
McEachern3-AAAAAA5-087.20999,984580,556302,38356,70412,27180.49
Colquitt County1-AAAAAA4-187.05943,859377,966236,84743,9079,295106.58
Lowndes1-AAAAAA5-086.59921,246307,257186,97334,6306,757146.99
Valdosta1-AAAAAA5-085.08906,370253,807143,94223,4274,095243.20
Camden County1-AAAAAA5-084.96892,684248,402140,01122,7063,969250.95
Hillgrove3-AAAAAA5-081.49999,840355,434119,57213,5431,712583.11
North Cobb5-AAAAAA4-279.41999,482218,99127,3235,9025811,720.17
West Forsyth6-AAAAAA4-176.87999,388377,05886,6355,7454602,172.91
Newton4-AAAAAA3-279.47996,38075,53519,6674,2144232,363.07
Harrison3-AAAAAA5-076.58999,915254,83753,7003,4262733,662.00
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAA4-175.86952,112126,21245,1762,5961715,846.95
Collins Hill8-AAAAAA3-277.85997,81452,39819,1301,8891546,492.51
Mill Creek8-AAAAAA3-276.15990,43341,86114,0721,0377413,512.51
Westlake2-AAAAAA3-373.89996,980178,50932,0231,3046814,704.88
Walton5-AAAAAA3-373.68966,198101,38816,2577024124,389.24
Norcross7-AAAAAA3-273.86841,40328,7207,7764612441,665.67
North Paulding5-AAAAAA4-271.34927,86862,9028,6272901283,332.33
Brookwood7-AAAAAA3-271.00705,69719,0993,9971589111,110.11
Marietta5-AAAAAA2-469.45957,91749,9005,3641818124,999.00
Denmark6-AAAAAA2-369.16916,01141,3725,3471458124,999.00
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAA4-172.63265,8077,9451,9431066166,665.67
Archer4-AAAAAA2-369.76900,63027,5035,9571692499,999.00
East Coweta2-AAAAAA1-465.91984,80946,1993,63660--
Lambert6-AAAAAA2-365.84931,25221,5991,96332--
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAA3-265.38878,9979,7761,48022--
Parkview7-AAAAAA2-366.29444,6193,41144516--
Dacula8-AAAAAA2-261.61764,4134,8244333--
Tift County1-AAAAAA3-265.5370,034369433--
North Atlanta6-AAAAAA3-261.66669,1805,3162321--
Campbell3-AAAAAA3-259.61865,4053,256361--
North Forsyth6-AAAAAA3-261.13434,0151,97686---
Grovetown4-AAAAAA3-255.47202,3721868---
Wheeler5-AAAAAA1-556.9950,5822056---
Cherokee5-AAAAAA1-454.9756,0421436---
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA2-252.39174,3141392---
Duluth7-AAAAAA3-257.8756,159381---
Etowah5-AAAAAA2-353.7541,91196----
Mountain View8-AAAAAA0-546.0572,57210----
Alpharetta6-AAAAAA1-449.7545,3998----
Pebblebrook3-AAAAAA1-442.6677,3842----
Paulding County3-AAAAAA1-439.5754,0922----
Chapel Hill2-AAAAAA1-435.6718,2281----
Rockdale County4-AAAAAA3-147.3719,250-----
South Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-347.594,684-----
Osborne3-AAAAAA1-427.903,319-----
Heritage (Conyers)4-AAAAAA0-336.182,371-----
Discovery8-AAAAAA0-424.70455-----
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAA0-535.6671-----
South Cobb3-AAAAAA2-331.3661-----
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAA0-433.5557-----
Berkmar7-AAAAAA0-525.591-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAColquitt County332,409262,676205,606143,168943,85956,141
1-AAAAAALowndes245,170246,140236,870193,066921,24678,754
1-AAAAAACamden County206,199225,620239,870220,995892,684107,316
1-AAAAAAValdosta206,184234,484246,080219,622906,37093,630
1-AAAAAARichmond Hill9,34627,75559,467169,239265,807734,193
1-AAAAAATift County6923,32512,10753,91070,034929,966
2-AAAAAACarrollton678,301294,59625,1711,930999,9982
2-AAAAAADouglas County307,272614,43170,6027,680999,98515
2-AAAAAAWestlake13,11978,885621,840283,136996,9803,020
2-AAAAAAEast Coweta1,30812,083282,070689,348984,80915,191
2-AAAAAAChapel Hill-531717,90618,228981,772
3-AAAAAAMcEachern584,304297,962117,64672999,98416
3-AAAAAAHillgrove297,520414,901260,24627,173999,840160
3-AAAAAAHarrison118,176286,825593,0181,896999,91585
3-AAAAAACampbell-29128,128836,986865,405134,595
3-AAAAAAPaulding County-2081453,25854,092945,908
3-AAAAAAPebblebrook-113377,25077,384922,616
3-AAAAAAOsborne--153,3043,319996,681
3-AAAAAASouth Cobb---6161999,939
4-AAAAAAGrayson948,66549,6451,5801101,000,000-
4-AAAAAANewton46,595835,19393,54221,050996,3803,620
4-AAAAAAArcher3,24429,302509,888358,196900,63099,370
4-AAAAAASouth Gwinnett1,49278,921350,505448,079878,997121,003
4-AAAAAAGrovetown36,79242,282153,295202,372797,628
4-AAAAAARockdale County11452,08017,02419,250980,750
4-AAAAAAHeritage (Conyers)-21232,2462,371997,629
5-AAAAAANorth Cobb853,778128,14415,4682,092999,482518
5-AAAAAAMarietta113,241198,149294,246352,281957,91742,083
5-AAAAAAWalton19,294396,886334,322215,696966,19833,802
5-AAAAAANorth Paulding13,321273,872339,053301,622927,86872,132
5-AAAAAACherokee2051,5687,77046,49956,042943,958
5-AAAAAAEtowah1089044,95435,94541,911958,089
5-AAAAAAWheeler534774,18745,86550,582949,418
6-AAAAAAWest Forsyth942,59046,9777,5842,237999,388612
6-AAAAAANorth Atlanta27,801117,717202,004321,658669,180330,820
6-AAAAAANorth Forsyth11,44533,25696,353292,961434,015565,985
6-AAAAAADenmark10,410435,626308,610161,365916,01183,989
6-AAAAAALambert7,579365,220375,154183,299931,25268,748
6-AAAAAAAlpharetta1681,0569,31234,86345,399954,601
6-AAAAAASouth Forsyth71479803,5504,684995,316
6-AAAAAAForsyth Central-136771999,929
7-AAAAAANorth Gwinnett840,276144,12413,9381,614999,95248
7-AAAAAAPeachtree Ridge123,290531,280211,17886,364952,11247,888
7-AAAAAANorcross33,919103,708375,028328,748841,403158,597
7-AAAAAABrookwood1,990164,587257,900281,220705,697294,303
7-AAAAAAParkview45453,944133,253256,968444,619555,381
7-AAAAAADuluth712,3578,70345,02856,159943,841
7-AAAAAAMeadowcreek---5757999,943
7-AAAAAABerkmar---11999,999
8-AAAAAABuford957,90038,7863,208105999,9991
8-AAAAAACollins Hill25,379492,201415,24864,986997,8142,186
8-AAAAAAMill Creek16,232440,808436,46796,926990,4339,567
8-AAAAAADacula48527,609131,746604,573764,413235,587
8-AAAAAACentral Gwinnett447710,518163,315174,314825,686
8-AAAAAAMountain View-1192,81069,64372,572927,428
8-AAAAAADiscovery--3452455999,545

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Hughes
Thomas County Central
Thomas County Central
Milton
Hughes
Gainesville
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Woodward Academy
Thomas County Central
Milton
Coffee
Glynn Academy
Woodward Academy
Northgate
Thomas County Central
Effingham County
Milton
Lovejoy
Coffee
Reg 1, #3
27
57.20
3-2
Glynn Academy
Reg 8, #2
32
52.38
1-4
Clarke Central
Reg 7, #4
17
69.12
3-2
Lanier
Reg 4, #1
12
74.85
3-2
Woodward Academy
Reg 5, #3
21
61.36
2-3
East Paulding
Reg 3, #2
15
70.83
5-0
Northgate
Reg 6, #4
24
58.49
3-3
Creekview
Reg 2, #1
2
98.36
5-0
Thomas County Central
Reg 8, #3
28
53.17
3-2
Habersham Central
Reg 1, #2
23
61.00
3-2
Effingham County
Reg 4, #4
46
43.21
1-4
Chamblee
Reg 7, #1
3
93.81
4-1
Milton
Reg 3, #3
16
70.77
5-0
Lovejoy
Reg 5, #2
20
63.17
4-0
New Manchester
Reg 2, #4
11
74.95
2-3
Coffee
Reg 6, #1
14
71.36
5-1
River Ridge
Hughes
Roswell
Houston County
Gainesville
Lee County
Hughes
Roswell
Brunswick
Houston County
Rome
Gainesville
Jackson County
Reg 2, #3
7
80.78
4-1
Lee County
Reg 6, #2
9
78.24
5-1
Sequoyah
Reg 5, #4
22
61.23
2-3
Villa Rica
Reg 3, #1
1
100.84
5-0
Hughes
Reg 4, #3
39
47.82
3-2
Dunwoody
Reg 7, #2
4
87.47
4-1
Roswell
Reg 8, #4
43
45.58
3-3
Winder-Barrow
Reg 1, #1
10
77.10
4-1
Brunswick
Reg 6, #3
18
68.13
5-1
Sprayberry
Reg 2, #2
6
81.38
5-0
Houston County
Reg 3, #4
19
66.59
4-1
Newnan
Reg 5, #1
8
79.71
3-2
Rome
Reg 7, #3
5
85.03
4-1
Gainesville
Reg 4, #2
29
53.11
1-4
Shiloh
Reg 1, #4
33
52.10
3-2
Statesboro
Reg 8, #1
13
73.67
4-1
Jackson County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Hughes3-AAAAA5-0100.841,000,000924,453788,641676,345443,6731.25
Thomas County Central2-AAAAA5-098.36999,965932,830873,831619,456338,3541.96
Milton7-AAAAA4-193.81999,734945,321692,035340,663144,8965.90
Roswell7-AAAAA4-187.47999,806839,162448,943143,64537,68825.53
Gainesville7-AAAAA4-185.03998,399783,087380,40892,34220,20948.48
Houston County2-AAAAA5-081.38990,300382,506162,37032,0704,654213.87
Lee County2-AAAAA4-180.78987,907353,288135,71125,7293,520283.09
Rome5-AAAAA3-279.71999,905428,130161,19421,1052,998332.56
Woodward Academy4-AAAAA3-274.85999,990628,62977,57914,0071,083922.36
Sequoyah6-AAAAA5-178.24994,119223,65850,2649,3621,027972.71
Brunswick1-AAAAA4-177.10999,951230,37023,0096,9117721,294.34
Coffee2-AAAAA2-374.95944,222229,42743,0745,3694012,492.77
Jackson County8-AAAAA4-173.67999,995220,78167,8554,9633822,616.80
Northgate3-AAAAA5-070.83987,310119,36721,9292,3469210,868.57
River Ridge6-AAAAA5-171.36932,935134,05117,1221,5569210,868.57
Lovejoy3-AAAAA5-070.77994,605127,43320,2231,8738611,626.91
Lanier7-AAAAA3-269.12810,172211,45316,6251,4275318,866.92
Sprayberry6-AAAAA5-168.13888,49229,1834,7193048124,999.00
Newnan3-AAAAA4-166.59813,33247,4134,3731775199,999.00
New Manchester5-AAAAA4-063.17970,49438,0082,566964249,999.00
Effingham County1-AAAAA3-261.00957,70548,0953,2781192499,999.00
Glynn Academy1-AAAAA3-257.20782,26331,861967291999,999.00
Villa Rica5-AAAAA2-361.23943,19018,2491,12251--
East Paulding5-AAAAA2-361.36737,9495,30949420--
Seckinger7-AAAAA3-257.87191,27712,0002838--
Habersham Central8-AAAAA3-253.17968,84518,2973597--
Creekview6-AAAAA3-358.49827,9243,7663327--
Clarke Central8-AAAAA1-452.38953,81714,7712827--
Statesboro1-AAAAA3-252.10675,9748,5141422--
Shiloh4-AAAAA1-453.11878,2042,0701032--
South Paulding5-AAAAA2-352.10196,66911251--
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA2-342.94311,8938321--
Woodstock6-AAAAA4-257.22353,1301,55682---
Dunwoody4-AAAAA3-247.82739,22992518---
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA3-345.58972,2151,58515---
Evans1-AAAAA1-346.87226,4261,10011---
Veterans2-AAAAA2-353.1161,0455977---
McIntosh3-AAAAA2-352.85124,8154387---
Greenbrier1-AAAAA1-347.99126,9486806---
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA1-347.30182,0398355---
Decatur4-AAAAA1-445.13423,0151984---
Dutchtown3-AAAAA0-550.7979,0861502---
Northside (Warner Robins)2-AAAAA0-546.9016,561422---
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAA2-348.66115,471271---
Chamblee4-AAAAA1-443.21602,022133----
South Effingham1-AAAAA1-341.4448,17437----
Apalachee8-AAAAA2-434.7383,40412----
Lassiter6-AAAAA4-250.382,8174----
Alexander5-AAAAA1-445.5834,8853----
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAA2-338.3740,2381----
Loganville8-AAAAA0-630.6216,772-----
Tri-Cities4-AAAAA0-530.045,409-----
Alcovy8-AAAAA0-525.214,952-----
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA1-441.351,437-----
Banneker3-AAAAA1-433.29841-----
Lakeside (Evans)1-AAAAA0-538.59520-----
Pope6-AAAAA0-634.15433-----
Johns Creek7-AAAAA0-430.51368-----
Chattahoochee7-AAAAA1-427.88244-----
Riverwood6-AAAAA1-538.77150-----
Morrow3-AAAAA1-429.2611-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAABrunswick970,53826,4242,386603999,95149
1-AAAAAGlynn Academy20,100250,034351,551160,578782,263217,737
1-AAAAAStatesboro6,157103,410208,760357,647675,974324,026
1-AAAAAEffingham County3,072583,215266,124105,294957,70542,295
1-AAAAABradwell Institute901,94353,558126,448182,039817,961
1-AAAAAEvans2622,88469,936133,580226,426773,574
1-AAAAASouth Effingham1270310,67336,78648,174951,826
1-AAAAAGreenbrier511,38636,97078,587126,948873,052
1-AAAAALakeside (Evans)-142477520999,480
2-AAAAAThomas County Central858,555120,55215,9144,944999,96535
2-AAAAAHouston County68,172412,737336,486172,905990,3009,700
2-AAAAALee County53,583334,312362,464237,548987,90712,093
2-AAAAACoffee19,684131,633278,783514,122944,22255,778
2-AAAAAVeterans66655,15455,22061,045938,955
2-AAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)-1011,19915,26116,561983,439
3-AAAAAHughes966,38031,1592,2761851,000,000-
3-AAAAANorthgate16,559557,512375,86037,379987,31012,690
3-AAAAALovejoy15,399374,572407,077197,557994,6055,395
3-AAAAANewnan1,65034,244194,402583,036813,332186,668
3-AAAAAMcIntosh121,75914,000109,044124,815875,185
3-AAAAADutchtown-7546,37371,95979,086920,914
3-AAAAABanneker--12829841999,159
3-AAAAAMorrow---1111999,989
4-AAAAAWoodward Academy982,21616,2431,423108999,99010
4-AAAAADunwoody12,990243,101263,087220,051739,229260,771
4-AAAAAShiloh1,978480,685254,476141,065878,204121,796
4-AAAAADecatur1,84378,812139,577202,783423,015576,985
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain87145,496107,449158,077311,893688,107
4-AAAAAChamblee100134,204226,234241,484602,022397,978
4-AAAAALakeside (Atlanta)21,4277,17931,63040,238959,762
4-AAAAATri-Cities-325754,8025,409994,591
5-AAAAARome854,423131,38013,436666999,90595
5-AAAAANew Manchester97,249471,162308,82693,257970,49429,506
5-AAAAAVilla Rica47,670316,431346,392232,697943,19056,810
5-AAAAASouth Paulding5288,14638,079149,916196,669803,331
5-AAAAAKennesaw Mountain1081,63023,58990,144115,471884,529
5-AAAAAEast Paulding2170,601264,440402,887737,949262,051
5-AAAAAAlexander15935,03129,26034,885965,115
5-AAAAALithia Springs-572071,1731,437998,563
6-AAAAARiver Ridge480,792133,013236,26382,867932,93567,065
6-AAAAASequoyah433,251455,04171,51134,316994,1195,881
6-AAAAASprayberry41,389237,261370,190239,652888,492111,508
6-AAAAACreekview25,569103,940207,807490,608827,924172,076
6-AAAAAWoodstock18,90170,701113,497150,031353,130646,870
6-AAAAALassiter98447181,9572,817997,183
6-AAAAARiverwood--14136150999,850
6-AAAAAPope---433433999,567
7-AAAAAMilton589,485279,653120,50210,094999,734266
7-AAAAARoswell253,696368,892341,51635,702999,806194
7-AAAAAGainesville155,554348,881486,8247,140998,3991,601
7-AAAAALanier1,2482,26744,823761,834810,172189,828
7-AAAAASeckinger173076,330184,623191,277808,723
7-AAAAAJohns Creek--5363368999,632
7-AAAAAChattahoochee---244244999,756
8-AAAAAJackson County949,57148,4031,410611999,9955
8-AAAAAHabersham Central39,708417,920343,635167,582968,84531,155
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow9,703132,641285,362544,509972,21527,785
8-AAAAAClarke Central964395,644355,980201,229953,81746,183
8-AAAAAApalachee535,29610,11467,94183,404916,596
8-AAAAALoganville1383,12913,60416,772983,228
8-AAAAAAlcovy-583704,5244,952995,048

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
North Oconee
Creekside
Creekside
Cartersville
Ware County
North Oconee
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Creekside
Jonesboro
Cartersville
Blessed Trinity
Perry
Creekside
Jonesboro
Stockbridge
Benedictine
Cartersville
Southwest DeKalb
Blessed Trinity
Reg 1, #3
16
64.22
2-3
Perry
Reg 8, #2
20
61.63
4-1
Flowery Branch
Reg 7, #4
32
51.10
2-4
Allatoona
Reg 4, #1
2
91.80
5-0
Creekside
Reg 5, #3
25
53.98
4-0
Lithonia
Reg 3, #2
9
72.22
3-2
Jonesboro
Reg 6, #4
35
50.26
2-4
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 2, #1
13
67.07
4-1
Stockbridge
Reg 8, #3
21
60.75
2-3
Eastside
Reg 1, #2
5
81.68
2-2
Benedictine
Reg 4, #4
40
47.39
4-1
Maynard Jackson
Reg 7, #1
3
84.79
6-0
Cartersville
Reg 3, #3
22
59.12
3-2
Griffin
Reg 5, #2
15
65.27
4-1
Southwest DeKalb
Reg 2, #4
19
62.13
3-2
Jones County
Reg 6, #1
8
76.50
3-2
Blessed Trinity
Central (Carrollton)
Ware County
Marist
North Oconee
Cambridge
Central (Carrollton)
Cass
Ware County
Kell
Marist
Mays
North Oconee
Reg 2, #3
14
65.84
4-1
Ola
Reg 6, #2
11
70.19
4-1
Cambridge
Reg 5, #4
31
52.00
4-1
St. Pius X
Reg 3, #1
7
78.37
5-0
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 4, #3
30
52.07
5-0
M.L. King
Reg 7, #2
10
71.77
5-1
Cass
Reg 8, #4
23
56.80
5-0
Walnut Grove
Reg 1, #1
4
83.88
5-0
Ware County
Reg 6, #3
12
68.29
4-2
Kell
Reg 2, #2
17
63.78
4-1
Locust Grove
Reg 3, #4
28
53.10
2-3
Harris County
Reg 5, #1
6
79.14
3-1
Marist
Reg 7, #3
33
50.72
1-5
Dalton
Reg 4, #2
29
53.06
1-4
Mays
Reg 1, #4
18
63.66
3-2
Warner Robins
Reg 8, #1
1
97.07
5-0
North Oconee

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
North Oconee8-AAAA5-097.071,000,000974,359901,495790,741569,1530.76
Creekside4-AAAA5-091.801,000,000935,825863,905668,136291,9112.43
Cartersville7-AAAA6-084.79999,988632,473505,497173,09649,87519.05
Ware County1-AAAA5-083.88999,403636,390481,815123,14539,39424.38
Benedictine1-AAAA2-281.68998,478512,903365,68084,88221,75444.97
Marist5-AAAA3-179.14999,747740,328118,93446,89710,67192.71
Central (Carrollton)3-AAAA5-078.37999,210723,230245,55745,6929,341106.05
Blessed Trinity6-AAAA3-276.50998,912560,853176,58931,2534,633214.84
Jonesboro3-AAAA3-272.22997,629551,29291,43713,2541,394716.36
Cass7-AAAA5-171.77999,266217,67694,4208,5679411,061.70
Cambridge6-AAAA4-170.19991,758291,11746,7974,7734162,402.85
Kell6-AAAA4-268.29988,552226,94728,4882,4451855,404.41
Stockbridge2-AAAA4-167.07915,373204,75815,0642,0731138,848.56
Southwest DeKalb5-AAAA4-165.27993,394222,87818,6641,4357413,512.51
Ola2-AAAA4-165.84972,582142,69411,4061,0104920,407.16
Warner Robins1-AAAA3-263.66870,28821,7015,5034702934,481.76
Locust Grove2-AAAA4-163.78975,264142,0387,2007182737,036.04
Perry1-AAAA2-364.22876,41924,1446,7346252638,460.54
Jones County2-AAAA3-262.13601,79952,4483,2501836166,665.67
Flowery Branch8-AAAA4-161.63926,52414,8483,4422963333,332.33
Griffin3-AAAA3-259.12914,96670,0353,0841162499,999.00
Hampton2-AAAA3-256.63426,04212,214442292499,999.00
Madison County8-AAAA3-153.78478,9341,53014831999,999.00
Eastside8-AAAA2-360.75749,0439,5261,81497--
Lithonia5-AAAA4-053.98908,02123,68752517--
Walnut Grove8-AAAA5-056.80694,2403,93050614--
M.L. King4-AAAA5-052.07998,1134,46133311--
Tucker5-AAAA2-253.28483,2876,4231716--
Mays4-AAAA1-453.06994,1264,2653444--
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA2-450.26578,0966,922683--
Harris County3-AAAA2-353.10498,0357,6741562--
Dalton7-AAAA1-550.72752,7682,4301322--
Allatoona7-AAAA2-451.10626,6701,4291162--
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAA1-349.97370,4453,283422--
Hiram7-AAAA1-449.32462,354732391--
St. Pius X5-AAAA4-152.00610,9436,505106---
Maynard Jackson4-AAAA4-147.39693,21265628---
New Hampstead1-AAAA1-450.50172,39136020---
Centennial6-AAAA4-147.24442,6822,68215---
Starr's Mill3-AAAA0-549.31214,6871,22911---
Eagle's Landing2-AAAA3-250.2483,2516738---
Cedartown7-AAAA2-446.71148,8911366---
East Forsyth8-AAAA3-246.84132,837964---
Pace Academy4-AAAA1-443.14294,441644---
Wayne County1-AAAA0-545.2783,021641---
Eagle's Landing Christian2-AAAA2-345.9521,71080----
Woodland (Stockbridge)2-AAAA3-241.633,9188----
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-540.5418,4222----
Druid Hills5-AAAA2-332.494,4341----
McDonough2-AAAA1-437.18611----
Midtown4-AAAA2-325.7219,751-----
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAA0-430.8610,063-----
Mundy's Mill3-AAAA0-531.775,028-----
Forest Park4-AAAA1-316.68352-----
North Springs5-AAAA1-420.64155-----
Northview5-AAAA0-521.0319-----
Drew4-AAAA0-510.535-----
Union Grove2-AAAA0-531.52------
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA1-510.19------
Clarkston5-AAAA0-53.02------
Cross Keys5-AAAA0-6-25.45------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAWare County586,154353,80350,9098,537999,403597
1-AAAABenedictine386,482502,27892,05317,665998,4781,522
1-AAAAPerry13,61876,237425,327361,237876,419123,581
1-AAAAWarner Robins13,58964,373378,473413,853870,288129,712
1-AAAANew Hampstead1402,81937,220132,212172,391827,609
1-AAAAWayne County1749016,01866,49683,021916,979
2-AAAAStockbridge384,905257,775154,541118,152915,37384,627
2-AAAALocust Grove333,701387,537186,29067,736975,26424,736
2-AAAAOla202,844233,338405,769130,631972,58227,418
2-AAAAJones County71,76663,620143,433322,980601,799398,201
2-AAAAHampton6,67954,46595,393269,505426,042573,958
2-AAAAEagle's Landing752,88211,75968,53583,251916,749
2-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)182005243,1763,918996,082
2-AAAAEagle's Landing Christian121832,28719,22821,710978,290
2-AAAAMcDonough--45761999,939
2-AAAAUnion Grove-----1,000,000
3-AAAACentral (Carrollton)630,678314,45548,4825,595999,210790
3-AAAAJonesboro342,954539,220104,45311,002997,6292,371
3-AAAAGriffin23,930119,462536,801234,773914,96685,034
3-AAAANorthside (Columbus)1,17613,701106,438249,130370,445629,555
3-AAAAHarris County9959,109183,075304,856498,035501,965
3-AAAAStarr's Mill2674,05020,391189,979214,687785,313
3-AAAAMundy's Mill-33604,6655,028994,972
4-AAAACreekside994,6395,3203471,000,000-
4-AAAAM.L. King4,699448,110457,10488,200998,1131,887
4-AAAAMaynard Jackson64268,213179,650444,707693,212306,788
4-AAAAMays20478,071349,541166,494994,1265,874
4-AAAAMidtown-2673,44516,03919,751980,249
4-AAAAPace Academy-1910,216284,206294,441705,559
4-AAAAForest Park--10342352999,648
4-AAAADrew---55999,995
5-AAAAMarist819,354164,60513,4092,379999,747253
5-AAAASouthwest DeKalb161,525635,769167,23928,861993,3946,606
5-AAAALithonia14,268157,159494,624241,970908,02191,979
5-AAAATucker3,04032,421102,291345,535483,287516,713
5-AAAASt. Pius X1,81310,006221,403377,721610,943389,057
5-AAAADruid Hills-401,0283,3664,434995,566
5-AAAANorth Springs--5150155999,845
5-AAAANorthview--11819999,981
5-AAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
5-AAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
6-AAAABlessed Trinity573,522284,502128,02912,859998,9121,088
6-AAAACambridge244,560359,892336,28151,025991,7588,242
6-AAAAKell178,483334,409410,57365,087988,55211,448
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)2,59015,09179,413481,002578,096421,904
6-AAAACentennial8456,10645,704390,027442,682557,318
7-AAAACartersville813,940183,5562,40092999,98812
7-AAAACass185,126741,92267,0755,143999,266734
7-AAAAAllatoona41922,636173,426430,189626,670373,330
7-AAAAHiram3733,450201,159257,372462,354537,646
7-AAAADalton14248,199488,784215,643752,768247,232
7-AAAACedartown-21665,50083,175148,891851,109
7-AAAAWoodland (Cartersville)-211,6568,38610,063989,937
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield-----1,000,000
8-AAAANorth Oconee986,02513,722222311,000,000-
8-AAAAFlowery Branch9,487589,532217,279110,226926,52473,476
8-AAAAEastside2,465101,815350,765293,998749,043250,957
8-AAAAWalnut Grove1,536188,676240,292263,736694,240305,760
8-AAAAMadison County48692,207149,776236,465478,934521,066
8-AAAAEast Forsyth113,55138,54380,742132,837867,163
8-AAAACedar Shoals-4973,12314,80218,422981,578

Class AAA Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Sandy Creek
Jefferson
Jefferson
Peach County
Sandy Creek
Troup
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Jefferson
LaGrange
Peach County
Cherokee Bluff
Jefferson
Harlem
LaGrange
Jenkins
Peach County
Northwest Whitfield
Cherokee Bluff
West Laurens
#1
2
81.16
4-1
Jefferson
#32
35
50.55
2-2
Baldwin
#17
21
57.73
3-1
Harlem
#16
30
54.11
4-1
Heritage (Ringgold)
#9
4
74.90
5-1
LaGrange
#24
28
54.97
3-2
Lumpkin County
#25
33
52.58
2-2
Luella
#8
7
68.56
4-1
Jenkins
#5
5
70.69
5-0
Peach County
#28
36
49.21
3-2
Southeast Bulloch
#21
34
52.51
3-2
Gilmer
#12
24
56.90
4-1
Northwest Whitfield
#13
15
60.31
4-1
Cherokee Bluff
#20
17
59.07
3-2
Oconee County
#29
31
53.61
3-1
Westover
#4
13
61.30
5-0
West Laurens
Sandy Creek
Calhoun
Douglass
Troup
Sandy Creek
Cairo
Stephenson
Calhoun
Douglass
Pickens
Troup
North Hall
#3
1
82.65
5-0
Sandy Creek
#30
22
57.37
4-1
Monroe Area
#19
27
56.18
3-2
Cedar Grove
#14
9
65.70
2-2
Cairo
#11
12
63.70
5-0
Stephenson
#22
29
54.97
4-1
Westside (Augusta)
#27
16
59.25
2-2
Whitewater
#6
6
69.85
2-2
Calhoun
#7
10
64.75
3-2
Douglass
#26
18
58.64
2-3
Monroe
#23
19
58.57
3-1
Mary Persons
#10
14
60.43
5-0
Pickens
#15
3
74.96
5-0
Troup
#18
39
48.77
4-1
Liberty County
#31
43
43.25
4-1
Long County
#2
11
64.36
5-0
North Hall

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Sandy Creek2-AAA5-082.651,000,000866,936724,702593,015405,8811.46
Jefferson8-AAA4-181.161,000,000834,881645,587518,646315,8202.17
Troup2-AAA5-074.96999,872606,086345,476196,61081,78511.23
LaGrange2-AAA5-174.90999,945574,532305,354176,89172,60712.77
Peach County1-AAA5-070.69998,364582,699325,245114,90635,89126.86
Calhoun7-AAA2-269.85999,805602,252333,749109,58131,59430.65
Jenkins3-AAA4-168.561,000,000592,885301,92891,78024,07540.54
Cairo1-AAA2-265.70979,973346,658137,72534,3757,189138.10
Douglass5-AAA3-264.75998,226388,401148,32433,5626,468153.61
North Hall6-AAA5-064.36999,934365,066144,77836,0806,446154.13
Stephenson5-AAA5-063.70999,801340,764125,67029,0004,831206.00
West Laurens4-AAA5-061.30999,328293,21194,01916,7492,247444.04
Pickens6-AAA5-060.43999,983229,61267,46812,1341,486671.95
Cherokee Bluff8-AAA4-160.31992,053169,43648,3957,8309731,026.75
Oconee County8-AAA3-259.07982,670141,80237,6484,9705581,791.11
Harlem4-AAA3-157.73990,963119,02028,1953,5873822,616.80
Monroe1-AAA2-358.64811,89282,67020,8702,9223043,288.47
Northwest Whitfield7-AAA4-156.90998,185140,02530,8673,6162913,435.43
Whitewater2-AAA2-259.25638,15574,47318,9372,5032893,459.21
Monroe Area8-AAA4-157.37949,41797,10122,1542,5462334,290.85
Mary Persons2-AAA3-158.57536,07555,42412,9061,7171875,346.59
Cedar Grove5-AAA3-256.18945,22676,94915,1581,5641337,517.80
Lumpkin County6-AAA3-254.97933,97163,72210,9091,0648112,344.68
Westside (Augusta)4-AAA4-154.97982,93070,17613,0021,1537014,284.71
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAA4-154.11994,67969,74011,6131,0586615,150.52
Upson-Lee2-AAA3-256.39278,78820,3964,1314594124,389.24
Luella5-AAA2-252.58710,55733,8184,8403552441,665.67
Gilmer7-AAA3-252.51965,66540,1515,9934332245,453.55
Westover1-AAA3-153.61663,37732,6165,2684501952,630.58
Liberty County3-AAA4-148.77976,48221,3112,143943333,332.33
Bainbridge1-AAA0-552.60482,32410,0831,3941332499,999.00
Baldwin4-AAA2-250.55471,96613,4951,535681999,999.00
North Clayton5-AAA4-149.06519,25111,7791,274471999,999.00
Southeast Bulloch3-AAA3-249.21808,27918,3181,94577--
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAA2-345.62520,1275,27134512--
Richmond Academy4-AAA2-346.33186,1322,2341669--
Long County3-AAA4-143.25542,1312,9801512--
Adairsville7-AAA2-341.69303,5181,039522--
Dawson County6-AAA1-342.61116,99847823---
Dougherty1-AAA1-445.01137,29342423---
Chestatee6-AAA2-341.6581,48831014---
East Hall8-AAA2-339.46127,8101958---
Hephzibah4-AAA2-340.5373,8322136---
Beach3-AAA1-336.72129,4671623---
LaFayette7-AAA3-237.26106,5641403---
White County6-AAA0-537.6534,096402---
Spalding2-AAA0-549.071,594222---
Ridgeland7-AAA2-330.5414,8403----
West Hall8-AAA2-329.1315,2121----
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA2-325.96492-----
Howard4-AAA1-432.17217-----
Riverdale5-AAA1-421.7835-----
Windsor Forest3-AAA1-422.6113-----
Cross Creek4-AAA1-419.533-----
Fayette County2-AAA0-527.141-----
Islands3-AAA1-418.431-----
Groves3-AAA0-59.18------
Johnson (Gainesville)6-AAA0-47.45------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
8-AAAJefferson829,823927,799998,6351,000,000-
2-AAASandy Creek57,923807,453992,3271,000,000-
6-AAANorth Hall41,814519,411905,300999,93466
6-AAAPickens24,252368,975867,827999,98317
5-AAAStephenson17,459454,348862,436999,801199
2-AAATroup16,372305,421864,146999,872128
4-AAAWest Laurens5,116539,755848,305999,328672
7-AAAHeritage (Ringgold)2,61392,384536,735994,6795,321
8-AAACherokee Bluff91053,024433,789992,0537,947
7-AAACalhoun892749,691945,748999,805195
7-AAANorthwest Whitfield823179,600751,109998,1851,815
2-AAALaGrange820156,049900,647999,94555
1-AAAPeach County593590,153882,373998,3641,636
3-AAAJenkins266983,868995,8121,000,000-
8-AAAOconee County11632,967352,730982,67017,330
5-AAADouglass82513,036884,688998,2261,774
1-AAACairo54303,157682,816979,97320,027
4-AAAHarlem5285,093458,219990,9639,037
4-AAAWestside (Augusta)1148,846240,330982,93017,070
7-AAAGilmer614,103142,362965,66534,335
8-AAAMonroe Area321,723257,371949,41750,583
1-AAAMonroe-69,172254,802811,892188,108
6-AAALumpkin County-42,332142,632933,97166,029
5-AAALuella-35,793133,911710,557289,443
1-AAAWestover-23,192105,741663,377336,623
5-AAACedar Grove-21,277166,210945,22654,774
1-AAABainbridge-13,91572,852482,324517,676
3-AAASoutheast Bulloch-12,31135,943808,279191,721
4-AAABaldwin-12,06540,219471,966528,034
5-AAANorth Clayton-11,65757,371519,251480,749
4-AAARichmond Academy-3,96316,708186,132813,868
7-AAAAdairsville-2,24526,125303,518696,482
5-AAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)-1,27313,176520,127479,873
2-AAAWhitewater-99610,611638,155361,845
1-AAADougherty-9158,617137,293862,707
3-AAALong County-51910,478542,131457,869
6-AAADawson County-4954,236116,998883,002
2-AAAMary Persons-4226,442536,075463,925
3-AAALiberty County-36880,458976,48223,518
8-AAAEast Hall-774,818127,810872,190
7-AAALaFayette-521,148106,564893,436
4-AAAHephzibah-4738173,832926,168
6-AAAChestatee-411,32281,488918,512
2-AAAUpson-Lee-111,638278,788721,212
6-AAAWhite County-421734,096965,904
8-AAAWest Hall-112715,212984,788
7-AAARidgeland-110814,840985,160
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)--2492999,508
4-AAAHoward--2217999,783
3-AAABeach---129,467870,533
2-AAASpalding---1,594998,406
5-AAARiverdale---35999,965
3-AAAWindsor Forest---13999,987
4-AAACross Creek---3999,997
3-AAAIslands---1999,999
2-AAAFayette County---1999,999
3-AAAGroves----1,000,000
5-AAAStone Mountain----1,000,000
6-AAAJohnson (Gainesville)----1,000,000

Class AA Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Carver (Columbus)
Morgan County
Carver (Atlanta)
Carver (Columbus)
Morgan County
Rockmart
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Carver (Atlanta)
Sumter County
Pierce County
Carver (Columbus)
Carver (Atlanta)
Ringgold
Sumter County
North Murray
Pierce County
Hapeville Charter
Spencer
Carver (Columbus)
#1
3
71.89
5-0
Carver (Atlanta)
#32
48
11.16
0-5
Butler
#17
25
49.76
4-1
Sonoraville
#16
20
52.42
4-2
Ringgold
#9
7
66.60
5-0
Sumter County
#24
21
51.95
2-3
Stephens County
#25
23
50.64
5-0
Franklin County
#8
14
58.80
5-0
North Murray
#5
4
71.89
5-0
Pierce County
#28
32
42.43
1-4
Westside (Macon)
#21
37
36.04
3-1
Columbus
#12
11
60.98
1-3
Hapeville Charter
#13
31
44.82
4-1
Miller Grove
#20
29
46.88
2-3
Spencer
#29
22
51.28
1-5
Crisp County
#4
2
74.71
5-0
Carver (Columbus)
Morgan County
Burke County
Callaway
Rockmart
Morgan County
Appling County
Laney
Burke County
Thomson
Callaway
East Jackson
Rockmart
#3
6
66.89
5-0
Morgan County
#30
47
14.28
3-2
Kendrick
#19
13
59.33
4-2
Cook
#14
12
59.77
2-3
Appling County
#11
17
55.85
4-1
Laney
#22
27
48.72
2-2
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
#27
41
28.74
2-4
South Atlanta
#6
10
61.06
4-1
Burke County
#7
24
49.84
0-5
Columbia
#26
18
55.55
2-3
Thomson
#23
30
44.83
4-2
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
#10
9
63.14
3-2
Callaway
#15
19
54.09
5-0
East Jackson
#18
33
42.16
3-2
Pike County
#31
42
27.08
2-4
Redan
#2
8
64.76
4-1
Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Carver (Columbus)1-AA5-074.711,000,000873,789686,444498,165337,9011.96
Carver (Atlanta)5-AA5-071.891,000,000825,776590,399374,525212,5163.71
Pierce County3-AA5-071.89999,972812,370568,972340,285193,2044.18
Morgan County2-AA5-066.891,000,000707,750417,031201,16979,01311.66
Sumter County1-AA5-066.601,000,000647,384333,347153,36060,15415.62
Rockmart7-AA4-164.761,000,000646,294351,938145,57748,55319.60
Callaway2-AA3-263.14999,561555,319237,87285,50825,14838.76
Burke County4-AA4-161.06999,993463,403167,19651,88613,01975.81
Hapeville Charter5-AA1-360.98973,881304,936109,29032,2568,228120.54
North Murray7-AA5-058.801,000,000337,893112,62230,9596,332156.93
Cook3-AA4-259.33991,804289,20895,38524,9655,428183.23
Appling County3-AA2-359.77986,143258,59786,80223,0775,386184.67
Laney4-AA4-155.85999,998257,67564,49712,7571,976505.07
Thomson4-AA2-355.55999,991200,00246,8439,1581,429698.79
East Jackson8-AA5-054.09988,921111,32026,3884,3685961,676.85
Ringgold7-AA4-252.42998,55387,79118,0842,6933103,224.81
Stephens County8-AA2-351.95752,26362,02610,3011,3911695,916.16
Columbia6-AA0-549.84998,667130,81919,0772,1711546,492.51
Crisp County3-AA1-551.28899,86956,23710,9111,3281436,992.01
Sonoraville7-AA4-149.76994,57371,19011,5551,3151178,546.01
Franklin County8-AA5-050.64935,55762,50810,1561,1471079,344.79
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-AA2-248.72970,88451,3407,4457104820,832.33
Hart County8-AA1-448.79396,92120,8102,6262672343,477.26
Miller Grove6-AA4-144.82996,02264,7665,9423962147,618.05
Spencer1-AA2-346.88976,87037,0224,3733331758,822.53
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-AA4-244.83919,55324,2472,1181335199,999.00
Westside (Macon)2-AA1-442.43724,61110,962765342499,999.00
Pike County2-AA3-242.16833,78714,192979501999,999.00
Jackson2-AA1-439.75536,9384,28126612--
Union County7-AA1-439.88302,2083,0201423--
Columbus1-AA3-136.04931,1834,2821752--
Tattnall County3-AA2-336.03143,35134619---
Shaw1-AA1-432.65435,07898317---
Therrell5-AA1-436.7159,8812748---
South Atlanta6-AA2-428.74760,6325757---
Redan6-AA2-427.08637,3142544---
Coahulla Creek7-AA1-433.2366,3291613---
Salem6-AA2-225.15612,4761571---
Murray County7-AA2-426.3665,96523----
Rutland2-AA0-426.7857,97311----
Butler4-AA0-511.16529,6824----
Josey4-AA1-49.61410,0312----
Kendrick1-AA3-214.2852,0931----
Glenn Hills4-AA0-5-2.5760,311-----
Washington5-AA1-517.07117-----
Hardaway1-AA0-58.4144-----
Jordan1-AA0-5-10.13------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
5-AACarver (Atlanta)355,222878,769998,6361,000,000-
7-AARockmart251,616829,835990,6541,000,000-
7-AANorth Murray169,609605,857986,6221,000,000-
2-AAMorgan County116,845754,902996,4171,000,000-
1-AACarver (Columbus)67,589786,405999,9511,000,000-
1-AASumter County37,273532,471989,9741,000,000-
7-AASonoraville1,28460,823486,519994,5735,427
8-AAEast Jackson41614,382490,233988,92111,079
3-AAPierce County73745,770958,405999,97228
7-AALakeview Ft. Oglethorpe4920,798365,011970,88429,116
2-AACallaway7352,276924,856999,561439
7-AARinggold722,745651,141998,5531,447
4-AALaney5233,855680,894999,9982
8-AAFranklin County52,327146,150935,55764,443
6-AAColumbia-612,630944,981998,6671,333
4-AABurke County-514,211837,462999,9937
6-AAMiller Grove-357,927855,965996,0223,978
4-AAThomson-252,765581,733999,9919
3-AACook-121,297485,945991,8048,196
5-AAHapeville Charter-118,078437,272973,88126,119
3-AAAppling County-115,564480,880986,14313,857
3-AACrisp County-18,596121,390899,869100,131
6-AASouth Atlanta-14,62296,324760,632239,368
6-AARedan-9,85963,196637,314362,686
6-AASalem-4,97640,777612,476387,524
2-AAWestside (Macon)-4,84844,214724,611275,389
2-AAPike County-4,42254,506833,787166,213
8-AAStephens County-3,87446,003752,263247,737
2-AAJackson-2,42927,395536,938463,062
8-AAHart County-1,03318,471396,921603,079
5-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate-65130,860919,55380,447
1-AASpencer-40476,577976,87023,130
1-AAColumbus-38682,699931,18368,817
3-AATattnall County-1303,443143,351856,649
1-AAShaw-49408435,078564,922
5-AATherrell-1735459,881940,119
2-AARutland-1039157,973942,027
7-AAUnion County-43,218302,208697,792
4-AAButler-216529,682470,318
4-AAJosey-111410,031589,969
7-AACoahulla Creek--4266,329933,671
7-AAMurray County--365,965934,035
1-AAKendrick--152,093947,907
4-AAGlenn Hills---60,311939,689
5-AAWashington---117999,883
1-AAHardaway---44999,956
1-AAJordan----1,000,000

Class A Division I Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Thomasville
Worth County
Worth County
Toombs County
Northeast
Thomasville
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Swainsboro
Worth County
Toombs County
Lamar County
Swainsboro
Dodge County
Jasper County
Worth County
Rabun County
Toombs County
Bremen
Lamar County
#1
5
65.42
6-0
Swainsboro
#32
30
44.05
0-5
Commerce
#17
20
50.32
4-1
Dodge County
#16
21
48.71
4-1
ACE Charter
#9
22
48.59
5-0
Jasper County
#24
47
29.49
5-0
Gordon Central
#25
52
21.04
2-2
Towers
#8
3
68.69
5-0
Worth County
#5
7
61.08
5-0
Rabun County
#28
32
43.89
1-4
Washington County
#21
31
43.91
3-2
Social Circle
#12
4
65.84
4-1
Toombs County
#13
29
44.94
3-2
Fannin County
#20
25
47.30
3-2
Bremen
#29
27
46.16
1-4
Elbert County
#4
16
52.32
4-0
Lamar County
Fitzgerald
Northeast
Dublin
Thomasville
Heard County
Fitzgerald
Haralson County
Northeast
Gordon Lee
Dublin
Jeff Davis
Thomasville
#3
12
55.46
4-0
Heard County
#30
46
29.51
1-4
McNair
#19
13
53.72
4-1
Bleckley County
#14
9
60.11
2-2
Fitzgerald
#11
19
50.67
4-1
Haralson County
#22
33
43.81
3-2
Bacon County
#27
37
39.55
2-3
Southwest
#6
6
62.25
4-1
Northeast
#7
23
47.76
3-1
Gordon Lee
#26
26
46.17
2-3
Pepperell
#23
36
40.54
4-1
Temple
#10
10
59.51
4-1
Dublin
#15
24
47.55
3-2
Putnam County
#18
17
51.56
4-0
Jeff Davis
#31
35
41.61
2-2
Berrien
#2
1
74.32
4-1
Thomasville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Thomasville1-A Division I4-174.321,000,000889,524716,629595,457459,9971.17
Worth County1-A Division I5-068.691,000,000792,475484,961334,964178,9804.59
Toombs County3-A Division I4-165.84999,983692,499480,805238,457106,7828.36
Swainsboro3-A Division I6-065.421,000,000689,296423,130242,73499,7939.02
Northeast2-A Division I4-162.251,000,000608,924360,844154,24851,40418.45
Rabun County8-A Division I5-061.081,000,000586,737323,755134,69040,22423.86
Dublin2-A Division I4-159.511,000,000479,995239,98788,15623,72341.15
Fitzgerald1-A Division I2-260.11999,748368,554180,99566,15418,60752.74
Heard County6-A Division I4-055.461,000,000405,984161,87045,1628,485116.86
Lamar County4-A Division I4-052.32999,999301,833101,03521,4442,934339.83
Bleckley County2-A Division I4-153.72999,969226,61278,02717,3902,852349.63
Haralson County6-A Division I4-150.67999,963231,13966,32911,2881,359734.84
Jeff Davis1-A Division I4-051.56999,675158,61346,4638,4541,114896.67
Jasper County4-A Division I5-048.591,000,000187,42147,7017,3217131,401.52
Dodge County2-A Division I4-150.32999,674146,61238,8846,4177101,407.45
Gordon Lee7-A Division I3-147.76999,987251,96859,5507,2766671,498.25
ACE Charter2-A Division I4-148.71999,110119,77328,6193,9984152,408.64
Putnam County4-A Division I3-247.551,000,000157,18235,6284,6224042,474.25
Bremen6-A Division I3-247.30996,725125,16627,3283,0832693,716.47
Pepperell6-A Division I2-346.17986,607104,56120,8312,1791476,801.72
Fannin County7-A Division I3-244.94999,393134,24924,3612,1621466,848.32
Elbert County8-A Division I1-446.16936,07661,88912,3161,2661029,802.92
Social Circle4-A Division I3-243.91999,59674,18012,0881,0076315,872.02
Bacon County1-A Division I3-243.81998,07352,8657,9196673925,640.03
Washington County2-A Division I1-443.89759,08235,8665,8184642934,481.76
Commerce8-A Division I0-544.05779,07528,5834,5493952147,618.05
Berrien1-A Division I2-241.61850,05927,5433,6242209111,110.11
Temple6-A Division I4-140.54985,82229,6823,3562166166,665.67
Southwest2-A Division I2-339.55838,44819,1412,012996166,665.67
Oglethorpe County8-A Division I2-335.21412,1953,5112594--
McNair4-A Division I1-429.51557,0571,313552--
Vidalia3-A Division I1-433.32168,605482262--
Gordon Central7-A Division I5-029.49990,8723,4651371--
East Laurens2-A Division I1-434.11241,8321,494831--
Dade County7-A Division I0-525.77237,8001349---
Model6-A Division I1-428.95110,2451988---
Towers4-A Division I2-221.04988,1004034---
Banks County8-A Division I0-529.8788,063994---
Jefferson County2-A Division I0-525.4233,884331---
Chattooga7-A Division I1-419.1129,8622----
Coosa7-A Division I1-418.3613,357-----
Armuchee7-A Division I0-37.931,002-----
Brantley County1-A Division I0-513.5944-----
Utopian Academy4-A Division I1-4-5.9412-----
B.E.S.T. Academy5-A Division I0-5-4.135-----
Central (Macon)2-A Division I0-511.081-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
3-A Division ISwainsboro342,335744,285999,8211,000,000-
1-A Division IThomasville292,753833,954998,5951,000,000-
1-A Division IWorth County188,878802,482997,2381,000,000-
6-A Division IHeard County82,262578,370945,0691,000,000-
4-A Division IJasper County42,589390,814952,7331,000,000-
4-A Division ILamar County20,626488,585928,015999,9991
8-A Division IRabun County14,311671,770971,5021,000,000-
2-A Division IDublin6,967374,582886,7531,000,000-
2-A Division INortheast4,181607,829942,6361,000,000-
6-A Division IHaralson County2,237293,218748,907999,96337
4-A Division IPutnam County2,143268,736765,0761,000,000-
1-A Division IJeff Davis39315,126294,751999,675325
1-A Division IFitzgerald8125,918423,978999,748252
3-A Division IToombs County80433,939829,214999,98317
4-A Division ISocial Circle6599,843342,653999,596404
7-A Division IGordon Lee30673,400956,715999,98713
2-A Division IACE Charter2722,248477,392999,110890
2-A Division IDodge County2034,681353,896999,674326
2-A Division IBleckley County1158,938365,743999,96931
6-A Division ITemple56,17589,928985,82214,178
6-A Division IBremen4124,107347,039996,7253,275
7-A Division IGordon Central112,82565,141990,8729,128
1-A Division IBacon County168171,483998,0731,927
7-A Division IFannin County-286,945695,517999,393607
6-A Division IPepperell-110,820317,149986,60713,393
8-A Division IElbert County-34,491161,247936,07663,924
8-A Division ICommerce-4,16336,641779,075220,925
4-A Division IMcNair-3523,405557,057442,943
8-A Division IOglethorpe County-3053,601412,195587,805
1-A Division IBerrien-1423,723850,059149,941
3-A Division IVidalia-981,445168,605831,395
6-A Division IModel-57399110,245889,755
7-A Division IChattooga-4346829,862970,138
4-A Division ITowers-3012,392988,10011,900
7-A Division IDade County-27889237,800762,200
8-A Division IBanks County-2078788,063911,937
7-A Division ICoosa-15513,357986,643
2-A Division ISouthwest--7,688838,448161,552
2-A Division IWashington County--312759,082240,918
2-A Division IEast Laurens--2241,832758,168
7-A Division IArmuchee--11,002998,998
5-A Division IB.E.S.T. Academy--15999,995
2-A Division IJefferson County---33,884966,116
1-A Division IBrantley County---44999,956
4-A Division IUtopian Academy---12999,988
2-A Division ICentral (Macon)---1999,999
5-A Division IMount Bethel Christian----1,000,000

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Brooks County
Lincoln County
Brooks County
Bowdon
Early County
Lincoln County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Wheeler County
Brooks County
Bowdon
Screven County
Mitchell County
Wheeler County
Emanuel County Institute
Brooks County
Seminole County
Bowdon
Screven County
Charlton County
Reg 1, #3
24
36.72
2-2
Mitchell County
Reg 8, #2
31
31.63
2-4
Warren County
Reg 7, #4
22
36.93
2-3
Trion
Reg 4, #1
11
44.97
5-0
Wheeler County
Reg 5, #3
45
19.67
2-3
Hancock Central
Reg 3, #2
10
45.07
3-2
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 6, #4
35
28.79
2-3
Crawford County
Reg 2, #1
1
59.08
1-4
Brooks County
Reg 8, #3
32
31.02
1-4
Greene County
Reg 1, #2
8
46.47
4-0
Seminole County
Reg 4, #4
15
41.60
4-0
Hawkinsville
Reg 7, #1
2
58.87
3-2
Bowdon
Reg 3, #3
14
44.01
4-0
Screven County
Reg 5, #2
33
30.61
0-5
Wilkinson County
Reg 2, #4
17
39.44
2-3
Charlton County
Reg 6, #1
19
37.98
3-2
Taylor County
Metter
Early County
Clinch County
Lincoln County
Irwin County
Metter
Manchester
Early County
Clinch County
Johnson County
Treutlen
Lincoln County
Reg 2, #3
13
44.08
1-4
Irwin County
Reg 6, #2
18
39.17
3-3
Schley County
Reg 5, #4
46
17.98
1-4
Georgia Military Prep
Reg 3, #1
6
48.01
3-1
Metter
Reg 4, #3
12
44.17
3-2
Wilcox County
Reg 7, #2
9
46.26
2-3
Manchester
Reg 8, #4
36
28.48
2-4
Lake Oconee Academy
Reg 1, #1
5
50.64
3-2
Early County
Reg 6, #3
26
35.28
2-4
Macon County
Reg 2, #2
4
54.77
5-0
Clinch County
Reg 3, #4
16
40.36
3-2
Jenkins County
Reg 5, #1
7
47.54
5-0
Johnson County
Reg 7, #3
25
36.12
5-1
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 4, #2
21
37.07
3-2
Treutlen
Reg 1, #4
29
32.05
0-5
Pelham
Reg 8, #1
3
57.56
5-0
Lincoln County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Brooks County2-A Division II1-459.08997,016817,292641,713436,018276,5942.62
Bowdon7-A Division II3-258.87999,800752,623645,058405,304254,8242.92
Lincoln County8-A Division II5-057.56999,968832,581557,245401,780218,4143.58
Clinch County2-A Division II5-054.77987,708688,284424,807247,182112,4007.90
Early County1-A Division II3-250.64998,360537,572338,290129,27046,28020.61
Metter3-A Division II3-148.01961,409455,846211,75270,10220,67347.37
Seminole County1-A Division II4-046.47994,277374,969185,51654,29514,10069.92
Johnson County5-A Division II5-047.54999,985314,969100,99444,23212,16781.19
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II3-245.07998,775415,824165,38943,29310,11797.84
Manchester7-A Division II2-346.26990,491291,555140,93340,4019,93199.69
Wheeler County4-A Division II5-044.97937,841310,39492,64528,1356,525152.26
Screven County3-A Division II4-044.01931,248322,424108,75926,8435,710174.13
Irwin County2-A Division II1-444.08837,331268,57183,04119,1083,957251.72
Wilcox County4-A Division II3-244.17797,059174,38656,97815,1663,287303.23
Hawkinsville4-A Division II4-041.60810,885144,19137,5328,3311,437694.89
Jenkins County3-A Division II3-240.36690,902125,22926,8695,1587431,344.90
Schley County6-A Division II3-339.17997,583148,22129,7235,0106951,437.85
Charlton County2-A Division II2-339.44635,761123,57424,5493,7674852,060.86
Taylor County6-A Division II3-237.98995,055109,53020,3422,9983582,792.30
Mitchell County1-A Division II2-236.72878,333133,14720,7642,8873183,143.65
Treutlen4-A Division II3-237.07785,10282,66314,0102,1652214,523.89
Trion7-A Division II2-336.93903,86491,11114,2062,0141965,101.04
Turner County2-A Division II1-237.09501,43271,54511,2521,4221546,492.51
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II5-136.12910,07381,34211,0841,4351297,750.94
Telfair County4-A Division II2-336.73573,13443,9418,2691,1181238,129.08
Macon County6-A Division II2-435.28995,12766,0419,5041,0578212,194.12
Warren County8-A Division II2-431.63866,66543,5593,9773521952,630.58
Wilkinson County5-A Division II0-530.61987,96739,9103,2052371662,499.00
Bryan County3-A Division II3-234.11302,54221,6802,4582221662,499.00
Pelham1-A Division II0-532.05515,18728,1232,2952041471,427.57
Greene County8-A Division II1-431.02833,97934,3353,0802491376,922.08
Miller County1-A Division II1-429.91413,24116,0111,074881999,999.00
Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II2-428.48748,88117,4261,211771999,999.00
Crawford County6-A Division II2-328.79801,2104,06258036--
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II2-331.98112,7663,79729023--
Dooly County4-A Division II0-428.0087,1038631029--
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II2-424.71550,5074,6802367--
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II1-2-126.86181,0702,5091213--
Greenville7-A Division II3-121.81195,7721,974462--
Hancock Central5-A Division II2-319.67849,7981,61044---
Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II1-417.98776,05896329---
Lanier County2-A Division II0-523.1840,75251324---
Montgomery County4-A Division II1-421.048,876172---
Glascock County5-A Division II1-49.57325,904491---
Portal3-A Division II1-425.592,273271---
Marion County6-A Division II0-515.84141,11029----
Terrell County1-A Division II1-316.4619,53228----
Chattahoochee County6-A Division II1-412.7069,5379----
Twiggs County5-A Division II0-50.3360,2881----
Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-2-8.70378-----
Claxton3-A Division II0-516.8960-----
Savannah3-A Division II0-310.6025-----
Atkinson County2-A Division II4-132.90------
Towns County8-A Division II3-224.10------
Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II2-28.04------
Calhoun County1-A Division II0-3-0.72------
Baconton Charter1-A Division II0-4-2.15------
Pataula Charter1-A Division II0-4-8.12------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County623,530295,32668,18911,315998,3601,640
1-A Division IISeminole County322,715483,115164,10424,343994,2775,723
1-A Division IIMitchell County48,409172,693428,011229,220878,333121,667
1-A Division IIPelham3,91721,163171,897318,210515,187484,813
1-A Division IIMiller County97422,754136,333253,180413,241586,759
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay4544,77928,498147,339181,070818,930
1-A Division IITerrell County11702,96816,39319,532980,468
1-A Division IICalhoun County-----1,000,000
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IISouthwest Georgia STEM-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIBrooks County626,638289,38865,86515,125997,0162,984
2-A Division IIClinch County316,179476,646154,09340,790987,70812,292
2-A Division IIIrwin County38,234133,042391,755274,300837,331162,669
2-A Division IICharlton County12,51364,360225,386333,502635,761364,239
2-A Division IITurner County6,39035,894154,468304,680501,432498,568
2-A Division IILanier County466708,43331,60340,752959,248
2-A Division IIAtkinson County-----1,000,000
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute402,165336,887215,97543,748998,7751,225
3-A Division IIMetter363,356286,166209,852102,035961,40938,591
3-A Division IIScreven County207,285263,501289,324171,138931,24868,752
3-A Division IIJenkins County24,69894,308200,658371,238690,902309,098
3-A Division IIBryan County2,47517,36471,201211,502302,542697,458
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy211,75212,72398,270112,766887,234
3-A Division IIPortal-212611,9912,273997,727
3-A Division IIClaxton-135660999,940
3-A Division IISavannah--32225999,975
4-A Division IIWheeler County414,786249,235169,827103,993937,84162,159
4-A Division IIHawkinsville184,278214,547211,846200,214810,885189,115
4-A Division IIWilcox County168,240201,940225,126201,753797,059202,941
4-A Division IITreutlen161,593211,879213,258198,372785,102214,898
4-A Division IITelfair County69,910115,327156,804231,093573,134426,866
4-A Division IIDooly County1,1266,70821,34557,92487,103912,897
4-A Division IIMontgomery County673641,7946,6518,876991,124
5-A Division IIJohnson County897,20597,8644,356560999,98515
5-A Division IIWilkinson County90,952672,887181,20042,928987,96712,033
5-A Division IIHancock Central7,073120,711397,541324,473849,798150,202
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep4,47090,648321,218359,722776,058223,942
5-A Division IIGlascock County29816,93682,996225,674325,904674,096
5-A Division IITwiggs County295412,68946,64360,288939,712
6-A Division IISchley County426,553344,552211,35815,120997,5832,417
6-A Division IITaylor County342,676293,725244,056114,598995,0554,945
6-A Division IIMacon County230,562349,899394,91619,750995,1274,873
6-A Division IIMarion County1902,01214,949123,959141,110858,890
6-A Division IICrawford County199,763132,236659,192801,210198,790
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County-492,48267,00669,537930,463
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)--3375378999,622
7-A Division IIBowdon785,731182,02526,6875,357999,800200
7-A Division IIManchester167,859525,538214,85182,243990,4919,509
7-A Division IITrion27,947160,369351,949363,599903,86496,136
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)18,283126,609378,537386,644910,07389,927
7-A Division IIGreenville1805,45927,976162,157195,772804,228
8-A Division IILincoln County946,09150,4572,710710999,96832
8-A Division IIGreene County20,578282,482288,225242,694833,979166,021
8-A Division IIWarren County20,234351,472291,325203,634866,665133,335
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy9,230217,492255,134267,025748,881251,119
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes3,86798,097162,606285,937550,507449,493
8-A Division IITowns County-----1,000,000

Smaller Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Hebron Christian
Fellowship Christian
Hebron Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Calvary Day
Fellowship Christian
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Hebron Christian
Wesleyan
Savannah Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Hebron Christian
Christian Heritage
Wesleyan
Landmark Christian
Whitefield Academy
Savannah Christian
Darlington
Prince Avenue Christian
#1
1
78.66
3-1
Hebron Christian
#32
Bye
#17
38
39.21
3-2
Mount Paran Christian
#16
34
42.25
2-3
Christian Heritage
#9
14
53.16
3-2
Wesleyan
#24
49
28.82
1-3
Providence Christian
#25
Bye
#8
18
50.76
5-0
Landmark Christian
#5
15
53.06
4-1
Whitefield Academy
#28
Bye
#21
28
45.92
2-3
Savannah Country Day
#12
8
60.13
3-2
Savannah Christian
#13
43
33.37
4-1
King's Ridge Christian
#20
39
37.46
2-3
Darlington
#29
Bye
#4
5
71.34
4-1
Prince Avenue Christian
Aquinas
Calvary Day
Athens Academy
Fellowship Christian
Aquinas
Lovett
Holy Innocents
Calvary Day
Athens Academy
Greater Atlanta Christian
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Fellowship Christian
#3
20
58.30
4-0
Aquinas
#30
Bye
#19
41
34.93
2-3
Mount Vernon
#14
16
56.10
4-1
Lovett
#11
15
58.76
4-1
Holy Innocents
#22
60
-1.01
2-3
Walker
#27
Bye
#6
8
66.05
4-1
Calvary Day
#7
11
58.80
4-1
Athens Academy
#26
Bye
#23
55
14.68
1-4
Mount Pisgah Christian
#10
25
56.63
4-1
Greater Atlanta Christian
#15
28
48.13
3-2
North Cobb Christian
#18
23
57.02
2-3
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
#31
Bye
#2
2
71.97
4-1
Fellowship Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Hebron Christian8-AA3-178.661,000,000961,262863,470709,102539,5810.85
Fellowship Christian5-A Division I4-171.971,000,000910,448715,139483,296210,0093.76
Prince Avenue Christian8-AA4-171.341,000,000889,241649,343350,134158,7575.30
Calvary Day3-AAA4-166.051,000,000798,583429,329171,62150,25918.90
Savannah Christian3-A Division I3-260.131,000,000531,074204,76053,0549,532103.91
Athens Academy8-A Division I4-158.801,000,000620,795212,77551,6328,181121.23
Aquinas4-AAA4-058.301,000,000635,225232,92154,8798,002123.97
Holy Innocents5-AA4-158.761,000,000402,242140,21033,4575,385184.70
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAA4-156.631,000,000438,566133,90126,9493,448289.02
Lovett5-AA4-156.101,000,000339,66699,00918,9162,280437.60
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-AAA2-357.021,000,000192,09969,95214,2221,876532.05
Whitefield Academy5-A Division I4-153.061,000,000443,312100,52414,7771,303766.46
Wesleyan5-A Division I3-253.161,000,000211,22955,7478,3787351,359.54
Landmark Christian5-A Division I5-050.761,000,000357,56663,5177,4575451,833.86
North Cobb Christian7-AA3-248.131,000,00081,38313,9571,2988012,499.00
Savannah Country Day3-A Division I2-345.921,000,00054,3437,2774501662,499.00
Christian Heritage7-A Division I2-342.251,000,00070,5675,0372861099,999.00
Mount Paran Christian5-A Division I3-239.211,000,00027,7731,643641999,999.00
Darlington6-A Division I2-337.461,000,00012,23271412--
King's Ridge Christian5-A Division I4-133.371,000,00013,3474579--
Mount Vernon5-A Division I2-334.931,000,0007,1573067--
Providence Christian8-A Division I1-328.821,000,0001,84212---
Mount Pisgah Christian5-A Division I1-414.681,000,00048----
Walker5-A Division I2-3-1.011,000,000-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
8-AAHebron Christian580,767983,922999,9991,000,000-
5-A Division IFellowship Christian258,825940,0051,000,0001,000,000-
4-AAAAquinas89,101751,594999,8611,000,000-
8-AAPrince Avenue Christian44,323885,412999,4701,000,000-
5-A Division ILandmark Christian13,531484,495999,9881,000,000-
5-A Division IWhitefield Academy11,872626,982999,8411,000,000-
3-A Division ISavannah Christian528407,903984,2961,000,000-
5-A Division IWesleyan35171,921891,4101,000,000-
6-AAAGreater Atlanta Christian345412,072970,5751,000,000-
8-A Division IAthens Academy178773,883991,6891,000,000-
5-AALovett80231,617951,5791,000,000-
5-AAHoly Innocents73288,510893,6501,000,000-
3-AAACalvary Day15896,428999,9931,000,000-
5-A Division IMount Paran Christian1147,165685,5461,000,000-
7-A Division IChristian Heritage-157,410755,9721,000,000-
3-A Division ISavannah Country Day-15,44988,6391,000,000-
7-AANorth Cobb Christian-9,162606,4151,000,000-
5-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian-8,447790,9151,000,000-
6-A Division IDarlington-4,95867,8481,000,000-
2-AAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)-1,230280,8111,000,000-
5-A Division IMount Vernon-1,00540,6381,000,000-
8-A Division IProvidence Christian-4308631,000,000-
5-A Division IWalker--21,000,000-
5-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian---1,000,000-

