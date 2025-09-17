Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 6: 3 teams emerge as favorites

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie-breaker.
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Buford
|8-AAAAAA
|4-0
|105.88
|999,999
|878,495
|727,698
|663,995
|433,853
|1.30
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAA
|4-0
|104.07
|999,998
|869,913
|604,748
|530,902
|298,995
|2.34
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAA
|5-0
|100.13
|999,998
|918,797
|404,112
|327,417
|157,179
|5.36
|Douglas County
|2-AAAAAA
|3-2
|93.06
|999,960
|826,194
|238,562
|147,476
|43,788
|21.84
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAA
|3-1
|91.11
|999,412
|645,110
|541,308
|128,181
|33,209
|29.11
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAA
|2-1
|87.54
|940,812
|377,660
|252,904
|45,600
|9,122
|108.63
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAA
|4-0
|85.70
|999,873
|536,917
|259,062
|40,466
|6,957
|142.74
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAA
|5-0
|86.76
|912,869
|295,534
|190,342
|33,402
|6,321
|157.20
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAA
|5-0
|86.27
|917,111
|291,196
|185,060
|31,458
|5,677
|175.15
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAA
|4-0
|83.49
|833,294
|169,492
|94,339
|13,095
|1,873
|532.90
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAA
|4-0
|78.77
|997,207
|284,129
|77,078
|6,087
|561
|1,781.53
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAA
|2-2
|81.02
|994,131
|81,856
|36,433
|4,801
|506
|1,975.28
|Newton
|4-AAAAAA
|2-2
|79.80
|991,699
|95,656
|32,047
|5,148
|451
|2,216.29
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAA
|3-2
|78.18
|990,913
|220,896
|37,775
|4,274
|337
|2,966.36
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAA
|4-0
|77.28
|998,411
|257,660
|59,837
|3,987
|312
|3,204.13
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAA
|3-1
|77.53
|941,412
|126,195
|54,907
|3,690
|290
|3,447.28
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAA
|2-2
|77.73
|987,252
|56,240
|23,447
|1,863
|129
|7,750.94
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|3-1
|74.37
|989,680
|246,753
|47,794
|2,104
|125
|7,999.00
|North Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|4-1
|75.43
|969,852
|157,145
|25,402
|1,731
|117
|8,546.01
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAA
|2-3
|74.13
|993,600
|200,301
|36,779
|1,663
|91
|10,988.01
|Walton
|5-AAAAAA
|2-3
|73.89
|907,076
|103,896
|17,357
|776
|39
|25,640.03
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAA
|2-2
|71.37
|942,692
|120,956
|17,713
|598
|22
|45,453.55
|Archer
|4-AAAAAA
|2-2
|71.52
|931,816
|36,045
|9,503
|387
|13
|76,922.08
|Brookwood
|7-AAAAAA
|2-2
|72.02
|718,413
|22,281
|5,535
|272
|13
|76,922.08
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAA
|4-0
|73.95
|321,555
|11,693
|3,417
|199
|9
|111,110.11
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAA
|3-1
|70.06
|657,092
|14,181
|3,212
|126
|5
|199,999.00
|Parkview
|7-AAAAAA
|2-2
|69.25
|598,795
|10,609
|2,231
|92
|3
|333,332.33
|Marietta
|5-AAAAAA
|1-4
|67.13
|804,232
|33,570
|3,157
|74
|1
|999,999.00
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAA
|2-2
|66.29
|837,459
|11,267
|2,025
|46
|1
|999,999.00
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAA
|0-4
|63.50
|949,041
|38,715
|2,212
|29
|1
|999,999.00
|North Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|3-1
|65.53
|791,600
|24,478
|1,871
|34
|-
|-
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAA
|2-2
|62.72
|732,868
|5,646
|655
|9
|-
|-
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAA
|1-3
|64.06
|583,935
|7,625
|444
|7
|-
|-
|North Atlanta
|6-AAAAAA
|2-2
|62.73
|585,191
|7,864
|440
|6
|-
|-
|Etowah
|5-AAAAAA
|2-2
|58.22
|157,497
|1,060
|40
|2
|-
|-
|Campbell
|3-AAAAAA
|3-1
|62.52
|851,950
|11,908
|411
|1
|-
|-
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|3-2
|65.92
|74,359
|449
|67
|1
|-
|-
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAA
|1-4
|57.48
|108,613
|591
|24
|1
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAA
|1-4
|58.17
|61,817
|448
|31
|-
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAA
|2-1
|53.85
|191,190
|195
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|4-AAAAAA
|3-1
|55.24
|183,421
|170
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAA
|2-2
|59.19
|84,778
|74
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAA
|0-4
|48.44
|93,742
|35
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Alpharetta
|6-AAAAAA
|0-4
|52.81
|65,816
|26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|2-2
|51.90
|40,681
|26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pebblebrook
|3-AAAAAA
|1-3
|46.75
|80,251
|21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|2-AAAAAA
|1-3
|41.84
|57,401
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|4-AAAAAA
|3-0
|47.87
|52,385
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-3
|44.03
|66,049
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|3-AAAAAA
|2-2
|37.82
|5,774
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|4-AAAAAA
|0-3
|37.47
|3,222
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|8-AAAAAA
|0-3
|28.02
|818
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|3-AAAAAA
|0-4
|28.53
|485
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAA
|0-4
|38.86
|405
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAA
|0-3
|36.33
|87
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAA
|0-4
|30.84
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|342,977
|264,855
|201,603
|131,377
|940,812
|59,188
|1-AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|250,035
|254,683
|234,555
|177,838
|917,111
|82,889
|1-AAAAAA
|Lowndes
|245,353
|249,019
|236,945
|181,552
|912,869
|87,131
|1-AAAAAA
|Camden County
|147,178
|190,233
|236,381
|259,502
|833,294
|166,706
|1-AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|13,662
|37,260
|76,921
|193,712
|321,555
|678,445
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|795
|3,950
|13,595
|56,019
|74,359
|925,641
|2-AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|718,163
|259,875
|20,922
|1,038
|999,998
|2
|2-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|268,708
|646,706
|78,159
|6,387
|999,960
|40
|2-AAAAAA
|Westlake
|12,449
|85,722
|676,525
|218,904
|993,600
|6,400
|2-AAAAAA
|East Coweta
|679
|7,668
|222,376
|718,318
|949,041
|50,959
|2-AAAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|1
|29
|2,018
|55,353
|57,401
|942,599
|3-AAAAAA
|McEachern
|590,626
|291,597
|115,682
|1,968
|999,873
|127
|3-AAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|239,753
|378,726
|311,343
|67,385
|997,207
|2,793
|3-AAAAAA
|Harrison
|167,818
|306,285
|427,760
|96,548
|998,411
|1,589
|3-AAAAAA
|Campbell
|1,797
|23,196
|140,983
|685,974
|851,950
|148,050
|3-AAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|4
|53
|1,592
|78,602
|80,251
|919,749
|3-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|2
|141
|2,568
|63,338
|66,049
|933,951
|3-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|-
|2
|71
|5,701
|5,774
|994,226
|3-AAAAAA
|Osborne
|-
|-
|1
|484
|485
|999,515
|4-AAAAAA
|Grayson
|951,930
|46,252
|1,667
|149
|999,998
|2
|4-AAAAAA
|Newton
|39,241
|673,367
|224,653
|54,438
|991,699
|8,301
|4-AAAAAA
|Archer
|7,050
|189,024
|443,879
|291,863
|931,816
|68,184
|4-AAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|1,745
|85,171
|290,224
|460,319
|837,459
|162,541
|4-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|33
|5,686
|32,164
|145,538
|183,421
|816,579
|4-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|1
|495
|7,213
|44,676
|52,385
|947,615
|4-AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|-
|5
|200
|3,017
|3,222
|996,778
|5-AAAAAA
|North Cobb
|577,802
|298,202
|87,182
|27,727
|990,913
|9,087
|5-AAAAAA
|North Paulding
|308,995
|315,991
|232,702
|112,164
|969,852
|30,148
|5-AAAAAA
|Marietta
|57,069
|118,864
|234,230
|394,069
|804,232
|195,768
|5-AAAAAA
|Walton
|53,058
|250,066
|379,938
|224,014
|907,076
|92,924
|5-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|1,965
|9,786
|34,493
|111,253
|157,497
|842,503
|5-AAAAAA
|Wheeler
|713
|3,750
|11,769
|45,585
|61,817
|938,183
|5-AAAAAA
|Cherokee
|398
|3,341
|19,686
|85,188
|108,613
|891,387
|6-AAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|566,920
|281,847
|107,826
|33,087
|989,680
|10,320
|6-AAAAAA
|Denmark
|287,964
|337,239
|208,884
|108,605
|942,692
|57,308
|6-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|93,709
|182,245
|271,747
|243,899
|791,600
|208,400
|6-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|36,637
|98,923
|188,704
|260,927
|585,191
|414,809
|6-AAAAAA
|Lambert
|14,190
|95,458
|200,580
|273,707
|583,935
|416,065
|6-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|328
|2,605
|14,839
|48,044
|65,816
|934,184
|6-AAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|252
|1,681
|7,377
|31,371
|40,681
|959,319
|6-AAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|-
|2
|43
|360
|405
|999,595
|7-AAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|827,907
|150,144
|17,612
|3,749
|999,412
|588
|7-AAAAAA
|Norcross
|131,469
|434,832
|253,243
|121,868
|941,412
|58,588
|7-AAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|20,749
|125,167
|233,079
|278,097
|657,092
|342,908
|7-AAAAAA
|Parkview
|16,077
|105,678
|203,986
|273,054
|598,795
|401,205
|7-AAAAAA
|Brookwood
|3,696
|182,398
|270,821
|261,498
|718,413
|281,587
|7-AAAAAA
|Duluth
|102
|1,781
|21,252
|61,643
|84,778
|915,222
|7-AAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|-
|-
|7
|80
|87
|999,913
|7-AAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|-
|11
|11
|999,989
|8-AAAAAA
|Buford
|942,855
|52,357
|4,654
|133
|999,999
|1
|8-AAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|38,007
|529,949
|370,118
|56,057
|994,131
|5,869
|8-AAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|18,680
|390,988
|475,881
|101,703
|987,252
|12,748
|8-AAAAAA
|Dacula
|443
|23,738
|124,608
|584,079
|732,868
|267,132
|8-AAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|15
|2,517
|18,419
|170,239
|191,190
|808,810
|8-AAAAAA
|Mountain View
|-
|451
|6,318
|86,973
|93,742
|906,258
|8-AAAAAA
|Discovery
|-
|-
|2
|816
|818
|999,182
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Hughes
|3-AAAAA
|4-0
|100.64
|999,998
|905,111
|751,458
|630,181
|393,667
|1.54
|Thomas County Central
|2-AAAAA
|5-0
|98.77
|999,884
|925,843
|843,632
|550,953
|311,103
|2.21
|Milton
|7-AAAAA
|3-1
|96.92
|999,784
|967,340
|699,051
|405,709
|208,869
|3.79
|Roswell
|7-AAAAA
|3-1
|87.28
|994,437
|833,041
|362,976
|116,893
|29,582
|32.80
|Gainesville
|7-AAAAA
|3-1
|85.83
|989,576
|800,370
|331,203
|88,865
|19,814
|49.47
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAA
|5-0
|86.93
|999,871
|635,017
|214,671
|69,812
|17,302
|56.80
|Houston County
|2-AAAAA
|5-0
|83.68
|986,827
|381,373
|191,505
|43,380
|7,642
|129.86
|Rome
|5-AAAAA
|2-2
|81.47
|999,851
|424,005
|198,406
|30,824
|4,704
|211.59
|Lee County
|2-AAAAA
|3-1
|81.95
|978,800
|294,970
|123,143
|25,229
|3,813
|261.26
|Woodward Academy
|4-AAAAA
|2-2
|78.13
|999,986
|600,822
|100,008
|18,177
|1,917
|520.65
|Coffee
|2-AAAAA
|2-2
|77.83
|936,261
|179,566
|48,390
|7,217
|780
|1,281.05
|Brunswick
|1-AAAAA
|3-1
|76.40
|999,805
|217,401
|20,249
|5,473
|486
|2,056.61
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAA
|3-1
|71.57
|999,798
|212,681
|42,277
|2,561
|128
|7,811.50
|Lanier
|7-AAAAA
|3-1
|71.10
|845,750
|240,557
|29,158
|1,909
|87
|11,493.25
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAA
|4-0
|70.26
|974,804
|71,669
|12,249
|920
|38
|26,314.79
|Sprayberry
|6-AAAAA
|4-1
|71.53
|934,126
|26,669
|6,352
|502
|27
|37,036.04
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|4-0
|69.03
|977,807
|63,277
|10,456
|786
|26
|38,460.54
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAA
|4-1
|67.95
|776,536
|18,382
|3,599
|216
|9
|111,110.11
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAA
|2-2
|66.29
|921,121
|31,500
|2,530
|155
|3
|333,332.33
|Newnan
|3-AAAAA
|3-1
|66.53
|777,746
|25,876
|2,809
|121
|1
|999,999.00
|Effingham County
|1-AAAAA
|2-2
|62.02
|932,559
|35,738
|2,074
|67
|1
|999,999.00
|Seckinger
|7-AAAAA
|3-1
|58.39
|169,754
|9,322
|319
|8
|1
|999,999.00
|Glynn Academy
|1-AAAAA
|2-2
|59.15
|771,975
|23,568
|859
|18
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAA
|4-1
|61.33
|858,506
|5,743
|545
|9
|-
|-
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|1-3
|56.99
|972,318
|28,807
|826
|8
|-
|-
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAA
|3-0
|57.90
|681,212
|3,128
|163
|2
|-
|-
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAA
|2-2
|56.93
|618,233
|2,120
|131
|2
|-
|-
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAA
|3-2
|54.53
|979,026
|14,477
|352
|1
|-
|-
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|1-3
|58.02
|690,791
|3,257
|182
|1
|-
|-
|Creekview
|6-AAAAA
|2-3
|57.58
|422,806
|1,230
|136
|1
|-
|-
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|2-2
|52.81
|441,053
|4,403
|79
|-
|-
|-
|Shiloh
|4-AAAAA
|0-4
|52.68
|799,907
|2,924
|74
|-
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|1-2
|50.23
|427,105
|3,218
|41
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAA
|2-2
|49.81
|710,275
|1,549
|24
|-
|-
|-
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|2-2
|48.02
|680,202
|940
|18
|-
|-
|-
|Veterans
|2-AAAAA
|2-2
|57.44
|81,413
|669
|15
|-
|-
|-
|Dutchtown
|3-AAAAA
|0-4
|54.04
|142,799
|338
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Evans
|1-AAAAA
|1-3
|48.31
|224,979
|1,011
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|1-2
|49.01
|127,601
|598
|7
|-
|-
|-
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|2-2
|51.74
|124,393
|216
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|2-3
|45.99
|796,585
|858
|5
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|1-AAAAA
|1-2
|43.32
|71,258
|94
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|1-3
|43.03
|440,219
|120
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|0-4
|45.41
|227,091
|115
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAA
|2-2
|42.06
|127,203
|35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|2-AAAAA
|0-4
|49.86
|16,815
|30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|0-5
|38.31
|177,137
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAA
|1-3
|46.57
|33,167
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alexander
|5-AAAAA
|1-3
|46.25
|32,538
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|4-AAAAA
|0-4
|33.96
|15,117
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|6-AAAAA
|3-2
|48.88
|3,835
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|1-AAAAA
|0-4
|41.83
|3,665
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|8-AAAAA
|0-4
|32.23
|54,258
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|1-3
|45.07
|23,087
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAA
|1-4
|33.37
|20,878
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pope
|6-AAAAA
|0-5
|41.57
|2,673
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Banneker
|3-AAAAA
|1-3
|36.80
|2,306
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|6-AAAAA
|1-4
|41.82
|1,647
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|7-AAAAA
|1-3
|31.52
|381
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAA
|0-4
|31.10
|318
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAA
|1-3
|32.33
|147
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Brunswick
|957,528
|36,759
|4,462
|1,056
|999,805
|195
|1-AAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|28,207
|243,777
|275,663
|224,328
|771,975
|228,025
|1-AAAAA
|Effingham County
|6,765
|579,956
|242,065
|103,773
|932,559
|67,441
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|4,176
|60,818
|137,814
|238,245
|441,053
|558,947
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|2,756
|35,607
|204,371
|184,371
|427,105
|572,895
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|400
|12,812
|41,241
|73,148
|127,601
|872,399
|1-AAAAA
|South Effingham
|91
|4,889
|19,715
|46,563
|71,258
|928,742
|1-AAAAA
|Evans
|75
|25,248
|73,717
|125,939
|224,979
|775,021
|1-AAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2
|134
|952
|2,577
|3,665
|996,335
|2-AAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|823,301
|146,106
|22,972
|7,505
|999,884
|116
|2-AAAAA
|Houston County
|90,075
|410,208
|315,495
|171,049
|986,827
|13,173
|2-AAAAA
|Lee County
|57,039
|291,007
|356,544
|274,210
|978,800
|21,200
|2-AAAAA
|Coffee
|29,553
|151,165
|295,008
|460,535
|936,261
|63,739
|2-AAAAA
|Veterans
|32
|1,412
|8,552
|71,417
|81,413
|918,587
|2-AAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|-
|102
|1,429
|15,284
|16,815
|983,185
|3-AAAAA
|Hughes
|968,190
|29,732
|1,909
|167
|999,998
|2
|3-AAAAA
|Lovejoy
|16,210
|399,423
|366,185
|192,986
|974,804
|25,196
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|13,606
|517,277
|390,311
|56,613
|977,807
|22,193
|3-AAAAA
|Newnan
|1,939
|44,665
|196,998
|534,144
|777,746
|222,254
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|29
|5,895
|24,954
|93,515
|124,393
|875,607
|3-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|26
|2,992
|19,449
|120,332
|142,799
|857,201
|3-AAAAA
|Banneker
|-
|16
|187
|2,103
|2,306
|997,694
|3-AAAAA
|Morrow
|-
|-
|7
|140
|147
|999,853
|4-AAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|978,573
|19,868
|1,390
|155
|999,986
|14
|4-AAAAA
|Dunwoody
|10,681
|251,896
|242,821
|204,877
|710,275
|289,725
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|7,500
|216,630
|235,412
|220,660
|680,202
|319,798
|4-AAAAA
|Shiloh
|1,447
|368,758
|254,877
|174,825
|799,907
|200,093
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|1,189
|89,376
|148,363
|201,291
|440,219
|559,781
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|506
|40,620
|78,458
|107,507
|227,091
|772,909
|4-AAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|102
|12,271
|35,647
|79,183
|127,203
|872,797
|4-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|2
|581
|3,032
|11,502
|15,117
|984,883
|5-AAAAA
|Rome
|959,528
|35,338
|3,946
|1,039
|999,851
|149
|5-AAAAA
|New Manchester
|15,051
|152,114
|246,150
|267,897
|681,212
|318,788
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|12,912
|162,155
|252,907
|262,817
|690,791
|309,209
|5-AAAAA
|South Paulding
|8,589
|116,405
|219,436
|273,803
|618,233
|381,767
|5-AAAAA
|East Paulding
|3,862
|530,142
|258,640
|128,477
|921,121
|78,879
|5-AAAAA
|Alexander
|27
|1,471
|6,969
|24,071
|32,538
|967,462
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|16
|957
|4,888
|17,226
|23,087
|976,913
|5-AAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|15
|1,418
|7,064
|24,670
|33,167
|966,833
|6-AAAAA
|Sequoyah
|941,447
|51,138
|5,488
|1,798
|999,871
|129
|6-AAAAA
|River Ridge
|26,861
|149,864
|232,005
|367,806
|776,536
|223,464
|6-AAAAA
|Woodstock
|24,146
|243,220
|362,962
|228,178
|858,506
|141,494
|6-AAAAA
|Sprayberry
|4,086
|503,152
|284,987
|141,901
|934,126
|65,874
|6-AAAAA
|Creekview
|3,459
|52,547
|113,131
|253,669
|422,806
|577,194
|6-AAAAA
|Pope
|1
|2
|315
|2,355
|2,673
|997,327
|6-AAAAA
|Riverwood
|-
|45
|354
|1,248
|1,647
|998,353
|6-AAAAA
|Lassiter
|-
|32
|758
|3,045
|3,835
|996,165
|7-AAAAA
|Milton
|679,793
|241,839
|70,270
|7,882
|999,784
|216
|7-AAAAA
|Roswell
|189,316
|394,355
|343,982
|66,784
|994,437
|5,563
|7-AAAAA
|Gainesville
|126,122
|335,255
|425,517
|102,682
|989,576
|10,424
|7-AAAAA
|Lanier
|4,715
|26,785
|147,028
|667,222
|845,750
|154,250
|7-AAAAA
|Seckinger
|54
|1,766
|13,198
|154,736
|169,754
|830,246
|7-AAAAA
|Johns Creek
|-
|-
|3
|315
|318
|999,682
|7-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|-
|-
|2
|379
|381
|999,619
|8-AAAAA
|Jackson County
|814,144
|154,983
|26,221
|4,450
|999,798
|202
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|114,843
|442,056
|303,425
|111,994
|972,318
|27,682
|8-AAAAA
|Habersham Central
|61,372
|324,763
|435,202
|157,689
|979,026
|20,974
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|9,452
|73,309
|204,731
|509,093
|796,585
|203,415
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|147
|3,297
|19,304
|154,389
|177,137
|822,863
|8-AAAAA
|Alcovy
|31
|968
|7,504
|45,755
|54,258
|945,742
|8-AAAAA
|Apalachee
|11
|624
|3,613
|16,630
|20,878
|979,122
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|4-0
|97.11
|999,996
|952,219
|842,919
|718,032
|523,310
|0.91
|Creekside
|4-AAAA
|4-0
|91.48
|999,999
|880,378
|820,675
|583,838
|261,626
|2.82
|Ware County
|1-AAAA
|4-0
|85.88
|999,174
|672,288
|504,724
|159,257
|62,302
|15.05
|Cartersville
|7-AAAA
|5-0
|85.69
|999,979
|640,274
|427,882
|165,509
|53,793
|17.59
|Blessed Trinity
|6-AAAA
|3-1
|84.42
|999,780
|806,078
|417,194
|149,628
|44,279
|21.58
|Marist
|5-AAAA
|2-1
|82.13
|999,892
|767,555
|148,596
|73,661
|22,946
|42.58
|Benedictine
|1-AAAA
|1-2
|82.21
|996,788
|475,488
|307,370
|82,024
|22,474
|43.50
|Central (Carrollton)
|3-AAAA
|4-0
|76.95
|997,778
|616,800
|192,458
|31,431
|5,995
|165.81
|Cass
|7-AAAA
|4-1
|71.57
|998,005
|197,450
|76,241
|7,030
|779
|1,282.70
|Cambridge
|6-AAAA
|4-1
|71.55
|987,154
|279,450
|49,443
|5,808
|613
|1,630.32
|Perry
|1-AAAA
|2-2
|71.17
|948,238
|88,243
|35,787
|5,154
|485
|2,060.86
|Stockbridge
|2-AAAA
|4-1
|69.76
|914,016
|271,984
|29,556
|4,331
|364
|2,746.25
|Kell
|6-AAAA
|3-2
|70.14
|985,082
|232,503
|35,528
|3,651
|361
|2,769.08
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAA
|2-2
|68.38
|969,622
|331,860
|38,773
|3,838
|263
|3,801.28
|Ola
|2-AAAA
|4-1
|68.45
|972,564
|193,183
|21,752
|2,312
|178
|5,616.98
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAA
|4-1
|66.66
|976,977
|206,801
|16,319
|1,834
|112
|8,927.57
|Eastside
|8-AAAA
|2-2
|66.38
|935,724
|29,506
|9,076
|989
|49
|20,407.16
|Warner Robins
|1-AAAA
|2-2
|66.08
|862,317
|30,572
|8,347
|822
|48
|20,832.33
|Jones County
|2-AAAA
|3-2
|64.99
|607,344
|70,908
|6,112
|474
|19
|52,630.58
|Harris County
|3-AAAA
|2-2
|56.38
|621,814
|25,047
|785
|21
|2
|499,999.00
|St. Pius X
|5-AAAA
|4-0
|58.17
|877,434
|47,644
|1,843
|67
|1
|999,999.00
|Hampton
|2-AAAA
|3-2
|59.20
|416,378
|15,033
|802
|27
|1
|999,999.00
|Southwest DeKalb
|5-AAAA
|3-1
|58.96
|876,151
|54,727
|2,307
|103
|-
|-
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAA
|3-1
|59.41
|723,019
|6,507
|1,067
|44
|-
|-
|Mays
|4-AAAA
|1-3
|56.06
|982,225
|8,335
|854
|29
|-
|-
|Griffin
|3-AAAA
|2-2
|56.10
|587,050
|20,900
|643
|28
|-
|-
|Allatoona
|7-AAAA
|2-3
|55.05
|884,412
|6,428
|585
|16
|-
|-
|Starr's Mill
|3-AAAA
|0-4
|54.83
|556,005
|15,915
|442
|9
|-
|-
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|4-0
|56.03
|562,681
|2,686
|327
|6
|-
|-
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|2-3
|53.48
|615,777
|15,851
|298
|5
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|5-AAAA
|3-0
|51.67
|854,670
|12,934
|283
|5
|-
|-
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|3-1
|55.85
|569,970
|2,603
|281
|5
|-
|-
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAA
|1-3
|49.67
|262,502
|2,267
|34
|3
|-
|-
|Tucker
|5-AAAA
|2-2
|53.36
|377,154
|6,558
|167
|2
|-
|-
|Hiram
|7-AAAA
|1-4
|52.63
|592,676
|1,747
|131
|2
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAA
|4-0
|51.28
|883,586
|2,693
|165
|1
|-
|-
|Maynard Jackson
|4-AAAA
|3-1
|50.10
|653,257
|1,094
|69
|1
|-
|-
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|2-3
|49.68
|286,307
|398
|21
|1
|-
|-
|Pace Academy
|4-AAAA
|1-3
|46.67
|465,436
|331
|15
|1
|-
|-
|Dalton
|7-AAAA
|0-5
|45.82
|219,548
|149
|12
|1
|-
|-
|Centennial
|6-AAAA
|4-1
|49.38
|412,207
|4,999
|54
|-
|-
|-
|New Hampstead
|1-AAAA
|1-4
|52.13
|129,881
|348
|30
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAA
|3-2
|52.73
|80,482
|851
|24
|-
|-
|-
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|3-1
|48.91
|177,472
|183
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2-AAAA
|2-3
|49.33
|27,644
|139
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Wayne County
|1-AAAA
|0-5
|47.02
|63,602
|69
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|2-AAAA
|3-2
|44.45
|4,567
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-4
|41.49
|31,138
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|5-AAAA
|2-2
|34.58
|14,137
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|4-AAAA
|1-3
|27.38
|13,893
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAA
|0-3
|34.11
|19,073
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAA
|0-4
|34.01
|5,229
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|4-AAAA
|1-2
|21.10
|1,509
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|5-AAAA
|0-4
|23.70
|404
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|5-AAAA
|0-4
|23.00
|158
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|4-AAAA
|0-4
|15.35
|95
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McDonough
|2-AAAA
|1-4
|38.86
|28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Union Grove
|2-AAAA
|0-5
|33.90
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-4
|15.38
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|5-AAAA
|0-4
|8.66
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|5-AAAA
|0-5
|-18.92
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Ware County
|610,085
|303,404
|69,870
|15,815
|999,174
|826
|1-AAAA
|Benedictine
|327,251
|465,903
|163,503
|40,131
|996,788
|3,212
|1-AAAA
|Perry
|46,955
|165,848
|471,814
|263,621
|948,238
|51,762
|1-AAAA
|Warner Robins
|15,581
|62,223
|266,280
|518,233
|862,317
|137,683
|1-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|121
|2,211
|20,092
|107,457
|129,881
|870,119
|1-AAAA
|Wayne County
|7
|411
|8,441
|54,743
|63,602
|936,398
|2-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|378,973
|257,607
|156,176
|121,260
|914,016
|85,984
|2-AAAA
|Locust Grove
|341,552
|385,256
|184,245
|65,924
|976,977
|23,023
|2-AAAA
|Ola
|200,542
|236,105
|405,075
|130,842
|972,564
|27,436
|2-AAAA
|Jones County
|72,397
|63,968
|144,273
|326,706
|607,344
|392,656
|2-AAAA
|Hampton
|6,412
|53,900
|95,248
|260,818
|416,378
|583,622
|2-AAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|85
|2,683
|11,116
|66,598
|80,482
|919,518
|2-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|21
|199
|639
|3,708
|4,567
|995,433
|2-AAAA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|18
|281
|3,227
|24,118
|27,644
|972,356
|2-AAAA
|McDonough
|-
|1
|1
|26
|28
|999,972
|2-AAAA
|Union Grove
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|707,123
|239,246
|42,656
|8,753
|997,778
|2,222
|3-AAAA
|Jonesboro
|247,950
|487,229
|175,936
|58,507
|969,622
|30,378
|3-AAAA
|Harris County
|18,000
|98,236
|248,750
|256,828
|621,814
|378,186
|3-AAAA
|Griffin
|14,465
|79,892
|229,141
|263,552
|587,050
|412,950
|3-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|10,660
|74,870
|217,939
|252,536
|556,005
|443,995
|3-AAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|1,801
|20,471
|84,864
|155,366
|262,502
|737,498
|3-AAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|1
|56
|714
|4,458
|5,229
|994,771
|4-AAAA
|Creekside
|983,824
|15,623
|522
|30
|999,999
|1
|4-AAAA
|Mays
|11,104
|568,997
|292,645
|109,479
|982,225
|17,775
|4-AAAA
|M.L. King
|3,731
|296,377
|375,800
|207,678
|883,586
|116,414
|4-AAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|1,092
|96,736
|185,738
|369,691
|653,257
|346,743
|4-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|249
|21,992
|142,531
|300,664
|465,436
|534,564
|4-AAAA
|Midtown
|-
|265
|2,605
|11,023
|13,893
|986,107
|4-AAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|10
|158
|1,341
|1,509
|998,491
|4-AAAA
|Drew
|-
|-
|1
|94
|95
|999,905
|5-AAAA
|Marist
|924,253
|68,479
|6,031
|1,129
|999,892
|108
|5-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|36,512
|344,918
|305,397
|189,324
|876,151
|123,849
|5-AAAA
|St. Pius X
|28,242
|353,988
|301,031
|194,173
|877,434
|122,566
|5-AAAA
|Lithonia
|8,044
|180,155
|291,078
|375,393
|854,670
|145,330
|5-AAAA
|Tucker
|2,948
|52,291
|94,158
|227,757
|377,154
|622,846
|5-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|1
|166
|2,281
|11,689
|14,137
|985,863
|5-AAAA
|Northview
|-
|3
|21
|380
|404
|999,596
|5-AAAA
|North Springs
|-
|-
|3
|155
|158
|999,842
|5-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|758,120
|188,726
|48,840
|4,094
|999,780
|220
|6-AAAA
|Cambridge
|134,968
|400,670
|382,347
|69,169
|987,154
|12,846
|6-AAAA
|Kell
|104,422
|381,015
|424,080
|75,565
|985,082
|14,918
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|2,058
|22,120
|98,039
|493,560
|615,777
|384,223
|6-AAAA
|Centennial
|432
|7,469
|46,694
|357,612
|412,207
|587,793
|7-AAAA
|Cartersville
|828,743
|165,292
|5,608
|336
|999,979
|21
|7-AAAA
|Cass
|166,759
|736,613
|85,573
|9,060
|998,005
|1,995
|7-AAAA
|Allatoona
|3,414
|76,824
|542,441
|261,733
|884,412
|115,588
|7-AAAA
|Hiram
|957
|7,924
|254,582
|329,213
|592,676
|407,324
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|119
|7,230
|35,947
|243,011
|286,307
|713,693
|7-AAAA
|Dalton
|8
|6,054
|73,059
|140,427
|219,548
|780,452
|7-AAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|-
|63
|2,790
|16,220
|19,073
|980,927
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|977,403
|22,229
|334
|30
|999,996
|4
|8-AAAA
|Eastside
|17,950
|558,332
|248,112
|111,330
|935,724
|64,276
|8-AAAA
|Flowery Branch
|2,950
|195,635
|278,782
|245,652
|723,019
|276,981
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|861
|107,762
|203,394
|250,664
|562,681
|437,319
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|790
|98,311
|208,278
|262,591
|569,970
|430,030
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|45
|16,625
|54,162
|106,640
|177,472
|822,528
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|1
|1,106
|6,938
|23,093
|31,138
|968,862
Modal bracket
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Jefferson
|8-AAA
|4-1
|82.39
|1,000,000
|847,429
|697,856
|550,334
|379,579
|1.63
|Sandy Creek
|2-AAA
|4-0
|80.71
|999,989
|840,510
|667,850
|496,213
|302,953
|2.30
|Peach County
|1-AAA
|4-0
|75.21
|999,583
|729,480
|505,314
|247,452
|108,689
|8.20
|LaGrange
|2-AAA
|4-1
|74.30
|999,662
|561,405
|289,312
|159,610
|65,255
|14.32
|Troup
|2-AAA
|3-0
|72.91
|997,351
|531,505
|280,243
|138,989
|51,487
|18.42
|Calhoun
|7-AAA
|2-2
|71.39
|999,775
|643,240
|372,100
|145,298
|48,222
|19.74
|Stephenson
|5-AAA
|5-0
|66.08
|999,723
|406,027
|169,197
|51,707
|10,818
|91.44
|Cairo
|1-AAA
|2-2
|65.97
|975,054
|335,827
|142,012
|39,331
|8,332
|119.02
|North Hall
|6-AAA
|4-0
|63.79
|999,718
|345,822
|127,691
|33,540
|5,545
|179.34
|Jenkins
|3-AAA
|3-1
|63.65
|999,804
|325,706
|115,793
|26,546
|4,579
|217.39
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|2-2
|62.94
|975,365
|261,558
|89,391
|19,051
|3,088
|322.83
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|3-1
|62.09
|987,470
|233,325
|74,725
|15,602
|2,331
|428.00
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|3-2
|61.91
|987,142
|210,424
|66,381
|12,913
|1,965
|507.91
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|3-0
|60.72
|997,369
|256,987
|76,813
|14,306
|1,896
|526.43
|Pickens
|6-AAA
|4-0
|60.51
|999,426
|230,410
|66,051
|13,447
|1,693
|589.67
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAA
|4-1
|60.71
|982,900
|173,948
|48,514
|9,025
|1,184
|843.59
|West Laurens
|4-AAA
|4-0
|57.66
|969,510
|135,551
|31,162
|4,272
|402
|2,486.56
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|3-1
|59.85
|572,182
|75,151
|19,395
|3,061
|359
|2,784.52
|Whitewater
|2-AAA
|1-2
|60.01
|468,104
|62,011
|16,004
|2,675
|312
|3,204.13
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AAA
|4-0
|56.38
|984,964
|112,876
|23,634
|2,966
|275
|3,635.36
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|3-1
|57.42
|922,125
|89,874
|20,292
|2,674
|237
|4,218.41
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|3-1
|55.96
|987,890
|101,648
|19,469
|2,411
|188
|5,318.15
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|3-0
|58.44
|472,629
|50,916
|11,581
|1,770
|167
|5,987.02
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAA
|3-1
|54.66
|986,444
|80,457
|13,658
|1,430
|103
|9,707.74
|Luella
|5-AAA
|2-2
|55.09
|781,943
|59,417
|10,769
|1,146
|91
|10,988.01
|Westover
|1-AAA
|2-1
|55.29
|724,256
|47,481
|8,925
|1,010
|67
|14,924.37
|Lumpkin County
|6-AAA
|2-2
|54.22
|776,086
|48,663
|7,961
|805
|47
|21,275.60
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|1-2
|54.69
|620,867
|28,194
|5,711
|630
|40
|24,999.00
|Baldwin
|4-AAA
|2-2
|53.48
|656,985
|36,152
|5,545
|524
|36
|27,776.78
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAA
|2-2
|52.26
|860,305
|37,242
|5,120
|397
|18
|55,554.56
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAA
|3-1
|51.61
|871,174
|38,519
|5,066
|422
|16
|62,499.00
|Bainbridge
|1-AAA
|0-5
|53.14
|518,289
|11,809
|1,881
|197
|13
|76,922.08
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|3-1
|49.37
|960,429
|24,260
|2,475
|140
|10
|99,999.00
|North Clayton
|5-AAA
|4-1
|48.65
|403,124
|8,581
|883
|58
|3
|333,332.33
|Long County
|3-AAA
|3-1
|45.25
|436,842
|4,399
|292
|14
|-
|-
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|1-3
|46.90
|187,479
|2,865
|258
|10
|-
|-
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|1-4
|46.97
|204,281
|1,095
|110
|7
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|6-AAA
|2-2
|44.90
|230,945
|2,117
|144
|6
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAA
|1-3
|43.94
|326,472
|2,450
|141
|4
|-
|-
|Spalding
|2-AAA
|0-4
|52.37
|6,704
|267
|38
|3
|-
|-
|Dawson County
|6-AAA
|1-2
|44.01
|173,410
|1,227
|81
|2
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|7-AAA
|3-1
|41.49
|338,504
|1,579
|86
|1
|-
|-
|Adairsville
|7-AAA
|1-3
|41.32
|188,985
|638
|37
|1
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAA
|2-2
|40.91
|137,218
|391
|20
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-2
|37.28
|170,856
|311
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|1-3
|40.07
|33,970
|117
|6
|-
|-
|-
|White County
|6-AAA
|0-4
|39.76
|54,780
|113
|4
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|8-AAA
|2-2
|33.97
|33,822
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|7-AAA
|2-2
|32.63
|29,179
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Howard
|4-AAA
|1-3
|37.71
|5,494
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|1-3
|30.08
|2,970
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3-AAA
|1-3
|25.37
|368
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAA
|1-3
|20.99
|52
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverdale
|5-AAA
|1-4
|23.86
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-3
|22.15
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|2-AAA
|0-4
|28.84
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|6-AAA
|0-3
|11.24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|0-4
|9.53
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|8-AAA
|Jefferson
|826,596
|958,718
|998,841
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|44,602
|841,856
|984,821
|999,989
|11
|6-AAA
|North Hall
|43,488
|572,739
|900,771
|999,718
|282
|5-AAA
|Stephenson
|29,207
|567,785
|881,394
|999,723
|277
|6-AAA
|Pickens
|23,040
|424,820
|845,030
|999,426
|574
|2-AAA
|Troup
|10,549
|317,422
|746,627
|997,351
|2,649
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|8,014
|485,804
|794,561
|997,369
|2,631
|4-AAA
|Westside (Augusta)
|2,996
|189,812
|479,790
|984,964
|15,036
|1-AAA
|Peach County
|2,199
|728,406
|953,431
|999,583
|417
|7-AAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|1,902
|132,080
|532,058
|986,444
|13,556
|4-AAA
|West Laurens
|1,661
|210,022
|484,178
|969,510
|30,490
|2-AAA
|LaGrange
|1,471
|301,755
|879,485
|999,662
|338
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|1,274
|224,225
|528,072
|987,470
|12,530
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|1,211
|115,285
|517,117
|987,890
|12,110
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|593
|52,976
|449,738
|987,142
|12,858
|7-AAA
|Calhoun
|513
|818,720
|963,803
|999,775
|225
|8-AAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|464
|53,992
|387,862
|982,900
|17,100
|3-AAA
|Jenkins
|98
|276,169
|890,843
|999,804
|196
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|40
|256,609
|561,358
|975,365
|24,635
|1-AAA
|Cairo
|38
|225,929
|697,628
|975,054
|24,946
|7-AAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|29
|38,524
|226,929
|871,174
|128,826
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|8
|2,292
|20,907
|472,629
|527,371
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|4
|17,238
|209,596
|922,125
|77,875
|5-AAA
|Luella
|1
|51,031
|162,400
|781,943
|218,057
|1-AAA
|Westover
|1
|23,949
|141,968
|724,256
|275,744
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|1
|1,559
|28,269
|572,182
|427,818
|6-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|-
|29,567
|109,246
|776,086
|223,914
|4-AAA
|Baldwin
|-
|20,316
|99,335
|656,985
|343,015
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|-
|15,688
|114,527
|620,867
|379,133
|1-AAA
|Bainbridge
|-
|10,030
|81,258
|518,289
|481,711
|3-AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|-
|8,311
|106,851
|860,305
|139,695
|5-AAA
|North Clayton
|-
|7,518
|34,630
|403,124
|596,876
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|-
|4,668
|50,698
|960,429
|39,571
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|-
|4,383
|18,111
|187,479
|812,521
|6-AAA
|Dawson County
|-
|2,787
|14,931
|173,410
|826,590
|2-AAA
|Whitewater
|-
|1,311
|13,000
|468,104
|531,896
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|-
|1,179
|16,485
|204,281
|795,719
|7-AAA
|LaFayette
|-
|1,160
|19,496
|338,504
|661,496
|7-AAA
|Adairsville
|-
|1,024
|17,035
|188,985
|811,015
|6-AAA
|Chestatee
|-
|1,020
|10,255
|230,945
|769,055
|5-AAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|520
|6,048
|326,472
|673,528
|3-AAA
|Long County
|-
|513
|11,838
|436,842
|563,158
|6-AAA
|White County
|-
|150
|1,298
|54,780
|945,220
|8-AAA
|East Hall
|-
|85
|5,111
|137,218
|862,782
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|-
|19
|185
|33,970
|966,030
|7-AAA
|Ridgeland
|-
|13
|886
|29,179
|970,821
|4-AAA
|Howard
|-
|11
|106
|5,494
|994,506
|2-AAA
|Spalding
|-
|8
|118
|6,704
|993,296
|8-AAA
|West Hall
|-
|2
|468
|33,822
|966,178
|3-AAA
|Beach
|-
|-
|604
|170,856
|829,144
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|-
|-
|3
|2,970
|997,030
|3-AAA
|Windsor Forest
|-
|-
|-
|368
|999,632
|3-AAA
|Islands
|-
|-
|-
|52
|999,948
|5-AAA
|Riverdale
|-
|-
|-
|19
|999,981
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|-
|-
|11
|999,989
|2-AAA
|Fayette County
|-
|-
|-
|2
|999,998
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AA
|4-0
|75.64
|1,000,000
|875,071
|704,396
|523,892
|368,375
|1.71
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|4-0
|72.65
|999,920
|798,276
|561,471
|348,423
|201,593
|3.96
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AA
|4-0
|69.44
|1,000,000
|724,917
|469,250
|251,890
|117,980
|7.48
|Morgan County
|2-AA
|5-0
|68.96
|1,000,000
|741,054
|466,526
|246,616
|110,377
|8.06
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|3-1
|67.59
|999,999
|741,311
|459,177
|225,639
|91,215
|9.96
|Callaway
|2-AA
|2-2
|64.77
|999,748
|566,759
|260,310
|101,465
|33,954
|28.45
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|4-0
|63.13
|999,995
|506,633
|200,115
|70,531
|21,065
|46.47
|Burke County
|4-AA
|4-1
|62.69
|999,996
|489,206
|190,940
|65,496
|18,624
|52.69
|Appling County
|3-AA
|1-3
|62.44
|988,223
|336,887
|131,381
|42,716
|12,187
|81.05
|Hapeville Charter
|5-AA
|1-2
|61.35
|969,736
|305,644
|111,183
|33,579
|8,733
|113.51
|Ringgold
|7-AA
|4-1
|59.38
|999,972
|265,890
|86,513
|23,134
|5,033
|197.69
|Cook
|3-AA
|3-2
|58.35
|978,645
|216,307
|63,889
|14,955
|3,120
|319.51
|Laney
|4-AA
|4-1
|57.39
|999,998
|278,635
|75,706
|16,541
|3,024
|329.69
|Thomson
|4-AA
|2-3
|56.70
|999,984
|217,244
|53,165
|11,257
|1,849
|539.83
|North Murray
|7-AA
|4-0
|54.52
|999,697
|133,382
|33,233
|5,779
|759
|1,316.52
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|4-0
|54.85
|971,432
|105,517
|26,048
|4,491
|657
|1,521.07
|Columbia
|6-AA
|0-4
|52.98
|998,883
|190,705
|34,185
|5,090
|596
|1,676.85
|Stephens County
|8-AA
|2-3
|53.78
|766,133
|77,975
|15,159
|2,385
|289
|3,459.21
|Crisp County
|3-AA
|1-4
|52.79
|888,444
|69,508
|13,868
|1,938
|220
|4,544.45
|Sonoraville
|7-AA
|3-1
|50.98
|993,743
|73,945
|13,362
|1,625
|175
|5,713.29
|Hart County
|8-AA
|1-3
|50.88
|514,066
|31,980
|4,882
|544
|56
|17,856.14
|Miller Grove
|6-AA
|4-1
|46.78
|995,238
|82,645
|8,632
|693
|44
|22,726.27
|Spencer
|1-AA
|1-3
|47.35
|964,222
|39,276
|4,477
|386
|25
|39,999.00
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AA
|1-3
|47.66
|896,601
|37,590
|4,237
|366
|24
|41,665.67
|Franklin County
|8-AA
|4-0
|47.84
|818,067
|32,165
|3,658
|314
|16
|62,499.00
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|5-AA
|4-1
|45.46
|923,870
|25,185
|2,416
|173
|8
|124,999.00
|Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
|7-AA
|1-2
|41.66
|569,992
|7,400
|439
|14
|1
|999,999.00
|Jackson
|2-AA
|1-3
|39.96
|549,333
|4,045
|227
|10
|1
|999,999.00
|Union County
|7-AA
|1-3
|42.93
|543,493
|9,610
|607
|43
|-
|-
|Columbus
|1-AA
|3-0
|36.31
|909,879
|3,994
|141
|5
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|2-2
|38.76
|188,240
|1,001
|52
|4
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AA
|2-2
|38.39
|558,844
|4,061
|145
|3
|-
|-
|Therrell
|5-AA
|1-3
|40.46
|141,907
|1,516
|75
|3
|-
|-
|Shaw
|1-AA
|1-3
|35.42
|528,205
|1,892
|68
|-
|-
|-
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|1-4
|32.93
|819,189
|1,837
|47
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|6-AA
|2-3
|29.66
|647,950
|461
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|6-AA
|1-2
|26.54
|544,851
|142
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|7-AA
|1-3
|34.30
|71,575
|221
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|2-AA
|0-4
|30.31
|119,708
|64
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|2-3
|27.30
|102,023
|44
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|0-4
|14.88
|610,150
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|1-AA
|2-2
|14.77
|36,148
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-3
|9.53
|289,692
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|0-4
|2.48
|100,197
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hardaway
|1-AA
|0-4
|14.74
|1,822
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Washington
|5-AA
|1-4
|20.99
|189
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|1-AA
|0-4
|-5.15
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|417,525
|919,616
|997,129
|999,999
|1
|5-AA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|229,479
|782,901
|994,342
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AA
|Morgan County
|201,021
|786,191
|996,533
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AA
|Carver (Columbus)
|96,953
|858,170
|999,805
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|North Murray
|24,845
|195,536
|860,132
|999,697
|303
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|18,411
|381,514
|969,405
|999,995
|5
|7-AA
|Ringgold
|8,470
|445,799
|968,467
|999,972
|28
|7-AA
|Sonoraville
|2,558
|80,165
|568,609
|993,743
|6,257
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|459
|16,209
|420,013
|971,432
|28,568
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|166
|735,844
|955,998
|999,920
|80
|2-AA
|Callaway
|37
|344,714
|918,589
|999,748
|252
|5-AA
|Hapeville Charter
|26
|149,948
|457,617
|969,736
|30,264
|4-AA
|Laney
|24
|240,347
|720,030
|999,998
|2
|5-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|17
|2,963
|88,203
|923,870
|76,130
|8-AA
|Franklin County
|6
|993
|66,180
|818,067
|181,933
|3-AA
|Cook
|1
|84,878
|384,964
|978,645
|21,355
|1-AA
|Columbus
|1
|784
|79,667
|909,879
|90,121
|7-AA
|Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
|1
|377
|25,413
|569,992
|430,008
|6-AA
|Columbia
|-
|642,015
|945,075
|998,883
|1,117
|4-AA
|Burke County
|-
|521,580
|847,458
|999,996
|4
|6-AA
|Miller Grove
|-
|321,764
|823,300
|995,238
|4,762
|4-AA
|Thomson
|-
|241,176
|568,911
|999,984
|16
|3-AA
|Appling County
|-
|159,566
|587,462
|988,223
|11,777
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|-
|22,644
|136,319
|819,189
|180,811
|3-AA
|Crisp County
|-
|22,323
|135,134
|888,444
|111,556
|2-AA
|Westside (Macon)
|-
|13,390
|97,929
|896,601
|103,399
|6-AA
|Redan
|-
|10,102
|65,181
|647,950
|352,050
|8-AA
|Stephens County
|-
|7,656
|66,940
|766,133
|233,867
|6-AA
|Salem
|-
|3,645
|32,921
|544,851
|455,149
|8-AA
|Hart County
|-
|2,689
|26,639
|514,066
|485,934
|2-AA
|Jackson
|-
|1,581
|19,701
|549,333
|450,667
|2-AA
|Pike County
|-
|828
|15,367
|558,844
|441,156
|1-AA
|Spencer
|-
|765
|120,813
|964,222
|35,778
|7-AA
|Union County
|-
|544
|22,170
|543,493
|456,507
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|-
|303
|5,705
|188,240
|811,760
|5-AA
|Therrell
|-
|296
|3,093
|141,907
|858,093
|1-AA
|Shaw
|-
|150
|7,711
|528,205
|471,795
|2-AA
|Rutland
|-
|27
|877
|119,708
|880,292
|4-AA
|Butler
|-
|6
|45
|610,150
|389,850
|7-AA
|Coahulla Creek
|-
|1
|70
|71,575
|928,425
|7-AA
|Murray County
|-
|-
|67
|102,023
|897,977
|1-AA
|Kendrick
|-
|-
|7
|36,148
|963,852
|4-AA
|Josey
|-
|-
|6
|289,692
|710,308
|1-AA
|Hardaway
|-
|-
|2
|1,822
|998,178
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|-
|1
|100,197
|899,803
|5-AA
|Washington
|-
|-
|-
|189
|999,811
|1-AA
|Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|1
|999,999
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Thomasville
|1-A Division I
|3-1
|74.03
|1,000,000
|860,971
|704,044
|558,238
|420,408
|1.38
|Toombs County
|3-A Division I
|4-1
|68.15
|999,994
|714,276
|499,170
|285,337
|149,651
|5.68
|Swainsboro
|3-A Division I
|5-0
|67.20
|1,000,000
|711,820
|464,033
|277,292
|130,731
|6.65
|Worth County
|1-A Division I
|4-0
|65.73
|1,000,000
|648,057
|376,162
|200,460
|88,190
|10.34
|Fitzgerald
|1-A Division I
|2-1
|64.34
|999,919
|546,736
|302,015
|146,375
|58,180
|16.19
|Northeast
|2-A Division I
|3-1
|62.85
|999,997
|573,221
|320,377
|140,272
|49,308
|19.28
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|3-1
|62.14
|1,000,000
|546,899
|291,057
|124,062
|41,410
|23.15
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|4-0
|61.35
|999,995
|554,351
|288,122
|115,973
|36,568
|26.35
|Heard County
|6-A Division I
|4-0
|57.53
|999,995
|456,278
|195,668
|61,358
|14,078
|70.03
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|3-0
|52.36
|999,975
|281,157
|84,369
|16,729
|2,444
|408.17
|Jeff Davis
|1-A Division I
|3-0
|53.95
|999,649
|193,782
|62,074
|13,795
|2,289
|435.87
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|3-1
|53.83
|998,976
|201,234
|63,140
|13,654
|2,267
|440.11
|Fannin County
|7-A Division I
|2-2
|49.79
|999,585
|235,598
|56,484
|8,459
|902
|1,107.65
|Dodge County
|2-A Division I
|3-1
|51.28
|997,827
|144,942
|38,025
|6,552
|869
|1,149.75
|ACE Charter
|2-A Division I
|4-0
|50.22
|998,683
|142,524
|34,624
|5,697
|614
|1,627.66
|Putnam County
|4-A Division I
|2-2
|48.25
|999,874
|155,997
|32,948
|4,449
|433
|2,308.47
|Temple
|6-A Division I
|4-0
|48.05
|997,396
|125,486
|26,502
|3,448
|304
|3,288.47
|Gordon Lee
|7-A Division I
|2-1
|46.43
|999,438
|140,862
|25,937
|2,811
|211
|4,738.34
|Bremen
|6-A Division I
|2-2
|47.57
|963,008
|109,426
|21,187
|2,552
|206
|4,853.37
|Jasper County
|4-A Division I
|4-0
|46.67
|999,992
|122,002
|23,722
|2,799
|200
|4,999.00
|Haralson County
|6-A Division I
|3-1
|47.10
|990,527
|105,363
|20,006
|2,359
|196
|5,101.04
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|0-4
|48.35
|840,415
|73,180
|15,575
|2,065
|191
|5,234.60
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|0-4
|47.36
|814,680
|59,469
|11,831
|1,421
|112
|8,927.57
|Social Circle
|4-A Division I
|2-2
|45.35
|999,069
|88,518
|14,355
|1,375
|97
|10,308.28
|Washington County
|2-A Division I
|1-3
|46.62
|840,505
|55,908
|9,769
|1,069
|71
|14,083.51
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|3-1
|43.93
|992,688
|47,244
|6,297
|528
|36
|27,776.78
|Berrien
|1-A Division I
|2-2
|43.87
|830,943
|35,502
|4,896
|379
|20
|49,999.00
|Pepperell
|6-A Division I
|1-3
|43.62
|740,333
|37,716
|5,304
|399
|14
|71,427.57
|Southwest
|2-A Division I
|1-3
|39.18
|696,120
|12,221
|1,107
|46
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|8-A Division I
|2-2
|38.25
|504,627
|7,695
|630
|24
|-
|-
|Model
|6-A Division I
|1-3
|35.59
|287,687
|2,529
|177
|10
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|1-3
|36.07
|278,165
|2,493
|167
|5
|-
|-
|McNair
|4-A Division I
|1-3
|31.67
|543,712
|2,035
|87
|3
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-A Division I
|4-0
|29.20
|882,701
|2,432
|84
|2
|-
|-
|Vidalia
|3-A Division I
|1-4
|34.20
|174,318
|440
|26
|2
|-
|-
|Towers
|4-A Division I
|2-1
|24.81
|971,821
|896
|14
|1
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|0-4
|29.39
|375,826
|580
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8-A Division I
|0-4
|31.33
|64,916
|87
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|1-3
|23.88
|149,946
|61
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-4
|25.37
|15,665
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|0-4
|20.72
|26,663
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|0-2
|16.76
|24,065
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|1-A Division I
|0-4
|17.30
|236
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Utopian Academy
|4-A Division I
|1-3
|-1.34
|42
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2-A Division I
|0-4
|14.49
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|5-A Division I
|0-5
|-0.30
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|3-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|318,765
|733,879
|999,090
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Thomasville
|313,022
|845,047
|997,108
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Heard County
|131,706
|710,165
|955,571
|999,995
|5
|1-A Division I
|Worth County
|113,291
|524,797
|981,288
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|25,599
|514,131
|863,045
|999,975
|25
|1-A Division I
|Fitzgerald
|19,193
|259,400
|757,638
|999,919
|81
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|18,419
|514,256
|912,014
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Jasper County
|18,253
|285,839
|851,108
|999,992
|8
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|17,877
|665,283
|947,875
|999,995
|5
|2-A Division I
|Northeast
|10,335
|545,230
|893,182
|999,997
|3
|6-A Division I
|Temple
|4,844
|157,465
|500,879
|997,396
|2,604
|4-A Division I
|Putnam County
|2,965
|297,645
|714,302
|999,874
|126
|1-A Division I
|Jeff Davis
|1,548
|37,975
|423,744
|999,649
|351
|3-A Division I
|Toombs County
|1,538
|474,188
|862,158
|999,994
|6
|2-A Division I
|ACE Charter
|1,190
|76,895
|528,461
|998,683
|1,317
|6-A Division I
|Haralson County
|919
|110,859
|383,464
|990,527
|9,473
|4-A Division I
|Social Circle
|263
|145,527
|409,756
|999,069
|931
|7-A Division I
|Gordon Lee
|144
|320,687
|726,820
|999,438
|562
|2-A Division I
|Dodge County
|61
|34,197
|287,125
|997,827
|2,173
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|40
|43,039
|253,584
|998,976
|1,024
|6-A Division I
|Bremen
|20
|106,513
|314,471
|963,008
|36,992
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|5
|1,386
|47,637
|992,688
|7,312
|7-A Division I
|Fannin County
|2
|467,274
|797,925
|999,585
|415
|4-A Division I
|Towers
|1
|446
|25,609
|971,821
|28,179
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|-
|46,944
|180,379
|840,415
|159,585
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|-
|34,325
|145,120
|814,680
|185,320
|6-A Division I
|Pepperell
|-
|33,369
|128,407
|740,333
|259,667
|7-A Division I
|Gordon Central
|-
|4,643
|31,326
|882,701
|117,299
|4-A Division I
|McNair
|-
|2,579
|14,548
|543,712
|456,288
|8-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|-
|2,124
|15,870
|504,627
|495,373
|6-A Division I
|Model
|-
|2,008
|12,699
|287,687
|712,313
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|-
|905
|5,545
|375,826
|624,174
|1-A Division I
|Berrien
|-
|405
|6,378
|830,943
|169,057
|2-A Division I
|Washington County
|-
|259
|18,187
|840,505
|159,495
|8-A Division I
|Banks County
|-
|113
|1,404
|64,916
|935,084
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|-
|110
|1,670
|149,946
|850,054
|3-A Division I
|Vidalia
|-
|60
|1,266
|174,318
|825,682
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|-
|22
|230
|26,663
|973,337
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|-
|7
|103
|24,065
|975,935
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|-
|4
|126
|278,165
|721,835
|2-A Division I
|Southwest
|-
|-
|2,887
|696,120
|303,880
|5-A Division I
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|-
|-
|1
|12
|999,988
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|-
|-
|-
|15,665
|984,335
|1-A Division I
|Brantley County
|-
|-
|-
|236
|999,764
|4-A Division I
|Utopian Academy
|-
|-
|-
|42
|999,958
|2-A Division I
|Central (Macon)
|-
|-
|-
|15
|999,985
|5-A Division I
|Mount Bethel Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Brooks County
|2-A Division II
|1-3
|60.63
|993,799
|815,599
|613,942
|410,963
|258,279
|2.87
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|3-2
|60.59
|999,767
|738,700
|615,623
|391,604
|245,408
|3.07
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|4-0
|58.87
|999,911
|786,707
|509,636
|345,777
|187,103
|4.34
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|5-0
|57.42
|984,187
|726,815
|464,276
|273,716
|135,753
|6.37
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|2-2
|52.92
|997,287
|534,070
|316,780
|129,221
|48,942
|19.43
|Metter
|3-A Division II
|2-1
|51.03
|960,419
|451,917
|226,540
|83,141
|27,380
|35.52
|Irwin County
|2-A Division II
|1-3
|51.21
|922,328
|487,047
|220,564
|80,064
|26,341
|36.96
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|4-0
|49.81
|994,048
|407,354
|211,702
|71,188
|21,493
|45.53
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|3-1
|49.77
|976,459
|406,442
|145,930
|55,414
|16,888
|58.21
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|2-2
|46.72
|974,921
|340,290
|134,100
|35,762
|8,394
|118.13
|Manchester
|7-A Division II
|1-3
|47.66
|990,235
|274,254
|114,344
|33,016
|8,060
|123.07
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|5-0
|47.20
|999,916
|242,684
|72,461
|25,895
|6,118
|162.45
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|4-0
|44.40
|894,832
|161,847
|44,073
|10,750
|2,076
|480.70
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|2-3
|43.11
|993,915
|195,862
|45,923
|9,676
|1,703
|586.20
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|5-0
|42.64
|969,165
|146,756
|35,461
|7,097
|1,114
|896.67
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|2-2
|42.66
|649,165
|146,534
|32,854
|6,470
|1,077
|927.51
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|2-3
|42.55
|613,906
|160,128
|34,784
|6,431
|1,023
|976.52
|Screven County
|3-A Division II
|3-0
|40.95
|617,147
|120,253
|25,215
|4,294
|601
|1,662.89
|Trion
|7-A Division II
|2-3
|40.65
|942,800
|118,886
|22,465
|3,909
|509
|1,963.64
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|4-0
|40.47
|758,344
|67,555
|14,783
|2,517
|344
|2,905.98
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|1-3
|40.54
|760,881
|68,118
|15,283
|2,585
|336
|2,975.19
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|1-2
|38.98
|758,301
|93,563
|16,242
|2,377
|271
|3,689.04
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|1-2
|39.64
|453,979
|85,777
|13,782
|1,978
|241
|4,148.38
|Bryan County
|3-A Division II
|3-1
|38.23
|484,443
|66,859
|11,043
|1,494
|150
|6,665.67
|Crawford County
|6-A Division II
|3-1
|36.79
|978,798
|63,941
|8,986
|1,069
|108
|9,258.26
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|0-4
|36.73
|897,654
|68,256
|8,917
|1,147
|102
|9,802.92
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|2-2
|35.49
|918,865
|36,592
|4,700
|507
|56
|17,856.14
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|2-2
|37.18
|307,872
|33,908
|4,489
|533
|50
|19,999.00
|Pelham
|1-A Division II
|0-4
|36.70
|597,114
|44,683
|5,450
|706
|48
|20,832.33
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|0-3
|34.59
|403,959
|11,354
|1,738
|152
|11
|90,908.09
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|1-3
|33.73
|445,598
|19,911
|1,830
|181
|9
|111,110.11
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|1-4
|32.90
|811,053
|26,544
|2,629
|196
|8
|124,999.00
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|0-5
|31.21
|712,118
|6,603
|758
|38
|3
|333,332.33
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|2-2
|30.32
|198,549
|2,139
|226
|8
|1
|999,999.00
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II
|2-3
|30.49
|700,252
|13,176
|1,051
|59
|-
|-
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|0-5
|27.45
|933,666
|14,000
|710
|34
|-
|-
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|2-3
|28.37
|591,130
|6,394
|414
|22
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|1-1-1
|28.20
|192,827
|2,883
|146
|8
|-
|-
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|0-4
|20.42
|188,216
|150
|5
|1
|-
|-
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|1-4
|21.70
|767,328
|2,048
|60
|-
|-
|-
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|2-3
|20.79
|745,227
|1,645
|38
|-
|-
|-
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|0-5
|25.39
|31,801
|667
|18
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|1-3
|21.43
|207,943
|193
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|1-3
|16.85
|539,831
|406
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|1-3
|27.06
|5,577
|80
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|7-A Division II
|2-2
|20.15
|98,033
|381
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|1-2
|18.08
|14,825
|23
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Montgomery County
|4-A Division II
|1-3
|17.73
|6,976
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Division II
|0-4
|20.20
|433
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-4
|-2.85
|14,032
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|-6.70
|145
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division II
|0-3
|12.96
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|3-1
|31.22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|2-2
|22.94
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|1-A Division II
|2-1
|10.14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Calhoun County
|1-A Division II
|0-2
|-1.25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-3
|-2.21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-4
|-13.49
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|588,076
|319,572
|74,748
|14,891
|997,287
|2,713
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|366,251
|477,994
|128,580
|21,223
|994,048
|5,952
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|36,097
|129,604
|337,972
|254,628
|758,301
|241,699
|1-A Division II
|Pelham
|6,972
|36,170
|237,811
|316,161
|597,114
|402,886
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|1,662
|28,043
|161,962
|253,931
|445,598
|554,402
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|936
|8,459
|56,593
|126,839
|192,827
|807,173
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|6
|158
|2,334
|12,327
|14,825
|985,175
|1-A Division II
|Calhoun County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Brooks County
|553,413
|297,233
|113,902
|29,251
|993,799
|6,201
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|323,165
|400,026
|201,264
|59,732
|984,187
|15,813
|2-A Division II
|Irwin County
|103,548
|219,609
|404,049
|195,122
|922,328
|77,672
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|13,911
|54,806
|171,397
|373,792
|613,906
|386,094
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|5,941
|27,907
|104,615
|315,516
|453,979
|546,021
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|22
|419
|4,773
|26,587
|31,801
|968,199
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-A Division II
|Metter
|470,406
|283,016
|142,936
|64,061
|960,419
|39,581
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|394,436
|363,135
|156,437
|60,913
|974,921
|25,079
|3-A Division II
|Screven County
|62,854
|130,341
|204,285
|219,667
|617,147
|382,853
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|34,843
|111,316
|243,797
|259,209
|649,165
|350,835
|3-A Division II
|Bryan County
|33,081
|85,736
|152,642
|212,984
|484,443
|515,557
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|4,353
|26,271
|99,083
|178,165
|307,872
|692,128
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|27
|176
|759
|4,615
|5,577
|994,423
|3-A Division II
|Claxton
|-
|9
|58
|366
|433
|999,567
|3-A Division II
|Savannah
|-
|-
|3
|20
|23
|999,977
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|570,849
|247,027
|110,929
|47,654
|976,459
|23,541
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|214,170
|298,957
|232,352
|149,353
|894,832
|105,168
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|94,447
|187,351
|240,959
|235,587
|758,344
|241,656
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|93,196
|184,155
|245,010
|238,520
|760,881
|239,119
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|21,902
|61,202
|117,457
|203,398
|403,959
|596,041
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|5,423
|21,120
|52,182
|119,824
|198,549
|801,451
|4-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|13
|188
|1,111
|5,664
|6,976
|993,024
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|913,680
|79,502
|5,555
|1,179
|999,916
|84
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|57,223
|494,691
|262,411
|119,341
|933,666
|66,334
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|14,201
|183,667
|288,048
|281,412
|767,328
|232,672
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|11,099
|156,378
|276,228
|301,522
|745,227
|254,773
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|3,797
|85,543
|165,014
|285,477
|539,831
|460,169
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|-
|219
|2,744
|11,069
|14,032
|985,968
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|532,283
|288,262
|133,433
|39,937
|993,915
|6,085
|6-A Division II
|Crawford County
|286,216
|397,517
|249,791
|45,274
|978,798
|21,202
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|160,432
|244,420
|328,177
|185,836
|918,865
|81,135
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|18,275
|47,888
|208,853
|437,102
|712,118
|287,882
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|1,961
|10,514
|36,963
|138,778
|188,216
|811,784
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|833
|11,399
|42,779
|152,932
|207,943
|792,057
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|4
|141
|145
|999,855
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|764,466
|185,513
|38,515
|11,273
|999,767
|233
|7-A Division II
|Manchester
|147,264
|426,041
|263,771
|153,159
|990,235
|9,765
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|49,068
|215,868
|385,686
|318,543
|969,165
|30,835
|7-A Division II
|Trion
|39,143
|170,910
|304,903
|427,844
|942,800
|57,200
|7-A Division II
|Greenville
|59
|1,668
|7,125
|89,181
|98,033
|901,967
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|920,845
|72,756
|5,015
|1,295
|999,911
|89
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|46,506
|396,765
|283,266
|171,117
|897,654
|102,346
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|17,323
|254,547
|288,696
|250,487
|811,053
|188,947
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|9,179
|171,089
|238,698
|281,286
|700,252
|299,748
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|6,147
|104,843
|184,325
|295,815
|591,130
|408,870
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8-AA
|3-1
|75.76
|1,000,000
|920,265
|730,782
|511,290
|333,862
|2.00
|Hebron Christian
|8-AA
|2-1
|73.46
|1,000,000
|888,618
|630,046
|390,913
|219,313
|3.56
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|4-0
|72.74
|1,000,000
|893,073
|680,640
|405,918
|216,860
|3.61
|Fellowship Christian
|5-A Division I
|3-1
|71.09
|1,000,000
|866,302
|644,663
|393,932
|178,795
|4.59
|Savannah Christian
|3-A Division I
|3-2
|61.88
|1,000,000
|530,860
|219,242
|66,339
|15,090
|65.27
|Athens Academy
|8-A Division I
|3-1
|59.21
|1,000,000
|543,221
|191,544
|48,747
|8,730
|113.55
|Holy Innocents
|5-AA
|3-1
|60.00
|1,000,000
|423,617
|157,712
|42,143
|8,063
|123.02
|Lovett
|5-AA
|3-1
|58.00
|1,000,000
|357,285
|116,227
|26,392
|4,181
|238.18
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAA
|3-1
|57.19
|1,000,000
|412,217
|126,951
|26,910
|3,935
|253.13
|Aquinas
|4-AAA
|3-0
|56.35
|1,000,000
|459,720
|129,083
|25,691
|3,496
|285.04
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|2-AAA
|2-2
|58.55
|1,000,000
|192,466
|76,111
|17,314
|2,962
|336.61
|Whitefield Academy
|5-A Division I
|3-1
|54.93
|1,000,000
|474,978
|115,864
|20,265
|2,304
|433.03
|Wesleyan
|5-A Division I
|3-1
|55.26
|1,000,000
|303,493
|78,904
|14,018
|1,758
|567.83
|Landmark Christian
|5-A Division I
|4-0
|49.64
|1,000,000
|280,034
|41,127
|4,515
|307
|3,256.33
|North Cobb Christian
|7-AA
|3-2
|51.37
|1,000,000
|128,111
|26,965
|3,297
|258
|3,874.97
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division I
|2-2
|45.18
|1,000,000
|151,159
|16,857
|1,285
|46
|21,738.13
|Savannah Country Day
|3-A Division I
|1-3
|46.61
|1,000,000
|54,113
|7,859
|572
|29
|34,481.76
|Darlington
|6-A Division I
|2-2
|43.24
|1,000,000
|45,355
|4,418
|248
|6
|166,665.67
|Mount Paran Christian
|5-A Division I
|2-2
|42.51
|1,000,000
|44,585
|3,469
|173
|4
|249,999.00
|Mount Vernon
|5-A Division I
|1-3
|38.73
|1,000,000
|13,189
|1,002
|29
|1
|999,999.00
|King's Ridge Christian
|5-A Division I
|4-0
|34.77
|1,000,000
|13,396
|487
|8
|-
|-
|Providence Christian
|8-A Division I
|1-3
|31.80
|1,000,000
|3,676
|44
|1
|-
|-
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|5-A Division I
|1-3
|21.33
|1,000,000
|267
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|5-A Division I
|2-3
|3.90
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|5-A Division I
|Fellowship Christian
|494,477
|903,020
|999,964
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|150,541
|978,213
|999,999
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AA
|Prince Avenue Christian
|141,899
|939,093
|999,535
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AA
|Hebron Christian
|78,338
|883,865
|996,900
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAA
|Aquinas
|63,814
|452,329
|990,675
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|41,981
|661,508
|997,950
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Landmark Christian
|21,237
|364,954
|997,066
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Wesleyan
|5,047
|153,859
|927,289
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Savannah Christian
|1,349
|393,751
|974,855
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|550
|428,093
|932,678
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Lovett
|285
|269,766
|888,620
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Holy Innocents
|271
|331,906
|886,416
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Athens Academy
|128
|666,079
|949,609
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|41
|9,802
|721,191
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Paran Christian
|30
|73,992
|603,020
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division I
|Christian Heritage
|8
|385,104
|766,393
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|2
|2,419
|37,594
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Darlington
|1
|67,862
|242,408
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|1
|5,631
|275,610
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|-
|15,925
|763,443
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Savannah Country Day
|-
|12,072
|47,128
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Providence Christian
|-
|746
|1,600
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|-
|8
|48
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Walker
|-
|3
|9
|1,000,000
|-