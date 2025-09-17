AJC Varsity

Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 6: 3 teams emerge as favorites

The simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie-breaker.

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Buford
Grayson
Grayson
Colquitt County
Lowndes
Buford
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Grayson
Douglas County
Colquitt County
Hillgrove
Valdosta
Grayson
Harrison
Douglas County
Colquitt County
Norcross
Hillgrove
Denmark
Reg 1, #3
8
86.27
5-0
Valdosta
Reg 8, #2
11
81.02
2-2
Collins Hill
Reg 7, #4
27
69.25
2-2
Parkview
Reg 4, #1
2
104.07
4-0
Grayson
Reg 5, #3
18
75.43
4-1
North Paulding
Reg 3, #2
17
77.28
4-0
Harrison
Reg 6, #4
34
62.73
2-2
North Atlanta
Reg 2, #1
4
93.06
3-2
Douglas County
Reg 8, #3
15
77.73
2-2
Mill Creek
Reg 1, #2
6
87.54
2-1
Colquitt County
Reg 4, #4
29
66.29
2-2
South Gwinnett
Reg 7, #1
16
77.53
3-1
Norcross
Reg 3, #3
13
78.77
4-0
Hillgrove
Reg 5, #2
28
67.13
1-4
Marietta
Reg 2, #4
33
63.50
0-4
East Coweta
Reg 6, #1
25
71.37
2-2
Denmark
McEachern
Lowndes
Carrollton
Buford
West Forsyth
McEachern
Newton
Lowndes
Carrollton
North Cobb
North Gwinnett
Buford
Reg 2, #3
20
74.13
2-3
Westlake
Reg 6, #2
19
74.37
3-1
West Forsyth
Reg 5, #4
22
73.89
2-3
Walton
Reg 3, #1
9
85.70
4-0
McEachern
Reg 4, #3
12
79.80
2-2
Newton
Reg 7, #2
26
70.06
3-1
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 8, #4
35
62.72
2-2
Dacula
Reg 1, #1
7
86.76
5-0
Lowndes
Reg 6, #3
32
64.06
1-3
Lambert
Reg 2, #2
3
100.13
5-0
Carrollton
Reg 3, #4
36
62.52
3-1
Campbell
Reg 5, #1
14
78.18
3-2
North Cobb
Reg 7, #3
5
91.11
3-1
North Gwinnett
Reg 4, #2
24
71.52
2-2
Archer
Reg 1, #4
10
83.49
4-0
Camden County
Reg 8, #1
1
105.88
4-0
Buford

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Buford8-AAAAAA4-0105.88999,999878,495727,698663,995433,8531.30
Grayson4-AAAAAA4-0104.07999,998869,913604,748530,902298,9952.34
Carrollton2-AAAAAA5-0100.13999,998918,797404,112327,417157,1795.36
Douglas County2-AAAAAA3-293.06999,960826,194238,562147,47643,78821.84
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAA3-191.11999,412645,110541,308128,18133,20929.11
Colquitt County1-AAAAAA2-187.54940,812377,660252,90445,6009,122108.63
McEachern3-AAAAAA4-085.70999,873536,917259,06240,4666,957142.74
Lowndes1-AAAAAA5-086.76912,869295,534190,34233,4026,321157.20
Valdosta1-AAAAAA5-086.27917,111291,196185,06031,4585,677175.15
Camden County1-AAAAAA4-083.49833,294169,49294,33913,0951,873532.90
Hillgrove3-AAAAAA4-078.77997,207284,12977,0786,0875611,781.53
Collins Hill8-AAAAAA2-281.02994,13181,85636,4334,8015061,975.28
Newton4-AAAAAA2-279.80991,69995,65632,0475,1484512,216.29
North Cobb5-AAAAAA3-278.18990,913220,89637,7754,2743372,966.36
Harrison3-AAAAAA4-077.28998,411257,66059,8373,9873123,204.13
Norcross7-AAAAAA3-177.53941,412126,19554,9073,6902903,447.28
Mill Creek8-AAAAAA2-277.73987,25256,24023,4471,8631297,750.94
West Forsyth6-AAAAAA3-174.37989,680246,75347,7942,1041257,999.00
North Paulding5-AAAAAA4-175.43969,852157,14525,4021,7311178,546.01
Westlake2-AAAAAA2-374.13993,600200,30136,7791,6639110,988.01
Walton5-AAAAAA2-373.89907,076103,89617,3577763925,640.03
Denmark6-AAAAAA2-271.37942,692120,95617,7135982245,453.55
Archer4-AAAAAA2-271.52931,81636,0459,5033871376,922.08
Brookwood7-AAAAAA2-272.02718,41322,2815,5352721376,922.08
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAA4-073.95321,55511,6933,4171999111,110.11
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAA3-170.06657,09214,1813,2121265199,999.00
Parkview7-AAAAAA2-269.25598,79510,6092,231923333,332.33
Marietta5-AAAAAA1-467.13804,23233,5703,157741999,999.00
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAA2-266.29837,45911,2672,025461999,999.00
East Coweta2-AAAAAA0-463.50949,04138,7152,212291999,999.00
North Forsyth6-AAAAAA3-165.53791,60024,4781,87134--
Dacula8-AAAAAA2-262.72732,8685,6466559--
Lambert6-AAAAAA1-364.06583,9357,6254447--
North Atlanta6-AAAAAA2-262.73585,1917,8644406--
Etowah5-AAAAAA2-258.22157,4971,060402--
Campbell3-AAAAAA3-162.52851,95011,9084111--
Tift County1-AAAAAA3-265.9274,359449671--
Cherokee5-AAAAAA1-457.48108,613591241--
Wheeler5-AAAAAA1-458.1761,81744831---
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA2-153.85191,19019510---
Grovetown4-AAAAAA3-155.24183,4211707---
Duluth7-AAAAAA2-259.1984,778742---
Mountain View8-AAAAAA0-448.4493,742352---
Alpharetta6-AAAAAA0-452.8165,81626----
South Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-251.9040,68126----
Pebblebrook3-AAAAAA1-346.7580,25121----
Chapel Hill2-AAAAAA1-341.8457,40119----
Rockdale County4-AAAAAA3-047.8752,3858----
Paulding County3-AAAAAA1-344.0366,0495----
South Cobb3-AAAAAA2-237.825,774-----
Heritage (Conyers)4-AAAAAA0-337.473,222-----
Discovery8-AAAAAA0-328.02818-----
Osborne3-AAAAAA0-428.53485-----
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAA0-438.86405-----
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAA0-336.3387-----
Berkmar7-AAAAAA0-430.8411-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAColquitt County342,977264,855201,603131,377940,81259,188
1-AAAAAAValdosta250,035254,683234,555177,838917,11182,889
1-AAAAAALowndes245,353249,019236,945181,552912,86987,131
1-AAAAAACamden County147,178190,233236,381259,502833,294166,706
1-AAAAAARichmond Hill13,66237,26076,921193,712321,555678,445
1-AAAAAATift County7953,95013,59556,01974,359925,641
2-AAAAAACarrollton718,163259,87520,9221,038999,9982
2-AAAAAADouglas County268,708646,70678,1596,387999,96040
2-AAAAAAWestlake12,44985,722676,525218,904993,6006,400
2-AAAAAAEast Coweta6797,668222,376718,318949,04150,959
2-AAAAAAChapel Hill1292,01855,35357,401942,599
3-AAAAAAMcEachern590,626291,597115,6821,968999,873127
3-AAAAAAHillgrove239,753378,726311,34367,385997,2072,793
3-AAAAAAHarrison167,818306,285427,76096,548998,4111,589
3-AAAAAACampbell1,79723,196140,983685,974851,950148,050
3-AAAAAAPebblebrook4531,59278,60280,251919,749
3-AAAAAAPaulding County21412,56863,33866,049933,951
3-AAAAAASouth Cobb-2715,7015,774994,226
3-AAAAAAOsborne--1484485999,515
4-AAAAAAGrayson951,93046,2521,667149999,9982
4-AAAAAANewton39,241673,367224,65354,438991,6998,301
4-AAAAAAArcher7,050189,024443,879291,863931,81668,184
4-AAAAAASouth Gwinnett1,74585,171290,224460,319837,459162,541
4-AAAAAAGrovetown335,68632,164145,538183,421816,579
4-AAAAAARockdale County14957,21344,67652,385947,615
4-AAAAAAHeritage (Conyers)-52003,0173,222996,778
5-AAAAAANorth Cobb577,802298,20287,18227,727990,9139,087
5-AAAAAANorth Paulding308,995315,991232,702112,164969,85230,148
5-AAAAAAMarietta57,069118,864234,230394,069804,232195,768
5-AAAAAAWalton53,058250,066379,938224,014907,07692,924
5-AAAAAAEtowah1,9659,78634,493111,253157,497842,503
5-AAAAAAWheeler7133,75011,76945,58561,817938,183
5-AAAAAACherokee3983,34119,68685,188108,613891,387
6-AAAAAAWest Forsyth566,920281,847107,82633,087989,68010,320
6-AAAAAADenmark287,964337,239208,884108,605942,69257,308
6-AAAAAANorth Forsyth93,709182,245271,747243,899791,600208,400
6-AAAAAANorth Atlanta36,63798,923188,704260,927585,191414,809
6-AAAAAALambert14,19095,458200,580273,707583,935416,065
6-AAAAAAAlpharetta3282,60514,83948,04465,816934,184
6-AAAAAASouth Forsyth2521,6817,37731,37140,681959,319
6-AAAAAAForsyth Central-243360405999,595
7-AAAAAANorth Gwinnett827,907150,14417,6123,749999,412588
7-AAAAAANorcross131,469434,832253,243121,868941,41258,588
7-AAAAAAPeachtree Ridge20,749125,167233,079278,097657,092342,908
7-AAAAAAParkview16,077105,678203,986273,054598,795401,205
7-AAAAAABrookwood3,696182,398270,821261,498718,413281,587
7-AAAAAADuluth1021,78121,25261,64384,778915,222
7-AAAAAAMeadowcreek--78087999,913
7-AAAAAABerkmar---1111999,989
8-AAAAAABuford942,85552,3574,654133999,9991
8-AAAAAACollins Hill38,007529,949370,11856,057994,1315,869
8-AAAAAAMill Creek18,680390,988475,881101,703987,25212,748
8-AAAAAADacula44323,738124,608584,079732,868267,132
8-AAAAAACentral Gwinnett152,51718,419170,239191,190808,810
8-AAAAAAMountain View-4516,31886,97393,742906,258
8-AAAAAADiscovery--2816818999,182

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Hughes
Thomas County Central
Thomas County Central
Milton
Hughes
Gainesville
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Woodward Academy
Thomas County Central
Milton
Sequoyah
Glynn Academy
Woodward Academy
Northgate
Thomas County Central
Brunswick
Milton
Lovejoy
Sequoyah
Reg 1, #3
23
59.15
2-2
Glynn Academy
Reg 8, #2
29
56.99
1-3
Clarke Central
Reg 7, #4
15
71.10
3-1
Lanier
Reg 4, #1
10
78.13
2-2
Woodward Academy
Reg 5, #3
26
57.90
3-0
New Manchester
Reg 3, #2
17
69.03
4-0
Northgate
Reg 6, #4
18
67.95
4-1
River Ridge
Reg 2, #1
2
98.77
5-0
Thomas County Central
Reg 8, #3
31
54.53
3-2
Habersham Central
Reg 1, #2
12
76.40
3-1
Brunswick
Reg 4, #4
42
48.02
2-2
Arabia Mountain
Reg 7, #1
3
96.92
3-1
Milton
Reg 3, #3
16
70.26
4-0
Lovejoy
Reg 5, #2
20
66.29
2-2
East Paulding
Reg 2, #4
8
81.95
3-1
Lee County
Reg 6, #1
5
86.93
5-0
Sequoyah
Hughes
Roswell
Houston County
Gainesville
Coffee
Hughes
Roswell
Effingham County
Houston County
Rome
Gainesville
Jackson County
Reg 2, #3
11
77.83
2-2
Coffee
Reg 6, #2
14
71.53
4-1
Sprayberry
Reg 5, #4
30
56.93
2-2
South Paulding
Reg 3, #1
1
100.64
4-0
Hughes
Reg 4, #3
49
43.03
1-3
Chamblee
Reg 7, #2
4
87.28
3-1
Roswell
Reg 8, #4
45
45.99
2-3
Winder-Barrow
Reg 1, #1
21
62.02
2-2
Effingham County
Reg 6, #3
22
61.33
4-1
Woodstock
Reg 2, #2
7
83.68
5-0
Houston County
Reg 3, #4
19
66.53
3-1
Newnan
Reg 5, #1
9
81.47
2-2
Rome
Reg 7, #3
6
85.83
3-1
Gainesville
Reg 4, #2
34
52.68
0-4
Shiloh
Reg 1, #4
36
50.23
1-2
Bradwell Institute
Reg 8, #1
13
71.57
3-1
Jackson County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Hughes3-AAAAA4-0100.64999,998905,111751,458630,181393,6671.54
Thomas County Central2-AAAAA5-098.77999,884925,843843,632550,953311,1032.21
Milton7-AAAAA3-196.92999,784967,340699,051405,709208,8693.79
Roswell7-AAAAA3-187.28994,437833,041362,976116,89329,58232.80
Gainesville7-AAAAA3-185.83989,576800,370331,20388,86519,81449.47
Sequoyah6-AAAAA5-086.93999,871635,017214,67169,81217,30256.80
Houston County2-AAAAA5-083.68986,827381,373191,50543,3807,642129.86
Rome5-AAAAA2-281.47999,851424,005198,40630,8244,704211.59
Lee County2-AAAAA3-181.95978,800294,970123,14325,2293,813261.26
Woodward Academy4-AAAAA2-278.13999,986600,822100,00818,1771,917520.65
Coffee2-AAAAA2-277.83936,261179,56648,3907,2177801,281.05
Brunswick1-AAAAA3-176.40999,805217,40120,2495,4734862,056.61
Jackson County8-AAAAA3-171.57999,798212,68142,2772,5611287,811.50
Lanier7-AAAAA3-171.10845,750240,55729,1581,9098711,493.25
Lovejoy3-AAAAA4-070.26974,80471,66912,2499203826,314.79
Sprayberry6-AAAAA4-171.53934,12626,6696,3525022737,036.04
Northgate3-AAAAA4-069.03977,80763,27710,4567862638,460.54
River Ridge6-AAAAA4-167.95776,53618,3823,5992169111,110.11
East Paulding5-AAAAA2-266.29921,12131,5002,5301553333,332.33
Newnan3-AAAAA3-166.53777,74625,8762,8091211999,999.00
Effingham County1-AAAAA2-262.02932,55935,7382,074671999,999.00
Seckinger7-AAAAA3-158.39169,7549,32231981999,999.00
Glynn Academy1-AAAAA2-259.15771,97523,56885918--
Woodstock6-AAAAA4-161.33858,5065,7435459--
Clarke Central8-AAAAA1-356.99972,31828,8078268--
New Manchester5-AAAAA3-057.90681,2123,1281632--
South Paulding5-AAAAA2-256.93618,2332,1201312--
Habersham Central8-AAAAA3-254.53979,02614,4773521--
Villa Rica5-AAAAA1-358.02690,7913,2571821--
Creekview6-AAAAA2-357.58422,8061,2301361--
Statesboro1-AAAAA2-252.81441,0534,40379---
Shiloh4-AAAAA0-452.68799,9072,92474---
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA1-250.23427,1053,21841---
Dunwoody4-AAAAA2-249.81710,2751,54924---
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA2-248.02680,20294018---
Veterans2-AAAAA2-257.4481,41366915---
Dutchtown3-AAAAA0-454.04142,79933812---
Evans1-AAAAA1-348.31224,9791,0118---
Greenbrier1-AAAAA1-249.01127,6015987---
McIntosh3-AAAAA2-251.74124,3932167---
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA2-345.99796,5858585---
South Effingham1-AAAAA1-243.3271,258941---
Chamblee4-AAAAA1-343.03440,219120----
Decatur4-AAAAA0-445.41227,091115----
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAA2-242.06127,20335----
Northside (Warner Robins)2-AAAAA0-449.8616,81530----
Loganville8-AAAAA0-538.31177,1379----
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAA1-346.5733,1677----
Alexander5-AAAAA1-346.2532,5383----
Tri-Cities4-AAAAA0-433.9615,1171----
Lassiter6-AAAAA3-248.883,8351----
Lakeside (Evans)1-AAAAA0-441.833,6651----
Alcovy8-AAAAA0-432.2354,258-----
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA1-345.0723,087-----
Apalachee8-AAAAA1-433.3720,878-----
Pope6-AAAAA0-541.572,673-----
Banneker3-AAAAA1-336.802,306-----
Riverwood6-AAAAA1-441.821,647-----
Chattahoochee7-AAAAA1-331.52381-----
Johns Creek7-AAAAA0-431.10318-----
Morrow3-AAAAA1-332.33147-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAABrunswick957,52836,7594,4621,056999,805195
1-AAAAAGlynn Academy28,207243,777275,663224,328771,975228,025
1-AAAAAEffingham County6,765579,956242,065103,773932,55967,441
1-AAAAAStatesboro4,17660,818137,814238,245441,053558,947
1-AAAAABradwell Institute2,75635,607204,371184,371427,105572,895
1-AAAAAGreenbrier40012,81241,24173,148127,601872,399
1-AAAAASouth Effingham914,88919,71546,56371,258928,742
1-AAAAAEvans7525,24873,717125,939224,979775,021
1-AAAAALakeside (Evans)21349522,5773,665996,335
2-AAAAAThomas County Central823,301146,10622,9727,505999,884116
2-AAAAAHouston County90,075410,208315,495171,049986,82713,173
2-AAAAALee County57,039291,007356,544274,210978,80021,200
2-AAAAACoffee29,553151,165295,008460,535936,26163,739
2-AAAAAVeterans321,4128,55271,41781,413918,587
2-AAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)-1021,42915,28416,815983,185
3-AAAAAHughes968,19029,7321,909167999,9982
3-AAAAALovejoy16,210399,423366,185192,986974,80425,196
3-AAAAANorthgate13,606517,277390,31156,613977,80722,193
3-AAAAANewnan1,93944,665196,998534,144777,746222,254
3-AAAAAMcIntosh295,89524,95493,515124,393875,607
3-AAAAADutchtown262,99219,449120,332142,799857,201
3-AAAAABanneker-161872,1032,306997,694
3-AAAAAMorrow--7140147999,853
4-AAAAAWoodward Academy978,57319,8681,390155999,98614
4-AAAAADunwoody10,681251,896242,821204,877710,275289,725
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain7,500216,630235,412220,660680,202319,798
4-AAAAAShiloh1,447368,758254,877174,825799,907200,093
4-AAAAAChamblee1,18989,376148,363201,291440,219559,781
4-AAAAADecatur50640,62078,458107,507227,091772,909
4-AAAAALakeside (Atlanta)10212,27135,64779,183127,203872,797
4-AAAAATri-Cities25813,03211,50215,117984,883
5-AAAAARome959,52835,3383,9461,039999,851149
5-AAAAANew Manchester15,051152,114246,150267,897681,212318,788
5-AAAAAVilla Rica12,912162,155252,907262,817690,791309,209
5-AAAAASouth Paulding8,589116,405219,436273,803618,233381,767
5-AAAAAEast Paulding3,862530,142258,640128,477921,12178,879
5-AAAAAAlexander271,4716,96924,07132,538967,462
5-AAAAALithia Springs169574,88817,22623,087976,913
5-AAAAAKennesaw Mountain151,4187,06424,67033,167966,833
6-AAAAASequoyah941,44751,1385,4881,798999,871129
6-AAAAARiver Ridge26,861149,864232,005367,806776,536223,464
6-AAAAAWoodstock24,146243,220362,962228,178858,506141,494
6-AAAAASprayberry4,086503,152284,987141,901934,12665,874
6-AAAAACreekview3,45952,547113,131253,669422,806577,194
6-AAAAAPope123152,3552,673997,327
6-AAAAARiverwood-453541,2481,647998,353
6-AAAAALassiter-327583,0453,835996,165
7-AAAAAMilton679,793241,83970,2707,882999,784216
7-AAAAARoswell189,316394,355343,98266,784994,4375,563
7-AAAAAGainesville126,122335,255425,517102,682989,57610,424
7-AAAAALanier4,71526,785147,028667,222845,750154,250
7-AAAAASeckinger541,76613,198154,736169,754830,246
7-AAAAAJohns Creek--3315318999,682
7-AAAAAChattahoochee--2379381999,619
8-AAAAAJackson County814,144154,98326,2214,450999,798202
8-AAAAAClarke Central114,843442,056303,425111,994972,31827,682
8-AAAAAHabersham Central61,372324,763435,202157,689979,02620,974
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow9,45273,309204,731509,093796,585203,415
8-AAAAALoganville1473,29719,304154,389177,137822,863
8-AAAAAAlcovy319687,50445,75554,258945,742
8-AAAAAApalachee116243,61316,63020,878979,122

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
North Oconee
Creekside
Creekside
Cartersville
Ware County
North Oconee
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Creekside
Stockbridge
Cartersville
Blessed Trinity
Perry
Creekside
Jonesboro
Stockbridge
Benedictine
Cartersville
Southwest DeKalb
Blessed Trinity
Reg 1, #3
11
71.17
2-2
Perry
Reg 8, #2
28
55.85
3-1
Madison County
Reg 7, #4
39
49.68
2-3
Cedartown
Reg 4, #1
2
91.48
4-0
Creekside
Reg 5, #3
36
51.67
3-0
Lithonia
Reg 3, #2
15
68.38
2-2
Jonesboro
Reg 6, #4
31
53.48
2-3
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 2, #1
13
69.76
4-1
Stockbridge
Reg 8, #3
27
56.03
4-0
Walnut Grove
Reg 1, #2
6
82.21
1-2
Benedictine
Reg 4, #4
45
46.67
1-3
Pace Academy
Reg 7, #1
4
85.69
5-0
Cartersville
Reg 3, #3
24
56.38
2-2
Harris County
Reg 5, #2
22
58.96
3-1
Southwest DeKalb
Reg 2, #4
21
59.20
3-2
Hampton
Reg 6, #1
5
84.42
3-1
Blessed Trinity
Central (Carrollton)
Ware County
Marist
North Oconee
Cambridge
Central (Carrollton)
Cass
Ware County
Kell
Marist
Mays
North Oconee
Reg 2, #3
14
68.45
4-1
Ola
Reg 6, #2
10
71.55
4-1
Cambridge
Reg 5, #4
32
53.36
2-2
Tucker
Reg 3, #1
8
76.95
4-0
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 4, #3
37
51.28
4-0
M.L. King
Reg 7, #2
9
71.57
4-1
Cass
Reg 8, #4
17
66.38
2-2
Eastside
Reg 1, #1
3
85.88
4-0
Ware County
Reg 6, #3
12
70.14
3-2
Kell
Reg 2, #2
16
66.66
4-1
Locust Grove
Reg 3, #4
40
49.67
1-3
Northside (Columbus)
Reg 5, #1
7
82.13
2-1
Marist
Reg 7, #3
29
55.05
2-3
Allatoona
Reg 4, #2
26
56.06
1-3
Mays
Reg 1, #4
18
66.08
2-2
Warner Robins
Reg 8, #1
1
97.11
4-0
North Oconee

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
North Oconee8-AAAA4-097.11999,996952,219842,919718,032523,3100.91
Creekside4-AAAA4-091.48999,999880,378820,675583,838261,6262.82
Ware County1-AAAA4-085.88999,174672,288504,724159,25762,30215.05
Cartersville7-AAAA5-085.69999,979640,274427,882165,50953,79317.59
Blessed Trinity6-AAAA3-184.42999,780806,078417,194149,62844,27921.58
Marist5-AAAA2-182.13999,892767,555148,59673,66122,94642.58
Benedictine1-AAAA1-282.21996,788475,488307,37082,02422,47443.50
Central (Carrollton)3-AAAA4-076.95997,778616,800192,45831,4315,995165.81
Cass7-AAAA4-171.57998,005197,45076,2417,0307791,282.70
Cambridge6-AAAA4-171.55987,154279,45049,4435,8086131,630.32
Perry1-AAAA2-271.17948,23888,24335,7875,1544852,060.86
Stockbridge2-AAAA4-169.76914,016271,98429,5564,3313642,746.25
Kell6-AAAA3-270.14985,082232,50335,5283,6513612,769.08
Jonesboro3-AAAA2-268.38969,622331,86038,7733,8382633,801.28
Ola2-AAAA4-168.45972,564193,18321,7522,3121785,616.98
Locust Grove2-AAAA4-166.66976,977206,80116,3191,8341128,927.57
Eastside8-AAAA2-266.38935,72429,5069,0769894920,407.16
Warner Robins1-AAAA2-266.08862,31730,5728,3478224820,832.33
Jones County2-AAAA3-264.99607,34470,9086,1124741952,630.58
Harris County3-AAAA2-256.38621,81425,047785212499,999.00
St. Pius X5-AAAA4-058.17877,43447,6441,843671999,999.00
Hampton2-AAAA3-259.20416,37815,033802271999,999.00
Southwest DeKalb5-AAAA3-158.96876,15154,7272,307103--
Flowery Branch8-AAAA3-159.41723,0196,5071,06744--
Mays4-AAAA1-356.06982,2258,33585429--
Griffin3-AAAA2-256.10587,05020,90064328--
Allatoona7-AAAA2-355.05884,4126,42858516--
Starr's Mill3-AAAA0-454.83556,00515,9154429--
Walnut Grove8-AAAA4-056.03562,6812,6863276--
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA2-353.48615,77715,8512985--
Lithonia5-AAAA3-051.67854,67012,9342835--
Madison County8-AAAA3-155.85569,9702,6032815--
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAA1-349.67262,5022,267343--
Tucker5-AAAA2-253.36377,1546,5581672--
Hiram7-AAAA1-452.63592,6761,7471312--
M.L. King4-AAAA4-051.28883,5862,6931651--
Maynard Jackson4-AAAA3-150.10653,2571,094691--
Cedartown7-AAAA2-349.68286,307398211--
Pace Academy4-AAAA1-346.67465,436331151--
Dalton7-AAAA0-545.82219,548149121--
Centennial6-AAAA4-149.38412,2074,99954---
New Hampstead1-AAAA1-452.13129,88134830---
Eagle's Landing2-AAAA3-252.7380,48285124---
East Forsyth8-AAAA3-148.91177,4721837---
Eagle's Landing Christian2-AAAA2-349.3327,6441391---
Wayne County1-AAAA0-547.0263,602691---
Woodland (Stockbridge)2-AAAA3-244.454,56711----
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-441.4931,13810----
Druid Hills5-AAAA2-234.5814,1372----
Midtown4-AAAA1-327.3813,8931----
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAA0-334.1119,073-----
Mundy's Mill3-AAAA0-434.015,229-----
Forest Park4-AAAA1-221.101,509-----
Northview5-AAAA0-423.70404-----
North Springs5-AAAA0-423.00158-----
Drew4-AAAA0-415.3595-----
McDonough2-AAAA1-438.8628-----
Union Grove2-AAAA0-533.90------
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA1-415.38------
Clarkston5-AAAA0-48.66------
Cross Keys5-AAAA0-5-18.92------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAWare County610,085303,40469,87015,815999,174826
1-AAAABenedictine327,251465,903163,50340,131996,7883,212
1-AAAAPerry46,955165,848471,814263,621948,23851,762
1-AAAAWarner Robins15,58162,223266,280518,233862,317137,683
1-AAAANew Hampstead1212,21120,092107,457129,881870,119
1-AAAAWayne County74118,44154,74363,602936,398
2-AAAAStockbridge378,973257,607156,176121,260914,01685,984
2-AAAALocust Grove341,552385,256184,24565,924976,97723,023
2-AAAAOla200,542236,105405,075130,842972,56427,436
2-AAAAJones County72,39763,968144,273326,706607,344392,656
2-AAAAHampton6,41253,90095,248260,818416,378583,622
2-AAAAEagle's Landing852,68311,11666,59880,482919,518
2-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)211996393,7084,567995,433
2-AAAAEagle's Landing Christian182813,22724,11827,644972,356
2-AAAAMcDonough-112628999,972
2-AAAAUnion Grove-----1,000,000
3-AAAACentral (Carrollton)707,123239,24642,6568,753997,7782,222
3-AAAAJonesboro247,950487,229175,93658,507969,62230,378
3-AAAAHarris County18,00098,236248,750256,828621,814378,186
3-AAAAGriffin14,46579,892229,141263,552587,050412,950
3-AAAAStarr's Mill10,66074,870217,939252,536556,005443,995
3-AAAANorthside (Columbus)1,80120,47184,864155,366262,502737,498
3-AAAAMundy's Mill1567144,4585,229994,771
4-AAAACreekside983,82415,62352230999,9991
4-AAAAMays11,104568,997292,645109,479982,22517,775
4-AAAAM.L. King3,731296,377375,800207,678883,586116,414
4-AAAAMaynard Jackson1,09296,736185,738369,691653,257346,743
4-AAAAPace Academy24921,992142,531300,664465,436534,564
4-AAAAMidtown-2652,60511,02313,893986,107
4-AAAAForest Park-101581,3411,509998,491
4-AAAADrew--19495999,905
5-AAAAMarist924,25368,4796,0311,129999,892108
5-AAAASouthwest DeKalb36,512344,918305,397189,324876,151123,849
5-AAAASt. Pius X28,242353,988301,031194,173877,434122,566
5-AAAALithonia8,044180,155291,078375,393854,670145,330
5-AAAATucker2,94852,29194,158227,757377,154622,846
5-AAAADruid Hills11662,28111,68914,137985,863
5-AAAANorthview-321380404999,596
5-AAAANorth Springs--3155158999,842
5-AAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
5-AAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
6-AAAABlessed Trinity758,120188,72648,8404,094999,780220
6-AAAACambridge134,968400,670382,34769,169987,15412,846
6-AAAAKell104,422381,015424,08075,565985,08214,918
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)2,05822,12098,039493,560615,777384,223
6-AAAACentennial4327,46946,694357,612412,207587,793
7-AAAACartersville828,743165,2925,608336999,97921
7-AAAACass166,759736,61385,5739,060998,0051,995
7-AAAAAllatoona3,41476,824542,441261,733884,412115,588
7-AAAAHiram9577,924254,582329,213592,676407,324
7-AAAACedartown1197,23035,947243,011286,307713,693
7-AAAADalton86,05473,059140,427219,548780,452
7-AAAAWoodland (Cartersville)-632,79016,22019,073980,927
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield-----1,000,000
8-AAAANorth Oconee977,40322,22933430999,9964
8-AAAAEastside17,950558,332248,112111,330935,72464,276
8-AAAAFlowery Branch2,950195,635278,782245,652723,019276,981
8-AAAAWalnut Grove861107,762203,394250,664562,681437,319
8-AAAAMadison County79098,311208,278262,591569,970430,030
8-AAAAEast Forsyth4516,62554,162106,640177,472822,528
8-AAAACedar Shoals11,1066,93823,09331,138968,862

Class AAA Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Jefferson
Peach County
Jefferson
Sandy Creek
Peach County
Calhoun
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Jefferson
LaGrange
Oconee County
Sandy Creek
Jefferson
Troup
Pickens
LaGrange
Harlem
Oconee County
Cairo
Sandy Creek
#1
1
82.39
4-1
Jefferson
#32
30
54.69
1-2
Monroe
#17
31
54.66
3-1
Heritage (Ringgold)
#16
5
72.91
3-0
Troup
#9
17
60.51
4-0
Pickens
#24
38
49.37
3-1
Liberty County
#25
37
51.61
3-1
Northwest Whitfield
#8
4
74.30
4-1
LaGrange
#5
15
60.72
3-0
Harlem
#28
19
59.85
3-1
Upson-Lee
#21
25
56.38
4-0
Westside (Augusta)
#12
14
61.91
3-2
Oconee County
#13
9
65.97
2-2
Cairo
#20
18
60.01
1-2
Whitewater
#29
23
57.42
3-1
Monroe Area
#4
2
80.71
4-0
Sandy Creek
Stephenson
Peach County
Calhoun
North Hall
Stephenson
Jenkins
West Laurens
Peach County
Calhoun
Gilmer
Douglass
North Hall
#3
8
66.08
5-0
Stephenson
#30
33
53.48
2-2
Baldwin
#19
13
62.09
3-1
Cedar Grove
#14
11
63.65
3-1
Jenkins
#11
22
57.66
4-0
West Laurens
#22
36
52.26
2-2
Southeast Bulloch
#27
29
55.09
2-2
Luella
#6
3
75.21
4-0
Peach County
#7
7
71.39
2-2
Calhoun
#26
32
54.22
2-2
Lumpkin County
#23
28
55.29
2-1
Westover
#10
27
55.96
3-1
Gilmer
#15
12
62.94
2-2
Douglass
#18
16
60.71
4-1
Cherokee Bluff
#31
42
45.25
3-1
Long County
#2
10
63.79
4-0
North Hall

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Jefferson8-AAA4-182.391,000,000847,429697,856550,334379,5791.63
Sandy Creek2-AAA4-080.71999,989840,510667,850496,213302,9532.30
Peach County1-AAA4-075.21999,583729,480505,314247,452108,6898.20
LaGrange2-AAA4-174.30999,662561,405289,312159,61065,25514.32
Troup2-AAA3-072.91997,351531,505280,243138,98951,48718.42
Calhoun7-AAA2-271.39999,775643,240372,100145,29848,22219.74
Stephenson5-AAA5-066.08999,723406,027169,19751,70710,81891.44
Cairo1-AAA2-265.97975,054335,827142,01239,3318,332119.02
North Hall6-AAA4-063.79999,718345,822127,69133,5405,545179.34
Jenkins3-AAA3-163.65999,804325,706115,79326,5464,579217.39
Douglass5-AAA2-262.94975,365261,55889,39119,0513,088322.83
Cedar Grove5-AAA3-162.09987,470233,32574,72515,6022,331428.00
Oconee County8-AAA3-261.91987,142210,42466,38112,9131,965507.91
Harlem4-AAA3-060.72997,369256,98776,81314,3061,896526.43
Pickens6-AAA4-060.51999,426230,41066,05113,4471,693589.67
Cherokee Bluff8-AAA4-160.71982,900173,94848,5149,0251,184843.59
West Laurens4-AAA4-057.66969,510135,55131,1624,2724022,486.56
Upson-Lee2-AAA3-159.85572,18275,15119,3953,0613592,784.52
Whitewater2-AAA1-260.01468,10462,01116,0042,6753123,204.13
Westside (Augusta)4-AAA4-056.38984,964112,87623,6342,9662753,635.36
Monroe Area8-AAA3-157.42922,12589,87420,2922,6742374,218.41
Gilmer7-AAA3-155.96987,890101,64819,4692,4111885,318.15
Mary Persons2-AAA3-058.44472,62950,91611,5811,7701675,987.02
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAA3-154.66986,44480,45713,6581,4301039,707.74
Luella5-AAA2-255.09781,94359,41710,7691,1469110,988.01
Westover1-AAA2-155.29724,25647,4818,9251,0106714,924.37
Lumpkin County6-AAA2-254.22776,08648,6637,9618054721,275.60
Monroe1-AAA1-254.69620,86728,1945,7116304024,999.00
Baldwin4-AAA2-253.48656,98536,1525,5455243627,776.78
Southeast Bulloch3-AAA2-252.26860,30537,2425,1203971855,554.56
Northwest Whitfield7-AAA3-151.61871,17438,5195,0664221662,499.00
Bainbridge1-AAA0-553.14518,28911,8091,8811971376,922.08
Liberty County3-AAA3-149.37960,42924,2602,4751401099,999.00
North Clayton5-AAA4-148.65403,1248,581883583333,332.33
Long County3-AAA3-145.25436,8424,39929214--
Richmond Academy4-AAA1-346.90187,4792,86525810--
Dougherty1-AAA1-446.97204,2811,0951107--
Chestatee6-AAA2-244.90230,9452,1171446--
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAA1-343.94326,4722,4501414--
Spalding2-AAA0-452.376,704267383--
Dawson County6-AAA1-244.01173,4101,227812--
LaFayette7-AAA3-141.49338,5041,579861--
Adairsville7-AAA1-341.32188,985638371--
East Hall8-AAA2-240.91137,21839120---
Beach3-AAA1-237.28170,8563119---
Hephzibah4-AAA1-340.0733,9701176---
White County6-AAA0-439.7654,7801134---
West Hall8-AAA2-233.9733,82210----
Ridgeland7-AAA2-232.6329,17910----
Howard4-AAA1-337.715,4946----
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA1-330.082,970-----
Windsor Forest3-AAA1-325.37368-----
Islands3-AAA1-320.9952-----
Riverdale5-AAA1-423.8619-----
Cross Creek4-AAA1-322.1511-----
Fayette County2-AAA0-428.842-----
Johnson (Gainesville)6-AAA0-311.24------
Groves3-AAA0-49.53------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
8-AAAJefferson826,596958,718998,8411,000,000-
2-AAASandy Creek44,602841,856984,821999,98911
6-AAANorth Hall43,488572,739900,771999,718282
5-AAAStephenson29,207567,785881,394999,723277
6-AAAPickens23,040424,820845,030999,426574
2-AAATroup10,549317,422746,627997,3512,649
4-AAAHarlem8,014485,804794,561997,3692,631
4-AAAWestside (Augusta)2,996189,812479,790984,96415,036
1-AAAPeach County2,199728,406953,431999,583417
7-AAAHeritage (Ringgold)1,902132,080532,058986,44413,556
4-AAAWest Laurens1,661210,022484,178969,51030,490
2-AAALaGrange1,471301,755879,485999,662338
5-AAACedar Grove1,274224,225528,072987,47012,530
7-AAAGilmer1,211115,285517,117987,89012,110
8-AAAOconee County59352,976449,738987,14212,858
7-AAACalhoun513818,720963,803999,775225
8-AAACherokee Bluff46453,992387,862982,90017,100
3-AAAJenkins98276,169890,843999,804196
5-AAADouglass40256,609561,358975,36524,635
1-AAACairo38225,929697,628975,05424,946
7-AAANorthwest Whitfield2938,524226,929871,174128,826
2-AAAMary Persons82,29220,907472,629527,371
8-AAAMonroe Area417,238209,596922,12577,875
5-AAALuella151,031162,400781,943218,057
1-AAAWestover123,949141,968724,256275,744
2-AAAUpson-Lee11,55928,269572,182427,818
6-AAALumpkin County-29,567109,246776,086223,914
4-AAABaldwin-20,31699,335656,985343,015
1-AAAMonroe-15,688114,527620,867379,133
1-AAABainbridge-10,03081,258518,289481,711
3-AAASoutheast Bulloch-8,311106,851860,305139,695
5-AAANorth Clayton-7,51834,630403,124596,876
3-AAALiberty County-4,66850,698960,42939,571
4-AAARichmond Academy-4,38318,111187,479812,521
6-AAADawson County-2,78714,931173,410826,590
2-AAAWhitewater-1,31113,000468,104531,896
1-AAADougherty-1,17916,485204,281795,719
7-AAALaFayette-1,16019,496338,504661,496
7-AAAAdairsville-1,02417,035188,985811,015
6-AAAChestatee-1,02010,255230,945769,055
5-AAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)-5206,048326,472673,528
3-AAALong County-51311,838436,842563,158
6-AAAWhite County-1501,29854,780945,220
8-AAAEast Hall-855,111137,218862,782
4-AAAHephzibah-1918533,970966,030
7-AAARidgeland-1388629,179970,821
4-AAAHoward-111065,494994,506
2-AAASpalding-81186,704993,296
8-AAAWest Hall-246833,822966,178
3-AAABeach--604170,856829,144
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)--32,970997,030
3-AAAWindsor Forest---368999,632
3-AAAIslands---52999,948
5-AAARiverdale---19999,981
4-AAACross Creek---11999,989
2-AAAFayette County---2999,998
3-AAAGroves----1,000,000
5-AAAStone Mountain----1,000,000
6-AAAJohnson (Gainesville)----1,000,000

Class AA Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Carver (Columbus)
Carver (Atlanta)
Morgan County
Carver (Columbus)
Carver (Atlanta)
Rockmart
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Morgan County
Sumter County
Pierce County
Carver (Columbus)
Morgan County
East Jackson
Sumter County
Ringgold
Pierce County
Hapeville Charter
Miller Grove
Carver (Columbus)
#1
6
68.96
5-0
Morgan County
#32
47
14.88
0-4
Butler
#17
25
50.98
3-1
Sonoraville
#16
19
54.85
4-0
East Jackson
#9
9
63.13
4-0
Sumter County
#24
41
32.93
1-4
South Atlanta
#25
18
56.70
2-3
Thomson
#8
14
59.38
4-1
Ringgold
#5
4
72.65
4-0
Pierce County
#28
33
41.66
1-2
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
#21
31
45.46
4-1
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
#12
12
61.35
1-2
Hapeville Charter
#13
30
46.78
4-1
Miller Grove
#20
38
36.31
3-0
Columbus
#29
35
39.96
1-3
Jackson
#4
2
75.64
4-0
Carver (Columbus)
Carver (Atlanta)
Callaway
Laney
Rockmart
Carver (Atlanta)
Appling County
Callaway
Burke County
Columbia
Laney
Cook
Rockmart
#3
5
69.44
4-0
Carver (Atlanta)
#30
23
52.79
1-4
Crisp County
#19
29
47.35
1-3
Spencer
#14
11
62.44
1-3
Appling County
#11
8
64.77
2-2
Callaway
#22
21
53.78
2-3
Stephens County
#27
27
47.84
4-0
Franklin County
#6
10
62.69
4-1
Burke County
#7
22
52.98
0-4
Columbia
#26
32
42.93
1-3
Union County
#23
28
47.66
1-3
Westside (Macon)
#10
17
57.39
4-1
Laney
#15
20
54.52
4-0
North Murray
#18
15
58.35
3-2
Cook
#31
43
29.66
2-3
Redan
#2
7
67.59
3-1
Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Carver (Columbus)1-AA4-075.641,000,000875,071704,396523,892368,3751.71
Pierce County3-AA4-072.65999,920798,276561,471348,423201,5933.96
Carver (Atlanta)5-AA4-069.441,000,000724,917469,250251,890117,9807.48
Morgan County2-AA5-068.961,000,000741,054466,526246,616110,3778.06
Rockmart7-AA3-167.59999,999741,311459,177225,63991,2159.96
Callaway2-AA2-264.77999,748566,759260,310101,46533,95428.45
Sumter County1-AA4-063.13999,995506,633200,11570,53121,06546.47
Burke County4-AA4-162.69999,996489,206190,94065,49618,62452.69
Appling County3-AA1-362.44988,223336,887131,38142,71612,18781.05
Hapeville Charter5-AA1-261.35969,736305,644111,18333,5798,733113.51
Ringgold7-AA4-159.38999,972265,89086,51323,1345,033197.69
Cook3-AA3-258.35978,645216,30763,88914,9553,120319.51
Laney4-AA4-157.39999,998278,63575,70616,5413,024329.69
Thomson4-AA2-356.70999,984217,24453,16511,2571,849539.83
North Murray7-AA4-054.52999,697133,38233,2335,7797591,316.52
East Jackson8-AA4-054.85971,432105,51726,0484,4916571,521.07
Columbia6-AA0-452.98998,883190,70534,1855,0905961,676.85
Stephens County8-AA2-353.78766,13377,97515,1592,3852893,459.21
Crisp County3-AA1-452.79888,44469,50813,8681,9382204,544.45
Sonoraville7-AA3-150.98993,74373,94513,3621,6251755,713.29
Hart County8-AA1-350.88514,06631,9804,8825445617,856.14
Miller Grove6-AA4-146.78995,23882,6458,6326934422,726.27
Spencer1-AA1-347.35964,22239,2764,4773862539,999.00
Westside (Macon)2-AA1-347.66896,60137,5904,2373662441,665.67
Franklin County8-AA4-047.84818,06732,1653,6583141662,499.00
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-AA4-145.46923,87025,1852,4161738124,999.00
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-AA1-241.66569,9927,400439141999,999.00
Jackson2-AA1-339.96549,3334,045227101999,999.00
Union County7-AA1-342.93543,4939,61060743--
Columbus1-AA3-036.31909,8793,9941415--
Tattnall County3-AA2-238.76188,2401,001524--
Pike County2-AA2-238.39558,8444,0611453--
Therrell5-AA1-340.46141,9071,516753--
Shaw1-AA1-335.42528,2051,89268---
South Atlanta6-AA1-432.93819,1891,83747---
Redan6-AA2-329.66647,95046113---
Salem6-AA1-226.54544,8511424---
Coahulla Creek7-AA1-334.3071,5752213---
Rutland2-AA0-430.31119,70864----
Murray County7-AA2-327.30102,02344----
Butler4-AA0-414.88610,1504----
Kendrick1-AA2-214.7736,1481----
Josey4-AA1-39.53289,692-----
Glenn Hills4-AA0-42.48100,197-----
Hardaway1-AA0-414.741,822-----
Washington5-AA1-420.99189-----
Jordan1-AA0-4-5.151-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
7-AARockmart417,525919,616997,129999,9991
5-AACarver (Atlanta)229,479782,901994,3421,000,000-
2-AAMorgan County201,021786,191996,5331,000,000-
1-AACarver (Columbus)96,953858,170999,8051,000,000-
7-AANorth Murray24,845195,536860,132999,697303
1-AASumter County18,411381,514969,405999,9955
7-AARinggold8,470445,799968,467999,97228
7-AASonoraville2,55880,165568,609993,7436,257
8-AAEast Jackson45916,209420,013971,43228,568
3-AAPierce County166735,844955,998999,92080
2-AACallaway37344,714918,589999,748252
5-AAHapeville Charter26149,948457,617969,73630,264
4-AALaney24240,347720,030999,9982
5-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate172,96388,203923,87076,130
8-AAFranklin County699366,180818,067181,933
3-AACook184,878384,964978,64521,355
1-AAColumbus178479,667909,87990,121
7-AALakeview Ft. Oglethorpe137725,413569,992430,008
6-AAColumbia-642,015945,075998,8831,117
4-AABurke County-521,580847,458999,9964
6-AAMiller Grove-321,764823,300995,2384,762
4-AAThomson-241,176568,911999,98416
3-AAAppling County-159,566587,462988,22311,777
6-AASouth Atlanta-22,644136,319819,189180,811
3-AACrisp County-22,323135,134888,444111,556
2-AAWestside (Macon)-13,39097,929896,601103,399
6-AARedan-10,10265,181647,950352,050
8-AAStephens County-7,65666,940766,133233,867
6-AASalem-3,64532,921544,851455,149
8-AAHart County-2,68926,639514,066485,934
2-AAJackson-1,58119,701549,333450,667
2-AAPike County-82815,367558,844441,156
1-AASpencer-765120,813964,22235,778
7-AAUnion County-54422,170543,493456,507
3-AATattnall County-3035,705188,240811,760
5-AATherrell-2963,093141,907858,093
1-AAShaw-1507,711528,205471,795
2-AARutland-27877119,708880,292
4-AAButler-645610,150389,850
7-AACoahulla Creek-17071,575928,425
7-AAMurray County--67102,023897,977
1-AAKendrick--736,148963,852
4-AAJosey--6289,692710,308
1-AAHardaway--21,822998,178
4-AAGlenn Hills--1100,197899,803
5-AAWashington---189999,811
1-AAJordan---1999,999

Class A Division I Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Thomasville
Swainsboro
Swainsboro
Toombs County
Rabun County
Thomasville
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Swainsboro
Worth County
Northeast
Toombs County
Swainsboro
ACE Charter
Dublin
Worth County
Northeast
Bremen
Toombs County
Lamar County
#1
4
67.20
5-0
Swainsboro
#32
26
47.36
0-4
Commerce
#17
19
50.22
4-0
ACE Charter
#16
27
47.10
3-1
Haralson County
#9
8
62.14
3-1
Dublin
#24
53
24.81
2-1
Towers
#25
34
43.93
3-1
Bacon County
#8
5
65.73
4-0
Worth County
#5
7
62.85
3-1
Northeast
#28
29
46.62
1-3
Washington County
#21
25
47.57
2-2
Bremen
#12
31
46.43
2-1
Gordon Lee
#13
3
68.15
4-1
Toombs County
#20
16
53.83
3-1
Bleckley County
#29
22
48.35
0-4
Elbert County
#4
17
52.36
3-0
Lamar County
Heard County
Rabun County
Fannin County
Thomasville
Heard County
Jeff Davis
Temple
Rabun County
Fannin County
Putnam County
Fitzgerald
Thomasville
#3
12
57.53
4-0
Heard County
#30
47
31.67
1-3
McNair
#19
15
53.95
3-0
Jeff Davis
#14
28
46.67
4-0
Jasper County
#11
24
48.05
4-0
Temple
#22
32
45.35
2-2
Social Circle
#27
39
39.18
1-3
Southwest
#6
10
61.35
4-0
Rabun County
#7
20
49.79
2-2
Fannin County
#26
35
43.87
2-2
Berrien
#23
51
29.20
4-0
Gordon Central
#10
23
48.25
2-2
Putnam County
#15
6
64.34
2-1
Fitzgerald
#18
18
51.28
3-1
Dodge County
#31
36
43.62
1-3
Pepperell
#2
1
74.03
3-1
Thomasville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Thomasville1-A Division I3-174.031,000,000860,971704,044558,238420,4081.38
Toombs County3-A Division I4-168.15999,994714,276499,170285,337149,6515.68
Swainsboro3-A Division I5-067.201,000,000711,820464,033277,292130,7316.65
Worth County1-A Division I4-065.731,000,000648,057376,162200,46088,19010.34
Fitzgerald1-A Division I2-164.34999,919546,736302,015146,37558,18016.19
Northeast2-A Division I3-162.85999,997573,221320,377140,27249,30819.28
Dublin2-A Division I3-162.141,000,000546,899291,057124,06241,41023.15
Rabun County8-A Division I4-061.35999,995554,351288,122115,97336,56826.35
Heard County6-A Division I4-057.53999,995456,278195,66861,35814,07870.03
Lamar County4-A Division I3-052.36999,975281,15784,36916,7292,444408.17
Jeff Davis1-A Division I3-053.95999,649193,78262,07413,7952,289435.87
Bleckley County2-A Division I3-153.83998,976201,23463,14013,6542,267440.11
Fannin County7-A Division I2-249.79999,585235,59856,4848,4599021,107.65
Dodge County2-A Division I3-151.28997,827144,94238,0256,5528691,149.75
ACE Charter2-A Division I4-050.22998,683142,52434,6245,6976141,627.66
Putnam County4-A Division I2-248.25999,874155,99732,9484,4494332,308.47
Temple6-A Division I4-048.05997,396125,48626,5023,4483043,288.47
Gordon Lee7-A Division I2-146.43999,438140,86225,9372,8112114,738.34
Bremen6-A Division I2-247.57963,008109,42621,1872,5522064,853.37
Jasper County4-A Division I4-046.67999,992122,00223,7222,7992004,999.00
Haralson County6-A Division I3-147.10990,527105,36320,0062,3591965,101.04
Elbert County8-A Division I0-448.35840,41573,18015,5752,0651915,234.60
Commerce8-A Division I0-447.36814,68059,46911,8311,4211128,927.57
Social Circle4-A Division I2-245.35999,06988,51814,3551,3759710,308.28
Washington County2-A Division I1-346.62840,50555,9089,7691,0697114,083.51
Bacon County1-A Division I3-143.93992,68847,2446,2975283627,776.78
Berrien1-A Division I2-243.87830,94335,5024,8963792049,999.00
Pepperell6-A Division I1-343.62740,33337,7165,3043991471,427.57
Southwest2-A Division I1-339.18696,12012,2211,10746--
Oglethorpe County8-A Division I2-238.25504,6277,69563024--
Model6-A Division I1-335.59287,6872,52917710--
East Laurens2-A Division I1-336.07278,1652,4931675--
McNair4-A Division I1-331.67543,7122,035873--
Gordon Central7-A Division I4-029.20882,7012,432842--
Vidalia3-A Division I1-434.20174,318440262--
Towers4-A Division I2-124.81971,821896141--
Dade County7-A Division I0-429.39375,82658013---
Banks County8-A Division I0-431.3364,916871---
Coosa7-A Division I1-323.88149,946611---
Jefferson County2-A Division I0-425.3715,6659----
Chattooga7-A Division I0-420.7226,6632----
Armuchee7-A Division I0-216.7624,0651----
Brantley County1-A Division I0-417.30236-----
Utopian Academy4-A Division I1-3-1.3442-----
Central (Macon)2-A Division I0-414.4915-----
B.E.S.T. Academy5-A Division I0-5-0.3012-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
3-A Division ISwainsboro318,765733,879999,0901,000,000-
1-A Division IThomasville313,022845,047997,1081,000,000-
6-A Division IHeard County131,706710,165955,571999,9955
1-A Division IWorth County113,291524,797981,2881,000,000-
4-A Division ILamar County25,599514,131863,045999,97525
1-A Division IFitzgerald19,193259,400757,638999,91981
2-A Division IDublin18,419514,256912,0141,000,000-
4-A Division IJasper County18,253285,839851,108999,9928
8-A Division IRabun County17,877665,283947,875999,9955
2-A Division INortheast10,335545,230893,182999,9973
6-A Division ITemple4,844157,465500,879997,3962,604
4-A Division IPutnam County2,965297,645714,302999,874126
1-A Division IJeff Davis1,54837,975423,744999,649351
3-A Division IToombs County1,538474,188862,158999,9946
2-A Division IACE Charter1,19076,895528,461998,6831,317
6-A Division IHaralson County919110,859383,464990,5279,473
4-A Division ISocial Circle263145,527409,756999,069931
7-A Division IGordon Lee144320,687726,820999,438562
2-A Division IDodge County6134,197287,125997,8272,173
2-A Division IBleckley County4043,039253,584998,9761,024
6-A Division IBremen20106,513314,471963,00836,992
1-A Division IBacon County51,38647,637992,6887,312
7-A Division IFannin County2467,274797,925999,585415
4-A Division ITowers144625,609971,82128,179
8-A Division IElbert County-46,944180,379840,415159,585
8-A Division ICommerce-34,325145,120814,680185,320
6-A Division IPepperell-33,369128,407740,333259,667
7-A Division IGordon Central-4,64331,326882,701117,299
4-A Division IMcNair-2,57914,548543,712456,288
8-A Division IOglethorpe County-2,12415,870504,627495,373
6-A Division IModel-2,00812,699287,687712,313
7-A Division IDade County-9055,545375,826624,174
1-A Division IBerrien-4056,378830,943169,057
2-A Division IWashington County-25918,187840,505159,495
8-A Division IBanks County-1131,40464,916935,084
7-A Division ICoosa-1101,670149,946850,054
3-A Division IVidalia-601,266174,318825,682
7-A Division IChattooga-2223026,663973,337
7-A Division IArmuchee-710324,065975,935
2-A Division IEast Laurens-4126278,165721,835
2-A Division ISouthwest--2,887696,120303,880
5-A Division IB.E.S.T. Academy--112999,988
2-A Division IJefferson County---15,665984,335
1-A Division IBrantley County---236999,764
4-A Division IUtopian Academy---42999,958
2-A Division ICentral (Macon)---15999,985
5-A Division IMount Bethel Christian----1,000,000

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Brooks County
Bowdon
Clinch County
Bowdon
Brooks County
Lincoln County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Seminole County
Clinch County
Bowdon
Emanuel County Institute
Seminole County
Hawkinsville
Metter
Clinch County
Miller County
Bowdon
Emanuel County Institute
Turner County
Reg 1, #3
8
49.81
4-0
Seminole County
Reg 8, #2
37
28.37
2-3
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 7, #4
16
42.64
5-0
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 4, #1
13
44.40
4-0
Hawkinsville
Reg 5, #3
39
27.45
0-5
Wilkinson County
Reg 3, #2
7
51.03
2-1
Metter
Reg 6, #4
34
31.21
0-5
Macon County
Reg 2, #1
4
57.42
5-0
Clinch County
Reg 8, #3
35
30.49
2-3
Lake Oconee Academy
Reg 1, #2
31
33.73
1-3
Miller County
Reg 4, #4
30
34.59
0-3
Dooly County
Reg 7, #1
2
60.59
3-2
Bowdon
Reg 3, #3
12
46.72
2-2
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 5, #2
43
21.70
1-4
Georgia Military Prep
Reg 2, #4
22
39.64
1-2
Turner County
Reg 6, #1
29
35.49
2-2
Taylor County
Brooks County
Early County
Irwin County
Lincoln County
Brooks County
Bryan County
Manchester
Early County
Irwin County
Johnson County
Wilcox County
Lincoln County
Reg 2, #3
1
60.63
1-3
Brooks County
Reg 6, #2
14
43.11
2-3
Schley County
Reg 5, #4
51
16.85
1-3
Glascock County
Reg 3, #1
24
38.23
3-1
Bryan County
Reg 4, #3
21
40.47
4-0
Wheeler County
Reg 7, #2
10
47.66
1-3
Manchester
Reg 8, #4
27
36.73
0-4
Greene County
Reg 1, #1
5
52.92
2-2
Early County
Reg 6, #3
26
36.79
3-1
Crawford County
Reg 2, #2
6
51.21
1-3
Irwin County
Reg 3, #4
15
42.66
2-2
Jenkins County
Reg 5, #1
11
47.20
5-0
Johnson County
Reg 7, #3
19
40.65
2-3
Trion
Reg 4, #2
9
49.77
3-1
Wilcox County
Reg 1, #4
23
38.98
1-2
Mitchell County
Reg 8, #1
3
58.87
4-0
Lincoln County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Brooks County2-A Division II1-360.63993,799815,599613,942410,963258,2792.87
Bowdon7-A Division II3-260.59999,767738,700615,623391,604245,4083.07
Lincoln County8-A Division II4-058.87999,911786,707509,636345,777187,1034.34
Clinch County2-A Division II5-057.42984,187726,815464,276273,716135,7536.37
Early County1-A Division II2-252.92997,287534,070316,780129,22148,94219.43
Metter3-A Division II2-151.03960,419451,917226,54083,14127,38035.52
Irwin County2-A Division II1-351.21922,328487,047220,56480,06426,34136.96
Seminole County1-A Division II4-049.81994,048407,354211,70271,18821,49345.53
Wilcox County4-A Division II3-149.77976,459406,442145,93055,41416,88858.21
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II2-246.72974,921340,290134,10035,7628,394118.13
Manchester7-A Division II1-347.66990,235274,254114,34433,0168,060123.07
Johnson County5-A Division II5-047.20999,916242,68472,46125,8956,118162.45
Hawkinsville4-A Division II4-044.40894,832161,84744,07310,7502,076480.70
Schley County6-A Division II2-343.11993,915195,86245,9239,6761,703586.20
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II5-042.64969,165146,75635,4617,0971,114896.67
Jenkins County3-A Division II2-242.66649,165146,53432,8546,4701,077927.51
Charlton County2-A Division II2-342.55613,906160,12834,7846,4311,023976.52
Screven County3-A Division II3-040.95617,147120,25325,2154,2946011,662.89
Trion7-A Division II2-340.65942,800118,88622,4653,9095091,963.64
Wheeler County4-A Division II4-040.47758,34467,55514,7832,5173442,905.98
Telfair County4-A Division II1-340.54760,88168,11815,2832,5853362,975.19
Mitchell County1-A Division II1-238.98758,30193,56316,2422,3772713,689.04
Turner County2-A Division II1-239.64453,97985,77713,7821,9782414,148.38
Bryan County3-A Division II3-138.23484,44366,85911,0431,4941506,665.67
Crawford County6-A Division II3-136.79978,79863,9418,9861,0691089,258.26
Greene County8-A Division II0-436.73897,65468,2568,9171,1471029,802.92
Taylor County6-A Division II2-235.49918,86536,5924,7005075617,856.14
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II2-237.18307,87233,9084,4895335019,999.00
Pelham1-A Division II0-436.70597,11444,6835,4507064820,832.33
Dooly County4-A Division II0-334.59403,95911,3541,7381521190,908.09
Miller County1-A Division II1-333.73445,59819,9111,8301819111,110.11
Warren County8-A Division II1-432.90811,05326,5442,6291968124,999.00
Macon County6-A Division II0-531.21712,1186,603758383333,332.33
Treutlen4-A Division II2-230.32198,5492,13922681999,999.00
Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II2-330.49700,25213,1761,05159--
Wilkinson County5-A Division II0-527.45933,66614,00071034--
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II2-328.37591,1306,39441422--
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II1-1-128.20192,8272,8831468--
Marion County6-A Division II0-420.42188,21615051--
Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II1-421.70767,3282,04860---
Hancock Central5-A Division II2-320.79745,2271,64538---
Lanier County2-A Division II0-525.3931,80166718---
Chattahoochee County6-A Division II1-321.43207,94319312---
Glascock County5-A Division II1-316.85539,8314066---
Portal3-A Division II1-327.065,577806---
Greenville7-A Division II2-220.1598,0333814---
Terrell County1-A Division II1-218.0814,825231---
Montgomery County4-A Division II1-317.736,9764----
Claxton3-A Division II0-420.204332----
Twiggs County5-A Division II0-4-2.8514,032-----
Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-1-6.70145-----
Savannah3-A Division II0-312.9623-----
Atkinson County2-A Division II3-131.22------
Towns County8-A Division II2-222.94------
Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II2-110.14------
Calhoun County1-A Division II0-2-1.25------
Baconton Charter1-A Division II0-3-2.21------
Pataula Charter1-A Division II0-4-13.49------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County588,076319,57274,74814,891997,2872,713
1-A Division IISeminole County366,251477,994128,58021,223994,0485,952
1-A Division IIMitchell County36,097129,604337,972254,628758,301241,699
1-A Division IIPelham6,97236,170237,811316,161597,114402,886
1-A Division IIMiller County1,66228,043161,962253,931445,598554,402
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay9368,45956,593126,839192,827807,173
1-A Division IITerrell County61582,33412,32714,825985,175
1-A Division IICalhoun County-----1,000,000
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IISouthwest Georgia STEM-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIBrooks County553,413297,233113,90229,251993,7996,201
2-A Division IIClinch County323,165400,026201,26459,732984,18715,813
2-A Division IIIrwin County103,548219,609404,049195,122922,32877,672
2-A Division IICharlton County13,91154,806171,397373,792613,906386,094
2-A Division IITurner County5,94127,907104,615315,516453,979546,021
2-A Division IILanier County224194,77326,58731,801968,199
2-A Division IIAtkinson County-----1,000,000
3-A Division IIMetter470,406283,016142,93664,061960,41939,581
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute394,436363,135156,43760,913974,92125,079
3-A Division IIScreven County62,854130,341204,285219,667617,147382,853
3-A Division IIJenkins County34,843111,316243,797259,209649,165350,835
3-A Division IIBryan County33,08185,736152,642212,984484,443515,557
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy4,35326,27199,083178,165307,872692,128
3-A Division IIPortal271767594,6155,577994,423
3-A Division IIClaxton-958366433999,567
3-A Division IISavannah--32023999,977
4-A Division IIWilcox County570,849247,027110,92947,654976,45923,541
4-A Division IIHawkinsville214,170298,957232,352149,353894,832105,168
4-A Division IIWheeler County94,447187,351240,959235,587758,344241,656
4-A Division IITelfair County93,196184,155245,010238,520760,881239,119
4-A Division IIDooly County21,90261,202117,457203,398403,959596,041
4-A Division IITreutlen5,42321,12052,182119,824198,549801,451
4-A Division IIMontgomery County131881,1115,6646,976993,024
5-A Division IIJohnson County913,68079,5025,5551,179999,91684
5-A Division IIWilkinson County57,223494,691262,411119,341933,66666,334
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep14,201183,667288,048281,412767,328232,672
5-A Division IIHancock Central11,099156,378276,228301,522745,227254,773
5-A Division IIGlascock County3,79785,543165,014285,477539,831460,169
5-A Division IITwiggs County-2192,74411,06914,032985,968
6-A Division IISchley County532,283288,262133,43339,937993,9156,085
6-A Division IICrawford County286,216397,517249,79145,274978,79821,202
6-A Division IITaylor County160,432244,420328,177185,836918,86581,135
6-A Division IIMacon County18,27547,888208,853437,102712,118287,882
6-A Division IIMarion County1,96110,51436,963138,778188,216811,784
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County83311,39942,779152,932207,943792,057
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)--4141145999,855
7-A Division IIBowdon764,466185,51338,51511,273999,767233
7-A Division IIManchester147,264426,041263,771153,159990,2359,765
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)49,068215,868385,686318,543969,16530,835
7-A Division IITrion39,143170,910304,903427,844942,80057,200
7-A Division IIGreenville591,6687,12589,18198,033901,967
8-A Division IILincoln County920,84572,7565,0151,295999,91189
8-A Division IIGreene County46,506396,765283,266171,117897,654102,346
8-A Division IIWarren County17,323254,547288,696250,487811,053188,947
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy9,179171,089238,698281,286700,252299,748
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes6,147104,843184,325295,815591,130408,870
8-A Division IITowns County-----1,000,000

Smaller Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Prince Avenue Christian
Hebron Christian
Fellowship Christian
Hebron Christian
Calvary Day
Prince Avenue Christian
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Fellowship Christian
Wesleyan
Hebron Christian
Whitefield Academy
Fellowship Christian
Christian Heritage
Landmark Christian
Wesleyan
Hebron Christian
Savannah Christian
Darlington
Whitefield Academy
#1
2
71.09
3-1
Fellowship Christian
#32
Bye
#17
38
42.51
2-2
Mount Paran Christian
#16
33
45.18
2-2
Christian Heritage
#9
21
49.64
4-0
Landmark Christian
#24
46
31.80
1-3
Providence Christian
#25
Bye
#8
13
55.26
3-1
Wesleyan
#5
3
73.46
2-1
Hebron Christian
#28
Bye
#21
30
46.61
1-3
Savannah Country Day
#12
9
61.88
3-2
Savannah Christian
#13
44
34.77
4-0
King's Ridge Christian
#20
37
43.24
2-2
Darlington
#29
Bye
#4
14
54.93
3-1
Whitefield Academy
Calvary Day
Holy Innocents
Greater Atlanta Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Calvary Day
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Holy Innocents
Athens Academy
Aquinas
Greater Atlanta Christian
Lovett
Prince Avenue Christian
#3
6
72.74
4-0
Calvary Day
#30
Bye
#19
20
58.55
2-2
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
#14
24
51.37
3-2
North Cobb Christian
#11
13
60.00
3-1
Holy Innocents
#22
60
3.90
2-3
Walker
#27
Bye
#6
11
59.21
3-1
Athens Academy
#7
26
56.35
3-0
Aquinas
#26
Bye
#23
55
21.33
1-3
Mount Pisgah Christian
#10
24
57.19
3-1
Greater Atlanta Christian
#15
16
58.00
3-1
Lovett
#18
40
38.73
1-3
Mount Vernon
#31
Bye
#2
1
75.76
3-1
Prince Avenue Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Prince Avenue Christian8-AA3-175.761,000,000920,265730,782511,290333,8622.00
Hebron Christian8-AA2-173.461,000,000888,618630,046390,913219,3133.56
Calvary Day3-AAA4-072.741,000,000893,073680,640405,918216,8603.61
Fellowship Christian5-A Division I3-171.091,000,000866,302644,663393,932178,7954.59
Savannah Christian3-A Division I3-261.881,000,000530,860219,24266,33915,09065.27
Athens Academy8-A Division I3-159.211,000,000543,221191,54448,7478,730113.55
Holy Innocents5-AA3-160.001,000,000423,617157,71242,1438,063123.02
Lovett5-AA3-158.001,000,000357,285116,22726,3924,181238.18
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAA3-157.191,000,000412,217126,95126,9103,935253.13
Aquinas4-AAA3-056.351,000,000459,720129,08325,6913,496285.04
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-AAA2-258.551,000,000192,46676,11117,3142,962336.61
Whitefield Academy5-A Division I3-154.931,000,000474,978115,86420,2652,304433.03
Wesleyan5-A Division I3-155.261,000,000303,49378,90414,0181,758567.83
Landmark Christian5-A Division I4-049.641,000,000280,03441,1274,5153073,256.33
North Cobb Christian7-AA3-251.371,000,000128,11126,9653,2972583,874.97
Christian Heritage7-A Division I2-245.181,000,000151,15916,8571,2854621,738.13
Savannah Country Day3-A Division I1-346.611,000,00054,1137,8595722934,481.76
Darlington6-A Division I2-243.241,000,00045,3554,4182486166,665.67
Mount Paran Christian5-A Division I2-242.511,000,00044,5853,4691734249,999.00
Mount Vernon5-A Division I1-338.731,000,00013,1891,002291999,999.00
King's Ridge Christian5-A Division I4-034.771,000,00013,3964878--
Providence Christian8-A Division I1-331.801,000,0003,676441--
Mount Pisgah Christian5-A Division I1-321.331,000,0002673---
Walker5-A Division I2-33.901,000,000-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
5-A Division IFellowship Christian494,477903,020999,9641,000,000-
3-AAACalvary Day150,541978,213999,9991,000,000-
8-AAPrince Avenue Christian141,899939,093999,5351,000,000-
8-AAHebron Christian78,338883,865996,9001,000,000-
4-AAAAquinas63,814452,329990,6751,000,000-
5-A Division IWhitefield Academy41,981661,508997,9501,000,000-
5-A Division ILandmark Christian21,237364,954997,0661,000,000-
5-A Division IWesleyan5,047153,859927,2891,000,000-
3-A Division ISavannah Christian1,349393,751974,8551,000,000-
6-AAAGreater Atlanta Christian550428,093932,6781,000,000-
5-AALovett285269,766888,6201,000,000-
5-AAHoly Innocents271331,906886,4161,000,000-
8-A Division IAthens Academy128666,079949,6091,000,000-
5-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian419,802721,1911,000,000-
5-A Division IMount Paran Christian3073,992603,0201,000,000-
7-A Division IChristian Heritage8385,104766,3931,000,000-
5-A Division IMount Vernon22,41937,5941,000,000-
6-A Division IDarlington167,862242,4081,000,000-
2-AAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)15,631275,6101,000,000-
7-AANorth Cobb Christian-15,925763,4431,000,000-
3-A Division ISavannah Country Day-12,07247,1281,000,000-
8-A Division IProvidence Christian-7461,6001,000,000-
5-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian-8481,000,000-
5-A Division IWalker-391,000,000-

Loren Maxwell

