AJC Varsity Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 6: 3 teams emerge as favorites The simulation highlights the impact of the season's structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA. The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Buford Grayson Grayson Colquitt County Lowndes Buford First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Grayson Douglas County Colquitt County Hillgrove Valdosta Grayson Harrison Douglas County Colquitt County Norcross Hillgrove Denmark Reg 1, #3 8 86.27 5-0 Valdosta Reg 8, #2 11 81.02 2-2 Collins Hill Reg 7, #4 27 69.25 2-2 Parkview Reg 4, #1 2 104.07 4-0 Grayson Reg 5, #3 18 75.43 4-1 North Paulding Reg 3, #2 17 77.28 4-0 Harrison Reg 6, #4 34 62.73 2-2 North Atlanta Reg 2, #1 4 93.06 3-2 Douglas County Reg 8, #3 15 77.73 2-2 Mill Creek Reg 1, #2 6 87.54 2-1 Colquitt County Reg 4, #4 29 66.29 2-2 South Gwinnett Reg 7, #1 16 77.53 3-1 Norcross Reg 3, #3 13 78.77 4-0 Hillgrove Reg 5, #2 28 67.13 1-4 Marietta Reg 2, #4 33 63.50 0-4 East Coweta Reg 6, #1 25 71.37 2-2 Denmark McEachern Lowndes Carrollton Buford West Forsyth McEachern Newton Lowndes Carrollton North Cobb North Gwinnett Buford Reg 2, #3 20 74.13 2-3 Westlake Reg 6, #2 19 74.37 3-1 West Forsyth Reg 5, #4 22 73.89 2-3 Walton Reg 3, #1 9 85.70 4-0 McEachern Reg 4, #3 12 79.80 2-2 Newton Reg 7, #2 26 70.06 3-1 Peachtree Ridge Reg 8, #4 35 62.72 2-2 Dacula Reg 1, #1 7 86.76 5-0 Lowndes Reg 6, #3 32 64.06 1-3 Lambert Reg 2, #2 3 100.13 5-0 Carrollton Reg 3, #4 36 62.52 3-1 Campbell Reg 5, #1 14 78.18 3-2 North Cobb Reg 7, #3 5 91.11 3-1 North Gwinnett Reg 4, #2 24 71.52 2-2 Archer Reg 1, #4 10 83.49 4-0 Camden County Reg 8, #1 1 105.88 4-0 Buford Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Buford 8-AAAAAA 4-0 105.88 999,999 878,495 727,698 663,995 433,853 1.30 Grayson 4-AAAAAA 4-0 104.07 999,998 869,913 604,748 530,902 298,995 2.34 Carrollton 2-AAAAAA 5-0 100.13 999,998 918,797 404,112 327,417 157,179 5.36 Douglas County 2-AAAAAA 3-2 93.06 999,960 826,194 238,562 147,476 43,788 21.84 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAA 3-1 91.11 999,412 645,110 541,308 128,181 33,209 29.11 Colquitt County 1-AAAAAA 2-1 87.54 940,812 377,660 252,904 45,600 9,122 108.63 McEachern 3-AAAAAA 4-0 85.70 999,873 536,917 259,062 40,466 6,957 142.74 Lowndes 1-AAAAAA 5-0 86.76 912,869 295,534 190,342 33,402 6,321 157.20 Valdosta 1-AAAAAA 5-0 86.27 917,111 291,196 185,060 31,458 5,677 175.15 Camden County 1-AAAAAA 4-0 83.49 833,294 169,492 94,339 13,095 1,873 532.90 Hillgrove 3-AAAAAA 4-0 78.77 997,207 284,129 77,078 6,087 561 1,781.53 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAA 2-2 81.02 994,131 81,856 36,433 4,801 506 1,975.28 Newton 4-AAAAAA 2-2 79.80 991,699 95,656 32,047 5,148 451 2,216.29 North Cobb 5-AAAAAA 3-2 78.18 990,913 220,896 37,775 4,274 337 2,966.36 Harrison 3-AAAAAA 4-0 77.28 998,411 257,660 59,837 3,987 312 3,204.13 Norcross 7-AAAAAA 3-1 77.53 941,412 126,195 54,907 3,690 290 3,447.28 Mill Creek 8-AAAAAA 2-2 77.73 987,252 56,240 23,447 1,863 129 7,750.94 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 3-1 74.37 989,680 246,753 47,794 2,104 125 7,999.00 North Paulding 5-AAAAAA 4-1 75.43 969,852 157,145 25,402 1,731 117 8,546.01 Westlake 2-AAAAAA 2-3 74.13 993,600 200,301 36,779 1,663 91 10,988.01 Walton 5-AAAAAA 2-3 73.89 907,076 103,896 17,357 776 39 25,640.03 Denmark 6-AAAAAA 2-2 71.37 942,692 120,956 17,713 598 22 45,453.55 Archer 4-AAAAAA 2-2 71.52 931,816 36,045 9,503 387 13 76,922.08 Brookwood 7-AAAAAA 2-2 72.02 718,413 22,281 5,535 272 13 76,922.08 Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAA 4-0 73.95 321,555 11,693 3,417 199 9 111,110.11 Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAA 3-1 70.06 657,092 14,181 3,212 126 5 199,999.00 Parkview 7-AAAAAA 2-2 69.25 598,795 10,609 2,231 92 3 333,332.33 Marietta 5-AAAAAA 1-4 67.13 804,232 33,570 3,157 74 1 999,999.00 South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAA 2-2 66.29 837,459 11,267 2,025 46 1 999,999.00 East Coweta 2-AAAAAA 0-4 63.50 949,041 38,715 2,212 29 1 999,999.00 North Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 3-1 65.53 791,600 24,478 1,871 34 - - Dacula 8-AAAAAA 2-2 62.72 732,868 5,646 655 9 - - Lambert 6-AAAAAA 1-3 64.06 583,935 7,625 444 7 - - North Atlanta 6-AAAAAA 2-2 62.73 585,191 7,864 440 6 - - Etowah 5-AAAAAA 2-2 58.22 157,497 1,060 40 2 - - Campbell 3-AAAAAA 3-1 62.52 851,950 11,908 411 1 - - Tift County 1-AAAAAA 3-2 65.92 74,359 449 67 1 - - Cherokee 5-AAAAAA 1-4 57.48 108,613 591 24 1 - - Wheeler 5-AAAAAA 1-4 58.17 61,817 448 31 - - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAA 2-1 53.85 191,190 195 10 - - - Grovetown 4-AAAAAA 3-1 55.24 183,421 170 7 - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAA 2-2 59.19 84,778 74 2 - - - Mountain View 8-AAAAAA 0-4 48.44 93,742 35 2 - - - Alpharetta 6-AAAAAA 0-4 52.81 65,816 26 - - - - South Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-2 51.90 40,681 26 - - - - Pebblebrook 3-AAAAAA 1-3 46.75 80,251 21 - - - - Chapel Hill 2-AAAAAA 1-3 41.84 57,401 19 - - - - Rockdale County 4-AAAAAA 3-0 47.87 52,385 8 - - - - Paulding County 3-AAAAAA 1-3 44.03 66,049 5 - - - - South Cobb 3-AAAAAA 2-2 37.82 5,774 - - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 4-AAAAAA 0-3 37.47 3,222 - - - - - Discovery 8-AAAAAA 0-3 28.02 818 - - - - - Osborne 3-AAAAAA 0-4 28.53 485 - - - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAA 0-4 38.86 405 - - - - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAA 0-3 36.33 87 - - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAA 0-4 30.84 11 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Colquitt County 342,977 264,855 201,603 131,377 940,812 59,188 1-AAAAAA Valdosta 250,035 254,683 234,555 177,838 917,111 82,889 1-AAAAAA Lowndes 245,353 249,019 236,945 181,552 912,869 87,131 1-AAAAAA Camden County 147,178 190,233 236,381 259,502 833,294 166,706 1-AAAAAA Richmond Hill 13,662 37,260 76,921 193,712 321,555 678,445 1-AAAAAA Tift County 795 3,950 13,595 56,019 74,359 925,641 2-AAAAAA Carrollton 718,163 259,875 20,922 1,038 999,998 2 2-AAAAAA Douglas County 268,708 646,706 78,159 6,387 999,960 40 2-AAAAAA Westlake 12,449 85,722 676,525 218,904 993,600 6,400 2-AAAAAA East Coweta 679 7,668 222,376 718,318 949,041 50,959 2-AAAAAA Chapel Hill 1 29 2,018 55,353 57,401 942,599 3-AAAAAA McEachern 590,626 291,597 115,682 1,968 999,873 127 3-AAAAAA Hillgrove 239,753 378,726 311,343 67,385 997,207 2,793 3-AAAAAA Harrison 167,818 306,285 427,760 96,548 998,411 1,589 3-AAAAAA Campbell 1,797 23,196 140,983 685,974 851,950 148,050 3-AAAAAA Pebblebrook 4 53 1,592 78,602 80,251 919,749 3-AAAAAA Paulding County 2 141 2,568 63,338 66,049 933,951 3-AAAAAA South Cobb - 2 71 5,701 5,774 994,226 3-AAAAAA Osborne - - 1 484 485 999,515 4-AAAAAA Grayson 951,930 46,252 1,667 149 999,998 2 4-AAAAAA Newton 39,241 673,367 224,653 54,438 991,699 8,301 4-AAAAAA Archer 7,050 189,024 443,879 291,863 931,816 68,184 4-AAAAAA South Gwinnett 1,745 85,171 290,224 460,319 837,459 162,541 4-AAAAAA Grovetown 33 5,686 32,164 145,538 183,421 816,579 4-AAAAAA Rockdale County 1 495 7,213 44,676 52,385 947,615 4-AAAAAA Heritage (Conyers) - 5 200 3,017 3,222 996,778 5-AAAAAA North Cobb 577,802 298,202 87,182 27,727 990,913 9,087 5-AAAAAA North Paulding 308,995 315,991 232,702 112,164 969,852 30,148 5-AAAAAA Marietta 57,069 118,864 234,230 394,069 804,232 195,768 5-AAAAAA Walton 53,058 250,066 379,938 224,014 907,076 92,924 5-AAAAAA Etowah 1,965 9,786 34,493 111,253 157,497 842,503 5-AAAAAA Wheeler 713 3,750 11,769 45,585 61,817 938,183 5-AAAAAA Cherokee 398 3,341 19,686 85,188 108,613 891,387 6-AAAAAA West Forsyth 566,920 281,847 107,826 33,087 989,680 10,320 6-AAAAAA Denmark 287,964 337,239 208,884 108,605 942,692 57,308 6-AAAAAA North Forsyth 93,709 182,245 271,747 243,899 791,600 208,400 6-AAAAAA North Atlanta 36,637 98,923 188,704 260,927 585,191 414,809 6-AAAAAA Lambert 14,190 95,458 200,580 273,707 583,935 416,065 6-AAAAAA Alpharetta 328 2,605 14,839 48,044 65,816 934,184 6-AAAAAA South Forsyth 252 1,681 7,377 31,371 40,681 959,319 6-AAAAAA Forsyth Central - 2 43 360 405 999,595 7-AAAAAA North Gwinnett 827,907 150,144 17,612 3,749 999,412 588 7-AAAAAA Norcross 131,469 434,832 253,243 121,868 941,412 58,588 7-AAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 20,749 125,167 233,079 278,097 657,092 342,908 7-AAAAAA Parkview 16,077 105,678 203,986 273,054 598,795 401,205 7-AAAAAA Brookwood 3,696 182,398 270,821 261,498 718,413 281,587 7-AAAAAA Duluth 102 1,781 21,252 61,643 84,778 915,222 7-AAAAAA Meadowcreek - - 7 80 87 999,913 7-AAAAAA Berkmar - - - 11 11 999,989 8-AAAAAA Buford 942,855 52,357 4,654 133 999,999 1 8-AAAAAA Collins Hill 38,007 529,949 370,118 56,057 994,131 5,869 8-AAAAAA Mill Creek 18,680 390,988 475,881 101,703 987,252 12,748 8-AAAAAA Dacula 443 23,738 124,608 584,079 732,868 267,132 8-AAAAAA Central Gwinnett 15 2,517 18,419 170,239 191,190 808,810 8-AAAAAA Mountain View - 451 6,318 86,973 93,742 906,258 8-AAAAAA Discovery - - 2 816 818 999,182 Class AAAAA AAAAAA

Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Hughes 3-AAAAA 4-0 100.64 999,998 905,111 751,458 630,181 393,667 1.54 Thomas County Central 2-AAAAA 5-0 98.77 999,884 925,843 843,632 550,953 311,103 2.21 Milton 7-AAAAA 3-1 96.92 999,784 967,340 699,051 405,709 208,869 3.79 Roswell 7-AAAAA 3-1 87.28 994,437 833,041 362,976 116,893 29,582 32.80 Gainesville 7-AAAAA 3-1 85.83 989,576 800,370 331,203 88,865 19,814 49.47 Sequoyah 6-AAAAA 5-0 86.93 999,871 635,017 214,671 69,812 17,302 56.80 Houston County 2-AAAAA 5-0 83.68 986,827 381,373 191,505 43,380 7,642 129.86 Rome 5-AAAAA 2-2 81.47 999,851 424,005 198,406 30,824 4,704 211.59 Lee County 2-AAAAA 3-1 81.95 978,800 294,970 123,143 25,229 3,813 261.26 Woodward Academy 4-AAAAA 2-2 78.13 999,986 600,822 100,008 18,177 1,917 520.65 Coffee 2-AAAAA 2-2 77.83 936,261 179,566 48,390 7,217 780 1,281.05 Brunswick 1-AAAAA 3-1 76.40 999,805 217,401 20,249 5,473 486 2,056.61 Jackson County 8-AAAAA 3-1 71.57 999,798 212,681 42,277 2,561 128 7,811.50 Lanier 7-AAAAA 3-1 71.10 845,750 240,557 29,158 1,909 87 11,493.25 Lovejoy 3-AAAAA 4-0 70.26 974,804 71,669 12,249 920 38 26,314.79 Sprayberry 6-AAAAA 4-1 71.53 934,126 26,669 6,352 502 27 37,036.04 Northgate 3-AAAAA 4-0 69.03 977,807 63,277 10,456 786 26 38,460.54 River Ridge 6-AAAAA 4-1 67.95 776,536 18,382 3,599 216 9 111,110.11 East Paulding 5-AAAAA 2-2 66.29 921,121 31,500 2,530 155 3 333,332.33 Newnan 3-AAAAA 3-1 66.53 777,746 25,876 2,809 121 1 999,999.00 Effingham County 1-AAAAA 2-2 62.02 932,559 35,738 2,074 67 1 999,999.00 Seckinger 7-AAAAA 3-1 58.39 169,754 9,322 319 8 1 999,999.00 Glynn Academy 1-AAAAA 2-2 59.15 771,975 23,568 859 18 - - Woodstock 6-AAAAA 4-1 61.33 858,506 5,743 545 9 - - Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 1-3 56.99 972,318 28,807 826 8 - - New Manchester 5-AAAAA 3-0 57.90 681,212 3,128 163 2 - - South Paulding 5-AAAAA 2-2 56.93 618,233 2,120 131 2 - - Habersham Central 8-AAAAA 3-2 54.53 979,026 14,477 352 1 - - Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 1-3 58.02 690,791 3,257 182 1 - - Creekview 6-AAAAA 2-3 57.58 422,806 1,230 136 1 - - Statesboro 1-AAAAA 2-2 52.81 441,053 4,403 79 - - - Shiloh 4-AAAAA 0-4 52.68 799,907 2,924 74 - - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 1-2 50.23 427,105 3,218 41 - - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAA 2-2 49.81 710,275 1,549 24 - - - Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 2-2 48.02 680,202 940 18 - - - Veterans 2-AAAAA 2-2 57.44 81,413 669 15 - - - Dutchtown 3-AAAAA 0-4 54.04 142,799 338 12 - - - Evans 1-AAAAA 1-3 48.31 224,979 1,011 8 - - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 1-2 49.01 127,601 598 7 - - - McIntosh 3-AAAAA 2-2 51.74 124,393 216 7 - - - Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 2-3 45.99 796,585 858 5 - - - South Effingham 1-AAAAA 1-2 43.32 71,258 94 1 - - - Chamblee 4-AAAAA 1-3 43.03 440,219 120 - - - - Decatur 4-AAAAA 0-4 45.41 227,091 115 - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAA 2-2 42.06 127,203 35 - - - - Northside (Warner Robins) 2-AAAAA 0-4 49.86 16,815 30 - - - - Loganville 8-AAAAA 0-5 38.31 177,137 9 - - - - Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAA 1-3 46.57 33,167 7 - - - - Alexander 5-AAAAA 1-3 46.25 32,538 3 - - - - Tri-Cities 4-AAAAA 0-4 33.96 15,117 1 - - - - Lassiter 6-AAAAA 3-2 48.88 3,835 1 - - - - Lakeside (Evans) 1-AAAAA 0-4 41.83 3,665 1 - - - - Alcovy 8-AAAAA 0-4 32.23 54,258 - - - - - Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 1-3 45.07 23,087 - - - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAA 1-4 33.37 20,878 - - - - - Pope 6-AAAAA 0-5 41.57 2,673 - - - - - Banneker 3-AAAAA 1-3 36.80 2,306 - - - - - Riverwood 6-AAAAA 1-4 41.82 1,647 - - - - - Chattahoochee 7-AAAAA 1-3 31.52 381 - - - - - Johns Creek 7-AAAAA 0-4 31.10 318 - - - - - Morrow 3-AAAAA 1-3 32.33 147 - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Brunswick 957,528 36,759 4,462 1,056 999,805 195 1-AAAAA Glynn Academy 28,207 243,777 275,663 224,328 771,975 228,025 1-AAAAA Effingham County 6,765 579,956 242,065 103,773 932,559 67,441 1-AAAAA Statesboro 4,176 60,818 137,814 238,245 441,053 558,947 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute 2,756 35,607 204,371 184,371 427,105 572,895 1-AAAAA Greenbrier 400 12,812 41,241 73,148 127,601 872,399 1-AAAAA South Effingham 91 4,889 19,715 46,563 71,258 928,742 1-AAAAA Evans 75 25,248 73,717 125,939 224,979 775,021 1-AAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 2 134 952 2,577 3,665 996,335 2-AAAAA Thomas County Central 823,301 146,106 22,972 7,505 999,884 116 2-AAAAA Houston County 90,075 410,208 315,495 171,049 986,827 13,173 2-AAAAA Lee County 57,039 291,007 356,544 274,210 978,800 21,200 2-AAAAA Coffee 29,553 151,165 295,008 460,535 936,261 63,739 2-AAAAA Veterans 32 1,412 8,552 71,417 81,413 918,587 2-AAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) - 102 1,429 15,284 16,815 983,185 3-AAAAA Hughes 968,190 29,732 1,909 167 999,998 2 3-AAAAA Lovejoy 16,210 399,423 366,185 192,986 974,804 25,196 3-AAAAA Northgate 13,606 517,277 390,311 56,613 977,807 22,193 3-AAAAA Newnan 1,939 44,665 196,998 534,144 777,746 222,254 3-AAAAA McIntosh 29 5,895 24,954 93,515 124,393 875,607 3-AAAAA Dutchtown 26 2,992 19,449 120,332 142,799 857,201 3-AAAAA Banneker - 16 187 2,103 2,306 997,694 3-AAAAA Morrow - - 7 140 147 999,853 4-AAAAA Woodward Academy 978,573 19,868 1,390 155 999,986 14 4-AAAAA Dunwoody 10,681 251,896 242,821 204,877 710,275 289,725 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain 7,500 216,630 235,412 220,660 680,202 319,798 4-AAAAA Shiloh 1,447 368,758 254,877 174,825 799,907 200,093 4-AAAAA Chamblee 1,189 89,376 148,363 201,291 440,219 559,781 4-AAAAA Decatur 506 40,620 78,458 107,507 227,091 772,909 4-AAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) 102 12,271 35,647 79,183 127,203 872,797 4-AAAAA Tri-Cities 2 581 3,032 11,502 15,117 984,883 5-AAAAA Rome 959,528 35,338 3,946 1,039 999,851 149 5-AAAAA New Manchester 15,051 152,114 246,150 267,897 681,212 318,788 5-AAAAA Villa Rica 12,912 162,155 252,907 262,817 690,791 309,209 5-AAAAA South Paulding 8,589 116,405 219,436 273,803 618,233 381,767 5-AAAAA East Paulding 3,862 530,142 258,640 128,477 921,121 78,879 5-AAAAA Alexander 27 1,471 6,969 24,071 32,538 967,462 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs 16 957 4,888 17,226 23,087 976,913 5-AAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 15 1,418 7,064 24,670 33,167 966,833 6-AAAAA Sequoyah 941,447 51,138 5,488 1,798 999,871 129 6-AAAAA River Ridge 26,861 149,864 232,005 367,806 776,536 223,464 6-AAAAA Woodstock 24,146 243,220 362,962 228,178 858,506 141,494 6-AAAAA Sprayberry 4,086 503,152 284,987 141,901 934,126 65,874 6-AAAAA Creekview 3,459 52,547 113,131 253,669 422,806 577,194 6-AAAAA Pope 1 2 315 2,355 2,673 997,327 6-AAAAA Riverwood - 45 354 1,248 1,647 998,353 6-AAAAA Lassiter - 32 758 3,045 3,835 996,165 7-AAAAA Milton 679,793 241,839 70,270 7,882 999,784 216 7-AAAAA Roswell 189,316 394,355 343,982 66,784 994,437 5,563 7-AAAAA Gainesville 126,122 335,255 425,517 102,682 989,576 10,424 7-AAAAA Lanier 4,715 26,785 147,028 667,222 845,750 154,250 7-AAAAA Seckinger 54 1,766 13,198 154,736 169,754 830,246 7-AAAAA Johns Creek - - 3 315 318 999,682 7-AAAAA Chattahoochee - - 2 379 381 999,619 8-AAAAA Jackson County 814,144 154,983 26,221 4,450 999,798 202 8-AAAAA Clarke Central 114,843 442,056 303,425 111,994 972,318 27,682 8-AAAAA Habersham Central 61,372 324,763 435,202 157,689 979,026 20,974 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow 9,452 73,309 204,731 509,093 796,585 203,415 8-AAAAA Loganville 147 3,297 19,304 154,389 177,137 822,863 8-AAAAA Alcovy 31 968 7,504 45,755 54,258 945,742 8-AAAAA Apalachee 11 624 3,613 16,630 20,878 979,122

Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds North Oconee 8-AAAA 4-0 97.11 999,996 952,219 842,919 718,032 523,310 0.91 Creekside 4-AAAA 4-0 91.48 999,999 880,378 820,675 583,838 261,626 2.82 Ware County 1-AAAA 4-0 85.88 999,174 672,288 504,724 159,257 62,302 15.05 Cartersville 7-AAAA 5-0 85.69 999,979 640,274 427,882 165,509 53,793 17.59 Blessed Trinity 6-AAAA 3-1 84.42 999,780 806,078 417,194 149,628 44,279 21.58 Marist 5-AAAA 2-1 82.13 999,892 767,555 148,596 73,661 22,946 42.58 Benedictine 1-AAAA 1-2 82.21 996,788 475,488 307,370 82,024 22,474 43.50 Central (Carrollton) 3-AAAA 4-0 76.95 997,778 616,800 192,458 31,431 5,995 165.81 Cass 7-AAAA 4-1 71.57 998,005 197,450 76,241 7,030 779 1,282.70 Cambridge 6-AAAA 4-1 71.55 987,154 279,450 49,443 5,808 613 1,630.32 Perry 1-AAAA 2-2 71.17 948,238 88,243 35,787 5,154 485 2,060.86 Stockbridge 2-AAAA 4-1 69.76 914,016 271,984 29,556 4,331 364 2,746.25 Kell 6-AAAA 3-2 70.14 985,082 232,503 35,528 3,651 361 2,769.08 Jonesboro 3-AAAA 2-2 68.38 969,622 331,860 38,773 3,838 263 3,801.28 Ola 2-AAAA 4-1 68.45 972,564 193,183 21,752 2,312 178 5,616.98 Locust Grove 2-AAAA 4-1 66.66 976,977 206,801 16,319 1,834 112 8,927.57 Eastside 8-AAAA 2-2 66.38 935,724 29,506 9,076 989 49 20,407.16 Warner Robins 1-AAAA 2-2 66.08 862,317 30,572 8,347 822 48 20,832.33 Jones County 2-AAAA 3-2 64.99 607,344 70,908 6,112 474 19 52,630.58 Harris County 3-AAAA 2-2 56.38 621,814 25,047 785 21 2 499,999.00 St. Pius X 5-AAAA 4-0 58.17 877,434 47,644 1,843 67 1 999,999.00 Hampton 2-AAAA 3-2 59.20 416,378 15,033 802 27 1 999,999.00 Southwest DeKalb 5-AAAA 3-1 58.96 876,151 54,727 2,307 103 - - Flowery Branch 8-AAAA 3-1 59.41 723,019 6,507 1,067 44 - - Mays 4-AAAA 1-3 56.06 982,225 8,335 854 29 - - Griffin 3-AAAA 2-2 56.10 587,050 20,900 643 28 - - Allatoona 7-AAAA 2-3 55.05 884,412 6,428 585 16 - - Starr's Mill 3-AAAA 0-4 54.83 556,005 15,915 442 9 - - Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 4-0 56.03 562,681 2,686 327 6 - - Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 2-3 53.48 615,777 15,851 298 5 - - Lithonia 5-AAAA 3-0 51.67 854,670 12,934 283 5 - - Madison County 8-AAAA 3-1 55.85 569,970 2,603 281 5 - - Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAA 1-3 49.67 262,502 2,267 34 3 - - Tucker 5-AAAA 2-2 53.36 377,154 6,558 167 2 - - Hiram 7-AAAA 1-4 52.63 592,676 1,747 131 2 - - M.L. King 4-AAAA 4-0 51.28 883,586 2,693 165 1 - - Maynard Jackson 4-AAAA 3-1 50.10 653,257 1,094 69 1 - - Cedartown 7-AAAA 2-3 49.68 286,307 398 21 1 - - Pace Academy 4-AAAA 1-3 46.67 465,436 331 15 1 - - Dalton 7-AAAA 0-5 45.82 219,548 149 12 1 - - Centennial 6-AAAA 4-1 49.38 412,207 4,999 54 - - - New Hampstead 1-AAAA 1-4 52.13 129,881 348 30 - - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAA 3-2 52.73 80,482 851 24 - - - East Forsyth 8-AAAA 3-1 48.91 177,472 183 7 - - - Eagle's Landing Christian 2-AAAA 2-3 49.33 27,644 139 1 - - - Wayne County 1-AAAA 0-5 47.02 63,602 69 1 - - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 2-AAAA 3-2 44.45 4,567 11 - - - - Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-4 41.49 31,138 10 - - - - Druid Hills 5-AAAA 2-2 34.58 14,137 2 - - - - Midtown 4-AAAA 1-3 27.38 13,893 1 - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAA 0-3 34.11 19,073 - - - - - Mundy's Mill 3-AAAA 0-4 34.01 5,229 - - - - - Forest Park 4-AAAA 1-2 21.10 1,509 - - - - - Northview 5-AAAA 0-4 23.70 404 - - - - - North Springs 5-AAAA 0-4 23.00 158 - - - - - Drew 4-AAAA 0-4 15.35 95 - - - - - McDonough 2-AAAA 1-4 38.86 28 - - - - - Union Grove 2-AAAA 0-5 33.90 - - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 1-4 15.38 - - - - - - Clarkston 5-AAAA 0-4 8.66 - - - - - - Cross Keys 5-AAAA 0-5 -18.92 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Ware County 610,085 303,404 69,870 15,815 999,174 826 1-AAAA Benedictine 327,251 465,903 163,503 40,131 996,788 3,212 1-AAAA Perry 46,955 165,848 471,814 263,621 948,238 51,762 1-AAAA Warner Robins 15,581 62,223 266,280 518,233 862,317 137,683 1-AAAA New Hampstead 121 2,211 20,092 107,457 129,881 870,119 1-AAAA Wayne County 7 411 8,441 54,743 63,602 936,398 2-AAAA Stockbridge 378,973 257,607 156,176 121,260 914,016 85,984 2-AAAA Locust Grove 341,552 385,256 184,245 65,924 976,977 23,023 2-AAAA Ola 200,542 236,105 405,075 130,842 972,564 27,436 2-AAAA Jones County 72,397 63,968 144,273 326,706 607,344 392,656 2-AAAA Hampton 6,412 53,900 95,248 260,818 416,378 583,622 2-AAAA Eagle's Landing 85 2,683 11,116 66,598 80,482 919,518 2-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 21 199 639 3,708 4,567 995,433 2-AAAA Eagle's Landing Christian 18 281 3,227 24,118 27,644 972,356 2-AAAA McDonough - 1 1 26 28 999,972 2-AAAA Union Grove - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 707,123 239,246 42,656 8,753 997,778 2,222 3-AAAA Jonesboro 247,950 487,229 175,936 58,507 969,622 30,378 3-AAAA Harris County 18,000 98,236 248,750 256,828 621,814 378,186 3-AAAA Griffin 14,465 79,892 229,141 263,552 587,050 412,950 3-AAAA Starr's Mill 10,660 74,870 217,939 252,536 556,005 443,995 3-AAAA Northside (Columbus) 1,801 20,471 84,864 155,366 262,502 737,498 3-AAAA Mundy's Mill 1 56 714 4,458 5,229 994,771 4-AAAA Creekside 983,824 15,623 522 30 999,999 1 4-AAAA Mays 11,104 568,997 292,645 109,479 982,225 17,775 4-AAAA M.L. King 3,731 296,377 375,800 207,678 883,586 116,414 4-AAAA Maynard Jackson 1,092 96,736 185,738 369,691 653,257 346,743 4-AAAA Pace Academy 249 21,992 142,531 300,664 465,436 534,564 4-AAAA Midtown - 265 2,605 11,023 13,893 986,107 4-AAAA Forest Park - 10 158 1,341 1,509 998,491 4-AAAA Drew - - 1 94 95 999,905 5-AAAA Marist 924,253 68,479 6,031 1,129 999,892 108 5-AAAA Southwest DeKalb 36,512 344,918 305,397 189,324 876,151 123,849 5-AAAA St. Pius X 28,242 353,988 301,031 194,173 877,434 122,566 5-AAAA Lithonia 8,044 180,155 291,078 375,393 854,670 145,330 5-AAAA Tucker 2,948 52,291 94,158 227,757 377,154 622,846 5-AAAA Druid Hills 1 166 2,281 11,689 14,137 985,863 5-AAAA Northview - 3 21 380 404 999,596 5-AAAA North Springs - - 3 155 158 999,842 5-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Blessed Trinity 758,120 188,726 48,840 4,094 999,780 220 6-AAAA Cambridge 134,968 400,670 382,347 69,169 987,154 12,846 6-AAAA Kell 104,422 381,015 424,080 75,565 985,082 14,918 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 2,058 22,120 98,039 493,560 615,777 384,223 6-AAAA Centennial 432 7,469 46,694 357,612 412,207 587,793 7-AAAA Cartersville 828,743 165,292 5,608 336 999,979 21 7-AAAA Cass 166,759 736,613 85,573 9,060 998,005 1,995 7-AAAA Allatoona 3,414 76,824 542,441 261,733 884,412 115,588 7-AAAA Hiram 957 7,924 254,582 329,213 592,676 407,324 7-AAAA Cedartown 119 7,230 35,947 243,011 286,307 713,693 7-AAAA Dalton 8 6,054 73,059 140,427 219,548 780,452 7-AAAA Woodland (Cartersville) - 63 2,790 16,220 19,073 980,927 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA North Oconee 977,403 22,229 334 30 999,996 4 8-AAAA Eastside 17,950 558,332 248,112 111,330 935,724 64,276 8-AAAA Flowery Branch 2,950 195,635 278,782 245,652 723,019 276,981 8-AAAA Walnut Grove 861 107,762 203,394 250,664 562,681 437,319 8-AAAA Madison County 790 98,311 208,278 262,591 569,970 430,030 8-AAAA East Forsyth 45 16,625 54,162 106,640 177,472 822,528 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals 1 1,106 6,938 23,093 31,138 968,862

Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Jefferson 8-AAA 4-1 82.39 1,000,000 847,429 697,856 550,334 379,579 1.63 Sandy Creek 2-AAA 4-0 80.71 999,989 840,510 667,850 496,213 302,953 2.30 Peach County 1-AAA 4-0 75.21 999,583 729,480 505,314 247,452 108,689 8.20 LaGrange 2-AAA 4-1 74.30 999,662 561,405 289,312 159,610 65,255 14.32 Troup 2-AAA 3-0 72.91 997,351 531,505 280,243 138,989 51,487 18.42 Calhoun 7-AAA 2-2 71.39 999,775 643,240 372,100 145,298 48,222 19.74 Stephenson 5-AAA 5-0 66.08 999,723 406,027 169,197 51,707 10,818 91.44 Cairo 1-AAA 2-2 65.97 975,054 335,827 142,012 39,331 8,332 119.02 North Hall 6-AAA 4-0 63.79 999,718 345,822 127,691 33,540 5,545 179.34 Jenkins 3-AAA 3-1 63.65 999,804 325,706 115,793 26,546 4,579 217.39 Douglass 5-AAA 2-2 62.94 975,365 261,558 89,391 19,051 3,088 322.83 Cedar Grove 5-AAA 3-1 62.09 987,470 233,325 74,725 15,602 2,331 428.00 Oconee County 8-AAA 3-2 61.91 987,142 210,424 66,381 12,913 1,965 507.91 Harlem 4-AAA 3-0 60.72 997,369 256,987 76,813 14,306 1,896 526.43 Pickens 6-AAA 4-0 60.51 999,426 230,410 66,051 13,447 1,693 589.67 Cherokee Bluff 8-AAA 4-1 60.71 982,900 173,948 48,514 9,025 1,184 843.59 West Laurens 4-AAA 4-0 57.66 969,510 135,551 31,162 4,272 402 2,486.56 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 3-1 59.85 572,182 75,151 19,395 3,061 359 2,784.52 Whitewater 2-AAA 1-2 60.01 468,104 62,011 16,004 2,675 312 3,204.13 Westside (Augusta) 4-AAA 4-0 56.38 984,964 112,876 23,634 2,966 275 3,635.36 Monroe Area 8-AAA 3-1 57.42 922,125 89,874 20,292 2,674 237 4,218.41 Gilmer 7-AAA 3-1 55.96 987,890 101,648 19,469 2,411 188 5,318.15 Mary Persons 2-AAA 3-0 58.44 472,629 50,916 11,581 1,770 167 5,987.02 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAA 3-1 54.66 986,444 80,457 13,658 1,430 103 9,707.74 Luella 5-AAA 2-2 55.09 781,943 59,417 10,769 1,146 91 10,988.01 Westover 1-AAA 2-1 55.29 724,256 47,481 8,925 1,010 67 14,924.37 Lumpkin County 6-AAA 2-2 54.22 776,086 48,663 7,961 805 47 21,275.60 Monroe 1-AAA 1-2 54.69 620,867 28,194 5,711 630 40 24,999.00 Baldwin 4-AAA 2-2 53.48 656,985 36,152 5,545 524 36 27,776.78 Southeast Bulloch 3-AAA 2-2 52.26 860,305 37,242 5,120 397 18 55,554.56 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAA 3-1 51.61 871,174 38,519 5,066 422 16 62,499.00 Bainbridge 1-AAA 0-5 53.14 518,289 11,809 1,881 197 13 76,922.08 Liberty County 3-AAA 3-1 49.37 960,429 24,260 2,475 140 10 99,999.00 North Clayton 5-AAA 4-1 48.65 403,124 8,581 883 58 3 333,332.33 Long County 3-AAA 3-1 45.25 436,842 4,399 292 14 - - Richmond Academy 4-AAA 1-3 46.90 187,479 2,865 258 10 - - Dougherty 1-AAA 1-4 46.97 204,281 1,095 110 7 - - Chestatee 6-AAA 2-2 44.90 230,945 2,117 144 6 - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAA 1-3 43.94 326,472 2,450 141 4 - - Spalding 2-AAA 0-4 52.37 6,704 267 38 3 - - Dawson County 6-AAA 1-2 44.01 173,410 1,227 81 2 - - LaFayette 7-AAA 3-1 41.49 338,504 1,579 86 1 - - Adairsville 7-AAA 1-3 41.32 188,985 638 37 1 - - East Hall 8-AAA 2-2 40.91 137,218 391 20 - - - Beach 3-AAA 1-2 37.28 170,856 311 9 - - - Hephzibah 4-AAA 1-3 40.07 33,970 117 6 - - - White County 6-AAA 0-4 39.76 54,780 113 4 - - - West Hall 8-AAA 2-2 33.97 33,822 10 - - - - Ridgeland 7-AAA 2-2 32.63 29,179 10 - - - - Howard 4-AAA 1-3 37.71 5,494 6 - - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 1-3 30.08 2,970 - - - - - Windsor Forest 3-AAA 1-3 25.37 368 - - - - - Islands 3-AAA 1-3 20.99 52 - - - - - Riverdale 5-AAA 1-4 23.86 19 - - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-3 22.15 11 - - - - - Fayette County 2-AAA 0-4 28.84 2 - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 6-AAA 0-3 11.24 - - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 0-4 9.53 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out 8-AAA Jefferson 826,596 958,718 998,841 1,000,000 - 2-AAA Sandy Creek 44,602 841,856 984,821 999,989 11 6-AAA North Hall 43,488 572,739 900,771 999,718 282 5-AAA Stephenson 29,207 567,785 881,394 999,723 277 6-AAA Pickens 23,040 424,820 845,030 999,426 574 2-AAA Troup 10,549 317,422 746,627 997,351 2,649 4-AAA Harlem 8,014 485,804 794,561 997,369 2,631 4-AAA Westside (Augusta) 2,996 189,812 479,790 984,964 15,036 1-AAA Peach County 2,199 728,406 953,431 999,583 417 7-AAA Heritage (Ringgold) 1,902 132,080 532,058 986,444 13,556 4-AAA West Laurens 1,661 210,022 484,178 969,510 30,490 2-AAA LaGrange 1,471 301,755 879,485 999,662 338 5-AAA Cedar Grove 1,274 224,225 528,072 987,470 12,530 7-AAA Gilmer 1,211 115,285 517,117 987,890 12,110 8-AAA Oconee County 593 52,976 449,738 987,142 12,858 7-AAA Calhoun 513 818,720 963,803 999,775 225 8-AAA Cherokee Bluff 464 53,992 387,862 982,900 17,100 3-AAA Jenkins 98 276,169 890,843 999,804 196 5-AAA Douglass 40 256,609 561,358 975,365 24,635 1-AAA Cairo 38 225,929 697,628 975,054 24,946 7-AAA Northwest Whitfield 29 38,524 226,929 871,174 128,826 2-AAA Mary Persons 8 2,292 20,907 472,629 527,371 8-AAA Monroe Area 4 17,238 209,596 922,125 77,875 5-AAA Luella 1 51,031 162,400 781,943 218,057 1-AAA Westover 1 23,949 141,968 724,256 275,744 2-AAA Upson-Lee 1 1,559 28,269 572,182 427,818 6-AAA Lumpkin County - 29,567 109,246 776,086 223,914 4-AAA Baldwin - 20,316 99,335 656,985 343,015 1-AAA Monroe - 15,688 114,527 620,867 379,133 1-AAA Bainbridge - 10,030 81,258 518,289 481,711 3-AAA Southeast Bulloch - 8,311 106,851 860,305 139,695 5-AAA North Clayton - 7,518 34,630 403,124 596,876 3-AAA Liberty County - 4,668 50,698 960,429 39,571 4-AAA Richmond Academy - 4,383 18,111 187,479 812,521 6-AAA Dawson County - 2,787 14,931 173,410 826,590 2-AAA Whitewater - 1,311 13,000 468,104 531,896 1-AAA Dougherty - 1,179 16,485 204,281 795,719 7-AAA LaFayette - 1,160 19,496 338,504 661,496 7-AAA Adairsville - 1,024 17,035 188,985 811,015 6-AAA Chestatee - 1,020 10,255 230,945 769,055 5-AAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - 520 6,048 326,472 673,528 3-AAA Long County - 513 11,838 436,842 563,158 6-AAA White County - 150 1,298 54,780 945,220 8-AAA East Hall - 85 5,111 137,218 862,782 4-AAA Hephzibah - 19 185 33,970 966,030 7-AAA Ridgeland - 13 886 29,179 970,821 4-AAA Howard - 11 106 5,494 994,506 2-AAA Spalding - 8 118 6,704 993,296 8-AAA West Hall - 2 468 33,822 966,178 3-AAA Beach - - 604 170,856 829,144 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) - - 3 2,970 997,030 3-AAA Windsor Forest - - - 368 999,632 3-AAA Islands - - - 52 999,948 5-AAA Riverdale - - - 19 999,981 4-AAA Cross Creek - - - 11 999,989 2-AAA Fayette County - - - 2 999,998 3-AAA Groves - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAA Stone Mountain - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - 1,000,000

Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Carver (Columbus) 1-AA 4-0 75.64 1,000,000 875,071 704,396 523,892 368,375 1.71 Pierce County 3-AA 4-0 72.65 999,920 798,276 561,471 348,423 201,593 3.96 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AA 4-0 69.44 1,000,000 724,917 469,250 251,890 117,980 7.48 Morgan County 2-AA 5-0 68.96 1,000,000 741,054 466,526 246,616 110,377 8.06 Rockmart 7-AA 3-1 67.59 999,999 741,311 459,177 225,639 91,215 9.96 Callaway 2-AA 2-2 64.77 999,748 566,759 260,310 101,465 33,954 28.45 Sumter County 1-AA 4-0 63.13 999,995 506,633 200,115 70,531 21,065 46.47 Burke County 4-AA 4-1 62.69 999,996 489,206 190,940 65,496 18,624 52.69 Appling County 3-AA 1-3 62.44 988,223 336,887 131,381 42,716 12,187 81.05 Hapeville Charter 5-AA 1-2 61.35 969,736 305,644 111,183 33,579 8,733 113.51 Ringgold 7-AA 4-1 59.38 999,972 265,890 86,513 23,134 5,033 197.69 Cook 3-AA 3-2 58.35 978,645 216,307 63,889 14,955 3,120 319.51 Laney 4-AA 4-1 57.39 999,998 278,635 75,706 16,541 3,024 329.69 Thomson 4-AA 2-3 56.70 999,984 217,244 53,165 11,257 1,849 539.83 North Murray 7-AA 4-0 54.52 999,697 133,382 33,233 5,779 759 1,316.52 East Jackson 8-AA 4-0 54.85 971,432 105,517 26,048 4,491 657 1,521.07 Columbia 6-AA 0-4 52.98 998,883 190,705 34,185 5,090 596 1,676.85 Stephens County 8-AA 2-3 53.78 766,133 77,975 15,159 2,385 289 3,459.21 Crisp County 3-AA 1-4 52.79 888,444 69,508 13,868 1,938 220 4,544.45 Sonoraville 7-AA 3-1 50.98 993,743 73,945 13,362 1,625 175 5,713.29 Hart County 8-AA 1-3 50.88 514,066 31,980 4,882 544 56 17,856.14 Miller Grove 6-AA 4-1 46.78 995,238 82,645 8,632 693 44 22,726.27 Spencer 1-AA 1-3 47.35 964,222 39,276 4,477 386 25 39,999.00 Westside (Macon) 2-AA 1-3 47.66 896,601 37,590 4,237 366 24 41,665.67 Franklin County 8-AA 4-0 47.84 818,067 32,165 3,658 314 16 62,499.00 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-AA 4-1 45.46 923,870 25,185 2,416 173 8 124,999.00 Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-AA 1-2 41.66 569,992 7,400 439 14 1 999,999.00 Jackson 2-AA 1-3 39.96 549,333 4,045 227 10 1 999,999.00 Union County 7-AA 1-3 42.93 543,493 9,610 607 43 - - Columbus 1-AA 3-0 36.31 909,879 3,994 141 5 - - Tattnall County 3-AA 2-2 38.76 188,240 1,001 52 4 - - Pike County 2-AA 2-2 38.39 558,844 4,061 145 3 - - Therrell 5-AA 1-3 40.46 141,907 1,516 75 3 - - Shaw 1-AA 1-3 35.42 528,205 1,892 68 - - - South Atlanta 6-AA 1-4 32.93 819,189 1,837 47 - - - Redan 6-AA 2-3 29.66 647,950 461 13 - - - Salem 6-AA 1-2 26.54 544,851 142 4 - - - Coahulla Creek 7-AA 1-3 34.30 71,575 221 3 - - - Rutland 2-AA 0-4 30.31 119,708 64 - - - - Murray County 7-AA 2-3 27.30 102,023 44 - - - - Butler 4-AA 0-4 14.88 610,150 4 - - - - Kendrick 1-AA 2-2 14.77 36,148 1 - - - - Josey 4-AA 1-3 9.53 289,692 - - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-4 2.48 100,197 - - - - - Hardaway 1-AA 0-4 14.74 1,822 - - - - - Washington 5-AA 1-4 20.99 189 - - - - - Jordan 1-AA 0-4 -5.15 1 - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out 7-AA Rockmart 417,525 919,616 997,129 999,999 1 5-AA Carver (Atlanta) 229,479 782,901 994,342 1,000,000 - 2-AA Morgan County 201,021 786,191 996,533 1,000,000 - 1-AA Carver (Columbus) 96,953 858,170 999,805 1,000,000 - 7-AA North Murray 24,845 195,536 860,132 999,697 303 1-AA Sumter County 18,411 381,514 969,405 999,995 5 7-AA Ringgold 8,470 445,799 968,467 999,972 28 7-AA Sonoraville 2,558 80,165 568,609 993,743 6,257 8-AA East Jackson 459 16,209 420,013 971,432 28,568 3-AA Pierce County 166 735,844 955,998 999,920 80 2-AA Callaway 37 344,714 918,589 999,748 252 5-AA Hapeville Charter 26 149,948 457,617 969,736 30,264 4-AA Laney 24 240,347 720,030 999,998 2 5-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 17 2,963 88,203 923,870 76,130 8-AA Franklin County 6 993 66,180 818,067 181,933 3-AA Cook 1 84,878 384,964 978,645 21,355 1-AA Columbus 1 784 79,667 909,879 90,121 7-AA Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 1 377 25,413 569,992 430,008 6-AA Columbia - 642,015 945,075 998,883 1,117 4-AA Burke County - 521,580 847,458 999,996 4 6-AA Miller Grove - 321,764 823,300 995,238 4,762 4-AA Thomson - 241,176 568,911 999,984 16 3-AA Appling County - 159,566 587,462 988,223 11,777 6-AA South Atlanta - 22,644 136,319 819,189 180,811 3-AA Crisp County - 22,323 135,134 888,444 111,556 2-AA Westside (Macon) - 13,390 97,929 896,601 103,399 6-AA Redan - 10,102 65,181 647,950 352,050 8-AA Stephens County - 7,656 66,940 766,133 233,867 6-AA Salem - 3,645 32,921 544,851 455,149 8-AA Hart County - 2,689 26,639 514,066 485,934 2-AA Jackson - 1,581 19,701 549,333 450,667 2-AA Pike County - 828 15,367 558,844 441,156 1-AA Spencer - 765 120,813 964,222 35,778 7-AA Union County - 544 22,170 543,493 456,507 3-AA Tattnall County - 303 5,705 188,240 811,760 5-AA Therrell - 296 3,093 141,907 858,093 1-AA Shaw - 150 7,711 528,205 471,795 2-AA Rutland - 27 877 119,708 880,292 4-AA Butler - 6 45 610,150 389,850 7-AA Coahulla Creek - 1 70 71,575 928,425 7-AA Murray County - - 67 102,023 897,977 1-AA Kendrick - - 7 36,148 963,852 4-AA Josey - - 6 289,692 710,308 1-AA Hardaway - - 2 1,822 998,178 4-AA Glenn Hills - - 1 100,197 899,803 5-AA Washington - - - 189 999,811 1-AA Jordan - - - 1 999,999 Class A Division I Public AAAAAA

Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.