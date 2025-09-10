AJC Varsity Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 5: Hughes a new favorite in 5A The simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets. Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz / AJC 2023)

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA. The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Grayson Buford Grayson North Gwinnett McEachern Buford First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Grayson Carrollton North Gwinnett Westlake Collins Hill Grayson Harrison Carrollton Colquitt County North Gwinnett Hillgrove Westlake Reg 1, #3 12 80.41 4-0 Valdosta Reg 8, #2 9 83.80 2-2 Collins Hill Reg 7, #4 13 80.36 2-1 Norcross Reg 4, #1 1 107.22 4-0 Grayson Reg 5, #3 36 62.62 1-3 Wheeler Reg 3, #2 16 78.54 3-0 Harrison Reg 6, #4 29 69.36 1-2 Lambert Reg 2, #1 3 96.87 4-0 Carrollton Reg 8, #3 15 79.24 2-2 Mill Creek Reg 1, #2 6 85.54 1-1 Colquitt County Reg 4, #4 27 69.97 2-1 South Gwinnett Reg 7, #1 5 89.61 2-1 North Gwinnett Reg 3, #3 19 75.78 3-0 Hillgrove Reg 5, #2 22 73.71 2-2 North Cobb Reg 2, #4 17 77.51 2-2 Westlake Reg 6, #1 28 69.92 1-2 Denmark McEachern Camden County Douglas County Buford West Forsyth McEachern Parkview Camden County Douglas County Walton Newton Buford Reg 2, #3 35 62.89 0-4 East Coweta Reg 6, #2 23 72.94 2-1 West Forsyth Reg 5, #4 38 60.41 2-2 Etowah Reg 3, #1 7 84.31 3-0 McEachern Reg 4, #3 24 71.72 2-2 Archer Reg 7, #2 25 71.16 1-2 Parkview Reg 8, #4 46 48.79 0-4 Mountain View Reg 1, #1 8 83.86 4-0 Camden County Reg 6, #3 31 65.17 2-1 North Forsyth Reg 2, #2 4 92.25 3-1 Douglas County Reg 3, #4 33 63.62 3-0 Campbell Reg 5, #1 10 80.77 2-2 Walton Reg 7, #3 20 75.43 2-1 Brookwood Reg 4, #2 11 80.52 2-2 Newton Reg 1, #4 30 68.92 3-1 Tift County Reg 8, #1 2 106.36 3-0 Buford Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Grayson 4-AAAAAA 4-0 107.22 999,998 899,131 742,724 690,680 433,835 1.31 Buford 8-AAAAAA 3-0 106.36 1,000,000 882,259 765,211 705,384 415,696 1.41 Carrollton 2-AAAAAA 4-0 96.87 999,968 871,103 283,858 210,912 77,019 11.98 Douglas County 2-AAAAAA 3-1 92.25 999,853 783,546 221,375 126,424 32,273 29.99 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAA 2-1 89.61 993,114 589,704 466,953 89,602 20,105 48.74 Colquitt County 1-AAAAAA 1-1 85.54 937,808 371,788 237,173 36,236 5,551 179.15 McEachern 3-AAAAAA 3-0 84.31 999,404 474,780 228,543 33,130 4,634 214.80 Camden County 1-AAAAAA 4-0 83.86 891,503 263,802 158,624 21,240 2,806 355.38 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAA 2-2 83.80 997,550 150,097 81,529 14,886 1,871 533.47 Walton 5-AAAAAA 2-2 80.77 984,845 300,474 76,444 10,632 1,104 904.80 Norcross 7-AAAAAA 2-1 80.36 936,085 204,533 106,905 10,054 987 1,012.17 Newton 4-AAAAAA 2-2 80.52 983,969 106,760 42,320 7,683 748 1,335.90 Valdosta 1-AAAAAA 4-0 80.41 794,511 128,855 65,740 6,707 667 1,498.25 Harrison 3-AAAAAA 3-0 78.54 994,767 281,179 87,354 7,120 596 1,676.85 Mill Creek 8-AAAAAA 2-2 79.24 993,307 105,911 52,157 4,652 447 2,236.14 Westlake 2-AAAAAA 2-2 77.51 991,649 307,237 82,395 6,163 421 2,374.30 Lowndes 1-AAAAAA 4-0 79.50 725,025 93,667 44,977 4,468 410 2,438.02 North Paulding 5-AAAAAA 3-1 77.24 956,587 218,692 49,169 4,138 325 3,075.92 Hillgrove 3-AAAAAA 3-0 75.78 990,554 213,212 53,239 3,111 185 5,404.41 Brookwood 7-AAAAAA 2-1 75.43 804,946 66,935 25,163 1,659 82 12,194.12 North Cobb 5-AAAAAA 2-2 73.71 894,935 120,959 21,890 1,176 77 12,986.01 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-1 72.94 924,832 163,673 35,885 1,459 76 13,156.89 Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAA 3-0 73.99 444,222 22,857 7,895 486 23 43,477.26 Archer 4-AAAAAA 2-2 71.72 878,429 39,504 11,427 452 19 52,630.58 Denmark 6-AAAAAA 1-2 69.92 845,284 78,801 12,986 422 11 90,908.09 Lambert 6-AAAAAA 1-2 69.36 824,583 72,636 11,346 340 9 111,110.11 Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAA 2-1 70.67 587,575 15,412 3,772 164 9 111,110.11 Parkview 7-AAAAAA 1-2 71.16 602,771 17,884 4,818 228 7 142,856.14 South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAA 2-1 69.97 859,816 28,940 7,352 221 4 249,999.00 Tift County 1-AAAAAA 3-1 68.92 206,931 3,436 743 29 1 999,999.00 Dacula 8-AAAAAA 2-1 62.33 768,596 7,374 890 10 1 999,999.00 Wheeler 5-AAAAAA 1-3 62.62 350,831 6,913 492 6 1 999,999.00 North Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-1 65.17 599,875 18,845 1,928 42 - - North Atlanta 6-AAAAAA 1-2 65.15 608,788 17,696 1,714 30 - - East Coweta 2-AAAAAA 0-4 62.89 875,694 37,026 2,682 25 - - Campbell 3-AAAAAA 3-0 63.62 843,599 18,830 1,195 17 - - Marietta 5-AAAAAA 0-4 63.37 383,327 8,548 681 8 - - Etowah 5-AAAAAA 2-2 60.41 229,260 2,849 175 2 - - Cherokee 5-AAAAAA 1-3 59.66 200,215 2,162 133 1 - - Grovetown 4-AAAAAA 3-1 59.19 237,830 921 107 1 - - South Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-1 55.18 109,266 246 11 - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAA 2-1 59.02 75,142 101 9 - - - Alpharetta 6-AAAAAA 0-3 54.93 85,215 209 5 - - - Chapel Hill 2-AAAAAA 1-2 48.19 132,836 287 4 - - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAA 1-1 49.33 104,793 56 4 - - - Mountain View 8-AAAAAA 0-4 48.79 133,123 62 2 - - - Rockdale County 4-AAAAAA 3-0 48.55 38,703 11 1 - - - Pebblebrook 3-AAAAAA 1-2 49.39 102,976 82 - - - - Paulding County 3-AAAAAA 0-3 44.91 43,381 10 - - - - South Cobb 3-AAAAAA 2-1 41.89 22,822 5 - - - - Discovery 8-AAAAAA 0-3 30.47 2,631 - - - - - Osborne 3-AAAAAA 0-3 34.97 2,497 - - - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAA 0-3 42.50 2,157 - - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 4-AAAAAA 0-2 35.93 1,255 - - - - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAA 0-2 39.01 271 - - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAA 0-3 35.87 96 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Colquitt County 421,317 261,057 163,896 91,538 937,808 62,192 1-AAAAAA Camden County 283,814 268,913 204,026 134,750 891,503 108,497 1-AAAAAA Valdosta 144,643 205,766 238,896 205,206 794,511 205,489 1-AAAAAA Lowndes 106,494 163,957 216,300 238,274 725,025 274,975 1-AAAAAA Richmond Hill 36,249 77,126 123,864 206,983 444,222 555,778 1-AAAAAA Tift County 7,483 23,181 53,018 123,249 206,931 793,069 2-AAAAAA Carrollton 640,936 299,395 56,742 2,895 999,968 32 2-AAAAAA Douglas County 319,171 545,674 126,321 8,687 999,853 147 2-AAAAAA Westlake 39,000 147,692 662,298 142,659 991,649 8,351 2-AAAAAA East Coweta 891 7,032 148,369 719,402 875,694 124,306 2-AAAAAA Chapel Hill 2 207 6,270 126,357 132,836 867,164 3-AAAAAA McEachern 549,845 299,061 129,047 21,451 999,404 596 3-AAAAAA Harrison 256,979 345,502 308,145 84,141 994,767 5,233 3-AAAAAA Hillgrove 181,266 309,792 373,631 125,865 990,554 9,446 3-AAAAAA Campbell 11,859 44,513 177,958 609,269 843,599 156,401 3-AAAAAA Pebblebrook 43 909 7,867 94,157 102,976 897,024 3-AAAAAA Paulding County 6 165 2,390 40,820 43,381 956,619 3-AAAAAA South Cobb 2 58 911 21,851 22,822 977,178 3-AAAAAA Osborne - - 51 2,446 2,497 997,503 4-AAAAAA Grayson 961,855 36,759 1,260 124 999,998 2 4-AAAAAA Newton 30,037 652,695 231,932 69,305 983,969 16,031 4-AAAAAA Archer 5,092 159,389 359,939 354,009 878,429 121,571 4-AAAAAA South Gwinnett 2,924 137,979 350,952 367,961 859,816 140,184 4-AAAAAA Grovetown 90 12,688 49,745 175,307 237,830 762,170 4-AAAAAA Rockdale County 2 488 6,120 32,093 38,703 961,297 4-AAAAAA Heritage (Conyers) - 2 52 1,201 1,255 998,745 5-AAAAAA Walton 490,596 304,278 150,206 39,765 984,845 15,155 5-AAAAAA North Paulding 325,425 337,597 213,342 80,223 956,587 43,413 5-AAAAAA North Cobb 158,360 251,998 328,065 156,512 894,935 105,065 5-AAAAAA Marietta 10,585 40,192 106,666 225,884 383,327 616,673 5-AAAAAA Wheeler 8,753 35,446 97,879 208,753 350,831 649,169 5-AAAAAA Etowah 3,574 16,504 55,458 153,724 229,260 770,740 5-AAAAAA Cherokee 2,707 13,985 48,384 135,139 200,215 799,785 6-AAAAAA West Forsyth 399,514 255,158 169,141 101,019 924,832 75,168 6-AAAAAA Denmark 221,870 239,626 218,383 165,405 845,284 154,716 6-AAAAAA Lambert 220,674 230,648 207,523 165,738 824,583 175,417 6-AAAAAA North Forsyth 80,361 129,115 172,917 217,482 599,875 400,125 6-AAAAAA North Atlanta 71,433 125,496 179,577 232,282 608,788 391,212 6-AAAAAA South Forsyth 3,515 11,438 29,260 65,053 109,266 890,734 6-AAAAAA Alpharetta 2,626 8,457 22,856 51,276 85,215 914,785 6-AAAAAA Forsyth Central 7 62 343 1,745 2,157 997,843 7-AAAAAA North Gwinnett 664,170 232,135 73,312 23,497 993,114 6,886 7-AAAAAA Norcross 205,811 366,927 244,378 118,969 936,085 63,915 7-AAAAAA Brookwood 79,369 210,220 284,362 230,995 804,946 195,054 7-AAAAAA Parkview 27,077 98,056 193,652 283,986 602,771 397,229 7-AAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 23,233 88,566 186,611 289,165 587,575 412,425 7-AAAAAA Duluth 340 4,094 17,665 53,043 75,142 924,858 7-AAAAAA Meadowcreek - 2 17 252 271 999,729 7-AAAAAA Berkmar - - 3 93 96 999,904 8-AAAAAA Buford 920,431 71,558 7,792 219 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAAA Collins Hill 56,341 548,980 353,117 39,112 997,550 2,450 8-AAAAAA Mill Creek 22,829 363,430 515,069 91,979 993,307 6,693 8-AAAAAA Dacula 394 15,148 110,451 642,603 768,596 231,404 8-AAAAAA Central Gwinnett 3 417 6,370 98,003 104,793 895,207 8-AAAAAA Mountain View 2 466 7,184 125,471 133,123 866,877 8-AAAAAA Discovery - 1 17 2,613 2,631 997,369 Class AAAAA AAAAAA

Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Hughes Thomas County Central Thomas County Central Milton Hughes Roswell First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Woodward Academy Thomas County Central Milton Lee County Statesboro Woodward Academy Newnan Thomas County Central Clarke Central Milton East Paulding Lee County Reg 1, #3 29 57.40 2-1 Statesboro Reg 8, #2 35 54.81 2-2 Habersham Central Reg 7, #4 14 70.26 2-1 Lanier Reg 4, #1 9 81.87 1-2 Woodward Academy Reg 5, #3 37 53.18 1-2 Kennesaw Mountain Reg 3, #2 15 70.23 3-0 Newnan Reg 6, #4 26 58.42 1-3 Creekview Reg 2, #1 2 96.50 4-0 Thomas County Central Reg 8, #3 27 58.15 1-3 Clarke Central Reg 1, #2 36 53.46 1-2 Evans Reg 4, #4 33 55.55 0-3 Decatur Reg 7, #1 3 96.22 2-1 Milton Reg 3, #3 21 63.34 3-0 Northgate Reg 5, #2 17 68.72 2-1 East Paulding Reg 2, #4 6 88.13 3-0 Lee County Reg 6, #1 7 85.45 4-0 Sequoyah Hughes Gainesville Coffee Roswell Houston County Hughes Gainesville Brunswick Coffee Rome Roswell Jackson County Reg 2, #3 8 84.80 4-0 Houston County Reg 6, #2 13 74.58 4-0 Sprayberry Reg 5, #4 34 54.97 2-0 New Manchester Reg 3, #1 1 100.33 3-0 Hughes Reg 4, #3 40 50.63 1-2 Dunwoody Reg 7, #2 4 89.46 3-0 Gainesville Reg 8, #4 47 47.12 1-3 Winder-Barrow Reg 1, #1 12 75.67 2-1 Brunswick Reg 6, #3 19 67.99 3-1 River Ridge Reg 2, #2 10 81.42 1-2 Coffee Reg 3, #4 16 68.90 3-0 Lovejoy Reg 5, #1 11 80.18 1-2 Rome Reg 7, #3 5 89.27 2-1 Roswell Reg 4, #2 38 51.92 0-3 Shiloh Reg 1, #4 20 63.65 1-2 Effingham County Reg 8, #1 18 68.18 2-1 Jackson County Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Hughes 3-AAAAA 3-0 100.33 999,995 859,182 677,260 533,599 364,023 1.75 Thomas County Central 2-AAAAA 4-0 96.50 999,028 870,606 714,173 431,155 231,217 3.32 Milton 7-AAAAA 2-1 96.22 999,652 957,046 662,872 411,494 221,976 3.50 Gainesville 7-AAAAA 3-0 89.46 994,794 873,044 425,750 163,241 56,766 16.62 Roswell 7-AAAAA 2-1 89.27 996,077 876,255 427,663 163,718 55,886 16.89 Lee County 2-AAAAA 3-0 88.13 987,981 530,847 290,014 100,800 30,860 31.40 Sequoyah 6-AAAAA 4-0 85.45 999,037 434,906 139,350 50,656 12,106 81.60 Houston County 2-AAAAA 4-0 84.80 974,628 395,804 173,732 48,127 11,348 87.12 Woodward Academy 4-AAAAA 1-2 81.87 999,967 708,051 195,065 52,020 8,898 111.38 Coffee 2-AAAAA 1-2 81.42 931,394 285,514 89,086 19,626 3,391 293.90 Rome 5-AAAAA 1-2 80.18 999,337 307,571 100,849 15,966 2,803 355.76 Brunswick 1-AAAAA 2-1 75.67 999,152 165,076 16,206 3,309 353 2,831.86 Sprayberry 6-AAAAA 4-0 74.58 970,542 67,319 11,895 1,498 139 7,193.24 Lanier 7-AAAAA 2-1 70.26 812,798 169,670 20,541 1,389 71 14,083.51 Newnan 3-AAAAA 3-0 70.23 912,188 67,419 11,605 952 47 21,275.60 Jackson County 8-AAAAA 2-1 68.18 998,113 122,409 16,027 802 46 21,738.13 Lovejoy 3-AAAAA 3-0 68.90 879,870 53,574 8,187 630 30 33,332.33 East Paulding 5-AAAAA 2-1 68.72 962,285 73,407 7,812 549 27 37,036.04 River Ridge 6-AAAAA 3-1 67.99 741,260 18,387 3,149 197 5 199,999.00 Northgate 3-AAAAA 3-0 63.34 705,175 16,089 1,335 55 4 249,999.00 Effingham County 1-AAAAA 1-2 63.65 895,969 38,060 2,982 130 3 333,332.33 Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 1-3 58.15 960,002 28,193 1,187 27 1 999,999.00 Woodstock 6-AAAAA 3-1 60.85 785,652 5,176 439 9 - - Statesboro 1-AAAAA 2-1 57.40 721,179 14,969 530 7 - - Seckinger 7-AAAAA 3-1 59.09 192,916 9,250 369 7 - - Habersham Central 8-AAAAA 2-2 54.81 916,036 11,012 341 7 - - Decatur 4-AAAAA 0-3 55.55 837,395 7,495 298 7 - - Creekview 6-AAAAA 1-3 58.42 439,283 1,860 153 6 - - Glynn Academy 1-AAAAA 1-2 56.75 374,976 6,813 234 5 - - Dutchtown 3-AAAAA 0-3 59.19 420,599 4,270 244 2 - - Evans 1-AAAAA 1-2 53.46 494,690 5,277 133 2 - - Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 0-3 56.00 496,520 1,726 91 2 - - Veterans 2-AAAAA 2-1 60.55 75,233 1,445 54 2 - - Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAA 1-2 53.18 315,126 473 23 2 - - Shiloh 4-AAAAA 0-3 51.92 635,316 1,999 42 1 - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAA 1-2 50.63 555,471 1,232 29 1 - - South Paulding 5-AAAAA 1-2 57.44 598,797 2,968 164 - - - New Manchester 5-AAAAA 2-0 54.97 394,595 951 40 - - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 1-1 48.06 251,008 1,012 12 - - - Lakeside (Evans) 1-AAAAA 0-3 49.76 88,921 434 12 - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAA 2-1 47.36 355,242 341 10 - - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 1-2 50.74 156,460 935 9 - - - Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 1-3 47.12 625,909 857 8 - - - Northside (Warner Robins) 2-AAAAA 0-3 55.92 31,736 278 7 - - - Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 1-2 46.82 332,568 283 6 - - - Alexander 5-AAAAA 1-2 50.08 157,239 97 6 - - - Loganville 8-AAAAA 0-4 42.78 343,443 130 2 - - - Tri-Cities 4-AAAAA 1-2 44.92 234,893 122 2 - - - McIntosh 3-AAAAA 1-2 49.98 71,531 87 1 - - - Lassiter 6-AAAAA 3-1 49.52 24,463 15 1 - - - Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 1-2 46.84 76,101 25 - - - - South Effingham 1-AAAAA 0-2 41.57 17,645 16 - - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAA 1-3 37.11 119,850 10 - - - - Chamblee 4-AAAAA 0-3 38.19 49,148 6 - - - - Riverwood 6-AAAAA 1-3 45.72 21,571 3 - - - - Alcovy 8-AAAAA 0-4 32.40 36,647 1 - - - - Pope 6-AAAAA 0-4 44.99 18,192 1 - - - - Chattahoochee 7-AAAAA 1-2 37.11 2,071 1 - - - - Johns Creek 7-AAAAA 0-3 36.83 1,692 1 - - - - Banneker 3-AAAAA 1-2 41.45 8,297 - - - - - Morrow 3-AAAAA 1-2 37.55 2,345 - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Brunswick 930,379 55,615 10,594 2,564 999,152 848 1-AAAAA Statesboro 34,191 212,088 274,106 200,794 721,179 278,821 1-AAAAA Effingham County 14,671 516,195 246,644 118,459 895,969 104,031 1-AAAAA Evans 10,356 91,089 181,722 211,523 494,690 505,310 1-AAAAA Glynn Academy 7,708 73,318 131,569 162,381 374,976 625,024 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute 1,449 29,652 83,386 136,521 251,008 748,992 1-AAAAA Greenbrier 752 13,105 42,476 100,127 156,460 843,540 1-AAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 478 8,055 25,275 55,113 88,921 911,079 1-AAAAA South Effingham 16 883 4,228 12,518 17,645 982,355 2-AAAAA Thomas County Central 665,546 233,756 70,332 29,394 999,028 972 2-AAAAA Lee County 169,564 348,330 288,409 181,678 987,981 12,019 2-AAAAA Houston County 106,174 270,539 348,549 249,366 974,628 25,372 2-AAAAA Coffee 58,609 145,790 281,836 445,159 931,394 68,606 2-AAAAA Veterans 93 1,276 7,879 65,985 75,233 924,767 2-AAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 14 309 2,995 28,418 31,736 968,264 3-AAAAA Hughes 968,353 29,903 1,579 160 999,995 5 3-AAAAA Newnan 14,354 410,021 317,428 170,385 912,188 87,812 3-AAAAA Lovejoy 13,866 352,943 305,066 207,995 879,870 120,130 3-AAAAA Northgate 2,548 143,296 236,481 322,850 705,175 294,825 3-AAAAA Dutchtown 863 60,012 122,157 237,567 420,599 579,401 3-AAAAA McIntosh 16 3,654 15,896 51,965 71,531 928,469 3-AAAAA Banneker - 140 1,147 7,010 8,297 991,703 3-AAAAA Morrow - 31 246 2,068 2,345 997,655 4-AAAAA Woodward Academy 965,926 31,973 1,840 228 999,967 33 4-AAAAA Decatur 19,025 436,596 237,814 143,960 837,395 162,605 4-AAAAA Shiloh 7,306 196,963 230,392 200,655 635,316 364,684 4-AAAAA Dunwoody 4,990 153,391 202,191 194,899 555,471 444,529 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain 1,202 64,659 114,610 152,097 332,568 667,432 4-AAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) 1,166 74,297 121,919 157,860 355,242 644,758 4-AAAAA Tri-Cities 370 37,431 77,405 119,687 234,893 765,107 4-AAAAA Chamblee 15 4,690 13,829 30,614 49,148 950,852 5-AAAAA Rome 788,851 187,619 19,897 2,970 999,337 663 5-AAAAA East Paulding 186,918 545,648 166,858 62,861 962,285 37,715 5-AAAAA South Paulding 10,194 94,591 266,487 227,525 598,797 401,203 5-AAAAA Villa Rica 6,551 73,778 199,951 216,240 496,520 503,480 5-AAAAA New Manchester 4,874 52,011 153,826 183,884 394,595 605,405 5-AAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 1,970 30,280 118,161 164,715 315,126 684,874 5-AAAAA Alexander 500 12,160 52,234 92,345 157,239 842,761 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs 142 3,913 22,586 49,460 76,101 923,899 6-AAAAA Sequoyah 781,024 180,528 31,053 6,432 999,037 963 6-AAAAA Sprayberry 167,668 503,033 217,369 82,472 970,542 29,458 6-AAAAA River Ridge 26,198 126,486 218,195 370,381 741,260 258,740 6-AAAAA Woodstock 20,559 144,085 383,185 237,823 785,652 214,348 6-AAAAA Creekview 4,526 44,687 135,813 254,257 439,283 560,717 6-AAAAA Lassiter 17 721 6,503 17,222 24,463 975,537 6-AAAAA Pope 5 94 3,579 14,514 18,192 981,808 6-AAAAA Riverwood 3 366 4,303 16,899 21,571 978,429 7-AAAAA Milton 564,711 292,751 130,518 11,672 999,652 348 7-AAAAA Roswell 228,322 345,253 371,150 51,352 996,077 3,923 7-AAAAA Gainesville 203,796 346,396 382,725 61,877 994,794 5,206 7-AAAAA Lanier 3,102 14,283 103,590 691,823 812,798 187,202 7-AAAAA Seckinger 69 1,317 11,990 179,540 192,916 807,084 7-AAAAA Johns Creek - - 15 1,677 1,692 998,308 7-AAAAA Chattahoochee - - 12 2,059 2,071 997,929 8-AAAAA Jackson County 707,140 221,626 57,435 11,912 998,113 1,887 8-AAAAA Clarke Central 193,740 408,747 257,932 99,583 960,002 39,998 8-AAAAA Habersham Central 81,545 267,332 388,133 179,026 916,036 83,964 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow 14,080 68,639 180,183 363,007 625,909 374,091 8-AAAAA Loganville 3,084 27,332 84,199 228,828 343,443 656,557 8-AAAAA Apalachee 368 5,457 26,202 87,823 119,850 880,150 8-AAAAA Alcovy 43 867 5,916 29,821 36,647 963,353

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Creekside 4-AAAA 3-0 90.24 999,999 826,300 749,796 435,901 261,512 2.82 Ware County 1-AAAA 4-0 89.01 999,105 741,717 571,729 328,924 173,333 4.77 Cartersville 7-AAAA 4-0 89.15 999,979 702,726 452,464 251,405 141,723 6.06 North Oconee 8-AAAA 3-0 87.52 999,947 792,232 488,176 282,557 133,204 6.51 Blessed Trinity 6-AAAA 3-0 87.92 999,766 859,915 461,456 241,643 128,367 6.79 Marist 5-AAAA 1-1 86.05 999,951 837,814 452,821 247,304 105,786 8.45 Benedictine 1-AAAA 1-2 82.65 992,587 420,949 251,033 97,216 33,563 28.79 Central (Carrollton) 3-AAAA 4-0 78.58 998,241 642,860 204,039 60,653 15,015 65.60 Perry 1-AAAA 1-2 74.03 946,022 151,163 61,550 11,933 2,085 478.62 Kell 6-AAAA 3-1 73.30 980,799 320,390 67,902 13,008 2,037 489.92 Stockbridge 2-AAAA 3-1 71.13 946,369 295,476 45,652 6,907 981 1,018.37 Cass 7-AAAA 3-1 70.80 986,018 150,486 47,266 7,098 852 1,172.71 Jonesboro 3-AAAA 2-2 69.49 970,315 332,448 44,862 5,606 675 1,480.48 Cambridge 6-AAAA 3-1 68.42 939,001 167,954 22,862 2,739 295 3,388.83 Warner Robins 1-AAAA 2-2 68.91 859,578 79,522 19,783 2,531 260 3,845.15 Eastside 8-AAAA 2-2 67.61 955,974 53,544 14,591 1,646 163 6,133.97 Ola 2-AAAA 3-1 65.64 814,135 101,682 10,025 899 58 17,240.38 Jones County 2-AAAA 2-2 65.79 569,576 63,425 6,242 605 50 19,999.00 Locust Grove 2-AAAA 3-1 62.69 752,548 60,895 4,647 354 11 90,908.09 St. Pius X 5-AAAA 3-0 60.04 887,720 52,693 2,791 137 11 90,908.09 Mays 4-AAAA 0-3 58.92 969,925 26,135 2,728 132 6 166,665.67 Hampton 2-AAAA 3-1 59.81 547,055 30,704 1,709 98 4 249,999.00 Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 2-2 59.94 727,990 51,516 2,491 128 3 333,332.33 Starr's Mill 3-AAAA 0-3 60.16 794,824 57,428 3,095 148 2 499,999.00 Flowery Branch 8-AAAA 3-1 60.25 776,425 9,673 1,437 66 2 499,999.00 Maynard Jackson 4-AAAA 3-0 56.23 945,052 14,190 1,154 52 1 999,999.00 Madison County 8-AAAA 3-0 58.05 718,603 5,365 684 26 1 999,999.00 Harris County 3-AAAA 2-2 59.71 760,844 48,169 2,627 125 - - Southwest DeKalb 5-AAAA 2-1 57.98 819,428 36,104 1,568 67 - - Cedartown 7-AAAA 2-2 55.77 650,047 8,684 656 29 - - Allatoona 7-AAAA 1-3 54.61 589,385 6,149 453 20 - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAA 3-1 56.55 294,043 6,035 242 11 - - Tucker 5-AAAA 1-2 54.28 404,164 7,267 238 9 - - Hiram 7-AAAA 1-3 54.38 564,194 5,652 357 8 - - Lithonia 5-AAAA 3-0 52.96 865,514 14,955 353 7 - - New Hampstead 1-AAAA 1-3 55.22 144,157 1,972 119 3 - - Centennial 6-AAAA 3-1 52.57 352,444 8,170 164 2 - - Pace Academy 4-AAAA 1-2 49.94 798,506 2,013 89 2 - - Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAA 1-2 50.84 278,626 2,594 47 1 - - East Forsyth 8-AAAA 3-1 50.29 246,856 399 21 - - - Dalton 7-AAAA 0-4 47.36 192,932 405 20 - - - Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 3-0 50.30 252,415 380 18 - - - Griffin 3-AAAA 1-2 48.98 169,757 922 16 - - - Wayne County 1-AAAA 0-4 48.89 58,551 254 13 - - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 2-AAAA 3-1 50.29 73,397 553 12 - - - M.L. King 4-AAAA 2-1 41.55 263,370 76 1 - - - Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-3 42.88 49,780 11 1 - - - Mundy's Mill 3-AAAA 0-3 41.01 27,393 18 - - - - Druid Hills 5-AAAA 2-1 35.01 22,547 8 - - - - Eagle's Landing Christian 2-AAAA 1-3 45.44 2,748 5 - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAA 0-3 36.01 17,445 3 - - - - Drew 4-AAAA 0-3 27.47 12,379 - - - - - Midtown 4-AAAA 0-3 25.04 7,738 - - - - - Forest Park 4-AAAA 1-1 23.31 3,031 - - - - - North Springs 5-AAAA 0-3 24.94 365 - - - - - Northview 5-AAAA 0-3 22.59 311 - - - - - McDonough 2-AAAA 1-3 39.84 127 - - - - - Union Grove 2-AAAA 0-4 36.74 2 - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 1-3 15.70 - - - - - - Clarkston 5-AAAA 0-3 6.61 - - - - - - Cross Keys 5-AAAA 0-4 -23.43 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Ware County 673,215 252,192 58,782 14,916 999,105 895 1-AAAA Benedictine 249,533 462,807 214,959 65,288 992,587 7,413 1-AAAA Perry 57,010 203,851 436,306 248,855 946,022 53,978 1-AAAA Warner Robins 19,954 77,084 259,239 503,301 859,578 140,422 1-AAAA New Hampstead 276 3,573 23,035 117,273 144,157 855,843 1-AAAA Wayne County 12 493 7,679 50,367 58,551 941,449 2-AAAA Stockbridge 486,171 244,063 131,040 85,095 946,369 53,631 2-AAAA Ola 178,001 213,127 250,919 172,088 814,135 185,865 2-AAAA Locust Grove 133,186 269,605 187,272 162,485 752,548 247,452 2-AAAA Hampton 97,506 118,254 143,351 187,944 547,055 452,945 2-AAAA Jones County 90,529 97,685 173,768 207,594 569,576 430,424 2-AAAA Eagle's Landing 11,646 46,999 90,291 145,107 294,043 705,957 2-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 2,946 10,186 22,988 37,277 73,397 926,603 2-AAAA Eagle's Landing Christian 14 72 354 2,308 2,748 997,252 2-AAAA McDonough 1 9 17 100 127 999,873 2-AAAA Union Grove - - - 2 2 999,998 3-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 703,516 233,784 49,849 11,092 998,241 1,759 3-AAAA Jonesboro 228,699 440,913 215,905 84,798 970,315 29,685 3-AAAA Starr's Mill 32,891 158,937 324,513 278,483 794,824 205,176 3-AAAA Harris County 32,179 135,718 281,681 311,266 760,844 239,156 3-AAAA Northside (Columbus) 1,930 21,084 80,421 175,191 278,626 721,374 3-AAAA Griffin 767 8,943 42,499 117,548 169,757 830,243 3-AAAA Mundy's Mill 18 621 5,132 21,622 27,393 972,607 4-AAAA Creekside 968,657 29,547 1,693 102 999,999 1 4-AAAA Mays 19,011 475,301 343,028 132,585 969,925 30,075 4-AAAA Maynard Jackson 10,703 371,234 368,627 194,488 945,052 54,948 4-AAAA Pace Academy 1,537 109,277 234,105 453,587 798,506 201,494 4-AAAA M.L. King 92 14,447 50,242 198,589 263,370 736,630 4-AAAA Drew - 135 1,450 10,794 12,379 987,621 4-AAAA Midtown - 47 599 7,092 7,738 992,262 4-AAAA Forest Park - 12 256 2,763 3,031 996,969 5-AAAA Marist 947,636 48,433 3,236 646 999,951 49 5-AAAA St. Pius X 24,734 411,902 282,631 168,453 887,720 112,280 5-AAAA Southwest DeKalb 18,405 270,582 299,206 231,235 819,428 180,572 5-AAAA Lithonia 6,876 215,027 306,834 336,777 865,514 134,486 5-AAAA Tucker 2,343 53,299 102,759 245,763 404,164 595,836 5-AAAA Druid Hills 6 750 5,288 16,503 22,547 977,453 5-AAAA North Springs - 6 21 338 365 999,635 5-AAAA Northview - 1 25 285 311 999,689 5-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Blessed Trinity 821,009 148,382 25,980 4,395 999,766 234 6-AAAA Kell 119,603 519,125 268,802 73,269 980,799 19,201 6-AAAA Cambridge 50,936 248,705 431,183 208,177 939,001 60,999 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 7,812 68,748 214,523 436,907 727,990 272,010 6-AAAA Centennial 640 15,040 59,512 277,252 352,444 647,556 7-AAAA Cartersville 885,846 109,444 4,341 348 999,979 21 7-AAAA Cass 107,448 693,205 149,567 35,798 986,018 13,982 7-AAAA Cedartown 2,685 70,362 292,238 284,762 650,047 349,953 7-AAAA Hiram 2,253 60,837 227,406 273,698 564,194 435,806 7-AAAA Allatoona 1,607 56,683 260,955 270,140 589,385 410,615 7-AAAA Dalton 161 9,306 62,298 121,167 192,932 807,068 7-AAAA Woodland (Cartersville) - 163 3,195 14,087 17,445 982,555 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA North Oconee 903,663 89,459 6,006 819 999,947 53 8-AAAA Eastside 75,315 539,174 242,944 98,541 955,974 44,026 8-AAAA Flowery Branch 14,140 194,387 306,678 261,220 776,425 223,575 8-AAAA Madison County 5,968 130,778 284,255 297,602 718,603 281,397 8-AAAA Walnut Grove 474 22,668 75,815 153,458 252,415 747,585 8-AAAA East Forsyth 426 21,851 73,331 151,248 246,856 753,144 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals 14 1,683 10,971 37,112 49,780 950,220

Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Jefferson 8-AAA 4-0 86.64 1,000,000 895,083 789,710 650,036 510,571 0.96 Calhoun 7-AAA 2-1 78.18 999,984 791,413 577,334 321,706 141,058 6.09 Peach County 1-AAA 4-0 77.45 999,498 768,867 532,027 264,718 114,590 7.73 Sandy Creek 2-AAA 3-0 77.28 998,131 721,955 469,222 253,004 104,864 8.54 Troup 2-AAA 3-0 74.66 996,101 583,376 321,942 153,602 53,386 17.73 LaGrange 2-AAA 3-1 72.90 995,956 434,621 210,857 95,606 29,036 33.44 Stephenson 5-AAA 4-0 70.79 999,651 538,734 267,033 106,778 26,106 37.31 Cedar Grove 5-AAA 2-1 65.23 989,561 292,355 98,502 23,257 3,875 257.06 Douglass 5-AAA 2-2 64.76 976,942 273,915 90,317 19,653 3,105 321.06 Monroe Area 8-AAA 3-0 64.84 985,464 241,371 73,913 17,244 2,703 368.96 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 3-0 64.33 778,552 167,630 51,669 11,095 1,664 599.96 North Hall 6-AAA 3-0 62.01 996,728 265,962 76,928 15,066 1,625 614.38 Oconee County 8-AAA 2-2 63.38 979,619 203,579 57,879 11,446 1,625 614.38 Jenkins 3-AAA 2-1 61.92 997,098 233,181 61,931 10,865 1,304 765.87 Cherokee Bluff 8-AAA 3-1 62.52 979,842 179,697 45,982 9,145 1,177 848.62 Baldwin 4-AAA 2-1 59.77 933,378 172,901 39,369 5,949 568 1,759.56 Whitewater 2-AAA 1-2 62.51 506,063 86,279 22,732 4,028 563 1,775.20 Cairo 1-AAA 1-2 61.11 815,695 120,612 32,905 5,623 562 1,778.36 Westover 1-AAA 2-0 59.61 855,927 116,163 25,531 3,860 357 2,800.12 Harlem 4-AAA 2-0 58.28 952,549 137,194 28,373 3,614 266 3,758.40 Mary Persons 2-AAA 3-0 60.52 494,761 66,733 14,967 2,278 242 4,131.23 West Laurens 4-AAA 3-0 57.39 957,293 122,225 23,551 2,891 189 5,290.01 Pickens 6-AAA 3-0 56.22 976,821 100,199 17,985 2,091 148 6,755.76 Lumpkin County 6-AAA 2-1 56.38 879,002 90,986 15,412 1,613 129 7,750.94 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAA 3-1 54.94 973,227 79,583 11,138 1,062 73 13,697.63 Monroe 1-AAA 1-2 56.05 567,832 26,842 5,598 684 44 22,726.27 Southeast Bulloch 3-AAA 1-2 54.16 863,024 50,462 7,139 595 44 22,726.27 Bainbridge 1-AAA 0-4 56.46 578,957 22,024 4,669 593 36 27,776.78 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAA 2-1 52.74 889,766 47,237 5,863 463 25 39,999.00 Luella 5-AAA 1-2 53.81 669,215 30,488 4,410 379 23 43,477.26 Gilmer 7-AAA 2-1 52.16 895,749 41,541 4,787 329 16 62,499.00 Westside (Augusta) 4-AAA 3-0 52.86 859,054 46,413 5,840 442 11 90,908.09 Long County 3-AAA 3-0 49.89 770,900 21,697 1,879 112 8 124,999.00 Spalding 2-AAA 0-3 57.21 62,726 4,485 899 88 4 249,999.00 Dougherty 1-AAA 1-3 50.92 280,063 3,300 424 40 3 333,332.33 Liberty County 3-AAA 2-1 46.63 645,307 9,259 575 24 - - North Clayton 5-AAA 3-1 46.92 319,127 3,837 280 9 - - Dawson County 6-AAA 1-2 45.07 181,897 1,440 92 4 - - Chestatee 6-AAA 2-1 45.13 211,881 2,226 144 2 - - White County 6-AAA 0-3 42.96 125,299 514 31 2 - - Adairsville 7-AAA 1-3 42.06 257,933 768 53 1 - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAA 1-2 42.39 206,072 1,106 46 1 - - Hephzibah 4-AAA 1-2 42.11 60,308 280 10 1 - - LaFayette 7-AAA 2-1 37.03 127,628 187 6 1 - - Howard 4-AAA 1-2 43.39 74,559 542 21 - - - East Hall 8-AAA 2-2 41.23 96,462 263 13 - - - Richmond Academy 4-AAA 0-3 43.30 43,761 273 11 - - - Beach 3-AAA 1-1 37.07 112,939 182 1 - - - Ridgeland 7-AAA 2-2 33.67 53,285 14 - - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 1-2 32.72 8,876 4 - - - - West Hall 8-AAA 2-2 32.99 18,986 2 - - - - Riverdale 5-AAA 1-3 31.64 200 - - - - - Windsor Forest 3-AAA 1-2 26.55 176 - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 0-3 19.60 60 - - - - - Islands 3-AAA 0-3 21.34 52 - - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-2 23.78 44 - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 6-AAA 0-3 14.88 15 - - - - - Fayette County 2-AAA 0-3 30.35 4 - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out 8-AAA Jefferson 872,066 976,607 999,681 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Stephenson 40,384 719,796 946,857 999,651 349 6-AAA North Hall 19,618 534,703 838,067 996,728 3,272 7-AAA Calhoun 18,167 934,187 993,857 999,984 16 2-AAA Sandy Creek 16,423 667,697 910,618 998,131 1,869 2-AAA Troup 12,597 471,655 813,109 996,101 3,899 1-AAA Peach County 4,276 835,840 965,539 999,498 502 6-AAA Pickens 3,503 227,147 567,947 976,821 23,179 2-AAA LaGrange 2,536 237,693 784,763 995,956 4,044 4-AAA Harlem 2,274 242,787 514,901 952,549 47,451 8-AAA Monroe Area 2,017 86,201 455,256 985,464 14,536 4-AAA West Laurens 1,625 230,470 495,333 957,293 42,707 5-AAA Cedar Grove 1,333 247,705 586,605 989,561 10,439 8-AAA Cherokee Bluff 723 68,279 352,206 979,842 20,158 7-AAA Heritage (Ringgold) 656 144,764 549,642 973,227 26,773 4-AAA Westside (Augusta) 474 77,542 236,807 859,054 140,946 8-AAA Oconee County 424 51,671 365,544 979,619 20,381 1-AAA Westover 333 81,764 348,327 855,927 144,073 2-AAA Upson-Lee 200 37,666 149,364 778,552 221,448 6-AAA Lumpkin County 85 147,168 355,185 879,002 120,998 7-AAA Gilmer 77 32,890 293,097 895,749 104,251 4-AAA Baldwin 60 304,747 543,095 933,378 66,622 5-AAA Douglass 44 209,360 541,758 976,942 23,058 7-AAA Northwest Whitfield 41 40,844 318,008 889,766 110,234 2-AAA Mary Persons 26 7,473 41,226 494,761 505,239 3-AAA Jenkins 17 196,637 766,629 997,098 2,902 3-AAA Long County 10 10,543 92,573 770,900 229,100 1-AAA Cairo 9 77,428 367,499 815,695 184,305 5-AAA Luella 2 20,563 85,561 669,215 330,785 1-AAA Bainbridge - 20,229 160,858 578,957 421,043 1-AAA Monroe - 17,697 147,135 567,832 432,168 3-AAA Southeast Bulloch - 9,539 172,074 863,024 136,976 6-AAA Dawson County - 6,127 25,261 181,897 818,103 2-AAA Whitewater - 5,380 37,921 506,063 493,937 6-AAA Chestatee - 5,233 23,139 211,881 788,119 1-AAA Dougherty - 3,630 45,577 280,063 719,937 6-AAA White County - 2,978 13,784 125,299 874,701 5-AAA North Clayton - 2,350 14,901 319,127 680,873 3-AAA Liberty County - 1,205 18,729 645,307 354,693 7-AAA Adairsville - 855 29,620 257,933 742,067 4-AAA Richmond Academy - 834 4,009 43,761 956,239 4-AAA Howard - 690 3,656 74,559 925,441 5-AAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - 503 4,328 206,072 793,928 2-AAA Spalding - 438 3,084 62,726 937,274 4-AAA Hephzibah - 298 1,978 60,308 939,692 7-AAA LaFayette - 96 7,525 127,628 872,372 3-AAA Beach - 47 2,108 112,939 887,061 8-AAA East Hall - 24 2,782 96,462 903,538 7-AAA Ridgeland - 20 2,220 53,285 946,715 8-AAA West Hall - - 177 18,986 981,014 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) - - 74 8,876 991,124 5-AAA Riverdale - - 4 200 999,800 3-AAA Windsor Forest - - 2 176 999,824 3-AAA Groves - - - 60 999,940 3-AAA Islands - - - 52 999,948 4-AAA Cross Creek - - - 44 999,956 6-AAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - 15 999,985 2-AAA Fayette County - - - 4 999,996 5-AAA Stone Mountain - - - - 1,000,000

Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Carver (Columbus) 1-AA 3-0 77.28 1,000,000 878,307 717,555 538,336 382,401 1.62 Pierce County 3-AA 3-0 73.17 999,789 763,850 513,153 305,634 165,603 5.04 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AA 4-0 71.93 1,000,000 760,958 527,237 303,099 152,099 5.57 Morgan County 2-AA 4-0 69.61 999,997 725,803 448,530 230,257 97,683 9.24 Rockmart 7-AA 2-1 68.96 1,000,000 742,732 476,494 236,397 95,886 9.43 Callaway 2-AA 1-2 66.46 999,555 566,083 269,739 107,077 36,932 26.08 Appling County 3-AA 1-2 65.11 994,787 422,062 181,693 65,247 20,822 47.03 Burke County 4-AA 3-1 63.06 999,984 439,867 160,711 51,630 13,950 70.68 Hapeville Charter 5-AA 0-2 63.09 974,388 326,202 124,160 38,605 10,728 92.21 Cook 3-AA 3-1 61.71 988,581 288,907 102,526 28,867 7,071 140.42 Sumter County 1-AA 3-0 59.68 999,957 379,676 105,831 25,474 5,165 192.61 Thomson 4-AA 2-2 59.36 999,980 285,229 78,682 18,700 3,793 262.64 Ringgold 7-AA 3-1 58.51 999,706 220,760 62,878 14,111 2,624 380.10 Laney 4-AA 3-1 56.22 999,991 198,056 45,895 8,243 1,240 805.45 Stephens County 8-AA 2-2 57.52 895,270 132,652 33,596 6,614 1,163 858.85 Columbia 6-AA 0-3 55.24 999,192 241,968 47,082 7,671 1,102 906.44 East Jackson 8-AA 4-0 56.41 975,170 112,579 29,819 5,302 791 1,263.22 North Murray 7-AA 3-0 54.00 999,226 114,728 25,095 3,752 485 2,060.86 Crisp County 3-AA 0-4 53.18 854,596 57,285 10,937 1,450 170 5,881.35 Hart County 8-AA 1-3 52.77 567,079 45,026 7,258 882 95 10,525.32 Westside (Macon) 2-AA 1-3 50.95 931,872 65,046 9,053 1,036 81 12,344.68 Sonoraville 7-AA 2-1 49.60 979,612 55,503 7,901 750 62 16,128.03 Miller Grove 6-AA 3-1 46.77 992,464 69,228 6,673 459 28 35,713.29 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-AA 3-1 46.40 933,995 26,783 2,645 171 9 111,110.11 Jackson 2-AA 1-2 44.69 726,637 15,534 1,156 59 7 142,856.14 Franklin County 8-AA 3-0 45.78 433,271 12,091 893 54 5 199,999.00 Spencer 1-AA 0-3 41.59 843,694 10,555 577 24 3 333,332.33 Union County 7-AA 1-2 44.43 592,085 13,316 897 56 1 999,999.00 Therrell 5-AA 1-3 40.79 125,284 1,361 67 2 1 999,999.00 Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-AA 1-2 42.26 586,272 8,248 508 20 - - South Atlanta 6-AA 1-3 38.55 935,598 8,547 362 13 - - Tattnall County 3-AA 2-2 40.92 217,329 1,669 89 3 - - Columbus 1-AA 2-0 34.66 814,199 2,663 76 2 - - Shaw 1-AA 0-3 37.07 629,777 2,755 103 1 - - Pike County 2-AA 2-2 37.75 415,535 2,578 86 1 - - Coahulla Creek 7-AA 1-2 36.38 159,647 792 30 1 - - Rutland 2-AA 0-3 33.26 137,216 169 6 - - - Murray County 7-AA 2-2 28.05 135,956 96 3 - - - Redan 6-AA 1-3 28.18 556,048 195 2 - - - Salem 6-AA 1-2 26.31 524,968 126 2 - - - Butler 4-AA 0-3 19.48 728,567 10 - - - - Hardaway 1-AA 0-3 21.70 48,901 3 - - - - Kendrick 1-AA 2-1 17.16 31,001 1 - - - - Washington 5-AA 1-3 25.09 1,290 1 - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-3 6.71 142,520 - - - - - Josey 4-AA 0-3 7.06 129,010 - - - - - Jordan 1-AA 0-3 -5.80 4 - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out 7-AA Rockmart 411,466 932,178 996,840 1,000,000 - 5-AA Carver (Atlanta) 271,240 829,319 996,817 1,000,000 - 2-AA Morgan County 205,218 808,888 995,060 999,997 3 1-AA Carver (Columbus) 77,844 907,527 999,841 1,000,000 - 7-AA North Murray 19,697 203,154 824,367 999,226 774 7-AA Ringgold 6,437 366,457 928,938 999,706 294 1-AA Sumter County 3,976 265,467 944,465 999,957 43 7-AA Sonoraville 1,198 60,062 426,185 979,612 20,388 3-AA Cook 1,075 137,721 535,993 988,581 11,419 3-AA Pierce County 642 670,943 933,215 999,789 211 3-AA Appling County 424 205,288 656,579 994,787 5,213 8-AA East Jackson 339 18,170 401,225 975,170 24,830 2-AA Callaway 231 370,199 898,686 999,555 445 5-AA Hapeville Charter 129 144,474 463,629 974,388 25,612 4-AA Laney 30 182,616 616,579 999,991 9 5-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 25 3,182 105,946 933,995 66,005 8-AA Stephens County 17 15,294 174,931 895,270 104,730 1-AA Columbus 3 1,058 67,855 814,199 185,801 6-AA Columbia 2 680,375 936,206 999,192 808 4-AA Burke County 2 492,259 821,062 999,984 16 7-AA Union County 2 3,202 38,499 592,085 407,915 6-AA Miller Grove 1 254,313 722,824 992,464 7,536 2-AA Westside (Macon) 1 22,782 146,717 931,872 68,128 7-AA Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 1 679 28,021 586,272 413,728 4-AA Thomson - 330,362 683,683 999,980 20 6-AA South Atlanta - 58,504 285,487 935,598 64,402 3-AA Crisp County - 18,091 96,903 854,596 145,404 2-AA Jackson - 4,989 46,317 726,637 273,363 6-AA Redan - 4,885 36,320 556,048 443,952 8-AA Hart County - 3,084 31,548 567,079 432,921 6-AA Salem - 2,438 24,016 524,968 475,032 3-AA Tattnall County - 482 6,410 217,329 782,671 1-AA Shaw - 447 24,707 629,777 370,223 2-AA Pike County - 384 7,884 415,535 584,465 8-AA Franklin County - 258 12,226 433,271 566,729 5-AA Therrell - 209 2,367 125,284 874,716 1-AA Spencer - 147 77,864 843,694 156,306 2-AA Rutland - 62 1,422 137,216 862,784 4-AA Butler - 30 195 728,567 271,433 7-AA Coahulla Creek - 21 1,539 159,647 840,353 1-AA Hardaway - - 280 48,901 951,099 7-AA Murray County - - 275 135,956 864,044 1-AA Kendrick - - 63 31,001 968,999 5-AA Washington - - 8 1,290 998,710 4-AA Glenn Hills - - 4 142,520 857,480 4-AA Josey - - 2 129,010 870,990 1-AA Jordan - - - 4 999,996 Class A Division I Public AAAAAA

