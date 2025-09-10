AJC Varsity

Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 5: Hughes a new favorite in 5A

The simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz / AJC 2023)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz / AJC 2023)
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie-breaker.

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Grayson
Buford
Grayson
North Gwinnett
McEachern
Buford
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Grayson
Carrollton
North Gwinnett
Westlake
Collins Hill
Grayson
Harrison
Carrollton
Colquitt County
North Gwinnett
Hillgrove
Westlake
Reg 1, #3
12
80.41
4-0
Valdosta
Reg 8, #2
9
83.80
2-2
Collins Hill
Reg 7, #4
13
80.36
2-1
Norcross
Reg 4, #1
1
107.22
4-0
Grayson
Reg 5, #3
36
62.62
1-3
Wheeler
Reg 3, #2
16
78.54
3-0
Harrison
Reg 6, #4
29
69.36
1-2
Lambert
Reg 2, #1
3
96.87
4-0
Carrollton
Reg 8, #3
15
79.24
2-2
Mill Creek
Reg 1, #2
6
85.54
1-1
Colquitt County
Reg 4, #4
27
69.97
2-1
South Gwinnett
Reg 7, #1
5
89.61
2-1
North Gwinnett
Reg 3, #3
19
75.78
3-0
Hillgrove
Reg 5, #2
22
73.71
2-2
North Cobb
Reg 2, #4
17
77.51
2-2
Westlake
Reg 6, #1
28
69.92
1-2
Denmark
McEachern
Camden County
Douglas County
Buford
West Forsyth
McEachern
Parkview
Camden County
Douglas County
Walton
Newton
Buford
Reg 2, #3
35
62.89
0-4
East Coweta
Reg 6, #2
23
72.94
2-1
West Forsyth
Reg 5, #4
38
60.41
2-2
Etowah
Reg 3, #1
7
84.31
3-0
McEachern
Reg 4, #3
24
71.72
2-2
Archer
Reg 7, #2
25
71.16
1-2
Parkview
Reg 8, #4
46
48.79
0-4
Mountain View
Reg 1, #1
8
83.86
4-0
Camden County
Reg 6, #3
31
65.17
2-1
North Forsyth
Reg 2, #2
4
92.25
3-1
Douglas County
Reg 3, #4
33
63.62
3-0
Campbell
Reg 5, #1
10
80.77
2-2
Walton
Reg 7, #3
20
75.43
2-1
Brookwood
Reg 4, #2
11
80.52
2-2
Newton
Reg 1, #4
30
68.92
3-1
Tift County
Reg 8, #1
2
106.36
3-0
Buford

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Grayson4-AAAAAA4-0107.22999,998899,131742,724690,680433,8351.31
Buford8-AAAAAA3-0106.361,000,000882,259765,211705,384415,6961.41
Carrollton2-AAAAAA4-096.87999,968871,103283,858210,91277,01911.98
Douglas County2-AAAAAA3-192.25999,853783,546221,375126,42432,27329.99
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAA2-189.61993,114589,704466,95389,60220,10548.74
Colquitt County1-AAAAAA1-185.54937,808371,788237,17336,2365,551179.15
McEachern3-AAAAAA3-084.31999,404474,780228,54333,1304,634214.80
Camden County1-AAAAAA4-083.86891,503263,802158,62421,2402,806355.38
Collins Hill8-AAAAAA2-283.80997,550150,09781,52914,8861,871533.47
Walton5-AAAAAA2-280.77984,845300,47476,44410,6321,104904.80
Norcross7-AAAAAA2-180.36936,085204,533106,90510,0549871,012.17
Newton4-AAAAAA2-280.52983,969106,76042,3207,6837481,335.90
Valdosta1-AAAAAA4-080.41794,511128,85565,7406,7076671,498.25
Harrison3-AAAAAA3-078.54994,767281,17987,3547,1205961,676.85
Mill Creek8-AAAAAA2-279.24993,307105,91152,1574,6524472,236.14
Westlake2-AAAAAA2-277.51991,649307,23782,3956,1634212,374.30
Lowndes1-AAAAAA4-079.50725,02593,66744,9774,4684102,438.02
North Paulding5-AAAAAA3-177.24956,587218,69249,1694,1383253,075.92
Hillgrove3-AAAAAA3-075.78990,554213,21253,2393,1111855,404.41
Brookwood7-AAAAAA2-175.43804,94666,93525,1631,6598212,194.12
North Cobb5-AAAAAA2-273.71894,935120,95921,8901,1767712,986.01
West Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-172.94924,832163,67335,8851,4597613,156.89
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAA3-073.99444,22222,8577,8954862343,477.26
Archer4-AAAAAA2-271.72878,42939,50411,4274521952,630.58
Denmark6-AAAAAA1-269.92845,28478,80112,9864221190,908.09
Lambert6-AAAAAA1-269.36824,58372,63611,3463409111,110.11
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAA2-170.67587,57515,4123,7721649111,110.11
Parkview7-AAAAAA1-271.16602,77117,8844,8182287142,856.14
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAA2-169.97859,81628,9407,3522214249,999.00
Tift County1-AAAAAA3-168.92206,9313,436743291999,999.00
Dacula8-AAAAAA2-162.33768,5967,374890101999,999.00
Wheeler5-AAAAAA1-362.62350,8316,91349261999,999.00
North Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-165.17599,87518,8451,92842--
North Atlanta6-AAAAAA1-265.15608,78817,6961,71430--
East Coweta2-AAAAAA0-462.89875,69437,0262,68225--
Campbell3-AAAAAA3-063.62843,59918,8301,19517--
Marietta5-AAAAAA0-463.37383,3278,5486818--
Etowah5-AAAAAA2-260.41229,2602,8491752--
Cherokee5-AAAAAA1-359.66200,2152,1621331--
Grovetown4-AAAAAA3-159.19237,8309211071--
South Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-155.18109,26624611---
Duluth7-AAAAAA2-159.0275,1421019---
Alpharetta6-AAAAAA0-354.9385,2152095---
Chapel Hill2-AAAAAA1-248.19132,8362874---
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA1-149.33104,793564---
Mountain View8-AAAAAA0-448.79133,123622---
Rockdale County4-AAAAAA3-048.5538,703111---
Pebblebrook3-AAAAAA1-249.39102,97682----
Paulding County3-AAAAAA0-344.9143,38110----
South Cobb3-AAAAAA2-141.8922,8225----
Discovery8-AAAAAA0-330.472,631-----
Osborne3-AAAAAA0-334.972,497-----
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAA0-342.502,157-----
Heritage (Conyers)4-AAAAAA0-235.931,255-----
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAA0-239.01271-----
Berkmar7-AAAAAA0-335.8796-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAColquitt County421,317261,057163,89691,538937,80862,192
1-AAAAAACamden County283,814268,913204,026134,750891,503108,497
1-AAAAAAValdosta144,643205,766238,896205,206794,511205,489
1-AAAAAALowndes106,494163,957216,300238,274725,025274,975
1-AAAAAARichmond Hill36,24977,126123,864206,983444,222555,778
1-AAAAAATift County7,48323,18153,018123,249206,931793,069
2-AAAAAACarrollton640,936299,39556,7422,895999,96832
2-AAAAAADouglas County319,171545,674126,3218,687999,853147
2-AAAAAAWestlake39,000147,692662,298142,659991,6498,351
2-AAAAAAEast Coweta8917,032148,369719,402875,694124,306
2-AAAAAAChapel Hill22076,270126,357132,836867,164
3-AAAAAAMcEachern549,845299,061129,04721,451999,404596
3-AAAAAAHarrison256,979345,502308,14584,141994,7675,233
3-AAAAAAHillgrove181,266309,792373,631125,865990,5549,446
3-AAAAAACampbell11,85944,513177,958609,269843,599156,401
3-AAAAAAPebblebrook439097,86794,157102,976897,024
3-AAAAAAPaulding County61652,39040,82043,381956,619
3-AAAAAASouth Cobb25891121,85122,822977,178
3-AAAAAAOsborne--512,4462,497997,503
4-AAAAAAGrayson961,85536,7591,260124999,9982
4-AAAAAANewton30,037652,695231,93269,305983,96916,031
4-AAAAAAArcher5,092159,389359,939354,009878,429121,571
4-AAAAAASouth Gwinnett2,924137,979350,952367,961859,816140,184
4-AAAAAAGrovetown9012,68849,745175,307237,830762,170
4-AAAAAARockdale County24886,12032,09338,703961,297
4-AAAAAAHeritage (Conyers)-2521,2011,255998,745
5-AAAAAAWalton490,596304,278150,20639,765984,84515,155
5-AAAAAANorth Paulding325,425337,597213,34280,223956,58743,413
5-AAAAAANorth Cobb158,360251,998328,065156,512894,935105,065
5-AAAAAAMarietta10,58540,192106,666225,884383,327616,673
5-AAAAAAWheeler8,75335,44697,879208,753350,831649,169
5-AAAAAAEtowah3,57416,50455,458153,724229,260770,740
5-AAAAAACherokee2,70713,98548,384135,139200,215799,785
6-AAAAAAWest Forsyth399,514255,158169,141101,019924,83275,168
6-AAAAAADenmark221,870239,626218,383165,405845,284154,716
6-AAAAAALambert220,674230,648207,523165,738824,583175,417
6-AAAAAANorth Forsyth80,361129,115172,917217,482599,875400,125
6-AAAAAANorth Atlanta71,433125,496179,577232,282608,788391,212
6-AAAAAASouth Forsyth3,51511,43829,26065,053109,266890,734
6-AAAAAAAlpharetta2,6268,45722,85651,27685,215914,785
6-AAAAAAForsyth Central7623431,7452,157997,843
7-AAAAAANorth Gwinnett664,170232,13573,31223,497993,1146,886
7-AAAAAANorcross205,811366,927244,378118,969936,08563,915
7-AAAAAABrookwood79,369210,220284,362230,995804,946195,054
7-AAAAAAParkview27,07798,056193,652283,986602,771397,229
7-AAAAAAPeachtree Ridge23,23388,566186,611289,165587,575412,425
7-AAAAAADuluth3404,09417,66553,04375,142924,858
7-AAAAAAMeadowcreek-217252271999,729
7-AAAAAABerkmar--39396999,904
8-AAAAAABuford920,43171,5587,7922191,000,000-
8-AAAAAACollins Hill56,341548,980353,11739,112997,5502,450
8-AAAAAAMill Creek22,829363,430515,06991,979993,3076,693
8-AAAAAADacula39415,148110,451642,603768,596231,404
8-AAAAAACentral Gwinnett34176,37098,003104,793895,207
8-AAAAAAMountain View24667,184125,471133,123866,877
8-AAAAAADiscovery-1172,6132,631997,369

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Hughes
Thomas County Central
Thomas County Central
Milton
Hughes
Roswell
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Woodward Academy
Thomas County Central
Milton
Lee County
Statesboro
Woodward Academy
Newnan
Thomas County Central
Clarke Central
Milton
East Paulding
Lee County
Reg 1, #3
29
57.40
2-1
Statesboro
Reg 8, #2
35
54.81
2-2
Habersham Central
Reg 7, #4
14
70.26
2-1
Lanier
Reg 4, #1
9
81.87
1-2
Woodward Academy
Reg 5, #3
37
53.18
1-2
Kennesaw Mountain
Reg 3, #2
15
70.23
3-0
Newnan
Reg 6, #4
26
58.42
1-3
Creekview
Reg 2, #1
2
96.50
4-0
Thomas County Central
Reg 8, #3
27
58.15
1-3
Clarke Central
Reg 1, #2
36
53.46
1-2
Evans
Reg 4, #4
33
55.55
0-3
Decatur
Reg 7, #1
3
96.22
2-1
Milton
Reg 3, #3
21
63.34
3-0
Northgate
Reg 5, #2
17
68.72
2-1
East Paulding
Reg 2, #4
6
88.13
3-0
Lee County
Reg 6, #1
7
85.45
4-0
Sequoyah
Hughes
Gainesville
Coffee
Roswell
Houston County
Hughes
Gainesville
Brunswick
Coffee
Rome
Roswell
Jackson County
Reg 2, #3
8
84.80
4-0
Houston County
Reg 6, #2
13
74.58
4-0
Sprayberry
Reg 5, #4
34
54.97
2-0
New Manchester
Reg 3, #1
1
100.33
3-0
Hughes
Reg 4, #3
40
50.63
1-2
Dunwoody
Reg 7, #2
4
89.46
3-0
Gainesville
Reg 8, #4
47
47.12
1-3
Winder-Barrow
Reg 1, #1
12
75.67
2-1
Brunswick
Reg 6, #3
19
67.99
3-1
River Ridge
Reg 2, #2
10
81.42
1-2
Coffee
Reg 3, #4
16
68.90
3-0
Lovejoy
Reg 5, #1
11
80.18
1-2
Rome
Reg 7, #3
5
89.27
2-1
Roswell
Reg 4, #2
38
51.92
0-3
Shiloh
Reg 1, #4
20
63.65
1-2
Effingham County
Reg 8, #1
18
68.18
2-1
Jackson County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Hughes3-AAAAA3-0100.33999,995859,182677,260533,599364,0231.75
Thomas County Central2-AAAAA4-096.50999,028870,606714,173431,155231,2173.32
Milton7-AAAAA2-196.22999,652957,046662,872411,494221,9763.50
Gainesville7-AAAAA3-089.46994,794873,044425,750163,24156,76616.62
Roswell7-AAAAA2-189.27996,077876,255427,663163,71855,88616.89
Lee County2-AAAAA3-088.13987,981530,847290,014100,80030,86031.40
Sequoyah6-AAAAA4-085.45999,037434,906139,35050,65612,10681.60
Houston County2-AAAAA4-084.80974,628395,804173,73248,12711,34887.12
Woodward Academy4-AAAAA1-281.87999,967708,051195,06552,0208,898111.38
Coffee2-AAAAA1-281.42931,394285,51489,08619,6263,391293.90
Rome5-AAAAA1-280.18999,337307,571100,84915,9662,803355.76
Brunswick1-AAAAA2-175.67999,152165,07616,2063,3093532,831.86
Sprayberry6-AAAAA4-074.58970,54267,31911,8951,4981397,193.24
Lanier7-AAAAA2-170.26812,798169,67020,5411,3897114,083.51
Newnan3-AAAAA3-070.23912,18867,41911,6059524721,275.60
Jackson County8-AAAAA2-168.18998,113122,40916,0278024621,738.13
Lovejoy3-AAAAA3-068.90879,87053,5748,1876303033,332.33
East Paulding5-AAAAA2-168.72962,28573,4077,8125492737,036.04
River Ridge6-AAAAA3-167.99741,26018,3873,1491975199,999.00
Northgate3-AAAAA3-063.34705,17516,0891,335554249,999.00
Effingham County1-AAAAA1-263.65895,96938,0602,9821303333,332.33
Clarke Central8-AAAAA1-358.15960,00228,1931,187271999,999.00
Woodstock6-AAAAA3-160.85785,6525,1764399--
Statesboro1-AAAAA2-157.40721,17914,9695307--
Seckinger7-AAAAA3-159.09192,9169,2503697--
Habersham Central8-AAAAA2-254.81916,03611,0123417--
Decatur4-AAAAA0-355.55837,3957,4952987--
Creekview6-AAAAA1-358.42439,2831,8601536--
Glynn Academy1-AAAAA1-256.75374,9766,8132345--
Dutchtown3-AAAAA0-359.19420,5994,2702442--
Evans1-AAAAA1-253.46494,6905,2771332--
Villa Rica5-AAAAA0-356.00496,5201,726912--
Veterans2-AAAAA2-160.5575,2331,445542--
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAA1-253.18315,126473232--
Shiloh4-AAAAA0-351.92635,3161,999421--
Dunwoody4-AAAAA1-250.63555,4711,232291--
South Paulding5-AAAAA1-257.44598,7972,968164---
New Manchester5-AAAAA2-054.97394,59595140---
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA1-148.06251,0081,01212---
Lakeside (Evans)1-AAAAA0-349.7688,92143412---
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAA2-147.36355,24234110---
Greenbrier1-AAAAA1-250.74156,4609359---
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA1-347.12625,9098578---
Northside (Warner Robins)2-AAAAA0-355.9231,7362787---
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA1-246.82332,5682836---
Alexander5-AAAAA1-250.08157,239976---
Loganville8-AAAAA0-442.78343,4431302---
Tri-Cities4-AAAAA1-244.92234,8931222---
McIntosh3-AAAAA1-249.9871,531871---
Lassiter6-AAAAA3-149.5224,463151---
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA1-246.8476,10125----
South Effingham1-AAAAA0-241.5717,64516----
Apalachee8-AAAAA1-337.11119,85010----
Chamblee4-AAAAA0-338.1949,1486----
Riverwood6-AAAAA1-345.7221,5713----
Alcovy8-AAAAA0-432.4036,6471----
Pope6-AAAAA0-444.9918,1921----
Chattahoochee7-AAAAA1-237.112,0711----
Johns Creek7-AAAAA0-336.831,6921----
Banneker3-AAAAA1-241.458,297-----
Morrow3-AAAAA1-237.552,345-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAABrunswick930,37955,61510,5942,564999,152848
1-AAAAAStatesboro34,191212,088274,106200,794721,179278,821
1-AAAAAEffingham County14,671516,195246,644118,459895,969104,031
1-AAAAAEvans10,35691,089181,722211,523494,690505,310
1-AAAAAGlynn Academy7,70873,318131,569162,381374,976625,024
1-AAAAABradwell Institute1,44929,65283,386136,521251,008748,992
1-AAAAAGreenbrier75213,10542,476100,127156,460843,540
1-AAAAALakeside (Evans)4788,05525,27555,11388,921911,079
1-AAAAASouth Effingham168834,22812,51817,645982,355
2-AAAAAThomas County Central665,546233,75670,33229,394999,028972
2-AAAAALee County169,564348,330288,409181,678987,98112,019
2-AAAAAHouston County106,174270,539348,549249,366974,62825,372
2-AAAAACoffee58,609145,790281,836445,159931,39468,606
2-AAAAAVeterans931,2767,87965,98575,233924,767
2-AAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)143092,99528,41831,736968,264
3-AAAAAHughes968,35329,9031,579160999,9955
3-AAAAANewnan14,354410,021317,428170,385912,18887,812
3-AAAAALovejoy13,866352,943305,066207,995879,870120,130
3-AAAAANorthgate2,548143,296236,481322,850705,175294,825
3-AAAAADutchtown86360,012122,157237,567420,599579,401
3-AAAAAMcIntosh163,65415,89651,96571,531928,469
3-AAAAABanneker-1401,1477,0108,297991,703
3-AAAAAMorrow-312462,0682,345997,655
4-AAAAAWoodward Academy965,92631,9731,840228999,96733
4-AAAAADecatur19,025436,596237,814143,960837,395162,605
4-AAAAAShiloh7,306196,963230,392200,655635,316364,684
4-AAAAADunwoody4,990153,391202,191194,899555,471444,529
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain1,20264,659114,610152,097332,568667,432
4-AAAAALakeside (Atlanta)1,16674,297121,919157,860355,242644,758
4-AAAAATri-Cities37037,43177,405119,687234,893765,107
4-AAAAAChamblee154,69013,82930,61449,148950,852
5-AAAAARome788,851187,61919,8972,970999,337663
5-AAAAAEast Paulding186,918545,648166,85862,861962,28537,715
5-AAAAASouth Paulding10,19494,591266,487227,525598,797401,203
5-AAAAAVilla Rica6,55173,778199,951216,240496,520503,480
5-AAAAANew Manchester4,87452,011153,826183,884394,595605,405
5-AAAAAKennesaw Mountain1,97030,280118,161164,715315,126684,874
5-AAAAAAlexander50012,16052,23492,345157,239842,761
5-AAAAALithia Springs1423,91322,58649,46076,101923,899
6-AAAAASequoyah781,024180,52831,0536,432999,037963
6-AAAAASprayberry167,668503,033217,36982,472970,54229,458
6-AAAAARiver Ridge26,198126,486218,195370,381741,260258,740
6-AAAAAWoodstock20,559144,085383,185237,823785,652214,348
6-AAAAACreekview4,52644,687135,813254,257439,283560,717
6-AAAAALassiter177216,50317,22224,463975,537
6-AAAAAPope5943,57914,51418,192981,808
6-AAAAARiverwood33664,30316,89921,571978,429
7-AAAAAMilton564,711292,751130,51811,672999,652348
7-AAAAARoswell228,322345,253371,15051,352996,0773,923
7-AAAAAGainesville203,796346,396382,72561,877994,7945,206
7-AAAAALanier3,10214,283103,590691,823812,798187,202
7-AAAAASeckinger691,31711,990179,540192,916807,084
7-AAAAAJohns Creek--151,6771,692998,308
7-AAAAAChattahoochee--122,0592,071997,929
8-AAAAAJackson County707,140221,62657,43511,912998,1131,887
8-AAAAAClarke Central193,740408,747257,93299,583960,00239,998
8-AAAAAHabersham Central81,545267,332388,133179,026916,03683,964
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow14,08068,639180,183363,007625,909374,091
8-AAAAALoganville3,08427,33284,199228,828343,443656,557
8-AAAAAApalachee3685,45726,20287,823119,850880,150
8-AAAAAAlcovy438675,91629,82136,647963,353

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Creekside
North Oconee
Creekside
Cartersville
Benedictine
North Oconee
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Creekside
Kell
Cartersville
Blessed Trinity
Warner Robins
Creekside
Jonesboro
Kell
Ware County
Cartersville
Starr's Mill
Blessed Trinity
Reg 1, #3
14
68.91
2-2
Warner Robins
Reg 8, #2
16
67.61
2-2
Eastside
Reg 7, #4
34
54.38
1-3
Hiram
Reg 4, #1
1
90.24
3-0
Creekside
Reg 5, #3
22
60.04
3-0
St. Pius X
Reg 3, #2
13
69.49
2-2
Jonesboro
Reg 6, #4
10
73.30
3-1
Kell
Reg 2, #1
19
62.69
3-1
Locust Grove
Reg 8, #3
27
58.05
3-0
Madison County
Reg 1, #2
3
89.01
4-0
Ware County
Reg 4, #4
30
56.23
3-0
Maynard Jackson
Reg 7, #1
2
89.15
4-0
Cartersville
Reg 3, #3
21
60.16
0-3
Starr's Mill
Reg 5, #2
28
57.98
2-1
Southwest DeKalb
Reg 2, #4
11
71.13
3-1
Stockbridge
Reg 6, #1
4
87.92
3-0
Blessed Trinity
Central (Carrollton)
Benedictine
Marist
North Oconee
Cambridge
Central (Carrollton)
Cass
Benedictine
Eagle's Landing
Marist
Cedartown
North Oconee
Reg 2, #3
24
59.81
3-1
Hampton
Reg 6, #2
15
68.42
3-1
Cambridge
Reg 5, #4
36
52.96
3-0
Lithonia
Reg 3, #1
8
78.58
4-0
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 4, #3
26
58.92
0-3
Mays
Reg 7, #2
12
70.80
3-1
Cass
Reg 8, #4
20
60.25
3-1
Flowery Branch
Reg 1, #1
7
82.65
1-2
Benedictine
Reg 6, #3
37
52.57
3-1
Centennial
Reg 2, #2
29
56.55
3-1
Eagle's Landing
Reg 3, #4
25
59.71
2-2
Harris County
Reg 5, #1
6
86.05
1-1
Marist
Reg 7, #3
31
55.77
2-2
Cedartown
Reg 4, #2
42
49.94
1-2
Pace Academy
Reg 1, #4
9
74.03
1-2
Perry
Reg 8, #1
5
87.52
3-0
North Oconee

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Creekside4-AAAA3-090.24999,999826,300749,796435,901261,5122.82
Ware County1-AAAA4-089.01999,105741,717571,729328,924173,3334.77
Cartersville7-AAAA4-089.15999,979702,726452,464251,405141,7236.06
North Oconee8-AAAA3-087.52999,947792,232488,176282,557133,2046.51
Blessed Trinity6-AAAA3-087.92999,766859,915461,456241,643128,3676.79
Marist5-AAAA1-186.05999,951837,814452,821247,304105,7868.45
Benedictine1-AAAA1-282.65992,587420,949251,03397,21633,56328.79
Central (Carrollton)3-AAAA4-078.58998,241642,860204,03960,65315,01565.60
Perry1-AAAA1-274.03946,022151,16361,55011,9332,085478.62
Kell6-AAAA3-173.30980,799320,39067,90213,0082,037489.92
Stockbridge2-AAAA3-171.13946,369295,47645,6526,9079811,018.37
Cass7-AAAA3-170.80986,018150,48647,2667,0988521,172.71
Jonesboro3-AAAA2-269.49970,315332,44844,8625,6066751,480.48
Cambridge6-AAAA3-168.42939,001167,95422,8622,7392953,388.83
Warner Robins1-AAAA2-268.91859,57879,52219,7832,5312603,845.15
Eastside8-AAAA2-267.61955,97453,54414,5911,6461636,133.97
Ola2-AAAA3-165.64814,135101,68210,0258995817,240.38
Jones County2-AAAA2-265.79569,57663,4256,2426055019,999.00
Locust Grove2-AAAA3-162.69752,54860,8954,6473541190,908.09
St. Pius X5-AAAA3-060.04887,72052,6932,7911371190,908.09
Mays4-AAAA0-358.92969,92526,1352,7281326166,665.67
Hampton2-AAAA3-159.81547,05530,7041,709984249,999.00
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA2-259.94727,99051,5162,4911283333,332.33
Starr's Mill3-AAAA0-360.16794,82457,4283,0951482499,999.00
Flowery Branch8-AAAA3-160.25776,4259,6731,437662499,999.00
Maynard Jackson4-AAAA3-056.23945,05214,1901,154521999,999.00
Madison County8-AAAA3-058.05718,6035,365684261999,999.00
Harris County3-AAAA2-259.71760,84448,1692,627125--
Southwest DeKalb5-AAAA2-157.98819,42836,1041,56867--
Cedartown7-AAAA2-255.77650,0478,68465629--
Allatoona7-AAAA1-354.61589,3856,14945320--
Eagle's Landing2-AAAA3-156.55294,0436,03524211--
Tucker5-AAAA1-254.28404,1647,2672389--
Hiram7-AAAA1-354.38564,1945,6523578--
Lithonia5-AAAA3-052.96865,51414,9553537--
New Hampstead1-AAAA1-355.22144,1571,9721193--
Centennial6-AAAA3-152.57352,4448,1701642--
Pace Academy4-AAAA1-249.94798,5062,013892--
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAA1-250.84278,6262,594471--
East Forsyth8-AAAA3-150.29246,85639921---
Dalton7-AAAA0-447.36192,93240520---
Walnut Grove8-AAAA3-050.30252,41538018---
Griffin3-AAAA1-248.98169,75792216---
Wayne County1-AAAA0-448.8958,55125413---
Woodland (Stockbridge)2-AAAA3-150.2973,39755312---
M.L. King4-AAAA2-141.55263,370761---
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-342.8849,780111---
Mundy's Mill3-AAAA0-341.0127,39318----
Druid Hills5-AAAA2-135.0122,5478----
Eagle's Landing Christian2-AAAA1-345.442,7485----
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAA0-336.0117,4453----
Drew4-AAAA0-327.4712,379-----
Midtown4-AAAA0-325.047,738-----
Forest Park4-AAAA1-123.313,031-----
North Springs5-AAAA0-324.94365-----
Northview5-AAAA0-322.59311-----
McDonough2-AAAA1-339.84127-----
Union Grove2-AAAA0-436.742-----
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA1-315.70------
Clarkston5-AAAA0-36.61------
Cross Keys5-AAAA0-4-23.43------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAWare County673,215252,19258,78214,916999,105895
1-AAAABenedictine249,533462,807214,95965,288992,5877,413
1-AAAAPerry57,010203,851436,306248,855946,02253,978
1-AAAAWarner Robins19,95477,084259,239503,301859,578140,422
1-AAAANew Hampstead2763,57323,035117,273144,157855,843
1-AAAAWayne County124937,67950,36758,551941,449
2-AAAAStockbridge486,171244,063131,04085,095946,36953,631
2-AAAAOla178,001213,127250,919172,088814,135185,865
2-AAAALocust Grove133,186269,605187,272162,485752,548247,452
2-AAAAHampton97,506118,254143,351187,944547,055452,945
2-AAAAJones County90,52997,685173,768207,594569,576430,424
2-AAAAEagle's Landing11,64646,99990,291145,107294,043705,957
2-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)2,94610,18622,98837,27773,397926,603
2-AAAAEagle's Landing Christian14723542,3082,748997,252
2-AAAAMcDonough1917100127999,873
2-AAAAUnion Grove---22999,998
3-AAAACentral (Carrollton)703,516233,78449,84911,092998,2411,759
3-AAAAJonesboro228,699440,913215,90584,798970,31529,685
3-AAAAStarr's Mill32,891158,937324,513278,483794,824205,176
3-AAAAHarris County32,179135,718281,681311,266760,844239,156
3-AAAANorthside (Columbus)1,93021,08480,421175,191278,626721,374
3-AAAAGriffin7678,94342,499117,548169,757830,243
3-AAAAMundy's Mill186215,13221,62227,393972,607
4-AAAACreekside968,65729,5471,693102999,9991
4-AAAAMays19,011475,301343,028132,585969,92530,075
4-AAAAMaynard Jackson10,703371,234368,627194,488945,05254,948
4-AAAAPace Academy1,537109,277234,105453,587798,506201,494
4-AAAAM.L. King9214,44750,242198,589263,370736,630
4-AAAADrew-1351,45010,79412,379987,621
4-AAAAMidtown-475997,0927,738992,262
4-AAAAForest Park-122562,7633,031996,969
5-AAAAMarist947,63648,4333,236646999,95149
5-AAAASt. Pius X24,734411,902282,631168,453887,720112,280
5-AAAASouthwest DeKalb18,405270,582299,206231,235819,428180,572
5-AAAALithonia6,876215,027306,834336,777865,514134,486
5-AAAATucker2,34353,299102,759245,763404,164595,836
5-AAAADruid Hills67505,28816,50322,547977,453
5-AAAANorth Springs-621338365999,635
5-AAAANorthview-125285311999,689
5-AAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
5-AAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
6-AAAABlessed Trinity821,009148,38225,9804,395999,766234
6-AAAAKell119,603519,125268,80273,269980,79919,201
6-AAAACambridge50,936248,705431,183208,177939,00160,999
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)7,81268,748214,523436,907727,990272,010
6-AAAACentennial64015,04059,512277,252352,444647,556
7-AAAACartersville885,846109,4444,341348999,97921
7-AAAACass107,448693,205149,56735,798986,01813,982
7-AAAACedartown2,68570,362292,238284,762650,047349,953
7-AAAAHiram2,25360,837227,406273,698564,194435,806
7-AAAAAllatoona1,60756,683260,955270,140589,385410,615
7-AAAADalton1619,30662,298121,167192,932807,068
7-AAAAWoodland (Cartersville)-1633,19514,08717,445982,555
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield-----1,000,000
8-AAAANorth Oconee903,66389,4596,006819999,94753
8-AAAAEastside75,315539,174242,94498,541955,97444,026
8-AAAAFlowery Branch14,140194,387306,678261,220776,425223,575
8-AAAAMadison County5,968130,778284,255297,602718,603281,397
8-AAAAWalnut Grove47422,66875,815153,458252,415747,585
8-AAAAEast Forsyth42621,85173,331151,248246,856753,144
8-AAAACedar Shoals141,68310,97137,11249,780950,220

Class AAA Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Jefferson
Peach County
Jefferson
Sandy Creek
Peach County
Stephenson
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Jefferson
Troup
Calhoun
Sandy Creek
Jefferson
Cherokee Bluff
West Laurens
Troup
Calhoun
Douglass
Upson-Lee
Sandy Creek
#1
1
86.64
4-0
Jefferson
#32
27
56.46
0-4
Bainbridge
#17
21
59.61
2-0
Westover
#16
14
62.52
3-1
Cherokee Bluff
#9
32
54.94
3-1
Heritage (Ringgold)
#24
25
57.39
3-0
West Laurens
#25
13
63.38
2-2
Oconee County
#8
6
74.66
3-0
Troup
#5
2
78.18
2-1
Calhoun
#28
36
52.74
2-1
Northwest Whitfield
#21
29
56.38
2-1
Lumpkin County
#12
11
64.76
2-2
Douglass
#13
17
61.92
2-1
Jenkins
#20
12
64.33
3-0
Upson-Lee
#29
35
52.86
3-0
Westside (Augusta)
#4
4
77.28
3-0
Sandy Creek
LaGrange
Peach County
Whitewater
Stephenson
North Hall
LaGrange
Monroe Area
Peach County
Whitewater
Cairo
Cedar Grove
Stephenson
#3
16
62.01
3-0
North Hall
#30
41
46.63
2-1
Liberty County
#19
30
56.22
3-0
Pickens
#14
7
72.90
3-1
LaGrange
#11
10
64.84
3-0
Monroe Area
#22
37
52.16
2-1
Gilmer
#27
39
49.89
3-0
Long County
#6
3
77.45
4-0
Peach County
#7
20
59.77
2-1
Baldwin
#26
15
62.51
1-2
Whitewater
#23
33
54.16
1-2
Southeast Bulloch
#10
18
61.11
1-2
Cairo
#15
23
58.28
2-0
Harlem
#18
9
65.23
2-1
Cedar Grove
#31
34
53.81
1-2
Luella
#2
8
70.79
4-0
Stephenson

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Jefferson8-AAA4-086.641,000,000895,083789,710650,036510,5710.96
Calhoun7-AAA2-178.18999,984791,413577,334321,706141,0586.09
Peach County1-AAA4-077.45999,498768,867532,027264,718114,5907.73
Sandy Creek2-AAA3-077.28998,131721,955469,222253,004104,8648.54
Troup2-AAA3-074.66996,101583,376321,942153,60253,38617.73
LaGrange2-AAA3-172.90995,956434,621210,85795,60629,03633.44
Stephenson5-AAA4-070.79999,651538,734267,033106,77826,10637.31
Cedar Grove5-AAA2-165.23989,561292,35598,50223,2573,875257.06
Douglass5-AAA2-264.76976,942273,91590,31719,6533,105321.06
Monroe Area8-AAA3-064.84985,464241,37173,91317,2442,703368.96
Upson-Lee2-AAA3-064.33778,552167,63051,66911,0951,664599.96
North Hall6-AAA3-062.01996,728265,96276,92815,0661,625614.38
Oconee County8-AAA2-263.38979,619203,57957,87911,4461,625614.38
Jenkins3-AAA2-161.92997,098233,18161,93110,8651,304765.87
Cherokee Bluff8-AAA3-162.52979,842179,69745,9829,1451,177848.62
Baldwin4-AAA2-159.77933,378172,90139,3695,9495681,759.56
Whitewater2-AAA1-262.51506,06386,27922,7324,0285631,775.20
Cairo1-AAA1-261.11815,695120,61232,9055,6235621,778.36
Westover1-AAA2-059.61855,927116,16325,5313,8603572,800.12
Harlem4-AAA2-058.28952,549137,19428,3733,6142663,758.40
Mary Persons2-AAA3-060.52494,76166,73314,9672,2782424,131.23
West Laurens4-AAA3-057.39957,293122,22523,5512,8911895,290.01
Pickens6-AAA3-056.22976,821100,19917,9852,0911486,755.76
Lumpkin County6-AAA2-156.38879,00290,98615,4121,6131297,750.94
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAA3-154.94973,22779,58311,1381,0627313,697.63
Monroe1-AAA1-256.05567,83226,8425,5986844422,726.27
Southeast Bulloch3-AAA1-254.16863,02450,4627,1395954422,726.27
Bainbridge1-AAA0-456.46578,95722,0244,6695933627,776.78
Northwest Whitfield7-AAA2-152.74889,76647,2375,8634632539,999.00
Luella5-AAA1-253.81669,21530,4884,4103792343,477.26
Gilmer7-AAA2-152.16895,74941,5414,7873291662,499.00
Westside (Augusta)4-AAA3-052.86859,05446,4135,8404421190,908.09
Long County3-AAA3-049.89770,90021,6971,8791128124,999.00
Spalding2-AAA0-357.2162,7264,485899884249,999.00
Dougherty1-AAA1-350.92280,0633,300424403333,332.33
Liberty County3-AAA2-146.63645,3079,25957524--
North Clayton5-AAA3-146.92319,1273,8372809--
Dawson County6-AAA1-245.07181,8971,440924--
Chestatee6-AAA2-145.13211,8812,2261442--
White County6-AAA0-342.96125,299514312--
Adairsville7-AAA1-342.06257,933768531--
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAA1-242.39206,0721,106461--
Hephzibah4-AAA1-242.1160,308280101--
LaFayette7-AAA2-137.03127,62818761--
Howard4-AAA1-243.3974,55954221---
East Hall8-AAA2-241.2396,46226313---
Richmond Academy4-AAA0-343.3043,76127311---
Beach3-AAA1-137.07112,9391821---
Ridgeland7-AAA2-233.6753,28514----
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA1-232.728,8764----
West Hall8-AAA2-232.9918,9862----
Riverdale5-AAA1-331.64200-----
Windsor Forest3-AAA1-226.55176-----
Groves3-AAA0-319.6060-----
Islands3-AAA0-321.3452-----
Cross Creek4-AAA1-223.7844-----
Johnson (Gainesville)6-AAA0-314.8815-----
Fayette County2-AAA0-330.354-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
8-AAAJefferson872,066976,607999,6811,000,000-
5-AAAStephenson40,384719,796946,857999,651349
6-AAANorth Hall19,618534,703838,067996,7283,272
7-AAACalhoun18,167934,187993,857999,98416
2-AAASandy Creek16,423667,697910,618998,1311,869
2-AAATroup12,597471,655813,109996,1013,899
1-AAAPeach County4,276835,840965,539999,498502
6-AAAPickens3,503227,147567,947976,82123,179
2-AAALaGrange2,536237,693784,763995,9564,044
4-AAAHarlem2,274242,787514,901952,54947,451
8-AAAMonroe Area2,01786,201455,256985,46414,536
4-AAAWest Laurens1,625230,470495,333957,29342,707
5-AAACedar Grove1,333247,705586,605989,56110,439
8-AAACherokee Bluff72368,279352,206979,84220,158
7-AAAHeritage (Ringgold)656144,764549,642973,22726,773
4-AAAWestside (Augusta)47477,542236,807859,054140,946
8-AAAOconee County42451,671365,544979,61920,381
1-AAAWestover33381,764348,327855,927144,073
2-AAAUpson-Lee20037,666149,364778,552221,448
6-AAALumpkin County85147,168355,185879,002120,998
7-AAAGilmer7732,890293,097895,749104,251
4-AAABaldwin60304,747543,095933,37866,622
5-AAADouglass44209,360541,758976,94223,058
7-AAANorthwest Whitfield4140,844318,008889,766110,234
2-AAAMary Persons267,47341,226494,761505,239
3-AAAJenkins17196,637766,629997,0982,902
3-AAALong County1010,54392,573770,900229,100
1-AAACairo977,428367,499815,695184,305
5-AAALuella220,56385,561669,215330,785
1-AAABainbridge-20,229160,858578,957421,043
1-AAAMonroe-17,697147,135567,832432,168
3-AAASoutheast Bulloch-9,539172,074863,024136,976
6-AAADawson County-6,12725,261181,897818,103
2-AAAWhitewater-5,38037,921506,063493,937
6-AAAChestatee-5,23323,139211,881788,119
1-AAADougherty-3,63045,577280,063719,937
6-AAAWhite County-2,97813,784125,299874,701
5-AAANorth Clayton-2,35014,901319,127680,873
3-AAALiberty County-1,20518,729645,307354,693
7-AAAAdairsville-85529,620257,933742,067
4-AAARichmond Academy-8344,00943,761956,239
4-AAAHoward-6903,65674,559925,441
5-AAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)-5034,328206,072793,928
2-AAASpalding-4383,08462,726937,274
4-AAAHephzibah-2981,97860,308939,692
7-AAALaFayette-967,525127,628872,372
3-AAABeach-472,108112,939887,061
8-AAAEast Hall-242,78296,462903,538
7-AAARidgeland-202,22053,285946,715
8-AAAWest Hall--17718,986981,014
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)--748,876991,124
5-AAARiverdale--4200999,800
3-AAAWindsor Forest--2176999,824
3-AAAGroves---60999,940
3-AAAIslands---52999,948
4-AAACross Creek---44999,956
6-AAAJohnson (Gainesville)---15999,985
2-AAAFayette County---4999,996
5-AAAStone Mountain----1,000,000

Class AA Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Carver (Columbus)
Rockmart
Carver (Atlanta)
Carver (Columbus)
Morgan County
Rockmart
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Carver (Atlanta)
Sumter County
Pierce County
Carver (Columbus)
Carver (Atlanta)
Cook
Sumter County
Ringgold
Pierce County
Appling County
Stephens County
Carver (Columbus)
#1
5
71.93
4-0
Carver (Atlanta)
#32
48
19.48
0-3
Butler
#17
12
61.71
3-1
Cook
#16
19
56.41
4-0
East Jackson
#9
14
59.68
3-0
Sumter County
#24
34
41.59
0-3
Spencer
#25
37
38.55
1-3
South Atlanta
#8
17
58.51
3-1
Ringgold
#5
4
73.17
3-0
Pierce County
#28
33
42.26
1-2
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
#21
29
46.40
3-1
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
#12
9
65.11
1-2
Appling County
#13
28
46.77
3-1
Miller Grove
#20
18
57.52
2-2
Stephens County
#29
24
53.18
0-4
Crisp County
#4
2
77.28
3-0
Carver (Columbus)
Morgan County
Hapeville Charter
Callaway
Rockmart
Morgan County
Thomson
Hapeville Charter
Burke County
Columbia
Callaway
North Murray
Rockmart
#3
6
69.61
4-0
Morgan County
#30
31
44.69
1-2
Jackson
#19
20
56.22
3-1
Laney
#14
16
59.36
2-2
Thomson
#11
10
63.09
0-2
Hapeville Charter
#22
26
50.95
1-3
Westside (Macon)
#27
39
37.07
0-3
Shaw
#6
11
63.06
3-1
Burke County
#7
21
55.24
0-3
Columbia
#26
32
44.43
1-2
Union County
#23
41
34.66
2-0
Columbus
#10
8
66.46
1-2
Callaway
#15
22
54.00
3-0
North Murray
#18
27
49.60
2-1
Sonoraville
#31
43
28.18
1-3
Redan
#2
7
68.96
2-1
Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Carver (Columbus)1-AA3-077.281,000,000878,307717,555538,336382,4011.62
Pierce County3-AA3-073.17999,789763,850513,153305,634165,6035.04
Carver (Atlanta)5-AA4-071.931,000,000760,958527,237303,099152,0995.57
Morgan County2-AA4-069.61999,997725,803448,530230,25797,6839.24
Rockmart7-AA2-168.961,000,000742,732476,494236,39795,8869.43
Callaway2-AA1-266.46999,555566,083269,739107,07736,93226.08
Appling County3-AA1-265.11994,787422,062181,69365,24720,82247.03
Burke County4-AA3-163.06999,984439,867160,71151,63013,95070.68
Hapeville Charter5-AA0-263.09974,388326,202124,16038,60510,72892.21
Cook3-AA3-161.71988,581288,907102,52628,8677,071140.42
Sumter County1-AA3-059.68999,957379,676105,83125,4745,165192.61
Thomson4-AA2-259.36999,980285,22978,68218,7003,793262.64
Ringgold7-AA3-158.51999,706220,76062,87814,1112,624380.10
Laney4-AA3-156.22999,991198,05645,8958,2431,240805.45
Stephens County8-AA2-257.52895,270132,65233,5966,6141,163858.85
Columbia6-AA0-355.24999,192241,96847,0827,6711,102906.44
East Jackson8-AA4-056.41975,170112,57929,8195,3027911,263.22
North Murray7-AA3-054.00999,226114,72825,0953,7524852,060.86
Crisp County3-AA0-453.18854,59657,28510,9371,4501705,881.35
Hart County8-AA1-352.77567,07945,0267,2588829510,525.32
Westside (Macon)2-AA1-350.95931,87265,0469,0531,0368112,344.68
Sonoraville7-AA2-149.60979,61255,5037,9017506216,128.03
Miller Grove6-AA3-146.77992,46469,2286,6734592835,713.29
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-AA3-146.40933,99526,7832,6451719111,110.11
Jackson2-AA1-244.69726,63715,5341,156597142,856.14
Franklin County8-AA3-045.78433,27112,091893545199,999.00
Spencer1-AA0-341.59843,69410,555577243333,332.33
Union County7-AA1-244.43592,08513,316897561999,999.00
Therrell5-AA1-340.79125,2841,3616721999,999.00
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-AA1-242.26586,2728,24850820--
South Atlanta6-AA1-338.55935,5988,54736213--
Tattnall County3-AA2-240.92217,3291,669893--
Columbus1-AA2-034.66814,1992,663762--
Shaw1-AA0-337.07629,7772,7551031--
Pike County2-AA2-237.75415,5352,578861--
Coahulla Creek7-AA1-236.38159,647792301--
Rutland2-AA0-333.26137,2161696---
Murray County7-AA2-228.05135,956963---
Redan6-AA1-328.18556,0481952---
Salem6-AA1-226.31524,9681262---
Butler4-AA0-319.48728,56710----
Hardaway1-AA0-321.7048,9013----
Kendrick1-AA2-117.1631,0011----
Washington5-AA1-325.091,2901----
Glenn Hills4-AA0-36.71142,520-----
Josey4-AA0-37.06129,010-----
Jordan1-AA0-3-5.804-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
7-AARockmart411,466932,178996,8401,000,000-
5-AACarver (Atlanta)271,240829,319996,8171,000,000-
2-AAMorgan County205,218808,888995,060999,9973
1-AACarver (Columbus)77,844907,527999,8411,000,000-
7-AANorth Murray19,697203,154824,367999,226774
7-AARinggold6,437366,457928,938999,706294
1-AASumter County3,976265,467944,465999,95743
7-AASonoraville1,19860,062426,185979,61220,388
3-AACook1,075137,721535,993988,58111,419
3-AAPierce County642670,943933,215999,789211
3-AAAppling County424205,288656,579994,7875,213
8-AAEast Jackson33918,170401,225975,17024,830
2-AACallaway231370,199898,686999,555445
5-AAHapeville Charter129144,474463,629974,38825,612
4-AALaney30182,616616,579999,9919
5-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate253,182105,946933,99566,005
8-AAStephens County1715,294174,931895,270104,730
1-AAColumbus31,05867,855814,199185,801
6-AAColumbia2680,375936,206999,192808
4-AABurke County2492,259821,062999,98416
7-AAUnion County23,20238,499592,085407,915
6-AAMiller Grove1254,313722,824992,4647,536
2-AAWestside (Macon)122,782146,717931,87268,128
7-AALakeview Ft. Oglethorpe167928,021586,272413,728
4-AAThomson-330,362683,683999,98020
6-AASouth Atlanta-58,504285,487935,59864,402
3-AACrisp County-18,09196,903854,596145,404
2-AAJackson-4,98946,317726,637273,363
6-AARedan-4,88536,320556,048443,952
8-AAHart County-3,08431,548567,079432,921
6-AASalem-2,43824,016524,968475,032
3-AATattnall County-4826,410217,329782,671
1-AAShaw-44724,707629,777370,223
2-AAPike County-3847,884415,535584,465
8-AAFranklin County-25812,226433,271566,729
5-AATherrell-2092,367125,284874,716
1-AASpencer-14777,864843,694156,306
2-AARutland-621,422137,216862,784
4-AAButler-30195728,567271,433
7-AACoahulla Creek-211,539159,647840,353
1-AAHardaway--28048,901951,099
7-AAMurray County--275135,956864,044
1-AAKendrick--6331,001968,999
5-AAWashington--81,290998,710
4-AAGlenn Hills--4142,520857,480
4-AAJosey--2129,010870,990
1-AAJordan---4999,996

Class A Division I Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Thomasville
Swainsboro
Swainsboro
Toombs County
Worth County
Thomasville
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Swainsboro
Fitzgerald
Northeast
Toombs County
Swainsboro
ACE Charter
Temple
Fitzgerald
Northeast
Bleckley County
Toombs County
Heard County
#1
4
68.58
4-0
Swainsboro
#32
27
48.16
0-4
Commerce
#17
22
49.87
3-0
ACE Charter
#16
37
43.64
3-0
Jasper County
#9
21
51.59
4-0
Temple
#24
32
45.55
2-1
Bacon County
#25
33
45.16
2-2
Berrien
#8
3
69.29
2-0
Fitzgerald
#5
8
64.78
3-1
Northeast
#28
26
48.19
1-3
Washington County
#21
15
55.50
3-1
Bleckley County
#12
28
47.58
2-1
Gordon Lee
#13
5
67.75
3-1
Toombs County
#20
20
51.88
2-1
Dodge County
#29
18
52.16
0-3
Elbert County
#4
17
53.66
3-0
Heard County
Worth County
Rabun County
Dublin
Thomasville
Lamar County
Worth County
Putnam County
Rabun County
Fannin County
Dublin
Haralson County
Thomasville
#3
16
54.29
3-0
Lamar County
#30
47
33.88
0-3
Dade County
#19
13
55.87
3-0
Jeff Davis
#14
7
67.29
4-0
Worth County
#11
23
49.56
2-2
Putnam County
#22
24
49.47
2-1
Bremen
#27
51
27.97
3-0
Gordon Central
#6
10
62.67
3-0
Rabun County
#7
19
52.02
1-2
Fannin County
#26
38
42.56
1-3
Southwest
#23
56
21.06
2-1
Towers
#10
9
64.40
2-1
Dublin
#15
25
48.84
3-1
Haralson County
#18
30
46.04
2-2
Social Circle
#31
48
32.04
1-3
McNair
#2
1
72.87
3-1
Thomasville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Thomasville1-A Division I3-172.871,000,000805,249610,130445,850303,2522.30
Fitzgerald1-A Division I2-069.29999,998699,654463,161282,417154,1005.49
Swainsboro3-A Division I4-068.581,000,000711,580469,381282,792145,7935.86
Toombs County3-A Division I3-167.75999,925634,408408,470220,590109,6938.12
Worth County1-A Division I4-067.291,000,000656,556405,116220,167105,6348.47
Northeast2-A Division I3-164.78999,997575,968333,221156,40163,37014.78
Dublin2-A Division I2-164.40999,997560,597313,863145,54357,29816.45
Rabun County8-A Division I3-062.67999,935542,064285,851117,65440,57123.65
Lamar County4-A Division I3-054.29999,989304,60499,23722,0653,828260.23
Jeff Davis1-A Division I3-055.87999,727214,37772,12717,3393,502284.55
Bleckley County2-A Division I3-155.50998,821209,51767,26415,5403,022329.91
Heard County6-A Division I3-053.66999,082255,98178,65216,2072,774359.49
Fannin County7-A Division I1-252.02999,055280,78372,62612,4741,864535.48
Temple6-A Division I4-051.59999,148188,42049,6608,6351,149869.32
Elbert County8-A Division I0-352.16916,367135,12135,6245,9548661,153.73
Dodge County2-A Division I2-151.88987,457132,77232,4625,4427891,266.43
Putnam County4-A Division I2-249.56999,893162,11336,4015,3135631,775.20
Bremen6-A Division I2-149.47970,912131,82427,7213,7704362,292.58
ACE Charter2-A Division I3-049.87994,653109,86223,6933,4443852,596.40
Haralson County6-A Division I3-148.84989,136119,99924,5273,1363223,104.59
Gordon Lee7-A Division I2-147.58998,986146,56327,3063,1612913,435.43
Commerce8-A Division I0-448.16800,76754,40910,6441,2321287,811.50
Washington County2-A Division I1-348.19826,12158,56410,6071,2601208,332.33
Social Circle4-A Division I2-246.04998,46286,29314,2201,4041049,614.38
Bacon County1-A Division I2-145.55978,34751,5607,2666935019,999.00
Berrien1-A Division I2-245.16847,19838,5175,3604273330,302.03
Jasper County4-A Division I3-043.64998,98255,2357,3945762835,713.29
Pepperell6-A Division I1-344.19655,80632,2504,2083112343,477.26
Southwest2-A Division I1-342.56814,28023,7462,4531611190,908.09
Oglethorpe County8-A Division I2-238.96475,2476,944580231999,999.00
Model6-A Division I1-337.93337,5834,3013009--
Vidalia3-A Division I1-338.14240,1131,520984--
Dade County7-A Division I0-333.88609,5873,2751553--
McNair4-A Division I1-332.04521,5021,843632--
East Laurens2-A Division I1-236.71231,0392,0651261--
Gordon Central7-A Division I3-027.97612,3531,00721---
Towers4-A Division I2-121.06872,6452975---
Banks County8-A Division I0-330.6347,158503---
Coosa7-A Division I1-224.72129,528572---
Chattooga7-A Division I0-324.68121,994482---
Jefferson County2-A Division I0-426.3711,1315----
Armuchee7-A Division I0-217.1116,1272----
Utopian Academy4-A Division I1-25.28465-----
Brantley County1-A Division I0-419.32320-----
B.E.S.T. Academy5-A Division I0-45.08165-----
Central (Macon)2-A Division I0-414.732-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
3-A Division ISwainsboro279,076675,752996,1921,000,000-
1-A Division IThomasville245,771739,943988,3741,000,000-
1-A Division IWorth County147,411508,259981,0211,000,000-
1-A Division IFitzgerald131,828513,555948,655999,9982
4-A Division ILamar County58,932587,853903,587999,98911
8-A Division IRabun County27,299649,021928,311999,93565
6-A Division IHeard County27,155393,082733,059999,082918
2-A Division IDublin25,035531,722918,167999,9973
6-A Division ITemple21,961303,877677,465999,148852
2-A Division INortheast15,707563,483902,786999,9973
4-A Division IJasper County5,246130,699571,409998,9821,018
4-A Division IPutnam County4,596331,164741,747999,893107
1-A Division IJeff Davis3,66645,910503,753999,727273
3-A Division IToombs County2,268373,851764,031999,92575
6-A Division IHaralson County1,573158,068414,177989,13610,864
6-A Division IBremen971167,882384,005970,91229,088
2-A Division IACE Charter87847,605375,962994,6535,347
4-A Division ISocial Circle250148,679422,003998,4621,538
7-A Division IGordon Lee200336,115754,054998,9861,014
2-A Division IBleckley County8047,771276,932998,8211,179
2-A Division IDodge County7227,023214,230987,45712,543
1-A Division IBacon County211,74661,256978,34721,653
4-A Division ITowers31025,665872,645127,355
7-A Division IFannin County1536,916851,301999,055945
8-A Division IElbert County-85,642274,963916,36783,633
6-A Division IPepperell-38,707111,277655,806344,194
8-A Division ICommerce-31,347128,460800,767199,233
7-A Division IDade County-11,01156,755609,587390,413
6-A Division IModel-4,91319,202337,583662,417
4-A Division IMcNair-2,82517,223521,502478,498
8-A Division IOglethorpe County-2,09814,380475,247524,753
7-A Division IGordon Central-1,61612,941612,353387,647
1-A Division IBerrien-4986,591847,198152,802
7-A Division IChattooga-3963,695121,994878,006
7-A Division ICoosa-3423,486129,528870,472
2-A Division IWashington County-23719,289826,121173,879
3-A Division IVidalia-2032,487240,113759,887
8-A Division IBanks County-5784847,158952,842
2-A Division IEast Laurens-17228231,039768,961
7-A Division IArmuchee-1014316,127983,873
2-A Division ISouthwest-39,886814,280185,720
5-A Division IB.E.S.T. Academy--4165999,835
2-A Division IJefferson County---11,131988,869
4-A Division IUtopian Academy---465999,535
1-A Division IBrantley County---320999,680
2-A Division ICentral (Macon)---2999,998
5-A Division IMount Bethel Christian----1,000,000

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Bowdon
Lincoln County
Irwin County
Bowdon
Clinch County
Lincoln County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Hawkinsville
Irwin County
Bowdon
Emanuel County Institute
Pelham
Hawkinsville
Jenkins County
Irwin County
Early County
Bowdon
Emanuel County Institute
Schley County
Reg 1, #3
26
39.99
0-3
Pelham
Reg 8, #2
35
30.48
1-3
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 7, #4
24
40.35
4-0
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 4, #1
17
43.48
3-0
Hawkinsville
Reg 5, #3
52
10.32
0-3
Twiggs County
Reg 3, #2
14
46.14
2-1
Jenkins County
Reg 6, #4
47
20.98
0-4
Marion County
Reg 2, #1
6
55.89
0-3
Irwin County
Reg 8, #3
33
32.16
0-4
Warren County
Reg 1, #2
7
54.23
1-2
Early County
Reg 4, #4
28
38.89
3-0
Wheeler County
Reg 7, #1
1
65.28
3-1
Bowdon
Reg 3, #3
13
46.90
1-2
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 5, #2
46
21.54
1-2
Glascock County
Reg 2, #4
15
45.69
2-2
Charlton County
Reg 6, #1
16
44.76
1-3
Schley County
Clinch County
Wilcox County
Brooks County
Lincoln County
Clinch County
Metter
Wilcox County
Seminole County
Brooks County
Johnson County
Manchester
Lincoln County
Reg 2, #3
4
58.97
4-0
Clinch County
Reg 6, #2
20
41.44
0-4
Macon County
Reg 5, #4
44
23.20
2-2
Hancock Central
Reg 3, #1
8
53.60
1-1
Metter
Reg 4, #3
9
49.28
2-1
Wilcox County
Reg 7, #2
10
47.88
2-2
Trion
Reg 8, #4
21
41.36
0-3
Greene County
Reg 1, #1
12
47.28
3-0
Seminole County
Reg 6, #3
31
32.99
1-2
Taylor County
Reg 2, #2
2
59.91
0-3
Brooks County
Reg 3, #4
27
39.42
2-1
Bryan County
Reg 5, #1
11
47.37
4-0
Johnson County
Reg 7, #3
5
56.47
1-2
Manchester
Reg 4, #2
19
41.78
1-3
Telfair County
Reg 1, #4
50
16.94
1-2
Terrell County
Reg 8, #1
3
59.55
3-0
Lincoln County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Bowdon7-A Division II3-165.28999,705833,003708,925521,912376,1741.66
Brooks County2-A Division II0-359.91983,701753,736513,437285,701150,4865.65
Lincoln County8-A Division II3-059.55999,841718,429459,042272,794132,9416.52
Clinch County2-A Division II4-058.97979,051720,723459,801246,160120,5317.30
Manchester7-A Division II1-256.47996,617553,607343,253169,72065,06114.37
Irwin County2-A Division II0-355.89952,173600,294314,582139,87654,89817.22
Early County1-A Division II1-254.23992,270431,825237,936101,48035,14127.46
Metter3-A Division II1-153.60963,594465,073225,01189,89330,57431.71
Wilcox County4-A Division II2-149.28970,623336,246112,15232,1728,176121.31
Trion7-A Division II2-247.88966,633243,55181,77721,1864,538219.36
Seminole County1-A Division II3-047.28946,426220,75279,34820,7114,348228.99
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II1-246.90902,269268,81083,17520,6054,321230.43
Johnson County5-A Division II4-047.37999,918204,28459,33417,3833,506284.23
Jenkins County3-A Division II2-146.14810,901221,37661,66114,5292,699369.51
Charlton County2-A Division II2-245.69659,665191,25843,0339,4611,713582.77
Schley County6-A Division II1-344.76991,621183,49837,4718,8331,490670.14
Hawkinsville4-A Division II3-043.48861,441107,56024,6694,5726961,435.78
Screven County3-A Division II3-042.73597,276111,84522,7444,0885771,732.10
Greene County8-A Division II0-341.36949,629133,85024,1993,6904762,099.84
Macon County6-A Division II0-441.44980,97897,01415,8932,8283382,957.58
Telfair County4-A Division II1-341.78805,59771,17714,8662,3702873,483.32
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II4-040.35885,934101,63115,3241,9952294,365.81
Mitchell County1-A Division II1-140.40740,54178,26614,2622,0321975,075.14
Turner County2-A Division II1-140.98401,01869,0649,7871,4931576,368.43
Pelham1-A Division II0-339.99709,52669,16911,9031,6171526,577.95
Bryan County3-A Division II2-139.42368,59246,1596,7808671029,802.92
Wheeler County4-A Division II3-038.89672,58233,0245,8467358511,763.71
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II1-240.06296,51435,5845,1747057613,156.89
Miller County1-A Division II1-235.92494,34924,7412,8812461099,999.00
Dooly County4-A Division II0-234.74408,1988,6431,082937142,856.14
Taylor County6-A Division II1-232.99861,18813,0291,175845199,999.00
Warren County8-A Division II0-432.16748,97914,0071,173725199,999.00
Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II1-330.08636,5417,188497202499,999.00
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II1-330.48665,0107,879564251999,999.00
Crawford County6-A Division II2-128.44670,4263,083244101999,999.00
Treutlen4-A Division II2-131.79264,1092,95029716--
Portal3-A Division II1-232.7859,8412,43615612--
Wilkinson County5-A Division II0-426.96930,7978,1073338--
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II0-1-126.91109,709917353--
Greenville7-A Division II2-125.76151,1111,568392--
Glascock County5-A Division II1-221.54803,5601,427381--
Hancock Central5-A Division II2-223.20831,9562,32971---
Lanier County2-A Division II0-426.1524,39239811---
Marion County6-A Division II0-420.98236,43616410---
Chattahoochee County6-A Division II1-221.70259,1292548---
Twiggs County5-A Division II0-310.32219,811221---
Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II0-411.31213,95827----
Montgomery County4-A Division II1-220.8917,45012----
Claxton3-A Division II0-320.911,0086----
Terrell County1-A Division II1-216.947,1795----
Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-1-6.95222-----
Savannah3-A Division II0-29.495-----
Atkinson County2-A Division II3-029.68------
Towns County8-A Division II2-123.73------
Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II1-110.26------
Calhoun County1-A Division II0-16.41------
Baconton Charter1-A Division II0-20.73------
Pataula Charter1-A Division II0-3-16.11------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County654,447233,68978,06226,072992,2707,730
1-A Division IISeminole County224,038391,564226,704104,120946,42653,574
1-A Division IIMitchell County54,664166,320262,685256,872740,541259,459
1-A Division IIPelham50,362135,142247,106276,916709,526290,474
1-A Division IIMiller County15,77667,165157,270254,138494,349505,651
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay7065,99127,19675,816109,709890,291
1-A Division IITerrell County71299776,0667,179992,821
1-A Division IICalhoun County-----1,000,000
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IISouthwest Georgia STEM-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIBrooks County434,877304,234183,22161,369983,70116,299
2-A Division IIClinch County340,921334,834222,68080,616979,05120,949
2-A Division IIIrwin County193,098269,416337,744151,915952,17347,827
2-A Division IICharlton County24,82966,218172,942395,676659,665340,335
2-A Division IITurner County6,25024,97880,468289,322401,018598,982
2-A Division IILanier County253202,94521,10224,392975,608
2-A Division IIAtkinson County-----1,000,000
3-A Division IIMetter514,910254,251132,99561,438963,59436,406
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute233,114292,958234,615141,582902,26997,731
3-A Division IIJenkins County154,479226,071238,752191,599810,901189,099
3-A Division IIScreven County65,136129,169182,858220,113597,276402,724
3-A Division IIBryan County23,41463,196112,310169,672368,592631,408
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy8,31930,77785,040172,378296,514703,486
3-A Division IIPortal6283,55613,30242,35559,841940,159
3-A Division IIClaxton-221288581,008998,992
3-A Division IISavannah---55999,995
4-A Division IIWilcox County563,036242,083115,12750,377970,62329,377
4-A Division IIHawkinsville194,196277,055231,575158,615861,441138,559
4-A Division IITelfair County134,309225,344248,270197,674805,597194,403
4-A Division IIWheeler County71,407152,123208,627240,425672,582327,418
4-A Division IIDooly County26,27667,382119,655194,885408,198591,802
4-A Division IITreutlen10,67635,18373,202145,048264,109735,891
4-A Division IIMontgomery County1008303,54412,97617,450982,550
5-A Division IIJohnson County913,68278,5706,4301,236999,91882
5-A Division IIWilkinson County50,369445,652287,196147,580930,79769,203
5-A Division IIHancock Central20,364239,637316,085255,870831,956168,044
5-A Division IIGlascock County14,721199,336280,585308,918803,560196,440
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep44818,24154,276140,993213,958786,042
5-A Division IITwiggs County41618,56455,428145,403219,811780,189
6-A Division IISchley County556,266294,798109,72630,831991,6218,379
6-A Division IIMacon County333,937413,292179,49154,258980,97819,022
6-A Division IITaylor County78,983180,648362,959238,598861,188138,812
6-A Division IICrawford County25,85781,520227,290335,759670,426329,574
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County2,76316,72865,069174,569259,129740,871
6-A Division IIMarion County2,19413,01455,459165,769236,436763,564
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)--6216222999,778
7-A Division IIBowdon678,145254,67557,7099,176999,705295
7-A Division IIManchester249,784483,349208,72054,764996,6173,383
7-A Division IITrion62,802208,877455,709239,245966,63333,367
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)9,19751,220263,551561,966885,934114,066
7-A Division IIGreenville721,87914,311134,849151,111848,889
8-A Division IILincoln County878,985111,2317,9241,701999,841159
8-A Division IIGreene County94,559510,921242,383101,766949,62950,371
8-A Division IIWarren County11,714161,713284,426291,126748,979251,021
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes8,588105,987241,171309,264665,010334,990
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy6,154110,148224,096296,143636,541363,459
8-A Division IITowns County-----1,000,000

Smaller Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Prince Avenue Christian
Fellowship Christian
Fellowship Christian
Savannah Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Calvary Day
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Fellowship Christian
Athens Academy
Holy Innocents
Savannah Christian
Fellowship Christian
Christian Heritage
Wesleyan
Athens Academy
Whitefield Academy
Holy Innocents
Savannah Christian
Aquinas
#1
2
70.03
2-1
Fellowship Christian
#32
Bye
#17
36
43.73
1-2
Christian Heritage
#16
39
41.50
2-1
Mount Paran Christian
#9
12
56.49
3-1
Wesleyan
#24
49
31.06
1-3
Providence Christian
#25
Bye
#8
11
60.03
3-1
Athens Academy
#5
14
55.58
2-1
Whitefield Academy
#28
Bye
#21
29
47.56
1-3
Savannah Country Day
#12
13
61.51
3-1
Holy Innocents
#13
6
67.32
3-1
Savannah Christian
#20
60
13.96
2-2
Walker
#29
Bye
#4
24
57.82
3-0
Aquinas
Prince Avenue Christian
Greater Atlanta Christian
Hebron Christian
Calvary Day
Prince Avenue Christian
Lovett
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Greater Atlanta Christian
Hebron Christian
Landmark Christian
North Cobb Christian
Calvary Day
#3
1
78.70
2-1
Prince Avenue Christian
#30
Bye
#19
41
41.27
0-3
Mount Vernon
#14
15
59.42
3-1
Lovett
#11
42
39.05
4-0
King's Ridge Christian
#22
28
56.42
1-2
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
#27
Bye
#6
22
59.31
2-1
Greater Atlanta Christian
#7
3
74.64
2-1
Hebron Christian
#26
Bye
#23
55
22.11
1-3
Mount Pisgah Christian
#10
34
44.75
3-0
Landmark Christian
#15
23
53.49
3-1
North Cobb Christian
#18
31
45.70
2-1
Darlington
#31
Bye
#2
5
74.79
3-0
Calvary Day

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Prince Avenue Christian8-AA2-178.701,000,000934,877763,518566,610394,1861.54
Calvary Day3-AAA3-074.791,000,000907,211692,247434,552232,0073.31
Hebron Christian8-AA2-174.641,000,000882,591605,553366,036195,4504.12
Fellowship Christian5-A Division I2-170.031,000,000826,208548,557273,243100,7568.92
Savannah Christian3-A Division I3-167.321,000,000712,104366,284147,19045,30521.07
Holy Innocents5-AA3-161.511,000,000419,024153,06240,6627,731128.35
Athens Academy8-A Division I3-160.031,000,000506,900166,27240,2566,736147.46
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAA2-159.311,000,000461,390150,41433,3115,134193.78
Lovett5-AA3-159.421,000,000347,441110,98224,9033,941252.74
Aquinas4-AAA3-057.821,000,000481,942138,04227,6923,818260.92
Whitefield Academy5-A Division I2-155.581,000,000481,382111,28918,4801,976505.07
Wesleyan5-A Division I3-156.491,000,000285,12375,92413,1891,611619.73
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-AAA1-256.421,000,000146,05341,0406,5198061,239.69
North Cobb Christian7-AA3-153.491,000,000192,54439,6885,2474602,172.91
Savannah Country Day3-A Division I1-347.561,000,00052,6366,8414782835,713.29
Darlington6-A Division I2-145.701,000,00068,6807,5934962343,477.26
Landmark Christian5-A Division I3-044.751,000,000116,8359,8245621952,630.58
Christian Heritage7-A Division I1-243.731,000,00088,9297,4913951190,908.09
Mount Paran Christian5-A Division I2-141.501,000,00037,9082,423941999,999.00
Mount Vernon5-A Division I0-341.271,000,00016,5901,315401999,999.00
King's Ridge Christian5-A Division I4-039.051,000,00030,0561,60044--
Providence Christian8-A Division I1-331.061,000,0003,147401--
Mount Pisgah Christian5-A Division I1-322.111,000,0003741---
Walker5-A Division I2-213.961,000,00055----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
5-A Division IFellowship Christian286,492845,977999,1391,000,000
8-AAPrince Avenue Christian210,475941,799999,6841,000,000
3-AAACalvary Day200,243981,350999,9981,000,000
8-AAHebron Christian93,406843,967997,5911,000,000
4-AAAAquinas81,415516,017993,1461,000,000
3-A Division ISavannah Christian57,841617,099994,0511,000,000
5-A Division IWhitefield Academy53,911726,323996,0871,000,000
6-AAAGreater Atlanta Christian4,986493,855949,0801,000,000
5-A Division ILandmark Christian4,925184,295952,8091,000,000
5-A Division IWesleyan3,393165,633918,8901,000,000
5-AAHoly Innocents815307,648902,7481,000,000
7-AANorth Cobb Christian767106,352888,0361,000,000
5-AALovett600247,033891,8341,000,000
6-A Division IDarlington273107,533411,7101,000,000
8-A Division IAthens Academy226582,875941,5701,000,000
5-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian18722,256827,2951,000,000
5-A Division IMount Paran Christian3775,856601,8921,000,000
7-A Division IChristian Heritage6217,941539,6011,000,000
5-A Division IMount Vernon14,73466,4711,000,000
2-AAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)11,59879,5721,000,000
3-A Division ISavannah Country Day-9,38245,4891,000,000
8-A Division IProvidence Christian-3889291,000,000
5-A Division IWalker-832,3371,000,000
5-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian-6411,000,000

About the Author

Loren Maxwell

More Stories

The Latest

High school sports

Games in GHSA history in which both teams scored at least 40 points

From 0-4 to 3-1: Grovetown coach saw ‘opportunity to turn a program around’

Rabun County senior’s all-around big night leads top performances in Week 4

Keep Reading

Which teams are favorites in Georgia HS football Week 4 | Maxwell projections

Which teams are favorites in Georgia HS football Week 5 | Maxwell projections

Weekend Predictions: Falcons open season with loss to Buccaneers

Featured

South Korea US Immigration Raid Hyundai Plant

For Koreans in Georgia, Hyundai ICE raid marks a ‘betrayal’

Georgia lawyers turn to Hollywood actor to sharpen trial skills

Leaders of Atlanta airport, Delta look to ‘hard decisions’ for future growth