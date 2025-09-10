Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 5: Hughes a new favorite in 5A

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie-breaker.
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAA
|4-0
|107.22
|999,998
|899,131
|742,724
|690,680
|433,835
|1.31
|Buford
|8-AAAAAA
|3-0
|106.36
|1,000,000
|882,259
|765,211
|705,384
|415,696
|1.41
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAA
|4-0
|96.87
|999,968
|871,103
|283,858
|210,912
|77,019
|11.98
|Douglas County
|2-AAAAAA
|3-1
|92.25
|999,853
|783,546
|221,375
|126,424
|32,273
|29.99
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAA
|2-1
|89.61
|993,114
|589,704
|466,953
|89,602
|20,105
|48.74
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-1
|85.54
|937,808
|371,788
|237,173
|36,236
|5,551
|179.15
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAA
|3-0
|84.31
|999,404
|474,780
|228,543
|33,130
|4,634
|214.80
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAA
|4-0
|83.86
|891,503
|263,802
|158,624
|21,240
|2,806
|355.38
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAA
|2-2
|83.80
|997,550
|150,097
|81,529
|14,886
|1,871
|533.47
|Walton
|5-AAAAAA
|2-2
|80.77
|984,845
|300,474
|76,444
|10,632
|1,104
|904.80
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAA
|2-1
|80.36
|936,085
|204,533
|106,905
|10,054
|987
|1,012.17
|Newton
|4-AAAAAA
|2-2
|80.52
|983,969
|106,760
|42,320
|7,683
|748
|1,335.90
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAA
|4-0
|80.41
|794,511
|128,855
|65,740
|6,707
|667
|1,498.25
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAA
|3-0
|78.54
|994,767
|281,179
|87,354
|7,120
|596
|1,676.85
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAA
|2-2
|79.24
|993,307
|105,911
|52,157
|4,652
|447
|2,236.14
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAA
|2-2
|77.51
|991,649
|307,237
|82,395
|6,163
|421
|2,374.30
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAA
|4-0
|79.50
|725,025
|93,667
|44,977
|4,468
|410
|2,438.02
|North Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|3-1
|77.24
|956,587
|218,692
|49,169
|4,138
|325
|3,075.92
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAA
|3-0
|75.78
|990,554
|213,212
|53,239
|3,111
|185
|5,404.41
|Brookwood
|7-AAAAAA
|2-1
|75.43
|804,946
|66,935
|25,163
|1,659
|82
|12,194.12
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAA
|2-2
|73.71
|894,935
|120,959
|21,890
|1,176
|77
|12,986.01
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|2-1
|72.94
|924,832
|163,673
|35,885
|1,459
|76
|13,156.89
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAA
|3-0
|73.99
|444,222
|22,857
|7,895
|486
|23
|43,477.26
|Archer
|4-AAAAAA
|2-2
|71.72
|878,429
|39,504
|11,427
|452
|19
|52,630.58
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAA
|1-2
|69.92
|845,284
|78,801
|12,986
|422
|11
|90,908.09
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAA
|1-2
|69.36
|824,583
|72,636
|11,346
|340
|9
|111,110.11
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAA
|2-1
|70.67
|587,575
|15,412
|3,772
|164
|9
|111,110.11
|Parkview
|7-AAAAAA
|1-2
|71.16
|602,771
|17,884
|4,818
|228
|7
|142,856.14
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAA
|2-1
|69.97
|859,816
|28,940
|7,352
|221
|4
|249,999.00
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|3-1
|68.92
|206,931
|3,436
|743
|29
|1
|999,999.00
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAA
|2-1
|62.33
|768,596
|7,374
|890
|10
|1
|999,999.00
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAA
|1-3
|62.62
|350,831
|6,913
|492
|6
|1
|999,999.00
|North Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|2-1
|65.17
|599,875
|18,845
|1,928
|42
|-
|-
|North Atlanta
|6-AAAAAA
|1-2
|65.15
|608,788
|17,696
|1,714
|30
|-
|-
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAA
|0-4
|62.89
|875,694
|37,026
|2,682
|25
|-
|-
|Campbell
|3-AAAAAA
|3-0
|63.62
|843,599
|18,830
|1,195
|17
|-
|-
|Marietta
|5-AAAAAA
|0-4
|63.37
|383,327
|8,548
|681
|8
|-
|-
|Etowah
|5-AAAAAA
|2-2
|60.41
|229,260
|2,849
|175
|2
|-
|-
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAA
|1-3
|59.66
|200,215
|2,162
|133
|1
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|4-AAAAAA
|3-1
|59.19
|237,830
|921
|107
|1
|-
|-
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|2-1
|55.18
|109,266
|246
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAA
|2-1
|59.02
|75,142
|101
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Alpharetta
|6-AAAAAA
|0-3
|54.93
|85,215
|209
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|2-AAAAAA
|1-2
|48.19
|132,836
|287
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAA
|1-1
|49.33
|104,793
|56
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAA
|0-4
|48.79
|133,123
|62
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|4-AAAAAA
|3-0
|48.55
|38,703
|11
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Pebblebrook
|3-AAAAAA
|1-2
|49.39
|102,976
|82
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|3-AAAAAA
|0-3
|44.91
|43,381
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|3-AAAAAA
|2-1
|41.89
|22,822
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|8-AAAAAA
|0-3
|30.47
|2,631
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|3-AAAAAA
|0-3
|34.97
|2,497
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAA
|0-3
|42.50
|2,157
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|4-AAAAAA
|0-2
|35.93
|1,255
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAA
|0-2
|39.01
|271
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAA
|0-3
|35.87
|96
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|421,317
|261,057
|163,896
|91,538
|937,808
|62,192
|1-AAAAAA
|Camden County
|283,814
|268,913
|204,026
|134,750
|891,503
|108,497
|1-AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|144,643
|205,766
|238,896
|205,206
|794,511
|205,489
|1-AAAAAA
|Lowndes
|106,494
|163,957
|216,300
|238,274
|725,025
|274,975
|1-AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|36,249
|77,126
|123,864
|206,983
|444,222
|555,778
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|7,483
|23,181
|53,018
|123,249
|206,931
|793,069
|2-AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|640,936
|299,395
|56,742
|2,895
|999,968
|32
|2-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|319,171
|545,674
|126,321
|8,687
|999,853
|147
|2-AAAAAA
|Westlake
|39,000
|147,692
|662,298
|142,659
|991,649
|8,351
|2-AAAAAA
|East Coweta
|891
|7,032
|148,369
|719,402
|875,694
|124,306
|2-AAAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|2
|207
|6,270
|126,357
|132,836
|867,164
|3-AAAAAA
|McEachern
|549,845
|299,061
|129,047
|21,451
|999,404
|596
|3-AAAAAA
|Harrison
|256,979
|345,502
|308,145
|84,141
|994,767
|5,233
|3-AAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|181,266
|309,792
|373,631
|125,865
|990,554
|9,446
|3-AAAAAA
|Campbell
|11,859
|44,513
|177,958
|609,269
|843,599
|156,401
|3-AAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|43
|909
|7,867
|94,157
|102,976
|897,024
|3-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|6
|165
|2,390
|40,820
|43,381
|956,619
|3-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|2
|58
|911
|21,851
|22,822
|977,178
|3-AAAAAA
|Osborne
|-
|-
|51
|2,446
|2,497
|997,503
|4-AAAAAA
|Grayson
|961,855
|36,759
|1,260
|124
|999,998
|2
|4-AAAAAA
|Newton
|30,037
|652,695
|231,932
|69,305
|983,969
|16,031
|4-AAAAAA
|Archer
|5,092
|159,389
|359,939
|354,009
|878,429
|121,571
|4-AAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|2,924
|137,979
|350,952
|367,961
|859,816
|140,184
|4-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|90
|12,688
|49,745
|175,307
|237,830
|762,170
|4-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|2
|488
|6,120
|32,093
|38,703
|961,297
|4-AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|-
|2
|52
|1,201
|1,255
|998,745
|5-AAAAAA
|Walton
|490,596
|304,278
|150,206
|39,765
|984,845
|15,155
|5-AAAAAA
|North Paulding
|325,425
|337,597
|213,342
|80,223
|956,587
|43,413
|5-AAAAAA
|North Cobb
|158,360
|251,998
|328,065
|156,512
|894,935
|105,065
|5-AAAAAA
|Marietta
|10,585
|40,192
|106,666
|225,884
|383,327
|616,673
|5-AAAAAA
|Wheeler
|8,753
|35,446
|97,879
|208,753
|350,831
|649,169
|5-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|3,574
|16,504
|55,458
|153,724
|229,260
|770,740
|5-AAAAAA
|Cherokee
|2,707
|13,985
|48,384
|135,139
|200,215
|799,785
|6-AAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|399,514
|255,158
|169,141
|101,019
|924,832
|75,168
|6-AAAAAA
|Denmark
|221,870
|239,626
|218,383
|165,405
|845,284
|154,716
|6-AAAAAA
|Lambert
|220,674
|230,648
|207,523
|165,738
|824,583
|175,417
|6-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|80,361
|129,115
|172,917
|217,482
|599,875
|400,125
|6-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|71,433
|125,496
|179,577
|232,282
|608,788
|391,212
|6-AAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|3,515
|11,438
|29,260
|65,053
|109,266
|890,734
|6-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|2,626
|8,457
|22,856
|51,276
|85,215
|914,785
|6-AAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|7
|62
|343
|1,745
|2,157
|997,843
|7-AAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|664,170
|232,135
|73,312
|23,497
|993,114
|6,886
|7-AAAAAA
|Norcross
|205,811
|366,927
|244,378
|118,969
|936,085
|63,915
|7-AAAAAA
|Brookwood
|79,369
|210,220
|284,362
|230,995
|804,946
|195,054
|7-AAAAAA
|Parkview
|27,077
|98,056
|193,652
|283,986
|602,771
|397,229
|7-AAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|23,233
|88,566
|186,611
|289,165
|587,575
|412,425
|7-AAAAAA
|Duluth
|340
|4,094
|17,665
|53,043
|75,142
|924,858
|7-AAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|-
|2
|17
|252
|271
|999,729
|7-AAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|3
|93
|96
|999,904
|8-AAAAAA
|Buford
|920,431
|71,558
|7,792
|219
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|56,341
|548,980
|353,117
|39,112
|997,550
|2,450
|8-AAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|22,829
|363,430
|515,069
|91,979
|993,307
|6,693
|8-AAAAAA
|Dacula
|394
|15,148
|110,451
|642,603
|768,596
|231,404
|8-AAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|3
|417
|6,370
|98,003
|104,793
|895,207
|8-AAAAAA
|Mountain View
|2
|466
|7,184
|125,471
|133,123
|866,877
|8-AAAAAA
|Discovery
|-
|1
|17
|2,613
|2,631
|997,369
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Hughes
|3-AAAAA
|3-0
|100.33
|999,995
|859,182
|677,260
|533,599
|364,023
|1.75
|Thomas County Central
|2-AAAAA
|4-0
|96.50
|999,028
|870,606
|714,173
|431,155
|231,217
|3.32
|Milton
|7-AAAAA
|2-1
|96.22
|999,652
|957,046
|662,872
|411,494
|221,976
|3.50
|Gainesville
|7-AAAAA
|3-0
|89.46
|994,794
|873,044
|425,750
|163,241
|56,766
|16.62
|Roswell
|7-AAAAA
|2-1
|89.27
|996,077
|876,255
|427,663
|163,718
|55,886
|16.89
|Lee County
|2-AAAAA
|3-0
|88.13
|987,981
|530,847
|290,014
|100,800
|30,860
|31.40
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAA
|4-0
|85.45
|999,037
|434,906
|139,350
|50,656
|12,106
|81.60
|Houston County
|2-AAAAA
|4-0
|84.80
|974,628
|395,804
|173,732
|48,127
|11,348
|87.12
|Woodward Academy
|4-AAAAA
|1-2
|81.87
|999,967
|708,051
|195,065
|52,020
|8,898
|111.38
|Coffee
|2-AAAAA
|1-2
|81.42
|931,394
|285,514
|89,086
|19,626
|3,391
|293.90
|Rome
|5-AAAAA
|1-2
|80.18
|999,337
|307,571
|100,849
|15,966
|2,803
|355.76
|Brunswick
|1-AAAAA
|2-1
|75.67
|999,152
|165,076
|16,206
|3,309
|353
|2,831.86
|Sprayberry
|6-AAAAA
|4-0
|74.58
|970,542
|67,319
|11,895
|1,498
|139
|7,193.24
|Lanier
|7-AAAAA
|2-1
|70.26
|812,798
|169,670
|20,541
|1,389
|71
|14,083.51
|Newnan
|3-AAAAA
|3-0
|70.23
|912,188
|67,419
|11,605
|952
|47
|21,275.60
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAA
|2-1
|68.18
|998,113
|122,409
|16,027
|802
|46
|21,738.13
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAA
|3-0
|68.90
|879,870
|53,574
|8,187
|630
|30
|33,332.33
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAA
|2-1
|68.72
|962,285
|73,407
|7,812
|549
|27
|37,036.04
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAA
|3-1
|67.99
|741,260
|18,387
|3,149
|197
|5
|199,999.00
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|3-0
|63.34
|705,175
|16,089
|1,335
|55
|4
|249,999.00
|Effingham County
|1-AAAAA
|1-2
|63.65
|895,969
|38,060
|2,982
|130
|3
|333,332.33
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|1-3
|58.15
|960,002
|28,193
|1,187
|27
|1
|999,999.00
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAA
|3-1
|60.85
|785,652
|5,176
|439
|9
|-
|-
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|2-1
|57.40
|721,179
|14,969
|530
|7
|-
|-
|Seckinger
|7-AAAAA
|3-1
|59.09
|192,916
|9,250
|369
|7
|-
|-
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAA
|2-2
|54.81
|916,036
|11,012
|341
|7
|-
|-
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|0-3
|55.55
|837,395
|7,495
|298
|7
|-
|-
|Creekview
|6-AAAAA
|1-3
|58.42
|439,283
|1,860
|153
|6
|-
|-
|Glynn Academy
|1-AAAAA
|1-2
|56.75
|374,976
|6,813
|234
|5
|-
|-
|Dutchtown
|3-AAAAA
|0-3
|59.19
|420,599
|4,270
|244
|2
|-
|-
|Evans
|1-AAAAA
|1-2
|53.46
|494,690
|5,277
|133
|2
|-
|-
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|0-3
|56.00
|496,520
|1,726
|91
|2
|-
|-
|Veterans
|2-AAAAA
|2-1
|60.55
|75,233
|1,445
|54
|2
|-
|-
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAA
|1-2
|53.18
|315,126
|473
|23
|2
|-
|-
|Shiloh
|4-AAAAA
|0-3
|51.92
|635,316
|1,999
|42
|1
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAA
|1-2
|50.63
|555,471
|1,232
|29
|1
|-
|-
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAA
|1-2
|57.44
|598,797
|2,968
|164
|-
|-
|-
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAA
|2-0
|54.97
|394,595
|951
|40
|-
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|1-1
|48.06
|251,008
|1,012
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|1-AAAAA
|0-3
|49.76
|88,921
|434
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAA
|2-1
|47.36
|355,242
|341
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|1-2
|50.74
|156,460
|935
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|1-3
|47.12
|625,909
|857
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|2-AAAAA
|0-3
|55.92
|31,736
|278
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|1-2
|46.82
|332,568
|283
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Alexander
|5-AAAAA
|1-2
|50.08
|157,239
|97
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|0-4
|42.78
|343,443
|130
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|4-AAAAA
|1-2
|44.92
|234,893
|122
|2
|-
|-
|-
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|1-2
|49.98
|71,531
|87
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|6-AAAAA
|3-1
|49.52
|24,463
|15
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|1-2
|46.84
|76,101
|25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|1-AAAAA
|0-2
|41.57
|17,645
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAA
|1-3
|37.11
|119,850
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|0-3
|38.19
|49,148
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|6-AAAAA
|1-3
|45.72
|21,571
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|8-AAAAA
|0-4
|32.40
|36,647
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pope
|6-AAAAA
|0-4
|44.99
|18,192
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|7-AAAAA
|1-2
|37.11
|2,071
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAA
|0-3
|36.83
|1,692
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Banneker
|3-AAAAA
|1-2
|41.45
|8,297
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAA
|1-2
|37.55
|2,345
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Brunswick
|930,379
|55,615
|10,594
|2,564
|999,152
|848
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|34,191
|212,088
|274,106
|200,794
|721,179
|278,821
|1-AAAAA
|Effingham County
|14,671
|516,195
|246,644
|118,459
|895,969
|104,031
|1-AAAAA
|Evans
|10,356
|91,089
|181,722
|211,523
|494,690
|505,310
|1-AAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|7,708
|73,318
|131,569
|162,381
|374,976
|625,024
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|1,449
|29,652
|83,386
|136,521
|251,008
|748,992
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|752
|13,105
|42,476
|100,127
|156,460
|843,540
|1-AAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|478
|8,055
|25,275
|55,113
|88,921
|911,079
|1-AAAAA
|South Effingham
|16
|883
|4,228
|12,518
|17,645
|982,355
|2-AAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|665,546
|233,756
|70,332
|29,394
|999,028
|972
|2-AAAAA
|Lee County
|169,564
|348,330
|288,409
|181,678
|987,981
|12,019
|2-AAAAA
|Houston County
|106,174
|270,539
|348,549
|249,366
|974,628
|25,372
|2-AAAAA
|Coffee
|58,609
|145,790
|281,836
|445,159
|931,394
|68,606
|2-AAAAA
|Veterans
|93
|1,276
|7,879
|65,985
|75,233
|924,767
|2-AAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|14
|309
|2,995
|28,418
|31,736
|968,264
|3-AAAAA
|Hughes
|968,353
|29,903
|1,579
|160
|999,995
|5
|3-AAAAA
|Newnan
|14,354
|410,021
|317,428
|170,385
|912,188
|87,812
|3-AAAAA
|Lovejoy
|13,866
|352,943
|305,066
|207,995
|879,870
|120,130
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|2,548
|143,296
|236,481
|322,850
|705,175
|294,825
|3-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|863
|60,012
|122,157
|237,567
|420,599
|579,401
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|16
|3,654
|15,896
|51,965
|71,531
|928,469
|3-AAAAA
|Banneker
|-
|140
|1,147
|7,010
|8,297
|991,703
|3-AAAAA
|Morrow
|-
|31
|246
|2,068
|2,345
|997,655
|4-AAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|965,926
|31,973
|1,840
|228
|999,967
|33
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|19,025
|436,596
|237,814
|143,960
|837,395
|162,605
|4-AAAAA
|Shiloh
|7,306
|196,963
|230,392
|200,655
|635,316
|364,684
|4-AAAAA
|Dunwoody
|4,990
|153,391
|202,191
|194,899
|555,471
|444,529
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|1,202
|64,659
|114,610
|152,097
|332,568
|667,432
|4-AAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|1,166
|74,297
|121,919
|157,860
|355,242
|644,758
|4-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|370
|37,431
|77,405
|119,687
|234,893
|765,107
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|15
|4,690
|13,829
|30,614
|49,148
|950,852
|5-AAAAA
|Rome
|788,851
|187,619
|19,897
|2,970
|999,337
|663
|5-AAAAA
|East Paulding
|186,918
|545,648
|166,858
|62,861
|962,285
|37,715
|5-AAAAA
|South Paulding
|10,194
|94,591
|266,487
|227,525
|598,797
|401,203
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|6,551
|73,778
|199,951
|216,240
|496,520
|503,480
|5-AAAAA
|New Manchester
|4,874
|52,011
|153,826
|183,884
|394,595
|605,405
|5-AAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|1,970
|30,280
|118,161
|164,715
|315,126
|684,874
|5-AAAAA
|Alexander
|500
|12,160
|52,234
|92,345
|157,239
|842,761
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|142
|3,913
|22,586
|49,460
|76,101
|923,899
|6-AAAAA
|Sequoyah
|781,024
|180,528
|31,053
|6,432
|999,037
|963
|6-AAAAA
|Sprayberry
|167,668
|503,033
|217,369
|82,472
|970,542
|29,458
|6-AAAAA
|River Ridge
|26,198
|126,486
|218,195
|370,381
|741,260
|258,740
|6-AAAAA
|Woodstock
|20,559
|144,085
|383,185
|237,823
|785,652
|214,348
|6-AAAAA
|Creekview
|4,526
|44,687
|135,813
|254,257
|439,283
|560,717
|6-AAAAA
|Lassiter
|17
|721
|6,503
|17,222
|24,463
|975,537
|6-AAAAA
|Pope
|5
|94
|3,579
|14,514
|18,192
|981,808
|6-AAAAA
|Riverwood
|3
|366
|4,303
|16,899
|21,571
|978,429
|7-AAAAA
|Milton
|564,711
|292,751
|130,518
|11,672
|999,652
|348
|7-AAAAA
|Roswell
|228,322
|345,253
|371,150
|51,352
|996,077
|3,923
|7-AAAAA
|Gainesville
|203,796
|346,396
|382,725
|61,877
|994,794
|5,206
|7-AAAAA
|Lanier
|3,102
|14,283
|103,590
|691,823
|812,798
|187,202
|7-AAAAA
|Seckinger
|69
|1,317
|11,990
|179,540
|192,916
|807,084
|7-AAAAA
|Johns Creek
|-
|-
|15
|1,677
|1,692
|998,308
|7-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|-
|-
|12
|2,059
|2,071
|997,929
|8-AAAAA
|Jackson County
|707,140
|221,626
|57,435
|11,912
|998,113
|1,887
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|193,740
|408,747
|257,932
|99,583
|960,002
|39,998
|8-AAAAA
|Habersham Central
|81,545
|267,332
|388,133
|179,026
|916,036
|83,964
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|14,080
|68,639
|180,183
|363,007
|625,909
|374,091
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|3,084
|27,332
|84,199
|228,828
|343,443
|656,557
|8-AAAAA
|Apalachee
|368
|5,457
|26,202
|87,823
|119,850
|880,150
|8-AAAAA
|Alcovy
|43
|867
|5,916
|29,821
|36,647
|963,353
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Creekside
|4-AAAA
|3-0
|90.24
|999,999
|826,300
|749,796
|435,901
|261,512
|2.82
|Ware County
|1-AAAA
|4-0
|89.01
|999,105
|741,717
|571,729
|328,924
|173,333
|4.77
|Cartersville
|7-AAAA
|4-0
|89.15
|999,979
|702,726
|452,464
|251,405
|141,723
|6.06
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|3-0
|87.52
|999,947
|792,232
|488,176
|282,557
|133,204
|6.51
|Blessed Trinity
|6-AAAA
|3-0
|87.92
|999,766
|859,915
|461,456
|241,643
|128,367
|6.79
|Marist
|5-AAAA
|1-1
|86.05
|999,951
|837,814
|452,821
|247,304
|105,786
|8.45
|Benedictine
|1-AAAA
|1-2
|82.65
|992,587
|420,949
|251,033
|97,216
|33,563
|28.79
|Central (Carrollton)
|3-AAAA
|4-0
|78.58
|998,241
|642,860
|204,039
|60,653
|15,015
|65.60
|Perry
|1-AAAA
|1-2
|74.03
|946,022
|151,163
|61,550
|11,933
|2,085
|478.62
|Kell
|6-AAAA
|3-1
|73.30
|980,799
|320,390
|67,902
|13,008
|2,037
|489.92
|Stockbridge
|2-AAAA
|3-1
|71.13
|946,369
|295,476
|45,652
|6,907
|981
|1,018.37
|Cass
|7-AAAA
|3-1
|70.80
|986,018
|150,486
|47,266
|7,098
|852
|1,172.71
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAA
|2-2
|69.49
|970,315
|332,448
|44,862
|5,606
|675
|1,480.48
|Cambridge
|6-AAAA
|3-1
|68.42
|939,001
|167,954
|22,862
|2,739
|295
|3,388.83
|Warner Robins
|1-AAAA
|2-2
|68.91
|859,578
|79,522
|19,783
|2,531
|260
|3,845.15
|Eastside
|8-AAAA
|2-2
|67.61
|955,974
|53,544
|14,591
|1,646
|163
|6,133.97
|Ola
|2-AAAA
|3-1
|65.64
|814,135
|101,682
|10,025
|899
|58
|17,240.38
|Jones County
|2-AAAA
|2-2
|65.79
|569,576
|63,425
|6,242
|605
|50
|19,999.00
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAA
|3-1
|62.69
|752,548
|60,895
|4,647
|354
|11
|90,908.09
|St. Pius X
|5-AAAA
|3-0
|60.04
|887,720
|52,693
|2,791
|137
|11
|90,908.09
|Mays
|4-AAAA
|0-3
|58.92
|969,925
|26,135
|2,728
|132
|6
|166,665.67
|Hampton
|2-AAAA
|3-1
|59.81
|547,055
|30,704
|1,709
|98
|4
|249,999.00
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|2-2
|59.94
|727,990
|51,516
|2,491
|128
|3
|333,332.33
|Starr's Mill
|3-AAAA
|0-3
|60.16
|794,824
|57,428
|3,095
|148
|2
|499,999.00
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAA
|3-1
|60.25
|776,425
|9,673
|1,437
|66
|2
|499,999.00
|Maynard Jackson
|4-AAAA
|3-0
|56.23
|945,052
|14,190
|1,154
|52
|1
|999,999.00
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|3-0
|58.05
|718,603
|5,365
|684
|26
|1
|999,999.00
|Harris County
|3-AAAA
|2-2
|59.71
|760,844
|48,169
|2,627
|125
|-
|-
|Southwest DeKalb
|5-AAAA
|2-1
|57.98
|819,428
|36,104
|1,568
|67
|-
|-
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|2-2
|55.77
|650,047
|8,684
|656
|29
|-
|-
|Allatoona
|7-AAAA
|1-3
|54.61
|589,385
|6,149
|453
|20
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAA
|3-1
|56.55
|294,043
|6,035
|242
|11
|-
|-
|Tucker
|5-AAAA
|1-2
|54.28
|404,164
|7,267
|238
|9
|-
|-
|Hiram
|7-AAAA
|1-3
|54.38
|564,194
|5,652
|357
|8
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|5-AAAA
|3-0
|52.96
|865,514
|14,955
|353
|7
|-
|-
|New Hampstead
|1-AAAA
|1-3
|55.22
|144,157
|1,972
|119
|3
|-
|-
|Centennial
|6-AAAA
|3-1
|52.57
|352,444
|8,170
|164
|2
|-
|-
|Pace Academy
|4-AAAA
|1-2
|49.94
|798,506
|2,013
|89
|2
|-
|-
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAA
|1-2
|50.84
|278,626
|2,594
|47
|1
|-
|-
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|3-1
|50.29
|246,856
|399
|21
|-
|-
|-
|Dalton
|7-AAAA
|0-4
|47.36
|192,932
|405
|20
|-
|-
|-
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|3-0
|50.30
|252,415
|380
|18
|-
|-
|-
|Griffin
|3-AAAA
|1-2
|48.98
|169,757
|922
|16
|-
|-
|-
|Wayne County
|1-AAAA
|0-4
|48.89
|58,551
|254
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|2-AAAA
|3-1
|50.29
|73,397
|553
|12
|-
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAA
|2-1
|41.55
|263,370
|76
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-3
|42.88
|49,780
|11
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAA
|0-3
|41.01
|27,393
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|5-AAAA
|2-1
|35.01
|22,547
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2-AAAA
|1-3
|45.44
|2,748
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAA
|0-3
|36.01
|17,445
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|4-AAAA
|0-3
|27.47
|12,379
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|4-AAAA
|0-3
|25.04
|7,738
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|4-AAAA
|1-1
|23.31
|3,031
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|5-AAAA
|0-3
|24.94
|365
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|5-AAAA
|0-3
|22.59
|311
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McDonough
|2-AAAA
|1-3
|39.84
|127
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Union Grove
|2-AAAA
|0-4
|36.74
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-3
|15.70
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|5-AAAA
|0-3
|6.61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|5-AAAA
|0-4
|-23.43
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Ware County
|673,215
|252,192
|58,782
|14,916
|999,105
|895
|1-AAAA
|Benedictine
|249,533
|462,807
|214,959
|65,288
|992,587
|7,413
|1-AAAA
|Perry
|57,010
|203,851
|436,306
|248,855
|946,022
|53,978
|1-AAAA
|Warner Robins
|19,954
|77,084
|259,239
|503,301
|859,578
|140,422
|1-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|276
|3,573
|23,035
|117,273
|144,157
|855,843
|1-AAAA
|Wayne County
|12
|493
|7,679
|50,367
|58,551
|941,449
|2-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|486,171
|244,063
|131,040
|85,095
|946,369
|53,631
|2-AAAA
|Ola
|178,001
|213,127
|250,919
|172,088
|814,135
|185,865
|2-AAAA
|Locust Grove
|133,186
|269,605
|187,272
|162,485
|752,548
|247,452
|2-AAAA
|Hampton
|97,506
|118,254
|143,351
|187,944
|547,055
|452,945
|2-AAAA
|Jones County
|90,529
|97,685
|173,768
|207,594
|569,576
|430,424
|2-AAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|11,646
|46,999
|90,291
|145,107
|294,043
|705,957
|2-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|2,946
|10,186
|22,988
|37,277
|73,397
|926,603
|2-AAAA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|14
|72
|354
|2,308
|2,748
|997,252
|2-AAAA
|McDonough
|1
|9
|17
|100
|127
|999,873
|2-AAAA
|Union Grove
|-
|-
|-
|2
|2
|999,998
|3-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|703,516
|233,784
|49,849
|11,092
|998,241
|1,759
|3-AAAA
|Jonesboro
|228,699
|440,913
|215,905
|84,798
|970,315
|29,685
|3-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|32,891
|158,937
|324,513
|278,483
|794,824
|205,176
|3-AAAA
|Harris County
|32,179
|135,718
|281,681
|311,266
|760,844
|239,156
|3-AAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|1,930
|21,084
|80,421
|175,191
|278,626
|721,374
|3-AAAA
|Griffin
|767
|8,943
|42,499
|117,548
|169,757
|830,243
|3-AAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|18
|621
|5,132
|21,622
|27,393
|972,607
|4-AAAA
|Creekside
|968,657
|29,547
|1,693
|102
|999,999
|1
|4-AAAA
|Mays
|19,011
|475,301
|343,028
|132,585
|969,925
|30,075
|4-AAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|10,703
|371,234
|368,627
|194,488
|945,052
|54,948
|4-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|1,537
|109,277
|234,105
|453,587
|798,506
|201,494
|4-AAAA
|M.L. King
|92
|14,447
|50,242
|198,589
|263,370
|736,630
|4-AAAA
|Drew
|-
|135
|1,450
|10,794
|12,379
|987,621
|4-AAAA
|Midtown
|-
|47
|599
|7,092
|7,738
|992,262
|4-AAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|12
|256
|2,763
|3,031
|996,969
|5-AAAA
|Marist
|947,636
|48,433
|3,236
|646
|999,951
|49
|5-AAAA
|St. Pius X
|24,734
|411,902
|282,631
|168,453
|887,720
|112,280
|5-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|18,405
|270,582
|299,206
|231,235
|819,428
|180,572
|5-AAAA
|Lithonia
|6,876
|215,027
|306,834
|336,777
|865,514
|134,486
|5-AAAA
|Tucker
|2,343
|53,299
|102,759
|245,763
|404,164
|595,836
|5-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|6
|750
|5,288
|16,503
|22,547
|977,453
|5-AAAA
|North Springs
|-
|6
|21
|338
|365
|999,635
|5-AAAA
|Northview
|-
|1
|25
|285
|311
|999,689
|5-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|821,009
|148,382
|25,980
|4,395
|999,766
|234
|6-AAAA
|Kell
|119,603
|519,125
|268,802
|73,269
|980,799
|19,201
|6-AAAA
|Cambridge
|50,936
|248,705
|431,183
|208,177
|939,001
|60,999
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|7,812
|68,748
|214,523
|436,907
|727,990
|272,010
|6-AAAA
|Centennial
|640
|15,040
|59,512
|277,252
|352,444
|647,556
|7-AAAA
|Cartersville
|885,846
|109,444
|4,341
|348
|999,979
|21
|7-AAAA
|Cass
|107,448
|693,205
|149,567
|35,798
|986,018
|13,982
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|2,685
|70,362
|292,238
|284,762
|650,047
|349,953
|7-AAAA
|Hiram
|2,253
|60,837
|227,406
|273,698
|564,194
|435,806
|7-AAAA
|Allatoona
|1,607
|56,683
|260,955
|270,140
|589,385
|410,615
|7-AAAA
|Dalton
|161
|9,306
|62,298
|121,167
|192,932
|807,068
|7-AAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|-
|163
|3,195
|14,087
|17,445
|982,555
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|903,663
|89,459
|6,006
|819
|999,947
|53
|8-AAAA
|Eastside
|75,315
|539,174
|242,944
|98,541
|955,974
|44,026
|8-AAAA
|Flowery Branch
|14,140
|194,387
|306,678
|261,220
|776,425
|223,575
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|5,968
|130,778
|284,255
|297,602
|718,603
|281,397
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|474
|22,668
|75,815
|153,458
|252,415
|747,585
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|426
|21,851
|73,331
|151,248
|246,856
|753,144
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|14
|1,683
|10,971
|37,112
|49,780
|950,220
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Jefferson
|8-AAA
|4-0
|86.64
|1,000,000
|895,083
|789,710
|650,036
|510,571
|0.96
|Calhoun
|7-AAA
|2-1
|78.18
|999,984
|791,413
|577,334
|321,706
|141,058
|6.09
|Peach County
|1-AAA
|4-0
|77.45
|999,498
|768,867
|532,027
|264,718
|114,590
|7.73
|Sandy Creek
|2-AAA
|3-0
|77.28
|998,131
|721,955
|469,222
|253,004
|104,864
|8.54
|Troup
|2-AAA
|3-0
|74.66
|996,101
|583,376
|321,942
|153,602
|53,386
|17.73
|LaGrange
|2-AAA
|3-1
|72.90
|995,956
|434,621
|210,857
|95,606
|29,036
|33.44
|Stephenson
|5-AAA
|4-0
|70.79
|999,651
|538,734
|267,033
|106,778
|26,106
|37.31
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|2-1
|65.23
|989,561
|292,355
|98,502
|23,257
|3,875
|257.06
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|2-2
|64.76
|976,942
|273,915
|90,317
|19,653
|3,105
|321.06
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|3-0
|64.84
|985,464
|241,371
|73,913
|17,244
|2,703
|368.96
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|3-0
|64.33
|778,552
|167,630
|51,669
|11,095
|1,664
|599.96
|North Hall
|6-AAA
|3-0
|62.01
|996,728
|265,962
|76,928
|15,066
|1,625
|614.38
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|2-2
|63.38
|979,619
|203,579
|57,879
|11,446
|1,625
|614.38
|Jenkins
|3-AAA
|2-1
|61.92
|997,098
|233,181
|61,931
|10,865
|1,304
|765.87
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAA
|3-1
|62.52
|979,842
|179,697
|45,982
|9,145
|1,177
|848.62
|Baldwin
|4-AAA
|2-1
|59.77
|933,378
|172,901
|39,369
|5,949
|568
|1,759.56
|Whitewater
|2-AAA
|1-2
|62.51
|506,063
|86,279
|22,732
|4,028
|563
|1,775.20
|Cairo
|1-AAA
|1-2
|61.11
|815,695
|120,612
|32,905
|5,623
|562
|1,778.36
|Westover
|1-AAA
|2-0
|59.61
|855,927
|116,163
|25,531
|3,860
|357
|2,800.12
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|2-0
|58.28
|952,549
|137,194
|28,373
|3,614
|266
|3,758.40
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|3-0
|60.52
|494,761
|66,733
|14,967
|2,278
|242
|4,131.23
|West Laurens
|4-AAA
|3-0
|57.39
|957,293
|122,225
|23,551
|2,891
|189
|5,290.01
|Pickens
|6-AAA
|3-0
|56.22
|976,821
|100,199
|17,985
|2,091
|148
|6,755.76
|Lumpkin County
|6-AAA
|2-1
|56.38
|879,002
|90,986
|15,412
|1,613
|129
|7,750.94
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAA
|3-1
|54.94
|973,227
|79,583
|11,138
|1,062
|73
|13,697.63
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|1-2
|56.05
|567,832
|26,842
|5,598
|684
|44
|22,726.27
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAA
|1-2
|54.16
|863,024
|50,462
|7,139
|595
|44
|22,726.27
|Bainbridge
|1-AAA
|0-4
|56.46
|578,957
|22,024
|4,669
|593
|36
|27,776.78
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAA
|2-1
|52.74
|889,766
|47,237
|5,863
|463
|25
|39,999.00
|Luella
|5-AAA
|1-2
|53.81
|669,215
|30,488
|4,410
|379
|23
|43,477.26
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|2-1
|52.16
|895,749
|41,541
|4,787
|329
|16
|62,499.00
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AAA
|3-0
|52.86
|859,054
|46,413
|5,840
|442
|11
|90,908.09
|Long County
|3-AAA
|3-0
|49.89
|770,900
|21,697
|1,879
|112
|8
|124,999.00
|Spalding
|2-AAA
|0-3
|57.21
|62,726
|4,485
|899
|88
|4
|249,999.00
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|1-3
|50.92
|280,063
|3,300
|424
|40
|3
|333,332.33
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|2-1
|46.63
|645,307
|9,259
|575
|24
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|5-AAA
|3-1
|46.92
|319,127
|3,837
|280
|9
|-
|-
|Dawson County
|6-AAA
|1-2
|45.07
|181,897
|1,440
|92
|4
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|6-AAA
|2-1
|45.13
|211,881
|2,226
|144
|2
|-
|-
|White County
|6-AAA
|0-3
|42.96
|125,299
|514
|31
|2
|-
|-
|Adairsville
|7-AAA
|1-3
|42.06
|257,933
|768
|53
|1
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAA
|1-2
|42.39
|206,072
|1,106
|46
|1
|-
|-
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|1-2
|42.11
|60,308
|280
|10
|1
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|7-AAA
|2-1
|37.03
|127,628
|187
|6
|1
|-
|-
|Howard
|4-AAA
|1-2
|43.39
|74,559
|542
|21
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAA
|2-2
|41.23
|96,462
|263
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|0-3
|43.30
|43,761
|273
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-1
|37.07
|112,939
|182
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|7-AAA
|2-2
|33.67
|53,285
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|1-2
|32.72
|8,876
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|8-AAA
|2-2
|32.99
|18,986
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverdale
|5-AAA
|1-3
|31.64
|200
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3-AAA
|1-2
|26.55
|176
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|0-3
|19.60
|60
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAA
|0-3
|21.34
|52
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-2
|23.78
|44
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|6-AAA
|0-3
|14.88
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|2-AAA
|0-3
|30.35
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|8-AAA
|Jefferson
|872,066
|976,607
|999,681
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Stephenson
|40,384
|719,796
|946,857
|999,651
|349
|6-AAA
|North Hall
|19,618
|534,703
|838,067
|996,728
|3,272
|7-AAA
|Calhoun
|18,167
|934,187
|993,857
|999,984
|16
|2-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|16,423
|667,697
|910,618
|998,131
|1,869
|2-AAA
|Troup
|12,597
|471,655
|813,109
|996,101
|3,899
|1-AAA
|Peach County
|4,276
|835,840
|965,539
|999,498
|502
|6-AAA
|Pickens
|3,503
|227,147
|567,947
|976,821
|23,179
|2-AAA
|LaGrange
|2,536
|237,693
|784,763
|995,956
|4,044
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|2,274
|242,787
|514,901
|952,549
|47,451
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|2,017
|86,201
|455,256
|985,464
|14,536
|4-AAA
|West Laurens
|1,625
|230,470
|495,333
|957,293
|42,707
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|1,333
|247,705
|586,605
|989,561
|10,439
|8-AAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|723
|68,279
|352,206
|979,842
|20,158
|7-AAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|656
|144,764
|549,642
|973,227
|26,773
|4-AAA
|Westside (Augusta)
|474
|77,542
|236,807
|859,054
|140,946
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|424
|51,671
|365,544
|979,619
|20,381
|1-AAA
|Westover
|333
|81,764
|348,327
|855,927
|144,073
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|200
|37,666
|149,364
|778,552
|221,448
|6-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|85
|147,168
|355,185
|879,002
|120,998
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|77
|32,890
|293,097
|895,749
|104,251
|4-AAA
|Baldwin
|60
|304,747
|543,095
|933,378
|66,622
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|44
|209,360
|541,758
|976,942
|23,058
|7-AAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|41
|40,844
|318,008
|889,766
|110,234
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|26
|7,473
|41,226
|494,761
|505,239
|3-AAA
|Jenkins
|17
|196,637
|766,629
|997,098
|2,902
|3-AAA
|Long County
|10
|10,543
|92,573
|770,900
|229,100
|1-AAA
|Cairo
|9
|77,428
|367,499
|815,695
|184,305
|5-AAA
|Luella
|2
|20,563
|85,561
|669,215
|330,785
|1-AAA
|Bainbridge
|-
|20,229
|160,858
|578,957
|421,043
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|-
|17,697
|147,135
|567,832
|432,168
|3-AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|-
|9,539
|172,074
|863,024
|136,976
|6-AAA
|Dawson County
|-
|6,127
|25,261
|181,897
|818,103
|2-AAA
|Whitewater
|-
|5,380
|37,921
|506,063
|493,937
|6-AAA
|Chestatee
|-
|5,233
|23,139
|211,881
|788,119
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|-
|3,630
|45,577
|280,063
|719,937
|6-AAA
|White County
|-
|2,978
|13,784
|125,299
|874,701
|5-AAA
|North Clayton
|-
|2,350
|14,901
|319,127
|680,873
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|-
|1,205
|18,729
|645,307
|354,693
|7-AAA
|Adairsville
|-
|855
|29,620
|257,933
|742,067
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|-
|834
|4,009
|43,761
|956,239
|4-AAA
|Howard
|-
|690
|3,656
|74,559
|925,441
|5-AAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|503
|4,328
|206,072
|793,928
|2-AAA
|Spalding
|-
|438
|3,084
|62,726
|937,274
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|-
|298
|1,978
|60,308
|939,692
|7-AAA
|LaFayette
|-
|96
|7,525
|127,628
|872,372
|3-AAA
|Beach
|-
|47
|2,108
|112,939
|887,061
|8-AAA
|East Hall
|-
|24
|2,782
|96,462
|903,538
|7-AAA
|Ridgeland
|-
|20
|2,220
|53,285
|946,715
|8-AAA
|West Hall
|-
|-
|177
|18,986
|981,014
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|-
|-
|74
|8,876
|991,124
|5-AAA
|Riverdale
|-
|-
|4
|200
|999,800
|3-AAA
|Windsor Forest
|-
|-
|2
|176
|999,824
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|-
|60
|999,940
|3-AAA
|Islands
|-
|-
|-
|52
|999,948
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|-
|-
|44
|999,956
|6-AAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|15
|999,985
|2-AAA
|Fayette County
|-
|-
|-
|4
|999,996
|5-AAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AA
|3-0
|77.28
|1,000,000
|878,307
|717,555
|538,336
|382,401
|1.62
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|3-0
|73.17
|999,789
|763,850
|513,153
|305,634
|165,603
|5.04
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AA
|4-0
|71.93
|1,000,000
|760,958
|527,237
|303,099
|152,099
|5.57
|Morgan County
|2-AA
|4-0
|69.61
|999,997
|725,803
|448,530
|230,257
|97,683
|9.24
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|2-1
|68.96
|1,000,000
|742,732
|476,494
|236,397
|95,886
|9.43
|Callaway
|2-AA
|1-2
|66.46
|999,555
|566,083
|269,739
|107,077
|36,932
|26.08
|Appling County
|3-AA
|1-2
|65.11
|994,787
|422,062
|181,693
|65,247
|20,822
|47.03
|Burke County
|4-AA
|3-1
|63.06
|999,984
|439,867
|160,711
|51,630
|13,950
|70.68
|Hapeville Charter
|5-AA
|0-2
|63.09
|974,388
|326,202
|124,160
|38,605
|10,728
|92.21
|Cook
|3-AA
|3-1
|61.71
|988,581
|288,907
|102,526
|28,867
|7,071
|140.42
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|3-0
|59.68
|999,957
|379,676
|105,831
|25,474
|5,165
|192.61
|Thomson
|4-AA
|2-2
|59.36
|999,980
|285,229
|78,682
|18,700
|3,793
|262.64
|Ringgold
|7-AA
|3-1
|58.51
|999,706
|220,760
|62,878
|14,111
|2,624
|380.10
|Laney
|4-AA
|3-1
|56.22
|999,991
|198,056
|45,895
|8,243
|1,240
|805.45
|Stephens County
|8-AA
|2-2
|57.52
|895,270
|132,652
|33,596
|6,614
|1,163
|858.85
|Columbia
|6-AA
|0-3
|55.24
|999,192
|241,968
|47,082
|7,671
|1,102
|906.44
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|4-0
|56.41
|975,170
|112,579
|29,819
|5,302
|791
|1,263.22
|North Murray
|7-AA
|3-0
|54.00
|999,226
|114,728
|25,095
|3,752
|485
|2,060.86
|Crisp County
|3-AA
|0-4
|53.18
|854,596
|57,285
|10,937
|1,450
|170
|5,881.35
|Hart County
|8-AA
|1-3
|52.77
|567,079
|45,026
|7,258
|882
|95
|10,525.32
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AA
|1-3
|50.95
|931,872
|65,046
|9,053
|1,036
|81
|12,344.68
|Sonoraville
|7-AA
|2-1
|49.60
|979,612
|55,503
|7,901
|750
|62
|16,128.03
|Miller Grove
|6-AA
|3-1
|46.77
|992,464
|69,228
|6,673
|459
|28
|35,713.29
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|5-AA
|3-1
|46.40
|933,995
|26,783
|2,645
|171
|9
|111,110.11
|Jackson
|2-AA
|1-2
|44.69
|726,637
|15,534
|1,156
|59
|7
|142,856.14
|Franklin County
|8-AA
|3-0
|45.78
|433,271
|12,091
|893
|54
|5
|199,999.00
|Spencer
|1-AA
|0-3
|41.59
|843,694
|10,555
|577
|24
|3
|333,332.33
|Union County
|7-AA
|1-2
|44.43
|592,085
|13,316
|897
|56
|1
|999,999.00
|Therrell
|5-AA
|1-3
|40.79
|125,284
|1,361
|67
|2
|1
|999,999.00
|Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
|7-AA
|1-2
|42.26
|586,272
|8,248
|508
|20
|-
|-
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|1-3
|38.55
|935,598
|8,547
|362
|13
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|2-2
|40.92
|217,329
|1,669
|89
|3
|-
|-
|Columbus
|1-AA
|2-0
|34.66
|814,199
|2,663
|76
|2
|-
|-
|Shaw
|1-AA
|0-3
|37.07
|629,777
|2,755
|103
|1
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AA
|2-2
|37.75
|415,535
|2,578
|86
|1
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|7-AA
|1-2
|36.38
|159,647
|792
|30
|1
|-
|-
|Rutland
|2-AA
|0-3
|33.26
|137,216
|169
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|2-2
|28.05
|135,956
|96
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|6-AA
|1-3
|28.18
|556,048
|195
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|6-AA
|1-2
|26.31
|524,968
|126
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|0-3
|19.48
|728,567
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hardaway
|1-AA
|0-3
|21.70
|48,901
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|1-AA
|2-1
|17.16
|31,001
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Washington
|5-AA
|1-3
|25.09
|1,290
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|0-3
|6.71
|142,520
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|0-3
|7.06
|129,010
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|1-AA
|0-3
|-5.80
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|411,466
|932,178
|996,840
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|271,240
|829,319
|996,817
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AA
|Morgan County
|205,218
|808,888
|995,060
|999,997
|3
|1-AA
|Carver (Columbus)
|77,844
|907,527
|999,841
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|North Murray
|19,697
|203,154
|824,367
|999,226
|774
|7-AA
|Ringgold
|6,437
|366,457
|928,938
|999,706
|294
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|3,976
|265,467
|944,465
|999,957
|43
|7-AA
|Sonoraville
|1,198
|60,062
|426,185
|979,612
|20,388
|3-AA
|Cook
|1,075
|137,721
|535,993
|988,581
|11,419
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|642
|670,943
|933,215
|999,789
|211
|3-AA
|Appling County
|424
|205,288
|656,579
|994,787
|5,213
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|339
|18,170
|401,225
|975,170
|24,830
|2-AA
|Callaway
|231
|370,199
|898,686
|999,555
|445
|5-AA
|Hapeville Charter
|129
|144,474
|463,629
|974,388
|25,612
|4-AA
|Laney
|30
|182,616
|616,579
|999,991
|9
|5-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|25
|3,182
|105,946
|933,995
|66,005
|8-AA
|Stephens County
|17
|15,294
|174,931
|895,270
|104,730
|1-AA
|Columbus
|3
|1,058
|67,855
|814,199
|185,801
|6-AA
|Columbia
|2
|680,375
|936,206
|999,192
|808
|4-AA
|Burke County
|2
|492,259
|821,062
|999,984
|16
|7-AA
|Union County
|2
|3,202
|38,499
|592,085
|407,915
|6-AA
|Miller Grove
|1
|254,313
|722,824
|992,464
|7,536
|2-AA
|Westside (Macon)
|1
|22,782
|146,717
|931,872
|68,128
|7-AA
|Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
|1
|679
|28,021
|586,272
|413,728
|4-AA
|Thomson
|-
|330,362
|683,683
|999,980
|20
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|-
|58,504
|285,487
|935,598
|64,402
|3-AA
|Crisp County
|-
|18,091
|96,903
|854,596
|145,404
|2-AA
|Jackson
|-
|4,989
|46,317
|726,637
|273,363
|6-AA
|Redan
|-
|4,885
|36,320
|556,048
|443,952
|8-AA
|Hart County
|-
|3,084
|31,548
|567,079
|432,921
|6-AA
|Salem
|-
|2,438
|24,016
|524,968
|475,032
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|-
|482
|6,410
|217,329
|782,671
|1-AA
|Shaw
|-
|447
|24,707
|629,777
|370,223
|2-AA
|Pike County
|-
|384
|7,884
|415,535
|584,465
|8-AA
|Franklin County
|-
|258
|12,226
|433,271
|566,729
|5-AA
|Therrell
|-
|209
|2,367
|125,284
|874,716
|1-AA
|Spencer
|-
|147
|77,864
|843,694
|156,306
|2-AA
|Rutland
|-
|62
|1,422
|137,216
|862,784
|4-AA
|Butler
|-
|30
|195
|728,567
|271,433
|7-AA
|Coahulla Creek
|-
|21
|1,539
|159,647
|840,353
|1-AA
|Hardaway
|-
|-
|280
|48,901
|951,099
|7-AA
|Murray County
|-
|-
|275
|135,956
|864,044
|1-AA
|Kendrick
|-
|-
|63
|31,001
|968,999
|5-AA
|Washington
|-
|-
|8
|1,290
|998,710
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|-
|4
|142,520
|857,480
|4-AA
|Josey
|-
|-
|2
|129,010
|870,990
|1-AA
|Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|4
|999,996
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Thomasville
|1-A Division I
|3-1
|72.87
|1,000,000
|805,249
|610,130
|445,850
|303,252
|2.30
|Fitzgerald
|1-A Division I
|2-0
|69.29
|999,998
|699,654
|463,161
|282,417
|154,100
|5.49
|Swainsboro
|3-A Division I
|4-0
|68.58
|1,000,000
|711,580
|469,381
|282,792
|145,793
|5.86
|Toombs County
|3-A Division I
|3-1
|67.75
|999,925
|634,408
|408,470
|220,590
|109,693
|8.12
|Worth County
|1-A Division I
|4-0
|67.29
|1,000,000
|656,556
|405,116
|220,167
|105,634
|8.47
|Northeast
|2-A Division I
|3-1
|64.78
|999,997
|575,968
|333,221
|156,401
|63,370
|14.78
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|2-1
|64.40
|999,997
|560,597
|313,863
|145,543
|57,298
|16.45
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|3-0
|62.67
|999,935
|542,064
|285,851
|117,654
|40,571
|23.65
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|3-0
|54.29
|999,989
|304,604
|99,237
|22,065
|3,828
|260.23
|Jeff Davis
|1-A Division I
|3-0
|55.87
|999,727
|214,377
|72,127
|17,339
|3,502
|284.55
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|3-1
|55.50
|998,821
|209,517
|67,264
|15,540
|3,022
|329.91
|Heard County
|6-A Division I
|3-0
|53.66
|999,082
|255,981
|78,652
|16,207
|2,774
|359.49
|Fannin County
|7-A Division I
|1-2
|52.02
|999,055
|280,783
|72,626
|12,474
|1,864
|535.48
|Temple
|6-A Division I
|4-0
|51.59
|999,148
|188,420
|49,660
|8,635
|1,149
|869.32
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|0-3
|52.16
|916,367
|135,121
|35,624
|5,954
|866
|1,153.73
|Dodge County
|2-A Division I
|2-1
|51.88
|987,457
|132,772
|32,462
|5,442
|789
|1,266.43
|Putnam County
|4-A Division I
|2-2
|49.56
|999,893
|162,113
|36,401
|5,313
|563
|1,775.20
|Bremen
|6-A Division I
|2-1
|49.47
|970,912
|131,824
|27,721
|3,770
|436
|2,292.58
|ACE Charter
|2-A Division I
|3-0
|49.87
|994,653
|109,862
|23,693
|3,444
|385
|2,596.40
|Haralson County
|6-A Division I
|3-1
|48.84
|989,136
|119,999
|24,527
|3,136
|322
|3,104.59
|Gordon Lee
|7-A Division I
|2-1
|47.58
|998,986
|146,563
|27,306
|3,161
|291
|3,435.43
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|0-4
|48.16
|800,767
|54,409
|10,644
|1,232
|128
|7,811.50
|Washington County
|2-A Division I
|1-3
|48.19
|826,121
|58,564
|10,607
|1,260
|120
|8,332.33
|Social Circle
|4-A Division I
|2-2
|46.04
|998,462
|86,293
|14,220
|1,404
|104
|9,614.38
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|2-1
|45.55
|978,347
|51,560
|7,266
|693
|50
|19,999.00
|Berrien
|1-A Division I
|2-2
|45.16
|847,198
|38,517
|5,360
|427
|33
|30,302.03
|Jasper County
|4-A Division I
|3-0
|43.64
|998,982
|55,235
|7,394
|576
|28
|35,713.29
|Pepperell
|6-A Division I
|1-3
|44.19
|655,806
|32,250
|4,208
|311
|23
|43,477.26
|Southwest
|2-A Division I
|1-3
|42.56
|814,280
|23,746
|2,453
|161
|11
|90,908.09
|Oglethorpe County
|8-A Division I
|2-2
|38.96
|475,247
|6,944
|580
|23
|1
|999,999.00
|Model
|6-A Division I
|1-3
|37.93
|337,583
|4,301
|300
|9
|-
|-
|Vidalia
|3-A Division I
|1-3
|38.14
|240,113
|1,520
|98
|4
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|0-3
|33.88
|609,587
|3,275
|155
|3
|-
|-
|McNair
|4-A Division I
|1-3
|32.04
|521,502
|1,843
|63
|2
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|1-2
|36.71
|231,039
|2,065
|126
|1
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-A Division I
|3-0
|27.97
|612,353
|1,007
|21
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|4-A Division I
|2-1
|21.06
|872,645
|297
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8-A Division I
|0-3
|30.63
|47,158
|50
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|1-2
|24.72
|129,528
|57
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|0-3
|24.68
|121,994
|48
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-4
|26.37
|11,131
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|0-2
|17.11
|16,127
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Utopian Academy
|4-A Division I
|1-2
|5.28
|465
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|1-A Division I
|0-4
|19.32
|320
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|5-A Division I
|0-4
|5.08
|165
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2-A Division I
|0-4
|14.73
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|3-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|279,076
|675,752
|996,192
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Thomasville
|245,771
|739,943
|988,374
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Worth County
|147,411
|508,259
|981,021
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Fitzgerald
|131,828
|513,555
|948,655
|999,998
|2
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|58,932
|587,853
|903,587
|999,989
|11
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|27,299
|649,021
|928,311
|999,935
|65
|6-A Division I
|Heard County
|27,155
|393,082
|733,059
|999,082
|918
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|25,035
|531,722
|918,167
|999,997
|3
|6-A Division I
|Temple
|21,961
|303,877
|677,465
|999,148
|852
|2-A Division I
|Northeast
|15,707
|563,483
|902,786
|999,997
|3
|4-A Division I
|Jasper County
|5,246
|130,699
|571,409
|998,982
|1,018
|4-A Division I
|Putnam County
|4,596
|331,164
|741,747
|999,893
|107
|1-A Division I
|Jeff Davis
|3,666
|45,910
|503,753
|999,727
|273
|3-A Division I
|Toombs County
|2,268
|373,851
|764,031
|999,925
|75
|6-A Division I
|Haralson County
|1,573
|158,068
|414,177
|989,136
|10,864
|6-A Division I
|Bremen
|971
|167,882
|384,005
|970,912
|29,088
|2-A Division I
|ACE Charter
|878
|47,605
|375,962
|994,653
|5,347
|4-A Division I
|Social Circle
|250
|148,679
|422,003
|998,462
|1,538
|7-A Division I
|Gordon Lee
|200
|336,115
|754,054
|998,986
|1,014
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|80
|47,771
|276,932
|998,821
|1,179
|2-A Division I
|Dodge County
|72
|27,023
|214,230
|987,457
|12,543
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|21
|1,746
|61,256
|978,347
|21,653
|4-A Division I
|Towers
|3
|102
|5,665
|872,645
|127,355
|7-A Division I
|Fannin County
|1
|536,916
|851,301
|999,055
|945
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|-
|85,642
|274,963
|916,367
|83,633
|6-A Division I
|Pepperell
|-
|38,707
|111,277
|655,806
|344,194
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|-
|31,347
|128,460
|800,767
|199,233
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|-
|11,011
|56,755
|609,587
|390,413
|6-A Division I
|Model
|-
|4,913
|19,202
|337,583
|662,417
|4-A Division I
|McNair
|-
|2,825
|17,223
|521,502
|478,498
|8-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|-
|2,098
|14,380
|475,247
|524,753
|7-A Division I
|Gordon Central
|-
|1,616
|12,941
|612,353
|387,647
|1-A Division I
|Berrien
|-
|498
|6,591
|847,198
|152,802
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|-
|396
|3,695
|121,994
|878,006
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|-
|342
|3,486
|129,528
|870,472
|2-A Division I
|Washington County
|-
|237
|19,289
|826,121
|173,879
|3-A Division I
|Vidalia
|-
|203
|2,487
|240,113
|759,887
|8-A Division I
|Banks County
|-
|57
|848
|47,158
|952,842
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|-
|17
|228
|231,039
|768,961
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|-
|10
|143
|16,127
|983,873
|2-A Division I
|Southwest
|-
|3
|9,886
|814,280
|185,720
|5-A Division I
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|-
|-
|4
|165
|999,835
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|-
|-
|-
|11,131
|988,869
|4-A Division I
|Utopian Academy
|-
|-
|-
|465
|999,535
|1-A Division I
|Brantley County
|-
|-
|-
|320
|999,680
|2-A Division I
|Central (Macon)
|-
|-
|-
|2
|999,998
|5-A Division I
|Mount Bethel Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|3-1
|65.28
|999,705
|833,003
|708,925
|521,912
|376,174
|1.66
|Brooks County
|2-A Division II
|0-3
|59.91
|983,701
|753,736
|513,437
|285,701
|150,486
|5.65
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|3-0
|59.55
|999,841
|718,429
|459,042
|272,794
|132,941
|6.52
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|4-0
|58.97
|979,051
|720,723
|459,801
|246,160
|120,531
|7.30
|Manchester
|7-A Division II
|1-2
|56.47
|996,617
|553,607
|343,253
|169,720
|65,061
|14.37
|Irwin County
|2-A Division II
|0-3
|55.89
|952,173
|600,294
|314,582
|139,876
|54,898
|17.22
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|1-2
|54.23
|992,270
|431,825
|237,936
|101,480
|35,141
|27.46
|Metter
|3-A Division II
|1-1
|53.60
|963,594
|465,073
|225,011
|89,893
|30,574
|31.71
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|2-1
|49.28
|970,623
|336,246
|112,152
|32,172
|8,176
|121.31
|Trion
|7-A Division II
|2-2
|47.88
|966,633
|243,551
|81,777
|21,186
|4,538
|219.36
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|3-0
|47.28
|946,426
|220,752
|79,348
|20,711
|4,348
|228.99
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|1-2
|46.90
|902,269
|268,810
|83,175
|20,605
|4,321
|230.43
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|4-0
|47.37
|999,918
|204,284
|59,334
|17,383
|3,506
|284.23
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|2-1
|46.14
|810,901
|221,376
|61,661
|14,529
|2,699
|369.51
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|2-2
|45.69
|659,665
|191,258
|43,033
|9,461
|1,713
|582.77
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|1-3
|44.76
|991,621
|183,498
|37,471
|8,833
|1,490
|670.14
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|3-0
|43.48
|861,441
|107,560
|24,669
|4,572
|696
|1,435.78
|Screven County
|3-A Division II
|3-0
|42.73
|597,276
|111,845
|22,744
|4,088
|577
|1,732.10
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|0-3
|41.36
|949,629
|133,850
|24,199
|3,690
|476
|2,099.84
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|0-4
|41.44
|980,978
|97,014
|15,893
|2,828
|338
|2,957.58
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|1-3
|41.78
|805,597
|71,177
|14,866
|2,370
|287
|3,483.32
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|4-0
|40.35
|885,934
|101,631
|15,324
|1,995
|229
|4,365.81
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|1-1
|40.40
|740,541
|78,266
|14,262
|2,032
|197
|5,075.14
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|1-1
|40.98
|401,018
|69,064
|9,787
|1,493
|157
|6,368.43
|Pelham
|1-A Division II
|0-3
|39.99
|709,526
|69,169
|11,903
|1,617
|152
|6,577.95
|Bryan County
|3-A Division II
|2-1
|39.42
|368,592
|46,159
|6,780
|867
|102
|9,802.92
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|3-0
|38.89
|672,582
|33,024
|5,846
|735
|85
|11,763.71
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|1-2
|40.06
|296,514
|35,584
|5,174
|705
|76
|13,156.89
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|1-2
|35.92
|494,349
|24,741
|2,881
|246
|10
|99,999.00
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|0-2
|34.74
|408,198
|8,643
|1,082
|93
|7
|142,856.14
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|1-2
|32.99
|861,188
|13,029
|1,175
|84
|5
|199,999.00
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|0-4
|32.16
|748,979
|14,007
|1,173
|72
|5
|199,999.00
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II
|1-3
|30.08
|636,541
|7,188
|497
|20
|2
|499,999.00
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|1-3
|30.48
|665,010
|7,879
|564
|25
|1
|999,999.00
|Crawford County
|6-A Division II
|2-1
|28.44
|670,426
|3,083
|244
|10
|1
|999,999.00
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|2-1
|31.79
|264,109
|2,950
|297
|16
|-
|-
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|1-2
|32.78
|59,841
|2,436
|156
|12
|-
|-
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|0-4
|26.96
|930,797
|8,107
|333
|8
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|0-1-1
|26.91
|109,709
|917
|35
|3
|-
|-
|Greenville
|7-A Division II
|2-1
|25.76
|151,111
|1,568
|39
|2
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|1-2
|21.54
|803,560
|1,427
|38
|1
|-
|-
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|2-2
|23.20
|831,956
|2,329
|71
|-
|-
|-
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|0-4
|26.15
|24,392
|398
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|0-4
|20.98
|236,436
|164
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|1-2
|21.70
|259,129
|254
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-3
|10.32
|219,811
|22
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|0-4
|11.31
|213,958
|27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Montgomery County
|4-A Division II
|1-2
|20.89
|17,450
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Division II
|0-3
|20.91
|1,008
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|1-2
|16.94
|7,179
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|-6.95
|222
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division II
|0-2
|9.49
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|3-0
|29.68
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|2-1
|23.73
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|1-A Division II
|1-1
|10.26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Calhoun County
|1-A Division II
|0-1
|6.41
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-2
|0.73
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-3
|-16.11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|654,447
|233,689
|78,062
|26,072
|992,270
|7,730
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|224,038
|391,564
|226,704
|104,120
|946,426
|53,574
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|54,664
|166,320
|262,685
|256,872
|740,541
|259,459
|1-A Division II
|Pelham
|50,362
|135,142
|247,106
|276,916
|709,526
|290,474
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|15,776
|67,165
|157,270
|254,138
|494,349
|505,651
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|706
|5,991
|27,196
|75,816
|109,709
|890,291
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|7
|129
|977
|6,066
|7,179
|992,821
|1-A Division II
|Calhoun County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Brooks County
|434,877
|304,234
|183,221
|61,369
|983,701
|16,299
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|340,921
|334,834
|222,680
|80,616
|979,051
|20,949
|2-A Division II
|Irwin County
|193,098
|269,416
|337,744
|151,915
|952,173
|47,827
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|24,829
|66,218
|172,942
|395,676
|659,665
|340,335
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|6,250
|24,978
|80,468
|289,322
|401,018
|598,982
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|25
|320
|2,945
|21,102
|24,392
|975,608
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-A Division II
|Metter
|514,910
|254,251
|132,995
|61,438
|963,594
|36,406
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|233,114
|292,958
|234,615
|141,582
|902,269
|97,731
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|154,479
|226,071
|238,752
|191,599
|810,901
|189,099
|3-A Division II
|Screven County
|65,136
|129,169
|182,858
|220,113
|597,276
|402,724
|3-A Division II
|Bryan County
|23,414
|63,196
|112,310
|169,672
|368,592
|631,408
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|8,319
|30,777
|85,040
|172,378
|296,514
|703,486
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|628
|3,556
|13,302
|42,355
|59,841
|940,159
|3-A Division II
|Claxton
|-
|22
|128
|858
|1,008
|998,992
|3-A Division II
|Savannah
|-
|-
|-
|5
|5
|999,995
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|563,036
|242,083
|115,127
|50,377
|970,623
|29,377
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|194,196
|277,055
|231,575
|158,615
|861,441
|138,559
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|134,309
|225,344
|248,270
|197,674
|805,597
|194,403
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|71,407
|152,123
|208,627
|240,425
|672,582
|327,418
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|26,276
|67,382
|119,655
|194,885
|408,198
|591,802
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|10,676
|35,183
|73,202
|145,048
|264,109
|735,891
|4-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|100
|830
|3,544
|12,976
|17,450
|982,550
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|913,682
|78,570
|6,430
|1,236
|999,918
|82
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|50,369
|445,652
|287,196
|147,580
|930,797
|69,203
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|20,364
|239,637
|316,085
|255,870
|831,956
|168,044
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|14,721
|199,336
|280,585
|308,918
|803,560
|196,440
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|448
|18,241
|54,276
|140,993
|213,958
|786,042
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|416
|18,564
|55,428
|145,403
|219,811
|780,189
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|556,266
|294,798
|109,726
|30,831
|991,621
|8,379
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|333,937
|413,292
|179,491
|54,258
|980,978
|19,022
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|78,983
|180,648
|362,959
|238,598
|861,188
|138,812
|6-A Division II
|Crawford County
|25,857
|81,520
|227,290
|335,759
|670,426
|329,574
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|2,763
|16,728
|65,069
|174,569
|259,129
|740,871
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|2,194
|13,014
|55,459
|165,769
|236,436
|763,564
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|6
|216
|222
|999,778
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|678,145
|254,675
|57,709
|9,176
|999,705
|295
|7-A Division II
|Manchester
|249,784
|483,349
|208,720
|54,764
|996,617
|3,383
|7-A Division II
|Trion
|62,802
|208,877
|455,709
|239,245
|966,633
|33,367
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|9,197
|51,220
|263,551
|561,966
|885,934
|114,066
|7-A Division II
|Greenville
|72
|1,879
|14,311
|134,849
|151,111
|848,889
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|878,985
|111,231
|7,924
|1,701
|999,841
|159
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|94,559
|510,921
|242,383
|101,766
|949,629
|50,371
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|11,714
|161,713
|284,426
|291,126
|748,979
|251,021
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|8,588
|105,987
|241,171
|309,264
|665,010
|334,990
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|6,154
|110,148
|224,096
|296,143
|636,541
|363,459
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8-AA
|2-1
|78.70
|1,000,000
|934,877
|763,518
|566,610
|394,186
|1.54
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|3-0
|74.79
|1,000,000
|907,211
|692,247
|434,552
|232,007
|3.31
|Hebron Christian
|8-AA
|2-1
|74.64
|1,000,000
|882,591
|605,553
|366,036
|195,450
|4.12
|Fellowship Christian
|5-A Division I
|2-1
|70.03
|1,000,000
|826,208
|548,557
|273,243
|100,756
|8.92
|Savannah Christian
|3-A Division I
|3-1
|67.32
|1,000,000
|712,104
|366,284
|147,190
|45,305
|21.07
|Holy Innocents
|5-AA
|3-1
|61.51
|1,000,000
|419,024
|153,062
|40,662
|7,731
|128.35
|Athens Academy
|8-A Division I
|3-1
|60.03
|1,000,000
|506,900
|166,272
|40,256
|6,736
|147.46
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAA
|2-1
|59.31
|1,000,000
|461,390
|150,414
|33,311
|5,134
|193.78
|Lovett
|5-AA
|3-1
|59.42
|1,000,000
|347,441
|110,982
|24,903
|3,941
|252.74
|Aquinas
|4-AAA
|3-0
|57.82
|1,000,000
|481,942
|138,042
|27,692
|3,818
|260.92
|Whitefield Academy
|5-A Division I
|2-1
|55.58
|1,000,000
|481,382
|111,289
|18,480
|1,976
|505.07
|Wesleyan
|5-A Division I
|3-1
|56.49
|1,000,000
|285,123
|75,924
|13,189
|1,611
|619.73
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|2-AAA
|1-2
|56.42
|1,000,000
|146,053
|41,040
|6,519
|806
|1,239.69
|North Cobb Christian
|7-AA
|3-1
|53.49
|1,000,000
|192,544
|39,688
|5,247
|460
|2,172.91
|Savannah Country Day
|3-A Division I
|1-3
|47.56
|1,000,000
|52,636
|6,841
|478
|28
|35,713.29
|Darlington
|6-A Division I
|2-1
|45.70
|1,000,000
|68,680
|7,593
|496
|23
|43,477.26
|Landmark Christian
|5-A Division I
|3-0
|44.75
|1,000,000
|116,835
|9,824
|562
|19
|52,630.58
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division I
|1-2
|43.73
|1,000,000
|88,929
|7,491
|395
|11
|90,908.09
|Mount Paran Christian
|5-A Division I
|2-1
|41.50
|1,000,000
|37,908
|2,423
|94
|1
|999,999.00
|Mount Vernon
|5-A Division I
|0-3
|41.27
|1,000,000
|16,590
|1,315
|40
|1
|999,999.00
|King's Ridge Christian
|5-A Division I
|4-0
|39.05
|1,000,000
|30,056
|1,600
|44
|-
|-
|Providence Christian
|8-A Division I
|1-3
|31.06
|1,000,000
|3,147
|40
|1
|-
|-
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|5-A Division I
|1-3
|22.11
|1,000,000
|374
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|5-A Division I
|2-2
|13.96
|1,000,000
|55
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|5-A Division I
|Fellowship Christian
|286,492
|845,977
|999,139
|1,000,000
|8-AA
|Prince Avenue Christian
|210,475
|941,799
|999,684
|1,000,000
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|200,243
|981,350
|999,998
|1,000,000
|8-AA
|Hebron Christian
|93,406
|843,967
|997,591
|1,000,000
|4-AAA
|Aquinas
|81,415
|516,017
|993,146
|1,000,000
|3-A Division I
|Savannah Christian
|57,841
|617,099
|994,051
|1,000,000
|5-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|53,911
|726,323
|996,087
|1,000,000
|6-AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|4,986
|493,855
|949,080
|1,000,000
|5-A Division I
|Landmark Christian
|4,925
|184,295
|952,809
|1,000,000
|5-A Division I
|Wesleyan
|3,393
|165,633
|918,890
|1,000,000
|5-AA
|Holy Innocents
|815
|307,648
|902,748
|1,000,000
|7-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|767
|106,352
|888,036
|1,000,000
|5-AA
|Lovett
|600
|247,033
|891,834
|1,000,000
|6-A Division I
|Darlington
|273
|107,533
|411,710
|1,000,000
|8-A Division I
|Athens Academy
|226
|582,875
|941,570
|1,000,000
|5-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|187
|22,256
|827,295
|1,000,000
|5-A Division I
|Mount Paran Christian
|37
|75,856
|601,892
|1,000,000
|7-A Division I
|Christian Heritage
|6
|217,941
|539,601
|1,000,000
|5-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|1
|4,734
|66,471
|1,000,000
|2-AAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|1
|1,598
|79,572
|1,000,000
|3-A Division I
|Savannah Country Day
|-
|9,382
|45,489
|1,000,000
|8-A Division I
|Providence Christian
|-
|388
|929
|1,000,000
|5-A Division I
|Walker
|-
|83
|2,337
|1,000,000
|5-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|-
|6
|41
|1,000,000