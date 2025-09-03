AJC Varsity

Maxwell playoff projections after Week 3: Savannah Christian overtakes PACS

The simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By Loren Maxwell
48 minutes ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie-breaker.

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Grayson
Buford
Grayson
North Gwinnett
McEachern
Buford
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Grayson
Carrollton
North Gwinnett
Walton
Mill Creek
Grayson
Harrison
Carrollton
Camden County
North Gwinnett
Walton
West Forsyth
Reg 1, #3
11
83.30
3-0
Valdosta
Reg 8, #2
10
83.53
2-1
Mill Creek
Reg 7, #4
23
75.08
1-1
Parkview
Reg 4, #1
1
104.90
3-0
Grayson
Reg 5, #3
19
77.99
2-1
North Paulding
Reg 3, #2
17
79.92
3-0
Harrison
Reg 6, #4
31
68.69
2-1
North Forsyth
Reg 2, #1
3
97.97
3-0
Carrollton
Reg 8, #3
14
82.60
1-2
Collins Hill
Reg 1, #2
12
82.88
3-0
Camden County
Reg 4, #4
26
71.63
1-2
Archer
Reg 7, #1
5
89.38
1-1
North Gwinnett
Reg 3, #3
24
73.01
2-0
Hillgrove
Reg 5, #2
16
80.36
1-2
Walton
Reg 2, #4
30
69.91
0-3
East Coweta
Reg 6, #1
22
76.19
2-1
West Forsyth
McEachern
Colquitt County
Douglas County
Buford
Westlake
McEachern
Norcross
Colquitt County
Douglas County
North Cobb
Newton
Buford
Reg 2, #3
18
78.99
1-2
Westlake
Reg 6, #2
27
71.53
0-2
Lambert
Reg 5, #4
29
70.48
0-3
Marietta
Reg 3, #1
6
88.43
3-0
McEachern
Reg 4, #3
25
71.82
2-1
South Gwinnett
Reg 7, #2
7
87.00
2-0
Norcross
Reg 8, #4
39
61.25
1-1
Dacula
Reg 1, #1
8
86.52
1-1
Colquitt County
Reg 6, #3
32
67.98
1-2
North Atlanta
Reg 2, #2
4
94.50
3-0
Douglas County
Reg 3, #4
36
65.27
3-0
Campbell
Reg 5, #1
13
82.80
2-1
North Cobb
Reg 7, #3
20
76.78
2-1
Brookwood
Reg 4, #2
9
84.55
2-1
Newton
Reg 1, #4
15
80.71
3-0
Lowndes
Reg 8, #1
2
104.85
2-0
Buford

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Buford8-AAAAAA2-0104.85999,998841,337694,752619,123383,2051.61
Grayson4-AAAAAA3-0104.90999,997863,912658,827600,546375,4051.66
Carrollton2-AAAAAA3-097.97999,933864,599344,929264,515116,9887.55
Douglas County2-AAAAAA3-094.50999,779793,594272,304174,00359,57615.79
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAA1-189.38985,982511,465367,62579,01819,24650.96
McEachern3-AAAAAA3-088.43999,822553,698311,45069,97815,39963.94
Norcross7-AAAAAA2-087.00980,744425,208278,86748,8479,843100.60
Colquitt County1-AAAAAA1-186.52941,768350,762205,20036,7716,833145.35
Newton4-AAAAAA2-184.55995,537139,40551,58815,4392,373420.41
North Cobb5-AAAAAA2-182.80972,381305,00087,53014,0601,868534.33
Valdosta1-AAAAAA3-083.30860,210178,67290,86712,2371,757568.15
Mill Creek8-AAAAAA2-183.53997,119132,44664,29310,8961,582631.11
Camden County1-AAAAAA3-082.88833,595163,08681,05510,6301,489670.59
Collins Hill8-AAAAAA1-282.60995,441132,10265,5168,9481,195835.82
Walton5-AAAAAA1-280.36953,127245,89664,9657,1137471,337.69
Harrison3-AAAAAA3-079.92994,527228,00668,1397,0537371,355.85
Westlake2-AAAAAA1-278.99982,396269,36867,0455,6295451,833.86
Lowndes1-AAAAAA3-080.71717,21783,43436,1134,0724112,432.09
North Paulding5-AAAAAA2-177.99898,253175,21839,5593,3682783,596.12
West Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-176.19950,945195,62149,7542,8482254,443.44
Brookwood7-AAAAAA2-176.78764,58951,09816,9551,3088511,763.71
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAA2-076.76549,50734,68811,7748627912,657.23
Hillgrove3-AAAAAA2-073.01969,45595,84415,3906804024,999.00
Parkview7-AAAAAA1-175.08693,47329,9788,4765422539,999.00
Lambert6-AAAAAA0-271.53838,76067,22510,9154142343,477.26
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAA2-171.82928,04626,7836,0142591566,665.67
East Coweta2-AAAAAA0-369.91918,75181,4449,7422148124,999.00
Archer4-AAAAAA1-271.63907,53624,2095,6542196166,665.67
Marietta5-AAAAAA0-370.48563,17432,4274,1141236166,665.67
North Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-168.69689,32327,0043,213955199,999.00
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAA1-171.24472,0937,9151,510622499,999.00
Campbell3-AAAAAA3-065.27836,31215,090911182499,999.00
North Atlanta6-AAAAAA1-267.98658,68320,0462,113481999,999.00
Denmark6-AAAAAA0-267.26622,56016,0021,543381999,999.00
Wheeler5-AAAAAA1-266.27315,9398,23469215--
Cherokee5-AAAAAA1-264.67241,2714,5153044--
Tift County1-AAAAAA2-166.3997,703547663--
Dacula8-AAAAAA1-161.25628,8972,4041771--
Duluth7-AAAAAA2-063.36102,546215261--
Grovetown4-AAAAAA2-156.69149,82214011---
Alpharetta6-AAAAAA0-258.33105,9612638---
South Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-158.08129,5932847---
Etowah5-AAAAAA1-258.2855,8552313---
Chapel Hill2-AAAAAA1-152.8199,1413122---
Mountain View8-AAAAAA0-353.41242,6351391---
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA1-152.15131,329541---
Pebblebrook3-AAAAAA0-252.40112,23369----
Paulding County3-AAAAAA0-348.3251,5547----
South Cobb3-AAAAAA2-145.8029,5403----
Rockdale County4-AAAAAA2-044.4816,1461----
Osborne3-AAAAAA0-241.466,557-----
Discovery8-AAAAAA0-234.414,581-----
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAA0-347.134,175-----
Heritage (Conyers)4-AAAAAA0-139.432,916-----
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAA0-143.64453-----
Berkmar7-AAAAAA0-339.93120-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAColquitt County432,008254,135160,68694,939941,76858,232
1-AAAAAAValdosta210,252246,626230,241173,091860,210139,790
1-AAAAAACamden County196,930230,517221,856184,292833,595166,405
1-AAAAAALowndes102,045156,521210,371248,280717,217282,783
1-AAAAAARichmond Hill56,850104,378154,394233,885549,507450,493
1-AAAAAATift County1,9157,82322,45265,51397,703902,297
2-AAAAAACarrollton624,017316,28054,4305,206999,93367
2-AAAAAADouglas County339,716539,267107,74513,051999,779221
2-AAAAAAWestlake33,782127,341579,162242,111982,39617,604
2-AAAAAAEast Coweta2,48116,867252,070647,333918,75181,249
2-AAAAAAChapel Hill42456,59392,29999,141900,859
3-AAAAAAMcEachern679,298255,43656,9308,158999,822178
3-AAAAAAHarrison237,773440,728246,65869,368994,5275,473
3-AAAAAAHillgrove73,391239,528438,908217,628969,45530,545
3-AAAAAACampbell9,46962,345236,253528,245836,312163,688
3-AAAAAAPebblebrook631,52613,28297,362112,233887,767
3-AAAAAAPaulding County63005,32245,92651,554948,446
3-AAAAAASouth Cobb-1292,34827,06329,540970,460
3-AAAAAAOsborne-82996,2506,557993,443
4-AAAAAAGrayson930,99965,9292,779290999,9973
4-AAAAAANewton60,733728,586170,27435,944995,5374,463
4-AAAAAAArcher4,17589,123357,795456,443907,53692,464
4-AAAAAASouth Gwinnett4,070112,886444,346366,744928,04671,954
4-AAAAAAGrovetown233,42823,033123,338149,822850,178
4-AAAAAARockdale County-461,63114,46916,146983,854
4-AAAAAAHeritage (Conyers)-21422,7722,916997,084
5-AAAAAANorth Cobb448,534284,062173,37566,410972,38127,619
5-AAAAAAWalton286,486317,379248,520100,742953,12746,873
5-AAAAAANorth Paulding216,185264,334265,797151,937898,253101,747
5-AAAAAAMarietta34,00580,315160,240288,614563,174436,826
5-AAAAAAWheeler9,66632,22982,771191,273315,939684,061
5-AAAAAACherokee4,81419,44158,886158,130241,271758,729
5-AAAAAAEtowah3102,24010,41142,89455,855944,145
6-AAAAAAWest Forsyth485,842252,898139,54372,662950,94549,055
6-AAAAAALambert229,645251,267205,766152,082838,760161,240
6-AAAAAANorth Forsyth117,019173,255196,622202,427689,323310,677
6-AAAAAANorth Atlanta84,783154,736201,154218,010658,683341,317
6-AAAAAADenmark75,064140,607190,185216,704622,560377,440
6-AAAAAASouth Forsyth3,91514,99436,55674,128129,593870,407
6-AAAAAAAlpharetta3,71112,06929,40260,779105,961894,039
6-AAAAAAForsyth Central211747723,2084,175995,825
7-AAAAAANorth Gwinnett477,192337,320128,58142,889985,98214,018
7-AAAAAANorcross413,659362,106152,95452,025980,74419,256
7-AAAAAABrookwood60,584142,977289,455271,573764,589235,411
7-AAAAAAParkview36,379105,869257,587293,638693,473306,527
7-AAAAAAPeachtree Ridge11,55647,120146,484266,933472,093527,907
7-AAAAAADuluth6304,60624,91172,399102,546897,454
7-AAAAAAMeadowcreek-225426453999,547
7-AAAAAABerkmar--3117120999,880
8-AAAAAABuford905,63082,15511,981232999,9982
8-AAAAAAMill Creek49,356515,858394,71337,192997,1192,881
8-AAAAAACollins Hill44,813393,274511,38945,965995,4414,559
8-AAAAAADacula1937,13160,808560,765628,897371,103
8-AAAAAAMountain View71,06013,401228,167242,635757,365
8-AAAAAACentral Gwinnett15227,668123,138131,329868,671
8-AAAAAADiscovery--404,5414,581995,419

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Milton
Hughes
Thomas County Central
Milton
Hughes
Lee County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Woodward Academy
Thomas County Central
Milton
Sequoyah
Glynn Academy
Woodward Academy
Newnan
Thomas County Central
Effingham County
Milton
East Paulding
Sequoyah
Reg 1, #3
22
64.78
1-1
Glynn Academy
Reg 8, #2
25
62.71
1-2
Clarke Central
Reg 7, #4
14
73.95
2-1
Lanier
Reg 4, #1
10
82.92
1-2
Woodward Academy
Reg 5, #3
27
60.20
1-1
South Paulding
Reg 3, #2
16
72.87
3-0
Newnan
Reg 6, #4
23
63.54
0-3
Creekview
Reg 2, #1
4
92.32
3-0
Thomas County Central
Reg 8, #3
28
59.36
2-1
Habersham Central
Reg 1, #2
19
68.03
1-1
Effingham County
Reg 4, #4
38
54.97
0-3
Shiloh
Reg 7, #1
1
96.06
2-1
Milton
Reg 3, #3
20
67.00
3-0
Northgate
Reg 5, #2
18
68.42
1-1
East Paulding
Reg 2, #4
9
83.32
1-2
Coffee
Reg 6, #1
7
84.22
3-0
Sequoyah
Hughes
Gainesville
Lee County
Roswell
Houston County
Hughes
Gainesville
Brunswick
Lee County
Rome
Roswell
Jackson County
Reg 2, #3
8
83.98
3-0
Houston County
Reg 6, #2
13
74.42
3-0
River Ridge
Reg 5, #4
29
59.11
0-2
Villa Rica
Reg 3, #1
2
94.96
2-0
Hughes
Reg 4, #3
37
55.04
1-1
Dunwoody
Reg 7, #2
5
91.43
3-0
Gainesville
Reg 8, #4
40
53.57
1-2
Winder-Barrow
Reg 1, #1
12
74.57
1-1
Brunswick
Reg 6, #3
15
73.72
3-0
Sprayberry
Reg 2, #2
3
93.72
2-0
Lee County
Reg 3, #4
21
65.88
1-0
Lovejoy
Reg 5, #1
11
82.68
0-2
Rome
Reg 7, #3
6
89.66
2-0
Roswell
Reg 4, #2
34
57.73
0-2
Decatur
Reg 1, #4
31
58.40
1-1
Statesboro
Reg 8, #1
17
69.26
2-1
Jackson County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Milton7-AAAAA2-196.06999,644955,035690,360459,251287,9042.47
Hughes3-AAAAA2-094.96999,953757,779500,079329,109189,2364.28
Lee County2-AAAAA2-093.72996,276748,811535,024294,254157,2395.36
Thomas County Central2-AAAAA3-092.32994,428724,825499,374254,119122,2467.18
Gainesville7-AAAAA3-091.43996,995900,195505,595254,840114,7177.72
Roswell7-AAAAA2-089.66996,309880,460453,898196,71277,92911.83
Woodward Academy4-AAAAA1-282.92999,943641,371205,23158,43813,82771.32
Sequoyah6-AAAAA3-084.22998,737367,291107,61138,65210,13597.67
Houston County2-AAAAA3-083.98956,493356,386130,08937,6259,94599.55
Coffee2-AAAAA1-283.32932,229341,263115,67531,8287,850126.39
Rome5-AAAAA0-282.68999,542345,250128,55932,0707,803127.16
Brunswick1-AAAAA1-174.57989,925126,12419,3512,9713133,193.89
Lanier7-AAAAA2-173.95895,299223,75033,6663,3703123,204.13
Newnan3-AAAAA3-072.87935,87694,68318,8372,0321695,916.16
River Ridge6-AAAAA3-074.42971,16768,93711,0751,4271466,848.32
Sprayberry6-AAAAA3-073.72960,90854,0879,2971,1301019,899.99
Jackson County8-AAAAA2-169.26994,233103,49612,2958255019,999.00
Effingham County1-AAAAA1-168.03930,37456,6975,7734273330,302.03
East Paulding5-AAAAA1-168.42928,54758,5175,4133992147,618.05
Northgate3-AAAAA3-067.00809,17933,6743,3251881099,999.00
Lovejoy3-AAAAA1-065.88717,37622,6262,043967142,856.14
Glynn Academy1-AAAAA1-164.78836,31034,8692,3661063333,332.33
Clarke Central8-AAAAA1-262.71959,37735,5072,123532499,999.00
Creekview6-AAAAA0-363.54648,7525,722621242499,999.00
Dutchtown3-AAAAA0-360.95439,9365,04027813--
Habersham Central8-AAAAA2-159.36913,65513,59658412--
Veterans2-AAAAA2-163.2582,6792,6311207--
South Paulding5-AAAAA1-160.20634,5575,0302725--
Statesboro1-AAAAA1-158.40458,9916,5862125--
Villa Rica5-AAAAA0-259.11558,3023,4821754--
New Manchester5-AAAAA2-058.33460,8792,340982--
Lakeside (Evans)1-AAAAA0-256.66360,8223,773922--
Seckinger7-AAAAA2-158.25103,4962,632732--
Decatur4-AAAAA0-257.73787,6766,2131841--
Dunwoody4-AAAAA1-155.04598,1882,069531--
Shiloh4-AAAAA0-354.97592,9312,10154---
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA1-253.57705,3072,16634---
Woodstock6-AAAAA2-156.70230,89245021---
Evans1-AAAAA0-253.88191,7211,14619---
Greenbrier1-AAAAA1-153.29180,40497116---
Northside (Warner Robins)2-AAAAA0-358.7337,89549611---
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAA0-253.18198,5272275---
Tri-Cities4-AAAAA1-149.59273,9922034---
Loganville8-AAAAA0-347.08272,6841534---
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA1-250.99356,3934123---
McIntosh3-AAAAA1-252.2772,6401153---
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAA2-150.93341,2523792---
Alexander5-AAAAA1-252.88168,9371961---
Lassiter6-AAAAA3-051.6982,763531---
Pope6-AAAAA0-351.5775,356491---
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA0-147.3735,95552----
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA1-147.9450,70919----
Alcovy8-AAAAA0-342.5596,32114----
Banneker3-AAAAA1-146.9022,25811----
South Effingham1-AAAAA0-245.0315,49811----
Riverwood6-AAAAA1-248.9731,42510----
Johns Creek7-AAAAA0-245.165,8948----
Apalachee8-AAAAA1-239.9058,4236----
Chamblee4-AAAAA0-342.2049,6254----
Chattahoochee7-AAAAA1-240.242,3631----
Morrow3-AAAAA1-240.372,782-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAABrunswick637,992234,43090,13527,368989,92510,075
1-AAAAAEffingham County200,099364,895252,284113,096930,37469,626
1-AAAAAGlynn Academy126,181254,295288,261167,573836,310163,690
1-AAAAAStatesboro19,10967,546142,499229,837458,991541,009
1-AAAAALakeside (Evans)10,93344,313111,152194,424360,822639,178
1-AAAAAEvans3,23417,52254,633116,332191,721808,279
1-AAAAAGreenbrier2,30315,05750,295112,749180,404819,596
1-AAAAABradwell Institute1221,4527,81426,56735,955964,045
1-AAAAASouth Effingham274902,92712,05415,498984,502
2-AAAAAThomas County Central417,244332,400163,74981,035994,4285,572
2-AAAAALee County406,740340,188168,43880,910996,2763,724
2-AAAAAHouston County91,947177,599354,159332,788956,49343,507
2-AAAAACoffee83,911147,957300,102400,259932,22967,771
2-AAAAAVeterans1431,5029,73471,30082,679917,321
2-AAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)153543,81833,70837,895962,105
3-AAAAAHughes940,34954,7794,234591999,95347
3-AAAAANewnan38,395503,219265,464128,798935,87664,124
3-AAAAANorthgate9,858210,474328,641260,206809,179190,821
3-AAAAALovejoy9,336165,044245,838297,158717,376282,624
3-AAAAADutchtown2,02962,024133,887241,996439,936560,064
3-AAAAAMcIntosh323,94417,64851,01672,640927,360
3-AAAAABanneker14953,97417,78822,258977,742
3-AAAAAMorrow-213142,4472,782997,218
4-AAAAAWoodward Academy962,91034,1332,568332999,94357
4-AAAAADecatur16,595381,262234,189155,630787,676212,324
4-AAAAADunwoody8,438191,067211,355187,328598,188401,812
4-AAAAAShiloh7,967183,012207,754194,198592,931407,069
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain2,03478,756122,551153,052356,393643,607
4-AAAAALakeside (Atlanta)1,33775,441115,619148,855341,252658,748
4-AAAAATri-Cities70651,00392,019130,264273,992726,008
4-AAAAAChamblee135,32613,94530,34149,625950,375
5-AAAAARome847,130135,03715,0482,327999,542458
5-AAAAAEast Paulding123,378497,004210,08898,077928,54771,453
5-AAAAASouth Paulding11,525130,607259,682232,743634,557365,443
5-AAAAAVilla Rica8,892113,455211,161224,794558,302441,698
5-AAAAANew Manchester7,71084,705170,917197,547460,879539,121
5-AAAAAKennesaw Mountain68118,77365,272113,801198,527801,473
5-AAAAAAlexander61417,42054,13796,766168,937831,063
5-AAAAALithia Springs702,99913,69533,94550,709949,291
6-AAAAASequoyah677,443237,09771,41812,779998,7371,263
6-AAAAARiver Ridge187,902377,181308,23297,852971,16728,833
6-AAAAASprayberry121,124314,582381,193144,009960,90839,092
6-AAAAACreekview12,22956,976168,072411,475648,752351,248
6-AAAAAWoodstock1,12410,79746,607172,364230,892769,108
6-AAAAALassiter881,60511,04170,02982,763917,237
6-AAAAAPope641,36710,05263,87375,356924,644
6-AAAAARiverwood263953,38527,61931,425968,575
7-AAAAAMilton528,154301,831151,11318,546999,644356
7-AAAAAGainesville249,452355,236324,15168,156996,9953,005
7-AAAAARoswell216,495320,705386,49272,617996,3093,691
7-AAAAALanier5,87721,701132,886734,835895,299104,701
7-AAAAASeckinger225255,26297,687103,496896,504
7-AAAAAJohns Creek-2805,8125,894994,106
7-AAAAAChattahoochee--162,3472,363997,637
8-AAAAAJackson County598,503269,00797,73428,989994,2335,767
8-AAAAAClarke Central260,476365,454232,639100,808959,37740,623
8-AAAAAHabersham Central106,410247,415365,492194,338913,65586,345
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow30,50591,133209,711373,958705,307294,693
8-AAAAALoganville3,33820,48063,581185,285272,684727,316
8-AAAAAAlcovy5954,44619,43671,84496,321903,679
8-AAAAAApalachee1732,06511,40744,77858,423941,577

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Creekside
Ware County
Creekside
Cartersville
Ware County
North Oconee
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Creekside
Jones County
Cartersville
Blessed Trinity
Eastside
Creekside
Jonesboro
Jones County
Benedictine
Cartersville
St. Pius X
Blessed Trinity
Reg 1, #3
11
75.60
1-2
Perry
Reg 8, #2
10
76.42
2-1
Eastside
Reg 7, #4
24
61.84
1-2
Hiram
Reg 4, #1
1
92.66
3-0
Creekside
Reg 5, #3
27
61.54
1-1
Tucker
Reg 3, #2
15
70.00
1-2
Jonesboro
Reg 6, #4
17
68.06
2-1
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 2, #1
14
71.50
2-1
Jones County
Reg 8, #3
26
61.65
2-1
Flowery Branch
Reg 1, #2
7
84.49
1-2
Benedictine
Reg 4, #4
40
54.87
1-1
Pace Academy
Reg 7, #1
2
90.54
3-0
Cartersville
Reg 3, #3
21
63.14
0-3
Starr's Mill
Reg 5, #2
20
63.81
2-0
St. Pius X
Reg 2, #4
29
60.69
2-1
Locust Grove
Reg 6, #1
4
88.87
3-0
Blessed Trinity
Central (Carrollton)
Ware County
Marist
North Oconee
Cambridge
Central (Carrollton)
Cass
Ware County
Kell
Marist
Cedartown
North Oconee
Reg 2, #3
16
69.52
2-1
Stockbridge
Reg 6, #2
9
78.76
3-0
Cambridge
Reg 5, #4
32
59.56
1-1
Southwest DeKalb
Reg 3, #1
8
78.83
3-0
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 4, #3
30
60.54
0-3
Mays
Reg 7, #2
18
66.83
2-1
Cass
Reg 8, #4
35
58.86
2-0
Madison County
Reg 1, #1
3
90.28
3-0
Ware County
Reg 6, #3
13
73.43
2-1
Kell
Reg 2, #2
25
61.69
2-1
Hampton
Reg 3, #4
22
62.46
1-2
Harris County
Reg 5, #1
6
87.11
1-1
Marist
Reg 7, #3
23
62.27
1-2
Cedartown
Reg 4, #2
33
59.38
2-0
Maynard Jackson
Reg 1, #4
12
75.55
2-1
Warner Robins
Reg 8, #1
5
87.99
2-0
North Oconee

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Creekside4-AAAA3-092.66999,999810,511747,181463,297299,4922.34
Ware County1-AAAA3-090.28998,081757,733583,899350,242178,9644.59
Cartersville7-AAAA3-090.54999,958715,175477,479254,150147,5205.78
Blessed Trinity6-AAAA3-088.87999,257843,845435,811218,215113,4007.82
North Oconee8-AAAA2-087.99999,859681,595424,537230,790100,0449.00
Marist5-AAAA1-187.11999,976792,627463,217245,26699,0429.10
Benedictine1-AAAA1-284.49985,584422,022256,757105,86836,75626.21
Central (Carrollton)3-AAAA3-078.83996,186539,232150,30443,6159,353105.92
Cambridge6-AAAA3-078.76980,579469,502127,12233,7327,431133.57
Eastside8-AAAA2-176.42989,261161,59765,02114,5842,557390.08
Warner Robins1-AAAA2-175.55897,501144,01351,17310,3781,652604.33
Perry1-AAAA1-275.60891,285138,16950,17110,1211,618617.05
Kell6-AAAA2-173.43936,230261,63945,6167,4841,002997.00
Jones County2-AAAA2-171.50918,960223,64128,6583,9004892,043.99
Jonesboro3-AAAA1-270.00938,350235,11125,7453,0973143,183.71
Stockbridge2-AAAA2-169.52849,902132,09414,6941,6761636,133.97
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA2-168.06806,555142,35212,6931,1258911,234.96
Cass7-AAAA2-166.83885,48959,96211,0049965119,606.84
Ola2-AAAA2-164.52509,79930,5012,1261421283,332.33
St. Pius X5-AAAA2-063.81953,83870,5154,0482341190,908.09
Cedartown7-AAAA1-262.27710,47020,3092,3641438124,999.00
Starr's Mill3-AAAA0-363.14775,00559,0423,0411426166,665.67
Hiram7-AAAA1-261.84689,20618,4472,0661176166,665.67
Harris County3-AAAA1-262.46725,30746,0472,3101155199,999.00
Maynard Jackson4-AAAA2-059.38952,36716,5551,435834249,999.00
Tucker5-AAAA1-161.54926,57548,3572,226943333,332.33
Flowery Branch8-AAAA2-161.65658,4527,328933372499,999.00
Allatoona7-AAAA1-259.73575,9539,994848352499,999.00
Mays4-AAAA0-360.54961,92521,2232,048851999,999.00
Hampton2-AAAA2-161.69612,79823,6991,336801999,999.00
Southwest DeKalb5-AAAA1-159.56876,88930,9001,128411999,999.00
Eagle's Landing2-AAAA3-059.25463,61411,726446231999,999.00
Locust Grove2-AAAA2-160.69571,16217,15684836--
Madison County8-AAAA2-058.86577,2523,71435614--
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAA1-157.44470,26610,16931311--
New Hampstead1-AAAA1-260.98161,4053,47627110--
Centennial6-AAAA2-157.24277,37910,9302189--
Pace Academy4-AAAA1-154.87862,3593,8872167--
East Forsyth8-AAAA3-058.23493,5162,9742875--
Dalton7-AAAA0-350.86126,72029941--
Wayne County1-AAAA0-354.9966,14440122---
Walnut Grove8-AAAA3-053.52235,17354520---
Woodland (Stockbridge)2-AAAA2-151.6461,3492604---
Griffin3-AAAA0-248.0963,1851132---
Lithonia5-AAAA2-047.48224,5345041---
M.L. King4-AAAA2-144.00206,657501---
Mundy's Mill3-AAAA0-145.5531,70126----
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-346.1446,48718----
Eagle's Landing Christian2-AAAA1-248.6411,79412----
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAA0-240.9812,2043----
Druid Hills5-AAAA1-134.5410,248-----
Drew4-AAAA0-330.639,734-----
North Springs5-AAAA0-233.337,641-----
Midtown4-AAAA0-327.164,183-----
Forest Park4-AAAA1-127.302,776-----
McDonough2-AAAA1-241.84557-----
Northview5-AAAA0-223.89299-----
Union Grove2-AAAA0-341.6365-----
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA0-314.39------
Clarkston5-AAAA0-28.26------
Cross Keys5-AAAA0-3-23.74------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAWare County652,427253,03870,12322,493998,0811,919
1-AAAABenedictine245,897431,026219,01489,647985,58414,416
1-AAAAWarner Robins52,104140,332324,739380,326897,501102,499
1-AAAAPerry48,882167,953346,654327,796891,285108,715
1-AAAANew Hampstead6436,61629,126125,020161,405838,595
1-AAAAWayne County471,03510,34454,71866,144933,856
2-AAAAJones County455,967243,201136,58483,208918,96081,040
2-AAAAStockbridge262,913246,292199,844140,853849,902150,098
2-AAAAHampton84,958174,614177,480175,746612,798387,202
2-AAAAOla72,922109,837144,722182,318509,799490,201
2-AAAALocust Grove60,372123,793185,583201,414571,162428,838
2-AAAAEagle's Landing59,65093,405135,370175,189463,614536,386
2-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)3,0347,91517,56432,83661,349938,651
2-AAAAEagle's Landing Christian1779262,7467,94511,794988,206
2-AAAAMcDonough61791443557999,443
2-AAAAUnion Grove1-164865999,935
3-AAAACentral (Carrollton)688,172229,13261,55817,324996,1863,814
3-AAAAJonesboro209,881368,718236,164123,587938,35061,650
3-AAAAStarr's Mill46,853185,304286,839256,009775,005224,995
3-AAAAHarris County44,695149,241245,860285,511725,307274,693
3-AAAANorthside (Columbus)10,11063,843148,993247,320470,266529,734
3-AAAAGriffin2162,63713,96146,37163,185936,815
3-AAAAMundy's Mill731,1256,62523,87831,701968,299
4-AAAACreekside971,90126,4631,502133999,9991
4-AAAAMays14,482410,002356,495180,946961,92538,075
4-AAAAMaynard Jackson11,215401,882337,499201,771952,36747,633
4-AAAAPace Academy2,349150,624266,805442,581862,359137,641
4-AAAAM.L. King5310,88136,016159,707206,657793,343
4-AAAADrew-1041,1718,4599,734990,266
4-AAAAMidtown-242803,8794,183995,817
4-AAAAForest Park-202322,5242,776997,224
5-AAAAMarist925,80166,3546,5641,257999,97624
5-AAAASt. Pius X33,329448,834303,902167,773953,83846,162
5-AAAATucker25,014265,685341,338294,538926,57573,425
5-AAAASouthwest DeKalb15,657202,931300,846357,455876,889123,111
5-AAAALithonia19815,99745,407162,932224,534775,466
5-AAAADruid Hills11171,1568,97410,248989,752
5-AAAANorth Springs-827696,7907,641992,359
5-AAAANorthview--18281299999,701
5-AAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
5-AAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
6-AAAABlessed Trinity708,133224,75652,70313,665999,257743
6-AAAACambridge197,369400,162265,386117,662980,57919,421
6-AAAAKell69,692261,768393,730211,040936,23063,770
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)24,136103,338242,422436,659806,555193,445
6-AAAACentennial6709,97645,759220,974277,379722,621
7-AAAACartersville936,95558,0724,241690999,95842
7-AAAACass39,160428,469263,568154,292885,489114,511
7-AAAAHiram11,091190,482236,746250,887689,206310,794
7-AAAACedartown8,580188,794256,917256,179710,470289,530
7-AAAAAllatoona4,039122,002200,234249,678575,953424,047
7-AAAADalton17511,75436,00978,782126,720873,280
7-AAAAWoodland (Cartersville)-4272,2859,49212,204987,796
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield-----1,000,000
8-AAAANorth Oconee778,505207,74112,5531,060999,859141
8-AAAAEastside209,792616,364133,18329,922989,26110,739
8-AAAAFlowery Branch7,23681,945301,669267,602658,452341,548
8-AAAAMadison County2,24642,302258,881273,823577,252422,748
8-AAAAEast Forsyth1,94240,205202,269249,100493,516506,484
8-AAAAWalnut Grove27410,82880,255143,816235,173764,827
8-AAAACedar Shoals561511,19034,67746,487953,513

Class AAA Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Jefferson
Calhoun
Jefferson
Sandy Creek
Calhoun
Stephenson
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Jefferson
LaGrange
Douglass
Sandy Creek
Jefferson
Troup
Harlem
LaGrange
Upson-Lee
Douglass
Whitewater
Sandy Creek
#1
1
87.05
3-0
Jefferson
#32
22
61.70
0-3
Bainbridge
#17
33
55.41
2-1
Heritage (Ringgold)
#16
8
71.82
2-0
Troup
#9
23
61.06
2-0
Harlem
#24
31
56.13
1-1
Southeast Bulloch
#25
35
54.61
2-0
West Laurens
#8
6
73.39
2-1
LaGrange
#5
17
62.85
2-0
North Hall
#28
14
65.05
2-0
Upson-Lee
#21
13
65.33
1-2
Douglass
#12
19
62.25
1-1
Jenkins
#13
27
58.01
3-0
Pickens
#20
10
66.52
1-1
Whitewater
#29
39
52.94
2-0
Westside (Augusta)
#4
3
80.00
3-0
Sandy Creek
Calhoun
Peach County
Cedar Grove
Stephenson
Calhoun
Monroe Area
Oconee County
Peach County
Cherokee Bluff
Cedar Grove
Westover
Stephenson
#3
2
80.97
2-0
Calhoun
#30
41
50.50
2-0
Liberty County
#19
12
65.76
2-0
Monroe Area
#14
15
64.03
0-2
Cairo
#11
11
66.23
1-2
Oconee County
#22
34
54.94
2-1
Gilmer
#27
38
53.49
2-0
Long County
#6
4
79.65
3-0
Peach County
#7
20
61.86
1-1
Baldwin
#26
21
61.77
2-1
Cherokee Bluff
#23
29
57.38
1-1
Lumpkin County
#10
9
66.86
1-1
Cedar Grove
#15
32
55.46
2-1
Northwest Whitfield
#18
18
62.32
2-0
Westover
#31
30
56.64
1-2
Luella
#2
7
72.24
3-0
Stephenson

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Jefferson8-AAA3-087.051,000,000898,469793,611639,416472,6371.12
Calhoun7-AAA2-080.97999,993832,231645,298399,393185,6264.39
Sandy Creek2-AAA3-080.00999,012791,185570,132316,167140,4186.12
Peach County1-AAA3-079.65999,498799,878565,252285,266127,4756.84
Stephenson5-AAA3-072.24999,327560,018280,82199,24223,95240.75
LaGrange2-AAA2-173.39979,310410,546171,59767,82619,28950.84
Troup2-AAA2-071.82957,180386,888163,54855,43413,64072.31
Cedar Grove5-AAA1-166.86984,994298,17897,26721,1853,248306.88
Oconee County8-AAA1-266.23984,939245,61573,47515,0832,268439.92
Monroe Area8-AAA2-065.76982,008229,44565,07113,1621,895526.70
Douglass5-AAA1-265.33966,754240,15571,12913,3311,790557.66
Whitewater2-AAA1-166.52687,531164,74949,48510,2081,587629.12
North Hall6-AAA2-062.85988,214259,98469,38411,3591,104904.80
Cairo1-AAA0-264.03830,613137,59339,9216,9328091,235.09
Upson-Lee2-AAA2-065.05629,451124,14732,8816,1677861,271.26
Jenkins3-AAA1-162.25981,310199,22144,7106,4046451,549.39
Baldwin4-AAA1-161.86940,112210,00647,4226,7496111,635.66
Harlem4-AAA2-061.06956,343185,36441,2085,5774842,065.12
Westover1-AAA2-062.32866,092137,20331,3834,7764802,082.33
Cherokee Bluff8-AAA2-161.77949,480129,36527,7833,9023712,694.42
Mary Persons2-AAA2-063.02531,73382,44118,5362,9072983,354.70
Bainbridge1-AAA0-361.70735,33154,51915,5642,4742094,783.69
Pickens6-AAA3-058.01951,739111,49619,2892,0181267,935.51
Lumpkin County6-AAA1-157.38826,68678,72112,1251,1396016,665.67
Spalding2-AAA0-260.45160,51916,3273,2113763429,410.76
Northwest Whitfield7-AAA2-155.46880,23657,5557,1025343033,332.33
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAA2-155.41915,82458,8177,1305352638,460.54
Southeast Bulloch3-AAA1-156.13835,68155,6347,6555432539,999.00
Luella5-AAA1-256.64719,06240,7056,2455242539,999.00
Gilmer7-AAA2-154.94894,14352,5956,2934591952,630.58
Westside (Augusta)4-AAA2-052.94664,12826,6462,7061599111,110.11
Long County3-AAA2-053.49765,37331,0383,0771917142,856.14
West Laurens4-AAA2-054.61712,50741,2015,0733356166,665.67
Monroe1-AAA0-254.60338,2976,270987673333,332.33
Dougherty1-AAA1-254.14308,1935,065783543333,332.33
Liberty County3-AAA2-050.50708,07916,6341,194503333,332.33
Howard4-AAA1-150.56358,6399,099669281999,999.00
White County6-AAA0-248.77284,2363,33226191999,999.00
Dawson County6-AAA0-249.61299,3694,1813329--
Adairsville7-AAA0-346.48335,0411,4371043--
Hephzibah4-AAA1-145.96118,1231,160513--
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAA1-245.80227,4581,647792--
North Clayton5-AAA2-147.06192,4731,427931--
Richmond Academy4-AAA0-245.5698,475772371--
Chestatee6-AAA1-143.9786,17930310---
East Hall8-AAA2-143.23110,5802788---
LaFayette7-AAA2-141.18164,4064157---
Beach3-AAA0-136.6625,252251---
Windsor Forest3-AAA1-136.7312,08610----
Ridgeland7-AAA1-234.0226,5135----
West Hall8-AAA1-235.7522,7074----
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA0-235.184,3031----
Riverdale5-AAA1-235.853,554-----
Islands3-AAA0-228.68574-----
Cross Creek4-AAA1-129.80303-----
Groves3-AAA0-220.3218-----
Fayette County2-AAA0-235.4810-----
Johnson (Gainesville)6-AAA0-217.499-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
8-AAAJefferson810,200972,661999,5631,000,000-
7-AAACalhoun96,200958,548997,087999,9937
5-AAAStephenson33,152717,966945,201999,327673
2-AAASandy Creek29,083815,580955,856999,012988
6-AAANorth Hall10,923516,189808,043988,21411,786
1-AAAPeach County6,172834,886967,044999,498502
2-AAATroup4,136246,112591,766957,18042,820
4-AAAHarlem3,213338,563646,213956,34343,657
6-AAAPickens1,850252,715566,980951,73948,261
8-AAAMonroe Area1,10582,194452,646982,00817,992
2-AAALaGrange921235,371702,660979,31020,690
5-AAACedar Grove712244,755595,590984,99415,006
8-AAAOconee County54572,353472,252984,93915,061
7-AAAHeritage (Ringgold)29882,376428,294915,82484,176
1-AAAWestover28288,589364,023866,092133,908
8-AAACherokee Bluff19838,628258,851949,48050,520
4-AAAWest Laurens17973,728216,149712,507287,493
4-AAAWestside (Augusta)17245,497154,654664,128335,872
2-AAAWhitewater15045,940173,201687,531312,469
2-AAAUpson-Lee12730,434123,781629,451370,549
4-AAABaldwin100397,194659,473940,11259,888
7-AAAGilmer7938,012345,491894,143105,857
2-AAAMary Persons5114,54277,193531,733468,267
7-AAANorthwest Whitfield4546,814354,751880,236119,764
6-AAALumpkin County35157,974373,487826,686173,314
5-AAADouglass21178,123494,200966,75433,246
1-AAACairo1684,431378,980830,613169,387
3-AAAJenkins13180,342661,524981,31018,690
3-AAALong County1319,536138,372765,373234,627
5-AAALuella328,366111,945719,062280,938
3-AAASoutheast Bulloch238,637217,672835,681164,319
4-AAAHoward219,87967,829358,639641,361
4-AAAHephzibah22,77512,726118,123881,877
1-AAABainbridge-37,337249,619735,331264,669
6-AAADawson County-19,16564,643299,369700,631
6-AAAWhite County-14,96255,581284,236715,764
3-AAALiberty County-9,92091,830708,079291,921
1-AAAMonroe-4,22653,071338,297661,703
1-AAADougherty-3,92348,708308,193691,807
4-AAARichmond Academy-2,75212,25898,475901,525
2-AAASpalding-2,71719,345160,519839,481
6-AAAChestatee-1,8909,75386,179913,821
7-AAAAdairsville-1,42350,201335,041664,959
5-AAANorth Clayton-9787,370192,473807,527
5-AAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)-7846,937227,458772,542
7-AAALaFayette-15412,647164,406835,594
8-AAAEast Hall-482,791110,580889,420
7-AAARidgeland-393826,513973,487
3-AAABeach-339625,252974,748
3-AAAWindsor Forest-211812,086987,914
8-AAAWest Hall-121522,707977,293
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)-1474,303995,697
5-AAARiverdale-1303,554996,446
4-AAACross Creek--4303999,697
3-AAAIslands--1574999,426
3-AAAGroves---18999,982
2-AAAFayette County---10999,990
6-AAAJohnson (Gainesville)---9999,991
5-AAAStone Mountain----1,000,000

Class AA Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Carver (Columbus)
Pierce County
Rockmart
Pierce County
Carver (Columbus)
Carver (Atlanta)
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Rockmart
Cook
Pierce County
Morgan County
Rockmart
Stephens County
Sumter County
Cook
Pierce County
Callaway
Thomson
Morgan County
#1
6
71.47
1-1
Rockmart
#32
44
30.52
1-2
Redan
#17
15
62.00
2-1
Stephens County
#16
24
55.85
2-1
Laney
#9
16
61.21
3-0
Sumter County
#24
22
56.31
1-2
Hart County
#25
31
48.00
0-2
Union County
#8
11
65.64
3-0
Cook
#5
4
74.56
2-0
Pierce County
#28
33
45.04
1-2
South Atlanta
#21
27
48.97
0-2
Spencer
#12
10
66.19
0-2
Callaway
#13
12
65.32
2-1
Thomson
#20
23
56.15
1-2
Westside (Macon)
#29
37
42.61
1-1
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
#4
8
70.15
3-0
Morgan County
Carver (Columbus)
Appling County
Hapeville Charter
Carver (Atlanta)
Carver (Columbus)
Ringgold
Miller Grove
Appling County
Columbia
Hapeville Charter
East Jackson
Carver (Atlanta)
#3
2
79.92
3-0
Carver (Columbus)
#30
28
48.17
1-2
Jackson
#19
29
48.14
1-1
Sonoraville
#14
19
58.91
3-0
Ringgold
#11
32
47.68
2-1
Miller Grove
#22
40
38.39
2-0
Columbus
#27
7
70.71
1-1
Appling County
#6
9
66.98
2-1
Burke County
#7
20
58.79
0-2
Columbia
#26
39
40.92
0-3
Shaw
#23
26
55.43
0-3
Crisp County
#10
13
64.75
0-1
Hapeville Charter
#15
25
55.48
2-0
North Murray
#18
21
57.42
3-0
East Jackson
#31
47
26.38
0-2
Butler
#2
5
72.03
3-0
Carver (Atlanta)

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Carver (Columbus)1-AA3-079.921,000,000906,338767,900607,263454,0811.20
Pierce County3-AA2-074.56999,914789,895542,899312,227162,2105.16
Carver (Atlanta)5-AA3-072.03999,999742,315481,678255,807109,6418.12
Rockmart7-AA1-171.47999,996753,825491,330259,154105,6748.46
Morgan County2-AA3-070.15999,998698,513410,602193,60872,46512.80
Burke County4-AA2-166.98999,988528,486224,34880,32124,57339.70
Callaway2-AA0-266.19998,549467,249192,10363,74518,33353.55
Cook3-AA3-065.64998,618461,213183,49760,26916,46859.72
Thomson4-AA2-165.32999,989465,550176,44555,46514,78066.66
Hapeville Charter5-AA0-164.75983,691332,093124,84636,9549,553103.68
Sumter County1-AA3-061.21999,940333,82187,52720,9173,953251.97
Stephens County8-AA2-162.00952,009187,09758,50513,8912,792357.17
Columbia6-AA0-258.79999,797318,75770,03512,4091,937515.26
Ringgold7-AA3-058.91999,438202,54753,78710,4821,593626.75
East Jackson8-AA3-057.42966,35894,37622,4423,4674662,144.92
Westside (Macon)2-AA1-256.15977,657111,83021,7563,1883812,623.67
Laney4-AA2-155.85999,907121,46223,1693,1733552,815.90
North Murray7-AA2-055.48995,566100,48021,0382,9733023,310.26
Crisp County3-AA0-355.43914,06673,48913,5811,7621855,404.41
Hart County8-AA1-256.31678,21862,33211,3421,5761815,523.86
Appling County3-AA1-170.71852,88341,3455,1304613528,570.43
Miller Grove6-AA2-147.68993,00649,1404,1752681190,908.09
Spencer1-AA0-248.97936,42932,7103,0571928124,999.00
Sonoraville7-AA1-148.14825,71621,1071,808957142,856.14
Franklin County8-AA3-048.12389,48810,397796496166,665.67
Jackson2-AA1-248.17807,87820,7671,7941093333,332.33
Union County7-AA0-248.00656,44817,7261,456842499,999.00
South Atlanta6-AA1-245.04987,93727,0701,744592499,999.00
Shaw1-AA0-340.92580,1953,49613861999,999.00
Tattnall County3-AA2-143.64358,1913,45919941999,999.00
Columbus1-AA2-038.39828,1013,2897511999,999.00
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-AA2-144.51596,6467,8313989--
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-AA1-142.61526,0264,7682277--
Therrell5-AA1-243.11123,5241,211463--
Coahulla Creek7-AA1-241.54336,5932,582972--
Pike County2-AA1-237.89291,45096225---
Washington5-AA1-236.6834,063872---
Murray County7-AA2-128.65153,505632---
Rutland2-AA0-234.30105,046761---
Redan6-AA1-230.52709,594165----
Butler4-AA0-226.38739,14951----
Hardaway1-AA0-329.2283,13117----
Salem6-AA0-222.24313,8787----
Kendrick1-AA2-122.9245,9826----
Josey4-AA0-215.80159,643-----
Glenn Hills4-AA0-211.76101,770-----
Jordan1-AA0-25.0730-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
7-AARockmart337,558888,204995,992999,9964
5-AACarver (Atlanta)243,044817,900996,403999,9991
1-AACarver (Columbus)211,668948,942999,9461,000,000-
2-AAMorgan County126,121791,863991,386999,9982
7-AARinggold36,328292,341916,308999,438562
3-AACook26,185395,971886,013998,6181,382
7-AANorth Murray9,085123,378763,273995,5664,434
1-AASumter County5,085314,091926,122999,94060
3-AAPierce County3,369732,908976,692999,91486
5-AAHapeville Charter444166,316510,572983,69116,309
8-AAEast Jackson29013,629382,751966,35833,642
2-AACallaway246326,702826,276998,5491,451
4-AAThomson184449,794845,961999,98911
2-AAWestside (Macon)12557,456312,338977,65722,343
8-AAStephens County11730,196303,523952,00947,991
7-AASonoraville466,853119,497825,716174,284
4-AALaney3889,187478,302999,90793
4-AABurke County33484,907881,787999,98812
7-AAUnion County104,43955,340656,448343,552
6-AAColumbia9721,853934,879999,797203
3-AAAppling County511,960108,834852,883147,117
1-AAColumbus41,97584,859828,101171,899
5-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate276827,296596,646403,354
7-AALakeview Ft. Oglethorpe265826,020526,026473,974
3-AACrisp County125,614175,116914,06685,934
8-AAHart County14,87555,786678,218321,782
6-AAMiller Grove-170,819568,529993,0066,994
6-AASouth Atlanta-104,970478,922987,93712,063
2-AAJackson-9,55364,712807,878192,122
1-AASpencer-5,224205,294936,42963,571
6-AARedan-3,97328,543709,594290,406
3-AATattnall County-1,26117,056358,191641,809
1-AAShaw-44023,754580,195419,805
5-AATherrell-2322,353123,524876,476
8-AAFranklin County-18310,266389,488610,512
2-AAPike County-1824,203291,450708,550
6-AASalem-1543,962313,878686,122
7-AACoahulla Creek-1058,121336,593663,407
4-AAButler-52446739,149260,851
2-AARutland-46818105,046894,954
5-AAWashington-2023734,063965,937
1-AAHardaway-297083,131916,869
1-AAKendrick-29145,982954,018
7-AAMurray County-1435153,505846,495
4-AAGlenn Hills-14101,770898,230
4-AAJosey--12159,643840,357
1-AAJordan---30999,970

Class A Division I Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Thomasville
Toombs County
Thomasville
Swainsboro
Toombs County
Fitzgerald
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Thomasville
Dublin
Northeast
Swainsboro
Thomasville
Jeff Davis
Dublin
Haralson County
Northeast
Putnam County
Swainsboro
Rabun County
#1
1
75.59
3-0
Thomasville
#32
21
53.09
0-3
Commerce
#17
34
46.95
3-0
Jasper County
#16
15
57.21
2-0
Jeff Davis
#9
7
67.08
1-1
Dublin
#24
26
50.43
1-2
Washington County
#25
58
25.26
2-1
Towers
#8
23
52.32
3-0
Haralson County
#5
6
67.40
2-1
Northeast
#28
32
47.93
2-0
ACE Charter
#21
28
49.44
1-2
Putnam County
#12
30
48.91
2-1
Social Circle
#13
8
66.40
3-0
Swainsboro
#20
17
56.72
2-1
Bleckley County
#29
48
37.19
0-3
Dade County
#4
9
64.56
2-0
Rabun County
Heard County
Toombs County
Fitzgerald
Worth County
Heard County
Dodge County
Toombs County
Fannin County
Fitzgerald
Gordon Lee
Worth County
Lamar County
#3
16
56.95
3-0
Heard County
#30
41
43.14
2-1
Oglethorpe County
#19
24
52.26
1-1
Bremen
#14
14
57.57
2-0
Dodge County
#11
5
70.79
3-0
Toombs County
#22
31
48.73
2-1
Bacon County
#27
36
46.67
2-1
Berrien
#6
20
54.72
1-2
Fannin County
#7
4
71.58
2-0
Fitzgerald
#26
19
55.29
0-3
Elbert County
#23
33
47.28
1-2
Southwest
#10
27
49.95
2-0
Gordon Lee
#15
10
63.94
3-0
Worth County
#18
22
52.94
3-0
Temple
#31
50
34.54
1-2
McNair
#2
13
57.72
2-0
Lamar County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Thomasville1-A Division I3-075.591,000,000840,623663,451517,075371,1541.69
Fitzgerald1-A Division I2-071.581,000,000742,271496,852323,063178,6504.60
Toombs County3-A Division I3-070.79999,961690,238469,701282,645148,1805.75
Northeast2-A Division I2-167.40999,990610,598370,935185,53277,42911.92
Dublin2-A Division I1-167.08999,941590,200347,714172,55170,19213.25
Swainsboro3-A Division I3-066.40999,997575,329330,392151,39858,77916.01
Rabun County8-A Division I2-064.56999,637552,012297,263123,95942,08022.76
Worth County1-A Division I3-063.94999,848452,221221,09985,60027,72435.07
Lamar County4-A Division I2-057.72999,966361,971133,47934,5826,631149.81
Heard County6-A Division I3-056.95999,413295,618101,14324,1874,167238.98
Dodge County2-A Division I2-057.57997,947238,35878,79819,1433,667271.70
Jeff Davis1-A Division I2-057.21997,748200,72664,69214,6292,754362.11
Fannin County7-A Division I1-254.72998,739297,58586,49115,4782,198453.96
Bleckley County2-A Division I2-156.72985,687172,74352,89211,0721,930517.13
Elbert County8-A Division I0-355.29898,181147,22242,4527,7661,177848.62
Temple6-A Division I3-052.94995,168160,04439,7956,4237801,281.05
Haralson County6-A Division I3-052.32995,463147,82634,8655,3636011,662.89
Bremen6-A Division I1-152.26958,019137,67731,4844,3765061,975.28
Commerce8-A Division I0-353.09840,58391,01421,9223,3194152,408.64
Gordon Lee7-A Division I2-049.95998,297150,81629,3533,5663233,094.98
Putnam County4-A Division I1-249.44993,568108,52319,8242,1792034,925.11
Social Circle4-A Division I2-148.91997,27995,68616,8141,7521476,801.72
Washington County2-A Division I1-250.43803,05354,7609,7141,0671059,522.81
Jasper County4-A Division I3-046.95998,44867,2119,9268896216,128.03
Bacon County1-A Division I2-148.73959,43554,5888,4747965817,240.38
ACE Charter2-A Division I2-047.93865,23241,4695,9975503627,776.78
Southwest2-A Division I1-247.28893,05737,9315,1914362245,453.55
Berrien1-A Division I2-146.67843,17031,2153,8732881758,822.53
Pepperell6-A Division I1-246.18615,96626,2883,3702251190,908.09
Model6-A Division I1-242.58428,6368,451771372499,999.00
Oglethorpe County8-A Division I2-143.14456,6548,78880841--
Vidalia3-A Division I0-341.33214,1771,5801177--
Dade County7-A Division I0-337.19504,6303,1781534--
East Laurens2-A Division I0-238.77162,3991,201661--
McNair4-A Division I1-234.54412,4741,312511--
Gordon Central7-A Division I3-032.14613,9031,21830---
Chattooga7-A Division I0-233.38283,46063223---
Coosa7-A Division I1-131.42265,75238711---
Towers4-A Division I2-125.26837,5513146---
Banks County8-A Division I0-235.8950,3891005---
Brantley County1-A Division I0-331.287,92782---
Armuchee7-A Division I0-127.91122,735671---
Central (Macon)2-A Division I0-323.752291----
Jefferson County2-A Division I0-328.843,708-----
Utopian Academy4-A Division I1-212.02915-----
B.E.S.T. Academy5-A Division I0-315.09668-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
1-A Division IThomasville404,885847,748994,4381,000,000-
1-A Division IFitzgerald198,144647,554973,9611,000,000-
3-A Division ISwainsboro82,015403,385957,415999,9973
4-A Division ILamar County67,707657,699917,308999,96634
6-A Division IHeard County48,524456,521783,295999,413587
1-A Division IWorth County38,937251,993803,574999,848152
8-A Division IRabun County30,581621,280896,576999,637363
3-A Division IToombs County27,555493,043865,929999,96139
2-A Division IDublin18,602500,862890,233999,94159
6-A Division IHaralson County17,577232,823604,665995,4634,537
6-A Division ITemple16,287236,633578,576995,1684,832
7-A Division IGordon Lee15,235381,879801,914998,2971,703
2-A Division INortheast14,997573,832898,555999,99010
4-A Division IJasper County6,849163,184581,914998,4481,552
1-A Division IJeff Davis3,98447,681471,541997,7482,252
2-A Division IDodge County3,297142,949575,191997,9472,053
4-A Division ISocial Circle1,928165,563491,677997,2792,721
6-A Division IBremen1,372171,876388,699958,01941,981
4-A Division IPutnam County1,279202,620520,796993,5686,432
1-A Division IBacon County923,39185,545959,43540,565
7-A Division IFannin County55563,797865,798998,7391,261
2-A Division IBleckley County5025,140187,212985,68714,313
2-A Division IACE Charter294,20159,321865,232134,768
6-A Division IPepperell1128,79889,217615,966384,034
1-A Division IBerrien565014,805843,170156,830
6-A Division IModel28,76432,623428,636571,364
7-A Division IGordon Central11,75216,556613,903386,097
8-A Division IElbert County-92,152275,439898,181101,819
8-A Division ICommerce-50,209179,319840,583159,417
7-A Division IDade County-9,62652,755504,630495,370
7-A Division IChattooga-3,17519,320283,460716,540
8-A Division IOglethorpe County-2,66817,177456,654543,346
2-A Division IWashington County-2,25128,666803,053196,947
4-A Division IMcNair-2,20215,974412,474587,526
7-A Division ICoosa-1,1629,302265,752734,248
7-A Division IArmuchee-2582,328122,735877,265
2-A Division ISouthwest-24642,895893,057106,943
3-A Division IVidalia-1712,363214,177785,823
4-A Division ITowers-1485,714837,551162,449
8-A Division IBanks County-1091,24250,389949,611
2-A Division IEast Laurens-5123162,399837,601
5-A Division IB.E.S.T. Academy--40668999,332
1-A Division IBrantley County--77,927992,073
4-A Division IUtopian Academy--2915999,085
2-A Division IJefferson County---3,708996,292
2-A Division ICentral (Macon)---229999,771
5-A Division IMount Bethel Christian----1,000,000

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Bowdon
Lincoln County
Brooks County
Bowdon
Manchester
Lincoln County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Wilcox County
Brooks County
Bowdon
Schley County
Greene County
Wilcox County
Jenkins County
Brooks County
Seminole County
Bowdon
McIntosh County Academy
Schley County
Reg 1, #3
22
45.66
1-0
Mitchell County
Reg 8, #2
20
45.96
0-2
Greene County
Reg 7, #4
26
42.02
3-0
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 4, #1
9
51.88
2-1
Wilcox County
Reg 5, #3
44
26.93
1-2
Hancock Central
Reg 3, #2
13
50.28
1-1
Jenkins County
Reg 6, #4
40
31.65
2-1
Crawford County
Reg 2, #1
2
65.06
0-2
Brooks County
Reg 8, #3
33
36.41
0-3
Warren County
Reg 1, #2
12
51.45
3-0
Seminole County
Reg 4, #4
27
41.76
2-0
Wheeler County
Reg 7, #1
1
67.26
2-1
Bowdon
Reg 3, #3
18
46.48
1-1
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 5, #2
42
29.91
0-3
Wilkinson County
Reg 2, #4
14
49.81
2-1
Charlton County
Reg 6, #1
10
51.67
1-2
Schley County
Irwin County
Manchester
Clinch County
Lincoln County
Irwin County
Metter
Manchester
Early County
Clinch County
Johnson County
Trion
Lincoln County
Reg 2, #3
6
57.98
0-3
Irwin County
Reg 6, #2
23
45.51
0-3
Macon County
Reg 5, #4
47
25.24
1-2
Glascock County
Reg 3, #1
7
55.86
1-1
Metter
Reg 4, #3
21
45.76
0-3
Telfair County
Reg 7, #2
5
61.15
0-2
Manchester
Reg 8, #4
32
36.77
0-3
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 1, #1
8
54.97
0-2
Early County
Reg 6, #3
31
37.26
0-2
Taylor County
Reg 2, #2
4
62.03
3-0
Clinch County
Reg 3, #4
17
48.18
0-2
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 5, #1
15
49.55
3-0
Johnson County
Reg 7, #3
11
51.47
1-2
Trion
Reg 4, #2
16
48.32
3-0
Hawkinsville
Reg 1, #4
19
46.03
0-2
Pelham
Reg 8, #1
3
62.49
2-0
Lincoln County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Bowdon7-A Division II2-167.26999,274824,231684,715471,347320,4112.12
Brooks County2-A Division II0-265.06993,409825,246619,512384,601229,2863.36
Lincoln County8-A Division II2-062.49999,736698,005434,013257,899124,7357.02
Clinch County2-A Division II3-062.03983,763731,429460,102250,333118,3277.45
Manchester7-A Division II0-261.15996,638636,952429,058223,54395,4529.48
Irwin County2-A Division II0-357.98949,414552,867266,519108,49639,08424.59
Metter3-A Division II1-155.86957,172434,245199,48073,88022,58943.27
Early County1-A Division II0-254.97977,737333,958160,29556,14816,25360.53
Wilcox County4-A Division II2-151.88966,932312,85991,66926,1205,988166.00
Schley County6-A Division II1-251.67995,936307,21983,65724,0415,432183.09
Seminole County1-A Division II3-051.45939,449228,07783,20622,1504,796207.51
Trion7-A Division II1-251.47948,797240,88181,46720,4274,269233.25
Jenkins County3-A Division II1-150.28816,017225,49968,64516,2203,188312.68
Johnson County5-A Division II3-049.55999,919181,50449,78613,3422,360422.73
Charlton County2-A Division II2-149.81743,448211,90551,21411,2592,128468.92
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II0-248.18730,684163,27740,9098,2871,393716.88
Hawkinsville4-A Division II3-048.32905,987149,34135,5317,4741,219819.34
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II1-146.48633,010114,69124,2724,2066141,627.66
Greene County8-A Division II0-245.96942,439140,73125,8634,4125691,756.47
Pelham1-A Division II0-246.03757,39796,92420,4003,4204692,131.20
Macon County6-A Division II0-345.51979,127103,33118,4642,9983822,616.80
Telfair County4-A Division II0-345.76834,71180,51616,3352,6803622,761.43
Mitchell County1-A Division II1-045.66755,18692,49318,4462,8763452,897.55
Screven County3-A Division II2-043.27402,07948,7697,3809911089,258.26
Bryan County3-A Division II1-142.71370,14341,8255,9376737114,083.51
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II3-042.02776,15060,1126,6097046714,924.37
Wheeler County4-A Division II2-041.76645,87626,3664,1184823528,570.43
Miller County1-A Division II0-240.88488,27726,7593,2383283330,302.03
Turner County2-A Division II0-141.67272,89526,9372,8562981855,554.56
Taylor County6-A Division II0-237.26843,72813,6311,251896166,665.67
Dooly County4-A Division II0-237.71383,5376,505711514249,999.00
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II0-336.77694,65712,8311,171653333,332.33
Warren County8-A Division II0-336.41692,47412,149987572499,999.00
Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II1-236.22670,69411,387915492499,999.00
Portal3-A Division II1-136.1587,0423,52923016--
Greenville7-A Division II2-034.49279,1416,10227713--
Wilkinson County5-A Division II0-329.91933,4186,0382277--
Crawford County6-A Division II2-131.65571,6582,1931357--
Treutlen4-A Division II2-134.99249,2612,2621886--
Hancock Central5-A Division II1-226.93853,2782,184622--
Glascock County5-A Division II1-225.24836,0271,395322--
Lanier County2-A Division II0-333.4757,0711,378591--
Marion County6-A Division II0-329.00377,47069333---
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II0-1-130.7280,82055319---
Chattahoochee County6-A Division II1-226.12231,9291655---
Claxton3-A Division II0-226.393,850202---
Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II0-313.99181,74816----
Twiggs County5-A Division II0-213.02195,61014----
Montgomery County4-A Division II1-223.8813,6966----
Terrell County1-A Division II0-216.541,134-----
Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-1-2.40152-----
Savannah3-A Division II0-19.823-----
Atkinson County2-A Division II2-031.74------
Towns County8-A Division II1-124.51------
Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II1-114.88------
Calhoun County1-A Division II0-113.61------
Baconton Charter1-A Division II0-24.42------
Pataula Charter1-A Division II0-2-10.07------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County525,005263,348130,26359,121977,73722,263
1-A Division IISeminole County273,558330,062219,324116,505939,44960,551
1-A Division IIPelham91,760161,265243,361261,011757,397242,603
1-A Division IIMitchell County85,960173,084245,263250,879755,186244,814
1-A Division IIMiller County23,07568,157143,949253,096488,277511,723
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay6414,07817,74558,35680,820919,180
1-A Division IITerrell County16951,0321,134998,866
1-A Division IICalhoun County-----1,000,000
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IISouthwest Georgia STEM-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIBrooks County539,144290,012127,77336,480993,4096,591
2-A Division IIClinch County299,074374,224227,70482,761983,76316,237
2-A Division IIIrwin County133,951242,795377,420195,248949,41450,586
2-A Division IICharlton County25,82680,526210,832426,264743,448256,552
2-A Division IITurner County1,91211,28548,038211,660272,895727,105
2-A Division IILanier County931,1588,23347,58757,071942,929
2-A Division IIAtkinson County-----1,000,000
3-A Division IIMetter521,632246,831126,79161,918957,17242,828
3-A Division IIJenkins County203,772248,170208,208155,867816,017183,983
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute136,119199,958208,115186,492730,684269,316
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy76,747152,157197,297206,809633,010366,990
3-A Division IIScreven County33,80575,650120,988171,636402,079597,921
3-A Division IIBryan County25,97468,301113,857162,011370,143629,857
3-A Division IIPortal1,9308,81324,01852,28187,042912,958
3-A Division IIClaxton211207262,9833,850996,150
3-A Division IISavannah---33999,997
4-A Division IIWilcox County519,949260,243129,55357,187966,93233,068
4-A Division IIHawkinsville249,480299,447223,166133,894905,98794,013
4-A Division IITelfair County142,301227,311268,906196,193834,711165,289
4-A Division IIWheeler County57,756127,007198,877262,236645,876354,124
4-A Division IIDooly County21,24656,071110,975195,245383,537616,463
4-A Division IITreutlen9,21029,45566,165144,431249,261750,739
4-A Division IIMontgomery County584662,35810,81413,696986,304
5-A Division IIJohnson County912,39379,7126,4611,353999,91981
5-A Division IIWilkinson County48,331427,582295,317162,188933,41866,582
5-A Division IIHancock Central22,222253,855320,400256,801853,278146,722
5-A Division IIGlascock County16,461210,613288,604320,349836,027163,973
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep32113,43143,155124,841181,748818,252
5-A Division IITwiggs County27214,80746,063134,468195,610804,390
6-A Division IISchley County661,244248,92369,95615,813995,9364,064
6-A Division IIMacon County259,665478,219189,45751,786979,12720,873
6-A Division IITaylor County59,657171,783381,007231,281843,728156,272
6-A Division IICrawford County13,22958,781195,214304,434571,658428,342
6-A Division IIMarion County4,62427,772103,889241,185377,470622,530
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County1,58114,52260,473155,353231,929768,071
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)--4148152999,848
7-A Division IIBowdon605,482307,31176,9179,564999,274726
7-A Division IIManchester322,717461,947180,64931,325996,6383,362
7-A Division IITrion66,479195,653487,330199,335948,79751,203
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)4,93029,895212,715528,610776,150223,850
7-A Division IIGreenville3925,19442,389231,166279,141720,859
8-A Division IILincoln County858,331127,51111,2522,642999,736264
8-A Division IIGreene County108,048480,838243,174110,379942,43957,561
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes13,662124,065259,887297,043694,657305,343
8-A Division IIWarren County10,569136,840245,589299,476692,474307,526
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy9,390130,746240,098290,460670,694329,306
8-A Division IITowns County-----1,000,000

Smaller Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Prince Avenue Christian
Savannah Christian
Savannah Christian
Fellowship Christian
Calvary Day
Prince Avenue Christian
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Savannah Christian
Athens Academy
Whitefield Academy
Fellowship Christian
Savannah Christian
Holy Innocents
Aquinas
Athens Academy
Whitefield Academy
King's Ridge Christian
Lovett
Fellowship Christian
#1
2
73.80
3-0
Savannah Christian
#32
Bye
#17
38
46.11
1-2
Christian Heritage
#16
17
61.07
2-1
Holy Innocents
#9
26
58.50
2-0
Aquinas
#24
47
38.28
0-3
Providence Christian
#25
Bye
#8
11
62.25
2-1
Athens Academy
#5
18
56.48
1-1
Whitefield Academy
#28
Bye
#21
60
20.07
2-1
Walker
#12
46
38.75
3-0
King's Ridge Christian
#13
14
62.53
2-1
Lovett
#20
25
51.54
1-2
Savannah Country Day
#29
Bye
#4
3
71.95
1-1
Fellowship Christian
Calvary Day
North Cobb Christian
Hebron Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Calvary Day
Mount Paran Christian
Landmark Christian
North Cobb Christian
Hebron Christian
Wesleyan
Greater Atlanta Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
#3
5
75.20
2-0
Calvary Day
#30
Bye
#19
40
43.26
0-3
Mount Vernon
#14
39
45.77
2-1
Mount Paran Christian
#11
35
46.82
3-0
Landmark Christian
#22
53
31.90
1-2
Mount Pisgah Christian
#27
Bye
#6
18
60.59
3-0
North Cobb Christian
#7
3
76.65
2-1
Hebron Christian
#26
Bye
#23
25
58.52
1-1
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
#10
12
59.43
2-1
Wesleyan
#15
28
57.41
1-1
Greater Atlanta Christian
#18
29
48.92
2-1
Darlington
#31
Bye
#2
1
80.14
2-1
Prince Avenue Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Prince Avenue Christian8-AA2-180.141,000,000937,402749,467547,894376,5921.66
Hebron Christian8-AA2-176.651,000,000885,864594,860356,937193,6564.16
Calvary Day3-AAA2-075.201,000,000897,505648,163368,023177,6054.63
Savannah Christian3-A Division I3-073.801,000,000862,965575,622307,610132,8136.53
Fellowship Christian5-A Division I1-171.951,000,000832,969546,854258,64296,4309.37
Athens Academy8-A Division I2-162.251,000,000493,490152,69234,1535,662175.62
Lovett5-AA2-162.531,000,000414,466131,05329,1555,098195.16
North Cobb Christian7-AA3-060.591,000,000468,749128,07224,6573,563279.66
Holy Innocents5-AA2-161.071,000,000300,70588,49717,5222,632378.94
Aquinas4-AAA2-058.501,000,000397,48497,28115,6161,849539.83
Wesleyan5-A Division I2-159.431,000,000304,61380,73013,5541,667598.88
Whitefield Academy5-A Division I1-156.481,000,000404,35377,45810,6469481,053.85
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAA1-157.411,000,000251,66356,9868,3208151,225.99
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-AAA1-158.521,000,000144,39035,9865,1845881,699.68
Savannah Country Day3-A Division I1-251.541,000,00059,4518,7126733429,410.76
Darlington6-A Division I2-148.921,000,00077,7858,4545312343,477.26
Christian Heritage7-A Division I1-246.111,000,00080,2866,1932991190,908.09
Landmark Christian5-A Division I3-046.821,000,00090,6267,1993311099,999.00
Mount Paran Christian5-A Division I2-145.771,000,00058,9714,1572132499,999.00
Mount Vernon5-A Division I0-343.261,000,00015,263957291999,999.00
King's Ridge Christian5-A Division I3-038.751,000,00012,38545291999,999.00
Providence Christian8-A Division I0-338.281,000,0006,9301402--
Mount Pisgah Christian5-A Division I1-231.901,000,0001,58015---
Walker5-A Division I2-120.071,000,000105----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
3-A Division ISavannah Christian295,007854,334999,8241,000,000-
5-A Division IFellowship Christian218,957837,859999,3511,000,000-
8-AAPrince Avenue Christian186,669927,784999,6971,000,000-
3-AAACalvary Day108,367954,590999,9261,000,000-
8-AAHebron Christian85,783815,504997,7661,000,000-
4-AAAAquinas39,820431,006976,4181,000,000-
7-AANorth Cobb Christian30,172483,159992,6191,000,000-
5-A Division IWhitefield Academy23,334608,385982,9301,000,000-
5-A Division IWesleyan5,223165,836948,9201,000,000-
5-AALovett2,379328,929923,3221,000,000-
5-A Division ILandmark Christian2,365139,287916,0571,000,000-
6-AAAGreater Atlanta Christian596262,761693,6991,000,000-
6-A Division IDarlington436117,909505,9331,000,000-
5-AAHoly Innocents381203,239780,0051,000,000-
8-A Division IAthens Academy324532,020912,1571,000,000-
5-A Division IMount Paran Christian120113,221714,6731,000,000-
5-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian447,926706,9781,000,000-
7-A Division IChristian Heritage13194,409564,8841,000,000-
3-A Division ISavannah Country Day511,758175,3311,000,000-
5-A Division IMount Vernon33,35184,5961,000,000-
2-AAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)25,434107,7311,000,000-
8-A Division IProvidence Christian-1,0553,0291,000,000-
5-A Division IWalker-1397,1361,000,000-
5-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian-1057,0181,000,000-

