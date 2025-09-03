Maxwell playoff projections after Week 3: Savannah Christian overtakes PACS

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie-breaker.
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Buford
|8-AAAAAA
|2-0
|104.85
|999,998
|841,337
|694,752
|619,123
|383,205
|1.61
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAA
|3-0
|104.90
|999,997
|863,912
|658,827
|600,546
|375,405
|1.66
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAA
|3-0
|97.97
|999,933
|864,599
|344,929
|264,515
|116,988
|7.55
|Douglas County
|2-AAAAAA
|3-0
|94.50
|999,779
|793,594
|272,304
|174,003
|59,576
|15.79
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAA
|1-1
|89.38
|985,982
|511,465
|367,625
|79,018
|19,246
|50.96
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAA
|3-0
|88.43
|999,822
|553,698
|311,450
|69,978
|15,399
|63.94
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAA
|2-0
|87.00
|980,744
|425,208
|278,867
|48,847
|9,843
|100.60
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-1
|86.52
|941,768
|350,762
|205,200
|36,771
|6,833
|145.35
|Newton
|4-AAAAAA
|2-1
|84.55
|995,537
|139,405
|51,588
|15,439
|2,373
|420.41
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAA
|2-1
|82.80
|972,381
|305,000
|87,530
|14,060
|1,868
|534.33
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAA
|3-0
|83.30
|860,210
|178,672
|90,867
|12,237
|1,757
|568.15
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAA
|2-1
|83.53
|997,119
|132,446
|64,293
|10,896
|1,582
|631.11
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAA
|3-0
|82.88
|833,595
|163,086
|81,055
|10,630
|1,489
|670.59
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAA
|1-2
|82.60
|995,441
|132,102
|65,516
|8,948
|1,195
|835.82
|Walton
|5-AAAAAA
|1-2
|80.36
|953,127
|245,896
|64,965
|7,113
|747
|1,337.69
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAA
|3-0
|79.92
|994,527
|228,006
|68,139
|7,053
|737
|1,355.85
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAA
|1-2
|78.99
|982,396
|269,368
|67,045
|5,629
|545
|1,833.86
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAA
|3-0
|80.71
|717,217
|83,434
|36,113
|4,072
|411
|2,432.09
|North Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|2-1
|77.99
|898,253
|175,218
|39,559
|3,368
|278
|3,596.12
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|2-1
|76.19
|950,945
|195,621
|49,754
|2,848
|225
|4,443.44
|Brookwood
|7-AAAAAA
|2-1
|76.78
|764,589
|51,098
|16,955
|1,308
|85
|11,763.71
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAA
|2-0
|76.76
|549,507
|34,688
|11,774
|862
|79
|12,657.23
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAA
|2-0
|73.01
|969,455
|95,844
|15,390
|680
|40
|24,999.00
|Parkview
|7-AAAAAA
|1-1
|75.08
|693,473
|29,978
|8,476
|542
|25
|39,999.00
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAA
|0-2
|71.53
|838,760
|67,225
|10,915
|414
|23
|43,477.26
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAA
|2-1
|71.82
|928,046
|26,783
|6,014
|259
|15
|66,665.67
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAA
|0-3
|69.91
|918,751
|81,444
|9,742
|214
|8
|124,999.00
|Archer
|4-AAAAAA
|1-2
|71.63
|907,536
|24,209
|5,654
|219
|6
|166,665.67
|Marietta
|5-AAAAAA
|0-3
|70.48
|563,174
|32,427
|4,114
|123
|6
|166,665.67
|North Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|2-1
|68.69
|689,323
|27,004
|3,213
|95
|5
|199,999.00
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAA
|1-1
|71.24
|472,093
|7,915
|1,510
|62
|2
|499,999.00
|Campbell
|3-AAAAAA
|3-0
|65.27
|836,312
|15,090
|911
|18
|2
|499,999.00
|North Atlanta
|6-AAAAAA
|1-2
|67.98
|658,683
|20,046
|2,113
|48
|1
|999,999.00
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAA
|0-2
|67.26
|622,560
|16,002
|1,543
|38
|1
|999,999.00
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAA
|1-2
|66.27
|315,939
|8,234
|692
|15
|-
|-
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAA
|1-2
|64.67
|241,271
|4,515
|304
|4
|-
|-
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|2-1
|66.39
|97,703
|547
|66
|3
|-
|-
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAA
|1-1
|61.25
|628,897
|2,404
|177
|1
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAA
|2-0
|63.36
|102,546
|215
|26
|1
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|4-AAAAAA
|2-1
|56.69
|149,822
|140
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Alpharetta
|6-AAAAAA
|0-2
|58.33
|105,961
|263
|8
|-
|-
|-
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|2-1
|58.08
|129,593
|284
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Etowah
|5-AAAAAA
|1-2
|58.28
|55,855
|231
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|2-AAAAAA
|1-1
|52.81
|99,141
|312
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAA
|0-3
|53.41
|242,635
|139
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAA
|1-1
|52.15
|131,329
|54
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Pebblebrook
|3-AAAAAA
|0-2
|52.40
|112,233
|69
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|3-AAAAAA
|0-3
|48.32
|51,554
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|3-AAAAAA
|2-1
|45.80
|29,540
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|4-AAAAAA
|2-0
|44.48
|16,146
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|3-AAAAAA
|0-2
|41.46
|6,557
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|8-AAAAAA
|0-2
|34.41
|4,581
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAA
|0-3
|47.13
|4,175
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|4-AAAAAA
|0-1
|39.43
|2,916
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAA
|0-1
|43.64
|453
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAA
|0-3
|39.93
|120
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|432,008
|254,135
|160,686
|94,939
|941,768
|58,232
|1-AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|210,252
|246,626
|230,241
|173,091
|860,210
|139,790
|1-AAAAAA
|Camden County
|196,930
|230,517
|221,856
|184,292
|833,595
|166,405
|1-AAAAAA
|Lowndes
|102,045
|156,521
|210,371
|248,280
|717,217
|282,783
|1-AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|56,850
|104,378
|154,394
|233,885
|549,507
|450,493
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|1,915
|7,823
|22,452
|65,513
|97,703
|902,297
|2-AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|624,017
|316,280
|54,430
|5,206
|999,933
|67
|2-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|339,716
|539,267
|107,745
|13,051
|999,779
|221
|2-AAAAAA
|Westlake
|33,782
|127,341
|579,162
|242,111
|982,396
|17,604
|2-AAAAAA
|East Coweta
|2,481
|16,867
|252,070
|647,333
|918,751
|81,249
|2-AAAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|4
|245
|6,593
|92,299
|99,141
|900,859
|3-AAAAAA
|McEachern
|679,298
|255,436
|56,930
|8,158
|999,822
|178
|3-AAAAAA
|Harrison
|237,773
|440,728
|246,658
|69,368
|994,527
|5,473
|3-AAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|73,391
|239,528
|438,908
|217,628
|969,455
|30,545
|3-AAAAAA
|Campbell
|9,469
|62,345
|236,253
|528,245
|836,312
|163,688
|3-AAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|63
|1,526
|13,282
|97,362
|112,233
|887,767
|3-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|6
|300
|5,322
|45,926
|51,554
|948,446
|3-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|-
|129
|2,348
|27,063
|29,540
|970,460
|3-AAAAAA
|Osborne
|-
|8
|299
|6,250
|6,557
|993,443
|4-AAAAAA
|Grayson
|930,999
|65,929
|2,779
|290
|999,997
|3
|4-AAAAAA
|Newton
|60,733
|728,586
|170,274
|35,944
|995,537
|4,463
|4-AAAAAA
|Archer
|4,175
|89,123
|357,795
|456,443
|907,536
|92,464
|4-AAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|4,070
|112,886
|444,346
|366,744
|928,046
|71,954
|4-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|23
|3,428
|23,033
|123,338
|149,822
|850,178
|4-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|-
|46
|1,631
|14,469
|16,146
|983,854
|4-AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|-
|2
|142
|2,772
|2,916
|997,084
|5-AAAAAA
|North Cobb
|448,534
|284,062
|173,375
|66,410
|972,381
|27,619
|5-AAAAAA
|Walton
|286,486
|317,379
|248,520
|100,742
|953,127
|46,873
|5-AAAAAA
|North Paulding
|216,185
|264,334
|265,797
|151,937
|898,253
|101,747
|5-AAAAAA
|Marietta
|34,005
|80,315
|160,240
|288,614
|563,174
|436,826
|5-AAAAAA
|Wheeler
|9,666
|32,229
|82,771
|191,273
|315,939
|684,061
|5-AAAAAA
|Cherokee
|4,814
|19,441
|58,886
|158,130
|241,271
|758,729
|5-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|310
|2,240
|10,411
|42,894
|55,855
|944,145
|6-AAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|485,842
|252,898
|139,543
|72,662
|950,945
|49,055
|6-AAAAAA
|Lambert
|229,645
|251,267
|205,766
|152,082
|838,760
|161,240
|6-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|117,019
|173,255
|196,622
|202,427
|689,323
|310,677
|6-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|84,783
|154,736
|201,154
|218,010
|658,683
|341,317
|6-AAAAAA
|Denmark
|75,064
|140,607
|190,185
|216,704
|622,560
|377,440
|6-AAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|3,915
|14,994
|36,556
|74,128
|129,593
|870,407
|6-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|3,711
|12,069
|29,402
|60,779
|105,961
|894,039
|6-AAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|21
|174
|772
|3,208
|4,175
|995,825
|7-AAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|477,192
|337,320
|128,581
|42,889
|985,982
|14,018
|7-AAAAAA
|Norcross
|413,659
|362,106
|152,954
|52,025
|980,744
|19,256
|7-AAAAAA
|Brookwood
|60,584
|142,977
|289,455
|271,573
|764,589
|235,411
|7-AAAAAA
|Parkview
|36,379
|105,869
|257,587
|293,638
|693,473
|306,527
|7-AAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|11,556
|47,120
|146,484
|266,933
|472,093
|527,907
|7-AAAAAA
|Duluth
|630
|4,606
|24,911
|72,399
|102,546
|897,454
|7-AAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|-
|2
|25
|426
|453
|999,547
|7-AAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|3
|117
|120
|999,880
|8-AAAAAA
|Buford
|905,630
|82,155
|11,981
|232
|999,998
|2
|8-AAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|49,356
|515,858
|394,713
|37,192
|997,119
|2,881
|8-AAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|44,813
|393,274
|511,389
|45,965
|995,441
|4,559
|8-AAAAAA
|Dacula
|193
|7,131
|60,808
|560,765
|628,897
|371,103
|8-AAAAAA
|Mountain View
|7
|1,060
|13,401
|228,167
|242,635
|757,365
|8-AAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|1
|522
|7,668
|123,138
|131,329
|868,671
|8-AAAAAA
|Discovery
|-
|-
|40
|4,541
|4,581
|995,419
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Milton
|7-AAAAA
|2-1
|96.06
|999,644
|955,035
|690,360
|459,251
|287,904
|2.47
|Hughes
|3-AAAAA
|2-0
|94.96
|999,953
|757,779
|500,079
|329,109
|189,236
|4.28
|Lee County
|2-AAAAA
|2-0
|93.72
|996,276
|748,811
|535,024
|294,254
|157,239
|5.36
|Thomas County Central
|2-AAAAA
|3-0
|92.32
|994,428
|724,825
|499,374
|254,119
|122,246
|7.18
|Gainesville
|7-AAAAA
|3-0
|91.43
|996,995
|900,195
|505,595
|254,840
|114,717
|7.72
|Roswell
|7-AAAAA
|2-0
|89.66
|996,309
|880,460
|453,898
|196,712
|77,929
|11.83
|Woodward Academy
|4-AAAAA
|1-2
|82.92
|999,943
|641,371
|205,231
|58,438
|13,827
|71.32
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAA
|3-0
|84.22
|998,737
|367,291
|107,611
|38,652
|10,135
|97.67
|Houston County
|2-AAAAA
|3-0
|83.98
|956,493
|356,386
|130,089
|37,625
|9,945
|99.55
|Coffee
|2-AAAAA
|1-2
|83.32
|932,229
|341,263
|115,675
|31,828
|7,850
|126.39
|Rome
|5-AAAAA
|0-2
|82.68
|999,542
|345,250
|128,559
|32,070
|7,803
|127.16
|Brunswick
|1-AAAAA
|1-1
|74.57
|989,925
|126,124
|19,351
|2,971
|313
|3,193.89
|Lanier
|7-AAAAA
|2-1
|73.95
|895,299
|223,750
|33,666
|3,370
|312
|3,204.13
|Newnan
|3-AAAAA
|3-0
|72.87
|935,876
|94,683
|18,837
|2,032
|169
|5,916.16
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAA
|3-0
|74.42
|971,167
|68,937
|11,075
|1,427
|146
|6,848.32
|Sprayberry
|6-AAAAA
|3-0
|73.72
|960,908
|54,087
|9,297
|1,130
|101
|9,899.99
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAA
|2-1
|69.26
|994,233
|103,496
|12,295
|825
|50
|19,999.00
|Effingham County
|1-AAAAA
|1-1
|68.03
|930,374
|56,697
|5,773
|427
|33
|30,302.03
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAA
|1-1
|68.42
|928,547
|58,517
|5,413
|399
|21
|47,618.05
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|3-0
|67.00
|809,179
|33,674
|3,325
|188
|10
|99,999.00
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAA
|1-0
|65.88
|717,376
|22,626
|2,043
|96
|7
|142,856.14
|Glynn Academy
|1-AAAAA
|1-1
|64.78
|836,310
|34,869
|2,366
|106
|3
|333,332.33
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|1-2
|62.71
|959,377
|35,507
|2,123
|53
|2
|499,999.00
|Creekview
|6-AAAAA
|0-3
|63.54
|648,752
|5,722
|621
|24
|2
|499,999.00
|Dutchtown
|3-AAAAA
|0-3
|60.95
|439,936
|5,040
|278
|13
|-
|-
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAA
|2-1
|59.36
|913,655
|13,596
|584
|12
|-
|-
|Veterans
|2-AAAAA
|2-1
|63.25
|82,679
|2,631
|120
|7
|-
|-
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAA
|1-1
|60.20
|634,557
|5,030
|272
|5
|-
|-
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|1-1
|58.40
|458,991
|6,586
|212
|5
|-
|-
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|0-2
|59.11
|558,302
|3,482
|175
|4
|-
|-
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAA
|2-0
|58.33
|460,879
|2,340
|98
|2
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|1-AAAAA
|0-2
|56.66
|360,822
|3,773
|92
|2
|-
|-
|Seckinger
|7-AAAAA
|2-1
|58.25
|103,496
|2,632
|73
|2
|-
|-
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|0-2
|57.73
|787,676
|6,213
|184
|1
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAA
|1-1
|55.04
|598,188
|2,069
|53
|1
|-
|-
|Shiloh
|4-AAAAA
|0-3
|54.97
|592,931
|2,101
|54
|-
|-
|-
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|1-2
|53.57
|705,307
|2,166
|34
|-
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAA
|2-1
|56.70
|230,892
|450
|21
|-
|-
|-
|Evans
|1-AAAAA
|0-2
|53.88
|191,721
|1,146
|19
|-
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|1-1
|53.29
|180,404
|971
|16
|-
|-
|-
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|2-AAAAA
|0-3
|58.73
|37,895
|496
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAA
|0-2
|53.18
|198,527
|227
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|4-AAAAA
|1-1
|49.59
|273,992
|203
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|0-3
|47.08
|272,684
|153
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|1-2
|50.99
|356,393
|412
|3
|-
|-
|-
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|1-2
|52.27
|72,640
|115
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAA
|2-1
|50.93
|341,252
|379
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Alexander
|5-AAAAA
|1-2
|52.88
|168,937
|196
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|6-AAAAA
|3-0
|51.69
|82,763
|53
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Pope
|6-AAAAA
|0-3
|51.57
|75,356
|49
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|0-1
|47.37
|35,955
|52
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|1-1
|47.94
|50,709
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|8-AAAAA
|0-3
|42.55
|96,321
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Banneker
|3-AAAAA
|1-1
|46.90
|22,258
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|1-AAAAA
|0-2
|45.03
|15,498
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|6-AAAAA
|1-2
|48.97
|31,425
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAA
|0-2
|45.16
|5,894
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAA
|1-2
|39.90
|58,423
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|0-3
|42.20
|49,625
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|7-AAAAA
|1-2
|40.24
|2,363
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAA
|1-2
|40.37
|2,782
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Brunswick
|637,992
|234,430
|90,135
|27,368
|989,925
|10,075
|1-AAAAA
|Effingham County
|200,099
|364,895
|252,284
|113,096
|930,374
|69,626
|1-AAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|126,181
|254,295
|288,261
|167,573
|836,310
|163,690
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|19,109
|67,546
|142,499
|229,837
|458,991
|541,009
|1-AAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|10,933
|44,313
|111,152
|194,424
|360,822
|639,178
|1-AAAAA
|Evans
|3,234
|17,522
|54,633
|116,332
|191,721
|808,279
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|2,303
|15,057
|50,295
|112,749
|180,404
|819,596
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|122
|1,452
|7,814
|26,567
|35,955
|964,045
|1-AAAAA
|South Effingham
|27
|490
|2,927
|12,054
|15,498
|984,502
|2-AAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|417,244
|332,400
|163,749
|81,035
|994,428
|5,572
|2-AAAAA
|Lee County
|406,740
|340,188
|168,438
|80,910
|996,276
|3,724
|2-AAAAA
|Houston County
|91,947
|177,599
|354,159
|332,788
|956,493
|43,507
|2-AAAAA
|Coffee
|83,911
|147,957
|300,102
|400,259
|932,229
|67,771
|2-AAAAA
|Veterans
|143
|1,502
|9,734
|71,300
|82,679
|917,321
|2-AAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|15
|354
|3,818
|33,708
|37,895
|962,105
|3-AAAAA
|Hughes
|940,349
|54,779
|4,234
|591
|999,953
|47
|3-AAAAA
|Newnan
|38,395
|503,219
|265,464
|128,798
|935,876
|64,124
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|9,858
|210,474
|328,641
|260,206
|809,179
|190,821
|3-AAAAA
|Lovejoy
|9,336
|165,044
|245,838
|297,158
|717,376
|282,624
|3-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|2,029
|62,024
|133,887
|241,996
|439,936
|560,064
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|32
|3,944
|17,648
|51,016
|72,640
|927,360
|3-AAAAA
|Banneker
|1
|495
|3,974
|17,788
|22,258
|977,742
|3-AAAAA
|Morrow
|-
|21
|314
|2,447
|2,782
|997,218
|4-AAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|962,910
|34,133
|2,568
|332
|999,943
|57
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|16,595
|381,262
|234,189
|155,630
|787,676
|212,324
|4-AAAAA
|Dunwoody
|8,438
|191,067
|211,355
|187,328
|598,188
|401,812
|4-AAAAA
|Shiloh
|7,967
|183,012
|207,754
|194,198
|592,931
|407,069
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|2,034
|78,756
|122,551
|153,052
|356,393
|643,607
|4-AAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|1,337
|75,441
|115,619
|148,855
|341,252
|658,748
|4-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|706
|51,003
|92,019
|130,264
|273,992
|726,008
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|13
|5,326
|13,945
|30,341
|49,625
|950,375
|5-AAAAA
|Rome
|847,130
|135,037
|15,048
|2,327
|999,542
|458
|5-AAAAA
|East Paulding
|123,378
|497,004
|210,088
|98,077
|928,547
|71,453
|5-AAAAA
|South Paulding
|11,525
|130,607
|259,682
|232,743
|634,557
|365,443
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|8,892
|113,455
|211,161
|224,794
|558,302
|441,698
|5-AAAAA
|New Manchester
|7,710
|84,705
|170,917
|197,547
|460,879
|539,121
|5-AAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|681
|18,773
|65,272
|113,801
|198,527
|801,473
|5-AAAAA
|Alexander
|614
|17,420
|54,137
|96,766
|168,937
|831,063
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|70
|2,999
|13,695
|33,945
|50,709
|949,291
|6-AAAAA
|Sequoyah
|677,443
|237,097
|71,418
|12,779
|998,737
|1,263
|6-AAAAA
|River Ridge
|187,902
|377,181
|308,232
|97,852
|971,167
|28,833
|6-AAAAA
|Sprayberry
|121,124
|314,582
|381,193
|144,009
|960,908
|39,092
|6-AAAAA
|Creekview
|12,229
|56,976
|168,072
|411,475
|648,752
|351,248
|6-AAAAA
|Woodstock
|1,124
|10,797
|46,607
|172,364
|230,892
|769,108
|6-AAAAA
|Lassiter
|88
|1,605
|11,041
|70,029
|82,763
|917,237
|6-AAAAA
|Pope
|64
|1,367
|10,052
|63,873
|75,356
|924,644
|6-AAAAA
|Riverwood
|26
|395
|3,385
|27,619
|31,425
|968,575
|7-AAAAA
|Milton
|528,154
|301,831
|151,113
|18,546
|999,644
|356
|7-AAAAA
|Gainesville
|249,452
|355,236
|324,151
|68,156
|996,995
|3,005
|7-AAAAA
|Roswell
|216,495
|320,705
|386,492
|72,617
|996,309
|3,691
|7-AAAAA
|Lanier
|5,877
|21,701
|132,886
|734,835
|895,299
|104,701
|7-AAAAA
|Seckinger
|22
|525
|5,262
|97,687
|103,496
|896,504
|7-AAAAA
|Johns Creek
|-
|2
|80
|5,812
|5,894
|994,106
|7-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|-
|-
|16
|2,347
|2,363
|997,637
|8-AAAAA
|Jackson County
|598,503
|269,007
|97,734
|28,989
|994,233
|5,767
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|260,476
|365,454
|232,639
|100,808
|959,377
|40,623
|8-AAAAA
|Habersham Central
|106,410
|247,415
|365,492
|194,338
|913,655
|86,345
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|30,505
|91,133
|209,711
|373,958
|705,307
|294,693
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|3,338
|20,480
|63,581
|185,285
|272,684
|727,316
|8-AAAAA
|Alcovy
|595
|4,446
|19,436
|71,844
|96,321
|903,679
|8-AAAAA
|Apalachee
|173
|2,065
|11,407
|44,778
|58,423
|941,577
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Creekside
|4-AAAA
|3-0
|92.66
|999,999
|810,511
|747,181
|463,297
|299,492
|2.34
|Ware County
|1-AAAA
|3-0
|90.28
|998,081
|757,733
|583,899
|350,242
|178,964
|4.59
|Cartersville
|7-AAAA
|3-0
|90.54
|999,958
|715,175
|477,479
|254,150
|147,520
|5.78
|Blessed Trinity
|6-AAAA
|3-0
|88.87
|999,257
|843,845
|435,811
|218,215
|113,400
|7.82
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|87.99
|999,859
|681,595
|424,537
|230,790
|100,044
|9.00
|Marist
|5-AAAA
|1-1
|87.11
|999,976
|792,627
|463,217
|245,266
|99,042
|9.10
|Benedictine
|1-AAAA
|1-2
|84.49
|985,584
|422,022
|256,757
|105,868
|36,756
|26.21
|Central (Carrollton)
|3-AAAA
|3-0
|78.83
|996,186
|539,232
|150,304
|43,615
|9,353
|105.92
|Cambridge
|6-AAAA
|3-0
|78.76
|980,579
|469,502
|127,122
|33,732
|7,431
|133.57
|Eastside
|8-AAAA
|2-1
|76.42
|989,261
|161,597
|65,021
|14,584
|2,557
|390.08
|Warner Robins
|1-AAAA
|2-1
|75.55
|897,501
|144,013
|51,173
|10,378
|Perry
|1-AAAA
|1-2
|75.60
|891,285
|138,169
|50,171
|10,121
|1,618
|617.05
|Kell
|6-AAAA
|2-1
|73.43
|936,230
|261,639
|45,616
|7,484
|1,002
|997.00
|Jones County
|2-AAAA
|2-1
|71.50
|918,960
|223,641
|28,658
|3,900
|489
|2,043.99
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAA
|1-2
|70.00
|938,350
|235,111
|25,745
|3,097
|314
|3,183.71
|Stockbridge
|2-AAAA
|2-1
|69.52
|849,902
|132,094
|14,694
|1,676
|163
|6,133.97
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|2-1
|68.06
|806,555
|142,352
|12,693
|1,125
|89
|11,234.96
|Cass
|7-AAAA
|2-1
|66.83
|885,489
|59,962
|11,004
|996
|51
|19,606.84
|Ola
|2-AAAA
|2-1
|64.52
|509,799
|30,501
|2,126
|142
|12
|83,332.33
|St. Pius X
|5-AAAA
|2-0
|63.81
|953,838
|70,515
|4,048
|234
|11
|90,908.09
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|1-2
|62.27
|710,470
|20,309
|2,364
|143
|8
|124,999.00
|Starr's Mill
|3-AAAA
|0-3
|63.14
|775,005
|59,042
|3,041
|142
|6
|166,665.67
|Hiram
|7-AAAA
|1-2
|61.84
|689,206
|18,447
|2,066
|117
|6
|166,665.67
|Harris County
|3-AAAA
|1-2
|62.46
|725,307
|46,047
|2,310
|115
|5
|199,999.00
|Maynard Jackson
|4-AAAA
|2-0
|59.38
|952,367
|16,555
|1,435
|83
|4
|249,999.00
|Tucker
|5-AAAA
|1-1
|61.54
|926,575
|48,357
|2,226
|94
|3
|333,332.33
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAA
|2-1
|61.65
|658,452
|7,328
|933
|37
|2
|499,999.00
|Allatoona
|7-AAAA
|1-2
|59.73
|575,953
|9,994
|848
|35
|2
|499,999.00
|Mays
|4-AAAA
|0-3
|60.54
|961,925
|21,223
|2,048
|85
|1
|999,999.00
|Hampton
|2-AAAA
|2-1
|61.69
|612,798
|23,699
|1,336
|80
|1
|999,999.00
|Southwest DeKalb
|5-AAAA
|1-1
|59.56
|876,889
|30,900
|1,128
|41
|1
|999,999.00
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAA
|3-0
|59.25
|463,614
|11,726
|446
|23
|1
|999,999.00
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAA
|2-1
|60.69
|571,162
|17,156
|848
|36
|-
|-
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|58.86
|577,252
|3,714
|356
|14
|-
|-
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAA
|1-1
|57.44
|470,266
|10,169
|313
|11
|-
|-
|New Hampstead
|1-AAAA
|1-2
|60.98
|161,405
|3,476
|271
|10
|-
|-
|Centennial
|6-AAAA
|2-1
|57.24
|277,379
|10,930
|218
|9
|-
|-
|Pace Academy
|4-AAAA
|1-1
|54.87
|862,359
|3,887
|216
|7
|-
|-
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|3-0
|58.23
|493,516
|2,974
|287
|5
|-
|-
|Dalton
|7-AAAA
|0-3
|50.86
|126,720
|299
|4
|1
|-
|-
|Wayne County
|1-AAAA
|0-3
|54.99
|66,144
|401
|22
|-
|-
|-
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|3-0
|53.52
|235,173
|545
|20
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|2-AAAA
|2-1
|51.64
|61,349
|260
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Griffin
|3-AAAA
|0-2
|48.09
|63,185
|113
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|5-AAAA
|2-0
|47.48
|224,534
|504
|1
|-
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAA
|2-1
|44.00
|206,657
|50
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAA
|0-1
|45.55
|31,701
|26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-3
|46.14
|46,487
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2-AAAA
|1-2
|48.64
|11,794
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAA
|0-2
|40.98
|12,204
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|5-AAAA
|1-1
|34.54
|10,248
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|4-AAAA
|0-3
|30.63
|9,734
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|5-AAAA
|0-2
|33.33
|7,641
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|4-AAAA
|0-3
|27.16
|4,183
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|4-AAAA
|1-1
|27.30
|2,776
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McDonough
|2-AAAA
|1-2
|41.84
|557
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|5-AAAA
|0-2
|23.89
|299
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Union Grove
|2-AAAA
|0-3
|41.63
|65
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|0-3
|14.39
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|5-AAAA
|0-2
|8.26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|5-AAAA
|0-3
|-23.74
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Ware County
|652,427
|253,038
|70,123
|22,493
|998,081
|1,919
|1-AAAA
|Benedictine
|245,897
|431,026
|219,014
|89,647
|985,584
|14,416
|1-AAAA
|Warner Robins
|52,104
|140,332
|324,739
|380,326
|897,501
|102,499
|1-AAAA
|Perry
|48,882
|167,953
|346,654
|327,796
|891,285
|108,715
|1-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|643
|6,616
|29,126
|125,020
|161,405
|838,595
|1-AAAA
|Wayne County
|47
|1,035
|10,344
|54,718
|66,144
|933,856
|2-AAAA
|Jones County
|455,967
|243,201
|136,584
|83,208
|918,960
|81,040
|2-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|262,913
|246,292
|199,844
|140,853
|849,902
|150,098
|2-AAAA
|Hampton
|84,958
|174,614
|177,480
|175,746
|612,798
|387,202
|2-AAAA
|Ola
|72,922
|109,837
|144,722
|182,318
|509,799
|490,201
|2-AAAA
|Locust Grove
|60,372
|123,793
|185,583
|201,414
|571,162
|428,838
|2-AAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|59,650
|93,405
|135,370
|175,189
|463,614
|536,386
|2-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|3,034
|7,915
|17,564
|32,836
|61,349
|938,651
|2-AAAA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|177
|926
|2,746
|7,945
|11,794
|988,206
|2-AAAA
|McDonough
|6
|17
|91
|443
|557
|999,443
|2-AAAA
|Union Grove
|1
|-
|16
|48
|65
|999,935
|3-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|688,172
|229,132
|61,558
|17,324
|996,186
|3,814
|3-AAAA
|Jonesboro
|209,881
|368,718
|236,164
|123,587
|938,350
|61,650
|3-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|46,853
|185,304
|286,839
|256,009
|775,005
|224,995
|3-AAAA
|Harris County
|44,695
|149,241
|245,860
|285,511
|725,307
|274,693
|3-AAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|10,110
|63,843
|148,993
|247,320
|470,266
|529,734
|3-AAAA
|Griffin
|216
|2,637
|13,961
|46,371
|63,185
|936,815
|3-AAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|73
|1,125
|6,625
|23,878
|31,701
|968,299
|4-AAAA
|Creekside
|971,901
|26,463
|1,502
|133
|999,999
|1
|4-AAAA
|Mays
|14,482
|410,002
|356,495
|180,946
|961,925
|38,075
|4-AAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|11,215
|401,882
|337,499
|201,771
|952,367
|47,633
|4-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|2,349
|150,624
|266,805
|442,581
|862,359
|137,641
|4-AAAA
|M.L. King
|53
|10,881
|36,016
|159,707
|206,657
|793,343
|4-AAAA
|Drew
|-
|104
|1,171
|8,459
|9,734
|990,266
|4-AAAA
|Midtown
|-
|24
|280
|3,879
|4,183
|995,817
|4-AAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|20
|232
|2,524
|2,776
|997,224
|5-AAAA
|Marist
|925,801
|66,354
|6,564
|1,257
|999,976
|24
|5-AAAA
|St. Pius X
|33,329
|448,834
|303,902
|167,773
|953,838
|46,162
|5-AAAA
|Tucker
|25,014
|265,685
|341,338
|294,538
|926,575
|73,425
|5-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|15,657
|202,931
|300,846
|357,455
|876,889
|123,111
|5-AAAA
|Lithonia
|198
|15,997
|45,407
|162,932
|224,534
|775,466
|5-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|1
|117
|1,156
|8,974
|10,248
|989,752
|5-AAAA
|North Springs
|-
|82
|769
|6,790
|7,641
|992,359
|5-AAAA
|Northview
|-
|-
|18
|281
|299
|999,701
|5-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|708,133
|224,756
|52,703
|13,665
|999,257
|743
|6-AAAA
|Cambridge
|197,369
|400,162
|265,386
|117,662
|980,579
|19,421
|6-AAAA
|Kell
|69,692
|261,768
|393,730
|211,040
|936,230
|63,770
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|24,136
|103,338
|242,422
|436,659
|806,555
|193,445
|6-AAAA
|Centennial
|670
|9,976
|45,759
|220,974
|277,379
|722,621
|7-AAAA
|Cartersville
|936,955
|58,072
|4,241
|690
|999,958
|42
|7-AAAA
|Cass
|39,160
|428,469
|263,568
|154,292
|885,489
|114,511
|7-AAAA
|Hiram
|11,091
|190,482
|236,746
|250,887
|689,206
|310,794
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|8,580
|188,794
|256,917
|256,179
|710,470
|289,530
|7-AAAA
|Allatoona
|4,039
|122,002
|200,234
|249,678
|575,953
|424,047
|7-AAAA
|Dalton
|175
|11,754
|36,009
|78,782
|126,720
|873,280
|7-AAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|-
|427
|2,285
|9,492
|12,204
|987,796
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|778,505
|207,741
|12,553
|1,060
|999,859
|141
|8-AAAA
|Eastside
|209,792
|616,364
|133,183
|29,922
|989,261
|10,739
|8-AAAA
|Flowery Branch
|7,236
|81,945
|301,669
|267,602
|658,452
|341,548
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|2,246
|42,302
|258,881
|273,823
|577,252
|422,748
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|1,942
|40,205
|202,269
|249,100
|493,516
|506,484
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|274
|10,828
|80,255
|143,816
|235,173
|764,827
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|5
|615
|11,190
|34,677
|46,487
|953,513
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Jefferson
|8-AAA
|3-0
|87.05
|1,000,000
|898,469
|793,611
|639,416
|472,637
|1.12
|Calhoun
|7-AAA
|2-0
|80.97
|999,993
|832,231
|645,298
|399,393
|185,626
|4.39
|Sandy Creek
|2-AAA
|3-0
|80.00
|999,012
|791,185
|570,132
|316,167
|140,418
|6.12
|Peach County
|1-AAA
|3-0
|79.65
|999,498
|799,878
|565,252
|285,266
|127,475
|6.84
|Stephenson
|5-AAA
|3-0
|72.24
|999,327
|560,018
|280,821
|99,242
|23,952
|40.75
|LaGrange
|2-AAA
|2-1
|73.39
|979,310
|410,546
|171,597
|67,826
|19,289
|50.84
|Troup
|2-AAA
|2-0
|71.82
|957,180
|386,888
|163,548
|55,434
|13,640
|72.31
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|1-1
|66.86
|984,994
|298,178
|97,267
|21,185
|3,248
|306.88
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|1-2
|66.23
|984,939
|245,615
|73,475
|15,083
|2,268
|439.92
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|2-0
|65.76
|982,008
|229,445
|65,071
|13,162
|1,895
|526.70
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|1-2
|65.33
|966,754
|240,155
|71,129
|13,331
|1,790
|557.66
|Whitewater
|2-AAA
|1-1
|66.52
|687,531
|164,749
|49,485
|10,208
|1,587
|629.12
|North Hall
|6-AAA
|2-0
|62.85
|988,214
|259,984
|69,384
|11,359
|1,104
|904.80
|Cairo
|1-AAA
|0-2
|64.03
|830,613
|137,593
|39,921
|6,932
|809
|1,235.09
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|2-0
|65.05
|629,451
|124,147
|32,881
|6,167
|786
|1,271.26
|Jenkins
|3-AAA
|1-1
|62.25
|981,310
|199,221
|44,710
|6,404
|645
|1,549.39
|Baldwin
|4-AAA
|1-1
|61.86
|940,112
|210,006
|47,422
|6,749
|611
|1,635.66
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|2-0
|61.06
|956,343
|185,364
|41,208
|5,577
|484
|2,065.12
|Westover
|1-AAA
|2-0
|62.32
|866,092
|137,203
|31,383
|4,776
|480
|2,082.33
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAA
|2-1
|61.77
|949,480
|129,365
|27,783
|3,902
|371
|2,694.42
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|2-0
|63.02
|531,733
|82,441
|18,536
|2,907
|298
|3,354.70
|Bainbridge
|1-AAA
|0-3
|61.70
|735,331
|54,519
|15,564
|2,474
|209
|4,783.69
|Pickens
|6-AAA
|3-0
|58.01
|951,739
|111,496
|19,289
|2,018
|126
|7,935.51
|Lumpkin County
|6-AAA
|1-1
|57.38
|826,686
|78,721
|12,125
|1,139
|60
|16,665.67
|Spalding
|2-AAA
|0-2
|60.45
|160,519
|16,327
|3,211
|376
|34
|29,410.76
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAA
|2-1
|55.46
|880,236
|57,555
|7,102
|534
|30
|33,332.33
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAA
|2-1
|55.41
|915,824
|58,817
|7,130
|535
|26
|38,460.54
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAA
|1-1
|56.13
|835,681
|55,634
|7,655
|543
|25
|39,999.00
|Luella
|5-AAA
|1-2
|56.64
|719,062
|40,705
|6,245
|524
|25
|39,999.00
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|2-1
|54.94
|894,143
|52,595
|6,293
|459
|19
|52,630.58
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AAA
|2-0
|52.94
|664,128
|26,646
|2,706
|159
|9
|111,110.11
|Long County
|3-AAA
|2-0
|53.49
|765,373
|31,038
|3,077
|191
|7
|142,856.14
|West Laurens
|4-AAA
|2-0
|54.61
|712,507
|41,201
|5,073
|335
|6
|166,665.67
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|0-2
|54.60
|338,297
|6,270
|987
|67
|3
|333,332.33
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|1-2
|54.14
|308,193
|5,065
|783
|54
|3
|333,332.33
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|2-0
|50.50
|708,079
|16,634
|1,194
|50
|3
|333,332.33
|Howard
|4-AAA
|1-1
|50.56
|358,639
|9,099
|669
|28
|1
|999,999.00
|White County
|6-AAA
|0-2
|48.77
|284,236
|3,332
|261
|9
|1
|999,999.00
|Dawson County
|6-AAA
|0-2
|49.61
|299,369
|4,181
|332
|9
|-
|-
|Adairsville
|7-AAA
|0-3
|46.48
|335,041
|1,437
|104
|3
|-
|-
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|1-1
|45.96
|118,123
|1,160
|51
|3
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAA
|1-2
|45.80
|227,458
|1,647
|79
|2
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|5-AAA
|2-1
|47.06
|192,473
|1,427
|93
|1
|-
|-
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|0-2
|45.56
|98,475
|772
|37
|1
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|6-AAA
|1-1
|43.97
|86,179
|303
|10
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAA
|2-1
|43.23
|110,580
|278
|8
|-
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|7-AAA
|2-1
|41.18
|164,406
|415
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|0-1
|36.66
|25,252
|25
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3-AAA
|1-1
|36.73
|12,086
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|7-AAA
|1-2
|34.02
|26,513
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|8-AAA
|1-2
|35.75
|22,707
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|0-2
|35.18
|4,303
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverdale
|5-AAA
|1-2
|35.85
|3,554
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAA
|0-2
|28.68
|574
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-1
|29.80
|303
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|0-2
|20.32
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|2-AAA
|0-2
|35.48
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|6-AAA
|0-2
|17.49
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|8-AAA
|Jefferson
|810,200
|972,661
|999,563
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAA
|Calhoun
|96,200
|958,548
|997,087
|999,993
|7
|5-AAA
|Stephenson
|33,152
|717,966
|945,201
|999,327
|673
|2-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|29,083
|815,580
|955,856
|999,012
|988
|6-AAA
|North Hall
|10,923
|516,189
|808,043
|988,214
|11,786
|1-AAA
|Peach County
|6,172
|834,886
|967,044
|999,498
|502
|2-AAA
|Troup
|4,136
|246,112
|591,766
|957,180
|42,820
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|3,213
|338,563
|646,213
|956,343
|43,657
|6-AAA
|Pickens
|1,850
|252,715
|566,980
|951,739
|48,261
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|1,105
|82,194
|452,646
|982,008
|17,992
|2-AAA
|LaGrange
|921
|235,371
|702,660
|979,310
|20,690
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|712
|244,755
|595,590
|984,994
|15,006
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|545
|72,353
|472,252
|984,939
|15,061
|7-AAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|298
|82,376
|428,294
|915,824
|84,176
|1-AAA
|Westover
|282
|88,589
|364,023
|866,092
|133,908
|8-AAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|198
|38,628
|258,851
|949,480
|50,520
|4-AAA
|West Laurens
|179
|73,728
|216,149
|712,507
|287,493
|4-AAA
|Westside (Augusta)
|172
|45,497
|154,654
|664,128
|335,872
|2-AAA
|Whitewater
|150
|45,940
|173,201
|687,531
|312,469
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|127
|30,434
|123,781
|629,451
|370,549
|4-AAA
|Baldwin
|100
|397,194
|659,473
|940,112
|59,888
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|79
|38,012
|345,491
|894,143
|105,857
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|51
|14,542
|77,193
|531,733
|468,267
|7-AAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|45
|46,814
|354,751
|880,236
|119,764
|6-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|35
|157,974
|373,487
|826,686
|173,314
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|21
|178,123
|494,200
|966,754
|33,246
|1-AAA
|Cairo
|16
|84,431
|378,980
|830,613
|169,387
|3-AAA
|Jenkins
|13
|180,342
|661,524
|981,310
|18,690
|3-AAA
|Long County
|13
|19,536
|138,372
|765,373
|234,627
|5-AAA
|Luella
|3
|28,366
|111,945
|719,062
|280,938
|3-AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|2
|38,637
|217,672
|835,681
|164,319
|4-AAA
|Howard
|2
|19,879
|67,829
|358,639
|641,361
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|2
|2,775
|12,726
|118,123
|881,877
|1-AAA
|Bainbridge
|-
|37,337
|249,619
|735,331
|264,669
|6-AAA
|Dawson County
|-
|19,165
|64,643
|299,369
|700,631
|6-AAA
|White County
|-
|14,962
|55,581
|284,236
|715,764
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|-
|9,920
|91,830
|708,079
|291,921
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|-
|4,226
|53,071
|338,297
|661,703
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|-
|3,923
|48,708
|308,193
|691,807
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|-
|2,752
|12,258
|98,475
|901,525
|2-AAA
|Spalding
|-
|2,717
|19,345
|160,519
|839,481
|6-AAA
|Chestatee
|-
|1,890
|9,753
|86,179
|913,821
|7-AAA
|Adairsville
|-
|1,423
|50,201
|335,041
|664,959
|5-AAA
|North Clayton
|-
|978
|7,370
|192,473
|807,527
|5-AAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|784
|6,937
|227,458
|772,542
|7-AAA
|LaFayette
|-
|154
|12,647
|164,406
|835,594
|8-AAA
|East Hall
|-
|48
|2,791
|110,580
|889,420
|7-AAA
|Ridgeland
|-
|3
|938
|26,513
|973,487
|3-AAA
|Beach
|-
|3
|396
|25,252
|974,748
|3-AAA
|Windsor Forest
|-
|2
|118
|12,086
|987,914
|8-AAA
|West Hall
|-
|1
|215
|22,707
|977,293
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|-
|1
|47
|4,303
|995,697
|5-AAA
|Riverdale
|-
|1
|30
|3,554
|996,446
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|-
|4
|303
|999,697
|3-AAA
|Islands
|-
|-
|1
|574
|999,426
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|-
|18
|999,982
|2-AAA
|Fayette County
|-
|-
|-
|10
|999,990
|6-AAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|9
|999,991
|5-AAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AA
|3-0
|79.92
|1,000,000
|906,338
|767,900
|607,263
|454,081
|1.20
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|2-0
|74.56
|999,914
|789,895
|542,899
|312,227
|162,210
|5.16
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AA
|3-0
|72.03
|999,999
|742,315
|481,678
|255,807
|109,641
|8.12
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|1-1
|71.47
|999,996
|753,825
|491,330
|259,154
|105,674
|8.46
|Morgan County
|2-AA
|3-0
|70.15
|999,998
|698,513
|410,602
|193,608
|72,465
|12.80
|Burke County
|4-AA
|2-1
|66.98
|999,988
|528,486
|224,348
|80,321
|24,573
|39.70
|Callaway
|2-AA
|0-2
|66.19
|998,549
|467,249
|192,103
|63,745
|18,333
|53.55
|Cook
|3-AA
|3-0
|65.64
|998,618
|461,213
|183,497
|60,269
|16,468
|59.72
|Thomson
|4-AA
|2-1
|65.32
|999,989
|465,550
|176,445
|55,465
|14,780
|66.66
|Hapeville Charter
|5-AA
|0-1
|64.75
|983,691
|332,093
|124,846
|36,954
|9,553
|103.68
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|3-0
|61.21
|999,940
|333,821
|87,527
|20,917
|3,953
|251.97
|Stephens County
|8-AA
|2-1
|62.00
|952,009
|187,097
|58,505
|13,891
|2,792
|357.17
|Columbia
|6-AA
|0-2
|58.79
|999,797
|318,757
|70,035
|12,409
|1,937
|515.26
|Ringgold
|7-AA
|3-0
|58.91
|999,438
|202,547
|53,787
|10,482
|1,593
|626.75
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|3-0
|57.42
|966,358
|94,376
|22,442
|3,467
|466
|2,144.92
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AA
|1-2
|56.15
|977,657
|111,830
|21,756
|3,188
|381
|2,623.67
|Laney
|4-AA
|2-1
|55.85
|999,907
|121,462
|23,169
|3,173
|355
|2,815.90
|North Murray
|7-AA
|2-0
|55.48
|995,566
|100,480
|21,038
|2,973
|302
|3,310.26
|Crisp County
|3-AA
|0-3
|55.43
|914,066
|73,489
|13,581
|1,762
|185
|5,404.41
|Hart County
|8-AA
|1-2
|56.31
|678,218
|62,332
|11,342
|1,576
|181
|5,523.86
|Appling County
|3-AA
|1-1
|70.71
|852,883
|41,345
|5,130
|461
|35
|28,570.43
|Miller Grove
|6-AA
|2-1
|47.68
|993,006
|49,140
|4,175
|268
|11
|90,908.09
|Spencer
|1-AA
|0-2
|48.97
|936,429
|32,710
|3,057
|192
|8
|124,999.00
|Sonoraville
|7-AA
|1-1
|48.14
|825,716
|21,107
|1,808
|95
|7
|142,856.14
|Franklin County
|8-AA
|3-0
|48.12
|389,488
|10,397
|796
|49
|6
|166,665.67
|Jackson
|2-AA
|1-2
|48.17
|807,878
|20,767
|1,794
|109
|3
|333,332.33
|Union County
|7-AA
|0-2
|48.00
|656,448
|17,726
|1,456
|84
|2
|499,999.00
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|1-2
|45.04
|987,937
|27,070
|1,744
|59
|2
|499,999.00
|Shaw
|1-AA
|0-3
|40.92
|580,195
|3,496
|138
|6
|1
|999,999.00
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|2-1
|43.64
|358,191
|3,459
|199
|4
|1
|999,999.00
|Columbus
|1-AA
|2-0
|38.39
|828,101
|3,289
|75
|1
|1
|999,999.00
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|5-AA
|2-1
|44.51
|596,646
|7,831
|398
|9
|-
|-
|Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
|7-AA
|1-1
|42.61
|526,026
|4,768
|227
|7
|-
|-
|Therrell
|5-AA
|1-2
|43.11
|123,524
|1,211
|46
|3
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|7-AA
|1-2
|41.54
|336,593
|2,582
|97
|2
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AA
|1-2
|37.89
|291,450
|962
|25
|-
|-
|-
|Washington
|5-AA
|1-2
|36.68
|34,063
|87
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|2-1
|28.65
|153,505
|63
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|2-AA
|0-2
|34.30
|105,046
|76
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|6-AA
|1-2
|30.52
|709,594
|165
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|0-2
|26.38
|739,149
|51
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hardaway
|1-AA
|0-3
|29.22
|83,131
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|6-AA
|0-2
|22.24
|313,878
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|1-AA
|2-1
|22.92
|45,982
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|0-2
|15.80
|159,643
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|0-2
|11.76
|101,770
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|1-AA
|0-2
|5.07
|30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|337,558
|888,204
|995,992
|999,996
|4
|5-AA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|243,044
|817,900
|996,403
|999,999
|1
|1-AA
|Carver (Columbus)
|211,668
|948,942
|999,946
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AA
|Morgan County
|126,121
|791,863
|991,386
|999,998
|2
|7-AA
|Ringgold
|36,328
|292,341
|916,308
|999,438
|562
|3-AA
|Cook
|26,185
|395,971
|886,013
|998,618
|1,382
|7-AA
|North Murray
|9,085
|123,378
|763,273
|995,566
|4,434
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|5,085
|314,091
|926,122
|999,940
|60
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|3,369
|732,908
|976,692
|999,914
|86
|5-AA
|Hapeville Charter
|444
|166,316
|510,572
|983,691
|16,309
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|290
|13,629
|382,751
|966,358
|33,642
|2-AA
|Callaway
|246
|326,702
|826,276
|998,549
|1,451
|4-AA
|Thomson
|184
|449,794
|845,961
|999,989
|11
|2-AA
|Westside (Macon)
|125
|57,456
|312,338
|977,657
|22,343
|8-AA
|Stephens County
|117
|30,196
|303,523
|952,009
|47,991
|7-AA
|Sonoraville
|46
|6,853
|119,497
|825,716
|174,284
|4-AA
|Laney
|38
|89,187
|478,302
|999,907
|93
|4-AA
|Burke County
|33
|484,907
|881,787
|999,988
|12
|7-AA
|Union County
|10
|4,439
|55,340
|656,448
|343,552
|6-AA
|Columbia
|9
|721,853
|934,879
|999,797
|203
|3-AA
|Appling County
|5
|11,960
|108,834
|852,883
|147,117
|1-AA
|Columbus
|4
|1,975
|84,859
|828,101
|171,899
|5-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|2
|768
|27,296
|596,646
|403,354
|7-AA
|Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
|2
|658
|26,020
|526,026
|473,974
|3-AA
|Crisp County
|1
|25,614
|175,116
|914,066
|85,934
|8-AA
|Hart County
|1
|4,875
|55,786
|678,218
|321,782
|6-AA
|Miller Grove
|-
|170,819
|568,529
|993,006
|6,994
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|-
|104,970
|478,922
|987,937
|12,063
|2-AA
|Jackson
|-
|9,553
|64,712
|807,878
|192,122
|1-AA
|Spencer
|-
|5,224
|205,294
|936,429
|63,571
|6-AA
|Redan
|-
|3,973
|28,543
|709,594
|290,406
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|-
|1,261
|17,056
|358,191
|641,809
|1-AA
|Shaw
|-
|440
|23,754
|580,195
|419,805
|5-AA
|Therrell
|-
|232
|2,353
|123,524
|876,476
|8-AA
|Franklin County
|-
|183
|10,266
|389,488
|610,512
|2-AA
|Pike County
|-
|182
|4,203
|291,450
|708,550
|6-AA
|Salem
|-
|154
|3,962
|313,878
|686,122
|7-AA
|Coahulla Creek
|-
|105
|8,121
|336,593
|663,407
|4-AA
|Butler
|-
|52
|446
|739,149
|260,851
|2-AA
|Rutland
|-
|46
|818
|105,046
|894,954
|5-AA
|Washington
|-
|20
|237
|34,063
|965,937
|1-AA
|Hardaway
|-
|2
|970
|83,131
|916,869
|1-AA
|Kendrick
|-
|2
|91
|45,982
|954,018
|7-AA
|Murray County
|-
|1
|435
|153,505
|846,495
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|1
|4
|101,770
|898,230
|4-AA
|Josey
|-
|-
|12
|159,643
|840,357
|1-AA
|Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|30
|999,970
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Thomasville
|1-A Division I
|3-0
|75.59
|1,000,000
|840,623
|663,451
|517,075
|371,154
|1.69
|Fitzgerald
|1-A Division I
|2-0
|71.58
|1,000,000
|742,271
|496,852
|323,063
|178,650
|4.60
|Toombs County
|3-A Division I
|3-0
|70.79
|999,961
|690,238
|469,701
|282,645
|148,180
|5.75
|Northeast
|2-A Division I
|2-1
|67.40
|999,990
|610,598
|370,935
|185,532
|77,429
|11.92
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|1-1
|67.08
|999,941
|590,200
|347,714
|172,551
|70,192
|13.25
|Swainsboro
|3-A Division I
|3-0
|66.40
|999,997
|575,329
|330,392
|151,398
|58,779
|16.01
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|2-0
|64.56
|999,637
|552,012
|297,263
|123,959
|42,080
|22.76
|Worth County
|1-A Division I
|3-0
|63.94
|999,848
|452,221
|221,099
|85,600
|27,724
|35.07
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|2-0
|57.72
|999,966
|361,971
|133,479
|34,582
|6,631
|149.81
|Heard County
|6-A Division I
|3-0
|56.95
|999,413
|295,618
|101,143
|24,187
|4,167
|238.98
|Dodge County
|2-A Division I
|2-0
|57.57
|997,947
|238,358
|78,798
|19,143
|3,667
|271.70
|Jeff Davis
|1-A Division I
|2-0
|57.21
|997,748
|200,726
|64,692
|14,629
|2,754
|362.11
|Fannin County
|7-A Division I
|1-2
|54.72
|998,739
|297,585
|86,491
|15,478
|2,198
|453.96
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|2-1
|56.72
|985,687
|172,743
|52,892
|11,072
|1,930
|517.13
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|0-3
|55.29
|898,181
|147,222
|42,452
|7,766
|1,177
|848.62
|Temple
|6-A Division I
|3-0
|52.94
|995,168
|160,044
|39,795
|6,423
|780
|1,281.05
|Haralson County
|6-A Division I
|3-0
|52.32
|995,463
|147,826
|34,865
|5,363
|601
|1,662.89
|Bremen
|6-A Division I
|1-1
|52.26
|958,019
|137,677
|31,484
|4,376
|506
|1,975.28
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|0-3
|53.09
|840,583
|91,014
|21,922
|3,319
|415
|2,408.64
|Gordon Lee
|7-A Division I
|2-0
|49.95
|998,297
|150,816
|29,353
|3,566
|323
|3,094.98
|Putnam County
|4-A Division I
|1-2
|49.44
|993,568
|108,523
|19,824
|2,179
|203
|4,925.11
|Social Circle
|4-A Division I
|2-1
|48.91
|997,279
|95,686
|16,814
|1,752
|147
|6,801.72
|Washington County
|2-A Division I
|1-2
|50.43
|803,053
|54,760
|9,714
|1,067
|105
|9,522.81
|Jasper County
|4-A Division I
|3-0
|46.95
|998,448
|67,211
|9,926
|889
|62
|16,128.03
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|2-1
|48.73
|959,435
|54,588
|8,474
|796
|58
|17,240.38
|ACE Charter
|2-A Division I
|2-0
|47.93
|865,232
|41,469
|5,997
|550
|36
|27,776.78
|Southwest
|2-A Division I
|1-2
|47.28
|893,057
|37,931
|5,191
|436
|22
|45,453.55
|Berrien
|1-A Division I
|2-1
|46.67
|843,170
|31,215
|3,873
|288
|17
|58,822.53
|Pepperell
|6-A Division I
|1-2
|46.18
|615,966
|26,288
|3,370
|225
|11
|90,908.09
|Model
|6-A Division I
|1-2
|42.58
|428,636
|8,451
|771
|37
|2
|499,999.00
|Oglethorpe County
|8-A Division I
|2-1
|43.14
|456,654
|8,788
|808
|41
|-
|-
|Vidalia
|3-A Division I
|0-3
|41.33
|214,177
|1,580
|117
|7
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|0-3
|37.19
|504,630
|3,178
|153
|4
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|0-2
|38.77
|162,399
|1,201
|66
|1
|-
|-
|McNair
|4-A Division I
|1-2
|34.54
|412,474
|1,312
|51
|1
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-A Division I
|3-0
|32.14
|613,903
|1,218
|30
|-
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|0-2
|33.38
|283,460
|632
|23
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|1-1
|31.42
|265,752
|387
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|4-A Division I
|2-1
|25.26
|837,551
|314
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8-A Division I
|0-2
|35.89
|50,389
|100
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|1-A Division I
|0-3
|31.28
|7,927
|8
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|0-1
|27.91
|122,735
|67
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2-A Division I
|0-3
|23.75
|229
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-3
|28.84
|3,708
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Utopian Academy
|4-A Division I
|1-2
|12.02
|915
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|5-A Division I
|0-3
|15.09
|668
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division I
|Thomasville
|404,885
|847,748
|994,438
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Fitzgerald
|198,144
|647,554
|973,961
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|82,015
|403,385
|957,415
|999,997
|3
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|67,707
|657,699
|917,308
|999,966
|34
|6-A Division I
|Heard County
|48,524
|456,521
|783,295
|999,413
|587
|1-A Division I
|Worth County
|38,937
|251,993
|803,574
|999,848
|152
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|30,581
|621,280
|896,576
|999,637
|363
|3-A Division I
|Toombs County
|27,555
|493,043
|865,929
|999,961
|39
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|18,602
|500,862
|890,233
|999,941
|59
|6-A Division I
|Haralson County
|17,577
|232,823
|604,665
|995,463
|4,537
|6-A Division I
|Temple
|16,287
|236,633
|578,576
|995,168
|4,832
|7-A Division I
|Gordon Lee
|15,235
|381,879
|801,914
|998,297
|1,703
|2-A Division I
|Northeast
|14,997
|573,832
|898,555
|999,990
|10
|4-A Division I
|Jasper County
|6,849
|163,184
|581,914
|998,448
|1,552
|1-A Division I
|Jeff Davis
|3,984
|47,681
|471,541
|997,748
|2,252
|2-A Division I
|Dodge County
|3,297
|142,949
|575,191
|997,947
|2,053
|4-A Division I
|Social Circle
|1,928
|165,563
|491,677
|997,279
|2,721
|6-A Division I
|Bremen
|1,372
|171,876
|388,699
|958,019
|41,981
|4-A Division I
|Putnam County
|1,279
|202,620
|520,796
|993,568
|6,432
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|92
|3,391
|85,545
|959,435
|40,565
|7-A Division I
|Fannin County
|55
|563,797
|865,798
|998,739
|1,261
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|50
|25,140
|187,212
|985,687
|14,313
|2-A Division I
|ACE Charter
|29
|4,201
|59,321
|865,232
|134,768
|6-A Division I
|Pepperell
|11
|28,798
|89,217
|615,966
|384,034
|1-A Division I
|Berrien
|5
|650
|14,805
|843,170
|156,830
|6-A Division I
|Model
|2
|8,764
|32,623
|428,636
|571,364
|7-A Division I
|Gordon Central
|1
|1,752
|16,556
|613,903
|386,097
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|-
|92,152
|275,439
|898,181
|101,819
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|-
|50,209
|179,319
|840,583
|159,417
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|-
|9,626
|52,755
|504,630
|495,370
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|-
|3,175
|19,320
|283,460
|716,540
|8-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|-
|2,668
|17,177
|456,654
|543,346
|2-A Division I
|Washington County
|-
|2,251
|28,666
|803,053
|196,947
|4-A Division I
|McNair
|-
|2,202
|15,974
|412,474
|587,526
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|-
|1,162
|9,302
|265,752
|734,248
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|-
|258
|2,328
|122,735
|877,265
|2-A Division I
|Southwest
|-
|246
|42,895
|893,057
|106,943
|3-A Division I
|Vidalia
|-
|171
|2,363
|214,177
|785,823
|4-A Division I
|Towers
|-
|148
|5,714
|837,551
|162,449
|8-A Division I
|Banks County
|-
|109
|1,242
|50,389
|949,611
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|-
|5
|123
|162,399
|837,601
|5-A Division I
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|-
|-
|40
|668
|999,332
|1-A Division I
|Brantley County
|-
|-
|7
|7,927
|992,073
|4-A Division I
|Utopian Academy
|-
|-
|2
|915
|999,085
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|-
|-
|-
|3,708
|996,292
|2-A Division I
|Central (Macon)
|-
|-
|-
|229
|999,771
|5-A Division I
|Mount Bethel Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|2-1
|67.26
|999,274
|824,231
|684,715
|471,347
|320,411
|2.12
|Brooks County
|2-A Division II
|0-2
|65.06
|993,409
|825,246
|619,512
|384,601
|229,286
|3.36
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|2-0
|62.49
|999,736
|698,005
|434,013
|257,899
|124,735
|7.02
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|3-0
|62.03
|983,763
|731,429
|460,102
|250,333
|118,327
|7.45
|Manchester
|7-A Division II
|0-2
|61.15
|996,638
|636,952
|429,058
|223,543
|95,452
|9.48
|Irwin County
|2-A Division II
|0-3
|57.98
|949,414
|552,867
|266,519
|108,496
|39,084
|24.59
|Metter
|3-A Division II
|1-1
|55.86
|957,172
|434,245
|199,480
|73,880
|22,589
|43.27
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|0-2
|54.97
|977,737
|333,958
|160,295
|56,148
|16,253
|60.53
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|2-1
|51.88
|966,932
|312,859
|91,669
|26,120
|5,988
|166.00
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|1-2
|51.67
|995,936
|307,219
|83,657
|24,041
|5,432
|183.09
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|3-0
|51.45
|939,449
|228,077
|83,206
|22,150
|4,796
|207.51
|Trion
|7-A Division II
|1-2
|51.47
|948,797
|240,881
|81,467
|20,427
|4,269
|233.25
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|1-1
|50.28
|816,017
|225,499
|68,645
|16,220
|3,188
|312.68
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|3-0
|49.55
|999,919
|181,504
|49,786
|13,342
|2,360
|422.73
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|2-1
|49.81
|743,448
|211,905
|51,214
|11,259
|2,128
|468.92
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|0-2
|48.18
|730,684
|163,277
|40,909
|8,287
|1,393
|716.88
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|3-0
|48.32
|905,987
|149,341
|35,531
|7,474
|1,219
|819.34
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|1-1
|46.48
|633,010
|114,691
|24,272
|4,206
|614
|1,627.66
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|0-2
|45.96
|942,439
|140,731
|25,863
|4,412
|569
|1,756.47
|Pelham
|1-A Division II
|0-2
|46.03
|757,397
|96,924
|20,400
|3,420
|469
|2,131.20
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|0-3
|45.51
|979,127
|103,331
|18,464
|2,998
|382
|2,616.80
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|0-3
|45.76
|834,711
|80,516
|16,335
|2,680
|362
|2,761.43
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|1-0
|45.66
|755,186
|92,493
|18,446
|2,876
|345
|2,897.55
|Screven County
|3-A Division II
|2-0
|43.27
|402,079
|48,769
|7,380
|991
|108
|9,258.26
|Bryan County
|3-A Division II
|1-1
|42.71
|370,143
|41,825
|5,937
|673
|71
|14,083.51
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|3-0
|42.02
|776,150
|60,112
|6,609
|704
|67
|14,924.37
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|2-0
|41.76
|645,876
|26,366
|4,118
|482
|35
|28,570.43
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|0-2
|40.88
|488,277
|26,759
|3,238
|328
|33
|30,302.03
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|0-1
|41.67
|272,895
|26,937
|2,856
|298
|18
|55,554.56
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|0-2
|37.26
|843,728
|13,631
|1,251
|89
|6
|166,665.67
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|0-2
|37.71
|383,537
|6,505
|711
|51
|4
|249,999.00
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|0-3
|36.77
|694,657
|12,831
|1,171
|65
|3
|333,332.33
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|0-3
|36.41
|692,474
|12,149
|987
|57
|2
|499,999.00
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II
|1-2
|36.22
|670,694
|11,387
|915
|49
|2
|499,999.00
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|1-1
|36.15
|87,042
|3,529
|230
|16
|-
|-
|Greenville
|7-A Division II
|2-0
|34.49
|279,141
|6,102
|277
|13
|-
|-
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|0-3
|29.91
|933,418
|6,038
|227
|7
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|6-A Division II
|2-1
|31.65
|571,658
|2,193
|135
|7
|-
|-
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|2-1
|34.99
|249,261
|2,262
|188
|6
|-
|-
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|1-2
|26.93
|853,278
|2,184
|62
|2
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|1-2
|25.24
|836,027
|1,395
|32
|2
|-
|-
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|0-3
|33.47
|57,071
|1,378
|59
|1
|-
|-
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|0-3
|29.00
|377,470
|693
|33
|-
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|0-1-1
|30.72
|80,820
|553
|19
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|1-2
|26.12
|231,929
|165
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Division II
|0-2
|26.39
|3,850
|20
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|0-3
|13.99
|181,748
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-2
|13.02
|195,610
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Montgomery County
|4-A Division II
|1-2
|23.88
|13,696
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|0-2
|16.54
|1,134
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|-2.40
|152
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division II
|0-1
|9.82
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|2-0
|31.74
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|1-1
|24.51
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|1-A Division II
|1-1
|14.88
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Calhoun County
|1-A Division II
|0-1
|13.61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-2
|4.42
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-2
|-10.07
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|525,005
|263,348
|130,263
|59,121
|977,737
|22,263
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|273,558
|330,062
|219,324
|116,505
|939,449
|60,551
|1-A Division II
|Pelham
|91,760
|161,265
|243,361
|261,011
|757,397
|242,603
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|85,960
|173,084
|245,263
|250,879
|755,186
|244,814
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|23,075
|68,157
|143,949
|253,096
|488,277
|511,723
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|641
|4,078
|17,745
|58,356
|80,820
|919,180
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|1
|6
|95
|1,032
|1,134
|998,866
|1-A Division II
|Calhoun County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Brooks County
|539,144
|290,012
|127,773
|36,480
|993,409
|6,591
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|299,074
|374,224
|227,704
|82,761
|983,763
|16,237
|2-A Division II
|Irwin County
|133,951
|242,795
|377,420
|195,248
|949,414
|50,586
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|25,826
|80,526
|210,832
|426,264
|743,448
|256,552
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|1,912
|11,285
|48,038
|211,660
|272,895
|727,105
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|93
|1,158
|8,233
|47,587
|57,071
|942,929
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-A Division II
|Metter
|521,632
|246,831
|126,791
|61,918
|957,172
|42,828
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|203,772
|248,170
|208,208
|155,867
|816,017
|183,983
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|136,119
|199,958
|208,115
|186,492
|730,684
|269,316
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|76,747
|152,157
|197,297
|206,809
|633,010
|366,990
|3-A Division II
|Screven County
|33,805
|75,650
|120,988
|171,636
|402,079
|597,921
|3-A Division II
|Bryan County
|25,974
|68,301
|113,857
|162,011
|370,143
|629,857
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|1,930
|8,813
|24,018
|52,281
|87,042
|912,958
|3-A Division II
|Claxton
|21
|120
|726
|2,983
|3,850
|996,150
|3-A Division II
|Savannah
|-
|-
|-
|3
|3
|999,997
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|519,949
|260,243
|129,553
|57,187
|966,932
|33,068
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|249,480
|299,447
|223,166
|133,894
|905,987
|94,013
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|142,301
|227,311
|268,906
|196,193
|834,711
|165,289
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|57,756
|127,007
|198,877
|262,236
|645,876
|354,124
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|21,246
|56,071
|110,975
|195,245
|383,537
|616,463
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|9,210
|29,455
|66,165
|144,431
|249,261
|750,739
|4-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|58
|466
|2,358
|10,814
|13,696
|986,304
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|912,393
|79,712
|6,461
|1,353
|999,919
|81
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|48,331
|427,582
|295,317
|162,188
|933,418
|66,582
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|22,222
|253,855
|320,400
|256,801
|853,278
|146,722
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|16,461
|210,613
|288,604
|320,349
|836,027
|163,973
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|321
|13,431
|43,155
|124,841
|181,748
|818,252
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|272
|14,807
|46,063
|134,468
|195,610
|804,390
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|661,244
|248,923
|69,956
|15,813
|995,936
|4,064
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|259,665
|478,219
|189,457
|51,786
|979,127
|20,873
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|59,657
|171,783
|381,007
|231,281
|843,728
|156,272
|6-A Division II
|Crawford County
|13,229
|58,781
|195,214
|304,434
|571,658
|428,342
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|4,624
|27,772
|103,889
|241,185
|377,470
|622,530
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|1,581
|14,522
|60,473
|155,353
|231,929
|768,071
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|4
|148
|152
|999,848
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|605,482
|307,311
|76,917
|9,564
|999,274
|726
|7-A Division II
|Manchester
|322,717
|461,947
|180,649
|31,325
|996,638
|3,362
|7-A Division II
|Trion
|66,479
|195,653
|487,330
|199,335
|948,797
|51,203
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|4,930
|29,895
|212,715
|528,610
|776,150
|223,850
|7-A Division II
|Greenville
|392
|5,194
|42,389
|231,166
|279,141
|720,859
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|858,331
|127,511
|11,252
|2,642
|999,736
|264
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|108,048
|480,838
|243,174
|110,379
|942,439
|57,561
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|13,662
|124,065
|259,887
|297,043
|694,657
|305,343
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|10,569
|136,840
|245,589
|299,476
|692,474
|307,526
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|9,390
|130,746
|240,098
|290,460
|670,694
|329,306
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8-AA
|2-1
|80.14
|1,000,000
|937,402
|749,467
|547,894
|376,592
|1.66
|Hebron Christian
|8-AA
|2-1
|76.65
|1,000,000
|885,864
|594,860
|356,937
|193,656
|4.16
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|2-0
|75.20
|1,000,000
|897,505
|648,163
|368,023
|177,605
|4.63
|Savannah Christian
|3-A Division I
|3-0
|73.80
|1,000,000
|862,965
|575,622
|307,610
|132,813
|6.53
|Fellowship Christian
|5-A Division I
|1-1
|71.95
|1,000,000
|832,969
|546,854
|258,642
|96,430
|9.37
|Athens Academy
|8-A Division I
|2-1
|62.25
|1,000,000
|493,490
|152,692
|34,153
|5,662
|175.62
|Lovett
|5-AA
|2-1
|62.53
|1,000,000
|414,466
|131,053
|29,155
|5,098
|195.16
|North Cobb Christian
|7-AA
|3-0
|60.59
|1,000,000
|468,749
|128,072
|24,657
|3,563
|279.66
|Holy Innocents
|5-AA
|2-1
|61.07
|1,000,000
|300,705
|88,497
|17,522
|2,632
|378.94
|Aquinas
|4-AAA
|2-0
|58.50
|1,000,000
|397,484
|97,281
|15,616
|1,849
|539.83
|Wesleyan
|5-A Division I
|2-1
|59.43
|1,000,000
|304,613
|80,730
|13,554
|1,667
|598.88
|Whitefield Academy
|5-A Division I
|1-1
|56.48
|1,000,000
|404,353
|77,458
|10,646
|948
|1,053.85
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAA
|1-1
|57.41
|1,000,000
|251,663
|56,986
|8,320
|815
|1,225.99
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|2-AAA
|1-1
|58.52
|1,000,000
|144,390
|35,986
|5,184
|588
|1,699.68
|Savannah Country Day
|3-A Division I
|1-2
|51.54
|1,000,000
|59,451
|8,712
|673
|34
|29,410.76
|Darlington
|6-A Division I
|2-1
|48.92
|1,000,000
|77,785
|8,454
|531
|23
|43,477.26
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division I
|1-2
|46.11
|1,000,000
|80,286
|6,193
|299
|11
|90,908.09
|Landmark Christian
|5-A Division I
|3-0
|46.82
|1,000,000
|90,626
|7,199
|331
|10
|99,999.00
|Mount Paran Christian
|5-A Division I
|2-1
|45.77
|1,000,000
|58,971
|4,157
|213
|2
|499,999.00
|Mount Vernon
|5-A Division I
|0-3
|43.26
|1,000,000
|15,263
|957
|29
|1
|999,999.00
|King's Ridge Christian
|5-A Division I
|3-0
|38.75
|1,000,000
|12,385
|452
|9
|1
|999,999.00
|Providence Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-3
|38.28
|1,000,000
|6,930
|140
|2
|-
|-
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|5-A Division I
|1-2
|31.90
|1,000,000
|1,580
|15
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|5-A Division I
|2-1
|20.07
|1,000,000
|105
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|3-A Division I
|Savannah Christian
|295,007
|854,334
|999,824
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Fellowship Christian
|218,957
|837,859
|999,351
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AA
|Prince Avenue Christian
|186,669
|927,784
|999,697
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|108,367
|954,590
|999,926
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AA
|Hebron Christian
|85,783
|815,504
|997,766
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAA
|Aquinas
|39,820
|431,006
|976,418
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|30,172
|483,159
|992,619
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|23,334
|608,385
|982,930
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Wesleyan
|5,223
|165,836
|948,920
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Lovett
|2,379
|328,929
|923,322
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Landmark Christian
|2,365
|139,287
|916,057
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|596
|262,761
|693,699
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Darlington
|436
|117,909
|505,933
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Holy Innocents
|381
|203,239
|780,005
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Athens Academy
|324
|532,020
|912,157
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Paran Christian
|120
|113,221
|714,673
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|44
|7,926
|706,978
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division I
|Christian Heritage
|13
|194,409
|564,884
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Savannah Country Day
|5
|11,758
|175,331
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|3
|3,351
|84,596
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|2
|5,434
|107,731
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Providence Christian
|-
|1,055
|3,029
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Walker
|-
|139
|7,136
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|-
|105
|7,018
|1,000,000
|-