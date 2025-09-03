AJC Varsity Maxwell playoff projections after Week 3: Savannah Christian overtakes PACS The simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets. Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Loren Maxwell

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA. The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Grayson Buford Grayson North Gwinnett McEachern Buford First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Grayson Carrollton North Gwinnett Walton Mill Creek Grayson Harrison Carrollton Camden County North Gwinnett Walton West Forsyth Reg 1, #3 11 83.30 3-0 Valdosta Reg 8, #2 10 83.53 2-1 Mill Creek Reg 7, #4 23 75.08 1-1 Parkview Reg 4, #1 1 104.90 3-0 Grayson Reg 5, #3 19 77.99 2-1 North Paulding Reg 3, #2 17 79.92 3-0 Harrison Reg 6, #4 31 68.69 2-1 North Forsyth Reg 2, #1 3 97.97 3-0 Carrollton Reg 8, #3 14 82.60 1-2 Collins Hill Reg 1, #2 12 82.88 3-0 Camden County Reg 4, #4 26 71.63 1-2 Archer Reg 7, #1 5 89.38 1-1 North Gwinnett Reg 3, #3 24 73.01 2-0 Hillgrove Reg 5, #2 16 80.36 1-2 Walton Reg 2, #4 30 69.91 0-3 East Coweta Reg 6, #1 22 76.19 2-1 West Forsyth McEachern Colquitt County Douglas County Buford Westlake McEachern Norcross Colquitt County Douglas County North Cobb Newton Buford Reg 2, #3 18 78.99 1-2 Westlake Reg 6, #2 27 71.53 0-2 Lambert Reg 5, #4 29 70.48 0-3 Marietta Reg 3, #1 6 88.43 3-0 McEachern Reg 4, #3 25 71.82 2-1 South Gwinnett Reg 7, #2 7 87.00 2-0 Norcross Reg 8, #4 39 61.25 1-1 Dacula Reg 1, #1 8 86.52 1-1 Colquitt County Reg 6, #3 32 67.98 1-2 North Atlanta Reg 2, #2 4 94.50 3-0 Douglas County Reg 3, #4 36 65.27 3-0 Campbell Reg 5, #1 13 82.80 2-1 North Cobb Reg 7, #3 20 76.78 2-1 Brookwood Reg 4, #2 9 84.55 2-1 Newton Reg 1, #4 15 80.71 3-0 Lowndes Reg 8, #1 2 104.85 2-0 Buford Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Buford 8-AAAAAA 2-0 104.85 999,998 841,337 694,752 619,123 383,205 1.61 Grayson 4-AAAAAA 3-0 104.90 999,997 863,912 658,827 600,546 375,405 1.66 Carrollton 2-AAAAAA 3-0 97.97 999,933 864,599 344,929 264,515 116,988 7.55 Douglas County 2-AAAAAA 3-0 94.50 999,779 793,594 272,304 174,003 59,576 15.79 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAA 1-1 89.38 985,982 511,465 367,625 79,018 19,246 50.96 McEachern 3-AAAAAA 3-0 88.43 999,822 553,698 311,450 69,978 15,399 63.94 Norcross 7-AAAAAA 2-0 87.00 980,744 425,208 278,867 48,847 9,843 100.60 Colquitt County 1-AAAAAA 1-1 86.52 941,768 350,762 205,200 36,771 6,833 145.35 Newton 4-AAAAAA 2-1 84.55 995,537 139,405 51,588 15,439 2,373 420.41 North Cobb 5-AAAAAA 2-1 82.80 972,381 305,000 87,530 14,060 1,868 534.33 Valdosta 1-AAAAAA 3-0 83.30 860,210 178,672 90,867 12,237 1,757 568.15 Mill Creek 8-AAAAAA 2-1 83.53 997,119 132,446 64,293 10,896 1,582 631.11 Camden County 1-AAAAAA 3-0 82.88 833,595 163,086 81,055 10,630 1,489 670.59 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAA 1-2 82.60 995,441 132,102 65,516 8,948 1,195 835.82 Walton 5-AAAAAA 1-2 80.36 953,127 245,896 64,965 7,113 747 1,337.69 Harrison 3-AAAAAA 3-0 79.92 994,527 228,006 68,139 7,053 737 1,355.85 Westlake 2-AAAAAA 1-2 78.99 982,396 269,368 67,045 5,629 545 1,833.86 Lowndes 1-AAAAAA 3-0 80.71 717,217 83,434 36,113 4,072 411 2,432.09 North Paulding 5-AAAAAA 2-1 77.99 898,253 175,218 39,559 3,368 278 3,596.12 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-1 76.19 950,945 195,621 49,754 2,848 225 4,443.44 Brookwood 7-AAAAAA 2-1 76.78 764,589 51,098 16,955 1,308 85 11,763.71 Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAA 2-0 76.76 549,507 34,688 11,774 862 79 12,657.23 Hillgrove 3-AAAAAA 2-0 73.01 969,455 95,844 15,390 680 40 24,999.00 Parkview 7-AAAAAA 1-1 75.08 693,473 29,978 8,476 542 25 39,999.00 Lambert 6-AAAAAA 0-2 71.53 838,760 67,225 10,915 414 23 43,477.26 South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAA 2-1 71.82 928,046 26,783 6,014 259 15 66,665.67 East Coweta 2-AAAAAA 0-3 69.91 918,751 81,444 9,742 214 8 124,999.00 Archer 4-AAAAAA 1-2 71.63 907,536 24,209 5,654 219 6 166,665.67 Marietta 5-AAAAAA 0-3 70.48 563,174 32,427 4,114 123 6 166,665.67 North Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-1 68.69 689,323 27,004 3,213 95 5 199,999.00 Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAA 1-1 71.24 472,093 7,915 1,510 62 2 499,999.00 Campbell 3-AAAAAA 3-0 65.27 836,312 15,090 911 18 2 499,999.00 North Atlanta 6-AAAAAA 1-2 67.98 658,683 20,046 2,113 48 1 999,999.00 Denmark 6-AAAAAA 0-2 67.26 622,560 16,002 1,543 38 1 999,999.00 Wheeler 5-AAAAAA 1-2 66.27 315,939 8,234 692 15 - - Cherokee 5-AAAAAA 1-2 64.67 241,271 4,515 304 4 - - Tift County 1-AAAAAA 2-1 66.39 97,703 547 66 3 - - Dacula 8-AAAAAA 1-1 61.25 628,897 2,404 177 1 - - Duluth 7-AAAAAA 2-0 63.36 102,546 215 26 1 - - Grovetown 4-AAAAAA 2-1 56.69 149,822 140 11 - - - Alpharetta 6-AAAAAA 0-2 58.33 105,961 263 8 - - - South Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-1 58.08 129,593 284 7 - - - Etowah 5-AAAAAA 1-2 58.28 55,855 231 3 - - - Chapel Hill 2-AAAAAA 1-1 52.81 99,141 312 2 - - - Mountain View 8-AAAAAA 0-3 53.41 242,635 139 1 - - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAA 1-1 52.15 131,329 54 1 - - - Pebblebrook 3-AAAAAA 0-2 52.40 112,233 69 - - - - Paulding County 3-AAAAAA 0-3 48.32 51,554 7 - - - - South Cobb 3-AAAAAA 2-1 45.80 29,540 3 - - - - Rockdale County 4-AAAAAA 2-0 44.48 16,146 1 - - - - Osborne 3-AAAAAA 0-2 41.46 6,557 - - - - - Discovery 8-AAAAAA 0-2 34.41 4,581 - - - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAA 0-3 47.13 4,175 - - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 4-AAAAAA 0-1 39.43 2,916 - - - - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAA 0-1 43.64 453 - - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAA 0-3 39.93 120 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Colquitt County 432,008 254,135 160,686 94,939 941,768 58,232 1-AAAAAA Valdosta 210,252 246,626 230,241 173,091 860,210 139,790 1-AAAAAA Camden County 196,930 230,517 221,856 184,292 833,595 166,405 1-AAAAAA Lowndes 102,045 156,521 210,371 248,280 717,217 282,783 1-AAAAAA Richmond Hill 56,850 104,378 154,394 233,885 549,507 450,493 1-AAAAAA Tift County 1,915 7,823 22,452 65,513 97,703 902,297 2-AAAAAA Carrollton 624,017 316,280 54,430 5,206 999,933 67 2-AAAAAA Douglas County 339,716 539,267 107,745 13,051 999,779 221 2-AAAAAA Westlake 33,782 127,341 579,162 242,111 982,396 17,604 2-AAAAAA East Coweta 2,481 16,867 252,070 647,333 918,751 81,249 2-AAAAAA Chapel Hill 4 245 6,593 92,299 99,141 900,859 3-AAAAAA McEachern 679,298 255,436 56,930 8,158 999,822 178 3-AAAAAA Harrison 237,773 440,728 246,658 69,368 994,527 5,473 3-AAAAAA Hillgrove 73,391 239,528 438,908 217,628 969,455 30,545 3-AAAAAA Campbell 9,469 62,345 236,253 528,245 836,312 163,688 3-AAAAAA Pebblebrook 63 1,526 13,282 97,362 112,233 887,767 3-AAAAAA Paulding County 6 300 5,322 45,926 51,554 948,446 3-AAAAAA South Cobb - 129 2,348 27,063 29,540 970,460 3-AAAAAA Osborne - 8 299 6,250 6,557 993,443 4-AAAAAA Grayson 930,999 65,929 2,779 290 999,997 3 4-AAAAAA Newton 60,733 728,586 170,274 35,944 995,537 4,463 4-AAAAAA Archer 4,175 89,123 357,795 456,443 907,536 92,464 4-AAAAAA South Gwinnett 4,070 112,886 444,346 366,744 928,046 71,954 4-AAAAAA Grovetown 23 3,428 23,033 123,338 149,822 850,178 4-AAAAAA Rockdale County - 46 1,631 14,469 16,146 983,854 4-AAAAAA Heritage (Conyers) - 2 142 2,772 2,916 997,084 5-AAAAAA North Cobb 448,534 284,062 173,375 66,410 972,381 27,619 5-AAAAAA Walton 286,486 317,379 248,520 100,742 953,127 46,873 5-AAAAAA North Paulding 216,185 264,334 265,797 151,937 898,253 101,747 5-AAAAAA Marietta 34,005 80,315 160,240 288,614 563,174 436,826 5-AAAAAA Wheeler 9,666 32,229 82,771 191,273 315,939 684,061 5-AAAAAA Cherokee 4,814 19,441 58,886 158,130 241,271 758,729 5-AAAAAA Etowah 310 2,240 10,411 42,894 55,855 944,145 6-AAAAAA West Forsyth 485,842 252,898 139,543 72,662 950,945 49,055 6-AAAAAA Lambert 229,645 251,267 205,766 152,082 838,760 161,240 6-AAAAAA North Forsyth 117,019 173,255 196,622 202,427 689,323 310,677 6-AAAAAA North Atlanta 84,783 154,736 201,154 218,010 658,683 341,317 6-AAAAAA Denmark 75,064 140,607 190,185 216,704 622,560 377,440 6-AAAAAA South Forsyth 3,915 14,994 36,556 74,128 129,593 870,407 6-AAAAAA Alpharetta 3,711 12,069 29,402 60,779 105,961 894,039 6-AAAAAA Forsyth Central 21 174 772 3,208 4,175 995,825 7-AAAAAA North Gwinnett 477,192 337,320 128,581 42,889 985,982 14,018 7-AAAAAA Norcross 413,659 362,106 152,954 52,025 980,744 19,256 7-AAAAAA Brookwood 60,584 142,977 289,455 271,573 764,589 235,411 7-AAAAAA Parkview 36,379 105,869 257,587 293,638 693,473 306,527 7-AAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 11,556 47,120 146,484 266,933 472,093 527,907 7-AAAAAA Duluth 630 4,606 24,911 72,399 102,546 897,454 7-AAAAAA Meadowcreek - 2 25 426 453 999,547 7-AAAAAA Berkmar - - 3 117 120 999,880 8-AAAAAA Buford 905,630 82,155 11,981 232 999,998 2 8-AAAAAA Mill Creek 49,356 515,858 394,713 37,192 997,119 2,881 8-AAAAAA Collins Hill 44,813 393,274 511,389 45,965 995,441 4,559 8-AAAAAA Dacula 193 7,131 60,808 560,765 628,897 371,103 8-AAAAAA Mountain View 7 1,060 13,401 228,167 242,635 757,365 8-AAAAAA Central Gwinnett 1 522 7,668 123,138 131,329 868,671 8-AAAAAA Discovery - - 40 4,541 4,581 995,419 Class AAAAA AAAAAA

Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Milton Hughes Thomas County Central Milton Hughes Lee County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Woodward Academy Thomas County Central Milton Sequoyah Glynn Academy Woodward Academy Newnan Thomas County Central Effingham County Milton East Paulding Sequoyah Reg 1, #3 22 64.78 1-1 Glynn Academy Reg 8, #2 25 62.71 1-2 Clarke Central Reg 7, #4 14 73.95 2-1 Lanier Reg 4, #1 10 82.92 1-2 Woodward Academy Reg 5, #3 27 60.20 1-1 South Paulding Reg 3, #2 16 72.87 3-0 Newnan Reg 6, #4 23 63.54 0-3 Creekview Reg 2, #1 4 92.32 3-0 Thomas County Central Reg 8, #3 28 59.36 2-1 Habersham Central Reg 1, #2 19 68.03 1-1 Effingham County Reg 4, #4 38 54.97 0-3 Shiloh Reg 7, #1 1 96.06 2-1 Milton Reg 3, #3 20 67.00 3-0 Northgate Reg 5, #2 18 68.42 1-1 East Paulding Reg 2, #4 9 83.32 1-2 Coffee Reg 6, #1 7 84.22 3-0 Sequoyah Hughes Gainesville Lee County Roswell Houston County Hughes Gainesville Brunswick Lee County Rome Roswell Jackson County Reg 2, #3 8 83.98 3-0 Houston County Reg 6, #2 13 74.42 3-0 River Ridge Reg 5, #4 29 59.11 0-2 Villa Rica Reg 3, #1 2 94.96 2-0 Hughes Reg 4, #3 37 55.04 1-1 Dunwoody Reg 7, #2 5 91.43 3-0 Gainesville Reg 8, #4 40 53.57 1-2 Winder-Barrow Reg 1, #1 12 74.57 1-1 Brunswick Reg 6, #3 15 73.72 3-0 Sprayberry Reg 2, #2 3 93.72 2-0 Lee County Reg 3, #4 21 65.88 1-0 Lovejoy Reg 5, #1 11 82.68 0-2 Rome Reg 7, #3 6 89.66 2-0 Roswell Reg 4, #2 34 57.73 0-2 Decatur Reg 1, #4 31 58.40 1-1 Statesboro Reg 8, #1 17 69.26 2-1 Jackson County Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Milton 7-AAAAA 2-1 96.06 999,644 955,035 690,360 459,251 287,904 2.47 Hughes 3-AAAAA 2-0 94.96 999,953 757,779 500,079 329,109 189,236 4.28 Lee County 2-AAAAA 2-0 93.72 996,276 748,811 535,024 294,254 157,239 5.36 Thomas County Central 2-AAAAA 3-0 92.32 994,428 724,825 499,374 254,119 122,246 7.18 Gainesville 7-AAAAA 3-0 91.43 996,995 900,195 505,595 254,840 114,717 7.72 Roswell 7-AAAAA 2-0 89.66 996,309 880,460 453,898 196,712 77,929 11.83 Woodward Academy 4-AAAAA 1-2 82.92 999,943 641,371 205,231 58,438 13,827 71.32 Sequoyah 6-AAAAA 3-0 84.22 998,737 367,291 107,611 38,652 10,135 97.67 Houston County 2-AAAAA 3-0 83.98 956,493 356,386 130,089 37,625 9,945 99.55 Coffee 2-AAAAA 1-2 83.32 932,229 341,263 115,675 31,828 7,850 126.39 Rome 5-AAAAA 0-2 82.68 999,542 345,250 128,559 32,070 7,803 127.16 Brunswick 1-AAAAA 1-1 74.57 989,925 126,124 19,351 2,971 313 3,193.89 Lanier 7-AAAAA 2-1 73.95 895,299 223,750 33,666 3,370 312 3,204.13 Newnan 3-AAAAA 3-0 72.87 935,876 94,683 18,837 2,032 169 5,916.16 River Ridge 6-AAAAA 3-0 74.42 971,167 68,937 11,075 1,427 146 6,848.32 Sprayberry 6-AAAAA 3-0 73.72 960,908 54,087 9,297 1,130 101 9,899.99 Jackson County 8-AAAAA 2-1 69.26 994,233 103,496 12,295 825 50 19,999.00 Effingham County 1-AAAAA 1-1 68.03 930,374 56,697 5,773 427 33 30,302.03 East Paulding 5-AAAAA 1-1 68.42 928,547 58,517 5,413 399 21 47,618.05 Northgate 3-AAAAA 3-0 67.00 809,179 33,674 3,325 188 10 99,999.00 Lovejoy 3-AAAAA 1-0 65.88 717,376 22,626 2,043 96 7 142,856.14 Glynn Academy 1-AAAAA 1-1 64.78 836,310 34,869 2,366 106 3 333,332.33 Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 1-2 62.71 959,377 35,507 2,123 53 2 499,999.00 Creekview 6-AAAAA 0-3 63.54 648,752 5,722 621 24 2 499,999.00 Dutchtown 3-AAAAA 0-3 60.95 439,936 5,040 278 13 - - Habersham Central 8-AAAAA 2-1 59.36 913,655 13,596 584 12 - - Veterans 2-AAAAA 2-1 63.25 82,679 2,631 120 7 - - South Paulding 5-AAAAA 1-1 60.20 634,557 5,030 272 5 - - Statesboro 1-AAAAA 1-1 58.40 458,991 6,586 212 5 - - Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 0-2 59.11 558,302 3,482 175 4 - - New Manchester 5-AAAAA 2-0 58.33 460,879 2,340 98 2 - - Lakeside (Evans) 1-AAAAA 0-2 56.66 360,822 3,773 92 2 - - Seckinger 7-AAAAA 2-1 58.25 103,496 2,632 73 2 - - Decatur 4-AAAAA 0-2 57.73 787,676 6,213 184 1 - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAA 1-1 55.04 598,188 2,069 53 1 - - Shiloh 4-AAAAA 0-3 54.97 592,931 2,101 54 - - - Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 1-2 53.57 705,307 2,166 34 - - - Woodstock 6-AAAAA 2-1 56.70 230,892 450 21 - - - Evans 1-AAAAA 0-2 53.88 191,721 1,146 19 - - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 1-1 53.29 180,404 971 16 - - - Northside (Warner Robins) 2-AAAAA 0-3 58.73 37,895 496 11 - - - Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAA 0-2 53.18 198,527 227 5 - - - Tri-Cities 4-AAAAA 1-1 49.59 273,992 203 4 - - - Loganville 8-AAAAA 0-3 47.08 272,684 153 4 - - - Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 1-2 50.99 356,393 412 3 - - - McIntosh 3-AAAAA 1-2 52.27 72,640 115 3 - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAA 2-1 50.93 341,252 379 2 - - - Alexander 5-AAAAA 1-2 52.88 168,937 196 1 - - - Lassiter 6-AAAAA 3-0 51.69 82,763 53 1 - - - Pope 6-AAAAA 0-3 51.57 75,356 49 1 - - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 0-1 47.37 35,955 52 - - - - Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 1-1 47.94 50,709 19 - - - - Alcovy 8-AAAAA 0-3 42.55 96,321 14 - - - - Banneker 3-AAAAA 1-1 46.90 22,258 11 - - - - South Effingham 1-AAAAA 0-2 45.03 15,498 11 - - - - Riverwood 6-AAAAA 1-2 48.97 31,425 10 - - - - Johns Creek 7-AAAAA 0-2 45.16 5,894 8 - - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAA 1-2 39.90 58,423 6 - - - - Chamblee 4-AAAAA 0-3 42.20 49,625 4 - - - - Chattahoochee 7-AAAAA 1-2 40.24 2,363 1 - - - - Morrow 3-AAAAA 1-2 40.37 2,782 - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Brunswick 637,992 234,430 90,135 27,368 989,925 10,075 1-AAAAA Effingham County 200,099 364,895 252,284 113,096 930,374 69,626 1-AAAAA Glynn Academy 126,181 254,295 288,261 167,573 836,310 163,690 1-AAAAA Statesboro 19,109 67,546 142,499 229,837 458,991 541,009 1-AAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 10,933 44,313 111,152 194,424 360,822 639,178 1-AAAAA Evans 3,234 17,522 54,633 116,332 191,721 808,279 1-AAAAA Greenbrier 2,303 15,057 50,295 112,749 180,404 819,596 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute 122 1,452 7,814 26,567 35,955 964,045 1-AAAAA South Effingham 27 490 2,927 12,054 15,498 984,502 2-AAAAA Thomas County Central 417,244 332,400 163,749 81,035 994,428 5,572 2-AAAAA Lee County 406,740 340,188 168,438 80,910 996,276 3,724 2-AAAAA Houston County 91,947 177,599 354,159 332,788 956,493 43,507 2-AAAAA Coffee 83,911 147,957 300,102 400,259 932,229 67,771 2-AAAAA Veterans 143 1,502 9,734 71,300 82,679 917,321 2-AAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 15 354 3,818 33,708 37,895 962,105 3-AAAAA Hughes 940,349 54,779 4,234 591 999,953 47 3-AAAAA Newnan 38,395 503,219 265,464 128,798 935,876 64,124 3-AAAAA Northgate 9,858 210,474 328,641 260,206 809,179 190,821 3-AAAAA Lovejoy 9,336 165,044 245,838 297,158 717,376 282,624 3-AAAAA Dutchtown 2,029 62,024 133,887 241,996 439,936 560,064 3-AAAAA McIntosh 32 3,944 17,648 51,016 72,640 927,360 3-AAAAA Banneker 1 495 3,974 17,788 22,258 977,742 3-AAAAA Morrow - 21 314 2,447 2,782 997,218 4-AAAAA Woodward Academy 962,910 34,133 2,568 332 999,943 57 4-AAAAA Decatur 16,595 381,262 234,189 155,630 787,676 212,324 4-AAAAA Dunwoody 8,438 191,067 211,355 187,328 598,188 401,812 4-AAAAA Shiloh 7,967 183,012 207,754 194,198 592,931 407,069 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain 2,034 78,756 122,551 153,052 356,393 643,607 4-AAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) 1,337 75,441 115,619 148,855 341,252 658,748 4-AAAAA Tri-Cities 706 51,003 92,019 130,264 273,992 726,008 4-AAAAA Chamblee 13 5,326 13,945 30,341 49,625 950,375 5-AAAAA Rome 847,130 135,037 15,048 2,327 999,542 458 5-AAAAA East Paulding 123,378 497,004 210,088 98,077 928,547 71,453 5-AAAAA South Paulding 11,525 130,607 259,682 232,743 634,557 365,443 5-AAAAA Villa Rica 8,892 113,455 211,161 224,794 558,302 441,698 5-AAAAA New Manchester 7,710 84,705 170,917 197,547 460,879 539,121 5-AAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 681 18,773 65,272 113,801 198,527 801,473 5-AAAAA Alexander 614 17,420 54,137 96,766 168,937 831,063 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs 70 2,999 13,695 33,945 50,709 949,291 6-AAAAA Sequoyah 677,443 237,097 71,418 12,779 998,737 1,263 6-AAAAA River Ridge 187,902 377,181 308,232 97,852 971,167 28,833 6-AAAAA Sprayberry 121,124 314,582 381,193 144,009 960,908 39,092 6-AAAAA Creekview 12,229 56,976 168,072 411,475 648,752 351,248 6-AAAAA Woodstock 1,124 10,797 46,607 172,364 230,892 769,108 6-AAAAA Lassiter 88 1,605 11,041 70,029 82,763 917,237 6-AAAAA Pope 64 1,367 10,052 63,873 75,356 924,644 6-AAAAA Riverwood 26 395 3,385 27,619 31,425 968,575 7-AAAAA Milton 528,154 301,831 151,113 18,546 999,644 356 7-AAAAA Gainesville 249,452 355,236 324,151 68,156 996,995 3,005 7-AAAAA Roswell 216,495 320,705 386,492 72,617 996,309 3,691 7-AAAAA Lanier 5,877 21,701 132,886 734,835 895,299 104,701 7-AAAAA Seckinger 22 525 5,262 97,687 103,496 896,504 7-AAAAA Johns Creek - 2 80 5,812 5,894 994,106 7-AAAAA Chattahoochee - - 16 2,347 2,363 997,637 8-AAAAA Jackson County 598,503 269,007 97,734 28,989 994,233 5,767 8-AAAAA Clarke Central 260,476 365,454 232,639 100,808 959,377 40,623 8-AAAAA Habersham Central 106,410 247,415 365,492 194,338 913,655 86,345 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow 30,505 91,133 209,711 373,958 705,307 294,693 8-AAAAA Loganville 3,338 20,480 63,581 185,285 272,684 727,316 8-AAAAA Alcovy 595 4,446 19,436 71,844 96,321 903,679 8-AAAAA Apalachee 173 2,065 11,407 44,778 58,423 941,577

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Creekside 4-AAAA 3-0 92.66 999,999 810,511 747,181 463,297 299,492 2.34 Ware County 1-AAAA 3-0 90.28 998,081 757,733 583,899 350,242 178,964 4.59 Cartersville 7-AAAA 3-0 90.54 999,958 715,175 477,479 254,150 147,520 5.78 Blessed Trinity 6-AAAA 3-0 88.87 999,257 843,845 435,811 218,215 113,400 7.82 North Oconee 8-AAAA 2-0 87.99 999,859 681,595 424,537 230,790 100,044 9.00 Marist 5-AAAA 1-1 87.11 999,976 792,627 463,217 245,266 99,042 9.10 Benedictine 1-AAAA 1-2 84.49 985,584 422,022 256,757 105,868 36,756 26.21 Central (Carrollton) 3-AAAA 3-0 78.83 996,186 539,232 150,304 43,615 9,353 105.92 Cambridge 6-AAAA 3-0 78.76 980,579 469,502 127,122 33,732 7,431 133.57 Eastside 8-AAAA 2-1 76.42 989,261 161,597 65,021 14,584 2,557 390.08 Warner Robins 1-AAAA 2-1 75.55 897,501 144,013 51,173 10,378 1,652 604.33 Perry 1-AAAA 1-2 75.60 891,285 138,169 50,171 10,121 1,618 617.05 Kell 6-AAAA 2-1 73.43 936,230 261,639 45,616 7,484 1,002 997.00 Jones County 2-AAAA 2-1 71.50 918,960 223,641 28,658 3,900 489 2,043.99 Jonesboro 3-AAAA 1-2 70.00 938,350 235,111 25,745 3,097 314 3,183.71 Stockbridge 2-AAAA 2-1 69.52 849,902 132,094 14,694 1,676 163 6,133.97 Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 2-1 68.06 806,555 142,352 12,693 1,125 89 11,234.96 Cass 7-AAAA 2-1 66.83 885,489 59,962 11,004 996 51 19,606.84 Ola 2-AAAA 2-1 64.52 509,799 30,501 2,126 142 12 83,332.33 St. Pius X 5-AAAA 2-0 63.81 953,838 70,515 4,048 234 11 90,908.09 Cedartown 7-AAAA 1-2 62.27 710,470 20,309 2,364 143 8 124,999.00 Starr's Mill 3-AAAA 0-3 63.14 775,005 59,042 3,041 142 6 166,665.67 Hiram 7-AAAA 1-2 61.84 689,206 18,447 2,066 117 6 166,665.67 Harris County 3-AAAA 1-2 62.46 725,307 46,047 2,310 115 5 199,999.00 Maynard Jackson 4-AAAA 2-0 59.38 952,367 16,555 1,435 83 4 249,999.00 Tucker 5-AAAA 1-1 61.54 926,575 48,357 2,226 94 3 333,332.33 Flowery Branch 8-AAAA 2-1 61.65 658,452 7,328 933 37 2 499,999.00 Allatoona 7-AAAA 1-2 59.73 575,953 9,994 848 35 2 499,999.00 Mays 4-AAAA 0-3 60.54 961,925 21,223 2,048 85 1 999,999.00 Hampton 2-AAAA 2-1 61.69 612,798 23,699 1,336 80 1 999,999.00 Southwest DeKalb 5-AAAA 1-1 59.56 876,889 30,900 1,128 41 1 999,999.00 Eagle's Landing 2-AAAA 3-0 59.25 463,614 11,726 446 23 1 999,999.00 Locust Grove 2-AAAA 2-1 60.69 571,162 17,156 848 36 - - Madison County 8-AAAA 2-0 58.86 577,252 3,714 356 14 - - Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAA 1-1 57.44 470,266 10,169 313 11 - - New Hampstead 1-AAAA 1-2 60.98 161,405 3,476 271 10 - - Centennial 6-AAAA 2-1 57.24 277,379 10,930 218 9 - - Pace Academy 4-AAAA 1-1 54.87 862,359 3,887 216 7 - - East Forsyth 8-AAAA 3-0 58.23 493,516 2,974 287 5 - - Dalton 7-AAAA 0-3 50.86 126,720 299 4 1 - - Wayne County 1-AAAA 0-3 54.99 66,144 401 22 - - - Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 3-0 53.52 235,173 545 20 - - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 2-AAAA 2-1 51.64 61,349 260 4 - - - Griffin 3-AAAA 0-2 48.09 63,185 113 2 - - - Lithonia 5-AAAA 2-0 47.48 224,534 504 1 - - - M.L. King 4-AAAA 2-1 44.00 206,657 50 1 - - - Mundy's Mill 3-AAAA 0-1 45.55 31,701 26 - - - - Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-3 46.14 46,487 18 - - - - Eagle's Landing Christian 2-AAAA 1-2 48.64 11,794 12 - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAA 0-2 40.98 12,204 3 - - - - Druid Hills 5-AAAA 1-1 34.54 10,248 - - - - - Drew 4-AAAA 0-3 30.63 9,734 - - - - - North Springs 5-AAAA 0-2 33.33 7,641 - - - - - Midtown 4-AAAA 0-3 27.16 4,183 - - - - - Forest Park 4-AAAA 1-1 27.30 2,776 - - - - - McDonough 2-AAAA 1-2 41.84 557 - - - - - Northview 5-AAAA 0-2 23.89 299 - - - - - Union Grove 2-AAAA 0-3 41.63 65 - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 0-3 14.39 - - - - - - Clarkston 5-AAAA 0-2 8.26 - - - - - - Cross Keys 5-AAAA 0-3 -23.74 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Ware County 652,427 253,038 70,123 22,493 998,081 1,919 1-AAAA Benedictine 245,897 431,026 219,014 89,647 985,584 14,416 1-AAAA Warner Robins 52,104 140,332 324,739 380,326 897,501 102,499 1-AAAA Perry 48,882 167,953 346,654 327,796 891,285 108,715 1-AAAA New Hampstead 643 6,616 29,126 125,020 161,405 838,595 1-AAAA Wayne County 47 1,035 10,344 54,718 66,144 933,856 2-AAAA Jones County 455,967 243,201 136,584 83,208 918,960 81,040 2-AAAA Stockbridge 262,913 246,292 199,844 140,853 849,902 150,098 2-AAAA Hampton 84,958 174,614 177,480 175,746 612,798 387,202 2-AAAA Ola 72,922 109,837 144,722 182,318 509,799 490,201 2-AAAA Locust Grove 60,372 123,793 185,583 201,414 571,162 428,838 2-AAAA Eagle's Landing 59,650 93,405 135,370 175,189 463,614 536,386 2-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 3,034 7,915 17,564 32,836 61,349 938,651 2-AAAA Eagle's Landing Christian 177 926 2,746 7,945 11,794 988,206 2-AAAA McDonough 6 17 91 443 557 999,443 2-AAAA Union Grove 1 - 16 48 65 999,935 3-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 688,172 229,132 61,558 17,324 996,186 3,814 3-AAAA Jonesboro 209,881 368,718 236,164 123,587 938,350 61,650 3-AAAA Starr's Mill 46,853 185,304 286,839 256,009 775,005 224,995 3-AAAA Harris County 44,695 149,241 245,860 285,511 725,307 274,693 3-AAAA Northside (Columbus) 10,110 63,843 148,993 247,320 470,266 529,734 3-AAAA Griffin 216 2,637 13,961 46,371 63,185 936,815 3-AAAA Mundy's Mill 73 1,125 6,625 23,878 31,701 968,299 4-AAAA Creekside 971,901 26,463 1,502 133 999,999 1 4-AAAA Mays 14,482 410,002 356,495 180,946 961,925 38,075 4-AAAA Maynard Jackson 11,215 401,882 337,499 201,771 952,367 47,633 4-AAAA Pace Academy 2,349 150,624 266,805 442,581 862,359 137,641 4-AAAA M.L. King 53 10,881 36,016 159,707 206,657 793,343 4-AAAA Drew - 104 1,171 8,459 9,734 990,266 4-AAAA Midtown - 24 280 3,879 4,183 995,817 4-AAAA Forest Park - 20 232 2,524 2,776 997,224 5-AAAA Marist 925,801 66,354 6,564 1,257 999,976 24 5-AAAA St. Pius X 33,329 448,834 303,902 167,773 953,838 46,162 5-AAAA Tucker 25,014 265,685 341,338 294,538 926,575 73,425 5-AAAA Southwest DeKalb 15,657 202,931 300,846 357,455 876,889 123,111 5-AAAA Lithonia 198 15,997 45,407 162,932 224,534 775,466 5-AAAA Druid Hills 1 117 1,156 8,974 10,248 989,752 5-AAAA North Springs - 82 769 6,790 7,641 992,359 5-AAAA Northview - - 18 281 299 999,701 5-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Blessed Trinity 708,133 224,756 52,703 13,665 999,257 743 6-AAAA Cambridge 197,369 400,162 265,386 117,662 980,579 19,421 6-AAAA Kell 69,692 261,768 393,730 211,040 936,230 63,770 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 24,136 103,338 242,422 436,659 806,555 193,445 6-AAAA Centennial 670 9,976 45,759 220,974 277,379 722,621 7-AAAA Cartersville 936,955 58,072 4,241 690 999,958 42 7-AAAA Cass 39,160 428,469 263,568 154,292 885,489 114,511 7-AAAA Hiram 11,091 190,482 236,746 250,887 689,206 310,794 7-AAAA Cedartown 8,580 188,794 256,917 256,179 710,470 289,530 7-AAAA Allatoona 4,039 122,002 200,234 249,678 575,953 424,047 7-AAAA Dalton 175 11,754 36,009 78,782 126,720 873,280 7-AAAA Woodland (Cartersville) - 427 2,285 9,492 12,204 987,796 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA North Oconee 778,505 207,741 12,553 1,060 999,859 141 8-AAAA Eastside 209,792 616,364 133,183 29,922 989,261 10,739 8-AAAA Flowery Branch 7,236 81,945 301,669 267,602 658,452 341,548 8-AAAA Madison County 2,246 42,302 258,881 273,823 577,252 422,748 8-AAAA East Forsyth 1,942 40,205 202,269 249,100 493,516 506,484 8-AAAA Walnut Grove 274 10,828 80,255 143,816 235,173 764,827 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals 5 615 11,190 34,677 46,487 953,513

Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Jefferson 8-AAA 3-0 87.05 1,000,000 898,469 793,611 639,416 472,637 1.12 Calhoun 7-AAA 2-0 80.97 999,993 832,231 645,298 399,393 185,626 4.39 Sandy Creek 2-AAA 3-0 80.00 999,012 791,185 570,132 316,167 140,418 6.12 Peach County 1-AAA 3-0 79.65 999,498 799,878 565,252 285,266 127,475 6.84 Stephenson 5-AAA 3-0 72.24 999,327 560,018 280,821 99,242 23,952 40.75 LaGrange 2-AAA 2-1 73.39 979,310 410,546 171,597 67,826 19,289 50.84 Troup 2-AAA 2-0 71.82 957,180 386,888 163,548 55,434 13,640 72.31 Cedar Grove 5-AAA 1-1 66.86 984,994 298,178 97,267 21,185 3,248 306.88 Oconee County 8-AAA 1-2 66.23 984,939 245,615 73,475 15,083 2,268 439.92 Monroe Area 8-AAA 2-0 65.76 982,008 229,445 65,071 13,162 1,895 526.70 Douglass 5-AAA 1-2 65.33 966,754 240,155 71,129 13,331 1,790 557.66 Whitewater 2-AAA 1-1 66.52 687,531 164,749 49,485 10,208 1,587 629.12 North Hall 6-AAA 2-0 62.85 988,214 259,984 69,384 11,359 1,104 904.80 Cairo 1-AAA 0-2 64.03 830,613 137,593 39,921 6,932 809 1,235.09 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 2-0 65.05 629,451 124,147 32,881 6,167 786 1,271.26 Jenkins 3-AAA 1-1 62.25 981,310 199,221 44,710 6,404 645 1,549.39 Baldwin 4-AAA 1-1 61.86 940,112 210,006 47,422 6,749 611 1,635.66 Harlem 4-AAA 2-0 61.06 956,343 185,364 41,208 5,577 484 2,065.12 Westover 1-AAA 2-0 62.32 866,092 137,203 31,383 4,776 480 2,082.33 Cherokee Bluff 8-AAA 2-1 61.77 949,480 129,365 27,783 3,902 371 2,694.42 Mary Persons 2-AAA 2-0 63.02 531,733 82,441 18,536 2,907 298 3,354.70 Bainbridge 1-AAA 0-3 61.70 735,331 54,519 15,564 2,474 209 4,783.69 Pickens 6-AAA 3-0 58.01 951,739 111,496 19,289 2,018 126 7,935.51 Lumpkin County 6-AAA 1-1 57.38 826,686 78,721 12,125 1,139 60 16,665.67 Spalding 2-AAA 0-2 60.45 160,519 16,327 3,211 376 34 29,410.76 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAA 2-1 55.46 880,236 57,555 7,102 534 30 33,332.33 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAA 2-1 55.41 915,824 58,817 7,130 535 26 38,460.54 Southeast Bulloch 3-AAA 1-1 56.13 835,681 55,634 7,655 543 25 39,999.00 Luella 5-AAA 1-2 56.64 719,062 40,705 6,245 524 25 39,999.00 Gilmer 7-AAA 2-1 54.94 894,143 52,595 6,293 459 19 52,630.58 Westside (Augusta) 4-AAA 2-0 52.94 664,128 26,646 2,706 159 9 111,110.11 Long County 3-AAA 2-0 53.49 765,373 31,038 3,077 191 7 142,856.14 West Laurens 4-AAA 2-0 54.61 712,507 41,201 5,073 335 6 166,665.67 Monroe 1-AAA 0-2 54.60 338,297 6,270 987 67 3 333,332.33 Dougherty 1-AAA 1-2 54.14 308,193 5,065 783 54 3 333,332.33 Liberty County 3-AAA 2-0 50.50 708,079 16,634 1,194 50 3 333,332.33 Howard 4-AAA 1-1 50.56 358,639 9,099 669 28 1 999,999.00 White County 6-AAA 0-2 48.77 284,236 3,332 261 9 1 999,999.00 Dawson County 6-AAA 0-2 49.61 299,369 4,181 332 9 - - Adairsville 7-AAA 0-3 46.48 335,041 1,437 104 3 - - Hephzibah 4-AAA 1-1 45.96 118,123 1,160 51 3 - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAA 1-2 45.80 227,458 1,647 79 2 - - North Clayton 5-AAA 2-1 47.06 192,473 1,427 93 1 - - Richmond Academy 4-AAA 0-2 45.56 98,475 772 37 1 - - Chestatee 6-AAA 1-1 43.97 86,179 303 10 - - - East Hall 8-AAA 2-1 43.23 110,580 278 8 - - - LaFayette 7-AAA 2-1 41.18 164,406 415 7 - - - Beach 3-AAA 0-1 36.66 25,252 25 1 - - - Windsor Forest 3-AAA 1-1 36.73 12,086 10 - - - - Ridgeland 7-AAA 1-2 34.02 26,513 5 - - - - West Hall 8-AAA 1-2 35.75 22,707 4 - - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 0-2 35.18 4,303 1 - - - - Riverdale 5-AAA 1-2 35.85 3,554 - - - - - Islands 3-AAA 0-2 28.68 574 - - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-1 29.80 303 - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 0-2 20.32 18 - - - - - Fayette County 2-AAA 0-2 35.48 10 - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 6-AAA 0-2 17.49 9 - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out 8-AAA Jefferson 810,200 972,661 999,563 1,000,000 - 7-AAA Calhoun 96,200 958,548 997,087 999,993 7 5-AAA Stephenson 33,152 717,966 945,201 999,327 673 2-AAA Sandy Creek 29,083 815,580 955,856 999,012 988 6-AAA North Hall 10,923 516,189 808,043 988,214 11,786 1-AAA Peach County 6,172 834,886 967,044 999,498 502 2-AAA Troup 4,136 246,112 591,766 957,180 42,820 4-AAA Harlem 3,213 338,563 646,213 956,343 43,657 6-AAA Pickens 1,850 252,715 566,980 951,739 48,261 8-AAA Monroe Area 1,105 82,194 452,646 982,008 17,992 2-AAA LaGrange 921 235,371 702,660 979,310 20,690 5-AAA Cedar Grove 712 244,755 595,590 984,994 15,006 8-AAA Oconee County 545 72,353 472,252 984,939 15,061 7-AAA Heritage (Ringgold) 298 82,376 428,294 915,824 84,176 1-AAA Westover 282 88,589 364,023 866,092 133,908 8-AAA Cherokee Bluff 198 38,628 258,851 949,480 50,520 4-AAA West Laurens 179 73,728 216,149 712,507 287,493 4-AAA Westside (Augusta) 172 45,497 154,654 664,128 335,872 2-AAA Whitewater 150 45,940 173,201 687,531 312,469 2-AAA Upson-Lee 127 30,434 123,781 629,451 370,549 4-AAA Baldwin 100 397,194 659,473 940,112 59,888 7-AAA Gilmer 79 38,012 345,491 894,143 105,857 2-AAA Mary Persons 51 14,542 77,193 531,733 468,267 7-AAA Northwest Whitfield 45 46,814 354,751 880,236 119,764 6-AAA Lumpkin County 35 157,974 373,487 826,686 173,314 5-AAA Douglass 21 178,123 494,200 966,754 33,246 1-AAA Cairo 16 84,431 378,980 830,613 169,387 3-AAA Jenkins 13 180,342 661,524 981,310 18,690 3-AAA Long County 13 19,536 138,372 765,373 234,627 5-AAA Luella 3 28,366 111,945 719,062 280,938 3-AAA Southeast Bulloch 2 38,637 217,672 835,681 164,319 4-AAA Howard 2 19,879 67,829 358,639 641,361 4-AAA Hephzibah 2 2,775 12,726 118,123 881,877 1-AAA Bainbridge - 37,337 249,619 735,331 264,669 6-AAA Dawson County - 19,165 64,643 299,369 700,631 6-AAA White County - 14,962 55,581 284,236 715,764 3-AAA Liberty County - 9,920 91,830 708,079 291,921 1-AAA Monroe - 4,226 53,071 338,297 661,703 1-AAA Dougherty - 3,923 48,708 308,193 691,807 4-AAA Richmond Academy - 2,752 12,258 98,475 901,525 2-AAA Spalding - 2,717 19,345 160,519 839,481 6-AAA Chestatee - 1,890 9,753 86,179 913,821 7-AAA Adairsville - 1,423 50,201 335,041 664,959 5-AAA North Clayton - 978 7,370 192,473 807,527 5-AAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - 784 6,937 227,458 772,542 7-AAA LaFayette - 154 12,647 164,406 835,594 8-AAA East Hall - 48 2,791 110,580 889,420 7-AAA Ridgeland - 3 938 26,513 973,487 3-AAA Beach - 3 396 25,252 974,748 3-AAA Windsor Forest - 2 118 12,086 987,914 8-AAA West Hall - 1 215 22,707 977,293 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) - 1 47 4,303 995,697 5-AAA Riverdale - 1 30 3,554 996,446 4-AAA Cross Creek - - 4 303 999,697 3-AAA Islands - - 1 574 999,426 3-AAA Groves - - - 18 999,982 2-AAA Fayette County - - - 10 999,990 6-AAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - 9 999,991 5-AAA Stone Mountain - - - - 1,000,000

Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Carver (Columbus) 1-AA 3-0 79.92 1,000,000 906,338 767,900 607,263 454,081 1.20 Pierce County 3-AA 2-0 74.56 999,914 789,895 542,899 312,227 162,210 5.16 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AA 3-0 72.03 999,999 742,315 481,678 255,807 109,641 8.12 Rockmart 7-AA 1-1 71.47 999,996 753,825 491,330 259,154 105,674 8.46 Morgan County 2-AA 3-0 70.15 999,998 698,513 410,602 193,608 72,465 12.80 Burke County 4-AA 2-1 66.98 999,988 528,486 224,348 80,321 24,573 39.70 Callaway 2-AA 0-2 66.19 998,549 467,249 192,103 63,745 18,333 53.55 Cook 3-AA 3-0 65.64 998,618 461,213 183,497 60,269 16,468 59.72 Thomson 4-AA 2-1 65.32 999,989 465,550 176,445 55,465 14,780 66.66 Hapeville Charter 5-AA 0-1 64.75 983,691 332,093 124,846 36,954 9,553 103.68 Sumter County 1-AA 3-0 61.21 999,940 333,821 87,527 20,917 3,953 251.97 Stephens County 8-AA 2-1 62.00 952,009 187,097 58,505 13,891 2,792 357.17 Columbia 6-AA 0-2 58.79 999,797 318,757 70,035 12,409 1,937 515.26 Ringgold 7-AA 3-0 58.91 999,438 202,547 53,787 10,482 1,593 626.75 East Jackson 8-AA 3-0 57.42 966,358 94,376 22,442 3,467 466 2,144.92 Westside (Macon) 2-AA 1-2 56.15 977,657 111,830 21,756 3,188 381 2,623.67 Laney 4-AA 2-1 55.85 999,907 121,462 23,169 3,173 355 2,815.90 North Murray 7-AA 2-0 55.48 995,566 100,480 21,038 2,973 302 3,310.26 Crisp County 3-AA 0-3 55.43 914,066 73,489 13,581 1,762 185 5,404.41 Hart County 8-AA 1-2 56.31 678,218 62,332 11,342 1,576 181 5,523.86 Appling County 3-AA 1-1 70.71 852,883 41,345 5,130 461 35 28,570.43 Miller Grove 6-AA 2-1 47.68 993,006 49,140 4,175 268 11 90,908.09 Spencer 1-AA 0-2 48.97 936,429 32,710 3,057 192 8 124,999.00 Sonoraville 7-AA 1-1 48.14 825,716 21,107 1,808 95 7 142,856.14 Franklin County 8-AA 3-0 48.12 389,488 10,397 796 49 6 166,665.67 Jackson 2-AA 1-2 48.17 807,878 20,767 1,794 109 3 333,332.33 Union County 7-AA 0-2 48.00 656,448 17,726 1,456 84 2 499,999.00 South Atlanta 6-AA 1-2 45.04 987,937 27,070 1,744 59 2 499,999.00 Shaw 1-AA 0-3 40.92 580,195 3,496 138 6 1 999,999.00 Tattnall County 3-AA 2-1 43.64 358,191 3,459 199 4 1 999,999.00 Columbus 1-AA 2-0 38.39 828,101 3,289 75 1 1 999,999.00 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-AA 2-1 44.51 596,646 7,831 398 9 - - Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-AA 1-1 42.61 526,026 4,768 227 7 - - Therrell 5-AA 1-2 43.11 123,524 1,211 46 3 - - Coahulla Creek 7-AA 1-2 41.54 336,593 2,582 97 2 - - Pike County 2-AA 1-2 37.89 291,450 962 25 - - - Washington 5-AA 1-2 36.68 34,063 87 2 - - - Murray County 7-AA 2-1 28.65 153,505 63 2 - - - Rutland 2-AA 0-2 34.30 105,046 76 1 - - - Redan 6-AA 1-2 30.52 709,594 165 - - - - Butler 4-AA 0-2 26.38 739,149 51 - - - - Hardaway 1-AA 0-3 29.22 83,131 17 - - - - Salem 6-AA 0-2 22.24 313,878 7 - - - - Kendrick 1-AA 2-1 22.92 45,982 6 - - - - Josey 4-AA 0-2 15.80 159,643 - - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-2 11.76 101,770 - - - - - Jordan 1-AA 0-2 5.07 30 - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out 7-AA Rockmart 337,558 888,204 995,992 999,996 4 5-AA Carver (Atlanta) 243,044 817,900 996,403 999,999 1 1-AA Carver (Columbus) 211,668 948,942 999,946 1,000,000 - 2-AA Morgan County 126,121 791,863 991,386 999,998 2 7-AA Ringgold 36,328 292,341 916,308 999,438 562 3-AA Cook 26,185 395,971 886,013 998,618 1,382 7-AA North Murray 9,085 123,378 763,273 995,566 4,434 1-AA Sumter County 5,085 314,091 926,122 999,940 60 3-AA Pierce County 3,369 732,908 976,692 999,914 86 5-AA Hapeville Charter 444 166,316 510,572 983,691 16,309 8-AA East Jackson 290 13,629 382,751 966,358 33,642 2-AA Callaway 246 326,702 826,276 998,549 1,451 4-AA Thomson 184 449,794 845,961 999,989 11 2-AA Westside (Macon) 125 57,456 312,338 977,657 22,343 8-AA Stephens County 117 30,196 303,523 952,009 47,991 7-AA Sonoraville 46 6,853 119,497 825,716 174,284 4-AA Laney 38 89,187 478,302 999,907 93 4-AA Burke County 33 484,907 881,787 999,988 12 7-AA Union County 10 4,439 55,340 656,448 343,552 6-AA Columbia 9 721,853 934,879 999,797 203 3-AA Appling County 5 11,960 108,834 852,883 147,117 1-AA Columbus 4 1,975 84,859 828,101 171,899 5-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 2 768 27,296 596,646 403,354 7-AA Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 2 658 26,020 526,026 473,974 3-AA Crisp County 1 25,614 175,116 914,066 85,934 8-AA Hart County 1 4,875 55,786 678,218 321,782 6-AA Miller Grove - 170,819 568,529 993,006 6,994 6-AA South Atlanta - 104,970 478,922 987,937 12,063 2-AA Jackson - 9,553 64,712 807,878 192,122 1-AA Spencer - 5,224 205,294 936,429 63,571 6-AA Redan - 3,973 28,543 709,594 290,406 3-AA Tattnall County - 1,261 17,056 358,191 641,809 1-AA Shaw - 440 23,754 580,195 419,805 5-AA Therrell - 232 2,353 123,524 876,476 8-AA Franklin County - 183 10,266 389,488 610,512 2-AA Pike County - 182 4,203 291,450 708,550 6-AA Salem - 154 3,962 313,878 686,122 7-AA Coahulla Creek - 105 8,121 336,593 663,407 4-AA Butler - 52 446 739,149 260,851 2-AA Rutland - 46 818 105,046 894,954 5-AA Washington - 20 237 34,063 965,937 1-AA Hardaway - 2 970 83,131 916,869 1-AA Kendrick - 2 91 45,982 954,018 7-AA Murray County - 1 435 153,505 846,495 4-AA Glenn Hills - 1 4 101,770 898,230 4-AA Josey - - 12 159,643 840,357 1-AA Jordan - - - 30 999,970 Class A Division I Public AAAAAA

Smaller Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.