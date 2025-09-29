State Sports Report

Kennesaw State’s Offord named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week

This is the second consecutive week that CUSA has honored Kennesaw State players.
Indiana wide receiver LeBron Bond (right) is tackled by Kennesaw State defensive back Caleb Offord during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Bloomington, Indiana. (Darron Cummings/AP)
Kennesaw State defensive back Caleb Offord was chosen Conference USA’s Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Saturday’s 24-16 win over Middle Tennessee State.

The redshirt senior from Southaven, Mississippi, a transfer from Alabama State, had five tackles, one tackle for loss, and three breakups to help the Owls win their third consecutive game.

The receiver Offord was covering was targeted nine times with five completions allowed, and Offord did not incur any penalties.

He led all CUSA defensive players with 51 snaps in pass coverage and led the conference in grades for man coverage (81.9) and zone coverage (75.6), according to Pro Football Focus.

Offord ranks second in the nation with eight passes defended.

It is the second consecutive week that Kennesaw State has had players honored by CUSA. Last week, Gabriel Benyard was named Offensive Player of the Week and J.T. Pennington was voted Offensive Lineman of the Week.

