Injury report: DeMarcco Hellams, Jack Nelson declared out for game Sunday

FLOWERY BRANCH — Safety DeMarcco Hellams and rookie offensive tackle Jack Nelson were declared out of the game against the Buccaneers at 1 p.m. Sunday by Falcons coach Raheem Morris on Friday.
Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (shoulder) will be listed as questionable and will be a game-time decision.
Hellams has a hamstring injury, and Nelson injured his calf.
Cornerback Clark Phillips (rib), cornerback A.J. Terrell (rest/not injury related) and wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (rest/not injury related) also were listed as limited on the Thursday injury report.
Note: We’ll update this file when the full injury report is released.
