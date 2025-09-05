Injury report: DeMarcco Hellams, Jack Nelson declared out for game Sunday

Atlanta Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams runs with the ball during training camp at the Falcons Practice Facility, on Sunday, July 27, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

WR Darnell Mooney is questionable and a ‘game-time’ decision for Falcons’ opener vs. Bucs.

FLOWERY BRANCH — Safety DeMarcco Hellams and rookie offensive tackle Jack Nelson were declared out of the game against the Buccaneers at 1 p.m. Sunday by Falcons coach Raheem Morris on Friday.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (shoulder) will be listed as questionable and will be a game-time decision.