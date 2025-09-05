Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Injury report: DeMarcco Hellams, Jack Nelson declared out for game Sunday

WR Darnell Mooney is questionable and a ‘game-time’ decision for Falcons’ opener vs. Bucs.
Atlanta Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams runs with the ball during training camp at the Falcons Practice Facility, on Sunday, July 27, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Safety DeMarcco Hellams and rookie offensive tackle Jack Nelson were declared out of the game against the Buccaneers at 1 p.m. Sunday by Falcons coach Raheem Morris on Friday.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (shoulder) will be listed as questionable and will be a game-time decision.

Hellams has a hamstring injury, and Nelson injured his calf.

Cornerback Clark Phillips (rib), cornerback A.J. Terrell (rest/not injury related) and wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (rest/not injury related) also were listed as limited on the Thursday injury report.

Note: We’ll update this file when the full injury report is released.

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

