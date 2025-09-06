Hughes holds off Douglas County’s late-game rally: ‘We finally finished’
The Panthers stormed to an early lead and held off a furious late rally to win 44-31.
One year after suffering its only regular-season loss to Douglas County, the Panthers stormed to an early lead and held off a furious late rally to win 44-31 on Friday. (AJC File)
By Reggie Graham – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago
Langston Hughes got the redemption it had been waiting for. One year after suffering its only regular-season loss to Douglas County, the Panthers stormed to an early lead and held off a furious late rally to win 44-31 on Friday.
“We finally finished,” Hughes coach Andrico Hines said, relieved after Douglas County cut their lead to a one-score game with 2:49 remaining in the fourth quarter before a 71-yard pass from Darnell Kelly to Xavier Tiller sealed the game.
“We finally finished,” Hughes coach Andrico Hines said, relieved after Douglas County cut their lead to a one-score game with 2:49 remaining in the fourth quarter before a 71-yard pass from Darnell Kelly to Xavier Tiller sealed the game.
Early on, the game looked like it would be a blowout in favor of the Panthers. Hughes started quickly, driving down the field for points in its first two drives.
This would prove fruitful late in the game to thwart an aggressive Douglas County comeback.
“They’re great inside,” Hines said. “I didn’t want to get my O-line discouraged early, so I could just go around it, go outside, you know, east and west, and try to wear them down.”
While Hughes was finding rhythm and exploiting the edges, Douglas County struggled early to move the ball and get push up front, even with multiple top prospects on its offensive line, including 6-foot-8, 305-pound Georgia target Joshua Sam-Epelle.
Passing for the Tigers was equally ineffective in the first half. Michael Johnson, a Utah commit, missed multiple open targets in the first half, which forced Tigers’ coach Johnny White to pull him midway through the second quarter.
Passing for the Tigers was equally ineffective in the first half. Michael Johnson, a Utah commit, missed multiple open targets in the first half, which forced Tigers’ coach Johnny White to pull him midway through the second quarter.
“I think for a lot of our guys, it’s a fear of failure,” White said. “They’re so fearful of making mistakes, it hurts us.”
With time winding down before halftime, Johnson reentered on a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line and delivered the Tigers’ first touchdown of the night.
With time winding down before halftime, Johnson reentered on a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line and delivered the Tigers’ first touchdown of the night.
The comeback started with Johnson finding receiver Aaron Gregory, a Texas A&M commit and AJC Super 11 selection, on multiple connections — including highlight receptions and drawing a pass interference call.
The comeback started with Johnson finding receiver Aaron Gregory, a Texas A&M commit and AJC Super 11 selection, on multiple connections — including highlight receptions and drawing a pass interference call.
Johnson seemed to finally find his footing after halftime. Despite a lingering hamstring injury against North Gwinnett, he began using his legs as well to spark the Tigers’ offense — even cleanly hurdling a defender in the fourth quarter, putting to rest any concerns about his hamstring.
White was surprised by how Johnson performed in the second half compared to the first, saying “I have no clue” when asked about the difference.