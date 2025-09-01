How the new top 10 Georgia high school football teams fared in Week 3

Walton middle linebacker Noah Lavallee (3) and free safety Tate Adams (20) are unable too top Roswell quarterback Trey Smith (1) from scoring early in the half of a game Friday, August 29, 2025 at Walton High School. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Week 3 of the 2025 Georgia high school football season is wrapped. Here’s a look at how each of the top-10 teams fared last weekend and who each team plays next. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

Last week: Beat Thompson, Ala. 24-23. Grayson forced an incomplete pass on Thompson’s two-point try and beat Alabama’s reigning Class 7A champion in overtime for the second consecutive season. Grayson trailed 10-3 in the fourth quarter but scored two touchdowns, the first on a 99-yard drive, the second in the final two minutes with Deuce Smith hitting Saif Bin-Wahad with a 27-yard pass with eight seconds left. Smith started at quarterback for Grayson in place of North Carolina-committed senior Travis Burgess, who announced before the game he was out for the season with an injury. Grayson linebackers Tyler Atkinson (Texas) and Anthony Davis Jr. (Ole Miss), who had been injured, played for the first time this season. Grayson held Thompson to minus-1 yard rushing. Thompson’s Trent Seaborn, a top-250 national junior prospect, passed for 347 yards but was intercepted three times in the first half.

Last week: Beat Rome 28-21. Rontre Welch returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown after Rome had taken a 21-7 lead with 1:38 left in the third quarter. Cam Wood scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to complete the rally. C.J. Cypher was 15-of-20 passing for 234 yards and a touchdown. Ryan Mosley had seven receptions for 135 yards. Zykie Helton had two tackles for losses. Rome’s Aidan McPherson passed for 244 yards and rushed for 47 but was sacked five times.

Last week: Beat Newton 27-21. Kennedy Green scored on a 1-yard run to break a 21-21 tie early in the fourth quarter, and Douglas County defended two drives into its territory after that, one getting as close as the 22. Mike Johnson was 14-of-20 passing for 209 yards and rushed for 53 yards. Aaron Gregory had six receptions for 103 yards. Jordan Carter had three sacks.

Last week: Beat Marietta 16-13. His team trailing 13-9, McEachern’s Gabe Okafor recovered a fumble at the Marietta 9 in the final three minutes, and the Indians scored on Henry Pullen’s 5-yard run. Pullen rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries and accounted for most of McEachern’s 177 total yards. Casey Barner intercepted a pass at the McEachern 9 to seal the victory. Marietta was held to 161 total yards. Brayden Matthews had five solo tackles and two tackles for losses.

Last week: Beat Colquitt County 21-7. Banks Halcomb, subbing for injured starter Elam Rahman, threw a 21-yard TD pass to Stephen Brown for a 7-7 title in the final minute of the first half and a 25-yard TD pass to Braylon Jackson on the first drive of the second half for a 14-7 lead. Halcomb was 7-of-14 passing for 81 yards. Kalil Mazone rushed for 97 yards on 13 carries. Jake Godfree had 19 total tackles, and Ethan Robinson had 14.

Last week: Beat Central Gwinnett 37-6. Mason Woods rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. Lowndes rushed for 276 yards and was 2-of-3 passing for 42 yards. Kaevone Thomas had 118 yards from scrimmage. Malik Reddick had three sacks. Garrick Harris had two sacks and forced a fumble.

Last week: Beat Dougherty 52-3. Deron Foster rushed for 171 yards on 13 carries, and Marquis Fennell rushed for 120 yards on 14 carries. Both scored three touchdowns. It was the third straight game that each ran for more than 100 yards.

Last week: Lost to North Gwinnett 21-7. Georgia-committed RB Jae Lamar rushed for 149 yards on 22 carries. Colquitt County was limited to 55 passing yards. Cohen Lawson threw a 23-yard TD pass to Ameir Knighton early in the second quarter for a 7-0 lead, but North Gwinnet scored the final 21 points.

Last week: Beat Westlake 42-14. Nigel Newkirk rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Kharim Hughley was 14-of-17 passing for 201 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown. Philip Williams had four receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Westlake had 294 yards passing but 7 rushing.

Last week: Beat Alpharetta 31-6. Sheldon Atchison rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Trey Hasan, a freshman quarterback playing for an injured starter, was 8-of-15 passing for 81 yards. Tristan Lester had two sacks and recovered a fumble.

Last week: Beat FSU High 79-14. Thomas County Central set a school record for points in a game and put up 686 yards of total offense. Thomas Central led 51-7 at halftime. Jaylen Johnson was 10-of-12 passing for 185 yards and five touchdowns. Cooper Creech was 2-for-2 passing with touchdowns of 80 and 48 yards, both to D.J. White. Deuce Lawrence rushed for 188 yards, and Jamarion Paytee rushed for 107.

Last week: Beat Tift County 41-33. Jordan Bush, a backup quarterback playing for an injured starter, rushed for 224 yards and three touchdowns. He was 6-of-12 passing for 54 yards. Trey Bush returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown. Lee County trailed 19-14 at halftime and led only 28-26 in the fourth quarter before scoring three touchdowns in the final eight minutes.

Last week: Beat Kennesaw Mountain 48-7. Sprayberry led 35-0 at halftime, and 12 players had rushing attempts. Jaden Duckett was 7-of-10 passing for 120 yards and three touchdowns, two to Jorden Edmonds.

Last week: Beat Walton 30-28. Balint Vorosmarty kicked a 26-yard field goal on the final play. Roswell led 24-7 at halftime but trailed 28-27 when it got the ball for its final possession at the Walton 46-yard line with 2:02 remaining. Trey Smith was 16-of-22 passing for 203 yards and rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. Wills Campbell had six receptions for 100 yards. Nick Peal rushed for 91 yards on 21 carries. Brody Duffy had 14 solo tackles, three tackles for a loss and a sack.

Last week: Beat Kell 37-6. Will Rajecki rushed for 197 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries, accounting for most of Sequoyah’s 308 total yards. Leif Hansen kicked field goals of 45, 33, 29 and 34 yards and put seven kickoffs in the end zone. Sequoyah intercepted three passes. Kell’s Moonie Gipson rushed for 177 yards.

Last week: Beat Perry 12-7. Ryan Maxwell was 17-of-29 passing for 184 yards and a touchdown. Weston Ard had eight solo tackles. Houston County held Perry to 173 total yards and intercepted two passes.

Last week: Beat Allatoona 21-13. Sophomore RB Nate Kress rushed for 240 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. River Ridge ran out the clock after Allatoona got within 21-13 in the final five minutes.

Class 4A

1. (1) North Oconee (2-0)

Last week: Off.

Next: Friday at Clarke Central (1-2)

2. (2) Creekside (2-0)

Last week: Beat DeSoto, Texas 70-28. Cayden Benson was 16-of-20 passing for 237 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for a touchdown. Ced Kelley rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown. Damien Henderson had seven receptions for 99 yards and two touchdowns. DeSoto returned three kickoffs for touchdowns and scored its only touchdown on offense when Creekside led 56-14 in the third quarter.

Next: Sept. 12 vs. Forest Park (1-1)

3. (3) Blessed Trinity (3-0)

Last week: Beat Prince Avenue Christian 28-13. Ahmontae Pitts rushed for 162 yards on 20 carries, and M.J. Craft rushed for 73 yards and three touchdowns, two in the fourth quarter for a 26-6 lead. Ty Page, playing for an injured starter, was 8-of-12 passing for 142 yards and a touchdown. D.J. Jacobs had two sacks. Will Chastain had seven solo tackles and an interception.

Next: Sept. 12 at Milton (2-1)

4. (4) Cartersville (3-0)

Last week: Beat Hapeville Charter 42-6. Nate Russell was 11-of-15 passing for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Brady Marchese had three receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown. Braylon Hill had four carries for 81 yards and two touchdowns on four carries.

Next: Friday vs. Calhoun (2-0)

5. (5) Benedictine (1-2)

Last week: Beat Burke County 41-0. Stephen Cannon was 12-of-17 passing for 189 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown. LaDamion Guyton had two tackles for losses and two sacks.

Next: Sept. 19 at Westminster (2-1)

6. (6) Cambridge (3-0)

Last week: Beat Creekview 35-7. Brooks Malone rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Connor Langford was 12-of-15 passing for 196 yards and two touchdowns. Craig Dandridge had seven receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown.

Next: Friday vs. Denmark (0-2)

7. (7) Ware County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Bainbridge 58-20. Tayshaun Franklin rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns, and Jamir Boyd rushed for 105 yards and one touchdown. Isaiah White was 13-of-20 passing for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Jamario Rice had six receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown. Ware County led 31-6 at halftime.

Next: Friday at Bartram Trail, Fla. (0-2)

8. (8) Marist (1-1)

Last week: Beat Woodward Academy 16-12. Owen Rice scored on a 3-yard run with 52 seconds left. Woodward Academy then drove seven plays to the Marist 32 but ran out of time. Dawson Batemon’s 59-yard run set up Marist’s first touchdown. Tyler Baradel made a 51-yard field goal. Marist led 281-214 in total yards. James Lasco rushed for 90 yards on 18 carries. Marist was 2-of-8 passing. Woodward’s Blake Stewart, who is committed to Clemson, returned a fumble 48 yards for a touchdown.

Next: Sept. 12 at Northview (0-2)

9. (10) Central-Carrollton (3-0)

Last week: Beat Hiram 49-0. J.R. Haris was 9-of-12 passing for 203 yards and three touchdowns. Jonaz Walton rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns. Alanson Simmons had two receptions for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

Next: Friday vs. Villa Rica (0-2)

10. (NR) Eastside (2-1)

Last week: Beat Alcovy 49-15. Eastside blocked a punt and intercepted two passes, and Cameron Griffieth and Sincere Jackson returned fumbles for touchdowns. Myles Mims rushed for 101 yards on six carries. Payton Shaw passed for 126 yards.

Next: Friday at Archer (1-2)

Out: No. 9 Kell (2-1)

Class 3A

1. (1) Calhoun (2-0)

Last week: Beat Westminster 35-17. Trace Hawkins was 17-of-23 passing for 288 yards and three touchdowns. Justin Beasley had eight receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown. Isiah Nalls and Hudson Chadwick each rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown. Blake Hammett had eight total tackles.

Next: Friday at Cartersville (3-0)

2. (2) Jefferson (3-0)

Last week: Beat Clarke Central 42-10. Jefferson took a 21-0 lead in the first quarter on Colton Grant’s 65-yard TD pass. Max Brown rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns and returned the second-half kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown.

Next: Friday at Stephens County (2-1)

3. (3) Sandy Creek (3-0)

Last week: Beat LaGrange 23-7. Sandy Creek led 23-0 at halftime and avenged a defeat to the team that eliminated it from the playoffs last season. Amari Latimer rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. Sandy Creek was 6-of-16 passing for 80 yards.

Next: Sept. 12 at Upson-Lee (2-0)

4. (4) Peach County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Berkmar 56-8. Peach County led 49-8 at halftime. Caiden Ivory was 5-of-5 passing for 181 yards and three touchdowns. Zion Ellison rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Next: Friday vs. Crisp County (0-3)

5. (6) North Hall (2-0)

Last week: Beat Cherokee Bluff 43-31. Alex Schlieman was 17-of-25 passing for 285 yards and three touchdowns. Ty Kemp had eight receptions for 177 yards and three touchdowns, all more than 25 yards. One came on a fourth-and-23, another on a third-and-19. Smith McGarvey was 3-of-3 passing for 30 yards, scored on a 56-yard run and had five catches for 38 yards. North Hall had 503 total yards.

Next: Friday at East Hall (2-1)

6. (7) Stephenson (3-0)

Last week: Beat Dutchtown 40-7. Stephenson held Dutchtown to 55 total yards. K.J. Green had three sacks and four tackles for losses. Sergio Mason had five tackles for losses and forced a fumble. Jayden Johnson rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

Next: Friday vs. Decatur (0-2)

7. (5) LaGrange (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Sandy Creek 23-7. LaGrange was held to 130 yards of total offense. LaGrange lost to Sandy Creek in this regular-season game in 2024 and avenged the loss in the Class 3A second round.

Next: Friday at Trinity Christian (1-1)

8. (9) Monroe Area (2-0)

Last week: Off.

Next: Friday vs. Apalachee (1-2)

9. (10) Troup (2-0)

Last week: Off.

Next: Friday vs. Whitewater (1-1)

10. (8) Cherokee Bluff (2-1)

Last week: Lost to North Hall 43-31. Cooper Dean was 22-of-27 passing for 285 yards and two touchdowns. Dylan Haley had nine catches for 94 yards. Malcolm Millsap had four receptions for 85 yards. Cherokee Bluff was held to 77 yards rushing and couldn’t keep pace after cutting the lead to 29-24 late in the third quarter.

Next: Friday vs. Habersham Central (2-1)

Class 2A

1. (1) Carver-Columbus (3-0)

Last week: Beat Harris County 63-0. Carver rushed for 304 yards and seven touchdowns on 24 carries and outgained Harris County in total yards 393-51. Carver won its 18th straight game, sixth by shutout.

Next: Sept. 12 at Northside-Columbus (1-1)

2. (2) Pierce County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Brantley County 44-0. David Dowling was 7-of-10 passing for 137 yards and rushed for 128 yards on 12 carries. Pierce County held Brantley County to 49 total yards and forced four turnovers. Chance Williams had 12 tackles, two for losses, and two pass breakups.

Next: Friday vs. Wayne County (0-3)

3. (3) Rockmart (1-1)

Last week: Off.

Next: Friday vs. Ringgold (3-0)

4. (5) Carver-Atlanta (3-0)

Last week: Beat Decatur 37-14. Terrious Favors had five receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 60 yards on three carries, scored three touchdowns and intercepted a pass. Corey Fletcher was 9-of-12 passing for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Lataious Stepp rushed for 132 yards on 20 carries.

Next: Friday at Mundy’s Mill (0-2)

5. (7) Morgan County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Oconee County 35-14. Christian Monfort rushed for 239 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries, two in the fourth quarter to break open what had been a 21-14 game. Davis Strickland was 12-of-16 passing for 60 yards.

Next: Friday at Greene County (0-2)

6. (6) Callaway (0-2)

Last week: Lost to Opelika, Ala. 36-35. Callaway went for two points in overtime and threw incomplete. Callaway scored a touchdown for a 30-24 lead with 2:18 left, and Opelika tied the game with 15 seconds left, but both teams missed their extra points, Opelika after getting a 15-yard penalty for excessive celebration. Blake Harrington was 22-of-32 passing for 340 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 56 yards. Kaiden James had seven receptions for 97 yards. Callaway lost to Opelika 48-13 last season, when Opelika advanced to the second round of Alabama’s highest class.

Next: Friday at Cook (3-0)

7. (8) Hapeville Charter (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Cartersville 42-6. Hapeville rushed for 147 yards but was 5-of-14 passing for 36 yards and two interceptions against Class 4A’s No. 4 team.

Next: Tuesday at Lee County (2-0)

8. (4) Burke County (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Benedictine 41-0. Burke County was held to 145 yards against Class 4A’s No. 5 team and shut out in the regular season for the first time since 2010 by Lowndes.

Next: Friday vs. Warren County (0-3)

9. (9) Thomson (2-1)

Last week: Beat Richmond Academy 50-42. Zay Brinson scored on a 4-yard run and two-point conversion for a 43-42 lead with 43 seconds left, and Markevion Jones returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown for the final margin. Brinson scored five touchdowns while rushing for 82 yards on 17 carries. Noah Merriweather rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Jones was 5-of-8 passing for 74 yards.

Next: Friday vs. Grovetown (2-1)

10. (10) Cook (3-0)

Last week: Beat Brooks County 19-6. M.J. Tippins opened the scoring with a 46-yard interception return, and Cook held Brooks to 81 total yards. Cook managed only 76 total yards. Dawson Davis rushed for 50 yards on 23 carries and scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter for a 16-0 lead. Brooks Moore kicked field goals of 32 and 20 yards.

Next: Friday vs. Callaway (0-2)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Toombs County (3-0)

Last week: Beat South Effingham 55-8. Joseph Owens was 19-of-30 passing for 344 yards and two touchdowns. Gavin Fletcher had four receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown. Justin Powell rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries. Nick Carroll had five receptions, an interception and 167 all-purpose yards.

Next: Friday at Rome (0-2)

2. (2) Worth County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Dooly County 53-0. Worth County led 46-0 at halftime. Kaden Chester rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and returned an interception 59 yards for a touchdown. Lyndon Worthy was 8-of-12 passing for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

Next: Friday at Brooks County (0-2)

3. (3) Thomasville (3-0)

Last week: Beat Cairo 45-23. Thomasville scored 20 points in the fourth quarter after Cairo’s fumble return for a touchdown made the score 25-23. Lavonte Cole rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and scored a safety on defense. Cam Hill was 9-of-16 passing for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

Next: Friday at Thomas County Central (3-0)

4. (4) Fitzgerald (2-0)

Last week: Beat Crisp County 30-7. Leading 17-7 in the fourth quarter, Fitzgerald put the game away with a 17-play, 79-yard drive. Latavis Devine rushed for 68 yards on 14 carries. Victor Copeland ran for 64 yards on 13 carries. Jeffery Hicks returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown on the game’s final play.

Next: Sept. 12 vs. Brooks County (0-2)

5. (5) Heard County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Murphy, N.C. 42-10. Darience Coleman rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Ethan Tisdale was 10-of-13 passing for 150 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 76 yards. Max Lasseter had four tackles for losses and caught a TD pass. Andrew Tinker had seven tackles and two receptions for 63 yards.

Next: Sept. 12 vs. Bowdon (2-1)

6. (6) Rabun County (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Dalton (0-3)

7. (7) Northeast (2-1)

Last week: Beat Washington County 32-0. Jordan Wiggins was 11-of-15 passing for 214 yards and three touchdowns. Reginald Glover had 181 all-purpose yards (30 rushing, 91 receiving, 60 returning). Trayvon Shiers had nine tackles, two tackles for losses and two pass breakups.

Next: Friday at Jefferson County (0-3)

8. (8) Swainsboro (3-0)

Last week: Beat Metter 44-14. Swainsboro scored 22 fourth-quarter points in what had been a competitive game. Jabios Smith rushed for 149 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries and scored two two-point conversions. Joshua Gray was 7-of-11 passing for 104 yards.

Next: Friday at Appling County (1-1)

9. (9) Dodge County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Central-Macon 46-8. Dodge County scored touchdowns on its first seven possessions and led 40-0 at halftime. Kain Mincey was 9-of-15 passing for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Jauriel Bray had three receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown. Terrance Fordham scored two touchdowns, one on an 84-yard kickoff return.

Next: Friday vs. ACE Charter (2-0)

10. (10) Dublin (1-1)

Last week: Beat Southwest 48-6. Dublin rushed for 532 yards and six touchdowns. Travion Bostic rushed for 202 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

Next: Friday at Washington County (1-2)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Lincoln County (2-0)

Last week: Beat McCormick, S.C. 56-0. Lincoln County scored seven touchdowns on its 28 plays from scrimmage. Jonathan Norman had 63 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on five touches.

Next: Sept. 12 at Elbert County (0-3)

2. (2) Clinch County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Miller County 35-6. Fred Causey returned a Miller County fumble 42 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. Kamarrion Johnson returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown late in the game. Clinch County was outgained 297-214. Jaiden Reed rushed for 61 yards on eight carries. Miller County’s Jamarion Shephard rushed for 139 yards.

Next: Friday vs. Berrien (2-1)

3. (3) Bowdon (2-1)

Last week: Beat Bremen 48-7. Josh Hopkins was 6-of-12 passing for four touchdowns and rushed for 120 yards, including a 77-yard TD run. Kaiden Prothro had 156 yards receiving and two touchdowns and returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown. Jett Abrams intercepted three passes. Lucki Bailey had 10 tackles.

Next: Friday at Westside-Macon (1-2)

4. (4) Brooks County (0-2)

Last week: Lost to Cook 19-6. Brooks County had minus-10 total yards until an 80-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter against Class 2A’s No. 10 team.

Next: Friday vs. Worth County (3-0)

5. (6) Manchester (0-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Macon County (0-3)

6. (10) Johnson County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Warren County 40-14. Johnson County led 33-8 at halftime and kept the ball on the ground, rushing for 211 yards and five touchdowns. Jeremiah Scott rushed for 70 yards on five carries.

Next: Friday vs. Butler (0-2)

7. (8) Wilcox County (2-1)

Last week: Beat Terrell County 53-8. Melvin McAdoo rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Wilcox County led 26-0 in the first quarter.

Next: Sept. 12 at Turner County (0-1)

8. (5) Metter (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Swainsboro 44-14. It was a one-possession game until Swainsboro scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns. Mike Ricks was 14-of-27 passing for 217 yards but was intercepted three times and held to 38 yards rushing.

Next: Sept. 12 vs. Savannah (0-1)

9. (7) Jenkins County (1-1)

Last week: Off.

Next: Friday vs. Portal (1-1)

10. (9) Charlton County (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Jeff Davis 35-26. Charlton County trailed 28-7 in the third quarter and got no closer than eight points from there. Omari Wilson rushed for 75 yards on 10 carries and had 71 receiving yards and 76 returning yards. A.J. Glover was 14-of-34 passing for 233 yards and two touchdowns. Jeff Davis led 380-357 in total yards.

Next: Friday at Yulee, Fla. (2-0)

Class 3A-A Private

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Blessed Trinity 28-13. Andrew Beard rushed for 124 yards on 17 carries. Ben Musser was 15-of-26 passing for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Prince Avenue was outgained 395-250.

Next: Sept. 12 at Johns Creek (0-2)

2. (2) Hebron Christian (2-1)

Last week: Lost to McCallie, Tenn. 24-8. Hebron Christian was held to 92 total yards against Tennessee’s highest-ranked team in all classifications by MaxPreps.

Next: Sept. 19 at Blessed Trinity (3-0)

3. (3) Fellowship Christian (1-1)

Last week: Off.

Next: Friday vs. Osborne (0-2)

4. (4) Savannah Christian (3-0)

Last week: Beat Mount Paran Christian 22-7. Freshman Wesley Dinkins rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Blaise Thomas was 6-of-8 passing for 201 yards and two touchdowns, one a 70-yarder to Weston Hughes. Cam Yeldell had three receptions for 110 yards.

Next: Friday at Oceanside Collegiate, S.C. (0-2)

5. (5) Calvary Day (2-0)

Last week: Beat Oceanside Collegiate, S.C. 59-49. Ty Pinckney returned a kickoff 99 yards for a 52-49 lead in the fourth quarter, and Calvary Day went on to beat South Carolina’s reigning Class 3A champion. James Mobley was 17-of-30 passing for 295 yards and two touchdowns. M.J. Knight had nine receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Ca’Den Jones rushed for 79 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. Calvary Day scored two touchdowns in each quarter. Oceanside’s Aiden Manavian passed for 454 yards but was intercepted three times.

Next: Friday at Southeast Bulloch (1-1)

6. (6) Aquinas (2-0)

Last week: Off.

Next: Friday at Hephzibah (1-1)

7. (7) Wesleyan (2-1)

Last week: Beat Elbert County 14-7. Wesleyan led in total yards 170-88, with Elbert County held to minus-3 yards rushing. Walker Kirkland’s 18-yard TD pass to Carter Hayes in the final minute of the first half gave Wesleyan a 14-0 lead. Elbert County’s final drive ended at Wesleyan’s 31. Kirkland was 9-of-15 passing for 105 yards. William Wright had 12 tackles.

Next: Friday at B.E.S.T. Academy (0-3)

8. (8) Athens Academy (2-1)

Last week: Beat Shaw 44-14. Athens Academy led 31-7 at halftime after Shaw returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. PayTon Prince rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Keyon Standifer had five receptions for 87 yards.

Next: Friday vs. John Milledge Academy (3-0)

9. (9) Lovett (2-1)

Last week: Beat Spencer 27-7. Sam Abney was 11-of-20 passing for 144 yards and rushed for 66 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. His two first-quarter touchdowns gave Lovett a 14-0 lead, and the Lions won comfortably despite being outgained 314-253 in total yards. Will Forte had 11 solo tackles and two tackles for losses.

Next: Friday vs. Pace Academy (1-1)

10. (10) Holy Innocents’ (2-1)

Last week: Beat Morrow 46-0. Holy Innocents’ led 43-0 at halftime and subbed out the varsity in the second half. Ryan Woods was 9-of-12 passing for 128 yards. Brayden Bailey caught a 31-yard TD pass and returned a punt 36 yards.

Next: Thursday vs. Allatoona (1-2)