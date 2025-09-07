How the AP Top 25 should look after Week 2 of college football

Look for South Florida to enter the AP Top 25, as coach Alex Golesh and the Bulls won 18-16 at No. 13 Florida on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, a week after beating then-No. 25 Boise State. (John Raoux/AP)

Top 10 should be relatively stable, but Saturday losses will lead to teams shuffling lower down in the rankings.

No.1 Ohio State was one of four Top 10 teams to beat a Football Championship Subdivision opponent, and the Buckeyes are in no danger of losing their top spot after a 70-0 win over Grambling.

College football powerhouses took care of business Saturday, most doing so in convincing fashion against lesser competition.

There doesn't figure to be much shuffling at the top of the poll, as none of the top 11 teams lost, though No. 6 Oregon could move up a spot or two on the strength of its eye-opening 69-3 win over Big 12 opponent Oklahoma State. The No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs had their offensive struggles in defeating FCS school Austin Peay, but Kirby Smart's reputation and the Bulldogs' defensive prowess is such that they could hold their spot. A case could be made for Clemson to drop out of the Top 10 after it fell behind Sun Belt Conference member Troy 16-0 at home before rallying for 27-16 win with 24 unanswered points in the second half.

No. 12 ranked Arizona State might fall out of the Top 25 completely after suffering its first loss of the season.

The defending Big 12 champion Sun Devils lost by a 24-20 count in Starkville, Mississippi, as Mississippi State snapped what had been a 13-game losing streak against Power 4 conference competition.