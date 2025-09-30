Ken Sugiura Horrors! Is the prospect of a Tech-UGA dream matchup fading already? A loss by Georgia and close games for Georgia Tech could dim the championship outlook for November matchup. Clean Old-Fashioned Hate in 2024 was a wild one, with Georgia beating Georgia Tech 44-42 in eight overtimes in Athens. If the Bulldogs can rebound from their loss to Alabama and Georgia Tech can keep finding ways to win, this year's game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium could have major College Football Playoffs implications. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

Georgia and Georgia Tech gave their fans another Saturday of edge-of-your-seat entertainment. In the afternoon, the Yellow Jackets survived a game they should have lost, defeating Wake Forest in overtime in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. In the evening, the Bulldogs did everything but win, falling again to perpetual thorn Alabama at Sanford Stadium.

This isn’t just a column about college football; it’s a glimpse into your very soul. Why you should believe in Tech The No. 17 Jackets are 5-0 for just the fifth time in the post-Bobby Dodd era (since 1967). They have the look of confident winners, having found ways to beat Colorado, Clemson and Wake Forest by a combined 11 points. Moreover, Tech won at Wake Forest despite being way off its game, getting outgained 219-74 in the first half and trailing 20-3 midway through the third quarter. In short, the Jackets have come through three close calls unscathed and still have room to reach their ceiling. This is what destiny feels like. Imagine this: After waiting 35 years to beat Colorado (with whom the Jackets split the 1990 national title), Tech gets a second brush with history, facing Virginia for the ACC title in a rematch of the pivotal game of the Jackets’ march to No. 1 in that fabled season.

Why you should doubt Tech Winning three games by 11 points — against teams with a combined record of 5-8 — just means your turn is coming. The Jackets absolutely should have lost to Wake Forest, reaping an enormous benefit from an uncalled offside penalty so egregious the ACC had to publicly acknowledge it. It's not unreasonable to say that Tech should be 4-1. Verdict: With six more games until Georgia, the breaks will catch up with the Jackets, who, by the way, rank 100th in FBS in rushing defense. Set the coordinates for heartbreak. Why you should believe in Georgia The Bulldogs tripped up against Alabama, but there was hope to be taken in arguably outplaying the Tide. But for a dropped pass and/or a botched fourth-and-1 play, Georgia could well have won anyway. The Bulldogs' two most formidable remaining challenges — Ole Miss and Texas — are at home. Georgia has some defensive issues, but it can run the ball effectively, has a solid quarterback in Gunner Stockton and an elite special-teams unit.

And betting against Smart remains a questionable tactic unless, of course, Georgia is playing Alabama. In other words, plan for the Bulldogs to buckle down, run the table and play for the SEC title. Why you should doubt Georgia The Bulldogs' pass defense is a weakness; their five sacks are tied for 121st in Football Bowl Subdivision. It contributed to Alabama converting 13 third downs, the most that Georgia has allowed in a game under Smart. And the idea that you can pencil Georgia down for an 11-1 season is dated, the Bulldogs' once-massive talent advantage having been eroded by the transfer portal and name, image and likeness money. Counting on Georgia to not lose any of its six remaining SEC games is asking for a lot. To summarize, the siege of Athens has begun.