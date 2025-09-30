Horrors! Is the prospect of a Tech-UGA dream matchup fading already?
A loss by Georgia and close games for Georgia Tech could dim the championship outlook for November matchup.
Clean Old-Fashioned Hate in 2024 was a wild one, with Georgia beating Georgia Tech 44-42 in eight overtimes in Athens. If the Bulldogs can rebound from their loss to Alabama and Georgia Tech can keep finding ways to win, this year's game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium could have major College Football Playoffs implications. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)
Georgia and Georgia Tech gave their fans another Saturday of edge-of-your-seat entertainment.
In the afternoon, the Yellow Jackets survived a game they should have lost, defeating Wake Forest in overtime in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. In the evening, the Bulldogs did everything but win, falling again to perpetual thorn Alabama at Sanford Stadium.
It bore similarities to the proceedings of Sept. 13, when both Tech and UGA played games down to the wire. That day, it was the Bulldogs stealing an overtime decision on the road, theirs over Tennessee, while the Jackets faced a brand name and longtime rival and won a thriller with an upset of Clemson.
But after Saturday, how likely it is that we’ll get that dream matchup is something of an insight into who you are as a fan.
Do you believe that one lucky break begets another, or that good fortune comes with an expiration date?
Do you think that dark clouds in the morning can only mean thunderstorms, or do you just figure that the weather will clear and keep on packing for your day at the beach? (Don’t forget the sunscreen!)
This isn’t just a column about college football; it’s a glimpse into your very soul.
Why you should believe in Tech
The No. 17 Jackets are 5-0 for just the fifth time in the post-Bobby Dodd era (since 1967). They have the look of confident winners, having found ways to beat Colorado, Clemson and Wake Forest by a combined 11 points.
Moreover, Tech won at Wake Forest despite being way off its game, getting outgained 219-74 in the first half and trailing 20-3 midway through the third quarter.
In short, the Jackets have come through three close calls unscathed and still have room to reach their ceiling. This is what destiny feels like.
Imagine this: After waiting 35 years to beat Colorado (with whom the Jackets split the 1990 national title), Tech gets a second brush with history, facing Virginia for the ACC title in a rematch of the pivotal game of the Jackets’ march to No. 1 in that fabled season.
Winning three games by 11 points — against teams with a combined record of 5-8 — just means your turn is coming. The Jackets absolutely should have lost to Wake Forest, reaping an enormous benefit from an uncalled offside penalty so egregious the ACC had to publicly acknowledge it. It’s not unreasonable to say that Tech should be 4-1.
Verdict: With six more games until Georgia, the breaks will catch up with the Jackets, who, by the way, rank 100th in FBS in rushing defense. Set the coordinates for heartbreak.
Why you should believe in Georgia
The Bulldogs tripped up against Alabama, but there was hope to be taken in arguably outplaying the Tide. But for a dropped pass and/or a botched fourth-and-1 play, Georgia could well have won anyway.
The Bulldogs’ two most formidable remaining challenges — Ole Miss and Texas — are at home.
Georgia has some defensive issues, but it can run the ball effectively, has a solid quarterback in Gunner Stockton and an elite special-teams unit.
And betting against Smart remains a questionable tactic unless, of course, Georgia is playing Alabama.
In other words, plan for the Bulldogs to buckle down, run the table and play for the SEC title.
Why you should doubt Georgia
The Bulldogs’ pass defense is a weakness; their five sacks are tied for 121st in Football Bowl Subdivision. It contributed to Alabama converting 13 third downs, the most that Georgia has allowed in a game under Smart.
And the idea that you can pencil Georgia down for an 11-1 season is dated, the Bulldogs’ once-massive talent advantage having been eroded by the transfer portal and name, image and likeness money. Counting on Georgia to not lose any of its six remaining SEC games is asking for a lot.
To summarize, the siege of Athens has begun.
In closing
In reality, while a top-10 matchup (UGA at 10-1 and Tech at 10-1 or 11-0) remains the ideal, a game that essentially is a CFP elimination game might actually be much more compelling.
Let’s say Tech is 10-1 and Georgia is 9-2 and neither is in its conference championship game. (It’s worth acknowledging that framing this scenario as a consolation prize is still aiming awfully high.)
The winner would probably be in the CFP and the loser would likely be out. That would still be a gigantic Clean Old-Fashioned Hate game, arguably bigger than any in decades.
Or maybe Tech and Georgia will not lose until they meet Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Ken Sugiura is a sports columnist at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Formerly the Georgia Tech beat reporter, Sugiura started at the AJC in 1998 and has covered a variety of beats, mostly within sports.
