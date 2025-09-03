Hawks sign two to training camp deals

Johnson played two seasons in the NBA G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors (2023-25), the G League affiliate of the Warriors. He averaged 11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 97 games, including the Tip-Off Tournament and the regular season.

The 6-foot-6 forward played in three games with the Hawks at the Summer League in Las Vegas, averaging 7.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in 18.4 minutes.

