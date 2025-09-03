Hawks sign two to training camp deals

The Hawks will bring two players into training camp when it opens at the beginning of next month. On Wednesday, the Hawks announced that they signed forward Javan (JAY-vin) Johnson and guard Dwight Murray Jr. to the team.
Though the team did not announce the type of contract, both players signed Exhibit 10 deals, according to people familiar with the situation.
Johnson played two seasons in the NBA G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors (2023-25), the G League affiliate of the Warriors. He averaged 11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 97 games, including the Tip-Off Tournament and the regular season.
The 6-foot-6 forward played in three games with the Hawks at the Summer League in Las Vegas, averaging 7.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in 18.4 minutes.
He also played two seasons internationally with Gladiadores de Anzoategui of the Venezuelan SLB (2023-25).
Murray, a native of Austell, Georgia, appeared in 43 games (29 starts) with the College Park Skyhawks, the Hawks’ G League affiliate, during the 2024-25 season. He averaged nine points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds.
An alum of Pebblebrook High School, he also played for the Hawks Summer League team. He appeared in three games, where he averaged 4.3 points in 13.6 minutes.
Undrafted in 2023, Murray spent the 2023-24 season with KK Mornar in Montenegro, appearing in 28 games (27 starts) across three leagues (Liga ABA, Europe Cup, BLC Qual), tallying 9.1 points, two rebounds and 3.2 assists.
In signing Johnson and Murray to Exhibit 10 deals, the Hawks have the maximum 20 players allowed on a roster for training camp.
The Hawks will have to waive players to ensure the maximum players allowed on a roster during the regular season. They can have 15 players signed to standard contracts and up to three two-way players.