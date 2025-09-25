Hawks Logo
FanDuel Sports Network announces additions to Hawks’ broadcast team

Matt Winer and Madison Hock join the team, making their debuts when the Hawks open their season against the Raptors on Oct. 22.
Matt Winer joins FanDuel Sports Network as the host of "Hawks Live" pregame and postgame shows and will be the network’s sideline reporter for road games in the 2025-26 season. Winer worked for TNT Sports from 2010-25 as a studio host on NBA-TV and has more than 20 years of experience covering the NBA. (Photo courtesy of FanDuel Sports Network)
6 hours ago

FanDuel Sports Network will shake up its broadcast team for Hawks games in the coming season.

On Thursday, the network announced the additions of some new faces. Matt Winer and Madison Hock join the team, making their debuts when the Hawks open their season against the Raptors on Oct. 22.

Winer will replace Treavor Scales as the host of the “Hawks Live” pregame and postgame shows. He will also be the network’s sideline reporter for road games.

The 56-year-old worked for TNT Sports from 2010-25 as a studio host on NBA-TV and has more than 20 years of experience covering the NBA.

At TNT Sports, Winer worked as a play-by-play announcer, as well as a sideline reporter for NBA, MLB and NCAA March Madness games.

Before moving to Atlanta, Winer worked for ESPN from 2001-09, hosting shows such as “SportsCenter,” NBA studio shows, “Baseball Tonight” and ABC college football studio shows.

Winer also has experience as a play-by-play announcer for handball at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Madison Hock is the new sideline reporter for Hawks home games on Fan Duel Sports Networks for the 2025-26 season. (Photo courtesy of FanDuel Sports Network)
Hock will replace former Hawks sideline reporter Tabitha Turner for home games.

The 30-year-old has plenty of experience with FanDuel Sports Network. She worked as a reporter and host for the Pelicans, Spurs and Rangers over the past three years.

She has also worked as a game analyst for Big 12 women’s basketball games on Fox Sports. Hock also served as a studio host and college football sideline reporter for select ESPN games.

A former guard at Belmont University, Hock began her broadcasting career as a sports anchor and reporter at WBIR in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Winer and Hock join Hawks play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun, analyst and Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins and analyst Brian Oliver.

FanDuel Sports Network is scheduled to televise and stream 72 regular-season Hawks games during the 2025-26 season.

