FanDuel Sports Network announces additions to Hawks’ broadcast team

Matt Winer joins FanDuel Sports Network as the host of "Hawks Live" pregame and postgame shows and will be the network’s sideline reporter for road games in the 2025-26 season. Winer worked for TNT Sports from 2010-25 as a studio host on NBA-TV and has more than 20 years of experience covering the NBA. (Photo courtesy of FanDuel Sports Network)

Matt Winer and Madison Hock join the team, making their debuts when the Hawks open their season against the Raptors on Oct. 22.

Winer will replace Treavor Scales as the host of the “Hawks Live” pregame and postgame shows. He will also be the network’s sideline reporter for road games.

On Thursday, the network announced the additions of some new faces. Matt Winer and Madison Hock join the team, making their debuts when the Hawks open their season against the Raptors on Oct. 22.

FanDuel Sports Network will shake up its broadcast team for Hawks games in the coming season.

The 56-year-old worked for TNT Sports from 2010-25 as a studio host on NBA-TV and has more than 20 years of experience covering the NBA.

At TNT Sports, Winer worked as a play-by-play announcer, as well as a sideline reporter for NBA, MLB and NCAA March Madness games.

Before moving to Atlanta, Winer worked for ESPN from 2001-09, hosting shows such as “SportsCenter,” NBA studio shows, “Baseball Tonight” and ABC college football studio shows.

Winer also has experience as a play-by-play announcer for handball at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.