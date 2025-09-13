Georgia Bulldogs Everything you need to know about Georgia-Tennessee Subhead goes here Georgia head coach Kirby Smart takes a walk around the field at Neyland Stadium as his team arrives to play Tennessee in a NCAA college football game in Knoxville. Tennessee Sports Technology Coordinator Don Rawson walks beside Smart after greeting him. (Curtis Compton for the AJC 2023)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — College football rivalries are unique unto themselves, and Georgia-Tennessee is no different. It’s a game of immediate consequence in the sense the schools are in states that border one another and often clash on the recruiting trail, particularly in talent-rich metro Atlanta.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart approaches all games with vigor, but there’s an added layer to the Tennessee game as the Bulldogs did not defeat the Volunteers when Smart was a player for the Bulldogs. Saturday’s Georgia-Tennessee game could be the last as an annual rivalry Smart, asked this week what stood out about the games he played against Tennessee, flatly said, “That we lost, I mean, that’s what stands out. “It’s what you remember, is how the game went. It was loud, it was a great atmosphere, (and) it was the same as a coach.” To Smart’s point, he was 0-4 against the Vols from 1995-98, so he had no appetite for conversation when asked about intercepting a pass thrown by former Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning in Neyland Stadium while playing safety his redshirt freshman season in a 30-27 loss.

“We lost that game,” Smart said, “so that’s not exactly the best moment for me.”

Smart has been on the other end of the spectrum as a defensive coordinator and head coach in Neyland Stadium against Tennessee, winning all eight of those games by double digits. Georgia has won the past four games in Knoxville with Smart as head coach by an average of 30.5 points, while at Alabama the Crimson Tide won by an average margin of 24 with Smart serving as defensive coordinator for former coach Nick Saban. Read more about the Bulldogs Things to know for Saturday's Georgia-Tennessee game When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday Where: Neyland Stadium (cap. 101,915) Rankings and records: No. 6 Georgia (2-0); No. 15 Tennessee (2-0) TV/radio: ABC/Georgia Bulldog Sports Network and SiriusXM 84 Weather: Sunny with a high of 85 degrees, low-to-mid 80s at kickoff Series: Georgia leads 29-23-2. The Bulldogs won in Athens last season, 31-17. Key injuries: Georgia — guard Juan Gaston (ankle) is questionable, offensive tackle Earnest Greene lll (back) is probable. Tennessee — offensive tackle David Sanders (upper body) is questionable, defensive tackle Jaxson Moi (upper body) is questionable, defensive end Tyree Weathersby (unspecified) is questionable. Last meeting: Georgia won 31-17 after falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter. Former UGA quarterback Carson Beck sparked the comeback with a 14-yard run that led to a 17-point second quarter for the Bulldogs and finished 25-of-40 passing for 347 yards and two touchdowns. Georgia tailback Nate Frazier led the UGA ground game with 68 yards rushing and put the game away with a 2-yard TD run that closed the scoring in the game with 2:25 left. Tennessee's Dylan Sampson led all rushers with 101 yards and a TD on 19 carries, while former Vols quarterback Nico Iamaleava was 20-of-33 passing for 167 yards and carried 12 times for 18 yards, including the five times he was sacked by Georgia defenders. Betting line: Georgia opened as a 7-point favorite, but the line has fluctuated down to 3.5 points as of Friday. Tickets: The game is sold out. Tickets on the secondary market having been selling this week over face value, starting at $433 in the upper level and $511 each in the lower deck. Storylines for Saturday's Georgia game Josh Heupel hurdle Heupel, four years into his Tennessee tenure, is the most successful Vols' head football coach since Phillip Fulmer's College Football Hall of Fame career in Knoxville. Heupel's 30 wins from 2022-24 represent the most wins in a three-year stretch since Fulmer's Vols won 30 from 1998-2000. Tennessee has won two of the past three against two of its primary rivals — Alabama and Florida — but in his first four rivalry games with Georgia, Heupel has not won, and that has been well-documented. Gunner Stockton's road test Stockton, Georgia's fourth-year quarterback, has played in 11 games, including the first two starts this season. Saturday's game in Knoxville will be Stockton's first start in an opponents' stadium. Smart has talked about the challenges a road game presents, and Stockton's ability to handle the pressure and manage the offense in the hostile environment will be paramount to his team's success.