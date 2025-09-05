Everything you need to know about Austin Peay at Georgia

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton accounted for four touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ season-opening 45-7 win over Marshall with two rushing scores and two passing touchdowns. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Austin Peay enters the game Saturday (3:30 p.m., ESPN+) coming off a surprising 34-14 upset win over Middle Tennessee State, which was the Football Championship Subdivision-level Governors’ first win over a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent since 1987.

Smart has said he wants to see better execution on his offensive line and more confident play at quarterback, as Gunner Stockton makes his third career start.

ATHENS — Kirby Smart will look to make the most of Georgia’s final “warm-up” game before the SEC portion of the schedule kicks in at Tennessee .

“Twitchy, quick, disruptive, keep you off balance,” Smart said. “Their defensive coordinator was at Tennessee Tech last year and does a great job. They have guys that run to the ball really well, disruptive inside. They understand their job and their gap.

“It’s not as simple as just walking out there and saying, ‘You’ve got bigger and supposedly better players than these guys, just go run all over them,’” Smart said. “It’s not that simple. These guys are disruptive in what they do. They’re tied together. They play really hard, and effort counts twice. If you play with great effort, you can see it’s worth double the value.”

Here’s a look at this week’s Georgia game against Austin Peay.