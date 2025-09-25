ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky has ‘massive’ issue with Falcons’ pistol attack
Despite shutout vs. Panthers, Atlanta offensive coordinator points to past success with formation.
Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson — pictured during training camp in May — responded to ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky's criticism of the offense after a woeful performance against the Panthers by saying: “Last week you guys didn’t bring it up and we ran for 218 yards … ." (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)
ESPN analysts Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears broke down some issues they have with the Falcons’ pistol formation on the “NFL Live” show Wednesday.
“I have a massive problem with the pistol with them,” said Orlovsky, who was a journeyman backup quarterback in the NFL for seven seasons (26 games, 12 starts, 2-10 record). “I think it hurts their run-action, play-action. I think it hurts their run even though it’s a good run offense; it can be elite.”
Orlovsky believes the running back lines up too deep. They showed one run where Robinson didn’t press the outside zone and started his cut-back too soon and was dancing before hitting the line of scrimmage. He also believes it makes Penix stationary in the pocket.
Spears noted that the depth of the running back doesn’t stress the interior defensive lineman.
Robinson was asked about the pistol formation.
Robinson was asked about the pistol formation.
“Last week you guys didn’t bring it up and we ran for 218 yards, but I know it’s a convenient narrative each week,” Robinson said. “The back starts in the exact same location underneath the center and the pistol, just so we all know that here. Again, it’s nothing, there’s nothing different.”
The Falcons like using the pistol.
“Obviously, our run game has so many different snap points and things that we activate with some of our tight ends, some of our receivers, that it does give us a ton of versatility,” Robinson said. “It was incredibly successful for us last year.”
Despite Orlovsky’s issues with the formation, don’t expect any changes.
“So, we’ll always go off what the defense thinks as opposed to, no offense, anything out there,” Robinson said.
“I love the offense,” Penix said. “I like all of it. There’s no excuses to us, not executing, it (doesn’t) matter what formation we (run), the defense doesn’t know our play. We have to go out there and execute them at the end of the day.”
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.