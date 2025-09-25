ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky has ‘massive’ issue with Falcons’ pistol attack

Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson — pictured during training camp in May — responded to ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky's criticism of the offense after a woeful performance against the Panthers by saying: “Last week you guys didn’t bring it up and we ran for 218 yards … ." (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

Despite shutout vs. Panthers, Atlanta offensive coordinator points to past success with formation.

So, the critics are attacking their formation, play-calling, offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons didn’t score a point Sunday against the Panthers. They didn’t even reach the red zone.

ESPN analysts Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears broke down some issues they have with the Falcons’ pistol formation on the “NFL Live” show Wednesday.

“I have a massive problem with the pistol with them,” said Orlovsky, who was a journeyman backup quarterback in the NFL for seven seasons (26 games, 12 starts, 2-10 record). “I think it hurts their run-action, play-action. I think it hurts their run even though it’s a good run offense; it can be elite.”

Orlovsky believes the running back lines up too deep. They showed one run where Robinson didn’t press the outside zone and started his cut-back too soon and was dancing before hitting the line of scrimmage. He also believes it makes Penix stationary in the pocket.

Spears noted that the depth of the running back doesn’t stress the interior defensive lineman.