AJC Varsity Eagle’s Landing-Stockbridge rivalry has opportunity to ‘evolve again’

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Eagle’s Landing coach Johnny Teemer, whose team is 3-0 for the first time since 2015. The Golden Eagles are 2-0 in region play while eight Region 2-4A teams are 1-1 and one is 0-2. Eagle’s Landing is playing Henry County rival Stockbridge this week. Stockbridge won the region last season, though forfeited the title, along with nine wins, just before the playoffs. Eagle’s Landing has not won a region title in its 36-year history, and Stockbridge has beaten Eagle’s Landing 13 straight times, excluding last year’s forfeit. Teemer led Eagle’s Landing to its first playoff appearance last season in his second season as coach.

1. What do you make of being 3-0 and standing alone at the top of your region? “That it’s early. It’s very early. I want to be this at the end of the season. That’s what it’s all about. But it’s an honor. It’s a special opportunity for our kids to be in this position. It’s been a long time since Eagle’s Landing started a season 3-0, so I’m excited for this group of kids. “This offseason has been tremendous mainly because we have about 22 seniors, and all have gotten really strong this offseason. It’s been phenomenal watching them come together, but we’ve still got a ways to go to get better. I’m excited to see what it will look like when we put all phases of the game together.” 2. What does the Stockbridge game mean?

“It’s a rivalry game. Eagle’s Landing is 3-0. They’re 2-1. We’re playing to put ourselves in position to be the No. 1 seed in the region. Stockbridge is a program that’s been great historically. They’re two years off from playing in a state championship game. Stockbridge-Eagle’s Landing used to be a big game back in the day, and the regions were realigned, and now we’re back in the same region. So this is an awesome opportunity to put us in a situation where the rivalry can evolve again.”

Note: The schools are about 7 miles apart. Eagle’s Landing High School carries a McDonough address, though it is a little closer to downtown Stockbridge. 3. How would you describe your team in terms of what fans might see on the field? “We are strong defensively. We have eight returning starters, and they are playing at a very high level. Our depth on defense is good as well. In our first game, against Northside-Warner Robins, defensive end Kyree Ware was all over the field. He was our best player, but he got hurt. Our backup Anthony Mason has been in since Kyree was out, and now he’s been the best player on defense. We have a sophomore quarterback (Tyler Fletcher) who replaced Breylan Dewberry, now in college (at Columbus State). Young quarterbacks want to throw that ball, but we let our running backs shoulder the load, and they’ve been doing a wonderful job. Our special teams have done pretty well, too. We’ve scored three or four touchdowns on punt returns and kick returns.” 4. Your route to becoming a head coach was a little different than most. The season before you were hired, you were an assistant varsity basketball coach and not an on-field football coach, helping instead in an off-field role. How did it come about that you got the job? Was it your goal?