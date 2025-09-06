AJC Varsity Creekview gets first victory, spoils Lassiter’s hot start Creekview's Alex Penrod (#3) attempts a run during the first half against Lassiter High School in Marietta, GA on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. (Oscar Guevara Saenz/For the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Creekview’s offense helped make sure that the Grizzlies’ three-game losing streak, and Lassiter’s three-game win streak, would come to an end. Creekview, which had scored just 10 points in its first three games, scored 14 points in the first nine minutes and 31 in the first half Friday night at Lassiter and went on to a 48-30 victory in the teams’ Region 6-5A opener.

Georgia HS football recap: Highlights, upset alerts and more from Week 4 The Grizzlies’ 0-3 start was just the fourth in school history, but it was a bit deceiving because the losses came against Class 3A No. 1 Calhoun, Class 6A North Forsyth and Class 4A No. 6 Cambridge. In fact, the computer Maxwell Ratings had Creekview rated as the third-best 0-3 team in the state, behind only Marietta and East Coweta of Class 6A. Lassiter was also in somewhat unfamiliar territory with its 3-0 start, the first for the school since 2017 at the tail end of the best run in school history that featured head coaches Chip Lindsey and Jep Irwin and quarterbacks Hutson Mason and Eddie Printz. “We knew all along that we were capable of it,” Creekview coach Trevor Williams said of his offense’s awakening. “We’ve been banged up the last couple of weeks, but we were able to get some pieces back this week, and it makes a huge difference. I’m just so proud of their effort and how they kept believing in what we’re doing and stayed the course.” Quarterback Alex Penrod ran for two first-half touchdowns and passed for another and running back Carson Lott scored two of his three touchdowns in the first two quarters to help the Grizzlies build a 34-16 lead. Penrod finished with 116 yards rushing on 17 carries and was 7-of-12 passing for 87 yards. Lott ran for 166 yards on 17 carries and scored on runs of 20, 61 and 8 yards.

“Carson Lott is just a junior, and he’s got a bright future ahead of him,” Williams said. “He’s a kid that’s had to battle for everything he’s gotten in life. To see the success that he had tonight is amazing. And Alex does such a great job as a senior for us at quarterback, and I couldn’t be happier to have him back in the lineup.”

Neither team got a defensive stop on the first five possessions of the game as Creekview built a 21-14 lead. The Grizzlies’ defense came through on Lassiter’s next drive, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth-and-3 at the Creekview 36. Creekview fumbled it back to Lassiter on the next play, and the Trojans drove deep into Creekview territory in five plays before fumbling the ball just short of the goal line. Lassiter got a safety out of the exchange, cutting the lead to 21-16 with 3:45 remaining in the half, when Creekview snapped the ball out of the end zone on a punt attempt. Creekview seized control in the final two minutes of the half, using two two-play touchdown drives after short punts for a 34-16 lead. Penrod threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hansen with 1:55 remaining in the half, and Lott scored on a 61-yard run with 23 seconds left. The Grizzlies eventually led 41-16 in the fourth quarter before Lassiter scored twice in the final 4:04 of the game. Aidyn Grice added a late touchdown for the Grizzlies on a 54-yard run. Lassiter’s Drew McGee rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Quarterback Mitch Seaman passed for 116 yards and ran for 62 yards and a touchdown.

“Our guys have been through enough adversity over the last four or five weeks to fill the season, so I’m just so excited for them to get to experience this win and get to enjoy it tonight,” Williams said. “We’ve got to get back to work on Monday and continue to improve, just like we have the last three weeks.” Creekview will be at home to face Riverwood next Friday, while Lassiter will be at home again to face Woodstock. Creekview - 14-20-0-14 - 48 Lassiter - 14-2-0-14 - 30 First quarter

C - Alex Penrod 2 run (Colt David kick), 6:55 L - Drew McGee 3 run (Chase Campbell kick), 5:16 C - Carson Lott 20 run (David kick), 3:21 L - McGee 46 run (Campbell kick), 0:35 Second quarter

C - Penrod 39 run (David kick), 10:31 L - Safety (ball snapped out of end zone), 3:48 C - Hayden Hansen 30 pass from Penrod (kick failed), 1:55 C - Lott 61 run (David kick), 0:23 Fourth quarter