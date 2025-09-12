Could Peachtree City’s Parker Romo be answer to Falcons’ kicking woes?

Atlanta Falcons placekicker Younghoe Koo missed a game-tying field goal in the last seconds of Sunday's game and now faces competition for his position. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

‘Every day is an interview,’ well-traveled 28-year-old says of making it on to the field.

That alternative hails from Peachtree City in the form of well-traveled Parker Romo, who just a day ago celebrated his return home by chowing down on short ribs at Atrium with his dad and brother.

When Younghoe Koo grooved a potential 44-yard game-tying field goal to the right Sunday, the door swung open for an alternative.

Six veterans tried to earn the spot that ultimately went to Romo, including Zane Gonzalez, Jack Browning and Michael Badgley. Romo, cut loose from the Patriots after the preseason, made 11 of 12 field-goal attempts for the Vikings late last season.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris, moments after Koo failed to send the game to overtime, bluntly stated the team needs to convert on its manageable kicks. Some felt Koo, who was 25-for-34 on field-goal attempts in 2024, inevitably would be replaced. But the Falcons introduced competition rather than jettisoning him.

The 28-year-old emerged from a crowded tryout Tuesday to earn a spot on the Falcons’ practice squad. He gives them a viable option to replace Koo, their longtime kicker whose inconsistencies of a year ago resurfaced in a 23-20 Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay.

“I’m very grateful to be back in Georgia and put on for the home team,” Romo said Thursday. After living here for 17 years, Romo became a football vagabond, playing for three Division I schools in his college career and six teams in his NFL tenure.

“I came in and did really well, and they decided to keep me here,” Romo said. “Now I’m working as hard as I can to get on the field.”

He added: “They said it’s a competition. Any time you’re on the practice squad, you’re fighting for that role. Even if you’re active roster, just because you made the 53-man roster, that doesn’t mean you’re getting to play. Every day is an interview when you’re in the building, doesn’t matter if it’s practice or game.”

Romo’s career embodies persistence — and the plight of a nonrostered kicker. Romo was an All-State soccer player at McIntosh High School before spending his collegiate career at Central Arkansas (2016), Tulsa (2018) and Virginia Tech (2019-21).

His professional experience is also decorated in variety: New Orleans (2022), San Antonio Brahmas of the United Football League (2023), Detroit (2023), Chicago (2023), Minnesota (2024) and New England (2024 and this summer). His NFL experience almost is entirely on practice squads except for his temporary stint as Vikings kicker.

“Every day is an interview,” Romo said. “I just have to come in and do my job and see where things go. This is Year 4 for me and team No. 6, so I’ve gotten used to being comfortable being uncomfortable.”

The Falcons face the Vikings in Minnesota on Sunday. Perhaps Romo gets his latest opportunity at the place he received his first extended NFL playing time. Otherwise, he’ll continue preparing amid uncertainty.