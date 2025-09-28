Atlanta United shut out at New England

Two more examples of awful defensive play resulted in Atlanta United losing to New England 2-0 on Saturday in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
The loss dropped Atlanta United to 5-14-12 overall and 1-9-5 on the road, with three matches remaining.
Both of New England’s goals came in the second half off counter attacks. The first goal allowed featured poor defending by Stian Gregersen. The second featured poor decision-making by several players so that a New England player was left open yards from goal. Both were similar to the majority of goals Atlanta United has allowed this season.
Atlanta United was shut out for the 11th time and didn’t put a shot on goal in the second half. It has won just one of its past 15 league matches.
Manager Ronny Deila used the same starting 11 as he selected for last week’s 1-1 draw with San Diego. Jamal Thiare started at striker with Miguel Almirón on the left wing, Saba Lobjanidze on the right and Alexey Miranchuk in the middle of the midfield. Bartosz Slisz and Steven Alzate played as deep midfielders. Pedro Amador and Ronald Hernandez were the fullbacks with Gregersen and Juan Berrocal, making his second start, as the central defenders. Jayden Hibbert made his fifth consecutive start in goal.
Atlanta United put four shots on goal in the first half, but none tested Matt Turner. The Five Stripes finished with an expected goals of 0.52. New England finished with 0.28.
Emmanuel Latte Lath replaced Thiare in the 64th minute.
New England peppered Atlanta United’s porous defense with seven shots in the opening 25 minutes of the second half. Atlanta United took two during the same period.
Atlanta United fell behind 1-0 in the 72nd minute when Latte Lath turned over the ball in New England’s third. The Revs quickly went down the field with three attackers facing three Atlanta defenders and Hibbert. New signing Dor Turgeman received the ball on the left, juked Gregersen and put a left-footed shot past Hibbert.
New England made it 2-0 a few minutes later when it raced down the field after defending an Atlanta United corner kick. Atlanta United’s marking continued its season-long habit of being poor by leaving striker Leo Campana open in the box for a one-timed shot in the 75th minute. Turner received an assist because of his quick release to get the ball up the field.