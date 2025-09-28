Atlanta United shut out at New England

Atlanta United dropped to 5-14-12 overall with a 2-0 shutout loss at New England, its 11th shutout of the season. (Matthew Dingle/Atlanta United)

The team failed to record a shot on goal in the second half and has won just one of its last 15 league matches.

The loss dropped Atlanta United to 5-14-12 overall and 1-9-5 on the road, with three matches remaining.

Two more examples of awful defensive play resulted in Atlanta United losing to New England 2-0 on Saturday in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Both of New England’s goals came in the second half off counter attacks. The first goal allowed featured poor defending by Stian Gregersen. The second featured poor decision-making by several players so that a New England player was left open yards from goal. Both were similar to the majority of goals Atlanta United has allowed this season.

Manager Ronny Deila used the same starting 11 as he selected for last week’s 1-1 draw with San Diego. Jamal Thiare started at striker with Miguel Almirón on the left wing, Saba Lobjanidze on the right and Alexey Miranchuk in the middle of the midfield. Bartosz Slisz and Steven Alzate played as deep midfielders. Pedro Amador and Ronald Hernandez were the fullbacks with Gregersen and Juan Berrocal, making his second start, as the central defenders. Jayden Hibbert made his fifth consecutive start in goal.

Atlanta United put four shots on goal in the first half, but none tested Matt Turner. The Five Stripes finished with an expected goals of 0.52. New England finished with 0.28.