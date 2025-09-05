Georgia Bulldogs $56 million football complex expansion gets approval from UGA athletics Completion of the project is scheduled for July 2027. The Georgia football complex is set to undergo further renovations starting in January of 2026 (Photo provided by UGAAA)

ATHENS — Georgia will make major changes to its football complex on the corner of South Lumpkin and Smith streets. The project, slated to begin in January 2026, has an expected budget of $56 million, which was approved unanimously at the University of Georgia Athletic Association Board of Directors meeting Friday.

Completion of the project is scheduled for July 2027. The project will involve lowering the current track complex by 12 feet and adding a parking lot, which will create 168 parking spots for athletes and staff. There also will be an equipment room and training facility, which gives donors and recruits the opportunity to view practice. The project will give Georgia two more grass fields, which will be built at the current site of the Spec Towns Track on South Lumpkin Street. In total, Georgia will have three grass fields, along with a "partial" turf field. That does not include Georgia's indoor practice facility.

Georgia is expected to complete construction on its new track and field complex on South Milledge Avenue in January.