$56 million football complex expansion gets approval from UGA athletics

ATHENS — Georgia will make major changes to its football complex on the corner of South Lumpkin and Smith streets.
The project, slated to begin in January 2026, has an expected budget of $56 million, which was approved unanimously at the University of Georgia Athletic Association Board of Directors meeting Friday.
Completion of the project is scheduled for July 2027.
The project will involve lowering the current track complex by 12 feet and adding a parking lot, which will create 168 parking spots for athletes and staff.
There also will be an equipment room and training facility, which gives donors and recruits the opportunity to view practice.
The project will give Georgia two more grass fields, which will be built at the current site of the Spec Towns Track on South Lumpkin Street. In total, Georgia will have three grass fields, along with a “partial” turf field. That does not include Georgia’s indoor practice facility.
Georgia is expected to complete construction on its new track and field complex on South Milledge Avenue in January.
The track facility project had a price tag of $59.8 million. It is the lone construction project going on within Georgia athletics now. The Georgia women’s track and field team won its first outdoor national championship in June.
Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks noted that Georgia will host the 2027 SEC Championships at the track facility, along with the 2026 GHSA track and field championships.
Georgia has completed a number of big-ticket projects in recent years, such as renovating Stegeman Coliseum and Foley Field, while building a new press box, adding luxury seating and expanding the concourses at Sanford Stadium.
A master plan for Sanford Stadium is ongoing still.
Brooks shared that Georgia raised over $460 million over the past five years.
Georgia football is set to begin construction on expanding the football complex in January 2026. (Photo provided by UGAAA)
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
