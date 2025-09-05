Atlanta Falcons 5 things we learned from Falcons’ loss to Buccaneers There’s a long list of things that could have been ironed out before losing the opener 23-20 to the Bucs on Sunday at a festive Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

FLOWERY BRANCH — It was no surprise that the Falcons — after skipping the exhibition games — would put forth another disjointed effort in the season opener against the Bucs. Now, the Falcons have dropped seven of their past eight season openers.

There’s a long list of things that could have been ironed out before losing the opener 23-20 to the Bucs on Sunday at a festive Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The list: --Bijan Robinson bobbled a couple of balls. --Drake London didn’t make some of the contested catches he usually makes.

--The timing was off on Michael Penix Jr.’s potential game-winning TD pass to KhaDarel Hodge.

--All of the procedural penalties, including Elijah Wilkinson's two false starts. --Cornerback Mike Hughes could have gotten some extra work on his man-to-man coverage skills. Then there's the philosophical issue of not playing power football at power football time. The shotgun should be banned on fourth down-and-1. Here's the football theory. You need 1 yard. But in the shotgun, you send the ball backward 5 yards away from the required yardage. Now, you need at least 6 yards. It's simple. Do the math. Get under center and get the 1 yard. The Falcons did get under center once but then ran the ball outside. That made sense since they had to run away from Bucs defensive tackle Vita Vea, who was wrecking shop all game.

Here are five things we learned from the loss to the Buccaneers: 1. The kicking situation is fluid. The results are not adding up for Younghoe Koo. The Falcons are in the free agent kicker market along with the Cleveland Browns after kicker Andre Szmyt missed an extra point and a field goal in the 17-16 loss to the Bengals in the latest installment of "The Battle of Ohio." Dustin Hopkins, Greg "The Leg" Zuerlein, Eddy Pineiro, Michael Badgley, Matt McCrane, Greg Joseph, Austin Seibert, Zane Gonzalez and Cade York are some of the kickers available on the free agent market, according to overthecap.com. Also, there are kickers, including Lenny Krieg, on practice squads around the league. The Falcons will host workouts for Koo on Tuesday. He'll have to compete for his job this week after making 90% of his kicks in training camp.

Falcons to bring in competition for kicker Younghoe Koo 2. Hughes has to step up: Hughes was beaten twice by rookie Emeka Egbuka for long touchdown passes. He was supposed to get some help on the second one, but Morris said the coverage should have been tighter. The Falcons went after cornerback Jaire Alexander before he signed with Baltimore. 3. Rookie DBs looked good: Safety Xavier Watts and back Billy Bowman Jr. both had solid games. Watts had six tackles and two pass breakups. He could have had two interceptions. Bowman generally didn't get lost in coverage. He had six tackles, half a sack and one quarterback hit. "It's the first game," Watts said. "I feel like I did some good things, did some bad things. Just continuing to improve each week. Got my feet wet, so just ready to see the improvement."

Bowman believes the unit will improve. "I would say keeping the quarterback in the pocket," Bowman said. "Baker (Mayfield) was using his legs to get out of there. Containing the quarterback. Just for myself, getting tighter in coverage down the field." Michael Penix Jr. impressed Baker Mayfield. 'He's young, but he's got it' 4. Pressure rate up; sacks same: The Falcons put some heat on Mayfield but couldn't get him to the ground. Leonard Floyd, Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. were added to improve the pass rush. Divine Deablo and Bowman were used as blitzers. The Falcons were one of the five teams that generated pressure on 40% of their opponents' dropbacks in week one (excluding the Sunday and Monday Night games), according to The33rdteam.com.

The Steelers were the highest at 44%. The Falcons were fourth at 40.5%. The Falcons finished with one sack and three quarterback hits. When they needed a stop on their last drive, they couldn't get Mayfield on the ground. The Sack-o-Meter: Falcons are on pace for 17 sacks. 5. Power football: The Falcons need a better power package in addition to getting the rushing attack moving. The Falcons averaged 130.5 yards rushing per game last season, which ranked 10th in the league. The running backs combined for 48 yards on 22 carries. Penix added six carries for 21 yards.