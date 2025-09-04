4 Georgia high school football teams averaging at least 50 points per game

Through Week 5 of the Georgia high school football regular season, here are the top 10 teams in average points scored per game, by classification:
Class 6A
Through Week 5 of the Georgia high school football regular season, here are the top 10 teams in average points scored per game, by classification:
Class 6A
47.4 - Valdosta
47.3 - Camden County
46.0 - Hillgrove
44.6 - Carrollton
43.2 - Lowndes
43.0 - Harrison
41.2 - North Paulding
40.5 - Grayson
40.3 - Buford
40.3 - Dacula
Class 5A
59.0 - Thomas County Central
57.3 - New Manchester
48.2 - Sequoyah
46.8 - Newnan
44.3 - Brunswick
43.5 - Hughes
41.4 - Sprayberry
41.0 - Houston County
37.5 - Lee County
37.3 - Lovejoy
Class 4A
55.0 - Creekside
43.2 - Stockbridge
43.0 - North Oconee
42.0 - Central (Carrollton)
41.6 - Cartersville
40.4 - Cambridge
39.5 - Ware County
39.0 - Southwest DeKalb
35.8 - St. Pius
34.8 - Tucker
Class 3A
48.3 - Jenkins
47.3 - West Laurens
46.5 - North Hall
44.3 - Troup
43.3 - East Hall
42.3 - Northwest Whitfield
38.5 - Monroe Area
37.3 - Mary Persons
36.5 - Peach County
36.5 - Westside (Augusta)
Class 2A
49.0 - Morgan County
48.3 - Carver (Columbus)
41.3 - Sumter County
40.5 - Franklin County
38.0 - Carver (Atlanta)
37.5 - North Murray
36.3 - Pierce County
35.8 - Rockmart
34.6 - Ringgold
34.5 - Sonoraville
Class A Division I
50.0 - Temple
43.8 - Heard County
41.8 - Worth County
39.7 - Jeff Davis
39.4 - Toombs County
39.0 - Bleckley County
35.0 - Rabun County
34.8 - Jasper County
34.3 - Thomasville
33.8 - Berrien
Class A Division II
39.0 - Lincoln County
38.3 - Seminole County
37.4 - Mount Zion (Carroll)
34.8 - Johnson County
34.6 - Bowdon
33.3 - Atkinson County
33.3 - Crawford County
33.0 - Hawkinsville
32.7 - Screven County
32.7 - Southwest Georgia STEM
Class 3A-A Private
43.7 - Aquinas
43.5 - Whitefield Academy
43.3 - Calvary Day
39.3 - Fellowship Christian
38.4 - North Cobb Christian
36.0 - Prince Avenue Christian
34.8 - Mt. Bethel Christian
33.5 - Athens Academy
32.0 - King’s Ridge Christian
31.3 - Landmark Christian
GIAA
41.8 - Strong Rock Christian
39.3 - Stratford Academy
38.8 - Brookstone
38.5 - Valwood
37.2 - Brentwood
35.6 - George Walton Academy
34.8 - Bulloch Academy
34.8 - Calvary Christian
34.3 - Deerfield-Windsor
33.0 - John Milledge Academy