AJC Varsity

4 Georgia high school football teams averaging at least 50 points per game

Thomas County Central, New Manchester, Creekside and Temple all are averaging 50 or more points.
The Jackets' Nest is home of Thomas County Central football in Thomasville, Ga. The football team has averaged 59 points per game through Week 5. (Caitlyn Stroh-Page/AJC)
The Jackets' Nest is home of Thomas County Central football in Thomasville, Ga. The football team has averaged 59 points per game through Week 5. (Caitlyn Stroh-Page/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Through Week 5 of the Georgia high school football regular season, here are the top 10 teams in average points scored per game, by classification:

Class 6A

47.4 - Valdosta

47.3 - Camden County

46.0 - Hillgrove

44.6 - Carrollton

43.2 - Lowndes

43.0 - Harrison

41.2 - North Paulding

40.5 - Grayson

40.3 - Buford

40.3 - Dacula

A look at the GHSA football teams that remain unbeaten through Week 5

Class 5A

59.0 - Thomas County Central

57.3 - New Manchester

48.2 - Sequoyah

46.8 - Newnan

44.3 - Brunswick

43.5 - Hughes

41.4 - Sprayberry

41.0 - Houston County

37.5 - Lee County

37.3 - Lovejoy

Class 4A

55.0 - Creekside

43.2 - Stockbridge

43.0 - North Oconee

42.0 - Central (Carrollton)

41.6 - Cartersville

40.4 - Cambridge

39.5 - Ware County

39.0 - Southwest DeKalb

35.8 - St. Pius

34.8 - Tucker

Running backs dominate high school football top performances in Week 5

Class 3A

48.3 - Jenkins

47.3 - West Laurens

46.5 - North Hall

44.3 - Troup

43.3 - East Hall

42.3 - Northwest Whitfield

38.5 - Monroe Area

37.3 - Mary Persons

36.5 - Peach County

36.5 - Westside (Augusta)

Class 2A

49.0 - Morgan County

48.3 - Carver (Columbus)

41.3 - Sumter County

40.5 - Franklin County

38.0 - Carver (Atlanta)

37.5 - North Murray

36.3 - Pierce County

35.8 - Rockmart

34.6 - Ringgold

34.5 - Sonoraville

How the new top-10 Georgia high school football teams fared in Week 5

Class A Division I

50.0 - Temple

43.8 - Heard County

41.8 - Worth County

39.7 - Jeff Davis

39.4 - Toombs County

39.0 - Bleckley County

35.0 - Rabun County

34.8 - Jasper County

34.3 - Thomasville

33.8 - Berrien

Class A Division II

39.0 - Lincoln County

38.3 - Seminole County

37.4 - Mount Zion (Carroll)

34.8 - Johnson County

34.6 - Bowdon

33.3 - Atkinson County

33.3 - Crawford County

33.0 - Hawkinsville

32.7 - Screven County

32.7 - Southwest Georgia STEM

Maxwell summary after Week 5: North Oconee claims top spot in AAAA

Class 3A-A Private

43.7 - Aquinas

43.5 - Whitefield Academy

43.3 - Calvary Day

39.3 - Fellowship Christian

38.4 - North Cobb Christian

36.0 - Prince Avenue Christian

34.8 - Mt. Bethel Christian

33.5 - Athens Academy

32.0 - King’s Ridge Christian

31.3 - Landmark Christian

GIAA

41.8 - Strong Rock Christian

39.3 - Stratford Academy

38.8 - Brookstone

38.5 - Valwood

37.2 - Brentwood

35.6 - George Walton Academy

34.8 - Bulloch Academy

34.8 - Calvary Christian

34.3 - Deerfield-Windsor

33.0 - John Milledge Academy

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

More Stories

The Latest

081025 HSFB Cambridge

South Georgia football coach resigns after 0-5 start

1h ago

Worth County coach talks game prep for ‘nemesis’ Fitzgerald matchup

1h ago

A look at the GHSA football teams that remain unbeaten through Week 5

1h ago

Keep Reading

How the new top-10 Georgia high school football teams fared in Week 5

Georgia HS football live updates: Follow for highlights, upsets and more

10 players who stood out in talent-drenched Douglas County-Buford game

Featured

Fulton DA Fani Willis (center) with Nathan J. Wade (right), the special prosecutor she hired to manage the Trump case and had a romantic relationship with, at a news conference announcing charges against President-elect Donald Trump and others in Atlanta, Aug. 14, 2023. Georgia’s Supreme Court on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, upheld an appeals court's decision to disqualify Willis from the election interference case against Trump and his allies. (Kenny Holston/New York Times)

Fani Willis loses last chance to stay at the helm of Trump Georgia election interference case

Investigator: Ex-APD officer raped woman on duty, returned when she called 911

Cobb County agency green lights tax break for Home Depot’s $140M project