3 questions for Michael Penix Jr. about the Vikings

‘We can’t have any self-inflicted wounds, especially going into an environment like this.’
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throws a pass during warm-ups before the home opener game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
40 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had to say about the Vikings, his team’s opponent at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Q: What makes (Minnesota defensive coordinator) Brian Flores’ defenses so talented?

A: “He’s just very versatile. Even when it’s not doing the exotic stuff that he brings. I feel like they do a great job with their different coverages. Being able to switch things up based on certain formations, looks and motions. … Last year, they heated us up a lot, but we just have to make sure that we come out ready for anything that they can do.”

A quick look at quarterback J.J. McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings

Q: How will the Falcons prepare for a tough road environment?

A: “Whenever you’re going into an environment like that, we can’t beat ourselves. Obviously, we’ve got the crowd against us. We’ve got to be able to go in there and execute at a high level. I feel like that starts with me, as the guy calling the play to the guys in the huddle. Make sure that we get out of the huddle on time. ... We can’t have any self-inflicted wounds, especially going into an environment like this.”

Q: What’s it like having a prime-time game early in the season?

A: “It’s exciting. It’s big-time. It’s NFL football. We’re ready for it. I’m excited for it. I think my second game (against Washington) last year was a prime-time game. It’s what we’re here for. That’s what we put in all the work for in all our lives to be able to play in the big-time moments like this.”

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

