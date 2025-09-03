3 questions for Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. about the Panthers

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had to say about the Panthers, his team’s opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina:

Q: Did the Week 18 loss to the Panthers (in the 2024 season) stick with you?

A: “Not really long. It didn’t really stick with me much. Once we got into the offseason, that was my first true offseason in my life. So, it kind of felt good to just chill. Obviously, we wanted to be in the postseason. But, I took advantage of what we had in front of us and with the cards that we were dealt.”

Q: What do you see when you look at the Carolina defense on film?

A: “You see talent. Obviously, I feel like those guys, they present a lot of different things. I feel like a lot of people would say the scheme wouldn’t be as complicated as (Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian) Flores’ defense. But at the end of the day, they’ve got playmakers. They’ve got a good coach over there. They will make plays. We’ve just got to make more. But, it’s a lot of talent over there.”

Q: How do you feel facing Carolina quarterback Bryce Young? “It’s awesome. It’s awesome to be able to see us compete two times a year. It’s big, and obviously, we’ll be able to have a lot of stories whenever the offseason comes, whenever we train.”

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had to say about the Panthers, his team’s opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina:

Q: Did the Week 18 loss to the Panthers (in the 2024 season) stick with you?

A: “Not really long. It didn’t really stick with me much. Once we got into the offseason, that was my first true offseason in my life. So, it kind of felt good to just chill. Obviously, we wanted to be in the postseason. But, I took advantage of what we had in front of us and with the cards that we were dealt.”

Q: What do you see when you look at the Carolina defense on film?

A: “You see talent. Obviously, I feel like those guys, they present a lot of different things. I feel like a lot of people would say the scheme wouldn’t be as complicated as (Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian) Flores’ defense. But at the end of the day, they’ve got playmakers. They’ve got a good coach over there. They will make plays. We’ve just got to make more. But, it’s a lot of talent over there.”