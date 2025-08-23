What Falcons players had to say after Friday’s loss to Cowboys
Younghoe Koo, Dylan Drummond and others speak about camp, competition and the future.
Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks celebrates catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Easton Stick during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (Jerome Miron/AP)
ARLINGTON, Texas —What the Falcons were saying after their 31-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Friday:
Younghoe Koo, kicker
On camp ending: “It was a good training camp. Everybody put the work in. Good practices. Good games. A lot of guys competition-wise made it hard for the guys who have to make the decisions, which is always a good thing. Competition always makes everybody better.”
On the missed 51-yard field goal: “I was a little jammed. It’s something that I wanted to iron out. I know that nobody cares. But for me, I got a lot of good out of that. It’s not like that kick deters me from moving forward. I really got something out of it. I’m fully confident going into the next one.”
(After the game with Dave Archer on 92.9 The Game)
On the game: “We were just not consistent enough. We did a lot of really good things. Ran the ball really well at times, protected really well, made plays and then you have a negative or a turnover. So, just not consistent enough to be where we want to be.”
On his mindset: “Yeah, it’s part of the business. You prepare and you play hard. I had a lot of fun. We had a good group out there. Those guys were a lot of fun to play with. (Jovaughn) Gwyn and the guys up front and CB (Chris Blair). It was a great group. So, I appreciate the good times. We’ll see what happens.”
On the cut down to the 53-man roster: “The coaches are going to make their decisions. I’m just going to control what I can control. Trust in God and everything will work out.”
On how he performed: “Yeah, I thought I did all right with the opportunity. A couple of plays you want back. That’s the reality of the game. That’s the reality of football. I’ve been playing a long time. I did all right out there.”
On the competition among the wide receivers: “We have an incredible group of guys. Everyone in the room is super tight. Which you don’t really get all of time in the locker room. Having a group of guys who you can actually call your friends is something that is pretty rare, knowing that you’re in competition, but not having to, I don’t want to say worry … but you know that these guys are real dudes and good people (which) is pretty helpful.”
On the possibility of making the practice squad: “I’m not really worried about that right now. We’ll see what happens. It’s not in my hands. We’ll see.”
On his big hit: “I absolutely take pride in special teams, (the) unsung heroes of the game. That’s what has kept me in this league for eight years, and it’s going to keep me in this league for a very long time.”
On the his approach leading up to the cutdowns Tuesday: “I’d like to say that I left it out on the field. I have no regrets. It’s just the nature of this business. That’s what this time of the year is. Been through it year after year. It’s not necessarily one of those things where I’m in a funk. It’s up to God at this point. I’ve done what I can do. They are going to do what they are going to do. I just hope that everybody has the same kind of approach.”
On his six catches: “It felt pretty good. Just to go out and put some stuff on tape. I know this is a job interview for all 32 (NFL teams). I put my best foot forward.”
On the opening day roster last year, how about this year? “Everything is in God’s hands. The main thing for me was to control what I can control. Going out, I made the plays that I could. There was some stuff that I wish I could get back. I think I had a pretty good (exhibition) season. Now, it’s up to the man upstairs to tell me where I need to be.”
On playing with Easton Stick: “Easton is a great quarterback. I love his games. He’s always trying to find ways for me to get the ball. He’s confident in me. It’s the same thing for me, I’m confident in him. He’s a great quarterback.”
