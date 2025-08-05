Atlanta United Wednesday’s match has little meaning, but Atlanta United needs something good Competitively, Wednesday’s match truly doesn’t mean a thing. Except … it does to Atlanta United. Credit: Dustin Satloff/Atlanta United Atlanta United midfielder Will Reilly dribbles during the second half of the match against the New York City FC at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (Dustin Satloff/Atlanta United)

Atlanta United, for only the second time, will play a match that means nothing competitively Wednesday when it plays Atlas in the Leagues Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Neither team can advance into the tournament’s knockout rounds. There isn’t a chance to improve seeding. There’s no way to try to get closer to the playoff line because there is no playoff line.

Competitively, Wednesday’s match truly doesn’t mean a thing. Except … it does to Atlanta United because it needs a win. It is 0-for-6 in the tournament going back three years. It needs something to provide a spark of positivity in a season that is hanging on the possibility of the playoffs by a pinkie. “It’s important that we go and put on a good performance first, and then hopefully that will lead to a result and three points,” said assistant coach Kenny Miller, who will lead the team Wednesday while Ronny Deila serves a one-game suspension after receiving a red card in Game 2’s 3-2 loss to Pumas in Orlando. “And then building some kind of momentum going into these last 10 league games.” Explore Atlanta United signs midfielder Steven Alzate Atlanta United is 14 points below the playoff line with 10 matches remaining. Its league season resumes at Montreal on Saturday. Montreal is three points below Atlanta United.

To try to put itself in position to defeat Montreal, which would be Atlanta United’s first road win, it likely will rotate several typical starters Wednesday.

The challenge for Atlanta United is the squad isn’t deep enough to rotate out all of the starters. Striker Emmanuel Latte Lath likely will not be included. He didn’t train Tuesday. Central defender Derrick Williams, who missed the most recent match, could make the game-day squad. He did train, but Miller implied that they are more focused on trying to keep Williams healthy for the final 10 league matches. Trying to come up with a starting 11 who aren’t typical starters but are first-team players is futile. Jayden Hibbert or Josh Cohen could start in goal in place of goalkeeper Brad Guzan. Dominik Chong Qui could be one of the two fullbacks. Nyk Sessock is out of short-term call-ups, the team using his fourth and final one for Pumas. He could be signed to a first-team contract. Matthew Edwards (hamstring) and Pedro Amador (hamstring) remain injured. Brooks Lennon started the last match against Pumas. Ronald Hernández has started the past four matches. Maybe Enea Mihaj and another call-up could start as the two central defenders. Juan Berrocal hasn’t received his work visa. Stian Gregersen has started the past two matches, but his history of injuries makes it nonsensical to start him in a meaningless match.