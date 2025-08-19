AJC Varsity ‘We ain’t done’: Second-year high school football program gets its first win Darius Redman talks about what brought him back to Georgia, what makes this year’s team different and what is realistic for Utopian. Utopian Academy is a Clayton County charter school for performing arts. It opened in 2014 and played its first varsity football season in 2024. (Jason Getz/AJC 2018)

Today's Four Questions interviewee is Utopian Academy coach Darius Redman, whose team won its first game in history last week with a 14-12 victory over B.E.S.T. Academy. Utopian lost to the same opponent 49-0 last season, when Utopian finished 0-10 and was outscored 498-18. Utopian is a Clayton County charter school for performing arts. It opened in 2014 and played its first varsity football season in 2024. Redman is a Washington, D.C., native and former Virginia Tech tight end who joined Utopian's staff out of college in 2018 with no intentions of coaching football until getting the job in 2022. 1. From 0-49 to 14-12, that's quite a turnaround. What's different about this year's team?

"This is the first class I've had (that's been here) since the ninth grade. The biggest difference is just having players who have developed four years in the program. We also have a new coaching staff that has really developed the guys and got them more in shape and better overall fundamentally and mentally. I have four new ones that I brought in. I met all four through other people, and we became family from there. I'm big on being able to demonstrate, and all are fairly young and can get out there and show them visually. They bring a lot of energy and experience as well as different backgrounds. Two were trainers, and two have coached before, but this is their biggest role position." Note: The team has 10 coaches overall. Utopian returned all but three starters from the 2024 team. 2. How did the game play out? "The ending was fairly crazy. They were driving down and got to I want to say was the 3 or 4. The previous play was in bounds, so they didn't have time to run another play. I was watching the seconds tick off the clock from eight to zero. That's how the game ended. It was definitely a great game, back and forth, a good crowd (at Clayton County's Steele Road Stadium). They scored first. We scored two times. Then they scored. But we got a safety (defensive end Carlos Grimes made a tackle in the end zone on a running play for an 8-6 lead.) It was good to get that first win, especially for our players who experienced getting blown out every game last season. That's like the biggest turnaround ever, and we ain't done."

Note: Freshman quarterback Khalif Morgan, who Redman called “the baby Mike Vick,” scored both Utopian touchdowns. Redman noted that a scrimmage-game victory against Rock Springs Christian earlier this month also was big for confidence heading into the opener.