Atlanta United The play that sums up Atlanta United’s awful season Luck still not on soccer team’s side in trip to Colorado. Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernandez passes the ball against Colorado on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. (Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

COMMERCE CITY, Colorado — Tristan Muyumba received the ball from Luke Brennan a few feet from an almost empty goal. His team was trailing, 3-1, around the 75th minute. After Muyumba scored — it seemed certain it would happen — Atlanta United would have time to try to score again and earn a draw with Colorado.

Explore Derrick Williams transfer another in Atlanta United defender moves It wouldn’t be a win and three valuable points, but it would be a boost of confidence for a team still searching for anything to help it start a run. Muyumba struck the ball toward the goal. Just before the ball crossed the line, it hit Alexey Miranchuk, Muyumba’s teammate, and bounced away. Miranchuk stood there for several seconds in disbelief. No goal. No rally. The loss, another in an excruciating season, was cemented.

“It just says something about where we are right now,” manager Ronny Deila said.

It wasn’t the only piece of bad luck Atlanta United experienced in the match. Brad Guzan got his hands on a penalty kick. It bounced off the post and went in for Colorado’s second goal. Fullback Brooks Lennon left the match in the final minutes with what may have been an injury to the shoulder that required surgery the previous offseason. Deila didn’t have an update immediately afterward. It’s not the only piece of bad luck the team has experienced this season, Deila said. It was the fifth consecutive match that Atlanta United played well in the first half only to not take more advantage. Its winless streak in league matches reached 10. It still hasn’t won on the road in 13 matches. Explore The stats that Ronny Deila likes, and the ones that drive him crazy “The feeling is frustration that we are not getting the reward that we should, and then I believe that luck is not on our side right now,” fullback Ronald Hernandez said.

Deila and Hernandez agreed that Atlanta United is stuck in a loop of poor second halves that have just about killed the season. Atlanta United has given up 32 goals in the second halves of matches. Seven teams in MLS haven’t allowed 32 goals in entire matches. Atlanta United has scored 20 in the final 45 minutes plus stoppage time. “We are in a tough moment, because we had five games in a row where we were improving, and then all of a sudden, it seems like we are back again where in the second half we struggle a lot,” Hernandez said. The second-half meltdowns aren’t new but here are some things learned: Stian Gregersen. The center back went 90 minutes for the first time since April. Though he was partially culpable for Colorado’s first goal, he saved three more potential goals with full-stretch blocks in the second half. “He’s starting to show why he is a national team player for Norway,” Deila said. “That’s good. We just want everyone, him and the two other center backs, to get really fit so they can show themself from the best side.”

The altitude. Deila wondered if the mile-high elevation affected his team around the 60th minute. Colorado began to push Atlanta United back with pressure higher up the field and lots of crosses. “We looked very tired when we go into the 60-65 minute mark,” Deila said. “But it’s very frustrating.” Hernandez said he thought Colorado’s switch of tactics and not the altitude were the reason Atlanta United struggled. “We are not playing in Bolivia,” he said. “We are just playing in Colorado. To be honest it’s a thousand meters up. I don’t think it affected us.” Noah Cobb. Deila said on Thursday that he didn’t think Noah Cobb, who is on loan with the Rapids, could play Saturday. Typically, loaned players aren’t allowed to play against their parent teams.