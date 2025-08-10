Same ol’, same ol’ for Atlanta United in draw with Montreal
Alexey Miranchuk stays hot, but it’s not enough as time is running out in playoff bid.
Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United
Atlanta United midfielder Alexey Miranchuk (right) kicks the ball during the second half against Montreal on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at Stade Saputo in Montreal. Miranchuk scored in the 87th minute to give Atlanta United a 1-1 tie. (Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)
Two of the four have come in the final three minutes of regulation or in stoppage time. Along with Saturday’s goal, the other late one came in the ninth minute of stoppage time to secure a draw against Seattle.
As a team, Atlanta United has scored 13 goals this season after the 75th minute.
“If I could score earlier goals, then we can go for the second and third,” he said. “But it is what it is. In the last minutes, we’re not happy with the one point, but I guess it’s better than nothing.”
Getting something is better than being shut out for the 10th time, but the team needed three points in its likely futile hope of qualifying for the playoffs.
Atlanta United made up no ground after Saturday’s results. It remains 14 points below the team in ninth place, which is the last spot that qualifies for the postseason. Atlanta United now has just nine matches remaining to close that gap.
Atlanta United will play at Colorado on Saturday.
In addition to the challenge of the chasm in points that must be overcome, Atlanta United has to walk down three teams between it and ninth. The Five Stripes will play two of those teams: Toronto on Aug. 24 and at New England on Sept. 27.
Atlanta United is in this position in the table because of its inability to execute in both 18-yard boxes.
Atlanta United dominated Montreal. Though playing as the road team, the Five Stripes finished with more possession, shots, shots on goal, expected goals and big chances created.
Poor marking by two different players resulted in Montreal’s first goal on just its second threat, giving it a 1-0 lead. It was the 15th time in 25 matches that Atlanta United conceded the first goal. The team is 2-9-4 after falling behind, 1-0.
Atlanta United peppered Montreal but was wasteful with its chances. Seasonlong struggles by Emmanuel Latte Lath, Miguel Almiron and Saba Lobjanidze continued. They combined for 10 shots but put just two on goal. This season, they have combined to take 133 shots but have put 42 — or 32% — on goal.
The team had the fourth-lowest shooting percentage in MLS before Saturday’s matches.
After taking nine shots in the first half and putting three on goal, manager Ronny Deila said he told the team at halftime that it could either feel sorry for itself because it was trailing 1-0 or it could keep doing what it was doing because statistically it was working.
“We were much better than them today,” Deila said. “Over time, you have to win football games. Need some confidence, need some things to go our way. But that doesn’t come for free. You have to fight for it. I need to stay positive.
“I see a football team, I see a team that we can build something really good. The sad part is that we don’t have so much time now when you look toward reaching the playoffs.”