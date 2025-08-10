Atlanta United Same ol’, same ol’ for Atlanta United in draw with Montreal Alexey Miranchuk stays hot, but it’s not enough as time is running out in playoff bid. Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United Atlanta United midfielder Alexey Miranchuk (right) kicks the ball during the second half against Montreal on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at Stade Saputo in Montreal. Miranchuk scored in the 87th minute to give Atlanta United a 1-1 tie. (Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Alexey Miranchuk wished after Atlanta United’s 1-1 draw at Montreal that he would score goals earlier in matches, rather than his recent penchant for scoring important ones later in games. Miranchuk’s header in the 87th minute secured the point Saturday at Stade Saputo. It was his fourth goal in the past five matches.

Explore Same ol’, same ol’ for Atlanta United in draw with Montreal Two of the four have come in the final three minutes of regulation or in stoppage time. Along with Saturday’s goal, the other late one came in the ninth minute of stoppage time to secure a draw against Seattle. As a team, Atlanta United has scored 13 goals this season after the 75th minute. “If I could score earlier goals, then we can go for the second and third,” he said. “But it is what it is. In the last minutes, we’re not happy with the one point, but I guess it’s better than nothing.” Getting something is better than being shut out for the 10th time, but the team needed three points in its likely futile hope of qualifying for the playoffs.

Atlanta United made up no ground after Saturday’s results. It remains 14 points below the team in ninth place, which is the last spot that qualifies for the postseason. Atlanta United now has just nine matches remaining to close that gap.

Atlanta United will play at Colorado on Saturday. In addition to the challenge of the chasm in points that must be overcome, Atlanta United has to walk down three teams between it and ninth. The Five Stripes will play two of those teams: Toronto on Aug. 24 and at New England on Sept. 27. Atlanta United is in this position in the table because of its inability to execute in both 18-yard boxes. Atlanta United dominated Montreal. Though playing as the road team, the Five Stripes finished with more possession, shots, shots on goal, expected goals and big chances created. Poor marking by two different players resulted in Montreal’s first goal on just its second threat, giving it a 1-0 lead. It was the 15th time in 25 matches that Atlanta United conceded the first goal. The team is 2-9-4 after falling behind, 1-0.