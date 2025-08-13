AJC Varsity

Preseason Maxwell playoff projections: An early prediction of the GHSA playoffs

The Georgia High School Association hosts the state football championships at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie-breaker.

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Buford
Carrollton
Carrollton
North Gwinnett
Colquitt County
Buford
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Grayson
Carrollton
North Gwinnett
Walton
Mill Creek
Grayson
Harrison
Carrollton
Collins Hill
North Gwinnett
Walton
East Coweta
Reg 1, #3
15
82.93
0-0
Camden County
Reg 8, #2
5
92.69
0-0
Mill Creek
Reg 7, #4
24
75.48
0-0
Parkview
Reg 4, #1
3
98.35
0-0
Grayson
Reg 5, #3
23
75.89
0-0
North Paulding
Reg 3, #2
26
75.18
0-0
Harrison
Reg 6, #4
32
70.09
0-0
Denmark
Reg 2, #1
2
100.15
0-0
Carrollton
Reg 8, #3
9
88.08
0-0
Collins Hill
Reg 1, #2
11
85.90
0-0
Valdosta
Reg 4, #4
30
73.35
0-0
Archer
Reg 7, #1
7
89.51
0-0
North Gwinnett
Reg 3, #3
31
73.29
0-0
Hillgrove
Reg 5, #2
10
87.20
0-0
Walton
Reg 2, #4
17
78.44
0-0
East Coweta
Reg 6, #1
22
77.13
0-0
Lambert
Westlake
Colquitt County
North Cobb
Buford
Westlake
McEachern
Norcross
Colquitt County
Douglas County
North Cobb
Newton
Buford
Reg 2, #3
12
84.41
0-0
Westlake
Reg 6, #2
18
78.32
0-0
West Forsyth
Reg 5, #4
29
73.46
0-0
Marietta
Reg 3, #1
21
77.20
0-0
McEachern
Reg 4, #3
27
74.44
0-0
South Gwinnett
Reg 7, #2
13
83.96
0-0
Norcross
Reg 8, #4
37
64.30
0-0
Mountain View
Reg 1, #1
4
92.74
0-0
Colquitt County
Reg 6, #3
25
75.20
0-0
North Atlanta
Reg 2, #2
8
89.01
0-0
Douglas County
Reg 3, #4
39
62.13
0-0
Pebblebrook
Reg 5, #1
6
89.87
0-0
North Cobb
Reg 7, #3
19
77.88
0-0
Brookwood
Reg 4, #2
16
82.01
0-0
Newton
Reg 1, #4
14
82.96
0-0
Lowndes
Reg 8, #1
1
101.23
0-0
Buford

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Buford8-AAAAAA0-0101.23999,929754,563583,488466,883306,6162.26
Carrollton2-AAAAAA0-0100.15999,936883,574548,847435,293279,6842.58
Grayson4-AAAAAA0-098.35999,986634,144369,744282,844159,8705.26
Colquitt County1-AAAAAA0-092.74983,982594,142454,764190,15574,22412.47
Mill Creek8-AAAAAA0-092.69998,940414,931234,588119,53345,04821.20
North Cobb5-AAAAAA0-089.87993,583574,877241,751100,43032,20630.05
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAA0-089.51983,641405,113272,19682,61826,83136.27
Douglas County2-AAAAAA0-089.01997,392551,031214,67984,65524,10240.49
Walton5-AAAAAA0-087.20987,644499,308192,25156,99915,02565.56
Collins Hill8-AAAAAA0-088.08994,524286,487148,84643,18012,05981.93
Valdosta1-AAAAAA0-085.90891,323207,227116,46829,3676,716147.90
Westlake2-AAAAAA0-084.41988,416412,796128,61230,4515,874169.24
Norcross7-AAAAAA0-083.96948,491203,889106,93521,7484,320230.48
Camden County1-AAAAAA0-082.93778,041107,02050,18010,2271,737574.71
Lowndes1-AAAAAA0-082.96755,22395,51543,6209,1501,654603.59
Newton4-AAAAAA0-082.01996,946115,14839,9719,7101,467680.66
East Coweta2-AAAAAA0-078.44969,024213,18644,8944,9515601,784.71
West Forsyth6-AAAAAA0-078.32935,627143,84033,5883,8984532,206.51
McEachern3-AAAAAA0-077.20986,287154,13432,8454,0934002,499.00
Lambert6-AAAAAA0-077.13915,987116,07324,0992,5042523,967.25
Brookwood7-AAAAAA0-077.88782,02951,90117,3932,1692224,503.50
Harrison3-AAAAAA0-075.18968,940106,67718,5541,8691486,755.76
North Paulding5-AAAAAA0-075.89742,02494,48715,1401,4851317,632.59
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAA0-077.54504,16925,3298,0111,0589910,100.01
North Atlanta6-AAAAAA0-075.20856,10969,95111,5301,0458112,344.68
Parkview7-AAAAAA0-075.48660,96924,8366,6366944920,407.16
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAA0-074.44982,38534,1428,5167294721,275.60
Hillgrove3-AAAAAA0-073.29956,35676,26010,8228384223,808.52
Marietta5-AAAAAA0-073.46625,85053,6127,0004933528,570.43
Archer4-AAAAAA0-073.35972,04626,0096,0804192049,999.00
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAA0-073.94580,07414,9103,4833141758,822.53
North Forsyth6-AAAAAA0-068.92500,45410,055848466166,665.67
Denmark6-AAAAAA0-070.09612,64716,0391,496843333,332.33
Cherokee5-AAAAAA0-068.54351,15413,1071,039351999,999.00
Pebblebrook3-AAAAAA0-062.13532,9052,1447221999,999.00
Wheeler5-AAAAAA0-066.88253,8817,07041813--
Dacula8-AAAAAA0-063.89412,9011,7481958--
Mountain View8-AAAAAA0-064.30519,8852,4733096--
Tift County1-AAAAAA0-067.1987,262398452--
Campbell3-AAAAAA0-059.72388,182927192--
Etowah5-AAAAAA0-059.3545,86425713---
Alpharetta6-AAAAAA0-061.60108,9723529---
South Forsyth6-AAAAAA0-057.9353,551642---
Chapel Hill2-AAAAAA0-054.2745,232931---
Duluth7-AAAAAA0-060.6343,543391---
Osborne3-AAAAAA0-049.6336,70631---
Grovetown4-AAAAAA0-048.4932,71331---
Paulding County3-AAAAAA0-054.54130,31476----
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA0-054.7971,42633----
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAA0-054.4916,6537----
Heritage (Conyers)4-AAAAAA0-043.128,794-----
Rockdale County4-AAAAAA0-040.667,130-----
Discovery8-AAAAAA0-037.762,395-----
Berkmar7-AAAAAA0-046.57636-----
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAA0-046.69617-----
South Cobb3-AAAAAA0-034.60310-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAColquitt County615,786231,22695,79541,175983,98216,018
1-AAAAAAValdosta177,134302,073250,219161,897891,323108,677
1-AAAAAACamden County96,271205,995244,191231,584778,041221,959
1-AAAAAALowndes80,489173,724240,899260,111755,223244,777
1-AAAAAARichmond Hill29,58981,517148,852244,211504,169495,831
1-AAAAAATift County7315,46520,04461,02287,262912,738
2-AAAAAACarrollton757,113188,80843,96110,054999,93664
2-AAAAAADouglas County138,815446,784290,620121,173997,3922,608
2-AAAAAAWestlake86,717274,185367,305260,209988,41611,584
2-AAAAAAEast Coweta17,35289,955296,501565,216969,02430,976
2-AAAAAAChapel Hill32681,61343,34845,232954,768
3-AAAAAAMcEachern403,827317,383212,73752,340986,28713,713
3-AAAAAAHarrison312,340304,024261,42291,154968,94031,060
3-AAAAAAHillgrove261,634300,127287,703106,892956,35643,644
3-AAAAAAPebblebrook13,87145,631125,162348,241532,905467,095
3-AAAAAACampbell7,48327,66986,489266,541388,182611,818
3-AAAAAAPaulding County7624,57522,094102,883130,314869,686
3-AAAAAAOsborne835914,38731,64536,706963,294
3-AAAAAASouth Cobb--6304310999,690
4-AAAAAAGrayson877,023109,25011,2322,481999,98614
4-AAAAAANewton88,610581,690239,70386,943996,9463,054
4-AAAAAASouth Gwinnett18,450185,078419,723359,134982,38517,615
4-AAAAAAArcher15,915123,659326,800505,672972,04627,954
4-AAAAAAGrovetown12801,91730,51532,713967,287
4-AAAAAAHeritage (Conyers)1323788,3838,794991,206
4-AAAAAARockdale County-112476,8727,130992,870
5-AAAAAANorth Cobb574,153307,09890,10522,227993,5836,417
5-AAAAAAWalton356,637448,575144,31838,114987,64412,356
5-AAAAAANorth Paulding43,317130,373311,207257,127742,024257,976
5-AAAAAAMarietta20,07874,525246,661284,586625,850374,150
5-AAAAAACherokee3,46223,041118,033206,618351,154648,846
5-AAAAAAWheeler2,28715,37680,051156,167253,881746,119
5-AAAAAAEtowah661,0129,62535,16145,864954,136
6-AAAAAAWest Forsyth373,331279,437182,730100,129935,62764,373
6-AAAAAALambert333,264269,880195,049117,794915,98784,013
6-AAAAAANorth Atlanta185,942235,063252,508182,596856,109143,891
6-AAAAAADenmark58,675113,720183,818256,434612,647387,353
6-AAAAAANorth Forsyth44,77487,492142,635225,553500,454499,546
6-AAAAAAAlpharetta3,19110,16227,99367,626108,972891,028
6-AAAAAASouth Forsyth7053,45911,90637,48153,551946,449
6-AAAAAAForsyth Central1187873,36112,38716,653983,347
7-AAAAAANorth Gwinnett547,127275,705115,24945,560983,64116,359
7-AAAAAANorcross288,849342,269213,193104,180948,49151,509
7-AAAAAABrookwood88,956179,759264,902248,412782,029217,971
7-AAAAAAParkview45,504115,294216,962283,209660,969339,031
7-AAAAAAPeachtree Ridge29,35685,158180,316285,244580,074419,926
7-AAAAAADuluth2081,8049,26432,26743,543956,457
7-AAAAAABerkmar-562569636999,364
7-AAAAAAMeadowcreek-652559617999,383
8-AAAAAABuford687,214232,96677,6602,089999,92971
8-AAAAAAMill Creek215,038484,642284,49814,762998,9401,060
8-AAAAAACollins Hill97,464277,593571,65947,808994,5245,476
8-AAAAAAMountain View1492,83037,650479,256519,885480,115
8-AAAAAADacula1331,87925,502385,387412,901587,099
8-AAAAAACentral Gwinnett2903,02768,30771,426928,574
8-AAAAAADiscovery--42,3912,395997,605

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Semifinal
Final
Milton
Hughes
Lee County
Milton
Hughes
Thomas County Central
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Woodward Academy
Lee County
Milton
Houston County
Glynn Academy
Woodward Academy
Dutchtown
Lee County
Effingham County
Milton
East Paulding
Houston County
Reg 1, #3
24
66.15
0-0
Glynn Academy
Reg 8, #2
28
62.64
0-0
Jackson County
Reg 7, #4
19
70.57
0-0
Lanier
Reg 4, #1
10
82.96
0-0
Woodward Academy
Reg 5, #3
30
61.42
0-0
South Paulding
Reg 3, #2
15
72.85
0-0
Dutchtown
Reg 6, #4
16
72.79
0-0
Sprayberry
Reg 2, #1
2
96.07
0-0
Lee County
Reg 8, #3
36
58.84
0-0
Winder-Barrow
Reg 1, #2
21
68.28
0-0
Effingham County
Reg 4, #4
40
56.47
0-0
Shiloh
Reg 7, #1
1
103.31
0-0
Milton
Reg 3, #3
23
66.65
0-0
Lovejoy
Reg 5, #2
18
71.75
0-0
East Paulding
Reg 2, #4
9
85.13
0-0
Houston County
Reg 6, #1
11
78.10
0-0
Sequoyah
Hughes
Roswell
Thomas County Central
Gainesville
Coffee
Hughes
Roswell
Brunswick
Thomas County Central
Rome
Gainesville
Clarke Central
Reg 2, #3
5
90.39
0-0
Coffee
Reg 6, #2
13
73.38
0-0
River Ridge
Reg 5, #4
29
61.89
0-0
Villa Rica
Reg 3, #1
3
94.86
0-0
Hughes
Reg 4, #3
41
56.19
0-0
Dunwoody
Reg 7, #2
6
89.42
0-0
Roswell
Reg 8, #4
38
57.50
0-0
Habersham Central
Reg 1, #1
12
76.86
0-0
Brunswick
Reg 6, #3
14
73.27
0-0
Creekview
Reg 2, #2
4
91.90
0-0
Thomas County Central
Reg 3, #4
22
67.81
0-0
Newnan
Reg 5, #1
7
87.22
0-0
Rome
Reg 7, #3
8
87.14
0-0
Gainesville
Reg 4, #2
25
63.45
0-0
Decatur
Reg 1, #4
27
62.92
0-0
Lakeside (Evans)
Reg 8, #1
17
71.81
0-0
Clarke Central

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Milton7-AAAAA0-0103.31999,987983,340859,150697,216552,4340.81
Lee County2-AAAAA0-096.07993,871764,503586,660292,087144,4135.92
Hughes3-AAAAA0-094.86999,971683,184471,591304,083116,2647.60
Thomas County Central2-AAAAA0-091.90983,181625,880397,557159,98356,63616.66
Roswell7-AAAAA0-089.42998,477849,511379,912166,70540,42223.74
Coffee2-AAAAA0-090.39964,775564,882313,134116,14136,64126.29
Gainesville7-AAAAA0-087.14996,529796,436300,632102,37021,19746.18
Rome5-AAAAA0-087.22999,795430,100229,01380,56617,09057.51
Houston County2-AAAAA0-085.13896,667405,525120,25432,7486,949142.91
Woodward Academy4-AAAAA0-082.96999,912698,328206,19833,8586,916143.59
Brunswick1-AAAAA0-076.86985,845172,57327,2974,9273622,761.43
Sequoyah6-AAAAA0-078.10966,760126,13117,8563,1483452,897.55
Dutchtown3-AAAAA0-072.85949,61984,38916,3831,1079810,203.08
Clarke Central8-AAAAA0-071.81992,607155,43618,6571,5168511,763.71
East Paulding5-AAAAA0-071.75946,74497,0118,2827133033,332.33
River Ridge6-AAAAA0-073.38890,85648,0925,9655552638,460.54
Creekview6-AAAAA0-073.27890,48245,9816,0835782539,999.00
Sprayberry6-AAAAA0-072.79862,41536,3775,4864362441,665.67
Lanier7-AAAAA0-070.57829,680133,32112,0526102049,999.00
Effingham County1-AAAAA0-068.28849,15453,9914,5032449111,110.11
Newnan3-AAAAA0-067.81822,76831,3962,7231126166,665.67
Jackson County8-AAAAA0-062.64897,57228,6571,380302499,999.00
Glynn Academy1-AAAAA0-066.15749,91238,2302,490871999,999.00
Lovejoy3-AAAAA0-066.65765,97123,8641,832611999,999.00
Decatur4-AAAAA0-063.45933,09530,6621,398371999,999.00
Northside (Warner Robins)2-AAAAA0-069.14130,76114,296550351999,999.00
Villa Rica5-AAAAA0-061.89591,1796,07234181999,999.00
Habersham Central8-AAAAA0-057.50714,1325,90814931999,999.00
Lakeside (Evans)1-AAAAA0-062.92571,65418,86088920--
Statesboro1-AAAAA0-060.25351,7067,6112796--
Evans1-AAAAA0-060.23356,7127,7342713--
South Paulding5-AAAAA0-061.42568,9004,7722572--
Veterans2-AAAAA0-063.2130,7451,320312--
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA0-058.84779,2549,6732861--
Pope6-AAAAA0-060.09171,360497371--
Northgate3-AAAAA0-058.22274,9481,305281--
New Manchester5-AAAAA0-060.15428,8952,701123---
Woodstock6-AAAAA0-060.54201,84366064---
Shiloh4-AAAAA0-056.47617,1212,62961---
Dunwoody4-AAAAA0-056.19603,6732,32446---
Loganville8-AAAAA0-054.55485,4631,76229---
Chattahoochee7-AAAAA0-055.3492,6461,04715---
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAA0-056.56246,97653314---
Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-054.0593,40262413---
Seckinger7-AAAAA0-053.2253,01543912---
Alexander5-AAAAA0-054.96160,2292495---
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA0-051.54329,0113434---
Johns Creek7-AAAAA0-051.1529,6661443---
McIntosh3-AAAAA0-054.26106,0961952---
Chamblee4-AAAAA0-049.32226,0441371---
Tri-Cities4-AAAAA0-049.00198,3861051---
Riverwood6-AAAAA0-050.8113,03231---
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA0-050.4531,21597----
Alcovy8-AAAAA0-046.81110,76941----
Banneker3-AAAAA0-051.5358,35437----
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA0-050.7657,28237----
South Effingham1-AAAAA0-047.4710,40018----
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAA0-045.9992,75817----
Morrow3-AAAAA0-048.4322,2738----
Apalachee8-AAAAA0-039.8020,2032----
Lassiter6-AAAAA0-046.303,252-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAABrunswick676,833202,49777,44929,066985,84514,155
1-AAAAAEffingham County142,733313,712239,304153,405849,154150,846
1-AAAAAGlynn Academy103,278226,740234,345185,549749,912250,088
1-AAAAALakeside (Evans)43,249125,599188,761214,045571,654428,346
1-AAAAAEvans16,12159,970114,271166,350356,712643,288
1-AAAAAStatesboro16,44160,376109,871165,018351,706648,294
1-AAAAAGreenbrier1,1278,67726,09557,50393,402906,598
1-AAAAABradwell Institute1911,9677,72521,33231,215968,785
1-AAAAASouth Effingham274622,1797,73210,400989,600
2-AAAAALee County431,640299,908175,50186,822993,8716,129
2-AAAAAThomas County Central279,677304,468255,848143,188983,18116,819
2-AAAAACoffee214,491256,644284,714208,926964,77535,225
2-AAAAAHouston County73,693134,856264,255423,863896,667103,333
2-AAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)4503,65816,536110,117130,761869,239
2-AAAAAVeterans494663,14627,08430,745969,255
3-AAAAAHughes926,31668,6454,396614999,97129
3-AAAAADutchtown53,122522,256256,532117,709949,61950,381
3-AAAAANewnan9,993204,502320,757287,516822,768177,232
3-AAAAALovejoy10,106169,158297,696289,011765,971234,029
3-AAAAANorthgate38326,80978,315169,441274,948725,052
3-AAAAAMcIntosh635,40625,59975,028106,096893,904
3-AAAAABanneker122,60812,65943,07558,354941,646
3-AAAAAMorrow56164,04617,60622,273977,727
4-AAAAAWoodward Academy932,08962,4274,831565999,91288
4-AAAAADecatur50,367572,987216,05993,682933,09566,905
4-AAAAAShiloh7,838134,459246,763228,061617,121382,879
4-AAAAADunwoody7,524131,394245,414219,341603,673396,327
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain1,41843,781119,472164,340329,011670,989
4-AAAAAChamblee40227,99676,246121,400226,044773,956
4-AAAAATri-Cities31119,66164,295114,119198,386801,614
4-AAAAALakeside (Atlanta)517,29526,92058,49292,758907,242
5-AAAAARome868,436120,9729,2491,138999,795205
5-AAAAAEast Paulding114,189556,365195,01981,171946,74453,256
5-AAAAAVilla Rica6,834118,322239,506226,517591,179408,821
5-AAAAASouth Paulding5,36895,118237,315231,099568,900431,100
5-AAAAANew Manchester4,08668,170163,377193,262428,895571,105
5-AAAAAKennesaw Mountain71523,53287,450135,279246,976753,024
5-AAAAAAlexander33114,35452,16293,382160,229839,771
5-AAAAALithia Springs413,16715,92238,15257,282942,718
6-AAAAASequoyah424,526270,808175,01896,408966,76033,240
6-AAAAARiver Ridge220,083249,533233,565187,675890,856109,144
6-AAAAACreekview200,897235,230245,111209,244890,482109,518
6-AAAAASprayberry144,145208,290254,560255,420862,415137,585
6-AAAAAWoodstock6,56221,25550,583123,443201,843798,157
6-AAAAAPope3,73714,45738,688114,478171,360828,640
6-AAAAARiverwood483802,06610,53813,032986,968
6-AAAAALassiter2474092,7943,252996,748
7-AAAAAMilton799,874168,03430,5621,517999,98713
7-AAAAARoswell130,933451,596372,14643,802998,4771,523
7-AAAAAGainesville68,070364,030478,40386,026996,5293,471
7-AAAAALanier1,12016,102113,492698,966829,680170,320
7-AAAAAChattahoochee11242,67589,84692,646907,354
7-AAAAASeckinger2961,98450,93353,015946,985
7-AAAAAJohns Creek-1873828,91029,666970,334
8-AAAAAClarke Central715,766194,08661,60521,150992,6077,393
8-AAAAAJackson County148,512345,918251,665151,477897,572102,428
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow67,939213,591263,196234,528779,254220,746
8-AAAAAHabersham Central45,653160,024244,278264,177714,132285,868
8-AAAAALoganville20,76675,954145,848242,895485,463514,537
8-AAAAAAlcovy1,3119,59229,19870,668110,769889,231
8-AAAAAApalachee538354,21015,10520,203979,797

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Semifinal
Final
Marist
Creekside
Creekside
Cartersville
Ware County
Marist
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Creekside
Stockbridge
Cartersville
Blessed Trinity
Perry
Creekside
Starr's Mill
Stockbridge
Benedictine
Cartersville
Jonesboro
Blessed Trinity
Reg 1, #3
9
81.99
0-0
Perry
Reg 8, #2
11
78.05
0-0
Eastside
Reg 7, #4
22
70.02
0-0
Cass
Reg 4, #1
3
88.82
0-0
Creekside
Reg 5, #3
27
63.14
0-0
Tucker
Reg 3, #2
12
77.12
0-0
Starr's Mill
Reg 6, #4
19
71.56
0-0
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 2, #1
14
75.99
0-0
Stockbridge
Reg 8, #3
30
61.52
0-0
Flowery Branch
Reg 1, #2
5
86.77
0-0
Benedictine
Reg 4, #4
39
57.33
0-0
Pace Academy
Reg 7, #1
4
88.54
0-0
Cartersville
Reg 3, #3
20
70.98
0-0
Jonesboro
Reg 5, #2
26
66.76
0-0
St. Pius X
Reg 2, #4
35
58.77
0-0
Hampton
Reg 6, #1
6
85.66
0-0
Blessed Trinity
Kell
Ware County
Marist
North Oconee
Kell
Central (Carrollton)
Cedartown
Ware County
Jones County
Marist
Mays
North Oconee
Reg 2, #3
21
70.50
0-0
Ola
Reg 6, #2
13
76.80
0-0
Kell
Reg 5, #4
32
60.78
0-0
Southwest DeKalb
Reg 3, #1
16
74.56
0-0
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 4, #3
31
60.83
0-0
Maynard Jackson
Reg 7, #2
10
80.06
0-0
Cedartown
Reg 8, #4
37
57.88
0-0
Madison County
Reg 1, #1
7
85.54
0-0
Ware County
Reg 6, #3
15
75.61
0-0
Cambridge
Reg 2, #2
17
74.51
0-0
Jones County
Reg 3, #4
25
69.13
0-0
Harris County
Reg 5, #1
1
92.83
0-0
Marist
Reg 7, #3
23
69.57
0-0
Hiram
Reg 4, #2
18
72.56
0-0
Mays
Reg 1, #4
8
83.27
0-0
Warner Robins
Reg 8, #1
2
89.10
0-0
North Oconee

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Marist5-AAAA0-092.831,000,000851,965604,393461,283313,0652.19
Creekside4-AAAA0-088.82999,986617,958501,625304,152152,8815.54
Cartersville7-AAAA0-088.54998,603623,979444,396255,634129,3236.73
North Oconee8-AAAA0-089.10999,930566,410300,225196,582110,1648.08
Benedictine1-AAAA0-086.77961,367489,766342,975160,52276,55412.06
Blessed Trinity6-AAAA0-085.66996,066726,622369,324183,09176,54312.06
Ware County1-AAAA0-085.54953,904448,210301,641130,66057,02616.54
Warner Robins1-AAAA0-083.27923,542331,195195,43774,86127,53835.31
Perry1-AAAA0-081.99886,428276,643151,50153,55217,84855.03
Cedartown7-AAAA0-080.06977,578289,311146,77242,34512,09881.66
Starr's Mill3-AAAA0-077.12970,528408,623118,17926,3386,081163.45
Eastside8-AAAA0-078.05994,595146,11461,77718,7114,364228.15
Kell6-AAAA0-076.80948,960318,54485,92620,5714,346229.10
Stockbridge2-AAAA0-075.99994,020265,75866,73216,6563,273304.53
Cambridge6-AAAA0-075.61935,097265,09663,57813,9882,715367.32
Central (Carrollton)3-AAAA0-074.56937,790285,82864,71312,0512,212451.08
Jones County2-AAAA0-074.51990,953222,46249,29810,7121,835543.96
Mays4-AAAA0-072.56994,26996,92622,9904,3876251,599.00
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA0-071.56840,312142,01022,2983,3754012,492.77
Jonesboro3-AAAA0-070.98843,610145,09222,7273,1813692,709.03
Ola2-AAAA0-070.50968,184110,07916,6682,2262853,507.77
Harris County3-AAAA0-069.13796,945100,84612,8851,5681377,298.27
Cass7-AAAA0-070.02777,31143,72810,1191,2471297,750.94
Hiram7-AAAA0-069.57775,55140,0228,4721,0411069,432.96
St. Pius X5-AAAA0-066.76984,25571,8546,6876984621,738.13
New Hampstead1-AAAA0-069.20228,36510,8531,9652331855,554.56
Tucker5-AAAA0-063.14964,30336,3822,3371341283,332.33
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAA0-062.18401,58112,132717514249,999.00
Southwest DeKalb5-AAAA0-060.78932,15321,3971,024401999,999.00
Hampton2-AAAA0-058.77519,6286,112229111999,999.00
Maynard Jackson4-AAAA0-060.83896,0266,38465526--
Flowery Branch8-AAAA0-061.52687,9623,62647923--
Allatoona7-AAAA0-062.31313,9393,18340821--
Centennial6-AAAA0-060.40279,5657,41136818--
Pace Academy4-AAAA0-057.33787,8281,9471314--
Madison County8-AAAA0-057.88550,0681,3801283--
East Forsyth8-AAAA0-058.23528,7041,3601263--
Wayne County1-AAAA0-060.6946,394386271--
Dalton7-AAAA0-057.78145,01246427---
Eagle's Landing Christian2-AAAA0-053.87175,73269719---
Union Grove2-AAAA0-053.00165,29358310---
Walnut Grove8-AAAA0-051.12166,243926---
Eagle's Landing2-AAAA0-052.64132,8603714---
Griffin3-AAAA0-051.3836,765542---
Locust Grove2-AAAA0-047.0830,15431----
M.L. King4-AAAA0-047.01164,43329----
Lithonia5-AAAA0-043.1484,09422----
Drew4-AAAA0-046.28144,22717----
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-047.4472,49815----
Mundy's Mill3-AAAA0-048.0612,78115----
Woodland (Stockbridge)2-AAAA0-045.7516,6819----
North Springs5-AAAA0-035.9213,6742----
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAA0-047.4512,0062----
McDonough2-AAAA0-043.436,4952----
Druid Hills5-AAAA0-037.7320,9901----
Midtown4-AAAA0-035.6112,966-----
Northview5-AAAA0-025.80531-----
Forest Park4-AAAA0-025.92265-----
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA0-022.16------
Clarkston5-AAAA0-08.01------
Cross Keys5-AAAA0-0-8.31------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAABenedictine334,089273,947211,668141,663961,36738,633
1-AAAAWare County313,143270,131218,823151,807953,90446,096
1-AAAAWarner Robins191,351230,811260,849240,531923,54276,458
1-AAAAPerry155,929205,522256,750268,227886,428113,572
1-AAAANew Hampstead5,29718,21545,050159,803228,365771,635
1-AAAAWayne County1911,3746,86037,96946,394953,606
2-AAAAStockbridge441,428341,878178,71332,001994,0205,980
2-AAAAJones County395,208343,764210,00141,980990,9539,047
2-AAAAOla154,177274,140436,790103,077968,18431,816
2-AAAAHampton7,49028,484103,182380,472519,628480,372
2-AAAAEagle's Landing Christian6754,22124,802146,034175,732824,268
2-AAAAUnion Grove5203,74822,648138,377165,293834,707
2-AAAAEagle's Landing4793,44419,697109,240132,860867,140
2-AAAALocust Grove142042,63127,30530,154969,846
2-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)91001,16515,40716,681983,319
2-AAAAMcDonough-173716,1076,495993,505
3-AAAAStarr's Mill449,451290,134154,92276,021970,52829,472
3-AAAACentral (Carrollton)296,139274,457221,515145,679937,79062,210
3-AAAAJonesboro135,629208,591258,195241,195843,610156,390
3-AAAAHarris County101,416175,819248,636271,074796,945203,055
3-AAAANorthside (Columbus)17,11849,314108,204226,945401,581598,419
3-AAAAGriffin2081,3646,51628,67736,765963,235
3-AAAAMundy's Mill393212,01210,40912,781987,219
4-AAAACreekside857,319132,5999,385683999,98614
4-AAAAMays128,908644,577184,85735,927994,2695,731
4-AAAAMaynard Jackson11,002156,950456,002272,072896,026103,974
4-AAAAPace Academy2,67058,964280,926445,268787,828212,172
4-AAAAM.L. King583,13133,818127,426164,433835,567
4-AAAADrew433,73633,788106,660144,227855,773
4-AAAAMidtown-431,21411,70912,966987,034
4-AAAAForest Park--10255265999,735
5-AAAAMarist954,07442,3363,1434471,000,000-
5-AAAASt. Pius X24,310522,240294,416143,289984,25515,745
5-AAAATucker13,748251,987366,228332,340964,30335,697
5-AAAASouthwest DeKalb7,858180,707321,449422,139932,15367,847
5-AAAALithonia102,41811,55270,11484,094915,906
5-AAAADruid Hills-1892,04818,75320,990979,010
5-AAAANorth Springs-1231,14712,40413,674986,326
5-AAAANorthview--17514531999,469
5-AAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
5-AAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
6-AAAABlessed Trinity627,958240,35289,98437,772996,0663,934
6-AAAAKell166,800340,527283,197158,436948,96051,040
6-AAAACambridge138,126245,946306,654244,371935,09764,903
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)64,935156,610270,277348,490840,312159,688
6-AAAACentennial2,18116,56549,888210,931279,565720,435
7-AAAACartersville733,983208,99145,39810,231998,6031,397
7-AAAACedartown203,627502,881204,14466,926977,57822,422
7-AAAACass31,646138,496301,340305,829777,311222,689
7-AAAAHiram28,110120,051321,859305,531775,551224,449
7-AAAAAllatoona2,19123,80490,125197,819313,939686,061
7-AAAADalton4405,65735,447103,468145,012854,988
7-AAAAWoodland (Cartersville)31201,68710,19612,006987,994
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield-----1,000,000
8-AAAANorth Oconee769,017219,93510,211767999,93070
8-AAAAEastside223,070643,323108,86119,341994,5955,405
8-AAAAFlowery Branch5,20169,054336,476277,231687,962312,038
8-AAAAMadison County1,22028,343245,744274,761550,068449,932
8-AAAAEast Forsyth1,38734,392227,099265,826528,704471,296
8-AAAAWalnut Grove964,12652,513109,508166,243833,757
8-AAAACedar Shoals982719,09652,56672,498927,502

Class AAA Public

Modal bracket

Semifinal
Final
Jefferson
Calhoun
Jefferson
Sandy Creek
Calhoun
LaGrange
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Jefferson
Oconee County
Sandy Creek
Peach County
Jefferson
Monroe Area
Harlem
Oconee County
Stephenson
Sandy Creek
Cedar Grove
Peach County
#1
1
83.09
0-0
Jefferson
#32
41
53.26
0-0
White County
#17
16
65.51
0-0
Monroe Area
#16
20
63.59
0-0
Cherokee Bluff
#9
22
61.92
0-0
Harlem
#24
38
55.74
0-0
Howard
#25
43
50.53
0-0
Liberty County
#8
7
73.44
0-0
Oconee County
#5
8
71.23
0-0
Stephenson
#28
14
65.90
0-0
Bainbridge
#21
36
56.01
0-0
Long County
#12
4
74.58
0-0
Sandy Creek
#13
9
71.17
0-0
Cedar Grove
#20
26
59.91
0-0
Southeast Bulloch
#29
35
56.85
0-0
West Laurens
#4
5
74.13
0-0
Peach County
Calhoun
Cairo
Jenkins
LaGrange
Calhoun
Westover
Cairo
Baldwin
North Hall
Jenkins
Troup
LaGrange
#3
2
80.94
0-0
Calhoun
#30
12
66.79
0-0
Spalding
#19
24
61.49
0-0
Westover
#14
29
59.12
0-0
Adairsville
#11
11
67.70
0-0
Cairo
#22
28
59.15
0-0
Northwest Whitfield
#27
19
63.99
0-0
Douglass
#6
21
63.32
0-0
Baldwin
#7
25
60.65
0-0
North Hall
#26
27
59.37
0-0
Lumpkin County
#23
15
65.70
0-0
Mary Persons
#10
18
64.69
0-0
Jenkins
#15
10
70.75
0-0
Troup
#18
33
57.22
0-0
Heritage (Ringgold)
#31
30
58.89
0-0
Luella
#2
6
74.02
0-0
LaGrange

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Jefferson8-AAA0-083.09999,964834,549690,457544,869386,1571.59
Calhoun7-AAA0-080.94999,910801,195638,129462,614282,3492.54
Peach County1-AAA0-074.13988,080571,559340,111157,76361,89615.16
Sandy Creek2-AAA0-074.58918,340502,789298,392140,78557,56116.37
LaGrange2-AAA0-074.02957,171500,535289,103138,24053,31917.76
Oconee County8-AAA0-073.44997,356508,681248,508120,93446,14420.67
Stephenson5-AAA0-071.23997,680474,740242,71395,91330,37031.93
Cedar Grove5-AAA0-071.17997,133457,436232,21188,69028,11234.57
Troup2-AAA0-070.75847,131322,059153,84757,51917,97154.65
Cairo1-AAA0-067.70901,555265,554106,31731,5557,552131.42
Jenkins3-AAA0-064.69987,453241,14774,30518,2163,386294.33
Bainbridge1-AAA0-065.90833,560170,91661,69415,9993,331299.21
Monroe Area8-AAA0-065.51962,872193,37762,80815,7233,222309.37
Spalding2-AAA0-066.79548,591132,63748,43413,1952,923341.11
Mary Persons2-AAA0-065.70612,694127,77242,54010,8822,239445.63
Baldwin4-AAA0-063.32925,684214,41765,05413,3862,201453.34
Whitewater2-AAA0-066.02520,428114,95639,44110,1262,163461.32
Douglass5-AAA0-063.99964,735166,44351,72211,1371,989501.77
Cherokee Bluff8-AAA0-063.59946,939144,21841,1018,9031,526654.31
Upson-Lee2-AAA0-064.95493,85494,23429,7026,9611,292772.99
Harlem4-AAA0-061.92923,232170,61646,2358,6131,204829.56
North Hall6-AAA0-060.65915,139147,84536,0535,9497131,401.52
Westover1-AAA0-061.49754,97492,46223,0934,0015301,885.79
Southeast Bulloch3-AAA0-059.91931,181100,04121,5643,3623842,603.17
Lumpkin County6-AAA0-059.37868,935106,24223,0113,3463502,856.14
Northwest Whitfield7-AAA0-059.15890,59387,57517,3312,4532883,471.22
Adairsville7-AAA0-059.12869,11683,43217,4572,4232693,716.47
Luella5-AAA0-058.89884,74365,39213,3511,7731855,404.41
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAA0-057.22869,11159,0599,9671,1701168,619.69
West Laurens4-AAA0-056.85674,79250,3998,4339717812,819.51
Long County3-AAA0-056.01782,17341,1416,1966545518,180.82
Howard4-AAA0-055.74653,83939,0005,9455793925,640.03
Monroe1-AAA0-057.12365,83216,9793,0613603727,026.03
Dougherty1-AAA0-055.78279,6018,7901,4341481471,427.57
White County6-AAA0-053.26540,89818,2442,3031811099,999.00
Gilmer7-AAA0-053.47625,76119,9902,5042119111,110.11
Dawson County6-AAA0-053.42530,42718,8552,3351919111,110.11
Westside (Augusta)4-AAA0-052.71407,99413,1411,4181094249,999.00
Liberty County3-AAA0-050.53532,9999,783827481999,999.00
Pickens6-AAA0-050.34376,5756,809615361999,999.00
Hephzibah4-AAA0-048.85182,7032,58517351999,999.00
Chestatee6-AAA0-046.61137,402938473--
Richmond Academy4-AAA0-045.0555,550330202--
East Hall8-AAA0-044.4893,763294101--
North Clayton5-AAA0-040.5852,5534111--
West Hall8-AAA0-044.7387,26426911---
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAA0-042.7596,4702647---
Riverdale5-AAA0-039.9945,490373---
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA0-040.5462,8601252---
Windsor Forest3-AAA0-039.6236,482582---
Beach3-AAA0-039.0334,469412---
LaFayette7-AAA0-036.3022,9187----
Ridgeland7-AAA0-033.419,9091----
Islands3-AAA0-031.212,4291----
Cross Creek4-AAA0-033.66601-----
Fayette County2-AAA0-040.0439-----
Groves3-AAA0-023.5229-----
Johnson (Gainesville)6-AAA0-022.0524-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
8-AAAJefferson440,688880,819987,435999,96436
7-AAACalhoun237,901921,724991,193999,91090
8-AAAOconee County61,712393,834818,876997,3562,644
2-AAALaGrange57,041422,966710,934957,17142,829
5-AAAStephenson49,886544,132849,065997,6802,320
1-AAAPeach County27,032600,393846,398988,08011,920
2-AAASandy Creek20,988364,295627,069918,34081,660
5-AAACedar Grove19,419421,141771,537997,1332,867
4-AAAHarlem17,039313,399596,430923,23276,768
2-AAATroup12,262197,067437,312847,131152,869
6-AAANorth Hall9,206357,941617,965915,13984,861
3-AAAJenkins5,939255,693710,380987,45312,547
4-AAABaldwin5,651418,875670,185925,68474,316
8-AAACherokee Bluff4,03563,282317,051946,93953,061
1-AAACairo3,741226,006517,742901,55598,445
6-AAALumpkin County3,537264,004515,443868,935131,065
8-AAAMonroe Area3,45869,311310,760962,87237,128
3-AAASoutheast Bulloch2,34097,417387,552931,18168,819
7-AAANorthwest Whitfield2,19478,311393,182890,593109,407
7-AAAHeritage (Ringgold)2,18163,016337,576869,111130,889
2-AAAMary Persons1,85748,555154,480612,694387,306
4-AAAHoward1,57975,890214,166653,839346,161
2-AAASpalding1,57454,669162,092548,591451,409
2-AAAWhitewater1,37547,965143,804520,428479,572
4-AAAWest Laurens1,22094,107239,889674,792325,208
2-AAAUpson-Lee1,17434,199116,569493,854506,146
1-AAAWestover1,15770,356237,354754,974245,026
7-AAAAdairsville95859,514378,381869,116130,884
5-AAADouglass864123,064349,231964,73535,265
3-AAALong County42126,703163,361782,173217,827
5-AAALuella40945,260172,555884,743115,257
4-AAAWestside (Augusta)30625,19784,344407,994592,006
1-AAABainbridge202132,939377,878833,560166,440
6-AAADawson County19465,247173,155530,427469,573
6-AAAWhite County18062,558171,750540,898459,102
7-AAAGilmer11310,948138,569625,761374,239
6-AAAPickens8329,66691,181376,575623,425
4-AAAHephzibah365,91625,167182,703817,297
3-AAALiberty County345,25451,119532,999467,001
1-AAAMonroe1112,57460,364365,832634,168
6-AAAChestatee25,63421,927137,402862,598
1-AAADougherty18,58744,234279,601720,399
4-AAARichmond Academy-1,1565,63455,550944,450
5-AAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)-1241,60196,470903,530
8-AAAWest Hall-581,44887,264912,736
8-AAAEast Hall-501,34693,763906,237
5-AAARiverdale-4655445,490954,510
5-AAANorth Clayton-4463452,553947,447
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)-421,20162,860937,140
3-AAAWindsor Forest-2454636,482963,518
3-AAABeach-1845734,469965,531
7-AAALaFayette-570422,918977,082
7-AAARidgeland-42029,909990,091
4-AAACross Creek-17601999,399
3-AAAIslands--112,429997,571
2-AAAFayette County---39999,961
3-AAAGroves---29999,971
6-AAAJohnson (Gainesville)---24999,976
5-AAAStone Mountain----1,000,000

Class AA Public

Modal bracket

Semifinal
Final
Carver (Columbus)
Appling County
Appling County
Rockmart
Pierce County
Carver (Columbus)
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Stephens County
Appling County
Rockmart
Callaway
Carver (Atlanta)
Stephens County
Morgan County
Appling County
Rockmart
Hapeville Charter
Miller Grove
Callaway
#1
11
68.38
0-0
Carver (Atlanta)
#32
42
39.00
0-0
Redan
#17
15
63.04
0-0
Hart County
#16
9
69.70
0-0
Stephens County
#9
13
65.96
0-0
Morgan County
#24
28
52.40
0-0
Spencer
#25
34
45.30
0-0
Shaw
#8
5
74.19
0-0
Appling County
#5
7
71.94
0-0
Rockmart
#28
40
40.16
0-0
Pike County
#21
26
53.04
0-0
Union County
#12
12
67.33
0-0
Hapeville Charter
#13
30
50.72
0-0
South Atlanta
#20
29
50.87
0-0
Miller Grove
#29
31
50.26
0-0
Sonoraville
#4
10
69.42
0-0
Callaway
Pierce County
Burke County
Thomson
Carver (Columbus)
Pierce County
Crisp County
Sumter County
Burke County
Columbia
Thomson
Westside (Macon)
Carver (Columbus)
#3
3
76.95
0-0
Pierce County
#30
33
46.37
0-0
Therrell
#19
17
62.54
0-0
Crisp County
#14
24
55.77
0-0
Laney
#11
22
58.16
0-0
Sumter County
#22
32
49.86
0-0
Jackson
#27
45
34.78
0-0
Butler
#6
6
73.17
0-0
Burke County
#7
19
61.23
0-0
Columbia
#26
27
52.80
0-0
East Jackson
#23
25
54.83
0-0
North Murray
#10
8
70.45
0-0
Thomson
#15
21
60.04
0-0
Westside (Macon)
#18
23
57.65
0-0
Ringgold
#31
20
60.32
0-0
Cook
#2
2
78.22
0-0
Carver (Columbus)

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Carver (Columbus)1-AA0-078.221,000,000832,795638,198456,306303,1402.30
Pierce County3-AA0-076.95999,944765,040540,218353,548214,7063.66
Appling County3-AA0-074.19999,827648,741391,543218,039110,9038.02
Burke County4-AA0-073.17999,998660,509393,739204,68497,1709.29
Rockmart7-AA0-071.94999,970667,934392,092194,66284,14410.88
Thomson4-AA0-070.45999,999567,753289,093127,02949,66919.13
Callaway2-AA0-069.42999,841547,945274,122112,36640,46423.71
Carver (Atlanta)5-AA0-068.38999,020486,525222,21785,39228,80533.72
Stephens County8-AA0-069.70996,599392,342186,75875,32428,16534.51
Hapeville Charter5-AA0-067.33994,540386,411156,76053,83216,68158.95
Morgan County2-AA0-065.96999,794420,295166,10553,63114,86766.26
Columbia6-AA0-061.23999,255315,24580,20616,9703,030329.03
Hart County8-AA0-063.04967,899167,45250,77212,0592,558389.93
Crisp County3-AA0-062.54982,621170,46548,07810,8372,228447.83
Westside (Macon)2-AA0-060.04993,935164,67740,0367,4611,209826.13
Cook3-AA0-060.32948,171116,62627,4355,0888171,222.99
Sumter County1-AA0-058.16995,255154,75630,1894,8246481,542.21
Ringgold7-AA0-057.65987,226112,52322,2523,3434122,426.18
Laney4-AA0-055.77999,74276,02712,6651,5271606,249.00
North Murray7-AA0-054.83926,32259,3758,6049239110,988.01
Spencer1-AA0-052.40955,69347,4345,4854613132,257.06
Union County7-AA0-053.04918,37642,2215,2394302835,713.29
Miller Grove6-AA0-050.87988,96154,6375,5044102539,999.00
South Atlanta6-AA0-050.72988,47854,4745,4243801952,630.58
East Jackson8-AA0-052.80597,62121,4912,3902061283,332.33
Sonoraville7-AA0-050.26808,28120,9671,9351308124,999.00
Jackson2-AA0-049.86877,73121,0181,8831018124,999.00
Shaw1-AA0-045.30738,4577,405393161999,999.00
Therrell5-AA0-046.37369,2314,079242151999,999.00
Hardaway1-AA0-042.41768,1774,4691763--
Washington5-AA0-042.74263,7641,436583--
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-AA0-041.65360,3911,54855---
Pike County2-AA0-040.16448,8751,35736---
Redan6-AA0-039.00743,8121,55029---
Tattnall County3-AA0-042.46186,66063724---
Coahulla Creek7-AA0-039.61218,58257917---
Franklin County8-AA0-041.4980,39828110---
Butler4-AA0-034.78862,7775428---
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-AA0-037.6384,8661244---
Columbus1-AA0-033.12303,1561593---
Salem6-AA0-031.00334,552683---
Rutland2-AA0-035.06112,50784----
Murray County7-AA0-022.5818,7852----
Glenn Hills4-AA0-019.20122,3321----
Josey4-AA0-013.8035,1491----
Kendrick1-AA0-020.9422,273-----
Jordan1-AA0-08.79157-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
1-AACarver (Columbus)300,708936,607997,1111,000,000-
7-AARockmart142,895806,758967,628999,97030
3-AAPierce County115,267710,036955,448999,94456
2-AAMorgan County89,923546,912911,119999,794206
2-AACallaway85,698610,103920,741999,841159
3-AAAppling County72,063490,534891,770999,827173
5-AACarver (Atlanta)67,837538,659883,169999,020980
4-AAThomson42,824551,875934,916999,9991
4-AABurke County31,940590,954958,191999,9982
2-AAWestside (Macon)11,503162,909555,468993,9356,065
8-AAStephens County10,255151,504650,354996,5993,401
7-AARinggold8,952111,661547,254987,22612,774
5-AAHapeville Charter4,201301,439623,415994,5405,460
1-AASumter County4,116149,326693,112995,2554,745
6-AASouth Atlanta2,209166,494579,743988,47811,522
3-AACrisp County1,61558,434298,658982,62117,379
6-AAMiller Grove1,468175,000525,493988,96111,039
7-AANorth Murray1,33337,498256,650926,32273,678
8-AAHart County1,28133,386322,627967,89932,101
4-AALaney1,22249,799390,070999,742258
7-AAUnion County91926,147211,633918,37681,624
6-AAColumbia620677,376910,406999,255745
1-AASpencer40936,142349,204955,69344,307
3-AACook35234,091173,709948,17151,829
7-AASonoraville2129,183100,282808,281191,719
2-AAJackson15315,475103,240877,731122,269
1-AAHardaway153,18777,337768,177231,823
1-AAShaw42,75271,820738,457261,543
8-AAEast Jackson267625,469597,621402,379
6-AARedan112,21164,522743,812256,188
5-AATherrell19087,966369,231630,769
2-AAPike County13718,790448,875551,125
1-AAColumbus1404,032303,156696,844
6-AASalem-7399,951334,552665,448
5-AAWashington-3464,098263,764736,236
7-AALakeview Ft. Oglethorpe-1455,535360,391639,609
4-AAButler-1273,587862,777137,223
3-AATattnall County-841,964186,660813,340
2-AARutland-43721112,507887,493
7-AACoahulla Creek-412,107218,582781,418
5-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate-2546484,866915,134
8-AAFranklin County-219480,398919,602
4-AAGlenn Hills-117122,332877,668
1-AAKendrick--1022,273977,727
7-AAMurray County--518,785981,215
4-AAJosey---35,149964,851
1-AAJordan---157999,843

Class A Division I Public

Modal bracket

Semifinal
Final
Toombs County
Thomasville
Thomasville
Elbert County
Fitzgerald
Toombs County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Thomasville
Rabun County
Dodge County
Elbert County
Thomasville
Bleckley County
Heard County
Rabun County
Bremen
Dodge County
Elbert County
Lamar County
#1
4
72.74
0-0
Thomasville
#32
55
33.66
0-0
Armuchee
#17
33
49.09
0-0
Gordon Lee
#16
16
59.84
0-0
Bleckley County
#9
21
56.92
0-0
Heard County
#24
31
50.14
0-0
ACE Charter
#25
24
54.56
0-0
Washington County
#8
9
64.32
0-0
Rabun County
#5
23
56.07
0-0
Bremen
#28
30
51.59
0-0
Vidalia
#21
37
46.81
0-0
Jasper County
#12
18
58.80
0-0
Dodge County
#13
13
63.27
0-0
Swainsboro
#20
11
63.48
0-0
Elbert County
#29
50
39.05
0-0
McNair
#4
17
58.95
0-0
Lamar County
Fannin County
Fitzgerald
Toombs County
Northeast
Fannin County
Commerce
Putnam County
Fitzgerald
Dublin
Toombs County
Jeff Davis
Northeast
#3
14
62.76
0-0
Fannin County
#30
39
45.95
0-0
Southwest
#19
15
61.72
0-0
Worth County
#14
12
63.44
0-0
Commerce
#11
26
53.43
0-0
Putnam County
#22
27
52.45
0-0
Temple
#27
46
40.87
0-0
Chattooga
#6
5
71.66
0-0
Fitzgerald
#7
6
70.80
0-0
Dublin
#26
35
47.76
0-0
Bacon County
#23
40
45.66
0-0
Dade County
#10
2
73.83
0-0
Toombs County
#15
32
49.49
0-0
Social Circle
#18
19
58.61
0-0
Jeff Davis
#31
58
30.14
0-0
Towers
#2
7
69.49
0-0
Northeast

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Toombs County3-A Division I0-073.83999,781740,603544,677374,704239,9003.17
Thomasville1-A Division I0-072.74999,875731,824519,859343,351206,3123.85
Fitzgerald1-A Division I0-071.66999,627689,643462,962287,520161,0785.21
Dublin2-A Division I0-070.80999,972690,257452,672274,620145,0785.89
Northeast2-A Division I0-069.49999,849637,660394,143220,437107,5218.30
Rabun County8-A Division I0-064.32997,354439,254210,78581,53027,16835.81
Fannin County7-A Division I0-062.76999,963500,789230,43884,57024,80239.32
Elbert County8-A Division I0-063.48992,519381,904173,38562,03819,58850.05
Commerce8-A Division I0-063.44993,344378,809170,04061,21319,28450.86
Swainsboro3-A Division I0-063.27987,064321,209138,76447,97614,93665.95
Worth County1-A Division I0-061.72988,244290,135114,13735,7129,717101.91
Lamar County4-A Division I0-058.95999,191346,587121,14931,3426,712147.99
Bleckley County2-A Division I0-059.84991,574237,47481,93022,0845,176192.20
Dodge County2-A Division I0-058.80988,984212,21368,51716,7643,542281.33
Jeff Davis1-A Division I0-058.61962,122179,49055,77813,2832,765360.66
Heard County6-A Division I0-056.92979,131240,40370,52514,8392,664374.38
Bremen6-A Division I0-056.07971,369209,17757,17411,2311,837543.37
Putnam County4-A Division I0-053.43991,583158,62535,1125,3086741,482.68
Washington County2-A Division I0-054.56910,35194,99621,8283,5544962,015.13
Temple6-A Division I0-052.45927,035103,92320,5392,8483183,143.65
Gordon Lee7-A Division I0-049.09972,58468,74510,2559899910,100.01
Vidalia3-A Division I0-051.59717,46542,6897,2608388911,234.96
Social Circle4-A Division I0-049.49972,20771,10210,7201,0708212,194.12
ACE Charter2-A Division I0-050.14864,73844,9986,8316886615,150.52
Model6-A Division I0-048.33696,99632,6164,3333493033,332.33
Jasper County4-A Division I0-046.81953,84240,7504,8973701855,554.56
Pepperell6-A Division I0-047.60593,28323,1922,8942411758,822.53
Bacon County1-A Division I0-047.76586,27818,5002,1941771471,427.57
Dade County7-A Division I0-045.66893,02426,7552,7001791099,999.00
Southwest2-A Division I0-045.95631,95114,2351,428884249,999.00
Haralson County6-A Division I0-043.12383,3045,640451201999,999.00
Banks County8-A Division I0-044.73279,7664,567389181999,999.00
Chattooga7-A Division I0-040.87716,3157,262428111999,999.00
East Laurens2-A Division I0-042.77382,7044,32831318--
Berrien1-A Division I0-044.26231,9803,25226613--
McNair4-A Division I0-039.05491,4912,7211124--
Brantley County1-A Division I0-040.54112,073697362--
Jefferson County2-A Division I0-036.72113,574333151--
Armuchee7-A Division I0-033.66406,67071818---
Oglethorpe County8-A Division I0-038.75103,02747216---
B.E.S.T. Academy5-A Division I0-033.56372,97355914---
Coosa7-A Division I0-033.82337,05758313---
Gordon Central7-A Division I0-030.15251,9531592---
Towers4-A Division I0-030.14253,6341521---
Central (Macon)2-A Division I0-027.742,154-----
Utopian Academy4-A Division I0-02.4425-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
7-A Division IFannin County202,625862,124980,103999,96337
2-A Division IDublin200,993737,330970,611999,97228
2-A Division INortheast113,158636,881924,045999,849151
1-A Division IThomasville105,783688,914942,493999,875125
1-A Division IFitzgerald100,702585,158912,916999,627373
8-A Division IRabun County54,413398,396805,853997,3542,646
4-A Division ILamar County48,335620,788891,956999,191809
3-A Division IToombs County41,024581,067912,835999,781219
8-A Division IElbert County28,287291,227670,968992,5197,481
8-A Division ICommerce27,448288,844677,764993,3446,656
6-A Division IHeard County13,920382,171674,301979,13120,869
4-A Division IPutnam County9,915327,106684,062991,5838,417
2-A Division IBleckley County8,714123,871545,387991,5748,426
2-A Division IDodge County8,036111,109541,054988,98411,016
6-A Division IBremen7,332336,786612,407971,36928,631
1-A Division IWorth County6,387142,382525,588988,24411,756
7-A Division IGordon Lee4,989141,539514,974972,58427,416
3-A Division ISwainsboro4,25898,461497,294987,06412,936
6-A Division ITemple3,800162,190404,066927,03572,965
4-A Division IJasper County3,12796,308389,806953,84246,158
4-A Division ISocial Circle2,848144,413448,454972,20727,793
1-A Division IJeff Davis1,48052,309304,058962,12237,878
2-A Division IWashington County92824,168188,968910,35189,649
7-A Division IDade County65539,007231,697893,024106,976
6-A Division IModel30148,997152,251696,996303,004
2-A Division IACE Charter2267,000128,284864,738135,262
7-A Division IChattooga12511,712101,403716,315283,685
6-A Division IPepperell10535,548114,574593,283406,717
6-A Division IHaralson County259,03237,143383,304616,696
3-A Division IVidalia183,38552,288717,465282,535
7-A Division IArmuchee1182814,709406,670593,330
1-A Division IBacon County101,70732,121586,278413,722
4-A Division IMcNair95,85934,802491,491508,509
2-A Division ISouthwest998730,786631,951368,049
8-A Division IBanks County18566,992279,766720,234
7-A Division ICoosa15009,288337,057662,943
4-A Division ITowers12603,420253,634746,366
1-A Division IBerrien12003,173231,980768,020
5-A Division IB.E.S.T. Academy-26215,068372,973627,027
2-A Division IEast Laurens-1366,585382,704617,296
7-A Division IGordon Central-993,485251,953748,047
8-A Division IOglethorpe County-51823103,027896,973
1-A Division IBrantley County-29736112,073887,927
2-A Division IJefferson County-3409113,574886,426
2-A Division ICentral (Macon)---2,154997,846
4-A Division IUtopian Academy---25999,975
5-A Division IMount Bethel Christian----1,000,000

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Semifinal
Final
Bowdon
Irwin County
Brooks County
Bowdon
Manchester
Irwin County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Greene County
Brooks County
Bowdon
Schley County
Greene County
Wilcox County
Jenkins County
Brooks County
Miller County
Bowdon
McIntosh County Academy
Schley County
Reg 1, #3
23
47.92
0-0
Mitchell County
Reg 8, #2
12
54.42
0-0
Greene County
Reg 7, #4
37
37.39
0-0
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 4, #1
14
52.98
0-0
Wilcox County
Reg 5, #3
40
34.76
0-0
Hancock Central
Reg 3, #2
11
54.55
0-0
Jenkins County
Reg 6, #4
34
40.12
0-0
Marion County
Reg 2, #1
2
70.73
0-0
Brooks County
Reg 8, #3
21
48.45
0-0
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 1, #2
22
48.20
0-0
Miller County
Reg 4, #4
29
42.72
0-0
Hawkinsville
Reg 7, #1
1
71.03
0-0
Bowdon
Reg 3, #3
19
49.89
0-0
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 5, #2
36
39.63
0-0
Wilkinson County
Reg 2, #4
16
52.30
0-0
Charlton County
Reg 6, #1
10
57.19
0-0
Schley County
Clinch County
Manchester
Irwin County
Lincoln County
Clinch County
Metter
Manchester
Early County
Irwin County
Emanuel County Institute
Trion
Lincoln County
Reg 2, #3
6
62.70
0-0
Clinch County
Reg 6, #2
15
52.70
0-0
Macon County
Reg 5, #4
49
26.28
0-0
Glascock County
Reg 3, #1
7
60.44
0-0
Metter
Reg 4, #3
30
42.49
0-0
Wheeler County
Reg 7, #2
4
67.48
0-0
Manchester
Reg 8, #4
24
46.38
0-0
Warren County
Reg 1, #1
9
58.50
0-0
Early County
Reg 6, #3
31
41.90
0-0
Taylor County
Reg 2, #2
3
69.41
0-0
Irwin County
Reg 3, #4
17
52.02
0-0
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 5, #1
18
50.01
0-0
Johnson County
Reg 7, #3
8
59.83
0-0
Trion
Reg 4, #2
13
53.93
0-0
Telfair County
Reg 1, #4
20
48.88
0-0
Pelham
Reg 8, #1
5
63.23
0-0
Lincoln County

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Bowdon7-A Division II0-071.03999,775842,069665,855426,722265,5622.77
Brooks County2-A Division II0-070.73995,288852,197673,295435,304262,0372.82
Irwin County2-A Division II0-069.41990,986812,084593,273365,359197,9034.05
Manchester7-A Division II0-067.48999,630754,457526,204288,664136,3406.33
Lincoln County8-A Division II0-063.23998,180544,159243,366109,08839,41624.37
Clinch County2-A Division II0-062.70950,539555,103274,621104,90735,52927.15
Metter3-A Division II0-060.44977,933419,293184,92765,95519,41650.50
Trion7-A Division II0-059.83994,929457,470196,97761,37016,53559.48
Early County1-A Division II0-058.50985,411261,678115,06635,3598,755113.22
Schley County6-A Division II0-057.19996,568359,432101,72428,4156,418154.81
Jenkins County3-A Division II0-054.55880,166221,05663,44113,7542,517396.30
Greene County8-A Division II0-054.42968,156247,55958,16212,9252,213450.88
Telfair County4-A Division II0-053.93970,465268,59756,50312,6112,187456.25
Wilcox County4-A Division II0-052.98963,771249,19948,2109,9181,527653.88
Macon County6-A Division II0-052.70987,297167,94934,9676,6179691,030.99
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II0-052.02792,084151,90134,2755,9688641,156.41
Charlton County2-A Division II0-052.30646,219138,29726,2564,3555841,711.33
Johnson County5-A Division II0-050.01999,576105,72921,4903,4153352,984.07
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II0-049.89684,70799,80117,8882,5032993,343.48
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II0-048.45901,02373,72011,8371,4631506,665.67
Pelham1-A Division II0-048.88771,57761,82710,5281,4021377,298.27
Miller County1-A Division II0-048.20759,39855,1458,8401,0291019,899.99
Mitchell County1-A Division II0-047.92754,46052,8018,1269457014,284.71
Warren County8-A Division II0-046.38838,41247,6526,3886264721,275.60
Bryan County3-A Division II0-045.90398,77132,6904,0533573132,257.06
Seminole County1-A Division II0-045.48627,53129,1733,3873332441,665.67
Taylor County6-A Division II0-041.90833,22113,2741,288741099,999.00
Lanier County2-A Division II0-044.46204,58514,2261,193927142,856.14
Turner County2-A Division II0-044.67212,38315,1611,334943333,332.33
Wilkinson County5-A Division II0-039.63980,69921,0851,297523333,332.33
Marion County6-A Division II0-040.12737,4776,723576293333,332.33
Hawkinsville4-A Division II0-042.72600,73815,1071,4551182499,999.00
Wheeler County4-A Division II0-042.49610,71913,2971,233822499,999.00
Dooly County4-A Division II0-041.05481,6938,544666381999,999.00
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II0-037.39651,27511,256334151999,999.00
Screven County3-A Division II0-040.09121,9343,828244131999,999.00
Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II0-035.92294,2291,4257331999,999.00
Portal3-A Division II0-040.59140,5194,68230214--
Hancock Central5-A Division II0-034.76926,6644,6861715--
Greenville7-A Division II0-033.84354,3912,891633--
Treutlen4-A Division II0-036.52257,8601,303623--
Montgomery County4-A Division II0-033.73114,754270111--
Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-032.85281,10337420---
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II0-034.1080,6373759---
Crawford County6-A Division II0-029.28164,195874---
Glascock County5-A Division II0-026.28682,4962803---
Claxton3-A Division II0-029.043,882182---
Terrell County1-A Division II0-029.5320,986261---
Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II0-021.72324,68942----
Twiggs County5-A Division II0-013.3885,8762----
Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-03.26139-----
Savannah3-A Division II0-013.364-----
Atkinson County2-A Division II0-031.45------
Towns County8-A Division II0-019.88------
Pataula Charter1-A Division II0-013.49------
Baconton Charter1-A Division II0-013.47------
Calhoun County1-A Division II0-09.33------
Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II0-0-5.84------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County649,948212,46886,09036,905985,41114,589
1-A Division IIPelham117,115208,185229,062217,215771,577228,423
1-A Division IIMiller County94,462220,210229,638215,088759,398240,602
1-A Division IIMitchell County88,218208,155234,102223,985754,460245,540
1-A Division IISeminole County49,215143,256195,778239,282627,531372,469
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay9346,71220,71552,27680,637919,363
1-A Division IITerrell County1081,0144,61515,24920,986979,014
1-A Division IICalhoun County-----1,000,000
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IISouthwest Georgia STEM-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIBrooks County515,595320,435133,72825,530995,2884,712
2-A Division IIIrwin County353,077376,956213,09147,862990,9869,014
2-A Division IIClinch County119,402248,863421,338160,936950,53949,461
2-A Division IICharlton County10,42942,023163,907429,860646,219353,781
2-A Division IITurner County6695,04632,128174,540212,383787,617
2-A Division IILanier County8286,67735,808161,272204,585795,415
2-A Division IIAtkinson County-----1,000,000
3-A Division IIMetter555,607256,583117,91547,828977,93322,067
3-A Division IIJenkins County220,302284,298227,880147,686880,166119,834
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute132,588216,667238,836203,993792,084207,916
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy65,303152,437223,418243,549684,707315,293
3-A Division IIBryan County20,96265,067120,841191,901398,771601,229
3-A Division IIPortal2,55813,21937,99286,750140,519859,481
3-A Division IIScreven County2,67111,64232,49475,127121,934878,066
3-A Division IIClaxton9876243,1623,882996,118
3-A Division IISavannah---44999,996
4-A Division IITelfair County439,145337,840139,86953,611970,46529,535
4-A Division IIWilcox County440,271328,804138,49456,202963,77136,229
4-A Division IIWheeler County37,508105,321228,843239,047610,719389,281
4-A Division IIHawkinsville43,875110,313215,496231,054600,738399,262
4-A Division IIDooly County30,93981,183162,889206,682481,693518,307
4-A Division IITreutlen6,58627,67181,397142,206257,860742,140
4-A Division IIMontgomery County1,6768,86833,01271,198114,754885,246
5-A Division IIJohnson County776,319187,53930,9414,777999,576424
5-A Division IIWilkinson County161,398498,599249,91470,788980,69919,301
5-A Division IIHancock Central53,991237,743452,529182,401926,66473,336
5-A Division IIGlascock County7,00057,805179,525438,166682,496317,504
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep1,24016,45772,520234,472324,689675,311
5-A Division IITwiggs County521,85714,57169,39685,876914,124
6-A Division IISchley County627,205275,34275,60618,415996,5683,432
6-A Division IIMacon County304,022478,209160,94444,122987,29712,703
6-A Division IITaylor County43,269137,422378,867273,663833,221166,779
6-A Division IIMarion County22,84185,802269,933358,901737,477262,523
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County2,01916,95171,901190,232281,103718,897
6-A Division IICrawford County6446,27442,747114,530164,195835,805
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)--2137139999,861
7-A Division IIBowdon506,555336,026152,6294,565999,775225
7-A Division IIManchester367,837400,927222,4068,460999,630370
7-A Division IITrion125,208259,821559,90349,997994,9295,071
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)3222,33647,699600,918651,275348,725
7-A Division IIGreenville7889017,363336,060354,391645,609
8-A Division IILincoln County664,955251,14362,69019,392998,1801,820
8-A Division IIGreene County225,163390,360236,661115,972968,15631,844
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes67,362184,031341,903307,727901,02398,977
8-A Division IIWarren County40,854156,858302,451338,249838,412161,588
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy1,66617,60856,295218,660294,229705,771
8-A Division IITowns County-----1,000,000

Smaller Private

Modal bracket

Semifinal
Final
Prince Avenue Christian
Hebron Christian
Savannah Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Hebron Christian
Athens Academy
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Savannah Christian
North Cobb Christian
Calvary Day
Prince Avenue Christian
Savannah Christian
Holy Innocents
Christian Heritage
North Cobb Christian
Calvary Day
Aquinas
Mount Vernon
Prince Avenue Christian
#1
1
78.74
0-0
Savannah Christian
#32
Bye
#17
22
56.89
0-0
Savannah Country Day
#16
18
61.62
0-0
Holy Innocents
#9
29
51.59
0-0
Christian Heritage
#24
61
10.95
0-0
Walker
#25
Bye
#8
16
62.94
0-0
North Cobb Christian
#5
3
77.54
0-0
Calvary Day
#28
Bye
#21
52
38.56
0-0
Landmark Christian
#12
32
58.08
0-0
Aquinas
#13
25
53.84
0-0
Mount Vernon
#20
38
46.73
0-0
Providence Christian
#29
Bye
#4
1
84.70
0-0
Prince Avenue Christian
Fellowship Christian
Hebron Christian
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Athens Academy
Fellowship Christian
Darlington
Wesleyan
Hebron Christian
Whitefield Academy
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Lovett
Athens Academy
#3
3
73.42
0-0
Fellowship Christian
#30
Bye
#19
28
51.94
0-0
Darlington
#14
49
40.11
0-0
King's Ridge Christian
#11
10
63.52
0-0
Wesleyan
#22
48
40.45
0-0
Mount Pisgah Christian
#27
Bye
#6
4
75.00
0-0
Hebron Christian
#7
20
57.19
0-0
Whitefield Academy
#26
Bye
#23
23
61.57
0-0
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
#10
31
58.87
0-0
Greater Atlanta Christian
#15
14
63.36
0-0
Lovett
#18
41
45.07
0-0
Mount Paran Christian
#31
Bye
#2
8
66.00
0-0
Athens Academy

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Prince Avenue Christian8-AA0-084.701,000,000951,173823,766647,319482,0161.07
Savannah Christian3-A Division I0-078.741,000,000900,968679,150407,568194,9124.13
Calvary Day3-AAA0-077.541,000,000894,261660,835365,946159,5935.27
Fellowship Christian5-A Division I0-073.421,000,000809,623524,738227,07571,74012.94
Hebron Christian8-AA0-075.001,000,000767,454414,685190,31870,66313.15
Athens Academy8-A Division I0-066.001,000,000566,975204,00049,5598,340118.90
Wesleyan5-A Division I0-063.521,000,000413,948120,61523,9883,244307.26
North Cobb Christian7-AA0-062.941,000,000461,282126,16424,2043,022329.91
Lovett5-AA0-063.361,000,000369,122105,95720,7502,748362.90
Holy Innocents5-AA0-061.621,000,000259,95167,50711,1581,226814.66
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-AAA0-061.571,000,000169,14345,0357,0848001,249.00
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAA0-058.871,000,000276,23855,8127,3266021,660.13
Whitefield Academy5-A Division I0-057.191,000,000355,84758,5036,7194582,182.41
Aquinas4-AAA0-058.081,000,000232,49145,5915,5863912,556.54
Savannah Country Day3-A Division I0-056.891,000,000111,92420,8262,2301377,298.27
Mount Vernon5-A Division I0-053.841,000,000119,67415,8991,2504422,726.27
Darlington6-A Division I0-051.941,000,000109,27111,8677953330,302.03
Christian Heritage7-A Division I0-051.591,000,000157,37015,5651,0193033,332.33
Providence Christian8-A Division I0-046.731,000,00020,5041,220421999,999.00
Mount Paran Christian5-A Division I0-045.071,000,00034,7821,70861--
King's Ridge Christian5-A Division I0-040.111,000,0006,7412512--
Mount Pisgah Christian5-A Division I0-040.451,000,0005,4691731--
Landmark Christian5-A Division I0-038.561,000,0005,785133---
Walker5-A Division I0-010.951,000,0004----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
3-A Division ISavannah Christian285,104922,811999,4481,000,000-
5-A Division IFellowship Christian242,814792,395998,6921,000,000-
8-AAPrince Avenue Christian219,973939,366999,1051,000,000-
3-AAACalvary Day109,253953,175999,8021,000,000-
5-A Division IWesleyan39,977239,708976,1411,000,000-
8-AAHebron Christian33,545569,112972,1401,000,000-
8-A Division IAthens Academy31,744579,175963,8561,000,000-
7-AANorth Cobb Christian11,838519,393957,3431,000,000-
5-A Division IWhitefield Academy11,260612,291953,9271,000,000-
4-AAAAquinas3,744258,611799,4191,000,000-
7-A Division IChristian Heritage3,032336,265821,8591,000,000-
5-AALovett2,918322,893789,7111,000,000-
5-A Division IMount Vernon2,58151,124877,2321,000,000-
6-AAAGreater Atlanta Christian860345,569653,6371,000,000-
6-A Division IDarlington576185,024501,6261,000,000-
5-AAHoly Innocents421198,147635,9731,000,000-
3-A Division ISavannah Country Day21333,256452,5011,000,000-
5-A Division IMount Paran Christian6596,217445,1261,000,000-
2-AAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)5519,905230,3831,000,000-
5-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian123,095564,1761,000,000-
5-A Division ILandmark Christian716,452121,8061,000,000-
8-A Division IProvidence Christian64,940106,9751,000,000-
5-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian21,076179,1151,000,000-
5-A Division IWalker--71,000,000-

