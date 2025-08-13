AJC Varsity Preseason Maxwell playoff projections: An early prediction of the GHSA playoffs The Georgia High School Association hosts the state football championships at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA. The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Buford Carrollton Carrollton North Gwinnett Colquitt County Buford First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Grayson Carrollton North Gwinnett Walton Mill Creek Grayson Harrison Carrollton Collins Hill North Gwinnett Walton East Coweta Reg 1, #3 15 82.93 0-0 Camden County Reg 8, #2 5 92.69 0-0 Mill Creek Reg 7, #4 24 75.48 0-0 Parkview Reg 4, #1 3 98.35 0-0 Grayson Reg 5, #3 23 75.89 0-0 North Paulding Reg 3, #2 26 75.18 0-0 Harrison Reg 6, #4 32 70.09 0-0 Denmark Reg 2, #1 2 100.15 0-0 Carrollton Reg 8, #3 9 88.08 0-0 Collins Hill Reg 1, #2 11 85.90 0-0 Valdosta Reg 4, #4 30 73.35 0-0 Archer Reg 7, #1 7 89.51 0-0 North Gwinnett Reg 3, #3 31 73.29 0-0 Hillgrove Reg 5, #2 10 87.20 0-0 Walton Reg 2, #4 17 78.44 0-0 East Coweta Reg 6, #1 22 77.13 0-0 Lambert Westlake Colquitt County North Cobb Buford Westlake McEachern Norcross Colquitt County Douglas County North Cobb Newton Buford Reg 2, #3 12 84.41 0-0 Westlake Reg 6, #2 18 78.32 0-0 West Forsyth Reg 5, #4 29 73.46 0-0 Marietta Reg 3, #1 21 77.20 0-0 McEachern Reg 4, #3 27 74.44 0-0 South Gwinnett Reg 7, #2 13 83.96 0-0 Norcross Reg 8, #4 37 64.30 0-0 Mountain View Reg 1, #1 4 92.74 0-0 Colquitt County Reg 6, #3 25 75.20 0-0 North Atlanta Reg 2, #2 8 89.01 0-0 Douglas County Reg 3, #4 39 62.13 0-0 Pebblebrook Reg 5, #1 6 89.87 0-0 North Cobb Reg 7, #3 19 77.88 0-0 Brookwood Reg 4, #2 16 82.01 0-0 Newton Reg 1, #4 14 82.96 0-0 Lowndes Reg 8, #1 1 101.23 0-0 Buford Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Buford 8-AAAAAA 0-0 101.23 999,929 754,563 583,488 466,883 306,616 2.26 Carrollton 2-AAAAAA 0-0 100.15 999,936 883,574 548,847 435,293 279,684 2.58 Grayson 4-AAAAAA 0-0 98.35 999,986 634,144 369,744 282,844 159,870 5.26 Colquitt County 1-AAAAAA 0-0 92.74 983,982 594,142 454,764 190,155 74,224 12.47 Mill Creek 8-AAAAAA 0-0 92.69 998,940 414,931 234,588 119,533 45,048 21.20 North Cobb 5-AAAAAA 0-0 89.87 993,583 574,877 241,751 100,430 32,206 30.05 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAA 0-0 89.51 983,641 405,113 272,196 82,618 26,831 36.27 Douglas County 2-AAAAAA 0-0 89.01 997,392 551,031 214,679 84,655 24,102 40.49 Walton 5-AAAAAA 0-0 87.20 987,644 499,308 192,251 56,999 15,025 65.56 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAA 0-0 88.08 994,524 286,487 148,846 43,180 12,059 81.93 Valdosta 1-AAAAAA 0-0 85.90 891,323 207,227 116,468 29,367 6,716 147.90 Westlake 2-AAAAAA 0-0 84.41 988,416 412,796 128,612 30,451 5,874 169.24 Norcross 7-AAAAAA 0-0 83.96 948,491 203,889 106,935 21,748 4,320 230.48 Camden County 1-AAAAAA 0-0 82.93 778,041 107,020 50,180 10,227 1,737 574.71 Lowndes 1-AAAAAA 0-0 82.96 755,223 95,515 43,620 9,150 1,654 603.59 Newton 4-AAAAAA 0-0 82.01 996,946 115,148 39,971 9,710 1,467 680.66 East Coweta 2-AAAAAA 0-0 78.44 969,024 213,186 44,894 4,951 560 1,784.71 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 0-0 78.32 935,627 143,840 33,588 3,898 453 2,206.51 McEachern 3-AAAAAA 0-0 77.20 986,287 154,134 32,845 4,093 400 2,499.00 Lambert 6-AAAAAA 0-0 77.13 915,987 116,073 24,099 2,504 252 3,967.25 Brookwood 7-AAAAAA 0-0 77.88 782,029 51,901 17,393 2,169 222 4,503.50 Harrison 3-AAAAAA 0-0 75.18 968,940 106,677 18,554 1,869 148 6,755.76 North Paulding 5-AAAAAA 0-0 75.89 742,024 94,487 15,140 1,485 131 7,632.59 Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAA 0-0 77.54 504,169 25,329 8,011 1,058 99 10,100.01 North Atlanta 6-AAAAAA 0-0 75.20 856,109 69,951 11,530 1,045 81 12,344.68 Parkview 7-AAAAAA 0-0 75.48 660,969 24,836 6,636 694 49 20,407.16 South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAA 0-0 74.44 982,385 34,142 8,516 729 47 21,275.60 Hillgrove 3-AAAAAA 0-0 73.29 956,356 76,260 10,822 838 42 23,808.52 Marietta 5-AAAAAA 0-0 73.46 625,850 53,612 7,000 493 35 28,570.43 Archer 4-AAAAAA 0-0 73.35 972,046 26,009 6,080 419 20 49,999.00 Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAA 0-0 73.94 580,074 14,910 3,483 314 17 58,822.53 North Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 0-0 68.92 500,454 10,055 848 46 6 166,665.67 Denmark 6-AAAAAA 0-0 70.09 612,647 16,039 1,496 84 3 333,332.33 Cherokee 5-AAAAAA 0-0 68.54 351,154 13,107 1,039 35 1 999,999.00 Pebblebrook 3-AAAAAA 0-0 62.13 532,905 2,144 72 2 1 999,999.00 Wheeler 5-AAAAAA 0-0 66.88 253,881 7,070 418 13 - - Dacula 8-AAAAAA 0-0 63.89 412,901 1,748 195 8 - - Mountain View 8-AAAAAA 0-0 64.30 519,885 2,473 309 6 - - Tift County 1-AAAAAA 0-0 67.19 87,262 398 45 2 - - Campbell 3-AAAAAA 0-0 59.72 388,182 927 19 2 - - Etowah 5-AAAAAA 0-0 59.35 45,864 257 13 - - - Alpharetta 6-AAAAAA 0-0 61.60 108,972 352 9 - - - South Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 0-0 57.93 53,551 64 2 - - - Chapel Hill 2-AAAAAA 0-0 54.27 45,232 93 1 - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAA 0-0 60.63 43,543 39 1 - - - Osborne 3-AAAAAA 0-0 49.63 36,706 3 1 - - - Grovetown 4-AAAAAA 0-0 48.49 32,713 3 1 - - - Paulding County 3-AAAAAA 0-0 54.54 130,314 76 - - - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAA 0-0 54.79 71,426 33 - - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAA 0-0 54.49 16,653 7 - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 4-AAAAAA 0-0 43.12 8,794 - - - - - Rockdale County 4-AAAAAA 0-0 40.66 7,130 - - - - - Discovery 8-AAAAAA 0-0 37.76 2,395 - - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAA 0-0 46.57 636 - - - - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAA 0-0 46.69 617 - - - - - South Cobb 3-AAAAAA 0-0 34.60 310 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Colquitt County 615,786 231,226 95,795 41,175 983,982 16,018 1-AAAAAA Valdosta 177,134 302,073 250,219 161,897 891,323 108,677 1-AAAAAA Camden County 96,271 205,995 244,191 231,584 778,041 221,959 1-AAAAAA Lowndes 80,489 173,724 240,899 260,111 755,223 244,777 1-AAAAAA Richmond Hill 29,589 81,517 148,852 244,211 504,169 495,831 1-AAAAAA Tift County 731 5,465 20,044 61,022 87,262 912,738 2-AAAAAA Carrollton 757,113 188,808 43,961 10,054 999,936 64 2-AAAAAA Douglas County 138,815 446,784 290,620 121,173 997,392 2,608 2-AAAAAA Westlake 86,717 274,185 367,305 260,209 988,416 11,584 2-AAAAAA East Coweta 17,352 89,955 296,501 565,216 969,024 30,976 2-AAAAAA Chapel Hill 3 268 1,613 43,348 45,232 954,768 3-AAAAAA McEachern 403,827 317,383 212,737 52,340 986,287 13,713 3-AAAAAA Harrison 312,340 304,024 261,422 91,154 968,940 31,060 3-AAAAAA Hillgrove 261,634 300,127 287,703 106,892 956,356 43,644 3-AAAAAA Pebblebrook 13,871 45,631 125,162 348,241 532,905 467,095 3-AAAAAA Campbell 7,483 27,669 86,489 266,541 388,182 611,818 3-AAAAAA Paulding County 762 4,575 22,094 102,883 130,314 869,686 3-AAAAAA Osborne 83 591 4,387 31,645 36,706 963,294 3-AAAAAA South Cobb - - 6 304 310 999,690 4-AAAAAA Grayson 877,023 109,250 11,232 2,481 999,986 14 4-AAAAAA Newton 88,610 581,690 239,703 86,943 996,946 3,054 4-AAAAAA South Gwinnett 18,450 185,078 419,723 359,134 982,385 17,615 4-AAAAAA Archer 15,915 123,659 326,800 505,672 972,046 27,954 4-AAAAAA Grovetown 1 280 1,917 30,515 32,713 967,287 4-AAAAAA Heritage (Conyers) 1 32 378 8,383 8,794 991,206 4-AAAAAA Rockdale County - 11 247 6,872 7,130 992,870 5-AAAAAA North Cobb 574,153 307,098 90,105 22,227 993,583 6,417 5-AAAAAA Walton 356,637 448,575 144,318 38,114 987,644 12,356 5-AAAAAA North Paulding 43,317 130,373 311,207 257,127 742,024 257,976 5-AAAAAA Marietta 20,078 74,525 246,661 284,586 625,850 374,150 5-AAAAAA Cherokee 3,462 23,041 118,033 206,618 351,154 648,846 5-AAAAAA Wheeler 2,287 15,376 80,051 156,167 253,881 746,119 5-AAAAAA Etowah 66 1,012 9,625 35,161 45,864 954,136 6-AAAAAA West Forsyth 373,331 279,437 182,730 100,129 935,627 64,373 6-AAAAAA Lambert 333,264 269,880 195,049 117,794 915,987 84,013 6-AAAAAA North Atlanta 185,942 235,063 252,508 182,596 856,109 143,891 6-AAAAAA Denmark 58,675 113,720 183,818 256,434 612,647 387,353 6-AAAAAA North Forsyth 44,774 87,492 142,635 225,553 500,454 499,546 6-AAAAAA Alpharetta 3,191 10,162 27,993 67,626 108,972 891,028 6-AAAAAA South Forsyth 705 3,459 11,906 37,481 53,551 946,449 6-AAAAAA Forsyth Central 118 787 3,361 12,387 16,653 983,347 7-AAAAAA North Gwinnett 547,127 275,705 115,249 45,560 983,641 16,359 7-AAAAAA Norcross 288,849 342,269 213,193 104,180 948,491 51,509 7-AAAAAA Brookwood 88,956 179,759 264,902 248,412 782,029 217,971 7-AAAAAA Parkview 45,504 115,294 216,962 283,209 660,969 339,031 7-AAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 29,356 85,158 180,316 285,244 580,074 419,926 7-AAAAAA Duluth 208 1,804 9,264 32,267 43,543 956,457 7-AAAAAA Berkmar - 5 62 569 636 999,364 7-AAAAAA Meadowcreek - 6 52 559 617 999,383 8-AAAAAA Buford 687,214 232,966 77,660 2,089 999,929 71 8-AAAAAA Mill Creek 215,038 484,642 284,498 14,762 998,940 1,060 8-AAAAAA Collins Hill 97,464 277,593 571,659 47,808 994,524 5,476 8-AAAAAA Mountain View 149 2,830 37,650 479,256 519,885 480,115 8-AAAAAA Dacula 133 1,879 25,502 385,387 412,901 587,099 8-AAAAAA Central Gwinnett 2 90 3,027 68,307 71,426 928,574 8-AAAAAA Discovery - - 4 2,391 2,395 997,605 Class AAAAA AAAAAA

Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Milton Hughes Lee County Milton Hughes Thomas County Central First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Woodward Academy Lee County Milton Houston County Glynn Academy Woodward Academy Dutchtown Lee County Effingham County Milton East Paulding Houston County Reg 1, #3 24 66.15 0-0 Glynn Academy Reg 8, #2 28 62.64 0-0 Jackson County Reg 7, #4 19 70.57 0-0 Lanier Reg 4, #1 10 82.96 0-0 Woodward Academy Reg 5, #3 30 61.42 0-0 South Paulding Reg 3, #2 15 72.85 0-0 Dutchtown Reg 6, #4 16 72.79 0-0 Sprayberry Reg 2, #1 2 96.07 0-0 Lee County Reg 8, #3 36 58.84 0-0 Winder-Barrow Reg 1, #2 21 68.28 0-0 Effingham County Reg 4, #4 40 56.47 0-0 Shiloh Reg 7, #1 1 103.31 0-0 Milton Reg 3, #3 23 66.65 0-0 Lovejoy Reg 5, #2 18 71.75 0-0 East Paulding Reg 2, #4 9 85.13 0-0 Houston County Reg 6, #1 11 78.10 0-0 Sequoyah Hughes Roswell Thomas County Central Gainesville Coffee Hughes Roswell Brunswick Thomas County Central Rome Gainesville Clarke Central Reg 2, #3 5 90.39 0-0 Coffee Reg 6, #2 13 73.38 0-0 River Ridge Reg 5, #4 29 61.89 0-0 Villa Rica Reg 3, #1 3 94.86 0-0 Hughes Reg 4, #3 41 56.19 0-0 Dunwoody Reg 7, #2 6 89.42 0-0 Roswell Reg 8, #4 38 57.50 0-0 Habersham Central Reg 1, #1 12 76.86 0-0 Brunswick Reg 6, #3 14 73.27 0-0 Creekview Reg 2, #2 4 91.90 0-0 Thomas County Central Reg 3, #4 22 67.81 0-0 Newnan Reg 5, #1 7 87.22 0-0 Rome Reg 7, #3 8 87.14 0-0 Gainesville Reg 4, #2 25 63.45 0-0 Decatur Reg 1, #4 27 62.92 0-0 Lakeside (Evans) Reg 8, #1 17 71.81 0-0 Clarke Central Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Milton 7-AAAAA 0-0 103.31 999,987 983,340 859,150 697,216 552,434 0.81 Lee County 2-AAAAA 0-0 96.07 993,871 764,503 586,660 292,087 144,413 5.92 Hughes 3-AAAAA 0-0 94.86 999,971 683,184 471,591 304,083 116,264 7.60 Thomas County Central 2-AAAAA 0-0 91.90 983,181 625,880 397,557 159,983 56,636 16.66 Roswell 7-AAAAA 0-0 89.42 998,477 849,511 379,912 166,705 40,422 23.74 Coffee 2-AAAAA 0-0 90.39 964,775 564,882 313,134 116,141 36,641 26.29 Gainesville 7-AAAAA 0-0 87.14 996,529 796,436 300,632 102,370 21,197 46.18 Rome 5-AAAAA 0-0 87.22 999,795 430,100 229,013 80,566 17,090 57.51 Houston County 2-AAAAA 0-0 85.13 896,667 405,525 120,254 32,748 6,949 142.91 Woodward Academy 4-AAAAA 0-0 82.96 999,912 698,328 206,198 33,858 6,916 143.59 Brunswick 1-AAAAA 0-0 76.86 985,845 172,573 27,297 4,927 362 2,761.43 Sequoyah 6-AAAAA 0-0 78.10 966,760 126,131 17,856 3,148 345 2,897.55 Dutchtown 3-AAAAA 0-0 72.85 949,619 84,389 16,383 1,107 98 10,203.08 Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 0-0 71.81 992,607 155,436 18,657 1,516 85 11,763.71 East Paulding 5-AAAAA 0-0 71.75 946,744 97,011 8,282 713 30 33,332.33 River Ridge 6-AAAAA 0-0 73.38 890,856 48,092 5,965 555 26 38,460.54 Creekview 6-AAAAA 0-0 73.27 890,482 45,981 6,083 578 25 39,999.00 Sprayberry 6-AAAAA 0-0 72.79 862,415 36,377 5,486 436 24 41,665.67 Lanier 7-AAAAA 0-0 70.57 829,680 133,321 12,052 610 20 49,999.00 Effingham County 1-AAAAA 0-0 68.28 849,154 53,991 4,503 244 9 111,110.11 Newnan 3-AAAAA 0-0 67.81 822,768 31,396 2,723 112 6 166,665.67 Jackson County 8-AAAAA 0-0 62.64 897,572 28,657 1,380 30 2 499,999.00 Glynn Academy 1-AAAAA 0-0 66.15 749,912 38,230 2,490 87 1 999,999.00 Lovejoy 3-AAAAA 0-0 66.65 765,971 23,864 1,832 61 1 999,999.00 Decatur 4-AAAAA 0-0 63.45 933,095 30,662 1,398 37 1 999,999.00 Northside (Warner Robins) 2-AAAAA 0-0 69.14 130,761 14,296 550 35 1 999,999.00 Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 0-0 61.89 591,179 6,072 341 8 1 999,999.00 Habersham Central 8-AAAAA 0-0 57.50 714,132 5,908 149 3 1 999,999.00 Lakeside (Evans) 1-AAAAA 0-0 62.92 571,654 18,860 889 20 - - Statesboro 1-AAAAA 0-0 60.25 351,706 7,611 279 6 - - Evans 1-AAAAA 0-0 60.23 356,712 7,734 271 3 - - South Paulding 5-AAAAA 0-0 61.42 568,900 4,772 257 2 - - Veterans 2-AAAAA 0-0 63.21 30,745 1,320 31 2 - - Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 0-0 58.84 779,254 9,673 286 1 - - Pope 6-AAAAA 0-0 60.09 171,360 497 37 1 - - Northgate 3-AAAAA 0-0 58.22 274,948 1,305 28 1 - - New Manchester 5-AAAAA 0-0 60.15 428,895 2,701 123 - - - Woodstock 6-AAAAA 0-0 60.54 201,843 660 64 - - - Shiloh 4-AAAAA 0-0 56.47 617,121 2,629 61 - - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAA 0-0 56.19 603,673 2,324 46 - - - Loganville 8-AAAAA 0-0 54.55 485,463 1,762 29 - - - Chattahoochee 7-AAAAA 0-0 55.34 92,646 1,047 15 - - - Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAA 0-0 56.56 246,976 533 14 - - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 0-0 54.05 93,402 624 13 - - - Seckinger 7-AAAAA 0-0 53.22 53,015 439 12 - - - Alexander 5-AAAAA 0-0 54.96 160,229 249 5 - - - Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 0-0 51.54 329,011 343 4 - - - Johns Creek 7-AAAAA 0-0 51.15 29,666 144 3 - - - McIntosh 3-AAAAA 0-0 54.26 106,096 195 2 - - - Chamblee 4-AAAAA 0-0 49.32 226,044 137 1 - - - Tri-Cities 4-AAAAA 0-0 49.00 198,386 105 1 - - - Riverwood 6-AAAAA 0-0 50.81 13,032 3 1 - - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 0-0 50.45 31,215 97 - - - - Alcovy 8-AAAAA 0-0 46.81 110,769 41 - - - - Banneker 3-AAAAA 0-0 51.53 58,354 37 - - - - Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 0-0 50.76 57,282 37 - - - - South Effingham 1-AAAAA 0-0 47.47 10,400 18 - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAA 0-0 45.99 92,758 17 - - - - Morrow 3-AAAAA 0-0 48.43 22,273 8 - - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAA 0-0 39.80 20,203 2 - - - - Lassiter 6-AAAAA 0-0 46.30 3,252 - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Brunswick 676,833 202,497 77,449 29,066 985,845 14,155 1-AAAAA Effingham County 142,733 313,712 239,304 153,405 849,154 150,846 1-AAAAA Glynn Academy 103,278 226,740 234,345 185,549 749,912 250,088 1-AAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 43,249 125,599 188,761 214,045 571,654 428,346 1-AAAAA Evans 16,121 59,970 114,271 166,350 356,712 643,288 1-AAAAA Statesboro 16,441 60,376 109,871 165,018 351,706 648,294 1-AAAAA Greenbrier 1,127 8,677 26,095 57,503 93,402 906,598 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute 191 1,967 7,725 21,332 31,215 968,785 1-AAAAA South Effingham 27 462 2,179 7,732 10,400 989,600 2-AAAAA Lee County 431,640 299,908 175,501 86,822 993,871 6,129 2-AAAAA Thomas County Central 279,677 304,468 255,848 143,188 983,181 16,819 2-AAAAA Coffee 214,491 256,644 284,714 208,926 964,775 35,225 2-AAAAA Houston County 73,693 134,856 264,255 423,863 896,667 103,333 2-AAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 450 3,658 16,536 110,117 130,761 869,239 2-AAAAA Veterans 49 466 3,146 27,084 30,745 969,255 3-AAAAA Hughes 926,316 68,645 4,396 614 999,971 29 3-AAAAA Dutchtown 53,122 522,256 256,532 117,709 949,619 50,381 3-AAAAA Newnan 9,993 204,502 320,757 287,516 822,768 177,232 3-AAAAA Lovejoy 10,106 169,158 297,696 289,011 765,971 234,029 3-AAAAA Northgate 383 26,809 78,315 169,441 274,948 725,052 3-AAAAA McIntosh 63 5,406 25,599 75,028 106,096 893,904 3-AAAAA Banneker 12 2,608 12,659 43,075 58,354 941,646 3-AAAAA Morrow 5 616 4,046 17,606 22,273 977,727 4-AAAAA Woodward Academy 932,089 62,427 4,831 565 999,912 88 4-AAAAA Decatur 50,367 572,987 216,059 93,682 933,095 66,905 4-AAAAA Shiloh 7,838 134,459 246,763 228,061 617,121 382,879 4-AAAAA Dunwoody 7,524 131,394 245,414 219,341 603,673 396,327 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain 1,418 43,781 119,472 164,340 329,011 670,989 4-AAAAA Chamblee 402 27,996 76,246 121,400 226,044 773,956 4-AAAAA Tri-Cities 311 19,661 64,295 114,119 198,386 801,614 4-AAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) 51 7,295 26,920 58,492 92,758 907,242 5-AAAAA Rome 868,436 120,972 9,249 1,138 999,795 205 5-AAAAA East Paulding 114,189 556,365 195,019 81,171 946,744 53,256 5-AAAAA Villa Rica 6,834 118,322 239,506 226,517 591,179 408,821 5-AAAAA South Paulding 5,368 95,118 237,315 231,099 568,900 431,100 5-AAAAA New Manchester 4,086 68,170 163,377 193,262 428,895 571,105 5-AAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 715 23,532 87,450 135,279 246,976 753,024 5-AAAAA Alexander 331 14,354 52,162 93,382 160,229 839,771 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs 41 3,167 15,922 38,152 57,282 942,718 6-AAAAA Sequoyah 424,526 270,808 175,018 96,408 966,760 33,240 6-AAAAA River Ridge 220,083 249,533 233,565 187,675 890,856 109,144 6-AAAAA Creekview 200,897 235,230 245,111 209,244 890,482 109,518 6-AAAAA Sprayberry 144,145 208,290 254,560 255,420 862,415 137,585 6-AAAAA Woodstock 6,562 21,255 50,583 123,443 201,843 798,157 6-AAAAA Pope 3,737 14,457 38,688 114,478 171,360 828,640 6-AAAAA Riverwood 48 380 2,066 10,538 13,032 986,968 6-AAAAA Lassiter 2 47 409 2,794 3,252 996,748 7-AAAAA Milton 799,874 168,034 30,562 1,517 999,987 13 7-AAAAA Roswell 130,933 451,596 372,146 43,802 998,477 1,523 7-AAAAA Gainesville 68,070 364,030 478,403 86,026 996,529 3,471 7-AAAAA Lanier 1,120 16,102 113,492 698,966 829,680 170,320 7-AAAAA Chattahoochee 1 124 2,675 89,846 92,646 907,354 7-AAAAA Seckinger 2 96 1,984 50,933 53,015 946,985 7-AAAAA Johns Creek - 18 738 28,910 29,666 970,334 8-AAAAA Clarke Central 715,766 194,086 61,605 21,150 992,607 7,393 8-AAAAA Jackson County 148,512 345,918 251,665 151,477 897,572 102,428 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow 67,939 213,591 263,196 234,528 779,254 220,746 8-AAAAA Habersham Central 45,653 160,024 244,278 264,177 714,132 285,868 8-AAAAA Loganville 20,766 75,954 145,848 242,895 485,463 514,537 8-AAAAA Alcovy 1,311 9,592 29,198 70,668 110,769 889,231 8-AAAAA Apalachee 53 835 4,210 15,105 20,203 979,797

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Marist 5-AAAA 0-0 92.83 1,000,000 851,965 604,393 461,283 313,065 2.19 Creekside 4-AAAA 0-0 88.82 999,986 617,958 501,625 304,152 152,881 5.54 Cartersville 7-AAAA 0-0 88.54 998,603 623,979 444,396 255,634 129,323 6.73 North Oconee 8-AAAA 0-0 89.10 999,930 566,410 300,225 196,582 110,164 8.08 Benedictine 1-AAAA 0-0 86.77 961,367 489,766 342,975 160,522 76,554 12.06 Blessed Trinity 6-AAAA 0-0 85.66 996,066 726,622 369,324 183,091 76,543 12.06 Ware County 1-AAAA 0-0 85.54 953,904 448,210 301,641 130,660 57,026 16.54 Warner Robins 1-AAAA 0-0 83.27 923,542 331,195 195,437 74,861 27,538 35.31 Perry 1-AAAA 0-0 81.99 886,428 276,643 151,501 53,552 17,848 55.03 Cedartown 7-AAAA 0-0 80.06 977,578 289,311 146,772 42,345 12,098 81.66 Starr's Mill 3-AAAA 0-0 77.12 970,528 408,623 118,179 26,338 6,081 163.45 Eastside 8-AAAA 0-0 78.05 994,595 146,114 61,777 18,711 4,364 228.15 Kell 6-AAAA 0-0 76.80 948,960 318,544 85,926 20,571 4,346 229.10 Stockbridge 2-AAAA 0-0 75.99 994,020 265,758 66,732 16,656 3,273 304.53 Cambridge 6-AAAA 0-0 75.61 935,097 265,096 63,578 13,988 2,715 367.32 Central (Carrollton) 3-AAAA 0-0 74.56 937,790 285,828 64,713 12,051 2,212 451.08 Jones County 2-AAAA 0-0 74.51 990,953 222,462 49,298 10,712 1,835 543.96 Mays 4-AAAA 0-0 72.56 994,269 96,926 22,990 4,387 625 1,599.00 Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 0-0 71.56 840,312 142,010 22,298 3,375 401 2,492.77 Jonesboro 3-AAAA 0-0 70.98 843,610 145,092 22,727 3,181 369 2,709.03 Ola 2-AAAA 0-0 70.50 968,184 110,079 16,668 2,226 285 3,507.77 Harris County 3-AAAA 0-0 69.13 796,945 100,846 12,885 1,568 137 7,298.27 Cass 7-AAAA 0-0 70.02 777,311 43,728 10,119 1,247 129 7,750.94 Hiram 7-AAAA 0-0 69.57 775,551 40,022 8,472 1,041 106 9,432.96 St. Pius X 5-AAAA 0-0 66.76 984,255 71,854 6,687 698 46 21,738.13 New Hampstead 1-AAAA 0-0 69.20 228,365 10,853 1,965 233 18 55,554.56 Tucker 5-AAAA 0-0 63.14 964,303 36,382 2,337 134 12 83,332.33 Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAA 0-0 62.18 401,581 12,132 717 51 4 249,999.00 Southwest DeKalb 5-AAAA 0-0 60.78 932,153 21,397 1,024 40 1 999,999.00 Hampton 2-AAAA 0-0 58.77 519,628 6,112 229 11 1 999,999.00 Maynard Jackson 4-AAAA 0-0 60.83 896,026 6,384 655 26 - - Flowery Branch 8-AAAA 0-0 61.52 687,962 3,626 479 23 - - Allatoona 7-AAAA 0-0 62.31 313,939 3,183 408 21 - - Centennial 6-AAAA 0-0 60.40 279,565 7,411 368 18 - - Pace Academy 4-AAAA 0-0 57.33 787,828 1,947 131 4 - - Madison County 8-AAAA 0-0 57.88 550,068 1,380 128 3 - - East Forsyth 8-AAAA 0-0 58.23 528,704 1,360 126 3 - - Wayne County 1-AAAA 0-0 60.69 46,394 386 27 1 - - Dalton 7-AAAA 0-0 57.78 145,012 464 27 - - - Eagle's Landing Christian 2-AAAA 0-0 53.87 175,732 697 19 - - - Union Grove 2-AAAA 0-0 53.00 165,293 583 10 - - - Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 0-0 51.12 166,243 92 6 - - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAA 0-0 52.64 132,860 371 4 - - - Griffin 3-AAAA 0-0 51.38 36,765 54 2 - - - Locust Grove 2-AAAA 0-0 47.08 30,154 31 - - - - M.L. King 4-AAAA 0-0 47.01 164,433 29 - - - - Lithonia 5-AAAA 0-0 43.14 84,094 22 - - - - Drew 4-AAAA 0-0 46.28 144,227 17 - - - - Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-0 47.44 72,498 15 - - - - Mundy's Mill 3-AAAA 0-0 48.06 12,781 15 - - - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 2-AAAA 0-0 45.75 16,681 9 - - - - North Springs 5-AAAA 0-0 35.92 13,674 2 - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAA 0-0 47.45 12,006 2 - - - - McDonough 2-AAAA 0-0 43.43 6,495 2 - - - - Druid Hills 5-AAAA 0-0 37.73 20,990 1 - - - - Midtown 4-AAAA 0-0 35.61 12,966 - - - - - Northview 5-AAAA 0-0 25.80 531 - - - - - Forest Park 4-AAAA 0-0 25.92 265 - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 0-0 22.16 - - - - - - Clarkston 5-AAAA 0-0 8.01 - - - - - - Cross Keys 5-AAAA 0-0 -8.31 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Benedictine 334,089 273,947 211,668 141,663 961,367 38,633 1-AAAA Ware County 313,143 270,131 218,823 151,807 953,904 46,096 1-AAAA Warner Robins 191,351 230,811 260,849 240,531 923,542 76,458 1-AAAA Perry 155,929 205,522 256,750 268,227 886,428 113,572 1-AAAA New Hampstead 5,297 18,215 45,050 159,803 228,365 771,635 1-AAAA Wayne County 191 1,374 6,860 37,969 46,394 953,606 2-AAAA Stockbridge 441,428 341,878 178,713 32,001 994,020 5,980 2-AAAA Jones County 395,208 343,764 210,001 41,980 990,953 9,047 2-AAAA Ola 154,177 274,140 436,790 103,077 968,184 31,816 2-AAAA Hampton 7,490 28,484 103,182 380,472 519,628 480,372 2-AAAA Eagle's Landing Christian 675 4,221 24,802 146,034 175,732 824,268 2-AAAA Union Grove 520 3,748 22,648 138,377 165,293 834,707 2-AAAA Eagle's Landing 479 3,444 19,697 109,240 132,860 867,140 2-AAAA Locust Grove 14 204 2,631 27,305 30,154 969,846 2-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 9 100 1,165 15,407 16,681 983,319 2-AAAA McDonough - 17 371 6,107 6,495 993,505 3-AAAA Starr's Mill 449,451 290,134 154,922 76,021 970,528 29,472 3-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 296,139 274,457 221,515 145,679 937,790 62,210 3-AAAA Jonesboro 135,629 208,591 258,195 241,195 843,610 156,390 3-AAAA Harris County 101,416 175,819 248,636 271,074 796,945 203,055 3-AAAA Northside (Columbus) 17,118 49,314 108,204 226,945 401,581 598,419 3-AAAA Griffin 208 1,364 6,516 28,677 36,765 963,235 3-AAAA Mundy's Mill 39 321 2,012 10,409 12,781 987,219 4-AAAA Creekside 857,319 132,599 9,385 683 999,986 14 4-AAAA Mays 128,908 644,577 184,857 35,927 994,269 5,731 4-AAAA Maynard Jackson 11,002 156,950 456,002 272,072 896,026 103,974 4-AAAA Pace Academy 2,670 58,964 280,926 445,268 787,828 212,172 4-AAAA M.L. King 58 3,131 33,818 127,426 164,433 835,567 4-AAAA Drew 43 3,736 33,788 106,660 144,227 855,773 4-AAAA Midtown - 43 1,214 11,709 12,966 987,034 4-AAAA Forest Park - - 10 255 265 999,735 5-AAAA Marist 954,074 42,336 3,143 447 1,000,000 - 5-AAAA St. Pius X 24,310 522,240 294,416 143,289 984,255 15,745 5-AAAA Tucker 13,748 251,987 366,228 332,340 964,303 35,697 5-AAAA Southwest DeKalb 7,858 180,707 321,449 422,139 932,153 67,847 5-AAAA Lithonia 10 2,418 11,552 70,114 84,094 915,906 5-AAAA Druid Hills - 189 2,048 18,753 20,990 979,010 5-AAAA North Springs - 123 1,147 12,404 13,674 986,326 5-AAAA Northview - - 17 514 531 999,469 5-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Blessed Trinity 627,958 240,352 89,984 37,772 996,066 3,934 6-AAAA Kell 166,800 340,527 283,197 158,436 948,960 51,040 6-AAAA Cambridge 138,126 245,946 306,654 244,371 935,097 64,903 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 64,935 156,610 270,277 348,490 840,312 159,688 6-AAAA Centennial 2,181 16,565 49,888 210,931 279,565 720,435 7-AAAA Cartersville 733,983 208,991 45,398 10,231 998,603 1,397 7-AAAA Cedartown 203,627 502,881 204,144 66,926 977,578 22,422 7-AAAA Cass 31,646 138,496 301,340 305,829 777,311 222,689 7-AAAA Hiram 28,110 120,051 321,859 305,531 775,551 224,449 7-AAAA Allatoona 2,191 23,804 90,125 197,819 313,939 686,061 7-AAAA Dalton 440 5,657 35,447 103,468 145,012 854,988 7-AAAA Woodland (Cartersville) 3 120 1,687 10,196 12,006 987,994 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA North Oconee 769,017 219,935 10,211 767 999,930 70 8-AAAA Eastside 223,070 643,323 108,861 19,341 994,595 5,405 8-AAAA Flowery Branch 5,201 69,054 336,476 277,231 687,962 312,038 8-AAAA Madison County 1,220 28,343 245,744 274,761 550,068 449,932 8-AAAA East Forsyth 1,387 34,392 227,099 265,826 528,704 471,296 8-AAAA Walnut Grove 96 4,126 52,513 109,508 166,243 833,757 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals 9 827 19,096 52,566 72,498 927,502

Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Jefferson 8-AAA 0-0 83.09 999,964 834,549 690,457 544,869 386,157 1.59 Calhoun 7-AAA 0-0 80.94 999,910 801,195 638,129 462,614 282,349 2.54 Peach County 1-AAA 0-0 74.13 988,080 571,559 340,111 157,763 61,896 15.16 Sandy Creek 2-AAA 0-0 74.58 918,340 502,789 298,392 140,785 57,561 16.37 LaGrange 2-AAA 0-0 74.02 957,171 500,535 289,103 138,240 53,319 17.76 Oconee County 8-AAA 0-0 73.44 997,356 508,681 248,508 120,934 46,144 20.67 Stephenson 5-AAA 0-0 71.23 997,680 474,740 242,713 95,913 30,370 31.93 Cedar Grove 5-AAA 0-0 71.17 997,133 457,436 232,211 88,690 28,112 34.57 Troup 2-AAA 0-0 70.75 847,131 322,059 153,847 57,519 17,971 54.65 Cairo 1-AAA 0-0 67.70 901,555 265,554 106,317 31,555 7,552 131.42 Jenkins 3-AAA 0-0 64.69 987,453 241,147 74,305 18,216 3,386 294.33 Bainbridge 1-AAA 0-0 65.90 833,560 170,916 61,694 15,999 3,331 299.21 Monroe Area 8-AAA 0-0 65.51 962,872 193,377 62,808 15,723 3,222 309.37 Spalding 2-AAA 0-0 66.79 548,591 132,637 48,434 13,195 2,923 341.11 Mary Persons 2-AAA 0-0 65.70 612,694 127,772 42,540 10,882 2,239 445.63 Baldwin 4-AAA 0-0 63.32 925,684 214,417 65,054 13,386 2,201 453.34 Whitewater 2-AAA 0-0 66.02 520,428 114,956 39,441 10,126 2,163 461.32 Douglass 5-AAA 0-0 63.99 964,735 166,443 51,722 11,137 1,989 501.77 Cherokee Bluff 8-AAA 0-0 63.59 946,939 144,218 41,101 8,903 1,526 654.31 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 0-0 64.95 493,854 94,234 29,702 6,961 1,292 772.99 Harlem 4-AAA 0-0 61.92 923,232 170,616 46,235 8,613 1,204 829.56 North Hall 6-AAA 0-0 60.65 915,139 147,845 36,053 5,949 713 1,401.52 Westover 1-AAA 0-0 61.49 754,974 92,462 23,093 4,001 530 1,885.79 Southeast Bulloch 3-AAA 0-0 59.91 931,181 100,041 21,564 3,362 384 2,603.17 Lumpkin County 6-AAA 0-0 59.37 868,935 106,242 23,011 3,346 350 2,856.14 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAA 0-0 59.15 890,593 87,575 17,331 2,453 288 3,471.22 Adairsville 7-AAA 0-0 59.12 869,116 83,432 17,457 2,423 269 3,716.47 Luella 5-AAA 0-0 58.89 884,743 65,392 13,351 1,773 185 5,404.41 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAA 0-0 57.22 869,111 59,059 9,967 1,170 116 8,619.69 West Laurens 4-AAA 0-0 56.85 674,792 50,399 8,433 971 78 12,819.51 Long County 3-AAA 0-0 56.01 782,173 41,141 6,196 654 55 18,180.82 Howard 4-AAA 0-0 55.74 653,839 39,000 5,945 579 39 25,640.03 Monroe 1-AAA 0-0 57.12 365,832 16,979 3,061 360 37 27,026.03 Dougherty 1-AAA 0-0 55.78 279,601 8,790 1,434 148 14 71,427.57 White County 6-AAA 0-0 53.26 540,898 18,244 2,303 181 10 99,999.00 Gilmer 7-AAA 0-0 53.47 625,761 19,990 2,504 211 9 111,110.11 Dawson County 6-AAA 0-0 53.42 530,427 18,855 2,335 191 9 111,110.11 Westside (Augusta) 4-AAA 0-0 52.71 407,994 13,141 1,418 109 4 249,999.00 Liberty County 3-AAA 0-0 50.53 532,999 9,783 827 48 1 999,999.00 Pickens 6-AAA 0-0 50.34 376,575 6,809 615 36 1 999,999.00 Hephzibah 4-AAA 0-0 48.85 182,703 2,585 173 5 1 999,999.00 Chestatee 6-AAA 0-0 46.61 137,402 938 47 3 - - Richmond Academy 4-AAA 0-0 45.05 55,550 330 20 2 - - East Hall 8-AAA 0-0 44.48 93,763 294 10 1 - - North Clayton 5-AAA 0-0 40.58 52,553 41 1 1 - - West Hall 8-AAA 0-0 44.73 87,264 269 11 - - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAA 0-0 42.75 96,470 264 7 - - - Riverdale 5-AAA 0-0 39.99 45,490 37 3 - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 0-0 40.54 62,860 125 2 - - - Windsor Forest 3-AAA 0-0 39.62 36,482 58 2 - - - Beach 3-AAA 0-0 39.03 34,469 41 2 - - - LaFayette 7-AAA 0-0 36.30 22,918 7 - - - - Ridgeland 7-AAA 0-0 33.41 9,909 1 - - - - Islands 3-AAA 0-0 31.21 2,429 1 - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 0-0 33.66 601 - - - - - Fayette County 2-AAA 0-0 40.04 39 - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 0-0 23.52 29 - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 6-AAA 0-0 22.05 24 - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out 8-AAA Jefferson 440,688 880,819 987,435 999,964 36 7-AAA Calhoun 237,901 921,724 991,193 999,910 90 8-AAA Oconee County 61,712 393,834 818,876 997,356 2,644 2-AAA LaGrange 57,041 422,966 710,934 957,171 42,829 5-AAA Stephenson 49,886 544,132 849,065 997,680 2,320 1-AAA Peach County 27,032 600,393 846,398 988,080 11,920 2-AAA Sandy Creek 20,988 364,295 627,069 918,340 81,660 5-AAA Cedar Grove 19,419 421,141 771,537 997,133 2,867 4-AAA Harlem 17,039 313,399 596,430 923,232 76,768 2-AAA Troup 12,262 197,067 437,312 847,131 152,869 6-AAA North Hall 9,206 357,941 617,965 915,139 84,861 3-AAA Jenkins 5,939 255,693 710,380 987,453 12,547 4-AAA Baldwin 5,651 418,875 670,185 925,684 74,316 8-AAA Cherokee Bluff 4,035 63,282 317,051 946,939 53,061 1-AAA Cairo 3,741 226,006 517,742 901,555 98,445 6-AAA Lumpkin County 3,537 264,004 515,443 868,935 131,065 8-AAA Monroe Area 3,458 69,311 310,760 962,872 37,128 3-AAA Southeast Bulloch 2,340 97,417 387,552 931,181 68,819 7-AAA Northwest Whitfield 2,194 78,311 393,182 890,593 109,407 7-AAA Heritage (Ringgold) 2,181 63,016 337,576 869,111 130,889 2-AAA Mary Persons 1,857 48,555 154,480 612,694 387,306 4-AAA Howard 1,579 75,890 214,166 653,839 346,161 2-AAA Spalding 1,574 54,669 162,092 548,591 451,409 2-AAA Whitewater 1,375 47,965 143,804 520,428 479,572 4-AAA West Laurens 1,220 94,107 239,889 674,792 325,208 2-AAA Upson-Lee 1,174 34,199 116,569 493,854 506,146 1-AAA Westover 1,157 70,356 237,354 754,974 245,026 7-AAA Adairsville 958 59,514 378,381 869,116 130,884 5-AAA Douglass 864 123,064 349,231 964,735 35,265 3-AAA Long County 421 26,703 163,361 782,173 217,827 5-AAA Luella 409 45,260 172,555 884,743 115,257 4-AAA Westside (Augusta) 306 25,197 84,344 407,994 592,006 1-AAA Bainbridge 202 132,939 377,878 833,560 166,440 6-AAA Dawson County 194 65,247 173,155 530,427 469,573 6-AAA White County 180 62,558 171,750 540,898 459,102 7-AAA Gilmer 113 10,948 138,569 625,761 374,239 6-AAA Pickens 83 29,666 91,181 376,575 623,425 4-AAA Hephzibah 36 5,916 25,167 182,703 817,297 3-AAA Liberty County 34 5,254 51,119 532,999 467,001 1-AAA Monroe 11 12,574 60,364 365,832 634,168 6-AAA Chestatee 2 5,634 21,927 137,402 862,598 1-AAA Dougherty 1 8,587 44,234 279,601 720,399 4-AAA Richmond Academy - 1,156 5,634 55,550 944,450 5-AAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - 124 1,601 96,470 903,530 8-AAA West Hall - 58 1,448 87,264 912,736 8-AAA East Hall - 50 1,346 93,763 906,237 5-AAA Riverdale - 46 554 45,490 954,510 5-AAA North Clayton - 44 634 52,553 947,447 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) - 42 1,201 62,860 937,140 3-AAA Windsor Forest - 24 546 36,482 963,518 3-AAA Beach - 18 457 34,469 965,531 7-AAA LaFayette - 5 704 22,918 977,082 7-AAA Ridgeland - 4 202 9,909 990,091 4-AAA Cross Creek - 1 7 601 999,399 3-AAA Islands - - 11 2,429 997,571 2-AAA Fayette County - - - 39 999,961 3-AAA Groves - - - 29 999,971 6-AAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - 24 999,976 5-AAA Stone Mountain - - - - 1,000,000

Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Carver (Columbus) 1-AA 0-0 78.22 1,000,000 832,795 638,198 456,306 303,140 2.30 Pierce County 3-AA 0-0 76.95 999,944 765,040 540,218 353,548 214,706 3.66 Appling County 3-AA 0-0 74.19 999,827 648,741 391,543 218,039 110,903 8.02 Burke County 4-AA 0-0 73.17 999,998 660,509 393,739 204,684 97,170 9.29 Rockmart 7-AA 0-0 71.94 999,970 667,934 392,092 194,662 84,144 10.88 Thomson 4-AA 0-0 70.45 999,999 567,753 289,093 127,029 49,669 19.13 Callaway 2-AA 0-0 69.42 999,841 547,945 274,122 112,366 40,464 23.71 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AA 0-0 68.38 999,020 486,525 222,217 85,392 28,805 33.72 Stephens County 8-AA 0-0 69.70 996,599 392,342 186,758 75,324 28,165 34.51 Hapeville Charter 5-AA 0-0 67.33 994,540 386,411 156,760 53,832 16,681 58.95 Morgan County 2-AA 0-0 65.96 999,794 420,295 166,105 53,631 14,867 66.26 Columbia 6-AA 0-0 61.23 999,255 315,245 80,206 16,970 3,030 329.03 Hart County 8-AA 0-0 63.04 967,899 167,452 50,772 12,059 2,558 389.93 Crisp County 3-AA 0-0 62.54 982,621 170,465 48,078 10,837 2,228 447.83 Westside (Macon) 2-AA 0-0 60.04 993,935 164,677 40,036 7,461 1,209 826.13 Cook 3-AA 0-0 60.32 948,171 116,626 27,435 5,088 817 1,222.99 Sumter County 1-AA 0-0 58.16 995,255 154,756 30,189 4,824 648 1,542.21 Ringgold 7-AA 0-0 57.65 987,226 112,523 22,252 3,343 412 2,426.18 Laney 4-AA 0-0 55.77 999,742 76,027 12,665 1,527 160 6,249.00 North Murray 7-AA 0-0 54.83 926,322 59,375 8,604 923 91 10,988.01 Spencer 1-AA 0-0 52.40 955,693 47,434 5,485 461 31 32,257.06 Union County 7-AA 0-0 53.04 918,376 42,221 5,239 430 28 35,713.29 Miller Grove 6-AA 0-0 50.87 988,961 54,637 5,504 410 25 39,999.00 South Atlanta 6-AA 0-0 50.72 988,478 54,474 5,424 380 19 52,630.58 East Jackson 8-AA 0-0 52.80 597,621 21,491 2,390 206 12 83,332.33 Sonoraville 7-AA 0-0 50.26 808,281 20,967 1,935 130 8 124,999.00 Jackson 2-AA 0-0 49.86 877,731 21,018 1,883 101 8 124,999.00 Shaw 1-AA 0-0 45.30 738,457 7,405 393 16 1 999,999.00 Therrell 5-AA 0-0 46.37 369,231 4,079 242 15 1 999,999.00 Hardaway 1-AA 0-0 42.41 768,177 4,469 176 3 - - Washington 5-AA 0-0 42.74 263,764 1,436 58 3 - - Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-AA 0-0 41.65 360,391 1,548 55 - - - Pike County 2-AA 0-0 40.16 448,875 1,357 36 - - - Redan 6-AA 0-0 39.00 743,812 1,550 29 - - - Tattnall County 3-AA 0-0 42.46 186,660 637 24 - - - Coahulla Creek 7-AA 0-0 39.61 218,582 579 17 - - - Franklin County 8-AA 0-0 41.49 80,398 281 10 - - - Butler 4-AA 0-0 34.78 862,777 542 8 - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-AA 0-0 37.63 84,866 124 4 - - - Columbus 1-AA 0-0 33.12 303,156 159 3 - - - Salem 6-AA 0-0 31.00 334,552 68 3 - - - Rutland 2-AA 0-0 35.06 112,507 84 - - - - Murray County 7-AA 0-0 22.58 18,785 2 - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-0 19.20 122,332 1 - - - - Josey 4-AA 0-0 13.80 35,149 1 - - - - Kendrick 1-AA 0-0 20.94 22,273 - - - - - Jordan 1-AA 0-0 8.79 157 - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out 1-AA Carver (Columbus) 300,708 936,607 997,111 1,000,000 - 7-AA Rockmart 142,895 806,758 967,628 999,970 30 3-AA Pierce County 115,267 710,036 955,448 999,944 56 2-AA Morgan County 89,923 546,912 911,119 999,794 206 2-AA Callaway 85,698 610,103 920,741 999,841 159 3-AA Appling County 72,063 490,534 891,770 999,827 173 5-AA Carver (Atlanta) 67,837 538,659 883,169 999,020 980 4-AA Thomson 42,824 551,875 934,916 999,999 1 4-AA Burke County 31,940 590,954 958,191 999,998 2 2-AA Westside (Macon) 11,503 162,909 555,468 993,935 6,065 8-AA Stephens County 10,255 151,504 650,354 996,599 3,401 7-AA Ringgold 8,952 111,661 547,254 987,226 12,774 5-AA Hapeville Charter 4,201 301,439 623,415 994,540 5,460 1-AA Sumter County 4,116 149,326 693,112 995,255 4,745 6-AA South Atlanta 2,209 166,494 579,743 988,478 11,522 3-AA Crisp County 1,615 58,434 298,658 982,621 17,379 6-AA Miller Grove 1,468 175,000 525,493 988,961 11,039 7-AA North Murray 1,333 37,498 256,650 926,322 73,678 8-AA Hart County 1,281 33,386 322,627 967,899 32,101 4-AA Laney 1,222 49,799 390,070 999,742 258 7-AA Union County 919 26,147 211,633 918,376 81,624 6-AA Columbia 620 677,376 910,406 999,255 745 1-AA Spencer 409 36,142 349,204 955,693 44,307 3-AA Cook 352 34,091 173,709 948,171 51,829 7-AA Sonoraville 212 9,183 100,282 808,281 191,719 2-AA Jackson 153 15,475 103,240 877,731 122,269 1-AA Hardaway 15 3,187 77,337 768,177 231,823 1-AA Shaw 4 2,752 71,820 738,457 261,543 8-AA East Jackson 2 676 25,469 597,621 402,379 6-AA Redan 1 12,211 64,522 743,812 256,188 5-AA Therrell 1 908 7,966 369,231 630,769 2-AA Pike County 1 371 8,790 448,875 551,125 1-AA Columbus 1 40 4,032 303,156 696,844 6-AA Salem - 739 9,951 334,552 665,448 5-AA Washington - 346 4,098 263,764 736,236 7-AA Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe - 145 5,535 360,391 639,609 4-AA Butler - 127 3,587 862,777 137,223 3-AA Tattnall County - 84 1,964 186,660 813,340 2-AA Rutland - 43 721 112,507 887,493 7-AA Coahulla Creek - 41 2,107 218,582 781,418 5-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - 25 464 84,866 915,134 8-AA Franklin County - 2 194 80,398 919,602 4-AA Glenn Hills - 1 17 122,332 877,668 1-AA Kendrick - - 10 22,273 977,727 7-AA Murray County - - 5 18,785 981,215 4-AA Josey - - - 35,149 964,851 1-AA Jordan - - - 157 999,843 Class A Division I Public AAAAAA

Smaller Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.