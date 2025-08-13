Preseason Maxwell playoff projections: An early prediction of the GHSA playoffs

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie-breaker.
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Buford
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|101.23
|999,929
|754,563
|583,488
|466,883
|306,616
|2.26
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|100.15
|999,936
|883,574
|548,847
|435,293
|279,684
|2.58
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|98.35
|999,986
|634,144
|369,744
|282,844
|159,870
|5.26
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|92.74
|983,982
|594,142
|454,764
|190,155
|74,224
|12.47
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|92.69
|998,940
|414,931
|234,588
|119,533
|45,048
|21.20
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|89.87
|993,583
|574,877
|241,751
|100,430
|32,206
|30.05
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|89.51
|983,641
|405,113
|272,196
|82,618
|26,831
|36.27
|Douglas County
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|89.01
|997,392
|551,031
|214,679
|84,655
|24,102
|40.49
|Walton
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|87.20
|987,644
|499,308
|192,251
|56,999
|15,025
|65.56
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|88.08
|994,524
|286,487
|148,846
|43,180
|12,059
|81.93
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|85.90
|891,323
|207,227
|116,468
|29,367
|6,716
|147.90
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|84.41
|988,416
|412,796
|128,612
|30,451
|5,874
|169.24
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|83.96
|948,491
|203,889
|106,935
|21,748
|4,320
|230.48
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|82.93
|778,041
|107,020
|50,180
|10,227
|1,737
|574.71
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|82.96
|755,223
|95,515
|43,620
|9,150
|1,654
|603.59
|Newton
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|82.01
|996,946
|115,148
|39,971
|9,710
|1,467
|680.66
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|78.44
|969,024
|213,186
|44,894
|4,951
|560
|1,784.71
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|78.32
|935,627
|143,840
|33,588
|3,898
|453
|2,206.51
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|77.20
|986,287
|154,134
|32,845
|4,093
|400
|2,499.00
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|77.13
|915,987
|116,073
|24,099
|2,504
|252
|3,967.25
|Brookwood
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|77.88
|782,029
|51,901
|17,393
|2,169
|222
|4,503.50
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|75.18
|968,940
|106,677
|18,554
|1,869
|148
|6,755.76
|North Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|75.89
|742,024
|94,487
|15,140
|1,485
|131
|7,632.59
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|77.54
|504,169
|25,329
|8,011
|1,058
|99
|10,100.01
|North Atlanta
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|75.20
|856,109
|69,951
|11,530
|1,045
|81
|12,344.68
|Parkview
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|75.48
|660,969
|24,836
|6,636
|694
|49
|20,407.16
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|74.44
|982,385
|34,142
|8,516
|729
|47
|21,275.60
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|73.29
|956,356
|76,260
|10,822
|838
|42
|23,808.52
|Marietta
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|73.46
|625,850
|53,612
|7,000
|493
|35
|28,570.43
|Archer
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|73.35
|972,046
|26,009
|6,080
|419
|20
|49,999.00
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|73.94
|580,074
|14,910
|3,483
|314
|17
|58,822.53
|North Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|68.92
|500,454
|10,055
|848
|46
|6
|166,665.67
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|70.09
|612,647
|16,039
|1,496
|84
|3
|333,332.33
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|68.54
|351,154
|13,107
|1,039
|35
|1
|999,999.00
|Pebblebrook
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|62.13
|532,905
|2,144
|72
|2
|1
|999,999.00
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|66.88
|253,881
|7,070
|418
|13
|-
|-
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|63.89
|412,901
|1,748
|195
|8
|-
|-
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|64.30
|519,885
|2,473
|309
|6
|-
|-
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|67.19
|87,262
|398
|45
|2
|-
|-
|Campbell
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|59.72
|388,182
|927
|19
|2
|-
|-
|Etowah
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|59.35
|45,864
|257
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Alpharetta
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|61.60
|108,972
|352
|9
|-
|-
|-
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|57.93
|53,551
|64
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|54.27
|45,232
|93
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|60.63
|43,543
|39
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|49.63
|36,706
|3
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|48.49
|32,713
|3
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|54.54
|130,314
|76
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|54.79
|71,426
|33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|54.49
|16,653
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|43.12
|8,794
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|40.66
|7,130
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|37.76
|2,395
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|46.57
|636
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|46.69
|617
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|34.60
|310
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|615,786
|231,226
|95,795
|41,175
|983,982
|16,018
|1-AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|177,134
|302,073
|250,219
|161,897
|891,323
|108,677
|1-AAAAAA
|Camden County
|96,271
|205,995
|244,191
|231,584
|778,041
|221,959
|1-AAAAAA
|Lowndes
|80,489
|173,724
|240,899
|260,111
|755,223
|244,777
|1-AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|29,589
|81,517
|148,852
|244,211
|504,169
|495,831
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|731
|5,465
|20,044
|61,022
|87,262
|912,738
|2-AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|757,113
|188,808
|43,961
|10,054
|999,936
|64
|2-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|138,815
|446,784
|290,620
|121,173
|997,392
|2,608
|2-AAAAAA
|Westlake
|86,717
|274,185
|367,305
|260,209
|988,416
|11,584
|2-AAAAAA
|East Coweta
|17,352
|89,955
|296,501
|565,216
|969,024
|30,976
|2-AAAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|3
|268
|1,613
|43,348
|45,232
|954,768
|3-AAAAAA
|McEachern
|403,827
|317,383
|212,737
|52,340
|986,287
|13,713
|3-AAAAAA
|Harrison
|312,340
|304,024
|261,422
|91,154
|968,940
|31,060
|3-AAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|261,634
|300,127
|287,703
|106,892
|956,356
|43,644
|3-AAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|13,871
|45,631
|125,162
|348,241
|532,905
|467,095
|3-AAAAAA
|Campbell
|7,483
|27,669
|86,489
|266,541
|388,182
|611,818
|3-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|762
|4,575
|22,094
|102,883
|130,314
|869,686
|3-AAAAAA
|Osborne
|83
|591
|4,387
|31,645
|36,706
|963,294
|3-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|-
|-
|6
|304
|310
|999,690
|4-AAAAAA
|Grayson
|877,023
|109,250
|11,232
|2,481
|999,986
|14
|4-AAAAAA
|Newton
|88,610
|581,690
|239,703
|86,943
|996,946
|3,054
|4-AAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|18,450
|185,078
|419,723
|359,134
|982,385
|17,615
|4-AAAAAA
|Archer
|15,915
|123,659
|326,800
|505,672
|972,046
|27,954
|4-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|1
|280
|1,917
|30,515
|32,713
|967,287
|4-AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|1
|32
|378
|8,383
|8,794
|991,206
|4-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|-
|11
|247
|6,872
|7,130
|992,870
|5-AAAAAA
|North Cobb
|574,153
|307,098
|90,105
|22,227
|993,583
|6,417
|5-AAAAAA
|Walton
|356,637
|448,575
|144,318
|38,114
|987,644
|12,356
|5-AAAAAA
|North Paulding
|43,317
|130,373
|311,207
|257,127
|742,024
|257,976
|5-AAAAAA
|Marietta
|20,078
|74,525
|246,661
|284,586
|625,850
|374,150
|5-AAAAAA
|Cherokee
|3,462
|23,041
|118,033
|206,618
|351,154
|648,846
|5-AAAAAA
|Wheeler
|2,287
|15,376
|80,051
|156,167
|253,881
|746,119
|5-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|66
|1,012
|9,625
|35,161
|45,864
|954,136
|6-AAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|373,331
|279,437
|182,730
|100,129
|935,627
|64,373
|6-AAAAAA
|Lambert
|333,264
|269,880
|195,049
|117,794
|915,987
|84,013
|6-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|185,942
|235,063
|252,508
|182,596
|856,109
|143,891
|6-AAAAAA
|Denmark
|58,675
|113,720
|183,818
|256,434
|612,647
|387,353
|6-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|44,774
|87,492
|142,635
|225,553
|500,454
|499,546
|6-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|3,191
|10,162
|27,993
|67,626
|108,972
|891,028
|6-AAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|705
|3,459
|11,906
|37,481
|53,551
|946,449
|6-AAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|118
|787
|3,361
|12,387
|16,653
|983,347
|7-AAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|547,127
|275,705
|115,249
|45,560
|983,641
|16,359
|7-AAAAAA
|Norcross
|288,849
|342,269
|213,193
|104,180
|948,491
|51,509
|7-AAAAAA
|Brookwood
|88,956
|179,759
|264,902
|248,412
|782,029
|217,971
|7-AAAAAA
|Parkview
|45,504
|115,294
|216,962
|283,209
|660,969
|339,031
|7-AAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|29,356
|85,158
|180,316
|285,244
|580,074
|419,926
|7-AAAAAA
|Duluth
|208
|1,804
|9,264
|32,267
|43,543
|956,457
|7-AAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|5
|62
|569
|636
|999,364
|7-AAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|-
|6
|52
|559
|617
|999,383
|8-AAAAAA
|Buford
|687,214
|232,966
|77,660
|2,089
|999,929
|71
|8-AAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|215,038
|484,642
|284,498
|14,762
|998,940
|1,060
|8-AAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|97,464
|277,593
|571,659
|47,808
|994,524
|5,476
|8-AAAAAA
|Mountain View
|149
|2,830
|37,650
|479,256
|519,885
|480,115
|8-AAAAAA
|Dacula
|133
|1,879
|25,502
|385,387
|412,901
|587,099
|8-AAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|2
|90
|3,027
|68,307
|71,426
|928,574
|8-AAAAAA
|Discovery
|-
|-
|4
|2,391
|2,395
|997,605
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Milton
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|103.31
|999,987
|983,340
|859,150
|697,216
|552,434
|0.81
|Lee County
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|96.07
|993,871
|764,503
|586,660
|292,087
|144,413
|5.92
|Hughes
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|94.86
|999,971
|683,184
|471,591
|304,083
|116,264
|7.60
|Thomas County Central
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|91.90
|983,181
|625,880
|397,557
|159,983
|56,636
|16.66
|Roswell
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|89.42
|998,477
|849,511
|379,912
|166,705
|40,422
|23.74
|Coffee
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|90.39
|964,775
|564,882
|313,134
|116,141
|36,641
|26.29
|Gainesville
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|87.14
|996,529
|796,436
|300,632
|102,370
|21,197
|46.18
|Rome
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|87.22
|999,795
|430,100
|229,013
|80,566
|17,090
|57.51
|Houston County
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|85.13
|896,667
|405,525
|120,254
|32,748
|6,949
|142.91
|Woodward Academy
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|82.96
|999,912
|698,328
|206,198
|33,858
|6,916
|143.59
|Brunswick
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|76.86
|985,845
|172,573
|27,297
|4,927
|362
|2,761.43
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|78.10
|966,760
|126,131
|17,856
|3,148
|345
|2,897.55
|Dutchtown
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|72.85
|949,619
|84,389
|16,383
|1,107
|98
|10,203.08
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|71.81
|992,607
|155,436
|18,657
|1,516
|85
|11,763.71
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|71.75
|946,744
|97,011
|8,282
|713
|30
|33,332.33
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|73.38
|890,856
|48,092
|5,965
|555
|26
|38,460.54
|Creekview
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|73.27
|890,482
|45,981
|6,083
|578
|25
|39,999.00
|Sprayberry
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|72.79
|862,415
|36,377
|5,486
|436
|24
|41,665.67
|Lanier
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|70.57
|829,680
|133,321
|12,052
|610
|20
|49,999.00
|Effingham County
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|68.28
|849,154
|53,991
|4,503
|244
|9
|111,110.11
|Newnan
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|67.81
|822,768
|31,396
|2,723
|112
|6
|166,665.67
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|62.64
|897,572
|28,657
|1,380
|30
|2
|499,999.00
|Glynn Academy
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|66.15
|749,912
|38,230
|2,490
|87
|1
|999,999.00
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|66.65
|765,971
|23,864
|1,832
|61
|1
|999,999.00
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|63.45
|933,095
|30,662
|1,398
|37
|1
|999,999.00
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|69.14
|130,761
|14,296
|550
|35
|1
|999,999.00
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|61.89
|591,179
|6,072
|341
|8
|1
|999,999.00
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|57.50
|714,132
|5,908
|149
|3
|1
|999,999.00
|Lakeside (Evans)
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|62.92
|571,654
|18,860
|889
|20
|-
|-
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|60.25
|351,706
|7,611
|279
|6
|-
|-
|Evans
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|60.23
|356,712
|7,734
|271
|3
|-
|-
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|61.42
|568,900
|4,772
|257
|2
|-
|-
|Veterans
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|63.21
|30,745
|1,320
|31
|2
|-
|-
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|58.84
|779,254
|9,673
|286
|1
|-
|-
|Pope
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|60.09
|171,360
|497
|37
|1
|-
|-
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|58.22
|274,948
|1,305
|28
|1
|-
|-
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|60.15
|428,895
|2,701
|123
|-
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|60.54
|201,843
|660
|64
|-
|-
|-
|Shiloh
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|56.47
|617,121
|2,629
|61
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|56.19
|603,673
|2,324
|46
|-
|-
|-
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|54.55
|485,463
|1,762
|29
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|55.34
|92,646
|1,047
|15
|-
|-
|-
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|56.56
|246,976
|533
|14
|-
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|54.05
|93,402
|624
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Seckinger
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|53.22
|53,015
|439
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Alexander
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|54.96
|160,229
|249
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|51.54
|329,011
|343
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|51.15
|29,666
|144
|3
|-
|-
|-
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|54.26
|106,096
|195
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|49.32
|226,044
|137
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|49.00
|198,386
|105
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|50.81
|13,032
|3
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|50.45
|31,215
|97
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|46.81
|110,769
|41
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Banneker
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|51.53
|58,354
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|50.76
|57,282
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|47.47
|10,400
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|45.99
|92,758
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|48.43
|22,273
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|39.80
|20,203
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|46.30
|3,252
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Brunswick
|676,833
|202,497
|77,449
|29,066
|985,845
|14,155
|1-AAAAA
|Effingham County
|142,733
|313,712
|239,304
|153,405
|849,154
|150,846
|1-AAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|103,278
|226,740
|234,345
|185,549
|749,912
|250,088
|1-AAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|43,249
|125,599
|188,761
|214,045
|571,654
|428,346
|1-AAAAA
|Evans
|16,121
|59,970
|114,271
|166,350
|356,712
|643,288
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|16,441
|60,376
|109,871
|165,018
|351,706
|648,294
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|1,127
|8,677
|26,095
|57,503
|93,402
|906,598
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|191
|1,967
|7,725
|21,332
|31,215
|968,785
|1-AAAAA
|South Effingham
|27
|462
|2,179
|7,732
|10,400
|989,600
|2-AAAAA
|Lee County
|431,640
|299,908
|175,501
|86,822
|993,871
|6,129
|2-AAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|279,677
|304,468
|255,848
|143,188
|983,181
|16,819
|2-AAAAA
|Coffee
|214,491
|256,644
|284,714
|208,926
|964,775
|35,225
|2-AAAAA
|Houston County
|73,693
|134,856
|264,255
|423,863
|896,667
|103,333
|2-AAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|450
|3,658
|16,536
|110,117
|130,761
|869,239
|2-AAAAA
|Veterans
|49
|466
|3,146
|27,084
|30,745
|969,255
|3-AAAAA
|Hughes
|926,316
|68,645
|4,396
|614
|999,971
|29
|3-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|53,122
|522,256
|256,532
|117,709
|949,619
|50,381
|3-AAAAA
|Newnan
|9,993
|204,502
|320,757
|287,516
|822,768
|177,232
|3-AAAAA
|Lovejoy
|10,106
|169,158
|297,696
|289,011
|765,971
|234,029
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|383
|26,809
|78,315
|169,441
|274,948
|725,052
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|63
|5,406
|25,599
|75,028
|106,096
|893,904
|3-AAAAA
|Banneker
|12
|2,608
|12,659
|43,075
|58,354
|941,646
|3-AAAAA
|Morrow
|5
|616
|4,046
|17,606
|22,273
|977,727
|4-AAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|932,089
|62,427
|4,831
|565
|999,912
|88
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|50,367
|572,987
|216,059
|93,682
|933,095
|66,905
|4-AAAAA
|Shiloh
|7,838
|134,459
|246,763
|228,061
|617,121
|382,879
|4-AAAAA
|Dunwoody
|7,524
|131,394
|245,414
|219,341
|603,673
|396,327
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|1,418
|43,781
|119,472
|164,340
|329,011
|670,989
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|402
|27,996
|76,246
|121,400
|226,044
|773,956
|4-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|311
|19,661
|64,295
|114,119
|198,386
|801,614
|4-AAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|51
|7,295
|26,920
|58,492
|92,758
|907,242
|5-AAAAA
|Rome
|868,436
|120,972
|9,249
|1,138
|999,795
|205
|5-AAAAA
|East Paulding
|114,189
|556,365
|195,019
|81,171
|946,744
|53,256
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|6,834
|118,322
|239,506
|226,517
|591,179
|408,821
|5-AAAAA
|South Paulding
|5,368
|95,118
|237,315
|231,099
|568,900
|431,100
|5-AAAAA
|New Manchester
|4,086
|68,170
|163,377
|193,262
|428,895
|571,105
|5-AAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|715
|23,532
|87,450
|135,279
|246,976
|753,024
|5-AAAAA
|Alexander
|331
|14,354
|52,162
|93,382
|160,229
|839,771
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|41
|3,167
|15,922
|38,152
|57,282
|942,718
|6-AAAAA
|Sequoyah
|424,526
|270,808
|175,018
|96,408
|966,760
|33,240
|6-AAAAA
|River Ridge
|220,083
|249,533
|233,565
|187,675
|890,856
|109,144
|6-AAAAA
|Creekview
|200,897
|235,230
|245,111
|209,244
|890,482
|109,518
|6-AAAAA
|Sprayberry
|144,145
|208,290
|254,560
|255,420
|862,415
|137,585
|6-AAAAA
|Woodstock
|6,562
|21,255
|50,583
|123,443
|201,843
|798,157
|6-AAAAA
|Pope
|3,737
|14,457
|38,688
|114,478
|171,360
|828,640
|6-AAAAA
|Riverwood
|48
|380
|2,066
|10,538
|13,032
|986,968
|6-AAAAA
|Lassiter
|2
|47
|409
|2,794
|3,252
|996,748
|7-AAAAA
|Milton
|799,874
|168,034
|30,562
|1,517
|999,987
|13
|7-AAAAA
|Roswell
|130,933
|451,596
|372,146
|43,802
|998,477
|1,523
|7-AAAAA
|Gainesville
|68,070
|364,030
|478,403
|86,026
|996,529
|3,471
|7-AAAAA
|Lanier
|1,120
|16,102
|113,492
|698,966
|829,680
|170,320
|7-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|1
|124
|2,675
|89,846
|92,646
|907,354
|7-AAAAA
|Seckinger
|2
|96
|1,984
|50,933
|53,015
|946,985
|7-AAAAA
|Johns Creek
|-
|18
|738
|28,910
|29,666
|970,334
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|715,766
|194,086
|61,605
|21,150
|992,607
|7,393
|8-AAAAA
|Jackson County
|148,512
|345,918
|251,665
|151,477
|897,572
|102,428
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|67,939
|213,591
|263,196
|234,528
|779,254
|220,746
|8-AAAAA
|Habersham Central
|45,653
|160,024
|244,278
|264,177
|714,132
|285,868
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|20,766
|75,954
|145,848
|242,895
|485,463
|514,537
|8-AAAAA
|Alcovy
|1,311
|9,592
|29,198
|70,668
|110,769
|889,231
|8-AAAAA
|Apalachee
|53
|835
|4,210
|15,105
|20,203
|979,797
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Marist
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|92.83
|1,000,000
|851,965
|604,393
|461,283
|313,065
|2.19
|Creekside
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|88.82
|999,986
|617,958
|501,625
|304,152
|152,881
|5.54
|Cartersville
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|88.54
|998,603
|623,979
|444,396
|255,634
|129,323
|6.73
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|89.10
|999,930
|566,410
|300,225
|196,582
|110,164
|8.08
|Benedictine
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|86.77
|961,367
|489,766
|342,975
|160,522
|76,554
|12.06
|Blessed Trinity
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|85.66
|996,066
|726,622
|369,324
|183,091
|76,543
|12.06
|Ware County
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|85.54
|953,904
|448,210
|301,641
|130,660
|57,026
|16.54
|Warner Robins
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|83.27
|923,542
|331,195
|195,437
|74,861
|27,538
|35.31
|Perry
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|81.99
|886,428
|276,643
|151,501
|53,552
|17,848
|55.03
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|80.06
|977,578
|289,311
|146,772
|42,345
|12,098
|81.66
|Starr's Mill
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|77.12
|970,528
|408,623
|118,179
|26,338
|6,081
|163.45
|Eastside
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|78.05
|994,595
|146,114
|61,777
|18,711
|4,364
|228.15
|Kell
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|76.80
|948,960
|318,544
|85,926
|20,571
|4,346
|229.10
|Stockbridge
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|75.99
|994,020
|265,758
|66,732
|16,656
|3,273
|304.53
|Cambridge
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|75.61
|935,097
|265,096
|63,578
|13,988
|2,715
|367.32
|Central (Carrollton)
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|74.56
|937,790
|285,828
|64,713
|12,051
|2,212
|451.08
|Jones County
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|74.51
|990,953
|222,462
|49,298
|10,712
|1,835
|543.96
|Mays
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|72.56
|994,269
|96,926
|22,990
|4,387
|625
|1,599.00
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|71.56
|840,312
|142,010
|22,298
|3,375
|401
|2,492.77
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|70.98
|843,610
|145,092
|22,727
|3,181
|369
|2,709.03
|Ola
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|70.50
|968,184
|110,079
|16,668
|2,226
|285
|3,507.77
|Harris County
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|69.13
|796,945
|100,846
|12,885
|1,568
|137
|7,298.27
|Cass
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|70.02
|777,311
|43,728
|10,119
|1,247
|129
|7,750.94
|Hiram
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|69.57
|775,551
|40,022
|8,472
|1,041
|106
|9,432.96
|St. Pius X
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|66.76
|984,255
|71,854
|6,687
|698
|46
|21,738.13
|New Hampstead
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|69.20
|228,365
|10,853
|1,965
|233
|18
|55,554.56
|Tucker
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|63.14
|964,303
|36,382
|2,337
|134
|12
|83,332.33
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|62.18
|401,581
|12,132
|717
|51
|4
|249,999.00
|Southwest DeKalb
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|60.78
|932,153
|21,397
|1,024
|40
|1
|999,999.00
|Hampton
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|58.77
|519,628
|6,112
|229
|11
|1
|999,999.00
|Maynard Jackson
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|60.83
|896,026
|6,384
|655
|26
|-
|-
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|61.52
|687,962
|3,626
|479
|23
|-
|-
|Allatoona
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|62.31
|313,939
|3,183
|408
|21
|-
|-
|Centennial
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|60.40
|279,565
|7,411
|368
|18
|-
|-
|Pace Academy
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|57.33
|787,828
|1,947
|131
|4
|-
|-
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|57.88
|550,068
|1,380
|128
|3
|-
|-
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|58.23
|528,704
|1,360
|126
|3
|-
|-
|Wayne County
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|60.69
|46,394
|386
|27
|1
|-
|-
|Dalton
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|57.78
|145,012
|464
|27
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|53.87
|175,732
|697
|19
|-
|-
|-
|Union Grove
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|53.00
|165,293
|583
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|51.12
|166,243
|92
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|52.64
|132,860
|371
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Griffin
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|51.38
|36,765
|54
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|47.08
|30,154
|31
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|47.01
|164,433
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|43.14
|84,094
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|46.28
|144,227
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|47.44
|72,498
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|48.06
|12,781
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|45.75
|16,681
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|35.92
|13,674
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|47.45
|12,006
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McDonough
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|43.43
|6,495
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|37.73
|20,990
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|35.61
|12,966
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|25.80
|531
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|25.92
|265
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|22.16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|8.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|-8.31
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Benedictine
|334,089
|273,947
|211,668
|141,663
|961,367
|38,633
|1-AAAA
|Ware County
|313,143
|270,131
|218,823
|151,807
|953,904
|46,096
|1-AAAA
|Warner Robins
|191,351
|230,811
|260,849
|240,531
|923,542
|76,458
|1-AAAA
|Perry
|155,929
|205,522
|256,750
|268,227
|886,428
|113,572
|1-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|5,297
|18,215
|45,050
|159,803
|228,365
|771,635
|1-AAAA
|Wayne County
|191
|1,374
|6,860
|37,969
|46,394
|953,606
|2-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|441,428
|341,878
|178,713
|32,001
|994,020
|5,980
|2-AAAA
|Jones County
|395,208
|343,764
|210,001
|41,980
|990,953
|9,047
|2-AAAA
|Ola
|154,177
|274,140
|436,790
|103,077
|968,184
|31,816
|2-AAAA
|Hampton
|7,490
|28,484
|103,182
|380,472
|519,628
|480,372
|2-AAAA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|675
|4,221
|24,802
|146,034
|175,732
|824,268
|2-AAAA
|Union Grove
|520
|3,748
|22,648
|138,377
|165,293
|834,707
|2-AAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|479
|3,444
|19,697
|109,240
|132,860
|867,140
|2-AAAA
|Locust Grove
|14
|204
|2,631
|27,305
|30,154
|969,846
|2-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|9
|100
|1,165
|15,407
|16,681
|983,319
|2-AAAA
|McDonough
|-
|17
|371
|6,107
|6,495
|993,505
|3-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|449,451
|290,134
|154,922
|76,021
|970,528
|29,472
|3-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|296,139
|274,457
|221,515
|145,679
|937,790
|62,210
|3-AAAA
|Jonesboro
|135,629
|208,591
|258,195
|241,195
|843,610
|156,390
|3-AAAA
|Harris County
|101,416
|175,819
|248,636
|271,074
|796,945
|203,055
|3-AAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|17,118
|49,314
|108,204
|226,945
|401,581
|598,419
|3-AAAA
|Griffin
|208
|1,364
|6,516
|28,677
|36,765
|963,235
|3-AAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|39
|321
|2,012
|10,409
|12,781
|987,219
|4-AAAA
|Creekside
|857,319
|132,599
|9,385
|683
|999,986
|14
|4-AAAA
|Mays
|128,908
|644,577
|184,857
|35,927
|994,269
|5,731
|4-AAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|11,002
|156,950
|456,002
|272,072
|896,026
|103,974
|4-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|2,670
|58,964
|280,926
|445,268
|787,828
|212,172
|4-AAAA
|M.L. King
|58
|3,131
|33,818
|127,426
|164,433
|835,567
|4-AAAA
|Drew
|43
|3,736
|33,788
|106,660
|144,227
|855,773
|4-AAAA
|Midtown
|-
|43
|1,214
|11,709
|12,966
|987,034
|4-AAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|10
|255
|265
|999,735
|5-AAAA
|Marist
|954,074
|42,336
|3,143
|447
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAA
|St. Pius X
|24,310
|522,240
|294,416
|143,289
|984,255
|15,745
|5-AAAA
|Tucker
|13,748
|251,987
|366,228
|332,340
|964,303
|35,697
|5-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|7,858
|180,707
|321,449
|422,139
|932,153
|67,847
|5-AAAA
|Lithonia
|10
|2,418
|11,552
|70,114
|84,094
|915,906
|5-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|189
|2,048
|18,753
|20,990
|979,010
|5-AAAA
|North Springs
|-
|123
|1,147
|12,404
|13,674
|986,326
|5-AAAA
|Northview
|-
|-
|17
|514
|531
|999,469
|5-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|627,958
|240,352
|89,984
|37,772
|996,066
|3,934
|6-AAAA
|Kell
|166,800
|340,527
|283,197
|158,436
|948,960
|51,040
|6-AAAA
|Cambridge
|138,126
|245,946
|306,654
|244,371
|935,097
|64,903
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|64,935
|156,610
|270,277
|348,490
|840,312
|159,688
|6-AAAA
|Centennial
|2,181
|16,565
|49,888
|210,931
|279,565
|720,435
|7-AAAA
|Cartersville
|733,983
|208,991
|45,398
|10,231
|998,603
|1,397
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|203,627
|502,881
|204,144
|66,926
|977,578
|22,422
|7-AAAA
|Cass
|31,646
|138,496
|301,340
|305,829
|777,311
|222,689
|7-AAAA
|Hiram
|28,110
|120,051
|321,859
|305,531
|775,551
|224,449
|7-AAAA
|Allatoona
|2,191
|23,804
|90,125
|197,819
|313,939
|686,061
|7-AAAA
|Dalton
|440
|5,657
|35,447
|103,468
|145,012
|854,988
|7-AAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|3
|120
|1,687
|10,196
|12,006
|987,994
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|769,017
|219,935
|10,211
|767
|999,930
|70
|8-AAAA
|Eastside
|223,070
|643,323
|108,861
|19,341
|994,595
|5,405
|8-AAAA
|Flowery Branch
|5,201
|69,054
|336,476
|277,231
|687,962
|312,038
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|1,220
|28,343
|245,744
|274,761
|550,068
|449,932
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|1,387
|34,392
|227,099
|265,826
|528,704
|471,296
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|96
|4,126
|52,513
|109,508
|166,243
|833,757
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|9
|827
|19,096
|52,566
|72,498
|927,502
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Jefferson
|8-AAA
|0-0
|83.09
|999,964
|834,549
|690,457
|544,869
|386,157
|1.59
|Calhoun
|7-AAA
|0-0
|80.94
|999,910
|801,195
|638,129
|462,614
|282,349
|2.54
|Peach County
|1-AAA
|0-0
|74.13
|988,080
|571,559
|340,111
|157,763
|61,896
|15.16
|Sandy Creek
|2-AAA
|0-0
|74.58
|918,340
|502,789
|298,392
|140,785
|57,561
|16.37
|LaGrange
|2-AAA
|0-0
|74.02
|957,171
|500,535
|289,103
|138,240
|53,319
|17.76
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|0-0
|73.44
|997,356
|508,681
|248,508
|120,934
|46,144
|20.67
|Stephenson
|5-AAA
|0-0
|71.23
|997,680
|474,740
|242,713
|95,913
|30,370
|31.93
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|0-0
|71.17
|997,133
|457,436
|232,211
|88,690
|28,112
|34.57
|Troup
|2-AAA
|0-0
|70.75
|847,131
|322,059
|153,847
|57,519
|17,971
|54.65
|Cairo
|1-AAA
|0-0
|67.70
|901,555
|265,554
|106,317
|31,555
|7,552
|131.42
|Jenkins
|3-AAA
|0-0
|64.69
|987,453
|241,147
|74,305
|18,216
|3,386
|294.33
|Bainbridge
|1-AAA
|0-0
|65.90
|833,560
|170,916
|61,694
|15,999
|3,331
|299.21
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|0-0
|65.51
|962,872
|193,377
|62,808
|15,723
|3,222
|309.37
|Spalding
|2-AAA
|0-0
|66.79
|548,591
|132,637
|48,434
|13,195
|2,923
|341.11
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|0-0
|65.70
|612,694
|127,772
|42,540
|10,882
|2,239
|445.63
|Baldwin
|4-AAA
|0-0
|63.32
|925,684
|214,417
|65,054
|13,386
|2,201
|453.34
|Whitewater
|2-AAA
|0-0
|66.02
|520,428
|114,956
|39,441
|10,126
|2,163
|461.32
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|0-0
|63.99
|964,735
|166,443
|51,722
|11,137
|1,989
|501.77
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAA
|0-0
|63.59
|946,939
|144,218
|41,101
|8,903
|1,526
|654.31
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|0-0
|64.95
|493,854
|94,234
|29,702
|6,961
|1,292
|772.99
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|0-0
|61.92
|923,232
|170,616
|46,235
|8,613
|1,204
|829.56
|North Hall
|6-AAA
|0-0
|60.65
|915,139
|147,845
|36,053
|5,949
|713
|1,401.52
|Westover
|1-AAA
|0-0
|61.49
|754,974
|92,462
|23,093
|4,001
|530
|1,885.79
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAA
|0-0
|59.91
|931,181
|100,041
|21,564
|3,362
|384
|2,603.17
|Lumpkin County
|6-AAA
|0-0
|59.37
|868,935
|106,242
|23,011
|3,346
|350
|2,856.14
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAA
|0-0
|59.15
|890,593
|87,575
|17,331
|2,453
|288
|3,471.22
|Adairsville
|7-AAA
|0-0
|59.12
|869,116
|83,432
|17,457
|2,423
|269
|3,716.47
|Luella
|5-AAA
|0-0
|58.89
|884,743
|65,392
|13,351
|1,773
|185
|5,404.41
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAA
|0-0
|57.22
|869,111
|59,059
|9,967
|1,170
|116
|8,619.69
|West Laurens
|4-AAA
|0-0
|56.85
|674,792
|50,399
|8,433
|971
|78
|12,819.51
|Long County
|3-AAA
|0-0
|56.01
|782,173
|41,141
|6,196
|654
|55
|18,180.82
|Howard
|4-AAA
|0-0
|55.74
|653,839
|39,000
|5,945
|579
|39
|25,640.03
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|0-0
|57.12
|365,832
|16,979
|3,061
|360
|37
|27,026.03
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|0-0
|55.78
|279,601
|8,790
|1,434
|148
|14
|71,427.57
|White County
|6-AAA
|0-0
|53.26
|540,898
|18,244
|2,303
|181
|10
|99,999.00
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|0-0
|53.47
|625,761
|19,990
|2,504
|211
|9
|111,110.11
|Dawson County
|6-AAA
|0-0
|53.42
|530,427
|18,855
|2,335
|191
|9
|111,110.11
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AAA
|0-0
|52.71
|407,994
|13,141
|1,418
|109
|4
|249,999.00
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|0-0
|50.53
|532,999
|9,783
|827
|48
|1
|999,999.00
|Pickens
|6-AAA
|0-0
|50.34
|376,575
|6,809
|615
|36
|1
|999,999.00
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|0-0
|48.85
|182,703
|2,585
|173
|5
|1
|999,999.00
|Chestatee
|6-AAA
|0-0
|46.61
|137,402
|938
|47
|3
|-
|-
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|0-0
|45.05
|55,550
|330
|20
|2
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAA
|0-0
|44.48
|93,763
|294
|10
|1
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|5-AAA
|0-0
|40.58
|52,553
|41
|1
|1
|-
|-
|West Hall
|8-AAA
|0-0
|44.73
|87,264
|269
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAA
|0-0
|42.75
|96,470
|264
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Riverdale
|5-AAA
|0-0
|39.99
|45,490
|37
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|0-0
|40.54
|62,860
|125
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3-AAA
|0-0
|39.62
|36,482
|58
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|0-0
|39.03
|34,469
|41
|2
|-
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|7-AAA
|0-0
|36.30
|22,918
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|7-AAA
|0-0
|33.41
|9,909
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAA
|0-0
|31.21
|2,429
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|0-0
|33.66
|601
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|2-AAA
|0-0
|40.04
|39
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|0-0
|23.52
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|6-AAA
|0-0
|22.05
|24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|8-AAA
|Jefferson
|440,688
|880,819
|987,435
|999,964
|36
|7-AAA
|Calhoun
|237,901
|921,724
|991,193
|999,910
|90
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|61,712
|393,834
|818,876
|997,356
|2,644
|2-AAA
|LaGrange
|57,041
|422,966
|710,934
|957,171
|42,829
|5-AAA
|Stephenson
|49,886
|544,132
|849,065
|997,680
|2,320
|1-AAA
|Peach County
|27,032
|600,393
|846,398
|988,080
|11,920
|2-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|20,988
|364,295
|627,069
|918,340
|81,660
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|19,419
|421,141
|771,537
|997,133
|2,867
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|17,039
|313,399
|596,430
|923,232
|76,768
|2-AAA
|Troup
|12,262
|197,067
|437,312
|847,131
|152,869
|6-AAA
|North Hall
|9,206
|357,941
|617,965
|915,139
|84,861
|3-AAA
|Jenkins
|5,939
|255,693
|710,380
|987,453
|12,547
|4-AAA
|Baldwin
|5,651
|418,875
|670,185
|925,684
|74,316
|8-AAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|4,035
|63,282
|317,051
|946,939
|53,061
|1-AAA
|Cairo
|3,741
|226,006
|517,742
|901,555
|98,445
|6-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|3,537
|264,004
|515,443
|868,935
|131,065
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|3,458
|69,311
|310,760
|962,872
|37,128
|3-AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|2,340
|97,417
|387,552
|931,181
|68,819
|7-AAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|2,194
|78,311
|393,182
|890,593
|109,407
|7-AAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|2,181
|63,016
|337,576
|869,111
|130,889
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|1,857
|48,555
|154,480
|612,694
|387,306
|4-AAA
|Howard
|1,579
|75,890
|214,166
|653,839
|346,161
|2-AAA
|Spalding
|1,574
|54,669
|162,092
|548,591
|451,409
|2-AAA
|Whitewater
|1,375
|47,965
|143,804
|520,428
|479,572
|4-AAA
|West Laurens
|1,220
|94,107
|239,889
|674,792
|325,208
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|1,174
|34,199
|116,569
|493,854
|506,146
|1-AAA
|Westover
|1,157
|70,356
|237,354
|754,974
|245,026
|7-AAA
|Adairsville
|958
|59,514
|378,381
|869,116
|130,884
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|864
|123,064
|349,231
|964,735
|35,265
|3-AAA
|Long County
|421
|26,703
|163,361
|782,173
|217,827
|5-AAA
|Luella
|409
|45,260
|172,555
|884,743
|115,257
|4-AAA
|Westside (Augusta)
|306
|25,197
|84,344
|407,994
|592,006
|1-AAA
|Bainbridge
|202
|132,939
|377,878
|833,560
|166,440
|6-AAA
|Dawson County
|194
|65,247
|173,155
|530,427
|469,573
|6-AAA
|White County
|180
|62,558
|171,750
|540,898
|459,102
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|113
|10,948
|138,569
|625,761
|374,239
|6-AAA
|Pickens
|83
|29,666
|91,181
|376,575
|623,425
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|36
|5,916
|25,167
|182,703
|817,297
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|34
|5,254
|51,119
|532,999
|467,001
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|11
|12,574
|60,364
|365,832
|634,168
|6-AAA
|Chestatee
|2
|5,634
|21,927
|137,402
|862,598
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|1
|8,587
|44,234
|279,601
|720,399
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|-
|1,156
|5,634
|55,550
|944,450
|5-AAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|124
|1,601
|96,470
|903,530
|8-AAA
|West Hall
|-
|58
|1,448
|87,264
|912,736
|8-AAA
|East Hall
|-
|50
|1,346
|93,763
|906,237
|5-AAA
|Riverdale
|-
|46
|554
|45,490
|954,510
|5-AAA
|North Clayton
|-
|44
|634
|52,553
|947,447
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|-
|42
|1,201
|62,860
|937,140
|3-AAA
|Windsor Forest
|-
|24
|546
|36,482
|963,518
|3-AAA
|Beach
|-
|18
|457
|34,469
|965,531
|7-AAA
|LaFayette
|-
|5
|704
|22,918
|977,082
|7-AAA
|Ridgeland
|-
|4
|202
|9,909
|990,091
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|1
|7
|601
|999,399
|3-AAA
|Islands
|-
|-
|11
|2,429
|997,571
|2-AAA
|Fayette County
|-
|-
|-
|39
|999,961
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|-
|29
|999,971
|6-AAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|24
|999,976
|5-AAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AA
|0-0
|78.22
|1,000,000
|832,795
|638,198
|456,306
|303,140
|2.30
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|0-0
|76.95
|999,944
|765,040
|540,218
|353,548
|214,706
|3.66
|Appling County
|3-AA
|0-0
|74.19
|999,827
|648,741
|391,543
|218,039
|110,903
|8.02
|Burke County
|4-AA
|0-0
|73.17
|999,998
|660,509
|393,739
|204,684
|97,170
|9.29
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|0-0
|71.94
|999,970
|667,934
|392,092
|194,662
|84,144
|10.88
|Thomson
|4-AA
|0-0
|70.45
|999,999
|567,753
|289,093
|127,029
|49,669
|19.13
|Callaway
|2-AA
|0-0
|69.42
|999,841
|547,945
|274,122
|112,366
|40,464
|23.71
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AA
|0-0
|68.38
|999,020
|486,525
|222,217
|85,392
|28,805
|33.72
|Stephens County
|8-AA
|0-0
|69.70
|996,599
|392,342
|186,758
|75,324
|28,165
|34.51
|Hapeville Charter
|5-AA
|0-0
|67.33
|994,540
|386,411
|156,760
|53,832
|16,681
|58.95
|Morgan County
|2-AA
|0-0
|65.96
|999,794
|420,295
|166,105
|53,631
|14,867
|66.26
|Columbia
|6-AA
|0-0
|61.23
|999,255
|315,245
|80,206
|16,970
|3,030
|329.03
|Hart County
|8-AA
|0-0
|63.04
|967,899
|167,452
|50,772
|12,059
|2,558
|389.93
|Crisp County
|3-AA
|0-0
|62.54
|982,621
|170,465
|48,078
|10,837
|2,228
|447.83
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AA
|0-0
|60.04
|993,935
|164,677
|40,036
|7,461
|1,209
|826.13
|Cook
|3-AA
|0-0
|60.32
|948,171
|116,626
|27,435
|5,088
|817
|1,222.99
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|0-0
|58.16
|995,255
|154,756
|30,189
|4,824
|648
|1,542.21
|Ringgold
|7-AA
|0-0
|57.65
|987,226
|112,523
|22,252
|3,343
|412
|2,426.18
|Laney
|4-AA
|0-0
|55.77
|999,742
|76,027
|12,665
|1,527
|160
|6,249.00
|North Murray
|7-AA
|0-0
|54.83
|926,322
|59,375
|8,604
|923
|91
|10,988.01
|Spencer
|1-AA
|0-0
|52.40
|955,693
|47,434
|5,485
|461
|31
|32,257.06
|Union County
|7-AA
|0-0
|53.04
|918,376
|42,221
|5,239
|430
|28
|35,713.29
|Miller Grove
|6-AA
|0-0
|50.87
|988,961
|54,637
|5,504
|410
|25
|39,999.00
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|0-0
|50.72
|988,478
|54,474
|5,424
|380
|19
|52,630.58
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|0-0
|52.80
|597,621
|21,491
|2,390
|206
|12
|83,332.33
|Sonoraville
|7-AA
|0-0
|50.26
|808,281
|20,967
|1,935
|130
|8
|124,999.00
|Jackson
|2-AA
|0-0
|49.86
|877,731
|21,018
|1,883
|101
|8
|124,999.00
|Shaw
|1-AA
|0-0
|45.30
|738,457
|7,405
|393
|16
|1
|999,999.00
|Therrell
|5-AA
|0-0
|46.37
|369,231
|4,079
|242
|15
|1
|999,999.00
|Hardaway
|1-AA
|0-0
|42.41
|768,177
|4,469
|176
|3
|-
|-
|Washington
|5-AA
|0-0
|42.74
|263,764
|1,436
|58
|3
|-
|-
|Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
|7-AA
|0-0
|41.65
|360,391
|1,548
|55
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AA
|0-0
|40.16
|448,875
|1,357
|36
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|6-AA
|0-0
|39.00
|743,812
|1,550
|29
|-
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|0-0
|42.46
|186,660
|637
|24
|-
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|7-AA
|0-0
|39.61
|218,582
|579
|17
|-
|-
|-
|Franklin County
|8-AA
|0-0
|41.49
|80,398
|281
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|0-0
|34.78
|862,777
|542
|8
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|5-AA
|0-0
|37.63
|84,866
|124
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Columbus
|1-AA
|0-0
|33.12
|303,156
|159
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|6-AA
|0-0
|31.00
|334,552
|68
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|2-AA
|0-0
|35.06
|112,507
|84
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-0
|22.58
|18,785
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|0-0
|19.20
|122,332
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|0-0
|13.80
|35,149
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|1-AA
|0-0
|20.94
|22,273
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|1-AA
|0-0
|8.79
|157
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AA
|Carver (Columbus)
|300,708
|936,607
|997,111
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|142,895
|806,758
|967,628
|999,970
|30
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|115,267
|710,036
|955,448
|999,944
|56
|2-AA
|Morgan County
|89,923
|546,912
|911,119
|999,794
|206
|2-AA
|Callaway
|85,698
|610,103
|920,741
|999,841
|159
|3-AA
|Appling County
|72,063
|490,534
|891,770
|999,827
|173
|5-AA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|67,837
|538,659
|883,169
|999,020
|980
|4-AA
|Thomson
|42,824
|551,875
|934,916
|999,999
|1
|4-AA
|Burke County
|31,940
|590,954
|958,191
|999,998
|2
|2-AA
|Westside (Macon)
|11,503
|162,909
|555,468
|993,935
|6,065
|8-AA
|Stephens County
|10,255
|151,504
|650,354
|996,599
|3,401
|7-AA
|Ringgold
|8,952
|111,661
|547,254
|987,226
|12,774
|5-AA
|Hapeville Charter
|4,201
|301,439
|623,415
|994,540
|5,460
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|4,116
|149,326
|693,112
|995,255
|4,745
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|2,209
|166,494
|579,743
|988,478
|11,522
|3-AA
|Crisp County
|1,615
|58,434
|298,658
|982,621
|17,379
|6-AA
|Miller Grove
|1,468
|175,000
|525,493
|988,961
|11,039
|7-AA
|North Murray
|1,333
|37,498
|256,650
|926,322
|73,678
|8-AA
|Hart County
|1,281
|33,386
|322,627
|967,899
|32,101
|4-AA
|Laney
|1,222
|49,799
|390,070
|999,742
|258
|7-AA
|Union County
|919
|26,147
|211,633
|918,376
|81,624
|6-AA
|Columbia
|620
|677,376
|910,406
|999,255
|745
|1-AA
|Spencer
|409
|36,142
|349,204
|955,693
|44,307
|3-AA
|Cook
|352
|34,091
|173,709
|948,171
|51,829
|7-AA
|Sonoraville
|212
|9,183
|100,282
|808,281
|191,719
|2-AA
|Jackson
|153
|15,475
|103,240
|877,731
|122,269
|1-AA
|Hardaway
|15
|3,187
|77,337
|768,177
|231,823
|1-AA
|Shaw
|4
|2,752
|71,820
|738,457
|261,543
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|2
|676
|25,469
|597,621
|402,379
|6-AA
|Redan
|1
|12,211
|64,522
|743,812
|256,188
|5-AA
|Therrell
|1
|908
|7,966
|369,231
|630,769
|2-AA
|Pike County
|1
|371
|8,790
|448,875
|551,125
|1-AA
|Columbus
|1
|40
|4,032
|303,156
|696,844
|6-AA
|Salem
|-
|739
|9,951
|334,552
|665,448
|5-AA
|Washington
|-
|346
|4,098
|263,764
|736,236
|7-AA
|Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
|-
|145
|5,535
|360,391
|639,609
|4-AA
|Butler
|-
|127
|3,587
|862,777
|137,223
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|-
|84
|1,964
|186,660
|813,340
|2-AA
|Rutland
|-
|43
|721
|112,507
|887,493
|7-AA
|Coahulla Creek
|-
|41
|2,107
|218,582
|781,418
|5-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|-
|25
|464
|84,866
|915,134
|8-AA
|Franklin County
|-
|2
|194
|80,398
|919,602
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|1
|17
|122,332
|877,668
|1-AA
|Kendrick
|-
|-
|10
|22,273
|977,727
|7-AA
|Murray County
|-
|-
|5
|18,785
|981,215
|4-AA
|Josey
|-
|-
|-
|35,149
|964,851
|1-AA
|Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|157
|999,843
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Toombs County
|3-A Division I
|0-0
|73.83
|999,781
|740,603
|544,677
|374,704
|239,900
|3.17
|Thomasville
|1-A Division I
|0-0
|72.74
|999,875
|731,824
|519,859
|343,351
|206,312
|3.85
|Fitzgerald
|1-A Division I
|0-0
|71.66
|999,627
|689,643
|462,962
|287,520
|161,078
|5.21
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|0-0
|70.80
|999,972
|690,257
|452,672
|274,620
|145,078
|5.89
|Northeast
|2-A Division I
|0-0
|69.49
|999,849
|637,660
|394,143
|220,437
|107,521
|8.30
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|0-0
|64.32
|997,354
|439,254
|210,785
|81,530
|27,168
|35.81
|Fannin County
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|62.76
|999,963
|500,789
|230,438
|84,570
|24,802
|39.32
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|0-0
|63.48
|992,519
|381,904
|173,385
|62,038
|19,588
|50.05
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|0-0
|63.44
|993,344
|378,809
|170,040
|61,213
|19,284
|50.86
|Swainsboro
|3-A Division I
|0-0
|63.27
|987,064
|321,209
|138,764
|47,976
|14,936
|65.95
|Worth County
|1-A Division I
|0-0
|61.72
|988,244
|290,135
|114,137
|35,712
|9,717
|101.91
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|0-0
|58.95
|999,191
|346,587
|121,149
|31,342
|6,712
|147.99
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|0-0
|59.84
|991,574
|237,474
|81,930
|22,084
|5,176
|192.20
|Dodge County
|2-A Division I
|0-0
|58.80
|988,984
|212,213
|68,517
|16,764
|3,542
|281.33
|Jeff Davis
|1-A Division I
|0-0
|58.61
|962,122
|179,490
|55,778
|13,283
|2,765
|360.66
|Heard County
|6-A Division I
|0-0
|56.92
|979,131
|240,403
|70,525
|14,839
|2,664
|374.38
|Bremen
|6-A Division I
|0-0
|56.07
|971,369
|209,177
|57,174
|11,231
|1,837
|543.37
|Putnam County
|4-A Division I
|0-0
|53.43
|991,583
|158,625
|35,112
|5,308
|674
|1,482.68
|Washington County
|2-A Division I
|0-0
|54.56
|910,351
|94,996
|21,828
|3,554
|496
|2,015.13
|Temple
|6-A Division I
|0-0
|52.45
|927,035
|103,923
|20,539
|2,848
|318
|3,143.65
|Gordon Lee
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|49.09
|972,584
|68,745
|10,255
|989
|99
|10,100.01
|Vidalia
|3-A Division I
|0-0
|51.59
|717,465
|42,689
|7,260
|838
|89
|11,234.96
|Social Circle
|4-A Division I
|0-0
|49.49
|972,207
|71,102
|10,720
|1,070
|82
|12,194.12
|ACE Charter
|2-A Division I
|0-0
|50.14
|864,738
|44,998
|6,831
|688
|66
|15,150.52
|Model
|6-A Division I
|0-0
|48.33
|696,996
|32,616
|4,333
|349
|30
|33,332.33
|Jasper County
|4-A Division I
|0-0
|46.81
|953,842
|40,750
|4,897
|370
|18
|55,554.56
|Pepperell
|6-A Division I
|0-0
|47.60
|593,283
|23,192
|2,894
|241
|17
|58,822.53
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|0-0
|47.76
|586,278
|18,500
|2,194
|177
|14
|71,427.57
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|45.66
|893,024
|26,755
|2,700
|179
|10
|99,999.00
|Southwest
|2-A Division I
|0-0
|45.95
|631,951
|14,235
|1,428
|88
|4
|249,999.00
|Haralson County
|6-A Division I
|0-0
|43.12
|383,304
|5,640
|451
|20
|1
|999,999.00
|Banks County
|8-A Division I
|0-0
|44.73
|279,766
|4,567
|389
|18
|1
|999,999.00
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|40.87
|716,315
|7,262
|428
|11
|1
|999,999.00
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|0-0
|42.77
|382,704
|4,328
|313
|18
|-
|-
|Berrien
|1-A Division I
|0-0
|44.26
|231,980
|3,252
|266
|13
|-
|-
|McNair
|4-A Division I
|0-0
|39.05
|491,491
|2,721
|112
|4
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|1-A Division I
|0-0
|40.54
|112,073
|697
|36
|2
|-
|-
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-0
|36.72
|113,574
|333
|15
|1
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|33.66
|406,670
|718
|18
|-
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|8-A Division I
|0-0
|38.75
|103,027
|472
|16
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|5-A Division I
|0-0
|33.56
|372,973
|559
|14
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|33.82
|337,057
|583
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|30.15
|251,953
|159
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|4-A Division I
|0-0
|30.14
|253,634
|152
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2-A Division I
|0-0
|27.74
|2,154
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Utopian Academy
|4-A Division I
|0-0
|2.44
|25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|7-A Division I
|Fannin County
|202,625
|862,124
|980,103
|999,963
|37
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|200,993
|737,330
|970,611
|999,972
|28
|2-A Division I
|Northeast
|113,158
|636,881
|924,045
|999,849
|151
|1-A Division I
|Thomasville
|105,783
|688,914
|942,493
|999,875
|125
|1-A Division I
|Fitzgerald
|100,702
|585,158
|912,916
|999,627
|373
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|54,413
|398,396
|805,853
|997,354
|2,646
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|48,335
|620,788
|891,956
|999,191
|809
|3-A Division I
|Toombs County
|41,024
|581,067
|912,835
|999,781
|219
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|28,287
|291,227
|670,968
|992,519
|7,481
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|27,448
|288,844
|677,764
|993,344
|6,656
|6-A Division I
|Heard County
|13,920
|382,171
|674,301
|979,131
|20,869
|4-A Division I
|Putnam County
|9,915
|327,106
|684,062
|991,583
|8,417
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|8,714
|123,871
|545,387
|991,574
|8,426
|2-A Division I
|Dodge County
|8,036
|111,109
|541,054
|988,984
|11,016
|6-A Division I
|Bremen
|7,332
|336,786
|612,407
|971,369
|28,631
|1-A Division I
|Worth County
|6,387
|142,382
|525,588
|988,244
|11,756
|7-A Division I
|Gordon Lee
|4,989
|141,539
|514,974
|972,584
|27,416
|3-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|4,258
|98,461
|497,294
|987,064
|12,936
|6-A Division I
|Temple
|3,800
|162,190
|404,066
|927,035
|72,965
|4-A Division I
|Jasper County
|3,127
|96,308
|389,806
|953,842
|46,158
|4-A Division I
|Social Circle
|2,848
|144,413
|448,454
|972,207
|27,793
|1-A Division I
|Jeff Davis
|1,480
|52,309
|304,058
|962,122
|37,878
|2-A Division I
|Washington County
|928
|24,168
|188,968
|910,351
|89,649
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|655
|39,007
|231,697
|893,024
|106,976
|6-A Division I
|Model
|301
|48,997
|152,251
|696,996
|303,004
|2-A Division I
|ACE Charter
|226
|7,000
|128,284
|864,738
|135,262
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|125
|11,712
|101,403
|716,315
|283,685
|6-A Division I
|Pepperell
|105
|35,548
|114,574
|593,283
|406,717
|6-A Division I
|Haralson County
|25
|9,032
|37,143
|383,304
|616,696
|3-A Division I
|Vidalia
|18
|3,385
|52,288
|717,465
|282,535
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|11
|828
|14,709
|406,670
|593,330
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|10
|1,707
|32,121
|586,278
|413,722
|4-A Division I
|McNair
|9
|5,859
|34,802
|491,491
|508,509
|2-A Division I
|Southwest
|9
|987
|30,786
|631,951
|368,049
|8-A Division I
|Banks County
|1
|856
|6,992
|279,766
|720,234
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|1
|500
|9,288
|337,057
|662,943
|4-A Division I
|Towers
|1
|260
|3,420
|253,634
|746,366
|1-A Division I
|Berrien
|1
|200
|3,173
|231,980
|768,020
|5-A Division I
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|-
|262
|15,068
|372,973
|627,027
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|-
|136
|6,585
|382,704
|617,296
|7-A Division I
|Gordon Central
|-
|99
|3,485
|251,953
|748,047
|8-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|-
|51
|823
|103,027
|896,973
|1-A Division I
|Brantley County
|-
|29
|736
|112,073
|887,927
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|-
|3
|409
|113,574
|886,426
|2-A Division I
|Central (Macon)
|-
|-
|-
|2,154
|997,846
|4-A Division I
|Utopian Academy
|-
|-
|-
|25
|999,975
|5-A Division I
|Mount Bethel Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|0-0
|71.03
|999,775
|842,069
|665,855
|426,722
|265,562
|2.77
|Brooks County
|2-A Division II
|0-0
|70.73
|995,288
|852,197
|673,295
|435,304
|262,037
|2.82
|Irwin County
|2-A Division II
|0-0
|69.41
|990,986
|812,084
|593,273
|365,359
|197,903
|4.05
|Manchester
|7-A Division II
|0-0
|67.48
|999,630
|754,457
|526,204
|288,664
|136,340
|6.33
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|63.23
|998,180
|544,159
|243,366
|109,088
|39,416
|24.37
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|0-0
|62.70
|950,539
|555,103
|274,621
|104,907
|35,529
|27.15
|Metter
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|60.44
|977,933
|419,293
|184,927
|65,955
|19,416
|50.50
|Trion
|7-A Division II
|0-0
|59.83
|994,929
|457,470
|196,977
|61,370
|16,535
|59.48
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|58.50
|985,411
|261,678
|115,066
|35,359
|8,755
|113.22
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|57.19
|996,568
|359,432
|101,724
|28,415
|6,418
|154.81
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|54.55
|880,166
|221,056
|63,441
|13,754
|2,517
|396.30
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|54.42
|968,156
|247,559
|58,162
|12,925
|2,213
|450.88
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|53.93
|970,465
|268,597
|56,503
|12,611
|2,187
|456.25
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|52.98
|963,771
|249,199
|48,210
|9,918
|1,527
|653.88
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|52.70
|987,297
|167,949
|34,967
|6,617
|969
|1,030.99
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|52.02
|792,084
|151,901
|34,275
|5,968
|864
|1,156.41
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|0-0
|52.30
|646,219
|138,297
|26,256
|4,355
|584
|1,711.33
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|50.01
|999,576
|105,729
|21,490
|3,415
|335
|2,984.07
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|49.89
|684,707
|99,801
|17,888
|2,503
|299
|3,343.48
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|48.45
|901,023
|73,720
|11,837
|1,463
|150
|6,665.67
|Pelham
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|48.88
|771,577
|61,827
|10,528
|1,402
|137
|7,298.27
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|48.20
|759,398
|55,145
|8,840
|1,029
|101
|9,899.99
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|47.92
|754,460
|52,801
|8,126
|945
|70
|14,284.71
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|46.38
|838,412
|47,652
|6,388
|626
|47
|21,275.60
|Bryan County
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|45.90
|398,771
|32,690
|4,053
|357
|31
|32,257.06
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|45.48
|627,531
|29,173
|3,387
|333
|24
|41,665.67
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|41.90
|833,221
|13,274
|1,288
|74
|10
|99,999.00
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|0-0
|44.46
|204,585
|14,226
|1,193
|92
|7
|142,856.14
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|0-0
|44.67
|212,383
|15,161
|1,334
|94
|3
|333,332.33
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|39.63
|980,699
|21,085
|1,297
|52
|3
|333,332.33
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|40.12
|737,477
|6,723
|576
|29
|3
|333,332.33
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|42.72
|600,738
|15,107
|1,455
|118
|2
|499,999.00
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|42.49
|610,719
|13,297
|1,233
|82
|2
|499,999.00
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|41.05
|481,693
|8,544
|666
|38
|1
|999,999.00
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|0-0
|37.39
|651,275
|11,256
|334
|15
|1
|999,999.00
|Screven County
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|40.09
|121,934
|3,828
|244
|13
|1
|999,999.00
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|35.92
|294,229
|1,425
|73
|3
|1
|999,999.00
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|40.59
|140,519
|4,682
|302
|14
|-
|-
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|34.76
|926,664
|4,686
|171
|5
|-
|-
|Greenville
|7-A Division II
|0-0
|33.84
|354,391
|2,891
|63
|3
|-
|-
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|36.52
|257,860
|1,303
|62
|3
|-
|-
|Montgomery County
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|33.73
|114,754
|270
|11
|1
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|32.85
|281,103
|374
|20
|-
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|34.10
|80,637
|375
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|29.28
|164,195
|87
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|26.28
|682,496
|280
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|29.04
|3,882
|18
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|29.53
|20,986
|26
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|21.72
|324,689
|42
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|13.38
|85,876
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|3.26
|139
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|13.36
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|0-0
|31.45
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|19.88
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|13.49
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|13.47
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Calhoun County
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|9.33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|-5.84
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|649,948
|212,468
|86,090
|36,905
|985,411
|14,589
|1-A Division II
|Pelham
|117,115
|208,185
|229,062
|217,215
|771,577
|228,423
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|94,462
|220,210
|229,638
|215,088
|759,398
|240,602
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|88,218
|208,155
|234,102
|223,985
|754,460
|245,540
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|49,215
|143,256
|195,778
|239,282
|627,531
|372,469
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|934
|6,712
|20,715
|52,276
|80,637
|919,363
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|108
|1,014
|4,615
|15,249
|20,986
|979,014
|1-A Division II
|Calhoun County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Brooks County
|515,595
|320,435
|133,728
|25,530
|995,288
|4,712
|2-A Division II
|Irwin County
|353,077
|376,956
|213,091
|47,862
|990,986
|9,014
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|119,402
|248,863
|421,338
|160,936
|950,539
|49,461
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|10,429
|42,023
|163,907
|429,860
|646,219
|353,781
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|669
|5,046
|32,128
|174,540
|212,383
|787,617
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|828
|6,677
|35,808
|161,272
|204,585
|795,415
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-A Division II
|Metter
|555,607
|256,583
|117,915
|47,828
|977,933
|22,067
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|220,302
|284,298
|227,880
|147,686
|880,166
|119,834
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|132,588
|216,667
|238,836
|203,993
|792,084
|207,916
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|65,303
|152,437
|223,418
|243,549
|684,707
|315,293
|3-A Division II
|Bryan County
|20,962
|65,067
|120,841
|191,901
|398,771
|601,229
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|2,558
|13,219
|37,992
|86,750
|140,519
|859,481
|3-A Division II
|Screven County
|2,671
|11,642
|32,494
|75,127
|121,934
|878,066
|3-A Division II
|Claxton
|9
|87
|624
|3,162
|3,882
|996,118
|3-A Division II
|Savannah
|-
|-
|-
|4
|4
|999,996
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|439,145
|337,840
|139,869
|53,611
|970,465
|29,535
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|440,271
|328,804
|138,494
|56,202
|963,771
|36,229
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|37,508
|105,321
|228,843
|239,047
|610,719
|389,281
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|43,875
|110,313
|215,496
|231,054
|600,738
|399,262
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|30,939
|81,183
|162,889
|206,682
|481,693
|518,307
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|6,586
|27,671
|81,397
|142,206
|257,860
|742,140
|4-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|1,676
|8,868
|33,012
|71,198
|114,754
|885,246
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|776,319
|187,539
|30,941
|4,777
|999,576
|424
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|161,398
|498,599
|249,914
|70,788
|980,699
|19,301
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|53,991
|237,743
|452,529
|182,401
|926,664
|73,336
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|7,000
|57,805
|179,525
|438,166
|682,496
|317,504
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|1,240
|16,457
|72,520
|234,472
|324,689
|675,311
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|52
|1,857
|14,571
|69,396
|85,876
|914,124
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|627,205
|275,342
|75,606
|18,415
|996,568
|3,432
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|304,022
|478,209
|160,944
|44,122
|987,297
|12,703
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|43,269
|137,422
|378,867
|273,663
|833,221
|166,779
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|22,841
|85,802
|269,933
|358,901
|737,477
|262,523
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|2,019
|16,951
|71,901
|190,232
|281,103
|718,897
|6-A Division II
|Crawford County
|644
|6,274
|42,747
|114,530
|164,195
|835,805
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|2
|137
|139
|999,861
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|506,555
|336,026
|152,629
|4,565
|999,775
|225
|7-A Division II
|Manchester
|367,837
|400,927
|222,406
|8,460
|999,630
|370
|7-A Division II
|Trion
|125,208
|259,821
|559,903
|49,997
|994,929
|5,071
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|322
|2,336
|47,699
|600,918
|651,275
|348,725
|7-A Division II
|Greenville
|78
|890
|17,363
|336,060
|354,391
|645,609
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|664,955
|251,143
|62,690
|19,392
|998,180
|1,820
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|225,163
|390,360
|236,661
|115,972
|968,156
|31,844
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|67,362
|184,031
|341,903
|307,727
|901,023
|98,977
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|40,854
|156,858
|302,451
|338,249
|838,412
|161,588
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|1,666
|17,608
|56,295
|218,660
|294,229
|705,771
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8-AA
|0-0
|84.70
|1,000,000
|951,173
|823,766
|647,319
|482,016
|1.07
|Savannah Christian
|3-A Division I
|0-0
|78.74
|1,000,000
|900,968
|679,150
|407,568
|194,912
|4.13
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|0-0
|77.54
|1,000,000
|894,261
|660,835
|365,946
|159,593
|5.27
|Fellowship Christian
|5-A Division I
|0-0
|73.42
|1,000,000
|809,623
|524,738
|227,075
|71,740
|12.94
|Hebron Christian
|8-AA
|0-0
|75.00
|1,000,000
|767,454
|414,685
|190,318
|70,663
|13.15
|Athens Academy
|8-A Division I
|0-0
|66.00
|1,000,000
|566,975
|204,000
|49,559
|8,340
|118.90
|Wesleyan
|5-A Division I
|0-0
|63.52
|1,000,000
|413,948
|120,615
|23,988
|3,244
|307.26
|North Cobb Christian
|7-AA
|0-0
|62.94
|1,000,000
|461,282
|126,164
|24,204
|3,022
|329.91
|Lovett
|5-AA
|0-0
|63.36
|1,000,000
|369,122
|105,957
|20,750
|2,748
|362.90
|Holy Innocents
|5-AA
|0-0
|61.62
|1,000,000
|259,951
|67,507
|11,158
|1,226
|814.66
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|2-AAA
|0-0
|61.57
|1,000,000
|169,143
|45,035
|7,084
|800
|1,249.00
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAA
|0-0
|58.87
|1,000,000
|276,238
|55,812
|7,326
|602
|1,660.13
|Whitefield Academy
|5-A Division I
|0-0
|57.19
|1,000,000
|355,847
|58,503
|6,719
|458
|2,182.41
|Aquinas
|4-AAA
|0-0
|58.08
|1,000,000
|232,491
|45,591
|5,586
|391
|2,556.54
|Savannah Country Day
|3-A Division I
|0-0
|56.89
|1,000,000
|111,924
|20,826
|2,230
|137
|7,298.27
|Mount Vernon
|5-A Division I
|0-0
|53.84
|1,000,000
|119,674
|15,899
|1,250
|44
|22,726.27
|Darlington
|6-A Division I
|0-0
|51.94
|1,000,000
|109,271
|11,867
|795
|33
|30,302.03
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|51.59
|1,000,000
|157,370
|15,565
|1,019
|30
|33,332.33
|Providence Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-0
|46.73
|1,000,000
|20,504
|1,220
|42
|1
|999,999.00
|Mount Paran Christian
|5-A Division I
|0-0
|45.07
|1,000,000
|34,782
|1,708
|61
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|5-A Division I
|0-0
|40.11
|1,000,000
|6,741
|251
|2
|-
|-
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|5-A Division I
|0-0
|40.45
|1,000,000
|5,469
|173
|1
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|5-A Division I
|0-0
|38.56
|1,000,000
|5,785
|133
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|5-A Division I
|0-0
|10.95
|1,000,000
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|3-A Division I
|Savannah Christian
|285,104
|922,811
|999,448
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Fellowship Christian
|242,814
|792,395
|998,692
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AA
|Prince Avenue Christian
|219,973
|939,366
|999,105
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|109,253
|953,175
|999,802
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Wesleyan
|39,977
|239,708
|976,141
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AA
|Hebron Christian
|33,545
|569,112
|972,140
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Athens Academy
|31,744
|579,175
|963,856
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|11,838
|519,393
|957,343
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|11,260
|612,291
|953,927
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAA
|Aquinas
|3,744
|258,611
|799,419
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division I
|Christian Heritage
|3,032
|336,265
|821,859
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Lovett
|2,918
|322,893
|789,711
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|2,581
|51,124
|877,232
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|860
|345,569
|653,637
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Darlington
|576
|185,024
|501,626
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Holy Innocents
|421
|198,147
|635,973
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Savannah Country Day
|213
|33,256
|452,501
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Paran Christian
|65
|96,217
|445,126
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|55
|19,905
|230,383
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|12
|3,095
|564,176
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Landmark Christian
|7
|16,452
|121,806
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Providence Christian
|6
|4,940
|106,975
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|2
|1,076
|179,115
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Walker
|-
|-
|7
|1,000,000
|-