‘MLB version of Fyre fest’: Social media sounds off on Speedway Classic

Fans wait out a rain delay at the MLB Speedway Classic baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn., Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

It would be the first MLB matchup in Tennessee and the first on a speedway. Years of planning went into executing what was set to be a marquee event that could set new attendance records.

Some also expressed frustration over the limited shuttles to transport fans to the entrance from the farther parking lots. Overall, it was a recurring theme that the stadium wasn’t totally prepared for the record audience.

“Baseball’s my sport, but the way this event was handled was a train wreck,” a Braves’ season ticket holder in attendance told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The fact that I was hearing more about what was going on from people not at the game — like it was obvious we were in a rain delay. We had been in a rain delay for 45 minutes before they ever said anything (to those in attendance).”

This was a marquee event for MLB, which itself did a nice job arranging the day and turning an iconic NASCAR venue into a makeshift MLB stadium. But the weather simply didn’t cooperate, and the logistics proved difficult.

The game was delayed for 2 hours, 17 minutes Saturday night, then resumed and saw only four outs recorded until entering another delay and eventual suspension. Even during the game, the muddy infield wasn’t suited for play.