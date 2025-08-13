AJC Varsity Milton taking ‘Joker’ approach to spoil Buford’s opener in new stadium Coach Ben Reaves wants his team to play fearless and leave with big smiles on their faces. Milton defensive back Tyler Redmond (left) celebrates after Buford wide receiver Kyle Carpenter misses a catch. The two teams will meet in Buford's new stadium Thursday for their season openers. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

Milton coach Ben Reaves would love to leave Phillip Beard Stadium on Thursday night with the notorious smile of one specific movie character. Reaves’ Eagles are scheming to spoil a massive night for Buford High School, set to debut its new $62 million football stadium in its season opener Thursday, televised on ESPN2 at 7 p.m.

Explore A look at Buford's new $62 million football stadium “Some games, you just have to be mentally on a different level and walk in there with a different mindset,” Reaves told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Every now and then, I’ll bring out a few characters, and so this week, this game, I’ve definitely been alluding to the Joker from ‘The Dark Knight’ a little bit and just some of the fearlessness and the recklessness that he had.” Anyone who’s seen “The Dark Knight” remembers the Joker strolling out of Gotham General Hospital as it exploded into chaos before he boarded a school bus and rolled away. Reaves doesn’t want to cause any property damage, but leading Milton back to the bus after causing chaos on national television certainly has a villainous overtone. A road win also would make a statement to the rest of the country after Milton lost 17 starters from its 5A state championship team last season. The Eagles, who beat the Wolves 13-10 at home to open 2024, would take another step toward national prominence with another win.

“We talk a lot and take a lot of pride that, at Milton, there’s never a rebuild year,” Reaves said. “It’s always a reload year, and so we want to go out and prove that we don’t have the guys that we had the last three or four years that were high-level players, but this program is built to last, built to sustain, built in the middle school years.

“And those kids are equally as talented, equally as good and ready for their time.” Complacency can hinder the growth of programs fresh off a state title, but Reaves said that hasn’t been an issue for Milton this offseason. The Eagles’ new starters have plenty to prove for themselves. A nationally televised season opener between teams ranked in the MaxPreps Top 25 was just an added incentive to improve through the spring and summer. Milton did get some extra motivation this week straight from the Buford program. On Monday, Reaves tweeted a picture of Buford’s scoreboard following its scrimmage win over Langston Hughes last week. The digital jumbotron still showed Buford’s and Langston Hughes’ logos in the middle graphic, but the score bug at the bottom was changed.

Milton’s logo had been swapped in, and the score had been played with, reading 70-8 in favor of Buford. Reaves recognized that Buford’s coaches and administration were not at fault, but rather “whatever dad was up there running the scoreboard.” But that didn’t stop him from letting the joke fuel his team and fan base. “Before anybody made them take it down, a couple people got pictures of it, and it made its way back to me,” Reaves said. “Of course, apologies were issued, it was all in fun, but it still was something that I wanted to make sure our kids and community saw and something that we’re going to use for motivation.” Reaves hasn’t ignored the importance of Milton’s opportunity to prove itself on a national stage. Some coaches might downplay a game of this magnitude, especially in a 10,000-person stadium, but Reaves doesn’t believe that’s necessary.