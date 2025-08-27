AJC Varsity Maxwell playoff projections after Week 2: Buford, PACS heaviest favorites Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA. The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Buford Grayson Grayson Norcross Colquitt County Buford First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Grayson Carrollton Norcross Walton Mill Creek Grayson North Paulding Carrollton Camden County Norcross Walton West Forsyth Reg 1, #3 12 84.24 2-0 Valdosta Reg 8, #2 10 84.64 1-1 Mill Creek Reg 7, #4 29 73.15 1-1 Peachtree Ridge Reg 4, #1 2 102.82 2-0 Grayson Reg 5, #3 19 79.46 2-0 North Paulding Reg 3, #2 22 77.00 2-0 Harrison Reg 6, #4 30 71.83 2-0 North Forsyth Reg 2, #1 3 100.13 2-0 Carrollton Reg 8, #3 17 81.93 0-2 Collins Hill Reg 1, #2 13 83.73 2-0 Camden County Reg 4, #4 28 73.23 1-1 Archer Reg 7, #1 7 88.01 2-0 Norcross Reg 3, #3 25 73.94 1-0 Hillgrove Reg 5, #2 14 82.94 1-1 Walton Reg 2, #4 31 71.77 0-2 East Coweta Reg 6, #1 18 79.92 2-0 West Forsyth McEachern Colquitt County Douglas County Buford Westlake McEachern North Gwinnett Colquitt County Douglas County North Cobb Newton Buford Reg 2, #3 15 82.69 1-1 Westlake Reg 6, #2 26 73.57 0-2 Lambert Reg 5, #4 32 71.27 0-2 Marietta Reg 3, #1 6 88.87 2-0 McEachern Reg 4, #3 20 77.25 2-0 South Gwinnett Reg 7, #2 8 86.13 0-1 North Gwinnett Reg 8, #4 37 64.14 1-0 Dacula Reg 1, #1 5 91.79 1-0 Colquitt County Reg 6, #3 24 74.11 1-1 North Atlanta Reg 2, #2 4 92.44 2-0 Douglas County Reg 3, #4 38 63.35 2-0 Campbell Reg 5, #1 11 84.42 1-1 North Cobb Reg 7, #3 23 75.16 1-1 Brookwood Reg 4, #2 9 84.82 2-0 Newton Reg 1, #4 16 82.12 2-0 Lowndes Reg 8, #1 1 106.32 2-0 Buford

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Buford 8-AAAAAA 2-0 106.32 999,999 885,179 778,046 696,990 483,256 1.07 Grayson 4-AAAAAA 2-0 102.82 999,998 841,935 572,668 513,962 263,451 2.80 Carrollton 2-AAAAAA 2-0 100.13 999,983 895,336 424,076 348,849 159,344 5.28 Colquitt County 1-AAAAAA 1-0 91.79 985,387 605,446 413,503 98,538 27,604 35.23 Douglas County 2-AAAAAA 2-0 92.44 999,529 691,853 208,563 99,201 27,428 35.46 McEachern 3-AAAAAA 2-0 88.87 999,761 543,303 282,133 55,387 12,233 80.75 Norcross 7-AAAAAA 2-0 88.01 990,573 435,884 298,222 54,082 9,905 99.96 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAA 0-1 86.13 971,624 301,772 179,596 26,908 4,275 232.92 North Cobb 5-AAAAAA 1-1 84.42 982,659 355,796 99,039 16,942 2,296 434.54 Newton 4-AAAAAA 2-0 84.82 997,558 127,001 47,186 12,030 1,739 574.04 Valdosta 1-AAAAAA 2-0 84.24 871,492 173,376 86,354 11,100 1,492 669.24 Mill Creek 8-AAAAAA 1-1 84.64 995,149 132,296 57,150 11,152 1,387 719.98 Walton 5-AAAAAA 1-1 82.94 976,611 308,785 86,154 11,331 1,292 772.99 Camden County 1-AAAAAA 2-0 83.73 839,112 154,402 75,073 9,281 1,142 874.66 Westlake 2-AAAAAA 1-1 82.69 990,006 319,230 79,312 9,363 1,062 940.62 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAA 0-2 81.93 986,710 110,419 47,498 5,284 551 1,813.88 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-0 79.92 965,444 249,314 80,496 6,489 538 1,857.74 Lowndes 1-AAAAAA 2-0 82.12 736,044 83,466 36,171 3,972 410 2,438.02 North Paulding 5-AAAAAA 2-0 79.46 922,982 189,808 41,527 3,693 303 3,299.33 Harrison 3-AAAAAA 2-0 77.00 978,269 117,794 23,689 1,512 97 10,308.28 South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAA 2-0 77.25 986,129 52,774 14,287 894 62 16,128.03 Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAA 0-0 77.04 505,670 23,881 7,155 502 30 33,332.33 Hillgrove 3-AAAAAA 1-0 73.94 962,599 72,480 10,906 494 21 47,618.05 North Atlanta 6-AAAAAA 1-1 74.11 825,265 57,311 9,674 460 18 55,554.56 Brookwood 7-AAAAAA 1-1 75.16 708,659 22,621 5,910 343 16 62,499.00 Lambert 6-AAAAAA 0-2 73.57 820,366 57,545 9,505 398 13 76,922.08 Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAA 1-1 73.15 620,542 10,477 2,057 94 8 124,999.00 East Coweta 2-AAAAAA 0-2 71.77 927,512 66,208 7,961 194 6 166,665.67 North Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-0 71.83 714,376 30,532 4,055 127 6 166,665.67 Archer 4-AAAAAA 1-1 73.23 953,777 24,941 5,594 209 5 199,999.00 Marietta 5-AAAAAA 0-2 71.27 574,871 24,667 2,659 87 5 199,999.00 Parkview 7-AAAAAA 0-1 73.30 620,436 11,424 2,284 102 4 249,999.00 Denmark 6-AAAAAA 0-2 68.75 534,440 9,706 848 19 1 999,999.00 Campbell 3-AAAAAA 2-0 63.35 647,057 3,728 142 4 - - Cherokee 5-AAAAAA 0-2 65.46 238,245 2,858 149 3 - - Wheeler 5-AAAAAA 0-2 65.37 221,938 2,592 141 3 - - Duluth 7-AAAAAA 1-0 62.88 86,996 82 4 1 - - Dacula 8-AAAAAA 1-0 64.14 522,163 1,860 153 - - - Mountain View 8-AAAAAA 0-2 61.09 413,591 592 21 - - - Pebblebrook 3-AAAAAA 0-1 58.67 291,581 457 14 - - - Tift County 1-AAAAAA 2-0 65.51 62,295 139 13 - - - Etowah 5-AAAAAA 1-1 61.01 82,694 317 6 - - - Alpharetta 6-AAAAAA 0-1 60.99 90,332 171 3 - - - Chapel Hill 2-AAAAAA 1-1 54.64 82,970 143 2 - - - South Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 1-1 56.98 41,543 24 1 - - - Paulding County 3-AAAAAA 0-2 53.42 106,620 41 - - - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAA 1-0 54.57 79,327 24 - - - - Grovetown 4-AAAAAA 1-1 52.82 49,658 9 - - - - South Cobb 3-AAAAAA 1-1 43.27 7,161 1 - - - - Rockdale County 4-AAAAAA 1-0 43.43 8,647 - - - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAA 0-2 52.83 8,234 - - - - - Osborne 3-AAAAAA 0-2 44.14 6,952 - - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 4-AAAAAA 0-1 42.64 4,233 - - - - - Discovery 8-AAAAAA 0-1 38.40 3,061 - - - - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAA 0-1 46.97 831 - - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAA 0-2 44.42 339 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Milton Hughes Lee County Milton Hughes Thomas County Central First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Woodward Academy Lee County Milton Coffee Jackson County Woodward Academy Newnan Lee County Glynn Academy Milton East Paulding Coffee Reg 1, #3 20 68.30 0-1 Effingham County Reg 8, #2 24 66.84 1-1 Jackson County Reg 7, #4 14 73.52 1-1 Lanier Reg 4, #1 8 84.77 1-1 Woodward Academy Reg 5, #3 26 62.87 1-1 South Paulding Reg 3, #2 16 72.04 2-0 Newnan Reg 6, #4 18 69.19 0-2 Creekview Reg 2, #1 2 97.94 1-0 Lee County Reg 8, #3 35 59.69 1-1 Habersham Central Reg 1, #2 23 67.12 1-0 Glynn Academy Reg 4, #4 38 58.30 0-2 Shiloh Reg 7, #1 1 99.38 1-1 Milton Reg 3, #3 22 67.29 0-2 Dutchtown Reg 5, #2 17 70.00 0-1 East Paulding Reg 2, #4 7 85.57 1-1 Coffee Reg 6, #1 11 80.40 2-0 Sequoyah Hughes Roswell Thomas County Central Gainesville Houston County Hughes Roswell Brunswick Thomas County Central Rome Gainesville Clarke Central Reg 2, #3 9 84.52 2-0 Houston County Reg 6, #2 13 75.19 2-0 River Ridge Reg 5, #4 32 60.56 0-2 Villa Rica Reg 3, #1 3 97.60 2-0 Hughes Reg 4, #3 37 58.40 1-1 Dunwoody Reg 7, #2 5 89.29 1-0 Roswell Reg 8, #4 39 58.29 1-1 Winder-Barrow Reg 1, #1 12 76.69 1-1 Brunswick Reg 6, #3 15 73.26 2-0 Sprayberry Reg 2, #2 4 92.80 2-0 Thomas County Central Reg 3, #4 19 68.37 1-0 Lovejoy Reg 5, #1 10 83.54 0-1 Rome Reg 7, #3 6 86.36 2-0 Gainesville Reg 4, #2 28 62.26 0-1 Decatur Reg 1, #4 31 60.59 0-1 Evans Reg 8, #1 21 68.21 1-1 Clarke Central

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Milton 7-AAAAA 1-1 99.38 999,974 973,799 786,963 543,067 350,313 1.85 Lee County 2-AAAAA 1-0 97.94 999,049 850,771 707,809 412,842 241,828 3.14 Hughes 3-AAAAA 2-0 97.60 999,996 803,325 615,812 445,946 236,967 3.22 Thomas County Central 2-AAAAA 2-0 92.80 995,073 697,325 492,661 213,411 82,222 11.16 Roswell 7-AAAAA 1-0 89.29 998,490 860,743 369,644 144,252 40,289 23.82 Gainesville 7-AAAAA 2-0 86.36 995,651 785,813 268,347 74,543 16,814 58.47 Woodward Academy 4-AAAAA 1-1 84.77 999,956 706,987 199,769 50,316 10,409 95.07 Coffee 2-AAAAA 1-1 85.57 954,291 409,143 150,086 38,560 8,324 119.13 Rome 5-AAAAA 0-1 83.54 999,470 331,488 151,323 32,537 5,817 170.91 Houston County 2-AAAAA 2-0 84.52 956,429 370,022 119,591 28,387 5,449 182.52 Sequoyah 6-AAAAA 2-0 80.40 990,128 203,977 37,468 7,352 965 1,035.27 Brunswick 1-AAAAA 1-1 76.69 988,820 170,903 22,082 3,798 325 3,075.92 River Ridge 6-AAAAA 2-0 75.19 955,126 74,280 10,155 1,111 93 10,751.69 Lanier 7-AAAAA 1-1 73.52 923,552 196,641 21,056 1,435 86 11,626.91 Newnan 3-AAAAA 2-0 72.04 886,941 61,779 8,363 587 29 34,481.76 Sprayberry 6-AAAAA 2-0 73.26 912,518 38,207 5,828 475 29 34,481.76 Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 1-1 68.21 981,249 91,371 7,768 310 10 99,999.00 East Paulding 5-AAAAA 0-1 70.00 930,341 66,647 5,441 284 9 111,110.11 Jackson County 8-AAAAA 1-1 66.84 971,199 64,663 4,460 140 7 142,856.14 Lovejoy 3-AAAAA 1-0 68.37 743,967 28,163 2,464 119 4 249,999.00 Glynn Academy 1-AAAAA 1-0 67.12 819,989 38,977 2,637 87 4 249,999.00 Creekview 6-AAAAA 0-2 69.19 797,783 15,287 1,818 100 3 333,332.33 Dutchtown 3-AAAAA 0-2 67.29 719,045 22,892 1,775 92 2 499,999.00 Effingham County 1-AAAAA 0-1 68.30 870,151 48,514 3,559 187 1 999,999.00 New Manchester 5-AAAAA 1-0 61.18 521,716 3,690 144 2 1 999,999.00 Decatur 4-AAAAA 0-1 62.26 871,435 18,452 706 19 - - Northgate 3-AAAAA 2-0 64.16 543,274 8,936 494 14 - - South Paulding 5-AAAAA 1-1 62.87 685,560 7,433 371 7 - - Lakeside (Evans) 1-AAAAA 0-1 60.03 381,826 5,947 160 6 - - Evans 1-AAAAA 0-1 60.59 398,268 6,943 220 3 - - Habersham Central 8-AAAAA 1-1 59.69 823,817 8,455 269 2 - - Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 0-2 60.56 521,658 3,087 113 2 - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAA 1-1 58.40 627,291 3,906 109 2 - - Statesboro 1-AAAAA 1-1 60.45 378,120 6,341 172 1 - - Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 1-1 58.29 756,706 5,362 151 1 - - Shiloh 4-AAAAA 0-2 58.30 619,347 3,606 95 1 - - Veterans 2-AAAAA 1-1 62.45 45,398 1,251 27 1 - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 1-1 54.90 118,806 712 13 1 - - Woodstock 6-AAAAA 1-1 59.61 189,576 397 20 - - - Northside (Warner Robins) 2-AAAAA 0-2 61.68 49,760 1,158 14 - - - Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAA 0-1 56.54 257,210 434 14 - - - Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 1-1 53.84 350,292 579 8 - - - Seckinger 7-AAAAA 1-1 54.95 48,830 376 6 - - - Pope 6-AAAAA 0-2 57.08 100,707 85 6 - - - McIntosh 3-AAAAA 1-1 55.49 85,455 183 5 - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAA 1-1 50.85 177,025 129 2 - - - Loganville 8-AAAAA 0-2 51.74 299,053 346 1 - - - Tri-Cities 4-AAAAA 1-1 52.34 255,303 217 1 - - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 0-1 50.25 28,386 57 - - - - Johns Creek 7-AAAAA 0-1 51.49 21,296 53 - - - - Chamblee 4-AAAAA 0-2 47.99 99,351 29 - - - - South Effingham 1-AAAAA 0-1 48.74 15,634 29 - - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAA 1-1 46.09 89,205 19 - - - - Alcovy 8-AAAAA 0-2 46.16 78,771 16 - - - - Chattahoochee 7-AAAAA 0-2 47.68 12,207 15 - - - - Alexander 5-AAAAA 0-2 50.60 51,758 14 - - - - Riverwood 6-AAAAA 1-1 53.39 29,641 11 - - - - Lassiter 6-AAAAA 2-0 51.75 24,521 7 - - - - Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 0-1 48.76 32,287 6 - - - - Banneker 3-AAAAA 1-1 48.69 15,321 2 - - - - Morrow 3-AAAAA 1-1 46.21 6,001 - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Creekside Ware County Creekside Cartersville Ware County North Oconee First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Creekside Westminster (Atlanta) Cartersville Blessed Trinity Eastside Creekside Starr's Mill Westminster (Atlanta) Benedictine Cartersville Jonesboro Blessed Trinity Reg 1, #3 8 80.04 1-1 Warner Robins Reg 8, #2 9 78.76 1-1 Eastside Reg 7, #4 21 68.34 1-1 Cass Reg 4, #1 1 91.79 2-0 Creekside Reg 5, #3 27 64.36 1-1 Tucker Reg 3, #2 20 68.44 0-2 Starr's Mill Reg 6, #4 16 72.16 2-0 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 2, #1 28 63.84 2-0 Hampton Reg 8, #3 35 59.70 1-0 Madison County Reg 1, #2 6 84.81 0-2 Benedictine Reg 4, #4 38 58.19 1-1 Pace Academy Reg 7, #1 3 90.89 2-0 Cartersville Reg 3, #3 17 70.85 1-1 Jonesboro Reg 5, #2 25 66.11 2-0 St. Pius X Reg 2, #4 37 58.29 2-0 Locust Grove Reg 6, #1 7 84.14 2-0 Blessed Trinity Central (Carrollton) Ware County Marist North Oconee Kell Central (Carrollton) Cedartown Ware County Cambridge Marist Mays North Oconee Reg 2, #3 18 70.85 1-1 Jones County Reg 6, #2 10 77.76 2-0 Kell Reg 5, #4 33 60.50 0-1 Southwest DeKalb Reg 3, #1 13 76.80 2-0 Central (Carrollton) Reg 4, #3 31 62.32 2-0 Maynard Jackson Reg 7, #2 15 72.27 1-1 Cedartown Reg 8, #4 32 61.38 1-1 Flowery Branch Reg 1, #1 2 91.40 2-0 Ware County Reg 6, #3 12 77.15 2-0 Cambridge Reg 2, #2 14 73.31 1-1 Stockbridge Reg 3, #4 23 66.94 1-1 Harris County Reg 5, #1 5 87.42 0-1 Marist Reg 7, #3 22 67.21 1-1 Hiram Reg 4, #2 19 69.07 0-2 Mays Reg 1, #4 11 77.53 1-1 Perry Reg 8, #1 4 90.18 2-0 North Oconee

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Creekside 4-AAAA 2-0 91.79 999,999 751,492 681,955 426,297 253,201 2.95 Ware County 1-AAAA 2-0 91.40 996,696 756,989 643,984 394,359 223,287 3.48 Cartersville 7-AAAA 2-0 90.89 999,794 709,219 565,844 325,399 184,063 4.43 North Oconee 8-AAAA 2-0 90.18 999,952 684,699 471,850 280,820 145,125 5.89 Marist 5-AAAA 0-1 87.42 999,975 777,301 416,650 219,938 94,106 9.63 Blessed Trinity 6-AAAA 2-0 84.14 995,884 718,427 266,749 103,151 36,528 26.38 Benedictine 1-AAAA 0-2 84.81 968,352 373,872 255,336 102,969 36,065 26.73 Warner Robins 1-AAAA 1-1 80.04 913,595 198,859 105,403 29,397 6,986 142.14 Eastside 8-AAAA 1-1 78.76 994,657 172,500 83,604 22,146 4,694 212.04 Kell 6-AAAA 2-0 77.76 969,970 437,181 97,494 22,387 4,428 224.84 Central (Carrollton) 3-AAAA 2-0 76.80 979,343 441,762 95,823 21,296 3,753 265.45 Cambridge 6-AAAA 2-0 77.15 968,322 406,592 84,196 18,526 3,398 293.29 Perry 1-AAAA 1-1 77.53 841,150 127,197 55,643 12,550 2,363 422.19 Stockbridge 2-AAAA 1-1 73.31 933,837 192,467 29,077 4,706 565 1,768.91 Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 2-0 72.16 885,284 230,097 27,682 3,647 393 2,543.53 Cedartown 7-AAAA 1-1 72.27 902,530 78,982 24,312 3,308 323 3,094.98 Jonesboro 3-AAAA 1-1 70.85 869,739 186,711 21,191 2,460 238 4,200.68 Jones County 2-AAAA 1-1 70.85 858,509 129,856 15,190 1,913 186 5,375.34 Mays 4-AAAA 0-2 69.07 988,778 55,464 11,410 1,184 93 10,751.69 Starr's Mill 3-AAAA 0-2 68.44 822,853 123,996 10,669 950 72 13,887.89 Cass 7-AAAA 1-1 68.34 777,940 33,746 7,236 666 34 29,410.76 Harris County 3-AAAA 1-1 66.94 741,998 80,958 5,977 462 26 38,460.54 Hiram 7-AAAA 1-1 67.21 733,915 24,515 4,706 409 26 38,460.54 St. Pius X 5-AAAA 2-0 66.11 956,532 80,356 4,902 377 21 47,618.05 Tucker 5-AAAA 1-1 64.36 937,148 57,999 2,965 176 7 142,856.14 New Hampstead 1-AAAA 1-1 66.53 222,719 5,698 858 68 6 166,665.67 Ola 2-AAAA 1-1 65.10 515,356 25,431 1,512 94 5 199,999.00 Hampton 2-AAAA 2-0 63.84 819,759 49,561 2,686 144 4 249,999.00 Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAA 1-0 62.73 535,166 24,972 1,154 57 1 999,999.00 Southwest DeKalb 5-AAAA 0-1 60.50 835,555 22,375 787 24 1 999,999.00 Flowery Branch 8-AAAA 1-1 61.38 598,419 3,035 387 21 1 999,999.00 Madison County 8-AAAA 1-0 59.70 598,395 1,965 192 5 1 999,999.00 Maynard Jackson 4-AAAA 2-0 62.32 941,543 11,329 1,247 52 - - Allatoona 7-AAAA 1-1 62.62 431,085 5,067 612 24 - - East Forsyth 8-AAAA 2-0 59.74 550,285 1,907 189 8 - - Locust Grove 2-AAAA 2-0 58.29 480,278 5,872 156 5 - - Centennial 6-AAAA 1-1 57.59 180,540 5,368 103 3 - - Pace Academy 4-AAAA 1-1 58.19 846,949 2,560 166 2 - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 2-AAAA 2-0 54.63 216,462 1,245 25 - - - Dalton 7-AAAA 0-2 56.67 149,059 423 25 - - - Wayne County 1-AAAA 0-2 58.69 57,488 262 17 - - - Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 2-0 53.66 201,713 184 12 - - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAA 1-0 54.95 71,913 384 9 - - - Lithonia 5-AAAA 2-0 50.63 249,107 588 7 - - - Eagle's Landing Christian 2-AAAA 1-1 53.94 92,226 396 7 - - - Griffin 3-AAAA 0-2 50.53 32,907 62 1 - - - Mundy's Mill 3-AAAA 0-1 48.83 17,994 23 - - - - Union Grove 2-AAAA 0-2 50.51 11,389 18 - - - - Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-2 48.15 56,579 15 - - - - M.L. King 4-AAAA 1-1 46.33 128,335 13 - - - - Drew 4-AAAA 1-1 44.46 87,954 8 - - - - Druid Hills 5-AAAA 1-1 38.86 13,307 2 - - - - North Springs 5-AAAA 0-1 36.92 8,009 - - - - - Midtown 4-AAAA 0-2 33.45 5,952 - - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAA 0-2 44.15 5,677 - - - - - Forest Park 4-AAAA 0-1 28.21 490 - - - - - Northview 5-AAAA 0-1 28.20 365 - - - - - McDonough 2-AAAA 0-1 41.60 271 - - - - - Clarkston 5-AAAA 0-2 12.59 2 - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 0-2 19.60 - - - - - - Cross Keys 5-AAAA 0-2 -12.32 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Ware County 656,112 238,395 76,115 26,074 996,696 3,304 1-AAAA Benedictine 200,566 385,976 253,451 128,359 968,352 31,648 1-AAAA Warner Robins 93,578 197,786 327,266 294,965 913,595 86,405 1-AAAA Perry 47,828 163,663 290,433 339,226 841,150 158,850 1-AAAA New Hampstead 1,863 13,146 43,830 163,880 222,719 777,281 1-AAAA Wayne County 53 1,034 8,905 47,496 57,488 942,512 2-AAAA Stockbridge 322,960 305,704 204,879 100,294 933,837 66,163 2-AAAA Hampton 290,228 211,922 180,471 137,138 819,759 180,241 2-AAAA Jones County 274,194 253,112 201,247 129,956 858,509 141,491 2-AAAA Ola 58,673 99,582 154,105 202,996 515,356 484,644 2-AAAA Locust Grove 34,759 79,810 150,069 215,640 480,278 519,722 2-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 13,829 32,301 64,203 106,129 216,462 783,538 2-AAAA Eagle's Landing Christian 2,662 8,952 24,043 56,569 92,226 907,774 2-AAAA Eagle's Landing 2,542 7,908 18,378 43,085 71,913 928,087 2-AAAA Union Grove 152 705 2,554 7,978 11,389 988,611 2-AAAA McDonough 1 4 51 215 271 999,729 3-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 549,872 252,032 120,950 56,489 979,343 20,657 3-AAAA Jonesboro 200,633 248,559 236,291 184,256 869,739 130,261 3-AAAA Starr's Mill 121,632 235,010 252,107 214,104 822,853 177,147 3-AAAA Harris County 96,322 169,127 220,343 256,206 741,998 258,002 3-AAAA Northside (Columbus) 31,228 93,099 160,181 250,658 535,166 464,834 3-AAAA Griffin 235 1,441 6,516 24,715 32,907 967,093 3-AAAA Mundy's Mill 78 732 3,612 13,572 17,994 982,006 4-AAAA Creekside 933,845 61,795 4,055 304 999,999 1 4-AAAA Mays 51,991 577,443 280,708 78,636 988,778 11,222 4-AAAA Maynard Jackson 12,029 269,865 421,826 237,823 941,543 58,457 4-AAAA Pace Academy 2,110 85,677 257,118 502,044 846,949 153,051 4-AAAA M.L. Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Jefferson Sandy Creek Jefferson Calhoun Sandy Creek LaGrange First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Jefferson Oconee County Peach County Calhoun Jefferson Westover Upson-Lee Oconee County Peach County Jenkins Whitewater Calhoun #1 1 85.54 2-0 Jefferson #32 21 63.39 0-2 Bainbridge #17 24 61.71 1-0 Westover #16 31 58.55 2-0 Gilmer #9 29 59.01 2-0 Heritage (Ringgold) #24 13 67.49 2-0 Upson-Lee #25 20 63.47 0-2 Douglass #8 8 73.20 1-1 Oconee County #5 3 79.34 2-0 Peach County #28 30 58.91 0-1 Lumpkin County #21 33 57.08 1-0 West Laurens #12 18 64.50 0-1 Jenkins #13 14 66.94 0-1 Cairo #20 11 68.87 1-1 Whitewater #29 15 65.89 1-0 Mary Persons #4 2 81.01 1-0 Calhoun Stephenson Sandy Creek Harlem LaGrange Stephenson Cedar Grove Sandy Creek Baldwin North Hall Harlem Troup LaGrange #3 9 72.83 2-0 Stephenson #30 34 57.05 1-1 Northwest Whitfield #19 12 68.17 2-0 Monroe Area #14 10 70.76 1-0 Cedar Grove #11 5 76.79 2-0 Sandy Creek #22 28 59.10 0-1 Southeast Bulloch #27 39 55.14 0-1 Howard #6 17 64.65 1-1 Baldwin #7 23 62.53 1-0 North Hall #26 38 55.44 2-0 Pickens #23 37 55.95 1-0 Long County #10 19 63.61 2-0 Harlem #15 7 74.13 2-0 Troup #18 16 65.78 2-0 Cherokee Bluff #31 36 56.45 0-2 Luella #2 6 76.62 2-0 LaGrange

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Jefferson 8-AAA 2-0 85.54 999,999 863,562 735,218 587,964 430,394 1.32 Calhoun 7-AAA 1-0 81.01 999,953 806,104 618,375 398,203 207,428 3.82 Peach County 1-AAA 2-0 79.34 999,031 763,854 541,467 287,236 136,990 6.30 LaGrange 2-AAA 2-0 76.62 992,157 567,575 329,826 162,600 61,622 15.23 Sandy Creek 2-AAA 2-0 76.79 972,575 556,797 322,262 150,258 59,202 15.89 Stephenson 5-AAA 2-0 72.83 998,936 537,437 266,936 97,383 27,646 35.17 Troup 2-AAA 2-0 74.13 967,446 434,657 214,439 86,128 27,402 35.49 Oconee County 8-AAA 1-1 73.20 997,994 434,807 174,161 68,306 20,577 47.60 Cedar Grove 5-AAA 1-0 70.76 995,768 409,688 168,014 48,251 11,608 85.15 Monroe Area 8-AAA 2-0 68.17 984,564 225,872 69,932 16,981 3,221 309.46 Whitewater 2-AAA 1-1 68.87 724,080 182,455 60,542 15,080 3,027 329.36 Cairo 1-AAA 0-1 66.94 877,616 187,150 58,948 12,157 2,009 496.76 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 2-0 67.49 686,505 141,457 41,368 9,223 1,591 627.54 Baldwin 4-AAA 1-1 64.65 945,666 239,380 61,249 10,339 1,351 739.19 Cherokee Bluff 8-AAA 2-0 65.78 977,638 157,424 41,420 8,510 1,245 802.21 Jenkins 3-AAA 0-1 64.50 983,379 213,257 52,183 8,521 1,174 850.79 Harlem 4-AAA 2-0 63.61 961,508 196,015 48,172 7,758 877 1,139.25 Mary Persons 2-AAA 1-0 65.89 600,379 100,551 25,882 4,849 722 1,384.04 North Hall 6-AAA 1-0 62.53 946,791 184,115 40,727 5,816 599 1,668.45 Douglass 5-AAA 0-2 63.47 945,232 116,493 27,273 4,062 475 2,104.26 Bainbridge 1-AAA 0-2 63.39 732,368 59,320 15,743 2,374 258 3,874.97 Westover 1-AAA 1-0 61.71 767,970 77,839 15,227 1,910 192 5,207.33 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAA 2-0 59.01 943,390 73,656 10,474 1,110 74 13,512.51 Lumpkin County 6-AAA 0-1 58.91 805,804 65,330 9,860 937 71 14,083.51 Gilmer 7-AAA 2-0 58.55 939,768 67,744 9,443 882 62 16,128.03 Southeast Bulloch 3-AAA 0-1 59.10 867,423 65,352 9,626 860 58 17,240.38 Spalding 2-AAA 0-2 62.76 146,314 16,011 3,117 410 35 28,570.43 West Laurens 4-AAA 1-0 57.08 659,366 38,022 4,774 366 26 38,460.54 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAA 1-1 57.05 786,296 40,437 5,024 375 14 71,427.57 Long County 3-AAA 1-0 55.95 733,734 29,149 2,887 206 10 99,999.00 Westside (Augusta) 4-AAA 2-0 55.14 587,573 21,724 2,197 135 10 99,999.00 Pickens 6-AAA 2-0 55.44 711,099 32,734 3,434 220 9 111,110.11 Howard 4-AAA 0-1 55.14 512,410 19,969 1,975 111 5 199,999.00 Dougherty 1-AAA 1-1 56.72 333,196 6,704 970 82 4 249,999.00 Adairsville 7-AAA 0-2 53.38 545,095 8,092 836 40 4 249,999.00 Luella 5-AAA 0-2 56.45 710,575 17,813 2,280 148 3 333,332.33 Monroe 1-AAA 0-1 57.16 369,015 10,343 1,403 99 3 333,332.33 Dawson County 6-AAA 0-1 53.68 436,306 10,559 994 56 2 499,999.00 Liberty County 3-AAA 1-0 51.63 571,329 9,564 611 27 - - White County 6-AAA 0-1 52.53 404,931 7,249 564 21 - - North Clayton 5-AAA 2-0 48.84 279,368 1,574 89 4 - - Hephzibah 4-AAA 1-1 49.27 119,763 1,255 62 2 - - Richmond Academy 4-AAA 0-1 46.58 55,011 280 7 - - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAA 0-2 43.36 94,638 153 4 - - - East Hall 8-AAA 1-1 45.46 70,067 179 2 - - - Chestatee 6-AAA 0-1 44.91 57,284 101 1 - - - Windsor Forest 3-AAA 1-0 41.81 42,712 79 1 - - - West Hall 8-AAA 1-1 42.93 36,213 34 1 - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 0-1 40.50 24,989 29 - - - - LaFayette 7-AAA 1-1 40.25 49,176 27 - - - - Beach 3-AAA 0-1 40.05 21,546 26 - - - - Ridgeland 7-AAA 1-1 35.76 13,541 2 - - - - Riverdale 5-AAA 0-2 36.43 12,969 - - - - - Islands 3-AAA 0-1 32.98 1,284 - - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-1 33.23 220 - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 0-1 24.78 16 - - - - - Fayette County 2-AAA 0-2 39.25 12 - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 6-AAA 0-1 22.29 12 - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Carver (Columbus) Rockmart Rockmart Pierce County Appling County Carver (Columbus) First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Rockmart Callaway Pierce County Hapeville Charter Rockmart Stephens County Sumter County Callaway Pierce County Thomson Hapeville Charter Morgan County #1 5 74.78 1-1 Rockmart #32 46 32.63 0-1 Butler #17 13 66.30 1-1 Stephens County #16 20 61.44 1-1 Westside (Macon) #9 17 61.98

Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Carver (Columbus) 1-AA 2-0 79.03 1,000,000 869,859 702,110 527,412 361,758 1.76 Pierce County 3-AA 1-0 76.45 999,859 749,355 518,010 309,568 177,568 4.63 Rockmart 7-AA 1-1 74.78 999,998 783,458 547,698 339,086 166,291 5.01 Appling County 3-AA 0-1 73.30 999,536 605,123 343,845 170,037 78,144 11.80 Burke County 4-AA 2-0 71.85 999,995 602,493 321,897 142,414 58,835 16.00 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AA 2-0 70.59 999,890 599,457 314,862 136,708 50,677 18.73 Thomson 4-AA 1-1 69.82 999,992 522,282 244,582 94,357 33,523 28.83 Callaway 2-AA 0-1 68.60 999,357 507,210 233,154 85,191 26,821 36.28 Morgan County 2-AA 2-0 66.90 999,750 467,818 193,200 63,748 17,397 56.48 Hapeville Charter 5-AA 0-0 67.16 989,989 341,654 131,002 40,570 11,555 85.54 Stephens County 8-AA 1-1 66.30 981,559 236,361 85,005 24,377 6,528 152.19 Sumter County 1-AA 2-0 61.98 999,779 271,077 62,709 13,941 2,478 402.55 Columbia 6-AA 0-2 61.51 999,555 308,461 74,672 14,460 2,399 415.84 Cook 3-AA 2-0 63.11 972,767 171,152 47,387 10,286 2,021 493.80 Westside (Macon) 2-AA 1-1 61.44 994,463 186,239 47,721 9,138 1,479 675.13 Hart County 8-AA 1-1 61.81 917,053 117,594 28,521 5,363 940 1,062.83 Ringgold 7-AA 2-0 58.66 990,900 116,750 23,027 3,509 431 2,319.19 North Murray 7-AA 2-0 58.49 996,575 112,765 22,007 3,369 404 2,474.25 Crisp County 3-AA 0-2 59.76 930,569 80,263 16,781 2,553 360 2,776.78 East Jackson 8-AA 2-0 58.21 956,096 69,179 13,009 1,675 240 4,165.67 Laney 4-AA 1-1 55.64 999,605 59,188 8,153 849 87 11,493.25 Miller Grove 6-AA 2-0 53.13 996,275 79,503 9,010 703 30 33,332.33 Jackson 2-AA 1-1 52.64 847,164 28,524 2,816 189 12 83,332.33 Spencer 1-AA 0-1 52.42 942,591 34,098 3,353 228 9 111,110.11 Union County 7-AA 0-1 51.87 780,679 21,253 1,884 131 8 124,999.00 South Atlanta 6-AA 0-2 48.71 977,823 24,431 1,777 75 4 249,999.00 Sonoraville 7-AA 1-1 50.20 762,631 14,867 1,060 52 1 999,999.00 Rutland 2-AA 1-1 46.34 533,450 4,425 185 4 - - Shaw 1-AA 0-2 45.37 633,753 4,379 191 3 - - Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-AA 1-1 45.64 550,933 4,151 172 3 - - Washington 5-AA 1-1 43.39 183,711 738 29 1 - - Franklin County 8-AA 2-0 45.17 164,155 1,018 35 - - - Coahulla Creek 7-AA 1-1 42.69 234,067 884 29 - - - Therrell 5-AA 0-2 44.97 106,045 557 24 - - - Tattnall County 3-AA 1-1 43.87 146,112 430 20 - - - Redan 6-AA 1-1 38.73 751,792 819 18 - - - Columbus 1-AA 1-0 38.51 643,257 997 17 - - - Hardaway 1-AA 0-2 39.06 313,121 469 10 - - - Pike County 2-AA 1-1 40.02 197,081 380 9 - - - Butler 4-AA 0-1 32.63 816,230 97 6 - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-AA 1-1 41.06 87,583 219 3 - - - Salem 6-AA 0-1 29.31 289,694 14 - - - - Kendrick 1-AA 2-0 27.29 87,408 7 - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-2 17.44 105,799 1 - - - - Murray County 7-AA 1-1 26.89 42,289 1 - - - - Josey 4-AA 0-1 17.80 79,023 - - - - - Jordan 1-AA 0-1 11.35 47 - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out 7-AA Rockmart 398,004 926,758 996,499 999,998 2 1-AA Carver (Columbus) 363,589 957,175 999,817 1,000,000 - 2-AA Morgan County 78,339 598,426 932,407 999,750 250 5-AA Carver (Atlanta) 60,580 677,117 957,296 999,890 110 2-AA Callaway 35,806 543,526 893,821 999,357 643 3-AA Appling County 12,315 393,440 852,735 999,536 464 1-AA Sumter County 10,292 337,846 883,036 999,779 221 3-AA Pierce County 10,043 651,310 935,963 999,859 141 7-AA North Murray 9,717 134,747 712,390 996,575 3,425 2-AA Westside (Macon) 8,466 184,171 619,446 994,463 5,537 7-AA Ringgold 8,461 126,857 646,432 990,900 9,100 4-AA Burke County 1,093 518,450 939,835 999,995 5 3-AA Cook 773 67,493 314,763 972,767 27,233 5-AA Hapeville Charter 649 224,289 540,397 989,989 10,011 8-AA Stephens County 440 42,397 351,900 981,559 18,441 6-AA Miller Grove 434 241,221 657,341 996,275 3,725 4-AA Thomson 413 476,009 901,359 999,992 8 8-AA East Jackson 141 7,077 268,689 956,096 43,904 8-AA Hart County 127 13,694 183,062 917,053 82,947 7-AA Union County 109 7,977 97,819 780,679 219,321 2-AA Jackson 84 22,349 131,740 847,164 152,836 6-AA Columbia 56 670,037 920,006 999,555 445 7-AA Sonoraville 26 3,589 55,716 762,631 237,369 4-AA Laney 23 30,750 234,014 999,605 395 6-AA South Atlanta 10 94,805 414,033 977,823 22,177 2-AA Rutland 4 1,973 22,238 533,450 466,550 7-AA Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 4 583 19,518 550,933 449,067 3-AA Crisp County 1 21,670 110,294 930,569 69,431 1-AA Columbus 1 572 26,548 643,257 356,743 1-AA Spencer - 11,460 262,596 942,591 57,409 6-AA Redan - 9,908 53,301 751,792 248,208 1-AA Shaw - 972 36,591 633,753 366,247 6-AA Salem - 288 5,148 289,694 710,306 5-AA Therrell - 243 1,885 106,045 893,955 5-AA Washington - 210 2,236 183,711 816,289 1-AA Hardaway - 149 9,735 313,121 686,879 2-AA Pike County - 136 1,992 197,081 802,919 3-AA Tattnall County - 113 2,115 146,112 853,888 4-AA Butler - 72 711 816,230 183,770 7-AA Coahulla Creek - 69 2,925 234,067 765,933 5-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - 55 635 87,583 912,417 8-AA Franklin County - 15 798 164,155 835,845 1-AA Kendrick - 2 204 87,408 912,592 4-AA Josey - - 6 79,023 920,977 4-AA Glenn Hills - - 4 105,799 894,201 7-AA Murray County - - 4 42,289 957,711 1-AA Jordan - - - 47 999,953 Class A Division I Public AAAAAA

