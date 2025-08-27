AJC Varsity

Maxwell playoff projections after Week 2: Buford, PACS heaviest favorites

Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie-breaker.

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Buford
Grayson
Grayson
Norcross
Colquitt County
Buford
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Grayson
Carrollton
Norcross
Walton
Mill Creek
Grayson
North Paulding
Carrollton
Camden County
Norcross
Walton
West Forsyth
Reg 1, #3
12
84.24
2-0
Valdosta
Reg 8, #2
10
84.64
1-1
Mill Creek
Reg 7, #4
29
73.15
1-1
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 4, #1
2
102.82
2-0
Grayson
Reg 5, #3
19
79.46
2-0
North Paulding
Reg 3, #2
22
77.00
2-0
Harrison
Reg 6, #4
30
71.83
2-0
North Forsyth
Reg 2, #1
3
100.13
2-0
Carrollton
Reg 8, #3
17
81.93
0-2
Collins Hill
Reg 1, #2
13
83.73
2-0
Camden County
Reg 4, #4
28
73.23
1-1
Archer
Reg 7, #1
7
88.01
2-0
Norcross
Reg 3, #3
25
73.94
1-0
Hillgrove
Reg 5, #2
14
82.94
1-1
Walton
Reg 2, #4
31
71.77
0-2
East Coweta
Reg 6, #1
18
79.92
2-0
West Forsyth
McEachern
Colquitt County
Douglas County
Buford
Westlake
McEachern
North Gwinnett
Colquitt County
Douglas County
North Cobb
Newton
Buford
Reg 2, #3
15
82.69
1-1
Westlake
Reg 6, #2
26
73.57
0-2
Lambert
Reg 5, #4
32
71.27
0-2
Marietta
Reg 3, #1
6
88.87
2-0
McEachern
Reg 4, #3
20
77.25
2-0
South Gwinnett
Reg 7, #2
8
86.13
0-1
North Gwinnett
Reg 8, #4
37
64.14
1-0
Dacula
Reg 1, #1
5
91.79
1-0
Colquitt County
Reg 6, #3
24
74.11
1-1
North Atlanta
Reg 2, #2
4
92.44
2-0
Douglas County
Reg 3, #4
38
63.35
2-0
Campbell
Reg 5, #1
11
84.42
1-1
North Cobb
Reg 7, #3
23
75.16
1-1
Brookwood
Reg 4, #2
9
84.82
2-0
Newton
Reg 1, #4
16
82.12
2-0
Lowndes
Reg 8, #1
1
106.32
2-0
Buford

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Buford8-AAAAAA2-0106.32999,999885,179778,046696,990483,2561.07
Grayson4-AAAAAA2-0102.82999,998841,935572,668513,962263,4512.80
Carrollton2-AAAAAA2-0100.13999,983895,336424,076348,849159,3445.28
Colquitt County1-AAAAAA1-091.79985,387605,446413,50398,53827,60435.23
Douglas County2-AAAAAA2-092.44999,529691,853208,56399,20127,42835.46
McEachern3-AAAAAA2-088.87999,761543,303282,13355,38712,23380.75
Norcross7-AAAAAA2-088.01990,573435,884298,22254,0829,90599.96
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAA0-186.13971,624301,772179,59626,9084,275232.92
North Cobb5-AAAAAA1-184.42982,659355,79699,03916,9422,296434.54
Newton4-AAAAAA2-084.82997,558127,00147,18612,0301,739574.04
Valdosta1-AAAAAA2-084.24871,492173,37686,35411,1001,492669.24
Mill Creek8-AAAAAA1-184.64995,149132,29657,15011,1521,387719.98
Walton5-AAAAAA1-182.94976,611308,78586,15411,3311,292772.99
Camden County1-AAAAAA2-083.73839,112154,40275,0739,2811,142874.66
Westlake2-AAAAAA1-182.69990,006319,23079,3129,3631,062940.62
Collins Hill8-AAAAAA0-281.93986,710110,41947,4985,2845511,813.88
West Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-079.92965,444249,31480,4966,4895381,857.74
Lowndes1-AAAAAA2-082.12736,04483,46636,1713,9724102,438.02
North Paulding5-AAAAAA2-079.46922,982189,80841,5273,6933033,299.33
Harrison3-AAAAAA2-077.00978,269117,79423,6891,5129710,308.28
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAA2-077.25986,12952,77414,2878946216,128.03
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAA0-077.04505,67023,8817,1555023033,332.33
Hillgrove3-AAAAAA1-073.94962,59972,48010,9064942147,618.05
North Atlanta6-AAAAAA1-174.11825,26557,3119,6744601855,554.56
Brookwood7-AAAAAA1-175.16708,65922,6215,9103431662,499.00
Lambert6-AAAAAA0-273.57820,36657,5459,5053981376,922.08
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAA1-173.15620,54210,4772,057948124,999.00
East Coweta2-AAAAAA0-271.77927,51266,2087,9611946166,665.67
North Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-071.83714,37630,5324,0551276166,665.67
Archer4-AAAAAA1-173.23953,77724,9415,5942095199,999.00
Marietta5-AAAAAA0-271.27574,87124,6672,659875199,999.00
Parkview7-AAAAAA0-173.30620,43611,4242,2841024249,999.00
Denmark6-AAAAAA0-268.75534,4409,706848191999,999.00
Campbell3-AAAAAA2-063.35647,0573,7281424--
Cherokee5-AAAAAA0-265.46238,2452,8581493--
Wheeler5-AAAAAA0-265.37221,9382,5921413--
Duluth7-AAAAAA1-062.8886,9968241--
Dacula8-AAAAAA1-064.14522,1631,860153---
Mountain View8-AAAAAA0-261.09413,59159221---
Pebblebrook3-AAAAAA0-158.67291,58145714---
Tift County1-AAAAAA2-065.5162,29513913---
Etowah5-AAAAAA1-161.0182,6943176---
Alpharetta6-AAAAAA0-160.9990,3321713---
Chapel Hill2-AAAAAA1-154.6482,9701432---
South Forsyth6-AAAAAA1-156.9841,543241---
Paulding County3-AAAAAA0-253.42106,62041----
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA1-054.5779,32724----
Grovetown4-AAAAAA1-152.8249,6589----
South Cobb3-AAAAAA1-143.277,1611----
Rockdale County4-AAAAAA1-043.438,647-----
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAA0-252.838,234-----
Osborne3-AAAAAA0-244.146,952-----
Heritage (Conyers)4-AAAAAA0-142.644,233-----
Discovery8-AAAAAA0-138.403,061-----
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAA0-146.97831-----
Berkmar7-AAAAAA0-244.42339-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAColquitt County630,865225,26990,06939,184985,38714,613
1-AAAAAAValdosta140,300272,603268,397190,192871,492128,508
1-AAAAAACamden County129,036257,498252,353200,225839,112160,888
1-AAAAAALowndes69,574158,882229,495278,093736,044263,956
1-AAAAAARichmond Hill29,86682,439146,255247,110505,670494,330
1-AAAAAATift County3593,30913,43145,19662,295937,705
2-AAAAAACarrollton736,252214,82345,3283,580999,98317
2-AAAAAADouglas County206,233558,620208,38826,288999,529471
2-AAAAAAWestlake55,252207,917538,481188,356990,0069,994
2-AAAAAAEast Coweta2,26118,469204,144702,638927,51272,488
2-AAAAAAChapel Hill21713,65979,13882,970917,030
3-AAAAAAMcEachern751,211201,86542,8233,862999,761239
3-AAAAAAHarrison149,559400,292333,50594,913978,26921,731
3-AAAAAAHillgrove94,284335,393393,635139,287962,59937,401
3-AAAAAACampbell4,32549,803163,258429,671647,057352,943
3-AAAAAAPebblebrook57110,85150,967229,192291,581708,419
3-AAAAAAPaulding County491,75215,01489,805106,620893,380
3-AAAAAASouth Cobb1234196,7187,161992,839
3-AAAAAAOsborne-213796,5526,952993,048
4-AAAAAAGrayson917,73375,7005,710855999,9982
4-AAAAAANewton64,737656,991219,55056,280997,5582,442
4-AAAAAASouth Gwinnett12,055195,993503,079275,002986,12913,871
4-AAAAAAArcher5,47370,886268,177609,241953,77746,223
4-AAAAAAGrovetown24183,02146,21749,658950,342
4-AAAAAARockdale County-103348,3038,647991,353
4-AAAAAAHeritage (Conyers)-21294,1024,233995,767
5-AAAAAANorth Cobb445,482296,607182,87057,700982,65917,341
5-AAAAAAWalton315,444339,338247,96373,866976,61123,389
5-AAAAAANorth Paulding209,240269,639296,889147,214922,98277,018
5-AAAAAAMarietta23,70764,955156,260329,949574,871425,129
5-AAAAAAWheeler3,10513,76250,357154,714221,938778,062
5-AAAAAACherokee2,64613,14952,004170,446238,245761,755
5-AAAAAAEtowah3762,55013,65766,11182,694917,306
6-AAAAAAWest Forsyth517,945249,084132,58565,830965,44434,556
6-AAAAAALambert177,063230,640224,399188,264820,366179,634
6-AAAAAANorth Atlanta153,056237,354239,383195,472825,265174,735
6-AAAAAANorth Forsyth107,120171,022209,346226,888714,376285,624
6-AAAAAADenmark42,141100,418159,791232,090534,440465,560
6-AAAAAAAlpharetta2,2308,50123,48356,11890,332909,668
6-AAAAAASouth Forsyth4162,6279,47729,02341,543958,457
6-AAAAAAForsyth Central293541,5366,3158,234991,766
7-AAAAAANorcross567,577298,63695,59428,766990,5739,427
7-AAAAAANorth Gwinnett334,906394,620175,05567,043971,62428,376
7-AAAAAABrookwood49,707127,933265,575265,444708,659291,341
7-AAAAAAParkview24,41489,261222,390284,371620,436379,564
7-AAAAAAPeachtree Ridge22,95685,934219,656291,996620,542379,458
7-AAAAAADuluth4403,61621,63461,30686,996913,004
7-AAAAAAMeadowcreek--77754831999,169
7-AAAAAABerkmar--19320339999,661
8-AAAAAABuford931,46061,6986,692149999,9991
8-AAAAAAMill Creek40,977587,161329,42937,582995,1494,851
8-AAAAAACollins Hill27,324335,193548,67175,522986,71013,290
8-AAAAAADacula18810,06863,449448,458522,163477,837
8-AAAAAAMountain View485,42944,869363,245413,591586,409
8-AAAAAACentral Gwinnett34516,85872,01579,327920,673
8-AAAAAADiscovery--323,0293,061996,939

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Milton
Hughes
Lee County
Milton
Hughes
Thomas County Central
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Woodward Academy
Lee County
Milton
Coffee
Jackson County
Woodward Academy
Newnan
Lee County
Glynn Academy
Milton
East Paulding
Coffee
Reg 1, #3
20
68.30
0-1
Effingham County
Reg 8, #2
24
66.84
1-1
Jackson County
Reg 7, #4
14
73.52
1-1
Lanier
Reg 4, #1
8
84.77
1-1
Woodward Academy
Reg 5, #3
26
62.87
1-1
South Paulding
Reg 3, #2
16
72.04
2-0
Newnan
Reg 6, #4
18
69.19
0-2
Creekview
Reg 2, #1
2
97.94
1-0
Lee County
Reg 8, #3
35
59.69
1-1
Habersham Central
Reg 1, #2
23
67.12
1-0
Glynn Academy
Reg 4, #4
38
58.30
0-2
Shiloh
Reg 7, #1
1
99.38
1-1
Milton
Reg 3, #3
22
67.29
0-2
Dutchtown
Reg 5, #2
17
70.00
0-1
East Paulding
Reg 2, #4
7
85.57
1-1
Coffee
Reg 6, #1
11
80.40
2-0
Sequoyah
Hughes
Roswell
Thomas County Central
Gainesville
Houston County
Hughes
Roswell
Brunswick
Thomas County Central
Rome
Gainesville
Clarke Central
Reg 2, #3
9
84.52
2-0
Houston County
Reg 6, #2
13
75.19
2-0
River Ridge
Reg 5, #4
32
60.56
0-2
Villa Rica
Reg 3, #1
3
97.60
2-0
Hughes
Reg 4, #3
37
58.40
1-1
Dunwoody
Reg 7, #2
5
89.29
1-0
Roswell
Reg 8, #4
39
58.29
1-1
Winder-Barrow
Reg 1, #1
12
76.69
1-1
Brunswick
Reg 6, #3
15
73.26
2-0
Sprayberry
Reg 2, #2
4
92.80
2-0
Thomas County Central
Reg 3, #4
19
68.37
1-0
Lovejoy
Reg 5, #1
10
83.54
0-1
Rome
Reg 7, #3
6
86.36
2-0
Gainesville
Reg 4, #2
28
62.26
0-1
Decatur
Reg 1, #4
31
60.59
0-1
Evans
Reg 8, #1
21
68.21
1-1
Clarke Central

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Milton7-AAAAA1-199.38999,974973,799786,963543,067350,3131.85
Lee County2-AAAAA1-097.94999,049850,771707,809412,842241,8283.14
Hughes3-AAAAA2-097.60999,996803,325615,812445,946236,9673.22
Thomas County Central2-AAAAA2-092.80995,073697,325492,661213,41182,22211.16
Roswell7-AAAAA1-089.29998,490860,743369,644144,25240,28923.82
Gainesville7-AAAAA2-086.36995,651785,813268,34774,54316,81458.47
Woodward Academy4-AAAAA1-184.77999,956706,987199,76950,31610,40995.07
Coffee2-AAAAA1-185.57954,291409,143150,08638,5608,324119.13
Rome5-AAAAA0-183.54999,470331,488151,32332,5375,817170.91
Houston County2-AAAAA2-084.52956,429370,022119,59128,3875,449182.52
Sequoyah6-AAAAA2-080.40990,128203,97737,4687,3529651,035.27
Brunswick1-AAAAA1-176.69988,820170,90322,0823,7983253,075.92
River Ridge6-AAAAA2-075.19955,12674,28010,1551,1119310,751.69
Lanier7-AAAAA1-173.52923,552196,64121,0561,4358611,626.91
Newnan3-AAAAA2-072.04886,94161,7798,3635872934,481.76
Sprayberry6-AAAAA2-073.26912,51838,2075,8284752934,481.76
Clarke Central8-AAAAA1-168.21981,24991,3717,7683101099,999.00
East Paulding5-AAAAA0-170.00930,34166,6475,4412849111,110.11
Jackson County8-AAAAA1-166.84971,19964,6634,4601407142,856.14
Lovejoy3-AAAAA1-068.37743,96728,1632,4641194249,999.00
Glynn Academy1-AAAAA1-067.12819,98938,9772,637874249,999.00
Creekview6-AAAAA0-269.19797,78315,2871,8181003333,332.33
Dutchtown3-AAAAA0-267.29719,04522,8921,775922499,999.00
Effingham County1-AAAAA0-168.30870,15148,5143,5591871999,999.00
New Manchester5-AAAAA1-061.18521,7163,69014421999,999.00
Decatur4-AAAAA0-162.26871,43518,45270619--
Northgate3-AAAAA2-064.16543,2748,93649414--
South Paulding5-AAAAA1-162.87685,5607,4333717--
Lakeside (Evans)1-AAAAA0-160.03381,8265,9471606--
Evans1-AAAAA0-160.59398,2686,9432203--
Habersham Central8-AAAAA1-159.69823,8178,4552692--
Villa Rica5-AAAAA0-260.56521,6583,0871132--
Dunwoody4-AAAAA1-158.40627,2913,9061092--
Statesboro1-AAAAA1-160.45378,1206,3411721--
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA1-158.29756,7065,3621511--
Shiloh4-AAAAA0-258.30619,3473,606951--
Veterans2-AAAAA1-162.4545,3981,251271--
Greenbrier1-AAAAA1-154.90118,806712131--
Woodstock6-AAAAA1-159.61189,57639720---
Northside (Warner Robins)2-AAAAA0-261.6849,7601,15814---
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAA0-156.54257,21043414---
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA1-153.84350,2925798---
Seckinger7-AAAAA1-154.9548,8303766---
Pope6-AAAAA0-257.08100,707856---
McIntosh3-AAAAA1-155.4985,4551835---
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAA1-150.85177,0251292---
Loganville8-AAAAA0-251.74299,0533461---
Tri-Cities4-AAAAA1-152.34255,3032171---
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA0-150.2528,38657----
Johns Creek7-AAAAA0-151.4921,29653----
Chamblee4-AAAAA0-247.9999,35129----
South Effingham1-AAAAA0-148.7415,63429----
Apalachee8-AAAAA1-146.0989,20519----
Alcovy8-AAAAA0-246.1678,77116----
Chattahoochee7-AAAAA0-247.6812,20715----
Alexander5-AAAAA0-250.6051,75814----
Riverwood6-AAAAA1-153.3929,64111----
Lassiter6-AAAAA2-051.7524,5217----
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA0-148.7632,2876----
Banneker3-AAAAA1-148.6915,3212----
Morrow3-AAAAA1-146.216,001-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAABrunswick679,426207,90575,76025,729988,82011,180
1-AAAAAEffingham County136,057320,044264,986149,064870,151129,849
1-AAAAAGlynn Academy134,634273,670249,700161,985819,989180,011
1-AAAAAEvans17,21964,923127,028189,098398,268601,732
1-AAAAAStatesboro16,00660,768118,790182,556378,120621,880
1-AAAAALakeside (Evans)15,17359,882120,952185,819381,826618,174
1-AAAAAGreenbrier1,32910,67833,14173,658118,806881,194
1-AAAAABradwell Institute1071,4386,32120,52028,386971,614
1-AAAAASouth Effingham496923,32211,57115,634984,366
2-AAAAALee County530,078310,660112,38245,929999,049951
2-AAAAAThomas County Central325,468377,890197,46294,253995,0734,927
2-AAAAACoffee82,872165,535328,222377,662954,29145,709
2-AAAAAHouston County61,554144,995352,688397,192956,42943,571
2-AAAAAVeterans175184,38440,47945,398954,602
2-AAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)114024,86244,48549,760950,240
3-AAAAAHughes964,00833,9611,746281999,9964
3-AAAAANewnan16,564409,594283,226177,557886,941113,059
3-AAAAALovejoy9,718230,375254,270249,604743,967256,033
3-AAAAADutchtown7,927214,671248,040248,407719,045280,955
3-AAAAANorthgate1,738104,431186,524250,581543,274456,726
3-AAAAAMcIntosh456,34722,21256,85185,455914,545
3-AAAAABanneker-4902,96511,86615,321984,679
3-AAAAAMorrow-1311,0174,8536,001993,999
4-AAAAAWoodward Academy956,55440,1642,852386999,95644
4-AAAAADecatur24,109478,119239,065130,142871,435128,565
4-AAAAADunwoody8,958178,172236,221203,940627,291372,709
4-AAAAAShiloh7,972166,502228,081216,792619,347380,653
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain1,64263,195123,281162,174350,292649,708
4-AAAAATri-Cities44337,81084,193132,857255,303744,697
4-AAAAALakeside (Atlanta)24724,56156,12396,094177,025822,975
4-AAAAAChamblee7511,47730,18457,61599,351900,649
5-AAAAARome837,464142,08217,1412,783999,470530
5-AAAAAEast Paulding128,663482,133216,642102,903930,34169,659
5-AAAAASouth Paulding14,304144,764280,235246,257685,560314,440
5-AAAAANew Manchester11,006103,353193,076214,281521,716478,284
5-AAAAAVilla Rica7,27797,019187,381229,981521,658478,342
5-AAAAAKennesaw Mountain1,19825,99984,379145,634257,210742,790
5-AAAAAAlexander593,04513,54535,10951,758948,242
5-AAAAALithia Springs291,6057,60123,05232,287967,713
6-AAAAASequoyah527,873280,352130,59551,308990,1289,872
6-AAAAARiver Ridge276,132325,247232,459121,288955,12644,874
6-AAAAASprayberry126,596233,989313,317238,616912,51887,482
6-AAAAACreekview65,487139,974250,621341,701797,783202,217
6-AAAAAWoodstock3,07214,41045,795126,299189,576810,424
6-AAAAAPope6854,61718,94376,462100,707899,293
6-AAAAARiverwood1118534,76523,91229,641970,359
6-AAAAALassiter445583,50520,41424,521975,479
7-AAAAAMilton722,586222,67749,8084,903999,97426
7-AAAAARoswell189,256430,624321,97156,639998,4901,510
7-AAAAAGainesville84,595318,577458,490133,989995,6514,349
7-AAAAALanier3,56027,925166,791725,276923,55276,448
7-AAAAASeckinger31682,35746,30248,830951,170
7-AAAAAJohns Creek-2444220,83021,296978,704
7-AAAAAChattahoochee-514112,06112,207987,793
8-AAAAAClarke Central514,291294,912124,04947,997981,24918,751
8-AAAAAJackson County344,733361,779185,12279,565971,19928,801
8-AAAAAHabersham Central74,720168,982318,896261,219823,817176,183
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow57,681138,207254,811306,007756,706243,294
8-AAAAALoganville6,98427,16477,483187,422299,053700,947
8-AAAAAApalachee7974,66521,86961,87489,205910,795
8-AAAAAAlcovy7944,29117,77055,91678,771921,229

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Creekside
Ware County
Creekside
Cartersville
Ware County
North Oconee
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Creekside
Westminster (Atlanta)
Cartersville
Blessed Trinity
Eastside
Creekside
Starr's Mill
Westminster (Atlanta)
Benedictine
Cartersville
Jonesboro
Blessed Trinity
Reg 1, #3
8
80.04
1-1
Warner Robins
Reg 8, #2
9
78.76
1-1
Eastside
Reg 7, #4
21
68.34
1-1
Cass
Reg 4, #1
1
91.79
2-0
Creekside
Reg 5, #3
27
64.36
1-1
Tucker
Reg 3, #2
20
68.44
0-2
Starr's Mill
Reg 6, #4
16
72.16
2-0
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 2, #1
28
63.84
2-0
Hampton
Reg 8, #3
35
59.70
1-0
Madison County
Reg 1, #2
6
84.81
0-2
Benedictine
Reg 4, #4
38
58.19
1-1
Pace Academy
Reg 7, #1
3
90.89
2-0
Cartersville
Reg 3, #3
17
70.85
1-1
Jonesboro
Reg 5, #2
25
66.11
2-0
St. Pius X
Reg 2, #4
37
58.29
2-0
Locust Grove
Reg 6, #1
7
84.14
2-0
Blessed Trinity
Central (Carrollton)
Ware County
Marist
North Oconee
Kell
Central (Carrollton)
Cedartown
Ware County
Cambridge
Marist
Mays
North Oconee
Reg 2, #3
18
70.85
1-1
Jones County
Reg 6, #2
10
77.76
2-0
Kell
Reg 5, #4
33
60.50
0-1
Southwest DeKalb
Reg 3, #1
13
76.80
2-0
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 4, #3
31
62.32
2-0
Maynard Jackson
Reg 7, #2
15
72.27
1-1
Cedartown
Reg 8, #4
32
61.38
1-1
Flowery Branch
Reg 1, #1
2
91.40
2-0
Ware County
Reg 6, #3
12
77.15
2-0
Cambridge
Reg 2, #2
14
73.31
1-1
Stockbridge
Reg 3, #4
23
66.94
1-1
Harris County
Reg 5, #1
5
87.42
0-1
Marist
Reg 7, #3
22
67.21
1-1
Hiram
Reg 4, #2
19
69.07
0-2
Mays
Reg 1, #4
11
77.53
1-1
Perry
Reg 8, #1
4
90.18
2-0
North Oconee

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Creekside4-AAAA2-091.79999,999751,492681,955426,297253,2012.95
Ware County1-AAAA2-091.40996,696756,989643,984394,359223,2873.48
Cartersville7-AAAA2-090.89999,794709,219565,844325,399184,0634.43
North Oconee8-AAAA2-090.18999,952684,699471,850280,820145,1255.89
Marist5-AAAA0-187.42999,975777,301416,650219,93894,1069.63
Blessed Trinity6-AAAA2-084.14995,884718,427266,749103,15136,52826.38
Benedictine1-AAAA0-284.81968,352373,872255,336102,96936,06526.73
Warner Robins1-AAAA1-180.04913,595198,859105,40329,3976,986142.14
Eastside8-AAAA1-178.76994,657172,50083,60422,1464,694212.04
Kell6-AAAA2-077.76969,970437,18197,49422,3874,428224.84
Central (Carrollton)3-AAAA2-076.80979,343441,76295,82321,2963,753265.45
Cambridge6-AAAA2-077.15968,322406,59284,19618,5263,398293.29
Perry1-AAAA1-177.53841,150127,19755,64312,5502,363422.19
Stockbridge2-AAAA1-173.31933,837192,46729,0774,7065651,768.91
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA2-072.16885,284230,09727,6823,6473932,543.53
Cedartown7-AAAA1-172.27902,53078,98224,3123,3083233,094.98
Jonesboro3-AAAA1-170.85869,739186,71121,1912,4602384,200.68
Jones County2-AAAA1-170.85858,509129,85615,1901,9131865,375.34
Mays4-AAAA0-269.07988,77855,46411,4101,1849310,751.69
Starr's Mill3-AAAA0-268.44822,853123,99610,6699507213,887.89
Cass7-AAAA1-168.34777,94033,7467,2366663429,410.76
Harris County3-AAAA1-166.94741,99880,9585,9774622638,460.54
Hiram7-AAAA1-167.21733,91524,5154,7064092638,460.54
St. Pius X5-AAAA2-066.11956,53280,3564,9023772147,618.05
Tucker5-AAAA1-164.36937,14857,9992,9651767142,856.14
New Hampstead1-AAAA1-166.53222,7195,698858686166,665.67
Ola2-AAAA1-165.10515,35625,4311,512945199,999.00
Hampton2-AAAA2-063.84819,75949,5612,6861444249,999.00
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAA1-062.73535,16624,9721,154571999,999.00
Southwest DeKalb5-AAAA0-160.50835,55522,375787241999,999.00
Flowery Branch8-AAAA1-161.38598,4193,035387211999,999.00
Madison County8-AAAA1-059.70598,3951,96519251999,999.00
Maynard Jackson4-AAAA2-062.32941,54311,3291,24752--
Allatoona7-AAAA1-162.62431,0855,06761224--
East Forsyth8-AAAA2-059.74550,2851,9071898--
Locust Grove2-AAAA2-058.29480,2785,8721565--
Centennial6-AAAA1-157.59180,5405,3681033--
Pace Academy4-AAAA1-158.19846,9492,5601662--
Woodland (Stockbridge)2-AAAA2-054.63216,4621,24525---
Dalton7-AAAA0-256.67149,05942325---
Wayne County1-AAAA0-258.6957,48826217---
Walnut Grove8-AAAA2-053.66201,71318412---
Eagle's Landing2-AAAA1-054.9571,9133849---
Lithonia5-AAAA2-050.63249,1075887---
Eagle's Landing Christian2-AAAA1-153.9492,2263967---
Griffin3-AAAA0-250.5332,907621---
Mundy's Mill3-AAAA0-148.8317,99423----
Union Grove2-AAAA0-250.5111,38918----
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-248.1556,57915----
M.L. King4-AAAA1-146.33128,33513----
Drew4-AAAA1-144.4687,9548----
Druid Hills5-AAAA1-138.8613,3072----
North Springs5-AAAA0-136.928,009-----
Midtown4-AAAA0-233.455,952-----
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAA0-244.155,677-----
Forest Park4-AAAA0-128.21490-----
Northview5-AAAA0-128.20365-----
McDonough2-AAAA0-141.60271-----
Clarkston5-AAAA0-212.592-----
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA0-219.60------
Cross Keys5-AAAA0-2-12.32------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAWare County656,112238,39576,11526,074996,6963,304
1-AAAABenedictine200,566385,976253,451128,359968,35231,648
1-AAAAWarner Robins93,578197,786327,266294,965913,59586,405
1-AAAAPerry47,828163,663290,433339,226841,150158,850
1-AAAANew Hampstead1,86313,14643,830163,880222,719777,281
1-AAAAWayne County531,0348,90547,49657,488942,512
2-AAAAStockbridge322,960305,704204,879100,294933,83766,163
2-AAAAHampton290,228211,922180,471137,138819,759180,241
2-AAAAJones County274,194253,112201,247129,956858,509141,491
2-AAAAOla58,67399,582154,105202,996515,356484,644
2-AAAALocust Grove34,75979,810150,069215,640480,278519,722
2-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)13,82932,30164,203106,129216,462783,538
2-AAAAEagle's Landing Christian2,6628,95224,04356,56992,226907,774
2-AAAAEagle's Landing2,5427,90818,37843,08571,913928,087
2-AAAAUnion Grove1527052,5547,97811,389988,611
2-AAAAMcDonough1451215271999,729
3-AAAACentral (Carrollton)549,872252,032120,95056,489979,34320,657
3-AAAAJonesboro200,633248,559236,291184,256869,739130,261
3-AAAAStarr's Mill121,632235,010252,107214,104822,853177,147
3-AAAAHarris County96,322169,127220,343256,206741,998258,002
3-AAAANorthside (Columbus)31,22893,099160,181250,658535,166464,834
3-AAAAGriffin2351,4416,51624,71532,907967,093
3-AAAAMundy's Mill787323,61213,57217,994982,006
4-AAAACreekside933,84561,7954,055304999,9991
4-AAAAMays51,991577,443280,70878,636988,77811,222
4-AAAAMaynard Jackson12,029269,865421,826237,823941,54358,457
4-AAAAPace Academy2,11085,677257,118502,044846,949153,051
4-AAAAM.L. King172,79019,736105,792128,335871,665
4-AAAADrew82,41416,16769,36587,954912,046
4-AAAAMidtown-163655,5715,952994,048
4-AAAAForest Park--25465490999,510
5-AAAAMarist920,06871,3207,2421,345999,97525
5-AAAASt. Pius X35,651470,987302,699147,195956,53243,468
5-AAAATucker31,888283,732360,356261,172937,14862,852
5-AAAASouthwest DeKalb12,146156,137276,119391,153835,555164,445
5-AAAALithonia24717,57551,284180,001249,107750,893
5-AAAADruid Hills-1631,51211,63213,307986,693
5-AAAANorth Springs-857747,1508,009991,991
5-AAAANorthview-114350365999,635
5-AAAAClarkston---22999,998
5-AAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
6-AAAABlessed Trinity541,563266,237126,32161,763995,8844,116
6-AAAAKell203,355332,371280,832153,412969,97030,030
6-AAAACambridge181,481249,581300,672236,588968,32231,678
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)73,007146,022270,970395,285885,284114,716
6-AAAACentennial5945,78921,205152,952180,540819,460
7-AAAACartersville905,78581,9989,9822,029999,794206
7-AAAACedartown45,903418,393280,641157,593902,53097,470
7-AAAACass26,159236,686269,947245,148777,940222,060
7-AAAAHiram18,863179,551264,089271,412733,915266,085
7-AAAAAllatoona2,93071,458134,797221,900431,085568,915
7-AAAADalton36011,80539,71597,179149,059850,941
7-AAAAWoodland (Cartersville)-1098294,7395,677994,323
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield-----1,000,000
8-AAAANorth Oconee780,672211,1927,595493999,95248
8-AAAAEastside213,850662,425100,70117,681994,6575,343
8-AAAAFlowery Branch2,89650,487272,894272,142598,419401,581
8-AAAAEast Forsyth1,33337,641244,905266,406550,285449,715
8-AAAAMadison County1,15731,780291,209274,249598,395401,605
8-AAAAWalnut Grove875,94467,770127,912201,713798,287
8-AAAACedar Shoals553114,92641,11756,579943,421

Class AAA Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Jefferson
Sandy Creek
Jefferson
Calhoun
Sandy Creek
LaGrange
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Jefferson
Oconee County
Peach County
Calhoun
Jefferson
Westover
Upson-Lee
Oconee County
Peach County
Jenkins
Whitewater
Calhoun
#1
1
85.54
2-0
Jefferson
#32
21
63.39
0-2
Bainbridge
#17
24
61.71
1-0
Westover
#16
31
58.55
2-0
Gilmer
#9
29
59.01
2-0
Heritage (Ringgold)
#24
13
67.49
2-0
Upson-Lee
#25
20
63.47
0-2
Douglass
#8
8
73.20
1-1
Oconee County
#5
3
79.34
2-0
Peach County
#28
30
58.91
0-1
Lumpkin County
#21
33
57.08
1-0
West Laurens
#12
18
64.50
0-1
Jenkins
#13
14
66.94
0-1
Cairo
#20
11
68.87
1-1
Whitewater
#29
15
65.89
1-0
Mary Persons
#4
2
81.01
1-0
Calhoun
Stephenson
Sandy Creek
Harlem
LaGrange
Stephenson
Cedar Grove
Sandy Creek
Baldwin
North Hall
Harlem
Troup
LaGrange
#3
9
72.83
2-0
Stephenson
#30
34
57.05
1-1
Northwest Whitfield
#19
12
68.17
2-0
Monroe Area
#14
10
70.76
1-0
Cedar Grove
#11
5
76.79
2-0
Sandy Creek
#22
28
59.10
0-1
Southeast Bulloch
#27
39
55.14
0-1
Howard
#6
17
64.65
1-1
Baldwin
#7
23
62.53
1-0
North Hall
#26
38
55.44
2-0
Pickens
#23
37
55.95
1-0
Long County
#10
19
63.61
2-0
Harlem
#15
7
74.13
2-0
Troup
#18
16
65.78
2-0
Cherokee Bluff
#31
36
56.45
0-2
Luella
#2
6
76.62
2-0
LaGrange

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Jefferson8-AAA2-085.54999,999863,562735,218587,964430,3941.32
Calhoun7-AAA1-081.01999,953806,104618,375398,203207,4283.82
Peach County1-AAA2-079.34999,031763,854541,467287,236136,9906.30
LaGrange2-AAA2-076.62992,157567,575329,826162,60061,62215.23
Sandy Creek2-AAA2-076.79972,575556,797322,262150,25859,20215.89
Stephenson5-AAA2-072.83998,936537,437266,93697,38327,64635.17
Troup2-AAA2-074.13967,446434,657214,43986,12827,40235.49
Oconee County8-AAA1-173.20997,994434,807174,16168,30620,57747.60
Cedar Grove5-AAA1-070.76995,768409,688168,01448,25111,60885.15
Monroe Area8-AAA2-068.17984,564225,87269,93216,9813,221309.46
Whitewater2-AAA1-168.87724,080182,45560,54215,0803,027329.36
Cairo1-AAA0-166.94877,616187,15058,94812,1572,009496.76
Upson-Lee2-AAA2-067.49686,505141,45741,3689,2231,591627.54
Baldwin4-AAA1-164.65945,666239,38061,24910,3391,351739.19
Cherokee Bluff8-AAA2-065.78977,638157,42441,4208,5101,245802.21
Jenkins3-AAA0-164.50983,379213,25752,1838,5211,174850.79
Harlem4-AAA2-063.61961,508196,01548,1727,7588771,139.25
Mary Persons2-AAA1-065.89600,379100,55125,8824,8497221,384.04
North Hall6-AAA1-062.53946,791184,11540,7275,8165991,668.45
Douglass5-AAA0-263.47945,232116,49327,2734,0624752,104.26
Bainbridge1-AAA0-263.39732,36859,32015,7432,3742583,874.97
Westover1-AAA1-061.71767,97077,83915,2271,9101925,207.33
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAA2-059.01943,39073,65610,4741,1107413,512.51
Lumpkin County6-AAA0-158.91805,80465,3309,8609377114,083.51
Gilmer7-AAA2-058.55939,76867,7449,4438826216,128.03
Southeast Bulloch3-AAA0-159.10867,42365,3529,6268605817,240.38
Spalding2-AAA0-262.76146,31416,0113,1174103528,570.43
West Laurens4-AAA1-057.08659,36638,0224,7743662638,460.54
Northwest Whitfield7-AAA1-157.05786,29640,4375,0243751471,427.57
Long County3-AAA1-055.95733,73429,1492,8872061099,999.00
Westside (Augusta)4-AAA2-055.14587,57321,7242,1971351099,999.00
Pickens6-AAA2-055.44711,09932,7343,4342209111,110.11
Howard4-AAA0-155.14512,41019,9691,9751115199,999.00
Dougherty1-AAA1-156.72333,1966,704970824249,999.00
Adairsville7-AAA0-253.38545,0958,092836404249,999.00
Luella5-AAA0-256.45710,57517,8132,2801483333,332.33
Monroe1-AAA0-157.16369,01510,3431,403993333,332.33
Dawson County6-AAA0-153.68436,30610,559994562499,999.00
Liberty County3-AAA1-051.63571,3299,56461127--
White County6-AAA0-152.53404,9317,24956421--
North Clayton5-AAA2-048.84279,3681,574894--
Hephzibah4-AAA1-149.27119,7631,255622--
Richmond Academy4-AAA0-146.5855,0112807---
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAA0-243.3694,6381534---
East Hall8-AAA1-145.4670,0671792---
Chestatee6-AAA0-144.9157,2841011---
Windsor Forest3-AAA1-041.8142,712791---
West Hall8-AAA1-142.9336,213341---
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA0-140.5024,98929----
LaFayette7-AAA1-140.2549,17627----
Beach3-AAA0-140.0521,54626----
Ridgeland7-AAA1-135.7613,5412----
Riverdale5-AAA0-236.4312,969-----
Islands3-AAA0-132.981,284-----
Cross Creek4-AAA1-133.23220-----
Groves3-AAA0-124.7816-----
Fayette County2-AAA0-239.2512-----
Johnson (Gainesville)6-AAA0-122.2912-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
8-AAAJefferson688,492937,631997,846999,9991
7-AAACalhoun119,160939,606994,110999,95347
2-AAALaGrange44,496497,823813,421992,1577,843
5-AAAStephenson36,706661,475920,966998,9361,064
8-AAAOconee County34,109329,854775,402997,9942,006
2-AAASandy Creek15,361371,919669,233972,57527,425
1-AAAPeach County14,176802,028957,031999,031969
2-AAATroup13,310295,650618,202967,44632,554
4-AAAHarlem9,063325,984634,212961,50838,492
8-AAACherokee Bluff5,64990,302437,780977,63822,362
6-AAANorth Hall4,526406,019669,750946,79153,209
8-AAAMonroe Area4,277100,219418,781984,56415,436
5-AAACedar Grove3,543352,937756,320995,7684,232
7-AAAHeritage (Ringgold)2,392126,403510,376943,39056,610
7-AAAGilmer1,13584,571445,761939,76860,232
2-AAAWhitewater67164,670191,674724,080275,920
2-AAAUpson-Lee60540,709143,729686,505313,495
4-AAABaldwin385416,437674,532945,66654,334
6-AAAPickens35798,313253,792711,099288,901
1-AAACairo340131,849472,315877,616122,384
1-AAAWestover32550,620239,834767,970232,030
4-AAAWest Laurens27461,010179,830659,366340,634
2-AAAMary Persons22824,38294,356600,379399,621
4-AAAWestside (Augusta)19331,916110,300587,573412,427
7-AAANorthwest Whitfield6129,199245,277786,296213,704
3-AAAJenkins49185,987680,305983,37916,621
6-AAALumpkin County43183,027403,146805,804194,196
4-AAAHoward3434,148111,095512,410487,590
3-AAALong County2615,029115,108733,734266,266
5-AAADouglass692,775315,928945,23254,768
3-AAALiberty County44,33450,204571,329428,671
6-AAADawson County147,745131,486436,306563,694
3-AAASoutheast Bulloch143,182235,157867,423132,577
6-AAAWhite County134,843106,559404,931595,069
5-AAANorth Clayton11,0459,191279,368720,632
1-AAABainbridge-41,274254,987732,368267,632
5-AAALuella-17,38479,312710,575289,425
7-AAAAdairsville-7,198115,388545,095454,905
1-AAAMonroe-5,93861,356369,015630,985
1-AAADougherty-5,19656,993333,196666,804
2-AAASpalding-4,21118,435146,314853,686
4-AAAHephzibah-2,75412,293119,763880,237
6-AAAChestatee-1,3536,62057,284942,716
4-AAARichmond Academy-8704,68355,011944,989
5-AAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)-931,29894,638905,362
3-AAAWindsor Forest-2985542,712957,288
8-AAAEast Hall-2588970,067929,933
7-AAALaFayette-192,46049,176950,824
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)-737024,989975,011
8-AAAWest Hall-437536,213963,787
3-AAABeach-327021,546978,454
5-AAARiverdale-15612,969987,031
7-AAARidgeland--34313,541986,459
3-AAAIslands--51,284998,716
4-AAACross Creek--3220999,780
3-AAAGroves---16999,984
2-AAAFayette County---12999,988
6-AAAJohnson (Gainesville)---12999,988
5-AAAStone Mountain----1,000,000

Class AA Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Carver (Columbus)
Rockmart
Rockmart
Pierce County
Appling County
Carver (Columbus)
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Rockmart
Callaway
Pierce County
Hapeville Charter
Rockmart
Stephens County
Sumter County
Callaway
Pierce County
Thomson
Hapeville Charter
Morgan County
#1
5
74.78
1-1
Rockmart
#32
46
32.63
0-1
Butler
#17
13
66.30
1-1
Stephens County
#16
20
61.44
1-1
Westside (Macon)
#9
17
61.98
2-0
Sumter County
#24
31
50.20
1-1
Sonoraville
#25
18
61.81
1-1
Hart County
#8
10
68.60
0-1
Callaway
#5
4
76.45
1-0
Pierce County
#28
16
63.11
2-0
Cook
#21
28
52.64
1-1
Jackson
#12
9
69.82
1-1
Thomson
#13
11
67.16
0-0
Hapeville Charter
#20
32
48.71
0-2
South Atlanta
#29
30
51.87
0-1
Union County
#4
12
66.90
2-0
Morgan County
Carver (Atlanta)
Appling County
Columbia
Carver (Columbus)
Carver (Atlanta)
Ringgold
Appling County
Burke County
Columbia
Laney
North Murray
Carver (Columbus)
#3
8
70.59
2-0
Carver (Atlanta)
#30
22
59.76
0-2
Crisp County
#19
25
58.21
2-0
East Jackson
#14
23
58.66
2-0
Ringgold
#11
6
73.30
0-1
Appling County
#22
45
38.51
1-0
Columbus
#27
33
46.34
1-1
Rutland
#6
7
71.85
2-0
Burke County
#7
19
61.51
0-2
Columbia
#26
35
45.37
0-2
Shaw
#23
26
55.64
1-1
Laney
#10
27
53.13
2-0
Miller Grove
#15
24
58.49
2-0
North Murray
#18
29
52.42
0-1
Spencer
#31
44
38.73
1-1
Redan
#2
2
79.03
2-0
Carver (Columbus)

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Carver (Columbus)1-AA2-079.031,000,000869,859702,110527,412361,7581.76
Pierce County3-AA1-076.45999,859749,355518,010309,568177,5684.63
Rockmart7-AA1-174.78999,998783,458547,698339,086166,2915.01
Appling County3-AA0-173.30999,536605,123343,845170,03778,14411.80
Burke County4-AA2-071.85999,995602,493321,897142,41458,83516.00
Carver (Atlanta)5-AA2-070.59999,890599,457314,862136,70850,67718.73
Thomson4-AA1-169.82999,992522,282244,58294,35733,52328.83
Callaway2-AA0-168.60999,357507,210233,15485,19126,82136.28
Morgan County2-AA2-066.90999,750467,818193,20063,74817,39756.48
Hapeville Charter5-AA0-067.16989,989341,654131,00240,57011,55585.54
Stephens County8-AA1-166.30981,559236,36185,00524,3776,528152.19
Sumter County1-AA2-061.98999,779271,07762,70913,9412,478402.55
Columbia6-AA0-261.51999,555308,46174,67214,4602,399415.84
Cook3-AA2-063.11972,767171,15247,38710,2862,021493.80
Westside (Macon)2-AA1-161.44994,463186,23947,7219,1381,479675.13
Hart County8-AA1-161.81917,053117,59428,5215,3639401,062.83
Ringgold7-AA2-058.66990,900116,75023,0273,5094312,319.19
North Murray7-AA2-058.49996,575112,76522,0073,3694042,474.25
Crisp County3-AA0-259.76930,56980,26316,7812,5533602,776.78
East Jackson8-AA2-058.21956,09669,17913,0091,6752404,165.67
Laney4-AA1-155.64999,60559,1888,1538498711,493.25
Miller Grove6-AA2-053.13996,27579,5039,0107033033,332.33
Jackson2-AA1-152.64847,16428,5242,8161891283,332.33
Spencer1-AA0-152.42942,59134,0983,3532289111,110.11
Union County7-AA0-151.87780,67921,2531,8841318124,999.00
South Atlanta6-AA0-248.71977,82324,4311,777754249,999.00
Sonoraville7-AA1-150.20762,63114,8671,060521999,999.00
Rutland2-AA1-146.34533,4504,4251854--
Shaw1-AA0-245.37633,7534,3791913--
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-AA1-145.64550,9334,1511723--
Washington5-AA1-143.39183,711738291--
Franklin County8-AA2-045.17164,1551,01835---
Coahulla Creek7-AA1-142.69234,06788429---
Therrell5-AA0-244.97106,04555724---
Tattnall County3-AA1-143.87146,11243020---
Redan6-AA1-138.73751,79281918---
Columbus1-AA1-038.51643,25799717---
Hardaway1-AA0-239.06313,12146910---
Pike County2-AA1-140.02197,0813809---
Butler4-AA0-132.63816,230976---
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-AA1-141.0687,5832193---
Salem6-AA0-129.31289,69414----
Kendrick1-AA2-027.2987,4087----
Glenn Hills4-AA0-217.44105,7991----
Murray County7-AA1-126.8942,2891----
Josey4-AA0-117.8079,023-----
Jordan1-AA0-111.3547-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
7-AARockmart398,004926,758996,499999,9982
1-AACarver (Columbus)363,589957,175999,8171,000,000-
2-AAMorgan County78,339598,426932,407999,750250
5-AACarver (Atlanta)60,580677,117957,296999,890110
2-AACallaway35,806543,526893,821999,357643
3-AAAppling County12,315393,440852,735999,536464
1-AASumter County10,292337,846883,036999,779221
3-AAPierce County10,043651,310935,963999,859141
7-AANorth Murray9,717134,747712,390996,5753,425
2-AAWestside (Macon)8,466184,171619,446994,4635,537
7-AARinggold8,461126,857646,432990,9009,100
4-AABurke County1,093518,450939,835999,9955
3-AACook77367,493314,763972,76727,233
5-AAHapeville Charter649224,289540,397989,98910,011
8-AAStephens County44042,397351,900981,55918,441
6-AAMiller Grove434241,221657,341996,2753,725
4-AAThomson413476,009901,359999,9928
8-AAEast Jackson1417,077268,689956,09643,904
8-AAHart County12713,694183,062917,05382,947
7-AAUnion County1097,97797,819780,679219,321
2-AAJackson8422,349131,740847,164152,836
6-AAColumbia56670,037920,006999,555445
7-AASonoraville263,58955,716762,631237,369
4-AALaney2330,750234,014999,605395
6-AASouth Atlanta1094,805414,033977,82322,177
2-AARutland41,97322,238533,450466,550
7-AALakeview Ft. Oglethorpe458319,518550,933449,067
3-AACrisp County121,670110,294930,56969,431
1-AAColumbus157226,548643,257356,743
1-AASpencer-11,460262,596942,59157,409
6-AARedan-9,90853,301751,792248,208
1-AAShaw-97236,591633,753366,247
6-AASalem-2885,148289,694710,306
5-AATherrell-2431,885106,045893,955
5-AAWashington-2102,236183,711816,289
1-AAHardaway-1499,735313,121686,879
2-AAPike County-1361,992197,081802,919
3-AATattnall County-1132,115146,112853,888
4-AAButler-72711816,230183,770
7-AACoahulla Creek-692,925234,067765,933
5-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate-5563587,583912,417
8-AAFranklin County-15798164,155835,845
1-AAKendrick-220487,408912,592
4-AAJosey--679,023920,977
4-AAGlenn Hills--4105,799894,201
7-AAMurray County--442,289957,711
1-AAJordan---47999,953

Class A Division I Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Thomasville
Toombs County
Dublin
Toombs County
Swainsboro
Thomasville
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Rabun County
Dublin
Toombs County
Northeast
Rabun County
Social Circle
Dublin
Washington County
Fannin County
Toombs County
Bleckley County
Northeast
#1
8
65.61
1-0
Rabun County
#32
39
47.52
1-0
Banks County
#17
35
48.68
1-0
Jasper County
#16
31
51.23
1-0
Social Circle
#9
6
69.56
0-1
Dublin
#24
43
46.10
0-1
Dade County
#25
25
55.13
0-1
Washington County
#8
24
55.74
1-0
Putnam County
#5
15
61.31
0-1
Fannin County
#28
49
40.72
0-1
McNair
#21
28
52.99
1-0
Temple
#12
4
74.05
1-0
Toombs County
#13
19
59.47
0-0
Dodge County
#20
17
60.36
1-0
Bleckley County
#29
29
52.02
0-1
Vidalia
#4
7
68.85
0-1
Northeast
Swainsboro
Elbert County
Fitzgerald
Thomasville
Lamar County
Swainsboro
Elbert County
Bremen
Fitzgerald
Gordon Lee
Commerce
Thomasville
#3
16
60.48
1-0
Lamar County
#30
56
34.14
1-0
Towers
#19
18
59.51
1-0
Jeff Davis
#14
9
65.17
1-0
Swainsboro
#11
22
57.51
1-0
Heard County
#22
14
62.57
0-1
Elbert County
#27
34
49.13
1-0
Southwest
#6
23
56.82
0-0
Bremen
#7
5
73.68
1-0
Fitzgerald
#26
36
48.55
0-1
Bacon County
#23
33
51.08
0-0
ACE Charter
#10
30
51.77
1-0
Gordon Lee
#15
12
63.11
0-1
Commerce
#18
13
62.85
1-0
Worth County
#31
54
35.23
0-0
Coosa
#2
3
74.54
1-0
Thomasville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Thomasville1-A Division I2-075.11999,998811,000621,506465,009315,3722.17
Fitzgerald1-A Division I1-072.63999,976733,485501,547327,951187,6104.33
Toombs County3-A Division I2-072.62999,930711,116496,570317,195180,4644.54
Northeast2-A Division I1-168.91999,955620,161382,114199,81187,92510.37
Dublin2-A Division I0-168.92999,862611,431372,428194,89785,48710.70
Rabun County8-A Division I2-066.73999,742562,506312,573142,21652,80817.94
Worth County1-A Division I2-065.27999,800458,709222,63986,49729,14433.31
Swainsboro3-A Division I2-065.36999,435437,600215,12882,61128,08634.60
Lamar County4-A Division I1-059.57999,940353,731130,77735,0836,985142.16
Elbert County8-A Division I0-260.41956,642235,10584,19620,5984,490221.72
Fannin County7-A Division I0-258.24999,113336,394113,48724,4464,406225.96
Heard County6-A Division I2-058.61995,938296,990100,25623,1694,271233.14
Dodge County2-A Division I1-059.18997,150236,09676,01818,1603,476286.69
Commerce8-A Division I0-259.58946,544201,88567,75515,3683,137317.78
Bleckley County2-A Division I1-159.02989,060184,88857,80412,8642,504398.36
Bremen6-A Division I1-056.11978,031195,98052,9959,4301,318757.73
Putnam County4-A Division I1-154.96999,016188,06147,6777,9989921,007.06
Gordon Lee7-A Division I2-052.88998,931162,10534,0744,5624452,246.19
Social Circle4-A Division I2-053.05999,492135,66028,4963,9773742,672.80
Jeff Davis1-A Division I1-153.51847,35262,28412,0211,4721666,023.10
Washington County2-A Division I1-153.22802,17756,88710,8371,3321387,245.38
Temple6-A Division I2-051.73931,24777,10413,6361,4781218,263.46
Pepperell6-A Division I1-150.90848,65356,1899,1019068312,047.19
Bacon County1-A Division I1-150.55916,84944,4536,6015774721,275.60
Jasper County4-A Division I2-048.84996,47060,6488,5667344422,726.27
ACE Charter2-A Division I0-050.61845,72439,7205,9135543925,640.03
Southwest2-A Division I1-150.22919,28641,7485,9964893528,570.43
Haralson County6-A Division I2-048.72862,02336,3344,6423691855,554.56
Dade County7-A Division I0-244.69819,04216,2301,398646166,665.67
Berrien1-A Division I1-147.03505,24510,4881,090705199,999.00
Vidalia3-A Division I0-247.73349,6597,125819523333,332.33
Model6-A Division I0-246.00426,1069,218947531999,999.00
East Laurens2-A Division I0-143.34281,8122,7731956--
Banks County8-A Division I0-143.00117,303936591--
Gordon Central7-A Division I2-036.02645,1061,447401--
Oglethorpe County8-A Division I1-141.35161,54792552---
Towers4-A Division I2-033.32932,9141,14520---
Coosa7-A Division I1-035.56371,95871817---
Chattooga7-A Division I0-235.64189,7953235---
McNair4-A Division I0-235.31218,8022883---
Brantley County1-A Division I0-237.4825,205442---
Armuchee7-A Division I0-131.02104,06949----
Jefferson County2-A Division I0-234.1217,08821----
B.E.S.T. Academy5-A Division I0-220.942,584-----
Utopian Academy4-A Division I1-116.681,808-----
Central (Macon)2-A Division I0-129.271,621-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
1-A Division IThomasville298,138797,438984,606999,9982
1-A Division IFitzgerald170,886617,658949,780999,97624
4-A Division ILamar County122,159632,044918,281999,94060
8-A Division IRabun County82,726595,585897,153999,742258
1-A Division IWorth County44,577292,474839,797999,800200
6-A Division IHeard County36,830453,029751,608995,9384,062
2-A Division INortheast36,327586,608900,329999,95545
3-A Division IToombs County36,151506,745887,302999,93070
2-A Division IDublin35,442528,234893,332999,862138
4-A Division IPutnam County30,660376,295764,438999,016984
4-A Division ISocial Circle28,903285,735745,685999,492508
7-A Division IGordon Lee28,128410,495830,889998,9311,069
3-A Division ISwainsboro17,361198,974758,206999,435565
4-A Division IJasper County11,504136,786599,451996,4703,530
6-A Division IBremen7,221285,111558,397978,03121,969
2-A Division IDodge County6,910151,585598,866997,1502,850
6-A Division ITemple2,46399,636291,751931,24768,753
7-A Division IFannin County1,216606,141897,610999,113887
6-A Division IHaralson County88443,603164,993862,023137,977
2-A Division IBleckley County69634,267302,897989,06010,940
6-A Division IPepperell24265,069190,599848,653151,347
8-A Division IElbert County203126,209334,154956,64243,358
2-A Division IACE Charter1094,97771,996845,724154,276
1-A Division IBacon County1023,72386,962916,84983,151
1-A Division IJeff Davis534,92752,038847,352152,648
8-A Division ICommerce5093,734275,129946,54453,456
2-A Division ISouthwest232,81394,319919,28680,714
2-A Division IWashington County127,55348,422802,177197,823
4-A Division ITowers895352,139932,91467,086
7-A Division IGordon Central72,01421,409645,106354,894
6-A Division IModel513,52247,198426,106573,894
1-A Division IBerrien32875,162505,245494,755
7-A Division IDade County131,284144,062819,042180,958
7-A Division IChattooga-1,53411,179189,795810,205
7-A Division ICoosa-1,19812,002371,958628,042
4-A Division IMcNair-5554,904218,802781,198
3-A Division IVidalia-4885,989349,659650,341
8-A Division IBanks County-3422,700117,303882,697
8-A Division IOglethorpe County-1711,550161,547838,453
7-A Division IArmuchee-1471,531104,069895,931
2-A Division IEast Laurens-561,031281,812718,188
1-A Division IBrantley County-14225,205974,795
5-A Division IB.E.S.T. Academy--1082,584997,416
4-A Division IUtopian Academy--21,808998,192
2-A Division IJefferson County--117,088982,912
2-A Division ICentral (Macon)--11,621998,379
5-A Division IMount Bethel Christian----1,000,000

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Bowdon
Lincoln County
Brooks County
Bowdon
Manchester
Lincoln County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Wilcox County
Brooks County
Bowdon
Charlton County
Greene County
Wilcox County
Jenkins County
Brooks County
Mitchell County
Bowdon
McIntosh County Academy
Charlton County
Reg 1, #3
15
51.47
2-0
Seminole County
Reg 8, #2
13
53.01
0-1
Greene County
Reg 7, #4
35
40.27
2-0
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 4, #1
11
54.08
1-1
Wilcox County
Reg 5, #3
41
33.96
1-1
Hancock Central
Reg 3, #2
12
53.66
1-1
Jenkins County
Reg 6, #4
37
38.82
0-2
Marion County
Reg 2, #1
2
68.78
0-1
Brooks County
Reg 8, #3
26
45.77
0-2
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 1, #2
21
49.35
1-0
Mitchell County
Reg 4, #4
29
44.02
1-0
Wheeler County
Reg 7, #1
1
69.16
1-1
Bowdon
Reg 3, #3
20
50.12
1-1
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 5, #2
38
36.73
0-2
Wilkinson County
Reg 2, #4
10
54.10
2-0
Charlton County
Reg 6, #1
14
51.65
0-2
Schley County
Irwin County
Manchester
Clinch County
Lincoln County
Irwin County
Metter
Manchester
Early County
Clinch County
Johnson County
Trion
Lincoln County
Reg 2, #3
4
64.55
0-2
Irwin County
Reg 6, #2
18
50.87
0-2
Macon County
Reg 5, #4
46
30.16
1-1
Glascock County
Reg 3, #1
7
59.96
1-0
Metter
Reg 4, #3
23
47.74
2-0
Hawkinsville
Reg 7, #2
5
63.77
0-2
Manchester
Reg 8, #4
30
43.47
0-2
Warren County
Reg 1, #1
9
57.29
0-2
Early County
Reg 6, #3
31
42.07
0-1
Taylor County
Reg 2, #2
6
63.59
2-0
Clinch County
Reg 3, #4
19
50.71
0-2
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 5, #1
16
51.23
2-0
Johnson County
Reg 7, #3
8
57.99
1-1
Trion
Reg 4, #2
17
51.01
0-2
Telfair County
Reg 1, #4
22
48.64
0-1
Pelham
Reg 8, #1
3
64.76
1-0
Lincoln County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Bowdon7-A Division II1-169.16999,671822,899660,122431,405280,7642.56
Brooks County2-A Division II0-168.78994,268847,499660,069434,599276,2872.62
Lincoln County8-A Division II1-064.76999,533651,194377,508217,522101,2328.88
Irwin County2-A Division II0-264.55974,993695,585417,055217,60098,8179.12
Manchester7-A Division II0-263.77999,029648,799418,017209,48388,79310.26
Clinch County2-A Division II2-063.59970,828668,981383,872187,66879,02611.65
Metter3-A Division II1-059.96968,796446,213221,11088,50429,23433.21
Trion7-A Division II1-157.99991,632392,461172,02055,30914,98365.74
Early County1-A Division II0-257.29977,249298,257130,77242,19410,96790.18
Wilcox County4-A Division II1-154.08962,141306,20475,62320,2794,274232.97
Jenkins County3-A Division II1-153.66814,673211,87264,58314,9752,905343.23
Charlton County2-A Division II2-054.10759,288251,11864,69314,5092,896344.30
Greene County8-A Division II0-153.01969,712240,27956,58413,1432,391417.24
Schley County6-A Division II0-251.65987,808180,00940,1988,1761,277782.09
Johnson County5-A Division II2-051.23999,892148,45934,8047,7331,128885.52
Seminole County1-A Division II2-051.47881,493127,97433,6216,4339971,002.01
Macon County6-A Division II0-250.87988,439149,10031,4196,1709061,102.75
Telfair County4-A Division II0-251.01902,166143,88329,5385,9048541,169.96
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II0-250.71679,281128,99129,0775,0417631,309.62
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II1-150.12644,972113,67023,6523,8335251,903.76
Mitchell County1-A Division II1-049.35783,61482,46117,2342,7303213,114.26
Pelham1-A Division II0-148.64723,48766,07312,3691,7902194,565.21
Hawkinsville4-A Division II2-047.74782,19664,27510,0331,4631496,710.41
Screven County3-A Division II2-047.27420,02250,2587,8669851089,258.26
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II0-245.77876,49245,5846,4826895418,517.52
Bryan County3-A Division II1-146.28366,35738,1695,2835704323,254.81
Miller County1-A Division II0-145.16546,41126,7323,3053293132,257.06
Turner County2-A Division II0-144.99210,95521,2822,1362111376,922.08
Warren County8-A Division II0-243.47794,92226,9152,9892201283,332.33
Wheeler County4-A Division II1-044.02584,56019,1022,2691961190,908.09
Taylor County6-A Division II0-142.07876,87017,1511,6801158124,999.00
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II2-040.27755,39620,7331,023627142,856.14
Dooly County4-A Division II0-141.77407,8008,546805632499,999.00
Treutlen4-A Division II2-039.68313,9493,776297211999,999.00
Wilkinson County5-A Division II0-236.73968,70811,654551181999,999.00
Marion County6-A Division II0-238.82724,1295,232445171999,999.00
Portal3-A Division II0-140.80103,1784,36330724--
Lanier County2-A Division II0-240.6689,6684,37825211--
Hancock Central5-A Division II1-133.96927,8044,3991713--
Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II0-235.65359,3411,665751--
Greenville7-A Division II1-033.44254,2721,642331--
Glascock County5-A Division II1-130.16878,1311,294301--
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II0-0-135.0786,37247414---
Crawford County6-A Division II1-130.97268,51623710---
Montgomery County4-A Division II1-132.7847,188722---
Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-228.93154,234632---
Claxton3-A Division II0-129.912,72018----
Twiggs County5-A Division II0-116.11131,1594----
Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II0-216.0094,3061----
Terrell County1-A Division II0-122.251,374-----
Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-1-7.804-----
Savannah3-A Division II0-114.911-----
Atkinson County2-A Division II1-033.34------
Towns County8-A Division II0-117.81------
Baconton Charter1-A Division II0-116.82------
Calhoun County1-A Division II0-114.40------
Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II1-07.28------
Pataula Charter1-A Division II0-11.66------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County572,712237,420113,32653,791977,24922,751
1-A Division IISeminole County180,559284,533247,752168,649881,493118,507
1-A Division IIMitchell County113,675215,927237,177216,835783,614216,386
1-A Division IIPelham96,048159,016217,896250,527723,487276,513
1-A Division IIMiller County36,06597,358163,452249,536546,411453,589
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay9415,72820,24359,46086,372913,628
1-A Division IITerrell County-181541,2021,374998,626
1-A Division IICalhoun County-----1,000,000
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IISouthwest Georgia STEM-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIBrooks County561,235274,853124,19533,985994,2685,732
2-A Division IIIrwin County210,946313,049317,440133,558974,99325,007
2-A Division IIClinch County200,820321,379310,210138,419970,82829,172
2-A Division IICharlton County25,72681,339204,494447,729759,288240,712
2-A Division IITurner County1,0016,94530,757172,252210,955789,045
2-A Division IILanier County2722,43512,90474,05789,668910,332
2-A Division IIAtkinson County-----1,000,000
3-A Division IIMetter572,669237,408109,78848,931968,79631,204
3-A Division IIJenkins County194,912259,445207,117153,199814,673185,327
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute103,130180,350201,006194,795679,281320,719
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy70,432160,752209,178204,610644,972355,028
3-A Division IIScreven County34,47482,647127,755175,146420,022579,978
3-A Division IIBryan County22,27168,287115,168160,631366,357633,643
3-A Division IIPortal2,10711,01729,52360,531103,178896,822
3-A Division IIClaxton5944652,1562,720997,280
3-A Division IISavannah---11999,999
4-A Division IIWilcox County526,379253,937125,39956,426962,14137,859
4-A Division IITelfair County250,006300,466224,120127,574902,16697,834
4-A Division IIHawkinsville131,134217,023240,058193,981782,196217,804
4-A Division IIWheeler County47,120111,961187,085238,394584,560415,440
4-A Division IIDooly County29,65569,360120,905187,880407,800592,200
4-A Division IITreutlen15,10944,22191,000163,619313,949686,051
4-A Division IIMontgomery County5973,03211,43332,12647,188952,812
5-A Division IIJohnson County859,633122,57814,3663,315999,892108
5-A Division IIWilkinson County82,102445,615290,294150,697968,70831,292
5-A Division IIHancock Central40,440270,536374,752242,076927,80472,196
5-A Division IIGlascock County17,644152,644281,739426,104878,131121,869
5-A Division IITwiggs County1275,49022,910102,632131,159868,841
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep543,13715,93975,17694,306905,694
6-A Division IISchley County485,639308,930144,33148,908987,80812,192
6-A Division IIMacon County397,064394,394152,58844,393988,43911,561
6-A Division IITaylor County83,013186,702372,822234,333876,870123,130
6-A Division IIMarion County30,42587,457229,682376,565724,129275,871
6-A Division IICrawford County2,91515,82268,961180,818268,516731,484
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County9446,69531,616114,979154,234845,766
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)---44999,996
7-A Division IIBowdon550,262310,136132,9616,312999,671329
7-A Division IIManchester310,952402,538266,46819,071999,029971
7-A Division IITrion137,605279,377498,15376,497991,6328,368
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)1,1016,85187,875659,569755,396244,604
7-A Division IIGreenville801,09814,543238,551254,272745,728
8-A Division IILincoln County763,523200,36629,1116,533999,533467
8-A Division IIGreene County179,605470,517227,69291,898969,71230,288
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes36,834162,386363,859313,413876,492123,508
8-A Division IIWarren County18,673141,149299,242335,858794,922205,078
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy1,36525,58280,096252,298359,341640,659
8-A Division IITowns County-----1,000,000

Smaller Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Prince Avenue Christian
Savannah Christian
Savannah Christian
Calvary Day
Fellowship Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Savannah Christian
Athens Academy
Hebron Christian
Calvary Day
Savannah Christian
Mount Vernon
Greater Atlanta Christian
Athens Academy
Hebron Christian
Lovett
Savannah Country Day
Calvary Day
#1
1
78.34
2-0
Savannah Christian
#32
Bye
#17
39
47.05
2-0
Mount Paran Christian
#16
34
49.65
0-2
Mount Vernon
#9
26
60.15
1-1
Greater Atlanta Christian
#24
60
18.52
1-1
Walker
#25
Bye
#8
10
65.32
1-1
Athens Academy
#5
3
78.01
2-0
Hebron Christian
#28
Bye
#21
44
44.33
0-2
Providence Christian
#12
14
64.70
1-1
Lovett
#13
24
53.60
1-1
Darlington
#20
22
55.39
0-2
Savannah Country Day
#29
Bye
#4
4
76.80
1-0
Calvary Day
Fellowship Christian
North Cobb Christian
Aquinas
Prince Avenue Christian
Fellowship Christian
Christian Heritage
Wesleyan
North Cobb Christian
Whitefield Academy
Aquinas
Holy Innocents
Prince Avenue Christian
#3
3
73.89
1-1
Fellowship Christian
#30
Bye
#19
38
47.28
0-2
Christian Heritage
#14
47
42.44
2-0
King's Ridge Christian
#11
12
61.75
1-1
Wesleyan
#22
50
37.17
0-2
Mount Pisgah Christian
#27
Bye
#6
15
63.88
2-0
North Cobb Christian
#7
14
60.19
1-1
Whitefield Academy
#26
Bye
#23
27
60.01
1-1
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
#10
25
61.34
2-0
Aquinas
#15
21
61.40
1-1
Holy Innocents
#18
42
45.36
2-0
Landmark Christian
#31
Bye
#2
1
84.14
2-0
Prince Avenue Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Prince Avenue Christian8-AA2-084.141,000,000963,968817,919644,010467,9481.14
Savannah Christian3-A Division I2-078.341,000,000914,476665,499401,007179,9814.56
Hebron Christian8-AA2-078.011,000,000892,392555,237297,821138,5576.22
Calvary Day3-AAA1-076.801,000,000904,063631,737315,888129,1656.74
Fellowship Christian5-A Division I1-173.891,000,000840,223532,218218,42469,38813.41
Athens Academy8-A Division I1-165.321,000,000498,072148,70528,6094,304231.34
Lovett5-AA1-164.701,000,000418,131116,54321,5463,097321.89
North Cobb Christian7-AA2-063.881,000,000499,693128,94322,5982,853349.51
Aquinas4-AAA2-061.341,000,000407,20191,25712,9511,324754.29
Wesleyan5-A Division I1-161.751,000,000264,72364,7508,6899261,078.91
Whitefield Academy5-A Division I1-160.191,000,000447,02283,73210,6649191,087.14
Holy Innocents5-AA1-161.401,000,000211,31048,2456,5646521,532.74
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAA1-160.151,000,000290,58059,5306,9505821,717.21
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-AAA1-160.011,000,000114,27324,9492,6292354,254.32
Darlington6-A Division I1-153.601,000,000126,26314,2188593627,776.78
Savannah Country Day3-A Division I0-255.391,000,00064,8889,0145922737,036.04
Mount Vernon5-A Division I0-249.651,000,00023,4802,058824249,999.00
Mount Paran Christian5-A Division I2-047.051,000,00035,3981,720371999,999.00
Providence Christian8-A Division I0-244.331,000,0009,04524431999,999.00
Christian Heritage7-A Division I0-247.281,000,00041,0832,13252--
Landmark Christian5-A Division I2-045.361,000,00023,6851,04222--
King's Ridge Christian5-A Division I2-042.441,000,0008,3162873--
Mount Pisgah Christian5-A Division I0-237.171,000,0001,70221---
Walker5-A Division I1-118.521,000,00013----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
8-AAPrince Avenue Christian413,737956,743999,9871,000,000-
3-A Division ISavannah Christian283,085921,563999,9521,000,000-
8-AAHebron Christian155,493817,714999,8541,000,000-
5-A Division IFellowship Christian74,492829,645999,6311,000,000-
3-AAACalvary Day29,776944,061999,9301,000,000-
4-AAAAquinas17,542429,516988,7951,000,000-
7-AANorth Cobb Christian13,645516,679996,0571,000,000-
5-A Division IWhitefield Academy9,586657,388994,3661,000,000-
5-A Division IWesleyan1,085129,363930,5181,000,000-
5-AALovett769346,451936,0441,000,000-
6-A Division IDarlington241210,492700,4161,000,000-
8-A Division IAthens Academy234498,667942,1851,000,000-
6-AAAGreater Atlanta Christian187351,268785,3941,000,000-
5-A Division ILandmark Christian6843,002728,4471,000,000-
5-AAHoly Innocents29139,502679,3431,000,000-
5-A Division IMount Paran Christian2080,493660,2871,000,000-
5-A Division IMount Vernon67,250336,5441,000,000-
5-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian33,697662,1571,000,000-
3-A Division ISavannah Country Day111,998174,2411,000,000-
2-AAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)13,553110,6251,000,000-
7-A Division IChristian Heritage-99,331358,3321,000,000-
8-A Division IProvidence Christian-1,4948,7391,000,000-
5-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian-1207,4711,000,000-
5-A Division IWalker-106851,000,000-

About the Author

Loren Maxwell

More Stories

The Latest

Georgia area athletes attend the 5th annual Girls Flag Football Showcase hosted by the Atlanta Falcons Monday, August 25, 2025 at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Top 10 performances from Falcons’ Girls Flag Football Showcase

Active Georgia high school football coaches with at least 100 career wins

Newnan coach describes comeback that ‘will be talked about for years to come’

Keep Reading

Which teams are favorites in Georgia HS football Week 2 | Maxwell projections

SEC football going to a nine-game conference schedule

The math is bleak in Atlanta United’s bid for spot in MLS playoffs

Featured

Atlanta Takeover

Trump has launched takeovers of blue cities. Is Atlanta next?

Lawsuits backed by Chris Carr signal his political priorities

‘Never had the evidence’: Georgia man acquitted of murder in twisty cold case