Maxwell playoff projections after Week 2: Buford, PACS heaviest favorites

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.
Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie-breaker.
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Buford
|8-AAAAAA
|2-0
|106.32
|999,999
|885,179
|778,046
|696,990
|483,256
|1.07
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAA
|2-0
|102.82
|999,998
|841,935
|572,668
|513,962
|263,451
|2.80
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAA
|2-0
|100.13
|999,983
|895,336
|424,076
|348,849
|159,344
|5.28
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-0
|91.79
|985,387
|605,446
|413,503
|98,538
|27,604
|35.23
|Douglas County
|2-AAAAAA
|2-0
|92.44
|999,529
|691,853
|208,563
|99,201
|27,428
|35.46
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAA
|2-0
|88.87
|999,761
|543,303
|282,133
|55,387
|12,233
|80.75
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAA
|2-0
|88.01
|990,573
|435,884
|298,222
|54,082
|9,905
|99.96
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAA
|0-1
|86.13
|971,624
|301,772
|179,596
|26,908
|4,275
|232.92
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAA
|1-1
|84.42
|982,659
|355,796
|99,039
|16,942
|2,296
|434.54
|Newton
|4-AAAAAA
|2-0
|84.82
|997,558
|127,001
|47,186
|12,030
|1,739
|574.04
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAA
|2-0
|84.24
|871,492
|173,376
|86,354
|11,100
|1,492
|669.24
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAA
|1-1
|84.64
|995,149
|132,296
|57,150
|11,152
|1,387
|719.98
|Walton
|5-AAAAAA
|1-1
|82.94
|976,611
|308,785
|86,154
|11,331
|1,292
|772.99
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAA
|2-0
|83.73
|839,112
|154,402
|75,073
|9,281
|1,142
|874.66
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAA
|1-1
|82.69
|990,006
|319,230
|79,312
|9,363
|1,062
|940.62
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAA
|0-2
|81.93
|986,710
|110,419
|47,498
|5,284
|551
|1,813.88
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|2-0
|79.92
|965,444
|249,314
|80,496
|6,489
|538
|1,857.74
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAA
|2-0
|82.12
|736,044
|83,466
|36,171
|3,972
|410
|2,438.02
|North Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|2-0
|79.46
|922,982
|189,808
|41,527
|3,693
|303
|3,299.33
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAA
|2-0
|77.00
|978,269
|117,794
|23,689
|1,512
|97
|10,308.28
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAA
|2-0
|77.25
|986,129
|52,774
|14,287
|894
|62
|16,128.03
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|77.04
|505,670
|23,881
|7,155
|502
|30
|33,332.33
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAA
|1-0
|73.94
|962,599
|72,480
|10,906
|494
|21
|47,618.05
|North Atlanta
|6-AAAAAA
|1-1
|74.11
|825,265
|57,311
|9,674
|460
|18
|55,554.56
|Brookwood
|7-AAAAAA
|1-1
|75.16
|708,659
|22,621
|5,910
|343
|16
|62,499.00
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAA
|0-2
|73.57
|820,366
|57,545
|9,505
|398
|13
|76,922.08
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAA
|1-1
|73.15
|620,542
|10,477
|2,057
|94
|8
|124,999.00
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAA
|0-2
|71.77
|927,512
|66,208
|7,961
|194
|6
|166,665.67
|North Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|2-0
|71.83
|714,376
|30,532
|4,055
|127
|6
|166,665.67
|Archer
|4-AAAAAA
|1-1
|73.23
|953,777
|24,941
|5,594
|209
|5
|199,999.00
|Marietta
|5-AAAAAA
|0-2
|71.27
|574,871
|24,667
|2,659
|87
|5
|199,999.00
|Parkview
|7-AAAAAA
|0-1
|73.30
|620,436
|11,424
|2,284
|102
|4
|249,999.00
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAA
|0-2
|68.75
|534,440
|9,706
|848
|19
|1
|999,999.00
|Campbell
|3-AAAAAA
|2-0
|63.35
|647,057
|3,728
|142
|4
|-
|-
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAA
|0-2
|65.46
|238,245
|2,858
|149
|3
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAA
|0-2
|65.37
|221,938
|2,592
|141
|3
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAA
|1-0
|62.88
|86,996
|82
|4
|1
|-
|-
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAA
|1-0
|64.14
|522,163
|1,860
|153
|-
|-
|-
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAA
|0-2
|61.09
|413,591
|592
|21
|-
|-
|-
|Pebblebrook
|3-AAAAAA
|0-1
|58.67
|291,581
|457
|14
|-
|-
|-
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|2-0
|65.51
|62,295
|139
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Etowah
|5-AAAAAA
|1-1
|61.01
|82,694
|317
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Alpharetta
|6-AAAAAA
|0-1
|60.99
|90,332
|171
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|2-AAAAAA
|1-1
|54.64
|82,970
|143
|2
|-
|-
|-
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|1-1
|56.98
|41,543
|24
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|3-AAAAAA
|0-2
|53.42
|106,620
|41
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAA
|1-0
|54.57
|79,327
|24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|4-AAAAAA
|1-1
|52.82
|49,658
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|3-AAAAAA
|1-1
|43.27
|7,161
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|4-AAAAAA
|1-0
|43.43
|8,647
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAA
|0-2
|52.83
|8,234
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|3-AAAAAA
|0-2
|44.14
|6,952
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|4-AAAAAA
|0-1
|42.64
|4,233
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|8-AAAAAA
|0-1
|38.40
|3,061
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAA
|0-1
|46.97
|831
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAA
|0-2
|44.42
|339
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|630,865
|225,269
|90,069
|39,184
|985,387
|14,613
|1-AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|140,300
|272,603
|268,397
|190,192
|871,492
|128,508
|1-AAAAAA
|Camden County
|129,036
|257,498
|252,353
|200,225
|839,112
|160,888
|1-AAAAAA
|Lowndes
|69,574
|158,882
|229,495
|278,093
|736,044
|263,956
|1-AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|29,866
|82,439
|146,255
|247,110
|505,670
|494,330
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|359
|3,309
|13,431
|45,196
|62,295
|937,705
|2-AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|736,252
|214,823
|45,328
|3,580
|999,983
|17
|2-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|206,233
|558,620
|208,388
|26,288
|999,529
|471
|2-AAAAAA
|Westlake
|55,252
|207,917
|538,481
|188,356
|990,006
|9,994
|2-AAAAAA
|East Coweta
|2,261
|18,469
|204,144
|702,638
|927,512
|72,488
|2-AAAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|2
|171
|3,659
|79,138
|82,970
|917,030
|3-AAAAAA
|McEachern
|751,211
|201,865
|42,823
|3,862
|999,761
|239
|3-AAAAAA
|Harrison
|149,559
|400,292
|333,505
|94,913
|978,269
|21,731
|3-AAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|94,284
|335,393
|393,635
|139,287
|962,599
|37,401
|3-AAAAAA
|Campbell
|4,325
|49,803
|163,258
|429,671
|647,057
|352,943
|3-AAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|571
|10,851
|50,967
|229,192
|291,581
|708,419
|3-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|49
|1,752
|15,014
|89,805
|106,620
|893,380
|3-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|1
|23
|419
|6,718
|7,161
|992,839
|3-AAAAAA
|Osborne
|-
|21
|379
|6,552
|6,952
|993,048
|4-AAAAAA
|Grayson
|917,733
|75,700
|5,710
|855
|999,998
|2
|4-AAAAAA
|Newton
|64,737
|656,991
|219,550
|56,280
|997,558
|2,442
|4-AAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|12,055
|195,993
|503,079
|275,002
|986,129
|13,871
|4-AAAAAA
|Archer
|5,473
|70,886
|268,177
|609,241
|953,777
|46,223
|4-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|2
|418
|3,021
|46,217
|49,658
|950,342
|4-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|-
|10
|334
|8,303
|8,647
|991,353
|4-AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|-
|2
|129
|4,102
|4,233
|995,767
|5-AAAAAA
|North Cobb
|445,482
|296,607
|182,870
|57,700
|982,659
|17,341
|5-AAAAAA
|Walton
|315,444
|339,338
|247,963
|73,866
|976,611
|23,389
|5-AAAAAA
|North Paulding
|209,240
|269,639
|296,889
|147,214
|922,982
|77,018
|5-AAAAAA
|Marietta
|23,707
|64,955
|156,260
|329,949
|574,871
|425,129
|5-AAAAAA
|Wheeler
|3,105
|13,762
|50,357
|154,714
|221,938
|778,062
|5-AAAAAA
|Cherokee
|2,646
|13,149
|52,004
|170,446
|238,245
|761,755
|5-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|376
|2,550
|13,657
|66,111
|82,694
|917,306
|6-AAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|517,945
|249,084
|132,585
|65,830
|965,444
|34,556
|6-AAAAAA
|Lambert
|177,063
|230,640
|224,399
|188,264
|820,366
|179,634
|6-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|153,056
|237,354
|239,383
|195,472
|825,265
|174,735
|6-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|107,120
|171,022
|209,346
|226,888
|714,376
|285,624
|6-AAAAAA
|Denmark
|42,141
|100,418
|159,791
|232,090
|534,440
|465,560
|6-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|2,230
|8,501
|23,483
|56,118
|90,332
|909,668
|6-AAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|416
|2,627
|9,477
|29,023
|41,543
|958,457
|6-AAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|29
|354
|1,536
|6,315
|8,234
|991,766
|7-AAAAAA
|Norcross
|567,577
|298,636
|95,594
|28,766
|990,573
|9,427
|7-AAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|334,906
|394,620
|175,055
|67,043
|971,624
|28,376
|7-AAAAAA
|Brookwood
|49,707
|127,933
|265,575
|265,444
|708,659
|291,341
|7-AAAAAA
|Parkview
|24,414
|89,261
|222,390
|284,371
|620,436
|379,564
|7-AAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|22,956
|85,934
|219,656
|291,996
|620,542
|379,458
|7-AAAAAA
|Duluth
|440
|3,616
|21,634
|61,306
|86,996
|913,004
|7-AAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|-
|-
|77
|754
|831
|999,169
|7-AAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|19
|320
|339
|999,661
|8-AAAAAA
|Buford
|931,460
|61,698
|6,692
|149
|999,999
|1
|8-AAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|40,977
|587,161
|329,429
|37,582
|995,149
|4,851
|8-AAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|27,324
|335,193
|548,671
|75,522
|986,710
|13,290
|8-AAAAAA
|Dacula
|188
|10,068
|63,449
|448,458
|522,163
|477,837
|8-AAAAAA
|Mountain View
|48
|5,429
|44,869
|363,245
|413,591
|586,409
|8-AAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|3
|451
|6,858
|72,015
|79,327
|920,673
|8-AAAAAA
|Discovery
|-
|-
|32
|3,029
|3,061
|996,939
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Milton
|7-AAAAA
|1-1
|99.38
|999,974
|973,799
|786,963
|543,067
|350,313
|1.85
|Lee County
|2-AAAAA
|1-0
|97.94
|999,049
|850,771
|707,809
|412,842
|241,828
|3.14
|Hughes
|3-AAAAA
|2-0
|97.60
|999,996
|803,325
|615,812
|445,946
|236,967
|3.22
|Thomas County Central
|2-AAAAA
|2-0
|92.80
|995,073
|697,325
|492,661
|213,411
|82,222
|11.16
|Roswell
|7-AAAAA
|1-0
|89.29
|998,490
|860,743
|369,644
|144,252
|40,289
|23.82
|Gainesville
|7-AAAAA
|2-0
|86.36
|995,651
|785,813
|268,347
|74,543
|16,814
|58.47
|Woodward Academy
|4-AAAAA
|1-1
|84.77
|999,956
|706,987
|199,769
|50,316
|10,409
|95.07
|Coffee
|2-AAAAA
|1-1
|85.57
|954,291
|409,143
|150,086
|38,560
|8,324
|119.13
|Rome
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|83.54
|999,470
|331,488
|151,323
|32,537
|5,817
|170.91
|Houston County
|2-AAAAA
|2-0
|84.52
|956,429
|370,022
|119,591
|28,387
|5,449
|182.52
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAA
|2-0
|80.40
|990,128
|203,977
|37,468
|7,352
|965
|1,035.27
|Brunswick
|1-AAAAA
|1-1
|76.69
|988,820
|170,903
|22,082
|3,798
|325
|3,075.92
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAA
|2-0
|75.19
|955,126
|74,280
|10,155
|1,111
|93
|10,751.69
|Lanier
|7-AAAAA
|1-1
|73.52
|923,552
|196,641
|21,056
|1,435
|86
|11,626.91
|Newnan
|3-AAAAA
|2-0
|72.04
|886,941
|61,779
|8,363
|587
|29
|34,481.76
|Sprayberry
|6-AAAAA
|2-0
|73.26
|912,518
|38,207
|5,828
|475
|29
|34,481.76
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|1-1
|68.21
|981,249
|91,371
|7,768
|310
|10
|99,999.00
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|70.00
|930,341
|66,647
|5,441
|284
|9
|111,110.11
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAA
|1-1
|66.84
|971,199
|64,663
|4,460
|140
|7
|142,856.14
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAA
|1-0
|68.37
|743,967
|28,163
|2,464
|119
|4
|249,999.00
|Glynn Academy
|1-AAAAA
|1-0
|67.12
|819,989
|38,977
|2,637
|87
|4
|249,999.00
|Creekview
|6-AAAAA
|0-2
|69.19
|797,783
|15,287
|1,818
|100
|3
|333,332.33
|Dutchtown
|3-AAAAA
|0-2
|67.29
|719,045
|22,892
|1,775
|92
|2
|499,999.00
|Effingham County
|1-AAAAA
|0-1
|68.30
|870,151
|48,514
|3,559
|187
|1
|999,999.00
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAA
|1-0
|61.18
|521,716
|3,690
|144
|2
|1
|999,999.00
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|0-1
|62.26
|871,435
|18,452
|706
|19
|-
|-
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|2-0
|64.16
|543,274
|8,936
|494
|14
|-
|-
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAA
|1-1
|62.87
|685,560
|7,433
|371
|7
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|1-AAAAA
|0-1
|60.03
|381,826
|5,947
|160
|6
|-
|-
|Evans
|1-AAAAA
|0-1
|60.59
|398,268
|6,943
|220
|3
|-
|-
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAA
|1-1
|59.69
|823,817
|8,455
|269
|2
|-
|-
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|0-2
|60.56
|521,658
|3,087
|113
|2
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAA
|1-1
|58.40
|627,291
|3,906
|109
|2
|-
|-
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|1-1
|60.45
|378,120
|6,341
|172
|1
|-
|-
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|1-1
|58.29
|756,706
|5,362
|151
|1
|-
|-
|Shiloh
|4-AAAAA
|0-2
|58.30
|619,347
|3,606
|95
|1
|-
|-
|Veterans
|2-AAAAA
|1-1
|62.45
|45,398
|1,251
|27
|1
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|1-1
|54.90
|118,806
|712
|13
|1
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAA
|1-1
|59.61
|189,576
|397
|20
|-
|-
|-
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|2-AAAAA
|0-2
|61.68
|49,760
|1,158
|14
|-
|-
|-
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|56.54
|257,210
|434
|14
|-
|-
|-
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|1-1
|53.84
|350,292
|579
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Seckinger
|7-AAAAA
|1-1
|54.95
|48,830
|376
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Pope
|6-AAAAA
|0-2
|57.08
|100,707
|85
|6
|-
|-
|-
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|1-1
|55.49
|85,455
|183
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAA
|1-1
|50.85
|177,025
|129
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|0-2
|51.74
|299,053
|346
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|4-AAAAA
|1-1
|52.34
|255,303
|217
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|0-1
|50.25
|28,386
|57
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAA
|0-1
|51.49
|21,296
|53
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|0-2
|47.99
|99,351
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|1-AAAAA
|0-1
|48.74
|15,634
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAA
|1-1
|46.09
|89,205
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|8-AAAAA
|0-2
|46.16
|78,771
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|7-AAAAA
|0-2
|47.68
|12,207
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alexander
|5-AAAAA
|0-2
|50.60
|51,758
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|6-AAAAA
|1-1
|53.39
|29,641
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|6-AAAAA
|2-0
|51.75
|24,521
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|48.76
|32,287
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Banneker
|3-AAAAA
|1-1
|48.69
|15,321
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAA
|1-1
|46.21
|6,001
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Brunswick
|679,426
|207,905
|75,760
|25,729
|988,820
|11,180
|1-AAAAA
|Effingham County
|136,057
|320,044
|264,986
|149,064
|870,151
|129,849
|1-AAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|134,634
|273,670
|249,700
|161,985
|819,989
|180,011
|1-AAAAA
|Evans
|17,219
|64,923
|127,028
|189,098
|398,268
|601,732
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|16,006
|60,768
|118,790
|182,556
|378,120
|621,880
|1-AAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|15,173
|59,882
|120,952
|185,819
|381,826
|618,174
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|1,329
|10,678
|33,141
|73,658
|118,806
|881,194
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|107
|1,438
|6,321
|20,520
|28,386
|971,614
|1-AAAAA
|South Effingham
|49
|692
|3,322
|11,571
|15,634
|984,366
|2-AAAAA
|Lee County
|530,078
|310,660
|112,382
|45,929
|999,049
|951
|2-AAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|325,468
|377,890
|197,462
|94,253
|995,073
|4,927
|2-AAAAA
|Coffee
|82,872
|165,535
|328,222
|377,662
|954,291
|45,709
|2-AAAAA
|Houston County
|61,554
|144,995
|352,688
|397,192
|956,429
|43,571
|2-AAAAA
|Veterans
|17
|518
|4,384
|40,479
|45,398
|954,602
|2-AAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|11
|402
|4,862
|44,485
|49,760
|950,240
|3-AAAAA
|Hughes
|964,008
|33,961
|1,746
|281
|999,996
|4
|3-AAAAA
|Newnan
|16,564
|409,594
|283,226
|177,557
|886,941
|113,059
|3-AAAAA
|Lovejoy
|9,718
|230,375
|254,270
|249,604
|743,967
|256,033
|3-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|7,927
|214,671
|248,040
|248,407
|719,045
|280,955
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|1,738
|104,431
|186,524
|250,581
|543,274
|456,726
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|45
|6,347
|22,212
|56,851
|85,455
|914,545
|3-AAAAA
|Banneker
|-
|490
|2,965
|11,866
|15,321
|984,679
|3-AAAAA
|Morrow
|-
|131
|1,017
|4,853
|6,001
|993,999
|4-AAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|956,554
|40,164
|2,852
|386
|999,956
|44
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|24,109
|478,119
|239,065
|130,142
|871,435
|128,565
|4-AAAAA
|Dunwoody
|8,958
|178,172
|236,221
|203,940
|627,291
|372,709
|4-AAAAA
|Shiloh
|7,972
|166,502
|228,081
|216,792
|619,347
|380,653
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|1,642
|63,195
|123,281
|162,174
|350,292
|649,708
|4-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|443
|37,810
|84,193
|132,857
|255,303
|744,697
|4-AAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|247
|24,561
|56,123
|96,094
|177,025
|822,975
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|75
|11,477
|30,184
|57,615
|99,351
|900,649
|5-AAAAA
|Rome
|837,464
|142,082
|17,141
|2,783
|999,470
|530
|5-AAAAA
|East Paulding
|128,663
|482,133
|216,642
|102,903
|930,341
|69,659
|5-AAAAA
|South Paulding
|14,304
|144,764
|280,235
|246,257
|685,560
|314,440
|5-AAAAA
|New Manchester
|11,006
|103,353
|193,076
|214,281
|521,716
|478,284
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|7,277
|97,019
|187,381
|229,981
|521,658
|478,342
|5-AAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|1,198
|25,999
|84,379
|145,634
|257,210
|742,790
|5-AAAAA
|Alexander
|59
|3,045
|13,545
|35,109
|51,758
|948,242
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|29
|1,605
|7,601
|23,052
|32,287
|967,713
|6-AAAAA
|Sequoyah
|527,873
|280,352
|130,595
|51,308
|990,128
|9,872
|6-AAAAA
|River Ridge
|276,132
|325,247
|232,459
|121,288
|955,126
|44,874
|6-AAAAA
|Sprayberry
|126,596
|233,989
|313,317
|238,616
|912,518
|87,482
|6-AAAAA
|Creekview
|65,487
|139,974
|250,621
|341,701
|797,783
|202,217
|6-AAAAA
|Woodstock
|3,072
|14,410
|45,795
|126,299
|189,576
|810,424
|6-AAAAA
|Pope
|685
|4,617
|18,943
|76,462
|100,707
|899,293
|6-AAAAA
|Riverwood
|111
|853
|4,765
|23,912
|29,641
|970,359
|6-AAAAA
|Lassiter
|44
|558
|3,505
|20,414
|24,521
|975,479
|7-AAAAA
|Milton
|722,586
|222,677
|49,808
|4,903
|999,974
|26
|7-AAAAA
|Roswell
|189,256
|430,624
|321,971
|56,639
|998,490
|1,510
|7-AAAAA
|Gainesville
|84,595
|318,577
|458,490
|133,989
|995,651
|4,349
|7-AAAAA
|Lanier
|3,560
|27,925
|166,791
|725,276
|923,552
|76,448
|7-AAAAA
|Seckinger
|3
|168
|2,357
|46,302
|48,830
|951,170
|7-AAAAA
|Johns Creek
|-
|24
|442
|20,830
|21,296
|978,704
|7-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|-
|5
|141
|12,061
|12,207
|987,793
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|514,291
|294,912
|124,049
|47,997
|981,249
|18,751
|8-AAAAA
|Jackson County
|344,733
|361,779
|185,122
|79,565
|971,199
|28,801
|8-AAAAA
|Habersham Central
|74,720
|168,982
|318,896
|261,219
|823,817
|176,183
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|57,681
|138,207
|254,811
|306,007
|756,706
|243,294
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|6,984
|27,164
|77,483
|187,422
|299,053
|700,947
|8-AAAAA
|Apalachee
|797
|4,665
|21,869
|61,874
|89,205
|910,795
|8-AAAAA
|Alcovy
|794
|4,291
|17,770
|55,916
|78,771
|921,229
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Creekside
|4-AAAA
|2-0
|91.79
|999,999
|751,492
|681,955
|426,297
|253,201
|2.95
|Ware County
|1-AAAA
|2-0
|91.40
|996,696
|756,989
|643,984
|394,359
|223,287
|3.48
|Cartersville
|7-AAAA
|2-0
|90.89
|999,794
|709,219
|565,844
|325,399
|184,063
|4.43
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|90.18
|999,952
|684,699
|471,850
|280,820
|145,125
|5.89
|Marist
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|87.42
|999,975
|777,301
|416,650
|219,938
|94,106
|9.63
|Blessed Trinity
|6-AAAA
|2-0
|84.14
|995,884
|718,427
|266,749
|103,151
|36,528
|26.38
|Benedictine
|1-AAAA
|0-2
|84.81
|968,352
|373,872
|255,336
|102,969
|36,065
|26.73
|Warner Robins
|1-AAAA
|1-1
|80.04
|913,595
|198,859
|105,403
|29,397
|6,986
|142.14
|Eastside
|8-AAAA
|1-1
|78.76
|994,657
|172,500
|83,604
|22,146
|4,694
|212.04
|Kell
|6-AAAA
|2-0
|77.76
|969,970
|437,181
|97,494
|22,387
|4,428
|224.84
|Central (Carrollton)
|3-AAAA
|2-0
|76.80
|979,343
|441,762
|95,823
|21,296
|3,753
|265.45
|Cambridge
|6-AAAA
|2-0
|77.15
|968,322
|406,592
|84,196
|18,526
|3,398
|293.29
|Perry
|1-AAAA
|1-1
|77.53
|841,150
|127,197
|55,643
|12,550
|2,363
|422.19
|Stockbridge
|2-AAAA
|1-1
|73.31
|933,837
|192,467
|29,077
|4,706
|565
|1,768.91
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|2-0
|72.16
|885,284
|230,097
|27,682
|3,647
|393
|2,543.53
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|1-1
|72.27
|902,530
|78,982
|24,312
|3,308
|323
|3,094.98
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAA
|1-1
|70.85
|869,739
|186,711
|21,191
|2,460
|238
|4,200.68
|Jones County
|2-AAAA
|1-1
|70.85
|858,509
|129,856
|15,190
|1,913
|186
|5,375.34
|Mays
|4-AAAA
|0-2
|69.07
|988,778
|55,464
|11,410
|1,184
|93
|10,751.69
|Starr's Mill
|3-AAAA
|0-2
|68.44
|822,853
|123,996
|10,669
|950
|72
|13,887.89
|Cass
|7-AAAA
|1-1
|68.34
|777,940
|33,746
|7,236
|666
|34
|29,410.76
|Harris County
|3-AAAA
|1-1
|66.94
|741,998
|80,958
|5,977
|462
|26
|38,460.54
|Hiram
|7-AAAA
|1-1
|67.21
|733,915
|24,515
|4,706
|409
|26
|38,460.54
|St. Pius X
|5-AAAA
|2-0
|66.11
|956,532
|80,356
|4,902
|377
|21
|47,618.05
|Tucker
|5-AAAA
|1-1
|64.36
|937,148
|57,999
|2,965
|176
|7
|142,856.14
|New Hampstead
|1-AAAA
|1-1
|66.53
|222,719
|5,698
|858
|68
|6
|166,665.67
|Ola
|2-AAAA
|1-1
|65.10
|515,356
|25,431
|1,512
|94
|5
|199,999.00
|Hampton
|2-AAAA
|2-0
|63.84
|819,759
|49,561
|2,686
|144
|4
|249,999.00
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAA
|1-0
|62.73
|535,166
|24,972
|1,154
|57
|1
|999,999.00
|Southwest DeKalb
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|60.50
|835,555
|22,375
|787
|24
|1
|999,999.00
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAA
|1-1
|61.38
|598,419
|3,035
|387
|21
|1
|999,999.00
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|59.70
|598,395
|1,965
|192
|5
|1
|999,999.00
|Maynard Jackson
|4-AAAA
|2-0
|62.32
|941,543
|11,329
|1,247
|52
|-
|-
|Allatoona
|7-AAAA
|1-1
|62.62
|431,085
|5,067
|612
|24
|-
|-
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|59.74
|550,285
|1,907
|189
|8
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAA
|2-0
|58.29
|480,278
|5,872
|156
|5
|-
|-
|Centennial
|6-AAAA
|1-1
|57.59
|180,540
|5,368
|103
|3
|-
|-
|Pace Academy
|4-AAAA
|1-1
|58.19
|846,949
|2,560
|166
|2
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|2-AAAA
|2-0
|54.63
|216,462
|1,245
|25
|-
|-
|-
|Dalton
|7-AAAA
|0-2
|56.67
|149,059
|423
|25
|-
|-
|-
|Wayne County
|1-AAAA
|0-2
|58.69
|57,488
|262
|17
|-
|-
|-
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|53.66
|201,713
|184
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAA
|1-0
|54.95
|71,913
|384
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|5-AAAA
|2-0
|50.63
|249,107
|588
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2-AAAA
|1-1
|53.94
|92,226
|396
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Griffin
|3-AAAA
|0-2
|50.53
|32,907
|62
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAA
|0-1
|48.83
|17,994
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Union Grove
|2-AAAA
|0-2
|50.51
|11,389
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-2
|48.15
|56,579
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAA
|1-1
|46.33
|128,335
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|4-AAAA
|1-1
|44.46
|87,954
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|5-AAAA
|1-1
|38.86
|13,307
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|36.92
|8,009
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|4-AAAA
|0-2
|33.45
|5,952
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAA
|0-2
|44.15
|5,677
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|4-AAAA
|0-1
|28.21
|490
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|28.20
|365
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McDonough
|2-AAAA
|0-1
|41.60
|271
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|5-AAAA
|0-2
|12.59
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|0-2
|19.60
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|5-AAAA
|0-2
|-12.32
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Ware County
|656,112
|238,395
|76,115
|26,074
|996,696
|3,304
|1-AAAA
|Benedictine
|200,566
|385,976
|253,451
|128,359
|968,352
|31,648
|1-AAAA
|Warner Robins
|93,578
|197,786
|327,266
|294,965
|913,595
|86,405
|1-AAAA
|Perry
|47,828
|163,663
|290,433
|339,226
|841,150
|158,850
|1-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|1,863
|13,146
|43,830
|163,880
|222,719
|777,281
|1-AAAA
|Wayne County
|53
|1,034
|8,905
|47,496
|57,488
|942,512
|2-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|322,960
|305,704
|204,879
|100,294
|933,837
|66,163
|2-AAAA
|Hampton
|290,228
|211,922
|180,471
|137,138
|819,759
|180,241
|2-AAAA
|Jones County
|274,194
|253,112
|201,247
|129,956
|858,509
|141,491
|2-AAAA
|Ola
|58,673
|99,582
|154,105
|202,996
|515,356
|484,644
|2-AAAA
|Locust Grove
|34,759
|79,810
|150,069
|215,640
|480,278
|519,722
|2-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|13,829
|32,301
|64,203
|106,129
|216,462
|783,538
|2-AAAA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2,662
|8,952
|24,043
|56,569
|92,226
|907,774
|2-AAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|2,542
|7,908
|18,378
|43,085
|71,913
|928,087
|2-AAAA
|Union Grove
|152
|705
|2,554
|7,978
|11,389
|988,611
|2-AAAA
|McDonough
|1
|4
|51
|215
|271
|999,729
|3-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|549,872
|252,032
|120,950
|56,489
|979,343
|20,657
|3-AAAA
|Jonesboro
|200,633
|248,559
|236,291
|184,256
|869,739
|130,261
|3-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|121,632
|235,010
|252,107
|214,104
|822,853
|177,147
|3-AAAA
|Harris County
|96,322
|169,127
|220,343
|256,206
|741,998
|258,002
|3-AAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|31,228
|93,099
|160,181
|250,658
|535,166
|464,834
|3-AAAA
|Griffin
|235
|1,441
|6,516
|24,715
|32,907
|967,093
|3-AAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|78
|732
|3,612
|13,572
|17,994
|982,006
|4-AAAA
|Creekside
|933,845
|61,795
|4,055
|304
|999,999
|1
|4-AAAA
|Mays
|51,991
|577,443
|280,708
|78,636
|988,778
|11,222
|4-AAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|12,029
|269,865
|421,826
|237,823
|941,543
|58,457
|4-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|2,110
|85,677
|257,118
|502,044
|846,949
|153,051
|4-AAAA
|M.L. King
|17
|2,790
|19,736
|105,792
|128,335
|871,665
|4-AAAA
|Drew
|8
|2,414
|16,167
|69,365
|87,954
|912,046
|4-AAAA
|Midtown
|-
|16
|365
|5,571
|5,952
|994,048
|4-AAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|25
|465
|490
|999,510
|5-AAAA
|Marist
|920,068
|71,320
|7,242
|1,345
|999,975
|25
|5-AAAA
|St. Pius X
|35,651
|470,987
|302,699
|147,195
|956,532
|43,468
|5-AAAA
|Tucker
|31,888
|283,732
|360,356
|261,172
|937,148
|62,852
|5-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|12,146
|156,137
|276,119
|391,153
|835,555
|164,445
|5-AAAA
|Lithonia
|247
|17,575
|51,284
|180,001
|249,107
|750,893
|5-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|163
|1,512
|11,632
|13,307
|986,693
|5-AAAA
|North Springs
|-
|85
|774
|7,150
|8,009
|991,991
|5-AAAA
|Northview
|-
|1
|14
|350
|365
|999,635
|5-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|2
|2
|999,998
|5-AAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|541,563
|266,237
|126,321
|61,763
|995,884
|4,116
|6-AAAA
|Kell
|203,355
|332,371
|280,832
|153,412
|969,970
|30,030
|6-AAAA
|Cambridge
|181,481
|249,581
|300,672
|236,588
|968,322
|31,678
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|73,007
|146,022
|270,970
|395,285
|885,284
|114,716
|6-AAAA
|Centennial
|594
|5,789
|21,205
|152,952
|180,540
|819,460
|7-AAAA
|Cartersville
|905,785
|81,998
|9,982
|2,029
|999,794
|206
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|45,903
|418,393
|280,641
|157,593
|902,530
|97,470
|7-AAAA
|Cass
|26,159
|236,686
|269,947
|245,148
|777,940
|222,060
|7-AAAA
|Hiram
|18,863
|179,551
|264,089
|271,412
|733,915
|266,085
|7-AAAA
|Allatoona
|2,930
|71,458
|134,797
|221,900
|431,085
|568,915
|7-AAAA
|Dalton
|360
|11,805
|39,715
|97,179
|149,059
|850,941
|7-AAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|-
|109
|829
|4,739
|5,677
|994,323
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|780,672
|211,192
|7,595
|493
|999,952
|48
|8-AAAA
|Eastside
|213,850
|662,425
|100,701
|17,681
|994,657
|5,343
|8-AAAA
|Flowery Branch
|2,896
|50,487
|272,894
|272,142
|598,419
|401,581
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|1,333
|37,641
|244,905
|266,406
|550,285
|449,715
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|1,157
|31,780
|291,209
|274,249
|598,395
|401,605
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|87
|5,944
|67,770
|127,912
|201,713
|798,287
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|5
|531
|14,926
|41,117
|56,579
|943,421
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Jefferson
|8-AAA
|2-0
|85.54
|999,999
|863,562
|735,218
|587,964
|430,394
|1.32
|Calhoun
|7-AAA
|1-0
|81.01
|999,953
|806,104
|618,375
|398,203
|207,428
|3.82
|Peach County
|1-AAA
|2-0
|79.34
|999,031
|763,854
|541,467
|287,236
|136,990
|6.30
|LaGrange
|2-AAA
|2-0
|76.62
|992,157
|567,575
|329,826
|162,600
|61,622
|15.23
|Sandy Creek
|2-AAA
|2-0
|76.79
|972,575
|556,797
|322,262
|150,258
|59,202
|15.89
|Stephenson
|5-AAA
|2-0
|72.83
|998,936
|537,437
|266,936
|97,383
|27,646
|35.17
|Troup
|2-AAA
|2-0
|74.13
|967,446
|434,657
|214,439
|86,128
|27,402
|35.49
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|1-1
|73.20
|997,994
|434,807
|174,161
|68,306
|20,577
|47.60
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|1-0
|70.76
|995,768
|409,688
|168,014
|48,251
|11,608
|85.15
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|2-0
|68.17
|984,564
|225,872
|69,932
|16,981
|3,221
|309.46
|Whitewater
|2-AAA
|1-1
|68.87
|724,080
|182,455
|60,542
|15,080
|3,027
|329.36
|Cairo
|1-AAA
|0-1
|66.94
|877,616
|187,150
|58,948
|12,157
|2,009
|496.76
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|2-0
|67.49
|686,505
|141,457
|41,368
|9,223
|1,591
|627.54
|Baldwin
|4-AAA
|1-1
|64.65
|945,666
|239,380
|61,249
|10,339
|1,351
|739.19
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAA
|2-0
|65.78
|977,638
|157,424
|41,420
|8,510
|1,245
|802.21
|Jenkins
|3-AAA
|0-1
|64.50
|983,379
|213,257
|52,183
|8,521
|1,174
|850.79
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|2-0
|63.61
|961,508
|196,015
|48,172
|7,758
|877
|1,139.25
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|1-0
|65.89
|600,379
|100,551
|25,882
|4,849
|722
|1,384.04
|North Hall
|6-AAA
|1-0
|62.53
|946,791
|184,115
|40,727
|5,816
|599
|1,668.45
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|0-2
|63.47
|945,232
|116,493
|27,273
|4,062
|475
|2,104.26
|Bainbridge
|1-AAA
|0-2
|63.39
|732,368
|59,320
|15,743
|2,374
|258
|3,874.97
|Westover
|1-AAA
|1-0
|61.71
|767,970
|77,839
|15,227
|1,910
|192
|5,207.33
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAA
|2-0
|59.01
|943,390
|73,656
|10,474
|1,110
|74
|13,512.51
|Lumpkin County
|6-AAA
|0-1
|58.91
|805,804
|65,330
|9,860
|937
|71
|14,083.51
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|2-0
|58.55
|939,768
|67,744
|9,443
|882
|62
|16,128.03
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAA
|0-1
|59.10
|867,423
|65,352
|9,626
|860
|58
|17,240.38
|Spalding
|2-AAA
|0-2
|62.76
|146,314
|16,011
|3,117
|410
|35
|28,570.43
|West Laurens
|4-AAA
|1-0
|57.08
|659,366
|38,022
|4,774
|366
|26
|38,460.54
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAA
|1-1
|57.05
|786,296
|40,437
|5,024
|375
|14
|71,427.57
|Long County
|3-AAA
|1-0
|55.95
|733,734
|29,149
|2,887
|206
|10
|99,999.00
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AAA
|2-0
|55.14
|587,573
|21,724
|2,197
|135
|10
|99,999.00
|Pickens
|6-AAA
|2-0
|55.44
|711,099
|32,734
|3,434
|220
|9
|111,110.11
|Howard
|4-AAA
|0-1
|55.14
|512,410
|19,969
|1,975
|111
|5
|199,999.00
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|1-1
|56.72
|333,196
|6,704
|970
|82
|4
|249,999.00
|Adairsville
|7-AAA
|0-2
|53.38
|545,095
|8,092
|836
|40
|4
|249,999.00
|Luella
|5-AAA
|0-2
|56.45
|710,575
|17,813
|2,280
|148
|3
|333,332.33
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|0-1
|57.16
|369,015
|10,343
|1,403
|99
|3
|333,332.33
|Dawson County
|6-AAA
|0-1
|53.68
|436,306
|10,559
|994
|56
|2
|499,999.00
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|1-0
|51.63
|571,329
|9,564
|611
|27
|-
|-
|White County
|6-AAA
|0-1
|52.53
|404,931
|7,249
|564
|21
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|5-AAA
|2-0
|48.84
|279,368
|1,574
|89
|4
|-
|-
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|1-1
|49.27
|119,763
|1,255
|62
|2
|-
|-
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|0-1
|46.58
|55,011
|280
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAA
|0-2
|43.36
|94,638
|153
|4
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAA
|1-1
|45.46
|70,067
|179
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|6-AAA
|0-1
|44.91
|57,284
|101
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3-AAA
|1-0
|41.81
|42,712
|79
|1
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|8-AAA
|1-1
|42.93
|36,213
|34
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|0-1
|40.50
|24,989
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|7-AAA
|1-1
|40.25
|49,176
|27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|0-1
|40.05
|21,546
|26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|7-AAA
|1-1
|35.76
|13,541
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverdale
|5-AAA
|0-2
|36.43
|12,969
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAA
|0-1
|32.98
|1,284
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-1
|33.23
|220
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|0-1
|24.78
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|2-AAA
|0-2
|39.25
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|6-AAA
|0-1
|22.29
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|8-AAA
|Jefferson
|688,492
|937,631
|997,846
|999,999
|1
|7-AAA
|Calhoun
|119,160
|939,606
|994,110
|999,953
|47
|2-AAA
|LaGrange
|44,496
|497,823
|813,421
|992,157
|7,843
|5-AAA
|Stephenson
|36,706
|661,475
|920,966
|998,936
|1,064
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|34,109
|329,854
|775,402
|997,994
|2,006
|2-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|15,361
|371,919
|669,233
|972,575
|27,425
|1-AAA
|Peach County
|14,176
|802,028
|957,031
|999,031
|969
|2-AAA
|Troup
|13,310
|295,650
|618,202
|967,446
|32,554
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|9,063
|325,984
|634,212
|961,508
|38,492
|8-AAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|5,649
|90,302
|437,780
|977,638
|22,362
|6-AAA
|North Hall
|4,526
|406,019
|669,750
|946,791
|53,209
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|4,277
|100,219
|418,781
|984,564
|15,436
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|3,543
|352,937
|756,320
|995,768
|4,232
|7-AAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|2,392
|126,403
|510,376
|943,390
|56,610
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|1,135
|84,571
|445,761
|939,768
|60,232
|2-AAA
|Whitewater
|671
|64,670
|191,674
|724,080
|275,920
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|605
|40,709
|143,729
|686,505
|313,495
|4-AAA
|Baldwin
|385
|416,437
|674,532
|945,666
|54,334
|6-AAA
|Pickens
|357
|98,313
|253,792
|711,099
|288,901
|1-AAA
|Cairo
|340
|131,849
|472,315
|877,616
|122,384
|1-AAA
|Westover
|325
|50,620
|239,834
|767,970
|232,030
|4-AAA
|West Laurens
|274
|61,010
|179,830
|659,366
|340,634
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|228
|24,382
|94,356
|600,379
|399,621
|4-AAA
|Westside (Augusta)
|193
|31,916
|110,300
|587,573
|412,427
|7-AAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|61
|29,199
|245,277
|786,296
|213,704
|3-AAA
|Jenkins
|49
|185,987
|680,305
|983,379
|16,621
|6-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|43
|183,027
|403,146
|805,804
|194,196
|4-AAA
|Howard
|34
|34,148
|111,095
|512,410
|487,590
|3-AAA
|Long County
|26
|15,029
|115,108
|733,734
|266,266
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|6
|92,775
|315,928
|945,232
|54,768
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|4
|4,334
|50,204
|571,329
|428,671
|6-AAA
|Dawson County
|1
|47,745
|131,486
|436,306
|563,694
|3-AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|1
|43,182
|235,157
|867,423
|132,577
|6-AAA
|White County
|1
|34,843
|106,559
|404,931
|595,069
|5-AAA
|North Clayton
|1
|1,045
|9,191
|279,368
|720,632
|1-AAA
|Bainbridge
|-
|41,274
|254,987
|732,368
|267,632
|5-AAA
|Luella
|-
|17,384
|79,312
|710,575
|289,425
|7-AAA
|Adairsville
|-
|7,198
|115,388
|545,095
|454,905
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|-
|5,938
|61,356
|369,015
|630,985
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|-
|5,196
|56,993
|333,196
|666,804
|2-AAA
|Spalding
|-
|4,211
|18,435
|146,314
|853,686
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|-
|2,754
|12,293
|119,763
|880,237
|6-AAA
|Chestatee
|-
|1,353
|6,620
|57,284
|942,716
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|-
|870
|4,683
|55,011
|944,989
|5-AAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|93
|1,298
|94,638
|905,362
|3-AAA
|Windsor Forest
|-
|29
|855
|42,712
|957,288
|8-AAA
|East Hall
|-
|25
|889
|70,067
|929,933
|7-AAA
|LaFayette
|-
|19
|2,460
|49,176
|950,824
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|-
|7
|370
|24,989
|975,011
|8-AAA
|West Hall
|-
|4
|375
|36,213
|963,787
|3-AAA
|Beach
|-
|3
|270
|21,546
|978,454
|5-AAA
|Riverdale
|-
|1
|56
|12,969
|987,031
|7-AAA
|Ridgeland
|-
|-
|343
|13,541
|986,459
|3-AAA
|Islands
|-
|-
|5
|1,284
|998,716
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|-
|3
|220
|999,780
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|-
|16
|999,984
|2-AAA
|Fayette County
|-
|-
|-
|12
|999,988
|6-AAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|12
|999,988
|5-AAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AA
|2-0
|79.03
|1,000,000
|869,859
|702,110
|527,412
|361,758
|1.76
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|1-0
|76.45
|999,859
|749,355
|518,010
|309,568
|177,568
|4.63
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|1-1
|74.78
|999,998
|783,458
|547,698
|339,086
|166,291
|5.01
|Appling County
|3-AA
|0-1
|73.30
|999,536
|605,123
|343,845
|170,037
|78,144
|11.80
|Burke County
|4-AA
|2-0
|71.85
|999,995
|602,493
|321,897
|142,414
|58,835
|16.00
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AA
|2-0
|70.59
|999,890
|599,457
|314,862
|136,708
|50,677
|18.73
|Thomson
|4-AA
|1-1
|69.82
|999,992
|522,282
|244,582
|94,357
|33,523
|28.83
|Callaway
|2-AA
|0-1
|68.60
|999,357
|507,210
|233,154
|85,191
|26,821
|36.28
|Morgan County
|2-AA
|2-0
|66.90
|999,750
|467,818
|193,200
|63,748
|17,397
|56.48
|Hapeville Charter
|5-AA
|0-0
|67.16
|989,989
|341,654
|131,002
|40,570
|11,555
|85.54
|Stephens County
|8-AA
|1-1
|66.30
|981,559
|236,361
|85,005
|24,377
|6,528
|152.19
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|2-0
|61.98
|999,779
|271,077
|62,709
|13,941
|2,478
|402.55
|Columbia
|6-AA
|0-2
|61.51
|999,555
|308,461
|74,672
|14,460
|2,399
|415.84
|Cook
|3-AA
|2-0
|63.11
|972,767
|171,152
|47,387
|10,286
|2,021
|493.80
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AA
|1-1
|61.44
|994,463
|186,239
|47,721
|9,138
|1,479
|675.13
|Hart County
|8-AA
|1-1
|61.81
|917,053
|117,594
|28,521
|5,363
|940
|1,062.83
|Ringgold
|7-AA
|2-0
|58.66
|990,900
|116,750
|23,027
|3,509
|431
|2,319.19
|North Murray
|7-AA
|2-0
|58.49
|996,575
|112,765
|22,007
|3,369
|404
|2,474.25
|Crisp County
|3-AA
|0-2
|59.76
|930,569
|80,263
|16,781
|2,553
|360
|2,776.78
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|2-0
|58.21
|956,096
|69,179
|13,009
|1,675
|240
|4,165.67
|Laney
|4-AA
|1-1
|55.64
|999,605
|59,188
|8,153
|849
|87
|11,493.25
|Miller Grove
|6-AA
|2-0
|53.13
|996,275
|79,503
|9,010
|703
|30
|33,332.33
|Jackson
|2-AA
|1-1
|52.64
|847,164
|28,524
|2,816
|189
|12
|83,332.33
|Spencer
|1-AA
|0-1
|52.42
|942,591
|34,098
|3,353
|228
|9
|111,110.11
|Union County
|7-AA
|0-1
|51.87
|780,679
|21,253
|1,884
|131
|8
|124,999.00
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|0-2
|48.71
|977,823
|24,431
|1,777
|75
|4
|249,999.00
|Sonoraville
|7-AA
|1-1
|50.20
|762,631
|14,867
|1,060
|52
|1
|999,999.00
|Rutland
|2-AA
|1-1
|46.34
|533,450
|4,425
|185
|4
|-
|-
|Shaw
|1-AA
|0-2
|45.37
|633,753
|4,379
|191
|3
|-
|-
|Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
|7-AA
|1-1
|45.64
|550,933
|4,151
|172
|3
|-
|-
|Washington
|5-AA
|1-1
|43.39
|183,711
|738
|29
|1
|-
|-
|Franklin County
|8-AA
|2-0
|45.17
|164,155
|1,018
|35
|-
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|7-AA
|1-1
|42.69
|234,067
|884
|29
|-
|-
|-
|Therrell
|5-AA
|0-2
|44.97
|106,045
|557
|24
|-
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|1-1
|43.87
|146,112
|430
|20
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|6-AA
|1-1
|38.73
|751,792
|819
|18
|-
|-
|-
|Columbus
|1-AA
|1-0
|38.51
|643,257
|997
|17
|-
|-
|-
|Hardaway
|1-AA
|0-2
|39.06
|313,121
|469
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AA
|1-1
|40.02
|197,081
|380
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|0-1
|32.63
|816,230
|97
|6
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|5-AA
|1-1
|41.06
|87,583
|219
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|6-AA
|0-1
|29.31
|289,694
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|1-AA
|2-0
|27.29
|87,408
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|0-2
|17.44
|105,799
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|1-1
|26.89
|42,289
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|0-1
|17.80
|79,023
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|1-AA
|0-1
|11.35
|47
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|398,004
|926,758
|996,499
|999,998
|2
|1-AA
|Carver (Columbus)
|363,589
|957,175
|999,817
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AA
|Morgan County
|78,339
|598,426
|932,407
|999,750
|250
|5-AA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|60,580
|677,117
|957,296
|999,890
|110
|2-AA
|Callaway
|35,806
|543,526
|893,821
|999,357
|643
|3-AA
|Appling County
|12,315
|393,440
|852,735
|999,536
|464
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|10,292
|337,846
|883,036
|999,779
|221
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|10,043
|651,310
|935,963
|999,859
|141
|7-AA
|North Murray
|9,717
|134,747
|712,390
|996,575
|3,425
|2-AA
|Westside (Macon)
|8,466
|184,171
|619,446
|994,463
|5,537
|7-AA
|Ringgold
|8,461
|126,857
|646,432
|990,900
|9,100
|4-AA
|Burke County
|1,093
|518,450
|939,835
|999,995
|5
|3-AA
|Cook
|773
|67,493
|314,763
|972,767
|27,233
|5-AA
|Hapeville Charter
|649
|224,289
|540,397
|989,989
|10,011
|8-AA
|Stephens County
|440
|42,397
|351,900
|981,559
|18,441
|6-AA
|Miller Grove
|434
|241,221
|657,341
|996,275
|3,725
|4-AA
|Thomson
|413
|476,009
|901,359
|999,992
|8
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|141
|7,077
|268,689
|956,096
|43,904
|8-AA
|Hart County
|127
|13,694
|183,062
|917,053
|82,947
|7-AA
|Union County
|109
|7,977
|97,819
|780,679
|219,321
|2-AA
|Jackson
|84
|22,349
|131,740
|847,164
|152,836
|6-AA
|Columbia
|56
|670,037
|920,006
|999,555
|445
|7-AA
|Sonoraville
|26
|3,589
|55,716
|762,631
|237,369
|4-AA
|Laney
|23
|30,750
|234,014
|999,605
|395
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|10
|94,805
|414,033
|977,823
|22,177
|2-AA
|Rutland
|4
|1,973
|22,238
|533,450
|466,550
|7-AA
|Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
|4
|583
|19,518
|550,933
|449,067
|3-AA
|Crisp County
|1
|21,670
|110,294
|930,569
|69,431
|1-AA
|Columbus
|1
|572
|26,548
|643,257
|356,743
|1-AA
|Spencer
|-
|11,460
|262,596
|942,591
|57,409
|6-AA
|Redan
|-
|9,908
|53,301
|751,792
|248,208
|1-AA
|Shaw
|-
|972
|36,591
|633,753
|366,247
|6-AA
|Salem
|-
|288
|5,148
|289,694
|710,306
|5-AA
|Therrell
|-
|243
|1,885
|106,045
|893,955
|5-AA
|Washington
|-
|210
|2,236
|183,711
|816,289
|1-AA
|Hardaway
|-
|149
|9,735
|313,121
|686,879
|2-AA
|Pike County
|-
|136
|1,992
|197,081
|802,919
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|-
|113
|2,115
|146,112
|853,888
|4-AA
|Butler
|-
|72
|711
|816,230
|183,770
|7-AA
|Coahulla Creek
|-
|69
|2,925
|234,067
|765,933
|5-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|-
|55
|635
|87,583
|912,417
|8-AA
|Franklin County
|-
|15
|798
|164,155
|835,845
|1-AA
|Kendrick
|-
|2
|204
|87,408
|912,592
|4-AA
|Josey
|-
|-
|6
|79,023
|920,977
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|-
|4
|105,799
|894,201
|7-AA
|Murray County
|-
|-
|4
|42,289
|957,711
|1-AA
|Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|47
|999,953
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Thomasville
|1-A Division I
|2-0
|75.11
|999,998
|811,000
|621,506
|465,009
|315,372
|2.17
|Fitzgerald
|1-A Division I
|1-0
|72.63
|999,976
|733,485
|501,547
|327,951
|187,610
|4.33
|Toombs County
|3-A Division I
|2-0
|72.62
|999,930
|711,116
|496,570
|317,195
|180,464
|4.54
|Northeast
|2-A Division I
|1-1
|68.91
|999,955
|620,161
|382,114
|199,811
|87,925
|10.37
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|0-1
|68.92
|999,862
|611,431
|372,428
|194,897
|85,487
|10.70
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|2-0
|66.73
|999,742
|562,506
|312,573
|142,216
|52,808
|17.94
|Worth County
|1-A Division I
|2-0
|65.27
|999,800
|458,709
|222,639
|86,497
|29,144
|33.31
|Swainsboro
|3-A Division I
|2-0
|65.36
|999,435
|437,600
|215,128
|82,611
|28,086
|34.60
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|1-0
|59.57
|999,940
|353,731
|130,777
|35,083
|6,985
|142.16
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|0-2
|60.41
|956,642
|235,105
|84,196
|20,598
|4,490
|221.72
|Fannin County
|7-A Division I
|0-2
|58.24
|999,113
|336,394
|113,487
|24,446
|4,406
|225.96
|Heard County
|6-A Division I
|2-0
|58.61
|995,938
|296,990
|100,256
|23,169
|4,271
|233.14
|Dodge County
|2-A Division I
|1-0
|59.18
|997,150
|236,096
|76,018
|18,160
|3,476
|286.69
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|0-2
|59.58
|946,544
|201,885
|67,755
|15,368
|3,137
|317.78
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|1-1
|59.02
|989,060
|184,888
|57,804
|12,864
|2,504
|398.36
|Bremen
|6-A Division I
|1-0
|56.11
|978,031
|195,980
|52,995
|9,430
|1,318
|757.73
|Putnam County
|4-A Division I
|1-1
|54.96
|999,016
|188,061
|47,677
|7,998
|992
|1,007.06
|Gordon Lee
|7-A Division I
|2-0
|52.88
|998,931
|162,105
|34,074
|4,562
|445
|2,246.19
|Social Circle
|4-A Division I
|2-0
|53.05
|999,492
|135,660
|28,496
|3,977
|374
|2,672.80
|Jeff Davis
|1-A Division I
|1-1
|53.51
|847,352
|62,284
|12,021
|1,472
|166
|6,023.10
|Washington County
|2-A Division I
|1-1
|53.22
|802,177
|56,887
|10,837
|1,332
|138
|7,245.38
|Temple
|6-A Division I
|2-0
|51.73
|931,247
|77,104
|13,636
|1,478
|121
|8,263.46
|Pepperell
|6-A Division I
|1-1
|50.90
|848,653
|56,189
|9,101
|906
|83
|12,047.19
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|1-1
|50.55
|916,849
|44,453
|6,601
|577
|47
|21,275.60
|Jasper County
|4-A Division I
|2-0
|48.84
|996,470
|60,648
|8,566
|734
|44
|22,726.27
|ACE Charter
|2-A Division I
|0-0
|50.61
|845,724
|39,720
|5,913
|554
|39
|25,640.03
|Southwest
|2-A Division I
|1-1
|50.22
|919,286
|41,748
|5,996
|489
|35
|28,570.43
|Haralson County
|6-A Division I
|2-0
|48.72
|862,023
|36,334
|4,642
|369
|18
|55,554.56
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|0-2
|44.69
|819,042
|16,230
|1,398
|64
|6
|166,665.67
|Berrien
|1-A Division I
|1-1
|47.03
|505,245
|10,488
|1,090
|70
|5
|199,999.00
|Vidalia
|3-A Division I
|0-2
|47.73
|349,659
|7,125
|819
|52
|3
|333,332.33
|Model
|6-A Division I
|0-2
|46.00
|426,106
|9,218
|947
|53
|1
|999,999.00
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|0-1
|43.34
|281,812
|2,773
|195
|6
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8-A Division I
|0-1
|43.00
|117,303
|936
|59
|1
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-A Division I
|2-0
|36.02
|645,106
|1,447
|40
|1
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|8-A Division I
|1-1
|41.35
|161,547
|925
|52
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|4-A Division I
|2-0
|33.32
|932,914
|1,145
|20
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|1-0
|35.56
|371,958
|718
|17
|-
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|0-2
|35.64
|189,795
|323
|5
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|4-A Division I
|0-2
|35.31
|218,802
|288
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|1-A Division I
|0-2
|37.48
|25,205
|44
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|0-1
|31.02
|104,069
|49
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-2
|34.12
|17,088
|21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|5-A Division I
|0-2
|20.94
|2,584
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Utopian Academy
|4-A Division I
|1-1
|16.68
|1,808
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2-A Division I
|0-1
|29.27
|1,621
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division I
|Thomasville
|298,138
|797,438
|984,606
|999,998
|2
|1-A Division I
|Fitzgerald
|170,886
|617,658
|949,780
|999,976
|24
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|122,159
|632,044
|918,281
|999,940
|60
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|82,726
|595,585
|897,153
|999,742
|258
|1-A Division I
|Worth County
|44,577
|292,474
|839,797
|999,800
|200
|6-A Division I
|Heard County
|36,830
|453,029
|751,608
|995,938
|4,062
|2-A Division I
|Northeast
|36,327
|586,608
|900,329
|999,955
|45
|3-A Division I
|Toombs County
|36,151
|506,745
|887,302
|999,930
|70
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|35,442
|528,234
|893,332
|999,862
|138
|4-A Division I
|Putnam County
|30,660
|376,295
|764,438
|999,016
|984
|4-A Division I
|Social Circle
|28,903
|285,735
|745,685
|999,492
|508
|7-A Division I
|Gordon Lee
|28,128
|410,495
|830,889
|998,931
|1,069
|3-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|17,361
|198,974
|758,206
|999,435
|565
|4-A Division I
|Jasper County
|11,504
|136,786
|599,451
|996,470
|3,530
|6-A Division I
|Bremen
|7,221
|285,111
|558,397
|978,031
|21,969
|2-A Division I
|Dodge County
|6,910
|151,585
|598,866
|997,150
|2,850
|6-A Division I
|Temple
|2,463
|99,636
|291,751
|931,247
|68,753
|7-A Division I
|Fannin County
|1,216
|606,141
|897,610
|999,113
|887
|6-A Division I
|Haralson County
|884
|43,603
|164,993
|862,023
|137,977
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|696
|34,267
|302,897
|989,060
|10,940
|6-A Division I
|Pepperell
|242
|65,069
|190,599
|848,653
|151,347
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|203
|126,209
|334,154
|956,642
|43,358
|2-A Division I
|ACE Charter
|109
|4,977
|71,996
|845,724
|154,276
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|102
|3,723
|86,962
|916,849
|83,151
|1-A Division I
|Jeff Davis
|53
|4,927
|52,038
|847,352
|152,648
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|50
|93,734
|275,129
|946,544
|53,456
|2-A Division I
|Southwest
|23
|2,813
|94,319
|919,286
|80,714
|2-A Division I
|Washington County
|12
|7,553
|48,422
|802,177
|197,823
|4-A Division I
|Towers
|8
|953
|52,139
|932,914
|67,086
|7-A Division I
|Gordon Central
|7
|2,014
|21,409
|645,106
|354,894
|6-A Division I
|Model
|5
|13,522
|47,198
|426,106
|573,894
|1-A Division I
|Berrien
|3
|287
|5,162
|505,245
|494,755
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|1
|31,284
|144,062
|819,042
|180,958
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|-
|1,534
|11,179
|189,795
|810,205
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|-
|1,198
|12,002
|371,958
|628,042
|4-A Division I
|McNair
|-
|555
|4,904
|218,802
|781,198
|3-A Division I
|Vidalia
|-
|488
|5,989
|349,659
|650,341
|8-A Division I
|Banks County
|-
|342
|2,700
|117,303
|882,697
|8-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|-
|171
|1,550
|161,547
|838,453
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|-
|147
|1,531
|104,069
|895,931
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|-
|56
|1,031
|281,812
|718,188
|1-A Division I
|Brantley County
|-
|1
|42
|25,205
|974,795
|5-A Division I
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|-
|-
|108
|2,584
|997,416
|4-A Division I
|Utopian Academy
|-
|-
|2
|1,808
|998,192
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|-
|-
|1
|17,088
|982,912
|2-A Division I
|Central (Macon)
|-
|-
|1
|1,621
|998,379
|5-A Division I
|Mount Bethel Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|1-1
|69.16
|999,671
|822,899
|660,122
|431,405
|280,764
|2.56
|Brooks County
|2-A Division II
|0-1
|68.78
|994,268
|847,499
|660,069
|434,599
|276,287
|2.62
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|1-0
|64.76
|999,533
|651,194
|377,508
|217,522
|101,232
|8.88
|Irwin County
|2-A Division II
|0-2
|64.55
|974,993
|695,585
|417,055
|217,600
|98,817
|9.12
|Manchester
|7-A Division II
|0-2
|63.77
|999,029
|648,799
|418,017
|209,483
|88,793
|10.26
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|2-0
|63.59
|970,828
|668,981
|383,872
|187,668
|79,026
|11.65
|Metter
|3-A Division II
|1-0
|59.96
|968,796
|446,213
|221,110
|88,504
|29,234
|33.21
|Trion
|7-A Division II
|1-1
|57.99
|991,632
|392,461
|172,020
|55,309
|14,983
|65.74
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|0-2
|57.29
|977,249
|298,257
|130,772
|42,194
|10,967
|90.18
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|1-1
|54.08
|962,141
|306,204
|75,623
|20,279
|4,274
|232.97
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|1-1
|53.66
|814,673
|211,872
|64,583
|14,975
|2,905
|343.23
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|2-0
|54.10
|759,288
|251,118
|64,693
|14,509
|2,896
|344.30
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|0-1
|53.01
|969,712
|240,279
|56,584
|13,143
|2,391
|417.24
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|0-2
|51.65
|987,808
|180,009
|40,198
|8,176
|1,277
|782.09
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|2-0
|51.23
|999,892
|148,459
|34,804
|7,733
|1,128
|885.52
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|2-0
|51.47
|881,493
|127,974
|33,621
|6,433
|997
|1,002.01
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|0-2
|50.87
|988,439
|149,100
|31,419
|6,170
|906
|1,102.75
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|0-2
|51.01
|902,166
|143,883
|29,538
|5,904
|854
|1,169.96
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|0-2
|50.71
|679,281
|128,991
|29,077
|5,041
|763
|1,309.62
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|1-1
|50.12
|644,972
|113,670
|23,652
|3,833
|525
|1,903.76
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|1-0
|49.35
|783,614
|82,461
|17,234
|2,730
|321
|3,114.26
|Pelham
|1-A Division II
|0-1
|48.64
|723,487
|66,073
|12,369
|1,790
|219
|4,565.21
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|2-0
|47.74
|782,196
|64,275
|10,033
|1,463
|149
|6,710.41
|Screven County
|3-A Division II
|2-0
|47.27
|420,022
|50,258
|7,866
|985
|108
|9,258.26
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|0-2
|45.77
|876,492
|45,584
|6,482
|689
|54
|18,517.52
|Bryan County
|3-A Division II
|1-1
|46.28
|366,357
|38,169
|5,283
|570
|43
|23,254.81
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|0-1
|45.16
|546,411
|26,732
|3,305
|329
|31
|32,257.06
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|0-1
|44.99
|210,955
|21,282
|2,136
|211
|13
|76,922.08
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|0-2
|43.47
|794,922
|26,915
|2,989
|220
|12
|83,332.33
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|1-0
|44.02
|584,560
|19,102
|2,269
|196
|11
|90,908.09
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|42.07
|876,870
|17,151
|1,680
|115
|8
|124,999.00
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|2-0
|40.27
|755,396
|20,733
|1,023
|62
|7
|142,856.14
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|0-1
|41.77
|407,800
|8,546
|805
|63
|2
|499,999.00
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|2-0
|39.68
|313,949
|3,776
|297
|21
|1
|999,999.00
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|0-2
|36.73
|968,708
|11,654
|551
|18
|1
|999,999.00
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|0-2
|38.82
|724,129
|5,232
|445
|17
|1
|999,999.00
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|0-1
|40.80
|103,178
|4,363
|307
|24
|-
|-
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|0-2
|40.66
|89,668
|4,378
|252
|11
|-
|-
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|1-1
|33.96
|927,804
|4,399
|171
|3
|-
|-
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II
|0-2
|35.65
|359,341
|1,665
|75
|1
|-
|-
|Greenville
|7-A Division II
|1-0
|33.44
|254,272
|1,642
|33
|1
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|1-1
|30.16
|878,131
|1,294
|30
|1
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|0-0-1
|35.07
|86,372
|474
|14
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|6-A Division II
|1-1
|30.97
|268,516
|237
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Montgomery County
|4-A Division II
|1-1
|32.78
|47,188
|72
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|0-2
|28.93
|154,234
|63
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Division II
|0-1
|29.91
|2,720
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-1
|16.11
|131,159
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|0-2
|16.00
|94,306
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|0-1
|22.25
|1,374
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|-7.80
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division II
|0-1
|14.91
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|1-0
|33.34
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|0-1
|17.81
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-1
|16.82
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Calhoun County
|1-A Division II
|0-1
|14.40
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|1-A Division II
|1-0
|7.28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-1
|1.66
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|572,712
|237,420
|113,326
|53,791
|977,249
|22,751
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|180,559
|284,533
|247,752
|168,649
|881,493
|118,507
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|113,675
|215,927
|237,177
|216,835
|783,614
|216,386
|1-A Division II
|Pelham
|96,048
|159,016
|217,896
|250,527
|723,487
|276,513
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|36,065
|97,358
|163,452
|249,536
|546,411
|453,589
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|941
|5,728
|20,243
|59,460
|86,372
|913,628
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|-
|18
|154
|1,202
|1,374
|998,626
|1-A Division II
|Calhoun County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Brooks County
|561,235
|274,853
|124,195
|33,985
|994,268
|5,732
|2-A Division II
|Irwin County
|210,946
|313,049
|317,440
|133,558
|974,993
|25,007
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|200,820
|321,379
|310,210
|138,419
|970,828
|29,172
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|25,726
|81,339
|204,494
|447,729
|759,288
|240,712
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|1,001
|6,945
|30,757
|172,252
|210,955
|789,045
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|272
|2,435
|12,904
|74,057
|89,668
|910,332
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-A Division II
|Metter
|572,669
|237,408
|109,788
|48,931
|968,796
|31,204
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|194,912
|259,445
|207,117
|153,199
|814,673
|185,327
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|103,130
|180,350
|201,006
|194,795
|679,281
|320,719
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|70,432
|160,752
|209,178
|204,610
|644,972
|355,028
|3-A Division II
|Screven County
|34,474
|82,647
|127,755
|175,146
|420,022
|579,978
|3-A Division II
|Bryan County
|22,271
|68,287
|115,168
|160,631
|366,357
|633,643
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|2,107
|11,017
|29,523
|60,531
|103,178
|896,822
|3-A Division II
|Claxton
|5
|94
|465
|2,156
|2,720
|997,280
|3-A Division II
|Savannah
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|526,379
|253,937
|125,399
|56,426
|962,141
|37,859
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|250,006
|300,466
|224,120
|127,574
|902,166
|97,834
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|131,134
|217,023
|240,058
|193,981
|782,196
|217,804
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|47,120
|111,961
|187,085
|238,394
|584,560
|415,440
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|29,655
|69,360
|120,905
|187,880
|407,800
|592,200
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|15,109
|44,221
|91,000
|163,619
|313,949
|686,051
|4-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|597
|3,032
|11,433
|32,126
|47,188
|952,812
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|859,633
|122,578
|14,366
|3,315
|999,892
|108
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|82,102
|445,615
|290,294
|150,697
|968,708
|31,292
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|40,440
|270,536
|374,752
|242,076
|927,804
|72,196
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|17,644
|152,644
|281,739
|426,104
|878,131
|121,869
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|127
|5,490
|22,910
|102,632
|131,159
|868,841
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|54
|3,137
|15,939
|75,176
|94,306
|905,694
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|485,639
|308,930
|144,331
|48,908
|987,808
|12,192
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|397,064
|394,394
|152,588
|44,393
|988,439
|11,561
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|83,013
|186,702
|372,822
|234,333
|876,870
|123,130
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|30,425
|87,457
|229,682
|376,565
|724,129
|275,871
|6-A Division II
|Crawford County
|2,915
|15,822
|68,961
|180,818
|268,516
|731,484
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|944
|6,695
|31,616
|114,979
|154,234
|845,766
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|4
|4
|999,996
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|550,262
|310,136
|132,961
|6,312
|999,671
|329
|7-A Division II
|Manchester
|310,952
|402,538
|266,468
|19,071
|999,029
|971
|7-A Division II
|Trion
|137,605
|279,377
|498,153
|76,497
|991,632
|8,368
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|1,101
|6,851
|87,875
|659,569
|755,396
|244,604
|7-A Division II
|Greenville
|80
|1,098
|14,543
|238,551
|254,272
|745,728
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|763,523
|200,366
|29,111
|6,533
|999,533
|467
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|179,605
|470,517
|227,692
|91,898
|969,712
|30,288
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|36,834
|162,386
|363,859
|313,413
|876,492
|123,508
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|18,673
|141,149
|299,242
|335,858
|794,922
|205,078
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|1,365
|25,582
|80,096
|252,298
|359,341
|640,659
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8-AA
|2-0
|84.14
|1,000,000
|963,968
|817,919
|644,010
|467,948
|1.14
|Savannah Christian
|3-A Division I
|2-0
|78.34
|1,000,000
|914,476
|665,499
|401,007
|179,981
|4.56
|Hebron Christian
|8-AA
|2-0
|78.01
|1,000,000
|892,392
|555,237
|297,821
|138,557
|6.22
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|1-0
|76.80
|1,000,000
|904,063
|631,737
|315,888
|129,165
|6.74
|Fellowship Christian
|5-A Division I
|1-1
|73.89
|1,000,000
|840,223
|532,218
|218,424
|69,388
|13.41
|Athens Academy
|8-A Division I
|1-1
|65.32
|1,000,000
|498,072
|148,705
|28,609
|4,304
|231.34
|Lovett
|5-AA
|1-1
|64.70
|1,000,000
|418,131
|116,543
|21,546
|3,097
|321.89
|North Cobb Christian
|7-AA
|2-0
|63.88
|1,000,000
|499,693
|128,943
|22,598
|2,853
|349.51
|Aquinas
|4-AAA
|2-0
|61.34
|1,000,000
|407,201
|91,257
|12,951
|1,324
|754.29
|Wesleyan
|5-A Division I
|1-1
|61.75
|1,000,000
|264,723
|64,750
|8,689
|926
|1,078.91
|Whitefield Academy
|5-A Division I
|1-1
|60.19
|1,000,000
|447,022
|83,732
|10,664
|919
|1,087.14
|Holy Innocents
|5-AA
|1-1
|61.40
|1,000,000
|211,310
|48,245
|6,564
|652
|1,532.74
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAA
|1-1
|60.15
|1,000,000
|290,580
|59,530
|6,950
|582
|1,717.21
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|2-AAA
|1-1
|60.01
|1,000,000
|114,273
|24,949
|2,629
|235
|4,254.32
|Darlington
|6-A Division I
|1-1
|53.60
|1,000,000
|126,263
|14,218
|859
|36
|27,776.78
|Savannah Country Day
|3-A Division I
|0-2
|55.39
|1,000,000
|64,888
|9,014
|592
|27
|37,036.04
|Mount Vernon
|5-A Division I
|0-2
|49.65
|1,000,000
|23,480
|2,058
|82
|4
|249,999.00
|Mount Paran Christian
|5-A Division I
|2-0
|47.05
|1,000,000
|35,398
|1,720
|37
|1
|999,999.00
|Providence Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-2
|44.33
|1,000,000
|9,045
|244
|3
|1
|999,999.00
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division I
|0-2
|47.28
|1,000,000
|41,083
|2,132
|52
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|5-A Division I
|2-0
|45.36
|1,000,000
|23,685
|1,042
|22
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|5-A Division I
|2-0
|42.44
|1,000,000
|8,316
|287
|3
|-
|-
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|5-A Division I
|0-2
|37.17
|1,000,000
|1,702
|21
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|5-A Division I
|1-1
|18.52
|1,000,000
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|8-AA
|Prince Avenue Christian
|413,737
|956,743
|999,987
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Savannah Christian
|283,085
|921,563
|999,952
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AA
|Hebron Christian
|155,493
|817,714
|999,854
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Fellowship Christian
|74,492
|829,645
|999,631
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|29,776
|944,061
|999,930
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAA
|Aquinas
|17,542
|429,516
|988,795
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|13,645
|516,679
|996,057
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|9,586
|657,388
|994,366
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Wesleyan
|1,085
|129,363
|930,518
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Lovett
|769
|346,451
|936,044
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Darlington
|241
|210,492
|700,416
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Athens Academy
|234
|498,667
|942,185
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|187
|351,268
|785,394
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Landmark Christian
|68
|43,002
|728,447
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Holy Innocents
|29
|139,502
|679,343
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Paran Christian
|20
|80,493
|660,287
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|6
|7,250
|336,544
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|3
|3,697
|662,157
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Savannah Country Day
|1
|11,998
|174,241
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|1
|3,553
|110,625
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division I
|Christian Heritage
|-
|99,331
|358,332
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Providence Christian
|-
|1,494
|8,739
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|-
|120
|7,471
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Walker
|-
|10
|685
|1,000,000
|-