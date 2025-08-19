State Sports Report Help wanted: Kennesaw State looks for receivers for new fast-paced attack Owls identify targets as they transition to no-huddle, spread offense. Kennesaw State wide receiver Davis Bryson leaves the field after answering questions to the media after Kennesaw State's first practice at the Perche on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The Kennesaw State offense will look a lot different this year. Instead of using the forward pass as a last resort, it is expected to be a focal point on the fast-paced no-huddle offense. And the guys expected to be the primary targets are ready to see the ball come in their direction. The Owls now operate under the new wide-open spread approach brought in by first-year coach Jerry Mack. Kennesaw State is almost certain to improve on last season’s passing numbers, where their 136.3 yards passing per game ranked last in Conference USA and near the bottom of FBS football.

“I don’t think there’s any secret that my background has always been more of a no-huddle style of tempo,” Mack said. “We want to continue to try to incorporate those things and continue to do those things here at Kennesaw on the offensive side of the ball.” There are 13 wide receivers on the roster, including three fifth-year seniors: Christian Moss from North Cobb High School, Gabriel Benyard from Irwin County and Tykeem Wallace from Thomas County Central. “The intensity is for real,” Benyard said. “Just playing fast because the offense we run now, you’ve got to get to the ball fast. We play fast and get the defense tired.” Benyard caught 19 passes for an 8.5-yard average. Wallace tied for second on the team with 24 receptions last season. Moss had 14 catches for a team-best 14.5-yard average and two touchdowns. Moss (6-foot-3, 199 pounds) has drawn plenty of preseason attention as a possible all-conference candidate.

“As we get better players and they get to learn our schemes, they can grow and develop their craft,” Mack said.

Also included among the receivers is Davis Bryson, who was the team’s starting quarterback last season. Bryson’s skills did not match what Mack needed in his new offense, so the junior agreed to move to wide receiver, a position he has never played “It’s going to be a work in progress,” Mack said. “Davis has shown some good flashes, and we’ll continue to see how he digests all the different things we put in front of him. The technique for the receiver position is just so different. The ball is coming a lot faster than he probably anticipated, but he’s been really good just taking all stuff that’s coming at him.” Davis said the change has been fun, and he has enjoyed the camaraderie of the group. Now he’s eager to transfer the energy to the field. “I love myself with the ball in space,” Davis said. “That’s what I pride myself in.” Other receivers to watch include Lyndon Ravare, who played in 11 games for Fresno State last season and started in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, and Jordan Jackson, a transfer from West Georgia who caught 32 passes for Montana Tech in 2023.