Hawks Logo
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks bolster business side of organization with 2 new senior VPs

The Hawks promoted one longtime exec to EVP and chief ticketing officer and hired the other from the NHL as SVP and chief partnership officer. (Jason Getz/AJC)
The Hawks promoted one longtime exec to EVP and chief ticketing officer and hired the other from the NHL as SVP and chief partnership officer. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

The Hawks have made some changes to their business operations. On Wednesday, the team announced the promotion of Kyle Brunson to executive vice president and chief ticketing officer and the hire of Shawn Thornton as senior vice president and chief partnership officer.

Brunson has worked with the Hawks since 1998, beginning as a ticket sales representative before most recently serving as senior vice president, ticket sales and service.

“I’m humbled and grateful for this opportunity to continue growing with a team that values innovation, inclusivity and a shared commitment to winning,” Brunson said in a statement from the team. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and I look forward to building on that success in the years ahead.”

Hawks agree to 2-year deal with restricted free-agent center

He will play a larger role in the crafting and implementation of the Hawks’ ticketing and hospitality strategies for major events and initiatives such as the World Cup and Summer Kickoff ATL, which is State Farm Arena’s summer 2026 entertainment and food events.

Thornton brings a fresh perspective to the Hawks after years of experience in the NHL as a player and an executive.

He played 20 years in the NHL, appearing in 705 games with the Panthers (2014-15 to 2016-17), Bruins (2007-08 to 2013-14), Ducks (2006-07) and Blackhawks (2002-03 to 2005-06).

Following his retirement in 2017, Thornton moved to the business side, serving as the Panthers’ vice president of business operations in 2017.

Read more about the Hawks

“The great thing about the Atlanta Hawks is on the business side, they’re doing a phenomenal job,” Thornton said. “And it’s not a rip down, build up. It’s come in and see where there’s some gaps and where I can provide value and try and help in those ways. And I think that was another reason it was exciting when we look at what they’re doing, the community, what they’re doing, revenue-wise.”

The Hawks, of course, have added several key free agents this offseason including Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard. Those major signings have increased the expectations from fans of what they’ll get to see on the court each night.

About the Author

More Stories

The Latest

051724 hawks photos

Hawks bolster business side of organization with 2 new senior VPs

1h ago

EuroBasket viewing guide featuring Porzingis, Risacher, Krejci of the Hawks

Hawks make Caleb Houstan signing official; 18 players will head to camp

Keep Reading

Can final-round 63 push Harman over Ryder Cup finish line?

Record-setting Dream take aim at Aces in marquee showdown

Chris Henderson expresses confidence in Ronny Deila, but his team needs wins

Featured

082725 raulet soundstage

Amid production slowdown, Atlanta soundstage pioneers look to pull back

Candidates head for a runoff in north metro state Senate race

New ‘Leaving Atlanta’ sign pops up after beloved marker goes missing

2h ago