Hawks bolster business side of organization with 2 new senior VPs

The Hawks have made some changes to their business operations. On Wednesday, the team announced the promotion of Kyle Brunson to executive vice president and chief ticketing officer and the hire of Shawn Thornton as senior vice president and chief partnership officer.
Brunson has worked with the Hawks since 1998, beginning as a ticket sales representative before most recently serving as senior vice president, ticket sales and service.
“I’m humbled and grateful for this opportunity to continue growing with a team that values innovation, inclusivity and a shared commitment to winning,” Brunson said in a statement from the team. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and I look forward to building on that success in the years ahead.”
He will play a larger role in the crafting and implementation of the Hawks’ ticketing and hospitality strategies for major events and initiatives such as the World Cup and Summer Kickoff ATL, which is State Farm Arena’s summer 2026 entertainment and food events.
Thornton brings a fresh perspective to the Hawks after years of experience in the NHL as a player and an executive.
He played 20 years in the NHL, appearing in 705 games with the Panthers (2014-15 to 2016-17), Bruins (2007-08 to 2013-14), Ducks (2006-07) and Blackhawks (2002-03 to 2005-06).
Following his retirement in 2017, Thornton moved to the business side, serving as the Panthers’ vice president of business operations in 2017.
“The great thing about the Atlanta Hawks is on the business side, they’re doing a phenomenal job,” Thornton said. “And it’s not a rip down, build up. It’s come in and see where there’s some gaps and where I can provide value and try and help in those ways. And I think that was another reason it was exciting when we look at what they’re doing, the community, what they’re doing, revenue-wise.”
The Hawks, of course, have added several key free agents this offseason including Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard. Those major signings have increased the expectations from fans of what they’ll get to see on the court each night.