Atlanta Hawks Hawks bolster business side of organization with 2 new senior VPs The Hawks promoted one longtime exec to EVP and chief ticketing officer and hired the other from the NHL as SVP and chief partnership officer. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Hawks have made some changes to their business operations. On Wednesday, the team announced the promotion of Kyle Brunson to executive vice president and chief ticketing officer and the hire of Shawn Thornton as senior vice president and chief partnership officer. Brunson has worked with the Hawks since 1998, beginning as a ticket sales representative before most recently serving as senior vice president, ticket sales and service.

"I'm humbled and grateful for this opportunity to continue growing with a team that values innovation, inclusivity and a shared commitment to winning," Brunson said in a statement from the team. "I'm proud of what we've accomplished together, and I look forward to building on that success in the years ahead." He will play a larger role in the crafting and implementation of the Hawks' ticketing and hospitality strategies for major events and initiatives such as the World Cup and Summer Kickoff ATL, which is State Farm Arena's summer 2026 entertainment and food events. Thornton brings a fresh perspective to the Hawks after years of experience in the NHL as a player and an executive. He played 20 years in the NHL, appearing in 705 games with the Panthers (2014-15 to 2016-17), Bruins (2007-08 to 2013-14), Ducks (2006-07) and Blackhawks (2002-03 to 2005-06).

Following his retirement in 2017, Thornton moved to the business side, serving as the Panthers’ vice president of business operations in 2017.