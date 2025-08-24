Atlanta United winless streak hits 11

Needing a win to keep alive its slimmer-than-a-line chances at making the playoffs, Atlanta United put one meek shot on goal in a 0-0 draw with Toronto on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The draw stretched Atlanta United winless streak to 11 matches in front of announced attendance of 39,509.
The Five Stripes are 16 points behind ninth-place Red Bulls with seven matches remaining. Atlanta United’s “magic number” for postseason elimination decreased from eight to six. Atlanta United (4-12-11) will play at Nashville in its next match on Aug. 30.
The match was like most this season: Atlanta United couldn’t consistently pressure Toronto’s defense. Atlanta United was shut out for the 10th time. Its only shot on goal was a chip from 18 yards by Miguel Almirón. Atlanta United’s defense, porous most of the time, earned its third shutout. Each shutout earned ended with a 0-0 draw.
The team’s home record dropped to 4-4-6 and the pressure increased on manager Ronny Deila. Earlier in the week, Sporting Director Chris Henderson said that he had confidence in Deila but the team needed to win some of its remaining matches.
Deila selected Almiron, Alexey Miranchuk, Saba Lobjanidze, Luke Brennan, Tristan Muyumba, Bartosz Slisz, Ronald Hernandez, Pedro Amador, Stian Gregersen, Enea Mihaj and Jayden Hibbert for the starting 11. Hibbert replaced Brad Guzan. Emmanuel Latte Lath was ruled out because of a hamstring injury.
Atlanta United put together some nice passing combinations in the first half but the lack of results — no shots on goal from five attempts — was the same as in most of the previous matches.
Still tied at 0, Deila subbed on Jamal Thiare, Steven Alzate and Brooks Lennon for Lobjanidze, Muyumba and Amador in the 61st minute. Almiron moved to right wing. Hernandez moved to left fullback.
Deila subbed on Cayman Togashi and Juan Berrocal for Almiron and Hernandez in the 86th minute.
None of the moves sparked the attack.
Atlanta United finished with six shots and 0.6 expected goals. Toronto finished with 11 shots, two on goal and 1.0 expected goals.
Atlanta United fell to four points above the L.A. Galaxy in the race for the “Wooden Spoon,” given to the team that finishes the season with the fewest points.