Georgia Tech’s Kyle Efford on Bednarik Award watch list

The award goes to college football’s top defensive player; this year’s recipient will be announced in December.

Efford led Tech in tackles each of the past two seasons , including when he recorded 64 in 10 games as a sophomore last season. Despite missing three games because of a shoulder injury that required offseason surgery, Efford also led the Yellow Jackets in sacks (3) and was tied for third on the squad with 5.5 tackles for loss.

Georgia Tech junior linebacker Kyle Efford is one of 90 candidates on the watch list for the Bednarik Award, presented annually to college football’s top defensive player.

He played his best in some of Tech’s top games of the season, totaling 10 tackles in the Jackets’ season-opening win over No. 10 Florida State and six stops, including a sack, in Tech’s victory over No. 4-ranked and previously unbeaten Miami in November. Efford was named a third-team all-ACC honoree.

Efford also led the team in tackles as a redshirt freshman in 2023, with 81. He was the first Tech freshman to tie for the lead in tackles since Darryl Smith in 1999 and the first freshman to lead the Jackets outright in stops since 1991.

The Bednarik Award committee will select semifinalists and finalists for the award in November and the recipient will be announced Dec. 12.