Georgia Tech Georgia Tech tight ends expected to do it all in offensive scheme The position will be led by three seniors, with a coach recently named among the top young coaches in college football. Georgia Tech tight end J.T. Byrne, here lining up during the White and Gold scrimmage in April, is a senior transfer from Cal who has never caught a pass in a college game but is expected to be a major part of Tech's offense this season. (Bob Andres for the AJC/2025)

The collection of Georgia Tech tight ends in 2025 is an eclectic group. There are three seniors playing their last season of college football, all of whom began their collegiate careers elsewhere. There are four freshmen, two who redshirted in 2024 and two who arrived on campus earlier this year.

Explore Brent Key: Tech isn’t ‘anywhere close to being ready to play a football game’ The pecking order among those seven tight ends isn’t cut and dried, which could be a seen as a positive. “I’m excited. Last year, if you go back, we kind of had some guys banged up and nicked up. This year, I do feel like we got a deeper (group),” Tech tight ends coach Nathan Brock said. “I got a handful of guys I feel comfortable going in there and playing and competing, so I feel like the depth in the (group) is good. I feel like those guys come every day and compete, and I think as a coach it’s exciting to have guys that compete and push each other every day because it makes the whole (group) better.” Brock, named this week to 247Sports’ “30Under30″ list of top young coaches in the game, is starting his fifth season at Tech and second as the program’s full-time tight ends coach. He also worked with the position as a graduate assistant in 2023 and had a large part in the development of former Tech tight ends Jackson Hawes, Avery Boyd and Dylan Leonard, to name a few.

Explore Georgia Tech announces record student ticket sales for football home games For the 2025 season, Brock brought in J.T. Byrne from California. Byrne (6-foot-5, 265 pounds) has never caught a pass in a college game and only played 63 offensive snaps over nine games in 2024, but he is expected to be a major part of Tech’s offense starting in the opener Aug. 29 at Colorado.

“The beauty about our offense is we get to do so many things and Coach Faulkner (Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner) sets up the tight end in such great ways,” said Byrne, who also spent two seasons at Oregon State before transferring to Cal. “With that being said, I’m obviously wanting and willing to do whatever is best for the team, whether that be in the run game or the pass game or the pass-protection game. I think we just run multiple different things throughout a drive, throughout a game, so to have that idea and have that mindset that you want to be a Swiss Army knife in this offense. “I’ve been trying to just diversify myself as much as I can. I know that’s what we pride ourselves on in the tight end (meeting) room. With Coach Faulkner’s offense, we gotta be ready for anything.” Alongside Byrne, in terms of age and experience, are Brett Seither and Josh Beetham. Beetham made three receptions in 2024, his first with the Jackets after three seasons at Michigan, which included the Wolverines’ 2023 national championship run. Seither was a freshman six years ago for Georgia and transferred to Tech ahead of the 2023 season. That year he made seven catches (four for touchdowns) for 101 yards, then missed the 2024 season with a knee injury. Seither also watched from the sideline during Tech’s spring practice but said he’ll be ready to roll come the end of this month.