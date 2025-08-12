Georgia offensive line takes a hit as key backup dealing with ankle injury
Toliver was the backup to Drew Bobo this spring, as Bobo is set to step in for Jared Wilson.
Georgia center Jared Wilson talks with Georgia offensive lineman Malachi Toliver on the sideline during their game against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
“Yeah, all those guys are competing and battling, doing a really good job there. Drew’s been great for us,” Smart said. “Very consistent, understands it, leads it, covers down, great shape, great effort player.”
Toliver redshirted in his first season at Georgia. He signed as a three-star prospect out of Cartersville High School in the 2024 signing class.
Bobo started two games for Georgia last season when Wilson missed time with a foot injury. He is in his fourth season in the Georgia program.
“I’d get a little nervous and be anxious about going in. But I think that kind of calmed my nerves, especially after the first game that I started,” Bobo said. “I realized that I’ve been there before, I’ve played in these games, and I’m really excited to be able to play in all of them this season.”
