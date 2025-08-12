Georgia Bulldogs Georgia offensive line takes a hit as key backup dealing with ankle injury Toliver was the backup to Drew Bobo this spring, as Bobo is set to step in for Jared Wilson. Georgia center Jared Wilson talks with Georgia offensive lineman Malachi Toliver on the sideline during their game against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Center already was a position where Georgia didn’t have a ton of depth, and the Bulldogs have taken a hit, as Malachi Toliver is dealing with an ankle injury, according to coach Kirby Smart. Toliver was the backup to Drew Bobo this spring, as Bobo is set to step in for Jared Wilson. The New England Patriots took Wilson in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft.

“Yeah, all those guys are competing and battling, doing a really good job there. Drew’s been great for us,” Smart said. “Very consistent, understands it, leads it, covers down, great shape, great effort player.” Toliver redshirted in his first season at Georgia. He signed as a three-star prospect out of Cartersville High School in the 2024 signing class. Bobo started two games for Georgia last season when Wilson missed time with a foot injury. He is in his fourth season in the Georgia program. “I’d get a little nervous and be anxious about going in. But I think that kind of calmed my nerves, especially after the first game that I started,” Bobo said. “I realized that I’ve been there before, I’ve played in these games, and I’m really excited to be able to play in all of them this season.”

Explore UGA set to rename parts of Sanford Stadium, plans for future construction Behind Bobo, Georgia has freshman Cortez Smith and redshirt freshman Waltclaire Flynn Jr. Smith was a four-star prospect out of Parkview High School.

Georgia added Flynn out of the transfer portal via Central Florida. Smart added that Flynn had been dealing with a bit of an injury during Georgia’s scrimmage but that he was able to push through it. “All those guys are competing and battling,” Smart said of the center position. “Really proud of where they are.” Smart added that Dontrell Glover has worked some at center. As for other injuries, Smart indicated that running back Josh McCray is working his way back into shape after missing the early part of practice with an illness. “I don’t know that he’s behind,” Smart said of McCray. “The biggest thing is getting him in shape and getting him reps.”